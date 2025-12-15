Advertisement

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI202081

Corrigendum to A CLN6-CLN8 complex recruits lysosomal enzymes at the ER for Golgi transfer

Lakshya Bajaj, Jaiprakash Sharma, Alberto di Ronza, Pengcheng Zhang, Aiden Eblimit, Rituraj Pal, Dany Roman, John R. Collette, Clarissa Booth, Kevin T. Chang, Richard N. Sifers, Sung Y. Jung, Jill M. Weimer, Rui Chen, Randy W. Schekman, and Marco Sardiello

Published December 15, 2025

Published in Volume 135, Issue 24 on December 15, 2025
J Clin Invest. 2025;135(24):e202081. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202081.
© 2025 Bajaj et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published December 15, 2025 - Version history
Lakshya Bajaj, Jaiprakash Sharma, Alberto di Ronza, Pengcheng Zhang, Aiden Eblimit, Rituraj Pal, Dany Roman, John R. Collette, Clarissa Booth, Kevin T. Chang, Richard N. Sifers, Sung Y. Jung, Jill M. Weimer, Rui Chen, Randy W. Schekman, Marco Sardiello
Abstract

Lysosomal enzymes are synthesized in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and transferred to the Golgi complex by interaction with the Batten disease protein CLN8 (ceroid lipofuscinosis, neuronal, 8). Here we investigated the relationship of this pathway with CLN6, an ER-associated protein of unknown function that is defective in a different Batten disease subtype. Experiments focused on protein interaction and trafficking identified CLN6 as an obligate component of a CLN6-CLN8 complex (herein referred to as EGRESS: ER-to-Golgi relaying of enzymes of the lysosomal system), which recruits lysosomal enzymes at the ER to promote their Golgi transfer. Mutagenesis experiments showed that the second luminal loop of CLN6 is required for the interaction of CLN6 with the enzymes but dispensable for interaction with CLN8. In vitro and in vivo studies showed that CLN6 deficiency results in inefficient ER export of lysosomal enzymes and diminished levels of the enzymes at the lysosome. Mice lacking both CLN6 and CLN8 did not display aggravated pathology compared with the single deficiencies, indicating that the EGRESS complex works as a functional unit. These results identify CLN6 and the EGRESS complex as key players in lysosome biogenesis and shed light on the molecular etiology of Batten disease caused by defects in CLN6.

Authors

Lakshya Bajaj, Jaiprakash Sharma, Alberto di Ronza, Pengcheng Zhang, Aiden Eblimit, Rituraj Pal, Dany Roman, John R. Collette, Clarissa Booth, Kevin T. Chang, Richard N. Sifers, Sung Y. Jung, Jill M. Weimer, Rui Chen, Randy W. Schekman, Marco Sardiello

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2020;130(8):4118–4132. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130955

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(24):e202081. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202081

In Figure 2A of the original article, the CLN6-Y1 Y2-LMF1 image was incorrect and was derived from the same image as 4D CLN6-Y1 CLN6-Y1. Additionally, in Figure 2A, the CLN6-Y1 Y2-CLN8 image was incorrect and was a duplicate of Figure 5A CLN6ΔL2-Y1 CLN6-Y2 image. An updated Figure 2A, CLN6-Y1 Y2-LMF1 image is provided to show data from a consistent experiment and a consistent magnification. In Figure 5A, the CLN6ΔL2-Y1 CLN6-Y2 image and CLN6ΔL-Y1 CLN6ΔL2-Y2 were swapped. Lastly, in Figure 7A, the SBP-eGFP-PPT1/WT 20 min image was incorrect and was a duplicate of the LyzC SBP-eGFP WT rightmost image in Supplemental Figure 7. The corrected figure panels, based on the original source data, are provided below. The HTML and PDF versions of the paper have been updated.

Figure 2

Figure 5

Figure 7

The authors regret the errors.

Footnotes

See the related article at A CLN6-CLN8 complex recruits lysosomal enzymes at the ER for Golgi transfer.

Version history
  • Version 1 (December 15, 2025): Electronic publication
