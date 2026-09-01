Bradykinin contributes to vasogenic edema in murine experimental cerebral malaria

Changes in plasma HK levels in Kenyan children with CNS-M, uncomplicated malaria, or acute febrile nonmalaria illness or healthy community individuals acting as controls. Plasma from venous blood collected in heparin anticoagulant was isolated from Kenyan children with CNS-M, uncomplicated malaria (UM), and acute febrile nonmalaria illness (AFN) and healthy individuals in the community acting as controls (Healthy). Demographic and clinical characteristics of these children are presented in Table 1 (26). Children with CNS-M were younger than those with UM, had Blantyre coma scores of ≤3, and exhibited significantly higher plasma PfHRP2 levels, consistent with increased Pf biomass compared with children with UM (Table 1).

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of Kenyan children with malaria and controls at entry

Plasma HK levels were measured by a competitive ELISA using a goat polyclonal antibody reared with isolated HK that detected HK light chain protein in both intact and cHK (Figure 1A, Table 2, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202285DS1). Patients with CNS-M at hospital entry (CNS-M-En) had HK levels that were significantly lower (P = 0.02) than those at hospital discharge (CNS-M-D) following artesunate treatment and clinical recovery (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). All patients increased their plasma HK concentration from hospital entry to discharge (Supplemental Figure 1B). Patients with CNS-M-D and UM also had HK levels significantly higher than those with AFN (P = 0.003) and Healthy (P < 0.0001) children who were blood smear negative for Plasmodium parasites and PCR negative for Plasmodium 18s ribosomal RNA gene. Comparison between other groups was not significant (Table 2).

Figure 1 Immunoblot investigations of plasma high-molecular-weight kininogen on Kenyan children’s samples. (A) Immunoblot of 2 CNS-M patient plasma samples at hospital entry (En) and discharge (D) using a rabbit antibody against a human kininogen (HK) D5 peptide. The samples were reduced and added to the 7.5% SDS-PAGE. On the immunoblot, HK represents pure protein, NHP represents an immunoblot of pooled normal human plasma HK, and HK + PKa represents an immunoblot of a purified human HK cleaved by purified plasma kallikrein. Two arrows on the right side of the immunoblot point out the 56 and 46 kDa light chains of cleaved HK (cHK). A rabbit anti-D5 peptide antibody was used in the immunoblots (See Supplemental Tables 1 and 5) and developed using the Licor system. (B) Three additional CNS-M patient plasma samples at entry and discharge were studied. Normal human plasma was pooled from healthy North American donors. NHP + aPTT represents an immunoblot of pooled NHP activated with activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) reagent. The immunoblots were performed with the same anti-human HK D5 antibody as in A. It was developed with ECL. Note all plasmas (normal pooled or patient samples) in both blocks were added to the gel as 5 μL of a 1:10 dilution of plasma.

Table 2 Plasma high-molecular-weight kininogen in malaria samples

Since the differences in the quantity of total HK was not strikingly different among the patient samples, structural studies of HK by immunoblot were performed. These investigations showed that 8 of 20 CNS-M-En (40%) plasma samples collected before starting artesunate treatment had circulating cHK, a marker of prior BK released from HK (19–22). Four of these 8 children had Blantyre scores of ≤2.0; 4 children had Blantyre scores of 3. Using an anti-HK antibody reared to a peptide from human domain 5 of HK, pure intact HK and HK in normal human plasma on reduced SDS-PAGE appeared as a single approximately 120 kDa band (see the left side of Figure 1A). When the purified HK was treated with purified PKa, intact HK was mostly cleaved to a terminal 42–46 kDa light chain. These samples were used as controls for immunoblot studies of plasma from patients with CNS-M. In Figure 1A, for patient CNS-M 007, intact HK at 120 kDa was quantitatively less at hospital entry versus that at discharge, with intermediate 56 kDa and terminal 46 kDa bands of the cleaved light chain of HK. At the time of hospital discharge, plasma from patient CNS-M 007 had mostly intact HK with a faint 56 kDa light chain remaining. In Figure 1A, patient CNS-M 009 had no intact 120 kDa HK at study entry; only the two HK light chain fragments of cHK were detected at 56 and 46 kDa. At hospital discharge, plasma from this patient only contained intact 120 kDa HK. Three additional patients’ plasmas were characterized by immunoblot using the ECL system (Figure 1B). Patients CNS-M 003, 005, or 006 had little or no intact HK at entry. At discharge, only patient CNS-M 005 had no cHK and was discharged with intact HK (Figure 1B). In contrast to the patients with CNS-M, only 3 of 17 (18%) of patients with UM had circulating cHK at study entry. None of the plasma immunoblot samples from children with AFN or from the healthy uninfected children had cHK (data not shown). Thus, children with CNS-M and, less so, UM were associated with the presence of circulating cHK, a structure consistent with prior in vivo BK release (19–22). These observations suggested that BK could contribute to the vasogenic edema observed in human CM.

Hematologic and coagulation parameters in C57BL/6J mice with ECM. Since blood samples from Kenyan children were collected in heparin, functional assays of the kallikrein/kinin system could not reliably be performed. We therefore established the ECM model of PbA-infected C57BL/6J mice to evaluate plasma hematologic and coagulation parameters of malaria pathogenesis. PbA murine malaria was used because Pf only infects homo sapiens. After i.p. inoculation with 106 PbA-infected red blood cells (iRBCs) (Figure 2A), murine blood was collected at day 5 after infection at the time of onset of objective neurologic deterioration measured by the SHIRPA score (28). Relative to uninfected control mice, PbA-infected mice had significantly lower (P < 0.0001) white blood cell counts, lymphocyte counts, hematocrits, RBC mean corpuscular volume, and platelet counts (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C, and Supplemental Table 2). The mean corpuscular hemoglobin concentration in the PbA-infected mice was significantly higher than that of uninfected mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). The mean activated partial thromboplastin time (P = 0.0005) and prothrombin time (PT) (P = 0.008) were prolonged in PbA-infected mice compared with uninfected group (Supplemental Figure 2D and Supplemental Table 2). There was a trimodal distribution of the PT (Supplemental Figure 2D) that included a cluster of 5 mice with markedly prolonged PTs, a group with moderately prolonged PTs, and a third group with PTs comparable to uninfected mice. The clinical significance of these prothrombin time findings is presently not known since these 3 groups of mice had the same advanced, objective neurologic deficits on the SHIRPA score at the time of euthanasia on day 5 after infection.

Figure 2 Characterization of plasma kallikrein-kinin proteins in murine ECM. (A) Schematic of Plasmodium berghei ANKA (PbA) infection ECM model (BioRender). (B) Plasma HK coagulant activity in uninfected (C57BL/6J) (n = 9) or P. berghei ANKA–infected (C57BL/6J PbA) (n = 17) mice. (C) Relative murine HK antigen by immunoblot densitometry of equal plasma volumes from uninfected (n = 8) or infected (n = 8) mice. (D) An immunoblot of murine HK with an antibody against its domain 6 with 3 reduced samples of uninfected murine plasma (Uninfected), PbA-infected (PbA) C57BL/6J mice, or total kininogen-deficient mice (Kng1–/–) collected on day 5. The immunoblot shows intact HK at ~120 kDa, ΔmHK-D5 ~ at 70 kDa (29), and LC — the cleaved 46 kDa light chain of HK. Transferin is the loading control. (E) Bradykinin measurement by LC/MS/MS in uninfected C57BL/6J mice (n = 6), PbA-infected C57BL/6J mice (n = 6), or total kininogen Kng1–/– mice (n = 6). The nonparametric data were analyzed by ANOVA with a correction for multiple comparisons using the Dunn’s test. (F) FXII coagulant activity from uninfected (n = 9) and PbA-infected (n = 8) C57BL/6J mouse samples. (G) The relative amount of murine FXII antigen by immunoblot densitometry of equal plasma volumes from uninfected (n = 8) and PbA-infected C57BL/6J mice (n = 9). (H) Plasma prekallikrein (PK) chromogenic activity assays in uninfected C57BL/6J (n = 11) and PbA-infected C57BL/6J (n = 12) mice. (I) Relative murine PK antigen by immunoblot densitometry of equal plasma volumes from uninfected (n = 6) and PbA-infected (n = 8) C57BL/6J mice. (J) FXI coagulant activity in uninfected (n = 8) and PbA-infected (n = 9) C57BL/6J mice. (K) C1INH functional activity in uninfected (n = 8) and PbA-infected (n = 8) mice. (L) C1INH antigen determined by immunoblot densitometry with 8 samples in each group. (M) Ratio of C1INH activity to antigen in the 8 samples from each group. All values represent mean ± SD. For HK, PK, FXII, FXI, and C1INH assays, all values were normalized to pooled normal mouse plasma and are expressed as IU/mL, which is the amount of that protein in 1 mL plasma. Comparisons between uninfected and infected mouse samples were performed by unpaired 2-tailed t test. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

We next examined if PbA-infected mice had changes in the levels of proteins of the PKa/kinin system and factor XII. Plasma HK levels in PbA-infected mice (0.78 ± 0.36 IU/mL coagulant activity and 0.62 ± 0.21 IU/mL HK antigen) were lower than values in uninfected mice (1.2 ± 0.21 IU/mL and 0.99 ± 0.15 IU/mL, P = 0.016 and P = 0.036, respectively) (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3). An immunoblot of plasma samples using an antibody against murine HK domain 6 (D6) revealed 2 bands, one at approximately 120 kDa and a second at 100 kDa (ΔmHK-D5) detected in plasma from both uninfected and infected mice (Figure 2D). This latter form of murine HK had been previously described and corresponds to HK lacking domain 5 (D5) (29). Bands of the 46 kDa light chain of murine HK were seen in plasma from infected mice (Figure 2D). No bands were observed in HK-deficient plasma (Kng1–/–) mice (Figure 2D). These observations were confirmed with a second antibody targeting murine D6 in a different gel system (Supplemental Figure 4). Thus, mice with ECM had the same cHK phenotype observed in plasma from children with CNS-M or UM due to Pf infection. Further studies measured plasma BK levels that were significantly different by ANOVA with a Dunn’s test (P <0.0001). Plasma from wild-type C57BL/6J mice had a mean BK level of 134 ± 86 (mean ± SD) pg/mL (Figure 2E), while PbA-infected mice exhibited elevated BK levels of 593 ± 128 (mean ± SD) pg/mL (P < 0.002 vs. uninfected mice). In contrast, Kng1–/– plasma, total HK-deficient murine plasma, contained only 15 ± 19 (SD) pg/mL, a value below the lower limit of the standard curve of BK values in normal murine plasma.

Investigations next showed that individual murine FXII activity, although elevated compared with a pool of normal mouse plasma, was not different between uninfected and PbA-infected mice (Figure 2F). FXII antigen levels were increased not decreased in PbA infection (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast, plasma PK activity and antigen levels in PbA-infected mice were significantly lower (P = 0.0002 and P = 0.0001, respectively) than uninfected mice (Figure 2, H and I; Supplemental Figure 6; and Supplemental Table 3). Factor XI coagulant activity in plasma was similar between uninfected and PbA-infected mice (Figure 2J). Finally, plasma C1INH activity was 60% higher in PbA-infected versus uninfected mice (Figure 2K). Notably, infected mice had C1INH antigen levels 3-fold higher than uninfected mice and 2-fold higher than their activity values (Figure 2L and Supplemental Figure 7). Infected mice had a C1INH activity–to-antigen ratio of 0.5 (Figure 2M). These data indicated that PbA-infected mice had circulating C1INH that was 50% functional relative to uninfected mice. Combined, these results show that murine ECM is associated with HK cleavage, BK generation, and kallikrein activation.

Role of HK and the BK receptors in ECM. Utilizing C57BL/6J mice with deletions in each gene encoding proteins of the kallikrein/kinin system and factor XII, we examined whether these animal models alone were associated with protection from PbA-induced neurologic deterioration, measured by the SHIRPA score and blood-brain barrier integrity measured by brain extravasation of Evans Blue dye and increased overall survival. The SHIRPA score is a detailed 5-point neurologic assessment of the mice that includes transfer arousal, locomotor activity, tail elevation, wire maneuvers, and contact righting reflex (28). Total Kng1–/– mice had a progressive increase in the level of parasitemia (approximately 8% at day 5 after infection) like that of wild-type mice (Figure 3A). Neurologic assessment at day 5 by SHIRPA score indicated that Kng1–/– mice were protected against deterioration relative to wild-type mice (P = 0.0008) (Figure 3B and Supplemental Video 1) and had a significant reduction (P < 0.0006) in Evans Blue dye uptake into the brain (Figure 3D). In a representative image of a brain of a PbA-infected Kng1–/– mouse, the degree of Evans blue dye uptake was much less than that of a PbA-infected wild-type mouse (Figure 3C). Furthermore, Kng1–/– mice had increased survival, with a mean of 7 days. One animal lived for 10 days compared with infected C57BL/6J wild-type mice that all died by day 6 (Figure 3Q) (Supplemental Table 4). These studies showed that eliminating the source of BK alone without treating the infection delayed the time of disease onset and increased survival.

Figure 3 Characterization of P. berghei ANKA infection in HK- and bradykinin receptor–deleted mice. (A) Percentage parasitemia of infected wild-type C57BL/6J (n = 6) vs. infected Kng1–/– mouse samples (n = 7). (B) The SHIRPA score (28) is plotted for each day 3–5 for infected Kng1–/– (n = 7) or C57BL/6J (n = 6) mice. (C) Representative brain images of wild-type versus Kng1–/– mice brains after Evans Blue injection without (Uninfected) or with P. berghei ANKA infection (PbA). (D) Quantification of Evans Blue dye extravasation in brain from infected wild-type C57BL/6J (n = 6) versus Kng1–/– mice (n = 6). Studies on PbA-infected combined Bdkrb1–/–Bdkrb2–/– mice (n = 8) and control C57BL/6J mice (n = 8) are shown. (E) Parasitemia, (F) SHIRPA score, (G) representative brain images, and (H) Evans blue staining. Characterization of mice infected with PbA in bradykinin 1 receptor–null mice (Bdkrb1–/–) and controls: (I) parasitemia (n = 4 in each group), (J) SHIRPA score (n = 4 in each group), (K) representative brain images, and (L) Evans blue dye staining (n = 7 wild-type C57BL/6J and n = 9 Bdkrb1–/– mice) (mean ± SD of 2 experiments). Bdkrb2–/– mice and controls are as follows: (M) parasitemia, (N) SHIRPA score, (O) representative brain image, and (P) Evans blue dye staining. These data were with n = 18 wild-type and n = 20 Bdkrb2–/– mice for the parasitemia and SHIRPA scoring and n = 16 wild-type and n = 21 Bdkrb2–/– mice for the Evans blue study. (Q) Kng1–/– mouse Kaplan-Meier survival plot of PbA-infected C57BL/6J (n = 8) versus KO (n = 14) mice. (R) Combined Bdrkb1–/–-Bdkrb2–/– mouse Kaplan-Meier survival plot of PbA-infected C57BL/6J (n = 13) vs. combined KO (n = 24) mice. (S) Bdkrb1–/– mouse survival on a Kaplan-Meier plot of PbA-infected C57BL/6J (n = 9) vs. KO (n = 11) mice. (T) Bdkrb2–/– mouse Kaplan-Meier survival plot showed PbA-infected C57BL/6J (n = 14) vs. KO (n = 15) mice. Each graph represents the mean ± SD of 2 or 4 independent experiments. Comparisons between groups on day 5 of the SHIRPA scoring and Evans blue uptake were performed by unpaired 2-tailed t test. P < 0.05 was considered significant. Differences in the Kaplan-Meier plots survival curves were determined by Mantel-Cox and Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon tests performed independently.

Combined BK B1 and B2 receptor–null mice (Bdkrb1–/–Bdkrb2–/–) had a level of parasitemia at day 5 after infection higher (17%) than that of control wild-type mice (10%) (Figure 3E). However, the SHIRPA score (Figure 3F) and Evans Blue dye uptake (Figure 3, G and H) showed a significant reduction in neurologic deterioration (P < 0.0006) and brain swelling (P < 0.0003) relative to that of wild-type PbA-infected mice, respectively (Supplemental Video 1). PbA-infected C57BL/6J wild-type mice all died by day 7, but the double BK receptor–KO mice had a mean survival of 8 days, with 1 animal living for 14 days after infection (Figure 3R) (Supplemental Table 4).

Studies next examined murine deletion mutants from each of the 2 individual BK receptors. Parasitemia levels of control wild-type and BK B1 receptor–KO (Bdkrb1–/–) mice on day 5 were identical (Figure 3I). However, SHIRPA scores showed a reduction in neurologic deterioration (P < 0.012) and brain Evans Blue dye uptake (P = 0.045) in the KO mice (Figure 3, J and L). Bdkrb1–/– mice had increased mean survival of 7 days compared with 6 days for wild-type mice (Figure 3S and Supplemental Table 4). BK B2 receptor–KO (Bdkrb2–/–) mice with 10% parasitemia also had a significance reduction from neurologic deterioration (P < 0.0001) and Evans Blue dye uptake (P = 0.0009) (Figure 3, M–P). Bdkrb2–/– mice also had an overall mean survival of 7 days (Figure 3T and Supplemental Table 4).

PKa is causal in ECM. PK-null (Klkb1–/–) mice were investigated since PKa is the major enzyme to liberate BK from HK in human plasma. Parasitemia levels in Klkb1–/– mice were like those of wild-type mice (Figure 4A). Notably, Klkb1–/– mice had a highly significant reduction in neurologic deterioration on the SHIRPA score (P = 0.0003) (Figure 4B) and brain Evans Blue dye uptake (P < 0.0001) (Figure 4, C and D) (Supplemental Video 2). Klkb1–/– mice also had a significantly increased survival (P < 0.0001) and a mean survival of 7 days, whereas all the wild-type mice died by day 6 (Figure 4I and Supplemental Table 4). These findings showed that PK elimination alone modified ECM pathogenesis.

Figure 4 Characterization of P. berghei ANKA infection in prekallikrein-deficient mice and PbA-infected C57BL/6J mice given the plasma kallikrein inhibitor RZLT7824. Infected prekallikrein-deficient (Klkb1–/–) mice (n = 9) and their C57BL/6J controls (n = 8). (A) Parasitemia, (B) SHIRPA score, (C) representative brain images, and (D) Evans blue dye staining. Infected P. berghei ANKA–treated (PbA-treated) mice with RZLT7824 or controls next were investigated. PbA-infected C57BL/6J mice were treated with the plasma kallikrein inhibitor RZLT7824 starting on day 3. These studies are shown. (E) Parasitemia, (F) SHIRPA score, (G) representative brain images, and (H) Evans blue dye staining with n = 5 in each group of animals. The plasma kallikrein inhibitor RZLT7824 is compared against both infected C57BL/6J and Klkb1–/– mice in the SHIRPA scoring. (I) Klkb1–/– mouse Kaplan-Meier plot of PbA-infected C57BL/6J (n = 18) versus KO (n = 14) mice is shown. (J) A Kaplan-Meier plot of PbA-infected C57BL/6J (n = 11) mice versus C57BL/6J mice treated with RZLT7824 (n = 12). In each graph the combined data represent mean ± SD of 2 independent experiments with 2 or 3 mice in each experimental condition. Comparisons between groups on day 5 of the SHIRPA scoring and Evans blue uptake were performed by unpaired 2-tailed t test. P < 0.05. Differences in the Kaplan-Meier plots survival curves were determined by Mantel-Cox and Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon tests performed independently.

As an independent approach to examine the role of PKa in ECM pathogenesis, we determined if its enzymatic inhibition was also protective against vasogenic edema. RZLT7824 is a small-molecule inhibitor of PKa with an IC 50 of 13 nM for isolated human PKa and >3.0 mM for human FXIIa, FXIa, FXa, FIIa, or plasmin. It inhibited mouse plasma PKa with an IC 50 of 5 nM. RZLT7824 was administered at 60 mg/kg i.p. every 12 hours starting on day 3 of the PbA infection. On day 5, treated mice that exhibited identical parasitemia (Figure 4E) demonstrated significant preservation of neurologic and motor function, as shown by the SHIRPA score (P < 0.01) (Figure 4F) and reduced Evans Blue dye accumulation in the brain (P < 0.008) (Figure 4, G and H). In contrast, untreated infected C57BL/6J mice manifested neurologic defects (Supplemental Video 2). RZLT7824-treated- mice also had a significantly increased (P < 0.0005) mean survival of 7 days, whereas all the wild-type mice died by day 6 (Figure 4J and Supplemental Table 4; review Supplemental Videos 4, 5, and 6).

Studies on potential mechanism(s) of plasma PK activation in ECM. Initial studies determined if the parasite cysteine protease berghepain-2 has a role in BK formation in ECM. Since HK is a substrate of the cysteine protease falcipain-2 (PF3D7 1115700) and BK is a cleavage product (30), the contribution of the PbA ortholog berghepain-2 (PBANKA_0932400) to murine ECM was examined. Normal C57BL/6J mice were infected with wild-type PbA (PBANKA+/+) or PbA that had the berghepain-2 gene genetically silenced (PBANKA–/–). The levels of parasitemia were similar (10%) in the 2 groups at day 5 (Supplemental Figure 8A). The absence of berghepain-2 expression in blood-stage parasites did not alter neurologic deterioration on SHIRPA scoring (Supplemental Figure 8B) and Evans Blue dye brain uptake on day 5 (Supplemental Figure 8D). Thus, berghepain-2 did not contribute to murine ECM pathogenesis.

In the contact activation system of blood coagulation, activated factor XII (FXIIa) activates PK to PKa. We therefore infected factor XII–null mice (F12–/–) and compared them to infected wild-type mice. Parasitemia levels in wild-type and F12–/– mice were similar (Supplemental Figure 8E). However, FXII deficiency did not protect infected mice from progressive neurologic deterioration (Supplemental Figure 8F). In the Evans Blue dye assay, there was a significant reduction in brain edema (P < 0.03) but not to the extent seen with Kng1–/–, Bdkrb2–/–, or Klkb1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 8H and Supplemental Table 4). This result could be explained by the reduction in a boost to PK activation due to the absence of FXIIa in reciprocal contact activation. Murine FXII deficiency did confer an increase in survival in ECM (P < 0.0001). F12–/– mice had a mean survival of 7 days, 24 hours longer than that of wild-type mice (Supplemental Figure 8I and Supplemental Table 4).

Prolylcarboxypeptidase is the PK activator in ECM. Plasma PK is activated on endothelial cell membranes by the serine protease prolylcarboxypeptidase (PRCP) (31). Prcpgt/gt mice are gene trap hypomorphs with 3% PRCP mRNA (32, 33). Prcpgt/gt mice with 10% parasitemia (Figure 5A) had a significant reduction in neurologic deterioration by SHIRPA score (P < 0.0067) (Figure 5B) and brain Evans Blue dye uptake (P < 0.0007) (Figure 5, C and D) compared with wild-type controls. The mean survival of these animals after PbA infection 8.5 days (Figure 5I and Supplemental Table 4). To confirm a role for PRCP in ECM pathogenesis, wild-type C57BL/6J mice also were treated with an inhibitor of PRCP, named PrCP inhibitor, beginning at day 3 after PbA infection (34). Treated mice with a parasitemia of 10% showed a significant reduction in neurologic deterioration (P < 0.028) (Figure 5F) and brain Evans Blue dye uptake (P < 0.039) (Figure 5, G and H). These combined findings suggested that vessel wall PRCP, a PK activator, contributed to ECM pathogenesis along with HK, BK receptors and PK, independent of FXII.

Figure 5 Characterization of P. berghei ANKA infection in prolylcarboxypeptidase gene trap and P. berghei ANKA–infected C57BL/6J mice given a prolylcarboxypeptidase inhibitor PrCP inhibitor. (A) Parasitemia, (B) SHIRPA score, (C) representative brain images, and (D) Evans Blue dye staining with 14 wild-type and 10 Prcpgt/gt mice. P. berghei ANKA–treated (PbA-treated) C57BL/6J mice were treated with the PrCP inhibitor starting on day 3. PbA-infected C57BL/6J mice without (n = 8) and with PrCP inhibitor (n = 9) were run simultaneously. (E) Parasitemia, (F) SHIRPA score, (G) representative brain images, and (H) Evans Blue dye staining were assessed. (I) Prcpgt/gt mouse survival: a Kaplan-Meier plot of PbA-infected C57BL/6J mice (n = 14) versus Prcpgt/gt (n = 10) mice. In each graph the combined data represent mean ± SD of 2 independent experiments with 5 or more mice in each experimental condition. Comparisons between groups on day 5 of the SHIRPA scoring and Evans blue uptake were performed by unpaired 2-tailed t test. P < 0.05. Differences in the Kaplan-Meier plots survival curves were determined by Mantel-Cox and Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon tests performed independently.

PbA infection is associated with brain microvascular endothelium activation. Since PRCP had not been shown to activate PKa/kinin in vivo, we created brain microvascular endothelial cell–specific Prcp conditional KO mice. Prcpfl/fl mice were created by flanking exon 4 with loxP sites (Figure 6A). Slco1c1-CreERT2 mice express a tamoxifen-inducible Cre recombinase under control of a thyroxine transporter promoter in brain microvascular endothelium (35). This Cre mouse has been validated by several laboratories (36–38). Homozygous Prcpfl/fl mice were crossed with hemizygous Slco1c1-CreERT2 mice. These mice (named Prcpfl/fl Cre), which had the two separate genotyping features of being homozygously floxed (Prcpfl/fl) and containing the Cre recombinase gene (Slco1c1-CreERT2) (see Figure 6B), were selected for treatment with tamoxifen to induce recombination. Immunofluorescence studies showed that when tamoxifen-treated Prcpfl/fl Cre mice and Prcpfl/fl mice, the experimental control, were compared, brain microvascular endothelial cell PRCP was removed from the Cre-containing mice (Figure 6C). As shown in the top left inset of Figure 6C, brain cortex tissue from tamoxifen-treated Prcpfl/fl mice showed strong red CD31 vessel antigen. That same vessel when outlined contained green PRCP antigen. When combined, the merged image had an orange color, showing the presence of both antigens in the vessel wall. Figure 6D shows a scan across the Prcpfl/fl mouse vessel, as indicated by the white dotted line in the images, showing the presence and overlap of both the CD31 (red) and PRCP (green) antigens. Brain cortex tissue from Prcpfl/fl Cre mice (in the bottom left inset of Figure 6C) also had a strong red CD31 vessel antigen but, in contrast, no green PRCP antigen in the vessel. The absence of the PRCP antigen in the image appears as a black hole in the immunofluorescence. Merging with red vessel wall CD31 with no vessel wall green from PRCP did not dilute the red color. Furthermore, a scan of the antigen(s) in the graph in Figure 6E showed no green PRCP antigen overlapping the red CD31 vessel antigen. These combined data indicated that PRCP antigen was not present in the brain microvessels of the tamoxifen-treated Prcpfl/fl Cre mice. These results contrasted with studies of kidney tissue taken from the same Prcpfl/fl and Prcpfl/fl Cre mice after tamoxifen treatment (Figure 6F). Both mouse genotypes had overlapping CD31 and PRCP antigen in renal microvessels between renal proximal tubules (Figure 6, F, G, and H). In sum, these data confirmed the absence of PRCP in the Prcpfl/fl Cre mice after tamoxifen treatment was specific for brain endothelium.

Figure 6 Studies with conditional KO mice of brain microvascular endothelial cell. (A) Targeting design for creation of Prcpfl/fl mice. The loxP sites were inserted around exon 4. Produced with BioRender. (B) Genetic characterization of the conditional KO of brain endothelial cell Prcp. Homozygous Prcpfl/fl mice were mated with hemizygous Slco1c1-CreERT2 mice (35, 36) to create the conditional KO Prcpfl/fl Slco1c1-CreERT2 mice. For presentation simplicity, the Prcpfl/fl Slco1c1-CreERT2 mice are referred to as Prcpfl/fl Cre mice. (C) Immunofluorescence staining of mouse brain microvascular tissue with CD31 and PRCP (original magnification, ×20). High-magnification (×100) images of brain microvessel boxed regions are shown, with white dotted lines encircling the enlarged microvessel. White dotted lines that run through the images show where vessel antigens were scanned for quantification. The scans are shown in the graphs to the right of the immunofluorescence (D and E). The immunofluorescence characterizes cerebral cortical tissue from tamoxifen-treated Prcpfl/fl and Prcpfl/fl Cre mice. (D) A brain microvessel scan from the Prcpfl/fl mice. (E) A brain microvessel scan from the Prcpfl/fl Cre mice. (F) Immunofluorescence staining of mouse renal microvascular tissue with CD31 and PRCP (original magnification, ×20). High-magnification (×100) images of magnified renal cortical microvessels are shown, with white dotted lines encircling the enlarged microvessel. White dotted lines that run through the images show where vessel antigens were scanned for quantification. The immunofluorescence characterizes renal cortical tissue from tamoxifen-treated Prcpfl/fl and Prcpfl/fl Cre mice. (G) A renal cortical microvessel scan from the Prcpfl/fl mice. (H) A renal cortical microvessel scan from the Prcpfl/fl Cre mice. The vessel wall was activated with tamoxifen treatment and Cre recombinase. PbA infection in Prcpfl/fl (n = 15) and Prcpfl/fl Cre (n = 16) mice were compared for (I) parasitemia, (J) SHIRPA score, and (K) representative brain images. (L) Evans blue dye staining studies are shown with n = 14 Prcpfl/fl and n = 13 Prcpfl/fl Cre mice. In each graph the combined data represent mean ± SD of 2 or 3 independent experiments with 5 or more mice in each experimental condition. Significant differences in the SHIRPA score on day 5 and Evans Blue uptake were determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. P < 0.05.

The conditional brain microvessel Prcp-KO mice were examined to see if they influenced PbA infection. After tamoxifen treatment, the Prcpfl/fl (control mice for this experiment) and Prcpfl/fl Cre mice have similar levels of parasitemia (Figure 6I). Prcpfl/fl Cre mice were significantly protected from neurologic deterioration, as determined by SHIRPA score at days 4 (P < 0.007) and 5 (P < 0.033), respectively, compared with the Prcpfl/fl mice (Figure 6J). Furthermore, there was a reduction of brain Evans Blue dye uptake (P < 0.003), indicating preservation of blood-brain barrier integrity in the Prcpfl/fl Cre mice (Figure 6, K and L and Supplemental Table 4). These combined data indicated that brain vessel wall PRCP had a significant role in the pathogenesis of ECM.

The use of PKa inhibition as an adjuvant to artesunate in the treatment of ECM. Using PbA-infected wild-type mice, we mimicked a situation that is commonly seen in hospitals in rural Africa when children present with coma and seizures with evidence of brain swelling and malaria retinopathy. We performed these studies with the PKa inhibitor RZLT7824 because (a) PK deficiency is a clinically benign condition, (b) Klkb1–/– mice are protected from thrombosis (39), and (c) several PKa inhibitors in different formulations are FDA approved to treat HAE without long-term consequences. Alternatively, PRCP is not an ideal target for these studies because its depletion produces hypertension, cardiac disease, and thrombosis (33, 40). The treatment protocol in Figure 7A shows that on day 5 after infection, when the animals showed objective signs of neurologic deterioration 4–12 hours into the day, one group was treated with the antiparasitic drug artesunate (32 mg/kg i.p.) daily and a second group was treated with artesunate plus RZLT7824 (80 mg/kg i.p.) every 12 hours. Murine parasitemia and SHIRPA score were evaluated daily through day 10. The two groups had similar parasitemia levels with a peak on day 5 before artesunate administration and approximately 100% decreased parasitemia 48 hours after treatment (Figure 7B). On day 6, the combined artesunate- and RZLT7824-treated animals had a significant reduction in brain Evans Blue dye uptake (P < 0.0008) (Figure 7C). Supplemental Video 3 shows surviving mice in both groups on day 6. When the animals’ behavior was characterized by the SHIRPA score (Figure 7D), the artesunate + RZLT7824 group had a significantly improved (P < 0.0001) SHIRPA score above 20 on late day 6. The SHIRPA score of the combined treated mice stayed above 20 through day 10. At no time did the SHIRPA score of the artesunate-treated only mice increase above 20. Figure 7E shows overall survival. In this experiment, mice were treated upon the onset of neurologic signs on day 5 until day 12, then followed for 25 days total. Untreated mice died by day 6. Mice treated with artesunate alone had only 28% survival at day 25. Alternatively, mice treated with combined artesunate and RZLT7824 had 68% survival at day 25. Adding the PKa inhibitor to treatment with antiparasite agent increased survival by 168%. These findings demonstrate that PKa inhibition provides significant therapeutic benefit when combined with artesunate by targeting host-mediated vascular dysfunction rather the parasite clearance.