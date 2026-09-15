ITGBL1-MYH9 interaction in hepatic stellate cells acts as a mechanoregulator controlling liver fibrosis in mice

ITGBL1 is mainly distributed in HSCs,and its deficiency in HSCs worsens liver fibrosis. To investigate whether ITGBL1 may be associated with the progression of MASH-related liver fibrosis, we first analyzed its gene expression in liver tissues from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) public database, including patients with simple steatosis (SS) and metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH). As shown in Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI203412DS1, hepatic ITGBL1 mRNA levels were significantly upregulated in patients with MASH, but not in patients with SS, and positively correlated with the expression of several liver fibrogenic genes including COL1A1, COL2A1, COL3A1, and FN1. Furthermore, single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) analysis from Liver Cell Atlas database (https://www.livercellatlas.org) revealed that hepatic ITGBL1 expression in human liver was restricted to HSCs (Figure 1B). Moreover, RT-qPCR and immunohistochemical staining demonstrated that mRNA and protein levels of ITGBL1 were markedly upregulated in experimental mouse models of MASH-related liver fibrosis induced by CDAHFD and high-fat, high-cholesterol (HFHC) diet feeding (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B). Immunofluorescence double-staining confirmed colocalization of ITGBL1 with α–smooth muscle actin (α-SMA), a marker for activated HSCs, in the livers of mice subjected to CDAHFD and HFHC feeding (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1C). Collectively, these findings indicate that ITGBL1 may be involved in the development of MASH.

Figure 1 Loss of Itgbl1 in HSCs aggravates MASH-related liver fibrosis. (A) The hepatic expression of ITGBL1 in the livers of patients with SS and MASH was analyzed in a public dataset (NCBI GEO GSE89632). The correlation between ITGBL1 and liver fibrogenic genes including COL1A1, COL1A2, COL3A1, and FN1 was analyzed. (B) Hepatic ITGBL1 expression was analyzed by scRNA-seq from Liver Cell Atlas database (https://www.livercellatlas.org). UMAP, uniform manifold approximation and projection; VSMC, vascular smooth muscle cells; LSEC, liver sinusoidal endothelial cells. (C) RT-qPCR analysis of hepatic Itgbl1 mRNA levels in CDAHFD- and HFHC-induced liver fibrosis. (D) Representative images of immunofluorescence double-staining of ITGBL1 (green) and α-SMA (red) in CDAHFD-fed mice are shown. (E) Itgbl1-floxed mice were crossed with Lrat Cre mice for several generations to generate Itgbl1ΔHSC mice. The knockout efficiency was verified by RT-qPCR analysis by isolating primary mouse HSCs from Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice. (F) Representative images of Sirius red staining and IHC staining of Col1α1 and α-SMA are shown. (G) Quantification of Sirius red–, Col1α1-, and α-SMA–positive area. (H) The fibrotic genes were detected by RT-qPCR analysis. Values represent means ± SEM. Significance was calculated using a 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, C, G, and H). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

To further elucidate the functional role of ITGBL1 in MASH-associated liver fibrosis, we generated HSC-specific Itgbl1-knockout mice (Itgbl1ΔHSC) and validated the knockout efficiency in HSCs (Figure 1E). Unexpectedly, after CDAHFD feeding for 4 weeks, Itgbl1ΔHSC mice exhibited greater degree of liver fibrosis compared with control mice (Itgbl1fl/fl), as evidenced by increased collagen deposition and higher α-SMA–positive areas in Itgbl1ΔHSC mice (Figure 1, F and G). These observations were further confirmed by RT-qPCR and Western blot analyses (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 2A). In addition, there was an increased accumulation of F4/80-positive macrophages in the liver tissues of Itgbl1ΔHSC mice, whereas no significant difference in liver steatosis and neutrophil infiltration was observed between Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Notably, immunohistochemical analysis of E-cadherin and glutamine synthetase demonstrated that liver zonation and liver architectural organization were not altered by specific deletion of Itgbl1 in HSCs after CDAHFD feeding (Supplemental Figure 2D). These results suggest that ITGBL1 plays a protective role in the progression of MASH-related liver fibrosis.

Since CDAHFD-induced MASH-related liver fibrosis is mainly caused by metabolic dysfunction–associated factors (19), we wondered whether ITGBL1 was involved in the development of chronic liver injury–driven liver fibrosis. To answer this question, we first analyzed the expression of ITGBL1 in liver fibrosis caused by hepatitis B virus (HBV). As shown in Supplemental Figure 3A, hepatic ITGBL1 mRNA levels were markedly increased in patients with HBV infection and showed a correlation with the expression of fibrosis-related genes, such as ACTA2 and COL3A1. Meanwhile, the expression of Itgbl1 was also significantly elevated in the livers of fibrotic mice induced by chronic CCl 4 injection (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Single-cell transcriptomics analysis from a public database revealed a significant upregulation of Itgbl1 expression in both a CCl 4 -induced liver fibrosis mouse model and HSCs from patients with liver cirrhosis (Supplemental Figure 3D). Next, we performed immunofluorescence staining on liver tissues from CCl 4 -induced fibrosis mice and observed the colocalization of ITGBL1 with the HSC marker desmin (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Next, Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice were subjected to CCl 4 -induced liver fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 3F). Strikingly, immunohistochemical staining analysis demonstrated that Itgbl1 deficiency in HSCs resulted in a marked increase in Sirius red–, α-SMA–, and Col1α1-positive areas following chronic CCl 4 injection, indicating enhanced HSC activation and accelerated fibrosis progression in Itgbl1ΔHSC mice compared with Itgbl1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 3G). Consistently, loss of Itgbl1 in HSCs markedly elevated the levels of liver fibrosis–related proteins, including α-SMA, Col1α1, and Col3α1, as demonstrated by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 3H). In contrast, Itgbl1 deletion in HSCs did not markedly affect hepatic inflammatory responses in the CCl 4 model, as shown by comparable inflammatory marker expression between groups (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), nor did it alter spleen weight (Supplemental Figure 4C), suggesting that ITGBL1 in HSCs did not influence systemic inflammatory response and portal hypertension–associated changes during liver fibrosis development. Furthermore, to define whether deletion of Itgbl1 in HSCs will lead to spontaneous liver fibrosis in mice, Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice were kept on chow diet for 1 year. As shown in Supplemental Figure 4, D and E, deletion of Itgbl1 in HSCs did not spontaneously lead to the development of liver fibrosis in mice, though hepatic levels of several liver fibrosis–related genes were slightly upregulated in Itgbl1ΔHSC mice, suggesting that ITGBL1 exerts its function in pathogenic liver fibrosis development and progression.

ITGBL1 suppresses HSC activation via regulation of cytoskeletal reorganization. To further investigate the functional role of ITGBL1 in HSCs, we isolated primary HSCs from Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice. As demonstrated in Figure 2A, primary HSCs isolated from Itgbl1ΔHSC mice developed more fibrogenesis as evidenced by increased fibrosis-related genes in HSCs from Itgbl1ΔHSC mice compared with HSCs from Itgbl1fl/fl mice. Interestingly, ITGBL1 protein expression was upregulated in primary HSCs during its spontaneous activation (Supplemental Figure 5A). Furthermore, we isolated primary HSCs from C57BL/6J mice and overexpressed ITGBL1 by infecting with lentivirus-Itgbl1 (Lv-Itgbl1). Notably, ITGBL1 overexpression led to a significant downregulation of fibrosis-related genes, including Acta2, Col1a1, Col3a1, Col1a2, and Fn1, and an obvious decrease in α-SMA expression as evidenced by RT-qPCR analysis and immunofluorescence staining (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 5B). To evaluate dose-dependent effects, we established HSCs with low and high levels of ITGBL1 expression. Low levels of ITGBL1 exerted modest inhibitory effects on fibrogenic gene and protein expression, whereas high levels of ITGBL1 robustly decreased their expression (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D), suggesting a dose-dependent inhibitory effect on HSC activation by ITGBL1.

Figure 2 ITGBL1 inhibits liver fibrosis by regulating cytoskeleton remodeling in HSCs. (A) Primary HSCs were isolated from Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice and cultured for 3 days. RT-qPCR analyses of fibrosis-related genes. (B) Primary mouse HSCs were isolated from WT mice and infected with Lv-Itgbl1 for 48 hours. RT-qPCR analyses of fibrosis-related genes in Lv-Itgbl1–infected primary HSCs. (C) Regimen of RNA-seq analysis of liver tissues from CDAHFD-fed Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice. (D) Volcano plot from RNA-seq analysis is shown. (E) GSEA of transcriptome sequencing. (F) Heatmap of differentially expressed genes related to cytoskeleton remodeling. (G) KEGG analysis of differentially expressed genes related to actin filament organization, actin binding, cytoskeleton, and extracellular matrix. BP, biological process; MF, molecular function; CC, cellular component. (H) LX-2 cells were infected with Lv-ITGBL1 for 24 hours and then treated with TGF-β1 (5 ng/mL) for 24 hours. Representative images of immunofluorescence staining of F-actin (red) are shown. The percentage of stress fiber–containing cells was quantified. (I) Primary HSCs were isolated from Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice and cultured for 3 days. Representative images of immunofluorescence staining of F-actin (red) are shown. The percentage of stress fiber–containing cells was quantified. (J) LX-2 cells were infected with Lv-ITGBL1. HSC contraction activity was detected by collagen-based cell contraction assay. Values represent means ± SEM. Significance was calculated using a 1-way ANOVA for multiple groups (A, B, and I) and a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (H). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

Next, to determine whether ITGBL1 upregulation in HSCs is regulated by some distinct profibrotic, inflammatory, metabolic, and mechanical cues, we examined ITGBL1 expression in HSCs under corresponding stimuli including TGF-β1, interleukin-1β (IL-1β), free fatty acids (FFAs), and stromal stiffness. As shown in Supplemental Figure 6A, TGF-β1 stimulation markedly elevated ITGBL1 expression, whereas IL-1β and FFA stimuli had minimal effects. Interestingly, increased matrix stiffness led to a reduction in ITGBL1 expression in HSCs. To further confirm the specificity of TGF-β1–induced ITGBL1 upregulation, we knocked down TGFBR2 in HSCs, which is the essential type II receptor for TGF-β signaling, and then stimulated the cells with TGF-β1. As expected, TGF-β1–mediated increase in ITGBL1 expression was significantly diminished after blocking TGF-β1 signaling (Supplemental Figure 6B). Taken together, these findings indicate that ITGBL1 is selectively regulated by TGF-β1 signaling rather than general inflammatory or metabolic stress, suggesting a profibrotic stimulus–specific regulatory pattern in activated HSCs.

To better understand how Itgbl1 deletion in HSCs exacerbates liver fibrosis, liver tissues from CDAHFD-fed Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice were subjected to bulk RNA-seq analysis (Figure 2C). We identified 1,604 genes that were differentially expressed in the livers of Itgbl1ΔHSC mice, of which 841 genes were significantly upregulated and 763 were significantly downregulated (Figure 2D). Interestingly, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of differentially expressed genes revealed that actin filament organization, regulation of actin cytoskeleton organization, extracellular matrix organization, and cell-matrix adhesion were significantly upregulated in Itgbl1ΔHSC mice compared with Itgbl1ΔHSC mice (Figure 2E). In addition, genes involved in cytoskeleton remodeling were markedly elevated in Itgbl1ΔHSC mice (Figure 2F). Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis further confirmed that the differentially expressed genes were obviously enriched in signaling pathways related to cytoskeletal organization, including actin filament organization, actin binding, and cytoskeleton structural organization (Figure 2G). To further characterize the intrinsic transcriptional alterations in HSCs upon Itgbl1 deletion during liver fibrosis, primary HSCs were isolated from CDAHFD-fed Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice and subjected to RNA-seq analysis. Principal component analysis demonstrated a clear separation between 2 groups, indicating distinct transcriptional profiles induced by Itgbl1 deletion in HSCs (Supplemental Figure 6C). Consistently, multiple fibrosis- and cytoskeleton-associated genes, including Col1a1, Col1a2, Col3a1, Col4a1, Loxl2, Pdgfrb, Mmp2, Mmp9, Vim, Dcn, Bgn, Postn, Tagln, and Sparc, were markedly upregulated in Itgbl1-deficient HSCs compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 6D). Furthermore, pathway enrichment analysis demonstrated that the differentially expressed genes were predominantly enriched in biological processes associated with cell adhesion, ECM organization, smooth muscle cell proliferation and development, and calcium-mediated signaling pathways (Supplemental Figure 6E), which are closely associated with cytoskeletal remodeling and mechanotransduction (20). Taken together, these findings suggest that Itgbl1 deficiency promotes profibrotic transcriptional programs in HSCs accompanied by signaling alterations linked to cytoskeletal remodeling during liver fibrosis.

To confirm that ITGBL1 indeed influences cytoskeleton remodeling, we overexpressed ITGBL1 in HSCs. As shown in Figure 2H, overexpression of ITGBL1 substantially limited TGF-β1–induced formation of F-actin stress fibers in LX-2 cells, a well-established human HSC line. Importantly, primary HSCs isolated from Itgbl1ΔHSC mice displayed increased F-actin stress fibers compared with those from Itgbl1fl/fl controls (Figure 2I), reinforcing the role of ITGBL1 in modulating cytoskeletal dynamics. Since FAK signaling is known to mediate actin filament binding and promote stress fiber formation (21), we assessed the activation of FAK signaling in ITGBL1-overexpressing LX-2 cells and found that ITGBL1 overexpression markedly suppressed TGF-β1–induced FAK signaling activation (Supplemental Figure 6F), as well as the expression of the fibrotic markers Col1α1 and Col3α1 (Supplemental Figure 6G). More interestingly, collagen-based cell contraction assay demonstrated that overexpression of ITGBL1 obviously suppressed HSC contraction as evidenced by larger size of collagen gel lattices in Lv-ITGBL1–treated HSCs (Figure 2J).

Spatial transcriptomics analysis reveals that Itgbl1 deficiency in HSCs worsens liver fibrosis by selectively affecting actin filament organization in a distinct HSC subset. To better elucidate how ITGBL1 affects cytoskeletal reorganization, liver tissues from CDAHFD-fed Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice were subjected to spatial transcriptomics analysis (Figure 3A). We first performed cell type annotation based on canonical marker genes expressed across major hepatic cell populations (Figure 3B). UMAP visualization revealed distinct clustering of 8 major cell types including B cells, cholangiocytes, endothelial cells, fibroblasts, hepatocytes, HSCs, macrophages/Kupffer cells, and neutrophils in both Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC samples (Figure 3C). Quantification of cell type composition demonstrated comparable distribution of major cell populations between the 2 genotypes. Representative H&E staining confirmed tissue morphology and quality for spatial transcriptomics analysis (Figure 3D). Spatial mapping demonstrated the distribution of annotated cell types across the tissue sections, revealing the architectural organization of different cell populations in both Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice (Figure 3E). To specifically visualize HSC distribution in the spatial context, we highlighted HSCs and observed their localization (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 Spatial transcriptomics analysis reveals that Itgbl1 deficiency in HSCs exacerbates liver fibrosis by exclusively disrupting actin filament organization. (A) Experimental workflow for spatial transcriptomics analysis. Liver tissues from Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice were sectioned and processed using 10× Genomics Visium HD technology, followed by spatial gene expression profiling using the Visium CytAssist platform. (B) Heatmap shows expression profiles of canonical cell type marker genes across identified cell populations. Rows represent individual cell types. (C) UMAP dimensional reduction plots of integrated spatial transcriptomics data from Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC, with cells colored by annotated cell type identity. (D) H&E-stained liver sections from Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice. (E) Spatial distribution of annotated cell types mapped onto tissue sections from Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC. Each cell is colored according to its assigned cell type identity. (F) Spatial distribution of HSCs (red) mapped onto tissue sections from Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC. Non-HSC cells are shown in gray. (G) Violin plots depicting expression distribution of HSC marker genes in Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC. The width of each violin represents the density of individual HSCs at a given expression level. Statistical comparisons performed using Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. ***P < 0.001. (H) Spatial expression maps of Col1a1 in Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC liver tissues at low magnification (left) and high magnification (right) generated using Loupe Browser (10x Genomics). Expression intensity indicated by color gradient (scale: 0–5). (I) UMAP visualization of HSC subclusters (clusters 0–3) were identified through unsupervised clustering analysis. (J) Quantification of HSC subcluster composition in Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC. Stacked bar chart shows the percentage distribution of each cluster (clusters 0–3) within the total HSC population. (K) Heatmap displaying expression of cluster-specific marker genes across HSC subclusters. Color intensity represents scaled expression level. (L) Gene set variation analysis (GSVA) of cytoskeleton-related pathways in HSC cluster 2. Bar plot shows GSVA score differences between Itgbl1ΔHSC and Itgbl1fl/fl samples for indicated pathway terms.

We next examined the hepatic expression of HSC marker genes in Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice. Violin plot analysis revealed that the expression levels of key HSC markers, including Vim, Col1a1, Col3a1, Acta2, and Fn1, were significantly elevated in Itgbl1ΔHSC samples compared with Itgbl1fl/fl controls (Figure 3G). Notably, spatial expression maps of Col1a1 demonstrated markedly enhanced collagen deposition in fibrotic areas of Itgbl1ΔHSC mice compared with controls at both low and high magnification (Figure 3H), further confirming the exacerbated fibrotic phenotype upon HSC-specific Itgbl1 deletion.

To dissect HSC heterogeneity and identify specific subpopulations affected by Itgbl1 deficiency, we performed unsupervised clustering analysis on HSCs from both genotypes, which revealed 3 distinct HSC subclusters (clusters 0–2) (Figure 3I). Quantification of HSC subcluster composition showed altered distribution patterns between Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC samples, with cluster 2 showing a higher proportion in Itgbl1ΔHSC mice (Figure 3J). Heatmap analysis of cluster-specific marker genes in cluster 2 revealed distinct transcriptional signatures between Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC samples (Figure 3K). Most strikingly, gene set variation analysis (GSVA) identified remarkable enrichment of stress fiber assembly and actin filament organization pathways specifically in HSC cluster 2 from Itgbl1ΔHSC mice, including positive regulation of stress fiber assembly and actin filament bundle assembly, actin filament depolymerization, actin filament bundle organization, stress fiber assembly, actomyosin structure organization, regulation of actin filament organization, and positive regulation of cytoskeleton organization (Figure 3L). These spatial transcriptomics findings provide compelling evidence that Itgbl1 deficiency in HSCs preferentially disrupts cytoskeletal organization in a distinct HSC subpopulation, thereby exacerbating liver fibrosis progression. Collectively, these results reinforce our hypothesis that ITGBL1 plays a critical role in regulating cytoskeletal dynamics during HSC activation and liver fibrosis.

ITGBL1 interacts with MYH9 in HSCs, thus affecting actin cytoskeleton organization. Emerging evidence indicates that FAK signaling pathway activation is dynamically regulated by integrin receptors, which serve as critical mediators of cell-matrix interactions (22). Recent studies have elucidated that ITGBL1 exerts modulatory effects on integrin receptor activity (17). To verify our conjecture and further elucidate the underlying mechanism by which ITGBL1 regulates cytoskeletal remodeling in HSCs, we used a lentiviral vector encoding FLAG-tagged ITGBL1. Co-immunoprecipitation (Co-IP) was performed to pull down proteins interacting with ITGBL1, and then we performed proteomics analysis (Figure 4A). Interestingly, we identified MYH9 as a potential interacting partner of ITGBL1, since MYH9 expression was the most abundant protein among these ITGBL1-interacting proteins (Figure 4B). Co-IP assay further confirmed the interaction between ITGBL1 and MYH9 in HSCs (Figure 4C). Next, we sought to determine whether MYH9 is involved in the progression of liver fibrosis. First, analysis of mouse liver fibrosis and human cirrhosis samples from the GEO database revealed a significant increase in hepatic MYH9 expression compared with healthy controls (Figure 4D). Second, RT-qPCR analysis identified upregulation of Myh9 mRNA levels in both CCl 4 - and CDAHFD-induced liver fibrosis mouse models (Figure 4E). scRNA-seq analysis from the Liver Cell Atlas database also revealed that hepatic MYH9 expression in humans was high in HSCs (Supplemental Figure 7A). Notably, immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence staining demonstrated that MYH9 expression was significantly elevated in CDAHFD- and CCl 4 -induced liver fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C) and predominantly expressed in HSCs (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). More importantly, MYH9 colocalized with ITGBL1 in HSCs in experimental mouse liver fibrosis models (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 7F).

Figure 4 ITGBL1 interacts with MYH9 in HSCs, thus affecting actin cytoskeleton organization. (A) Schematic diagram of immunoprecipitation proteomics process. (B) Heatmap of ITGBL1-interacting proteins. (C) Co-IP assay was performed. Western blot analysis of protein levels of MYH9 and Flag. (D) Hepatic MYH9 expression in the livers of mice with liver fibrosis and patients with liver cirrhosis was analyzed. (E) RT-qPCR analysis of hepatic Myh9 mRNA levels in CCl 4 -treated and CDAHFD-fed mice. (F) Representative images of immunofluorescence staining of ITGBL1 (green), MYH9 (red), and desmin (teal) in the livers from CDAHFD-fed mice are shown. (G) UMAP plots display the coexpression analysis of ITGBL1 and MYH9 in HSCs from control (upper panels) and MASH human (lower panels) liver samples. The X-axis represents UMAP_1 dimensional reduction coordinate, Y-axis represents UMAP_2 coordinate. The left panels depict ITGBL1 expression in red. The middle panels depict MYH9 expression in green. The right panels display blended expression of both genes, where yellow indicates high coexpression of both genes. Dashed circles highlight HSC cluster 0. Color scales indicate normalized expression levels. (H) Gene Ontology (GO) biological process and KEGG pathway enrichment analyses were performed on differentially expressed genes in HSC cluster 0 from human liver samples. Dot size represents gene count. Color intensity indicates adjusted P value on a –log 10 scale. The gene ratio on the x axis represents the proportion of genes enriched in each pathway. Values represent means ± SEM. Significance was calculated using a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (D and E). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To define whether ITGBL1 coexpressed with MYH9 in a distinct HSC subset in liver tissues from patients with MASH, we analyzed a scRNA-seq dataset (GSE212837) from a public database (23). As shown in Supplemental Figure 8A, ITGBL1 was mainly expressed in HSCs and positively correlated with MYH9. Next, we obtained 4 HSC subsets (cluster 0–3) (Supplemental Figure 8B). Interestingly, ITGBL1 was exclusively expressed in HSC cluster 0 and cluster 2 while MYH9 was broadly expressed in all HSC clusters (Supplemental Figure 8C). More interestingly, a strong positive correlation between ITGBL1 and MYH9 was observed in HSC cluster 0 (Figure 4G). Most importantly, pathways enriched in HSC cluster 0 were associated with regulation of actin filament organization, regulation of actin cytoskeleton organization, and positive regulation of stress fiber assembly (Figure 4H). All of the above findings further support the interaction between ITGBL1 and MYH9 in a distinct subset of HSCs.

Myh9 deficiency in HSCs alleviates liver fibrosis in CDAHFD-fed mice. MYH9, also known as NMHC IIA, is a part of the actomyosin complex that generates mechanical force and tension to propel the sliding of actin filaments, thus being involved in essential cellular functions, including cell adhesion, cytokinesis, cell migration, and the maintenance of cell shape and polarity (24, 25). However, whether MYH9 in HSCs affects the development of liver fibrosis remains largely unknown. To answer this critical question, we generated HSC-specific Myh9-knockout mice (Myh9ΔHSC) and validated the knockout efficiency in HSCs (Figure 5A). Myh9fl/fl and Myh9ΔHSC were subjected to CDAHFD feeding for 4 weeks (Supplemental Figure 9A). As shown in Figure 5, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 9B, although serum ALT levels, liver/body ratio, and the degree of liver steatosis were comparable between Myh9fl/fl mice and Myh9ΔHSC mice after CDAHFD feeding, deletion of Myh9 in HSCs markedly ameliorated liver fibrosis as evidenced by a significant reduction in Sirius red–positive and α-SMA–positive areas in the livers of Myh9ΔHSC mice compared with Myh9fl/fl mice. In addition, several fibrogenesis-related genes including Col1a1, Col3a1, and Col4a1 were significantly downregulated in CDAHFD-fed Myh9ΔHSC mice compared with CDAHFD-fed Myh9fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 9C).

Figure 5 Myh9 deficiency in HSCs ameliorates liver fibrosis in CDAHFD-fed mice. (A) Myh9-floxed mice were crossed with Lrat Cre mice for several generations to generate Myh9ΔHSC mice. Knockout efficiency was verified by RT-qPCR analysis by isolating primary mouse HSCs from Myh9fl/fl and Myh9ΔHSC mice. (B) Serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels were measured. (C) Liver/body weight ratio was analyzed. (D) Representative images of Sirius red and α-SMA staining are shown. The degree of liver fibrosis was quantified. (E) Primary HSCs were isolated from WT mice and cultured for 3, 5, 7 days. MYH9, α-SMA, and β-actin protein levels were measured. (F) Primary mouse HSCs were isolated from WT mice and transfected with Myh9 siRNA to silence MYH9 expression. The expression of different proteins was measured by Western blotting. Relative protein expression was quantified. (G and H) LX-2 cells were transfected with MYH9 siRNA for 24 hours and treated with TGF-β1 (5 ng/mL) for 24 hours. Representative images of immunofluorescence of F-actin (red) are shown. The percentage of stress fiber–containing cells was quantified (G). Representative images of immunofluorescence of p-FAK (green) and F-actin (red) are shown. Relative p-FAK intensity was quantified (H). Values represent means ± SEM. Significance was calculated using a 1-way ANOVA for multiple groups (B–D, G, and H) and a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (F). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

To further clarify the function of MYH9 in HSCs, we measured MYH9 expression during HSC activation and found that MYH9 expression was substantially elevated during HSC activation (Figure 5E). Interestingly, siRNA-mediated knockdown of Myh9 in primary mouse HSCs decreased the expression of several fibrosis-related proteins, suggesting that MYH9 promoted HSC activation in vitro (Figure 5F). Subsequently, knockdown of MYH9 in LX-2 cells also resulted in a significant reduction in the expression of fibrosis-associated genes at both the mRNA and protein levels (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). More importantly, immunofluorescence analysis further revealed that silencing of MYH9 in HSCs inhibited the TGF-β1–induced formation of F-actin stress fibers (Figure 5G), which was accompanied by reduced activation of the FAK signaling pathway (Figure 5H). Meanwhile, knockdown of MYH9 suppressed TGF-β1–induced activation of the FAK signaling pathway and collagen synthesis (Supplemental Figure 10C). All these findings suggest that MYH9 elevation in HSCs exacerbates liver fibrosis.

ITGBL1 impairs actomyosin assembly by blocking actin binding to myosin via promoting MYH9 phosphorylation. Since MYH9 binding to actin filaments forms actomyosin cytoskeleton, and transcriptomics data above indicate that ITGBL1 may affect this process, we reasoned that ITGBL1 might influence actomyosin formation in HSCs, thus suppressing HSC activation. To test this hypothesis, we determined actomyosin assembly in HSCs after overexpression of ITGBL1 by immunofluorescence double-staining of MYH9 and F-actin. As shown in Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 11A, ITGBL1 overexpression robustly disrupted the formation of actomyosin clusters, whereas ITGBL1 knockdown enhanced MYH9–F-actin colocalization. To further validate this observation, we performed dose-dependent overexpression of ITGBL1. As shown in Supplemental Figure 11B, increasing ITGBL1 levels progressively disrupted actomyosin structures and markedly reduced the colocalization of MYH9 with F-actin. Moreover, ITGBL1 knockout (both in vitro and in vivo) increased MYH9 expression, whereas MYH9 knockdown did not affect ITGBL1 expression (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D). More importantly, Co‑IP assays showed that overexpression of ITGBL1 markedly reduced the interaction between MYH9 and F-actin, whereas knockdown of ITGBL1 enhanced MYH9–F-actin binding (Figure 6, B and C), suggesting that ITGBL1 regulates myosin assembly by modulating the binding of MYH9 to F-actin. Furthermore, knockdown of MYH9 substantially abolished ITGBL1-mediated antifibrotic effect in vitro (Figure 6D). In contrast, ITGBL1 knockdown in HSCs increased the expression of fibrosis genes, which was also eliminated after MYH9 silencing (Figure 6E), suggesting that ITGBL1 inhibits HSC activation by disrupting MYH9-dependent myosin remodeling. Moreover, cell contraction assay showed that MYH9 knockdown limited HSC contraction. Importantly, ITGBL1 suppressed HSC contraction in a MYH9-dependent manner (Figure 6F). Previous studies suggested that MYH9 phosphorylation is involved in actomyosin assembly (7, 24). Therefore, we examined MYH9 activation status under fibrotic stimulation. In both TGF-β1–treated HSCs and liver tissues from experimental liver fibrosis models, phosphorylated MYH9 (p-MYH9) was found to be markedly decreased compared with control conditions, suggesting a context-dependent regulation of MYH9 activation during liver fibrogenesis (Supplemental Figure 11, E and F). This is consistent with previous studies demonstrating that the phosphorylation state of NM II (MYH9) is dynamically regulated and closely associated with changes in cytoskeletal organization and cellular contractile activity (24). Strikingly, ITGBL1 overexpression promoted, while ITGBL1 knockdown suppressed, the phosphorylation of MYH9 on Ser1943 (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 11G). Given that FOXQ1 and SNAIL have been previously reported as downstream transcriptional targets of ITGBL1 in other cellular contexts (26), we tried to examine their expression in HSCs. However, no significant changes were observed under ITGBL1 manipulation (Supplemental Figure 11H), suggesting that ITGBL1-mediated regulation in HSCs is primarily associated with cytoskeletal signaling rather than previously described transcriptional programs. Collectively, our results indicated that ITGBL1 inhibits HSC activation through impairing MYH9 actomyosin remodeling via promoting MYH9 phosphorylation at Ser1943, ultimately diminishing HSC contraction and fibrosis-related gene expression (Figure 6H).

Figure 6 ITGBL1 disrupts actomyosin assembly by promoting MYH9 phosphorylation. (A) LX-2 cells were infected with Lv-ITGBL1 for 48 hours and then treated with TGF-β1 (5 ng/mL) for 24 hours. Representative images of immunofluorescence of MYH9 (green) and F-actin (red) are shown. (B) Co-IP assay was performed in ITGBL1-overexpressed LX-2 cells. Western blot analysis of protein levels of MYH9 and actin. (C) Co-IP assay was performed in ITGBL1 siRNA-infected LX-2 cells. Western blot analysis of protein levels of MYH9 and actin. (D) LX-2 cells were infected with Lv-ITGBL1 and/or MYH9 siRNA for 48 hours. The expression of different proteins was measured by Western blotting. Relative protein expression was quantified. (E) LX-2 cells were infected with ITGBL1 siRNA and/or MYH9 siRNA for 48 hours. The expression of different genes was measured by RT-qPCR analysis. (F) LX-2 cells were infected with Lv-ITGBL1 and/or MYH9 siRNA for 48 hours, and then these infected HSCs were mixed with Collagen Gel Working Solution. HSC contraction activity was measured by collagen-based cell contraction assay. (G) LX-2 cells were infected with Lv-ITGBL1 or ITGBL1 siRNA for 48 hours. The expression of different proteins was measured by Western blotting. Relative protein expression was quantified. (H) Scheme depicting the ITGBL1-MYH9 interaction in HSCs. TGF-β1 stimulation suppresses MYH9 phosphorylation (p-MYH9) and elevates ITGBL1 expression. This increase in ITGBL1 then forms a feedback loop that limits HSC overactivation by upregulating p-MYH9 levels. Conversely, ITGBL1 deficiency lowers p-MYH9 levels, thus promoting HSC activation. Values represent means ± SEM. Significance was calculated using a 1-way ANOVA for multiple groups (D–F) and a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (G). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Itgbl1 deficiency in HSCs worsens liver fibrosis in a MYH9-dependent manner in vivo. The above results indicate that ITGBL1 is elevated in HSCs during liver fibrosis progression and such feedback elevation suppresses liver fibrosis, suggesting that targeting ITGBL1 may not be a therapeutic strategy for treatment of liver fibrosis. Nevertheless, MYH9 is upregulated in liver fibrosis and exacerbates liver fibrosis. Therefore, we tried to silence Myh9 expression in HSCs in vivo to test the possibility that targeting MYH9 ameliorates liver fibrosis. Accumulating evidence suggests that adeno-associated virus 6 (AAV6) exhibits organ tropism toward activated HSCs in mice (27, 28). To further elucidate the role of MYH9 in HSCs and liver fibrosis, we specifically downregulated Myh9 in HSCs by injection with AAV6-shMyh9 during CDAHFD feeding (Figure 7A). Immunofluorescence staining first confirmed the efficient knockdown of MYH9 in HSCs (Supplemental Figure 12A). In addition, as shown in Figure 7B, both Western blotting and qPCR analyses further confirmed a significant reduction of MYH9 expression in HSCs following AAV6-shMyh9 treatment compared with the control group, whereas MYH9 expression remained unchanged in hepatocytes, indicating selective knockdown efficiency in HSCs without detectable off-target effects in hepatocytes. Additionally, Myh9 knockdown in HSCs did not mitigate liver injury, as serum ALT levels were comparable between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 12B), and the expression of fibrosis-related genes and proteins, including Acta2, Col1a1, Col3a1, and Col4a1, was significantly decreased after Myh9 knockdown in HSCs (Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 12C). Additionally, Myh9 knockdown in HSCs did not mitigate liver injury and steatosis, though for several inflammatory and lipogenic genes, including Il1b, Tnfa, Srebp1, and Acc1, mRNA levels were reduced in AAV6-shMyh9–injected mice after CDAHFD feeding (Supplemental Figure 12, D and E).

Figure 7 Itgbl1 deficiency in HSCs worsens liver fibrosis in a MYH9-dependent manner. (A) The regimen of targeting HSCs to specifically knock down Myh9 levels by injection of AAV6. (B) Primary HSCs and hepatocytes were isolated after CDAHFD feeding for 4 weeks. The levels of MYH9 mRNA and protein were measured by RT-qPCR analysis and Western blotting. (C) RT-qPCR analyses of fibrosis-related genes in AAV6-control– and AAV6-shMyh9–infected mice. (D) Representative images of Sirius red staining and α-SMA staining are shown. The degree of liver fibrosis was quantified. (E) Itgbl1fl/fl or Itgbl1ΔHSC mice were first fed a CDAHFD for 2 weeks, followed by tail vein injection of AAV6-control or AAV6-shMyh9, and then maintained on CDAHFD for an additional 3 weeks. (F) RT-qPCR analyses of fibrosis-related genes in AAV6-control– and AAV6-shMyh9–infected Itgbl1fl/fl or Itgbl1ΔHSC mice after CDAHFD feeding. (G) Representative images of Sirius red staining and α-SMA staining are shown. The degree of liver fibrosis was quantified. Values represent means ± SEM. Significance was calculated using a 1-way ANOVA for multiple groups (F and G) and a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (B–D). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Similarly, we assessed the therapeutic effect of AAV6-shMyh9 on CCl 4 -induced liver fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). As expected, AAV6-shMyh9 evidently mitigated CCl 4 -induced liver fibrosis as demonstrated by lower levels of Sirius red– and α-SMA–positive areas and fibrosis-related genes in AAV6-shMyh9–treated mice compared with AAV6-control group (Supplemental Figure 13, C–E). Taken together, these findings strongly indicate that targeting inhibition of MYH9 in HSCs effectively alleviates experimental liver fibrosis.

To define whether the exacerbated liver fibrosis in Itgbl1ΔHSC mice is dependent on MYH9, Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice were injected with AAV6-shMyh9 (Figure 7E). Strikingly, AAV6-shMyh9 injection counteracted the exacerbated liver fibrosis in Itgbl1ΔHSC mice as evidenced that the expression of several fibrogenic genes, including Acta2, Col1a1, and Col3a1, was comparable between Itgbl1fl/fl and Itgbl1ΔHSC mice after injection with AAV6-shMyh9 in CDAHFD-induced MASH (Figure 7F). Consistently, in AAV6-control–injected mice, Itgbl1 deficiency in HSCs markedly exacerbated liver fibrosis; however, this exacerbated liver fibrosis was abolished in Itgbl1ΔHSC mice after injection with AAV6-shMyh9 as indicated by Sirius red and α-SMA staining (Figure 7G). These key findings demonstrate that silencing Myh9 in HSCs diminishes the aggravation of liver fibrosis caused by Itgbl1 deficiency, indicating that the profibrotic effect of Itgbl1 deletion in HSCs is largely dependent on MYH9.

Hepatic expression of ITGBL1 and MYH9 is elevated and positively correlates with HSC activation and cytoskeleton remodeling in patients with liver fibrosis. To investigate the clinical relevance of our findings, hepatic ITGBL1 and MYH9 levels in lean and obese individuals were analyzed from public scRNAseq data from Liver Cell Atlas database. As demonstrated in Supplemental Figure 14A, ITGBL1 and MYH9 levels in HSCs were elevated in obese individuals compared with lean individuals. Next, we performed spatial transcriptomics analysis on liver tissue collected from patients with MASH (Figure 8A). Following cell segmentation, we mapped the spatial distribution of major cell types, including HSCs, hepatocytes, B cells, T cell, dendritic cells, cholangiocytes, NK cells, endothelial cells, macrophages, and VSMCs, revealing the cellular architecture of MASH liver tissue (Figure 8B). The expression patterns of canonical lineage markers confirmed successful identification of major cell populations within the dataset. Hepatocytes showed strong expression of ALB, APOA1, and HP, whereas cholangiocytes exhibited high levels of KRT7, KRT19, and EPCAM. HSCs displayed enriched expression of ECM-related genes, including COL1A1, COL1A2, COL3A1, and DCN. Immune subsets were clearly separated transcriptionally, with T cells (CD3D, CD3E, CD2), NK cells (KLRB1, NKG7, GNLY), macrophages (CD68, CD163, CSF1R), dendritic cells (CD1C, FCER1A), and B cells (CD19, CD79A, MS4A1) exhibiting distinct marker profiles. Endothelial cells expressed PECAM1, CDH5, and VWF, while VSMCs showed selective expression of TAGLN, CNN1, and MYH11, collectively demonstrating robust cell type segregation (Figure 8C). Interestingly, ITGBL1 and MYH9 levels positively correlated with COL1A1 and COL3A1 levels in HSCs of liver tissue from patients with MASH (Figure 8D). Most importantly, a strong correlation between ITGBL1/MYH9 levels and genes related with HSC activation/cytoskeleton remodeling was observed in HSCs of liver tissue from patients with MASH (Figure 8E).

Figure 8 Hepatic ITGBL1 and MYH9 levels are highly elevated and positively correlated with hepatic expression of liver fibrogenic genes in patients with MASH. (A) Representative H&E-stained section of human MASH liver tissue is shown for spatial transcriptomics analysis. The upper panel displays the full tissue section with a boxed region indicating the area of interest (scale bar: 200 μm). The lower panel shows a magnified view of the boxed region displaying detailed histological features (scale bar: 25 μm). (B) Spatial distribution of major cell types in the MASH liver tissue section is displayed following cell segmentation (scale bar: 25 μm). (C) Heatmap displays differential gene expression patterns across the cell types. Color intensity indicates Z-score, where red indicates upregulation and blue indicates downregulation. (D) Spatial expression maps show coexpression patterns of ITGBL1, COL1A1, MYH9, and COL1A2 across the tissue section. Each spot represents a cell, with color indicating expression level based on the gradient scale shown on the right, where green indicates high coexpression of both genes. Scale bar: 25 μm. (E) Spatial expression maps show coexpression patterns of ITGBL1, MYH9 with HSC activation markers and skeletal protein markers. (F) Hepatic levels of ITGBL1, MYH9, and fibrogenic genes in healthy controls and patients with MASH were analyzed in a public dataset (GSE135251). (G) Correlation between ITGBL1 levels and MYH9 levels was analyzed in 2 public datasets (GSE135251 and GSE167523). (H) Scheme depicting a critical role of ITGBL1-MYH9 interaction during liver fibrosis development. During chronic liver injury or obesity, activated inflammatory cell– or HSC-released TGF-β1 elevates ITGBL1 expression in HSCs, which impairs actomyosin assembly by blocking the binding of MYH9 to F-actin, thus suppressing actomyosin contractility-mediated FAK signaling activation. Such ITGBL1-mediated cytoskeleton reorganization suppression limits HSC activation and liver fibrogenesis. Correlations were calculated using Pearson’s r. Significance was calculated using a 1-way ANOVA for multiple groups (F). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Next, we further confirmed these findings in 2 distinct public datasets (GSE135251 and GSE167523). In patients with severe MASH-related liver fibrosis, hepatic ITGBL1 levels were significantly elevated and positively correlated with the expression of several fibrotic marker genes, including COL1A1, COL3A1, and COL4A1 (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 14B). Meanwhile, hepatic MYH9 levels were robustly upregulated in patients with fatty liver and MASH and also positively correlated with the expression of COL1A1, COL3A1, and COL4A1 (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 14C). More importantly, hepatic ITGBL1 levels positively correlated with MYH9 levels in MASH (Figure 8G). Taken together, these human data emphasize our experimental observations and underscore the clinical significance of the ITGBL1-MYH9 axis in HSC activation and liver fibrosis progression.