Corrigendum to A CLN6-CLN8 complex recruits lysosomal enzymes at the ER for Golgi transfer

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI202081
Find articles by Bajaj, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Sharma, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by di Ronza, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Zhang, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Eblimit, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Pal, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Roman, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Collette, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Booth, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chang, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Sifers, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Jung, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Weimer, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chen, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Schekman, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Sardiello, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Published December 15, 2025 - More info
Lysosomal enzymes are synthesized in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and transferred to the Golgi complex by interaction with the Batten disease protein CLN8 (ceroid lipofuscinosis, neuronal, 8). Here we investigated the relationship of this pathway with CLN6, an ER-associated protein of unknown function that is defective in a different Batten disease subtype. Experiments focused on protein interaction and trafficking identified CLN6 as an obligate component of a CLN6-CLN8 complex (herein referred to as EGRESS: ER-to-Golgi relaying of enzymes of the lysosomal system), which recruits lysosomal enzymes at the ER to promote their Golgi transfer. Mutagenesis experiments showed that the second luminal loop of CLN6 is required for the interaction of CLN6 with the enzymes but dispensable for interaction with CLN8. In vitro and in vivo studies showed that CLN6 deficiency results in inefficient ER export of lysosomal enzymes and diminished levels of the enzymes at the lysosome. Mice lacking both CLN6 and CLN8 did not display aggravated pathology compared with the single deficiencies, indicating that the EGRESS complex works as a functional unit. These results identify CLN6 and the EGRESS complex as key players in lysosome biogenesis and shed light on the molecular etiology of Batten disease caused by defects in CLN6.
Lakshya Bajaj, Jaiprakash Sharma, Alberto di Ronza, Pengcheng Zhang, Aiden Eblimit, Rituraj Pal, Dany Roman, John R. Collette, Clarissa Booth, Kevin T. Chang, Richard N. Sifers, Sung Y. Jung, Jill M. Weimer, Rui Chen, Randy W. Schekman, Marco Sardiello
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2020;130(8):4118–4132. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130955
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(24):e202081. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202081
In Figure 2A of the original article, the CLN6-Y1 Y2-LMF1 image was incorrect and was derived from the same image as 4D CLN6-Y1 CLN6-Y1. Additionally, in Figure 2A, the CLN6-Y1 Y2-CLN8 image was incorrect and was a duplicate of Figure 5A CLN6ΔL2-Y1 CLN6-Y2 image. An updated Figure 2A, CLN6-Y1 Y2-LMF1 image is provided to show data from a consistent experiment and a consistent magnification. In Figure 5A, the CLN6ΔL2-Y1 CLN6-Y2 image and CLN6ΔL-Y1 CLN6ΔL2-Y2 were swapped. Lastly, in Figure 7A, the SBP-eGFP-PPT1/WT 20 min image was incorrect and was a duplicate of the LyzC SBP-eGFP WT rightmost image in Supplemental Figure 7. The corrected figure panels, based on the original source data, are provided below. The HTML and PDF versions of the paper have been updated.
The authors regret the errors.
See the related article at A CLN6-CLN8 complex recruits lysosomal enzymes at the ER for Golgi transfer.