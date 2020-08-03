A CLN6-CLN8 complex recruits lysosomal enzymes at the ER for Golgi transfer

CLN6 deficiency results in the depletion of various lysosomal enzymes from the lysosomal compartment. We recently demonstrated that CLN8 deficiency results in diminished levels of various soluble lysosomal enzymes at the lysosome (4). To investigate whether CLN6 deficiency also results in defective lysosomal composition, we isolated lysosome-enriched fractions from the livers of presymptomatic 6-week-old Cln6–/– mice and age-matched WT mice using a discontinuous Nycodenz-sucrose gradient as described (25). Immunoblot analysis of the lysosomal membrane protein LAMP1 confirmed lysosomal enrichment in the collected fractions and showed no obvious changes in LAMP1 signal between WT and Cln6–/– samples (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130955DS1). We confirmed lysosomal enrichment by performing an enzyme assay for β-hexosaminidase, a lysosomal enzyme that is not affected by CLN8 deficiency (4) and did not show changes upon deficiency of CLN6 (Supplemental Figure 1B). We then performed immunoblot analysis for a set of enzymes for which antibodies able to recognize the mouse proteins are available. The results showed a general reduction in enzyme levels in the lysosomal fraction from Cln6–/– mice (Figure 1, A and B). Consistent with these results, we observed a decrease in lysosomal enzyme activities using proteins extracted from the lysosome-enriched fraction of Cln6–/– mice (Figure 1C). Real-time qPCR using liver RNAs, however, showed slightly increased transcription of lysosomal enzymes in Cln6–/– mice compared with WT controls (Figure 1D). Consistently, immunoblot analysis of whole liver homogenates showed slightly increased expression of several lysosomal enzymes in Cln6–/– mice compared with WT controls (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). In addition, confocal microscopy analysis of mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) from WT and Cln6–/– mice showed decreased overlaps of CTSD and PPT1 with the lysosomal marker LAMP1 in the absence of CLN6, whereas no obvious changes in the overlap of these enzymes with the ER protein KDEL were found (Supplemental Figure 1, E–H). Together, these results show an absence of major defects in the expression of lysosomal enzymes and indicate that the cause of the observed lysosomal enzyme depletion must be posttranslational.

Figure 1 CLN6 deficiency results in the depletion of various lysosomal enzymes from the lysosomal compartment. (A) Immunoblot analysis of lysosome-enriched fractions confirming depletion of lysosomal enzymes in Cln6–/– mice compared with WT mice. CTSD SC , single-chain processed form; CTSD MH , mature heavy form; CTSD ML , mature light form. Blots were run in parallel. (B) Band intensities were quantified and normalized to LAMP1. Data are mean ± SEM (n = 3). (C) Enzymatic assay of TPP1, GBA, GLB1, GAA, and NAGLU in lysosome-enriched fractions from WT and Cln6–/– mice. Activity is expressed as relative fluorescence units compared with WT samples. Data are mean ± SEM (n = 3). (D) Expression analysis of lysosomal genes in the liver of 6-week-old WT and Cln6–/– mice. Shown are expression levels of genes in Cln6–/– mice expressed as fold change of levels in WT mice, normalized to the housekeeping gene Sp16. Data are mean ± SEM (n = 5). Statistical differences between groups were calculated using Student’s t test (B and C). NS, not statistically significant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

CLN6 interacts with CLN8 but does not traffic to the Golgi complex. We next investigated whether CLN6 interacts with CLN8 by using bimolecular fluorescence complementation (BiFC), an assay in which proteins are tagged with either the N- or the C-terminus of YFP (Y1 and Y2, respectively), and fluorescence is emitted by reconstituted YFP upon interaction of the 2 tagged proteins (26). BiFC assays performed by cotransfecting either CLN6-Y1 with Y2-CLN8 or CLN6-Y2 with Y1-CLN8 showed interaction between CLN6 and CLN8 under either Y1/Y2 configuration in HeLa cells (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A) and mouse embryonic fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 2B). As a control, we verified that CLN6 does not interact with lipase maturation factor 1 (LMF1) (Figure 2A), an ER transmembrane protein that acts as a cargo receptor for lipoprotein lipase (27). Costaining with KDEL showed colocalization with the reconstituted fluorescence, indicating that CLN6 and CLN8 interact at the ER (Figure 2B; R = 0.76 ± 0.08, n = 10 cells). Co-IP experiments using tagged proteins expressed in HEK293T cells confirmed that CLN6 interacts with CLN8 (Supplemental Figure 2C) but not with LMF1 (Supplemental Figure 2D). In addition, we generated a cell line in which endogenous CLN8 is fused to a myc tag by using CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing. Co-IP experiments confirmed the interaction between CLN6 and endogenous CLN8 (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 CLN6 interacts with CLN8 in the ER and does not traffic to the Golgi complex. (A) Shown is a live BiFC assay of CLN6 with CLN8 in the indicated YFP configurations. Green signals (reconstituted YFP) represent CLN6-CLN8 interaction. LMF1 is used as a negative control for interaction with CLN6. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) Confocal microscopy analysis showing colocalization of reconstituted CLN6-Y2/Y1-CLN8 BiFC signal with the ER marker KDEL. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Co-IP analysis of transiently expressed, Y2-tagged CLN6 and endogenous, myc-tagged CLN8. The lysates were immunoprecipitated with both myc and GFP antibodies in separate experiments and analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. IgG antibodies were used as a control. Input represents 10% of the total cell extract used for IP. (D) In vitro COPII vesicle budding assay on digitonin-treated HeLa cell membranes incubated with the indicated combinations of ATP regenerating system, rat liver cytosol, collected donor membranes, and dominant-negative SAR1A H79G; 5% input of donor membranes is included. (E) Confocal microscopy analysis showing that CLN6 resides in the ER upon mutagenesis of a potential retrieval/retention signal (RRR to AAA). Trace outline is used for line-scan analysis of relative fluorescence intensity (RFI) of CLN6, GM130, and KDEL signals. Scale bar: 10 μm. (F) Pearson correlation analysis of the colocalization extent of full-length CLN6 or CLN6-AAA with KDEL or GM130. Data are mean ± SEM; n = 15 (ER/CLN6), n = 10 (ER/CLN6-AAA), n = 12 (Golgi/CLN6), n = 15 (Golgi/CLN6-AAA). Statistical differences between groups were calculated using Student’s t test.

Additional confocal microscopy analyses showed that both CLN6 and CLN8 colocalize with Sec16L, a marker for ER exit sites (Supplemental Figure 2E). To test whether CLN6 is loaded into COPII vesicles, we performed an in vitro COPII vesicle budding assay. We incubated membranes from myc-CLN6–transfected HeLa cells with rat liver cytosol and nucleotides for 1 hour at 30°C. Newly formed vesicles were collected and blotted for CLN6 and CLN8. Three known COPII cargo proteins — APP, ERGIC-53/LMAN1, and SEC22B — were used as positive controls (28, 29), and ribophorin I (RPN1), an ER-resident protein excluded from COPII vesicles (30), was used as a negative control. Unlike CLN8, APP, and ERGIC-53, which were detected in COPII vesicles, CLN6 was excluded from COPII vesicles, similarly to RPN1 (Figure 2D). Addition of SAR1A H79G, a dominant-negative mutant that inhibits COPII vesicle formation (28), blocked the inclusion of APP, SEC22B, ERGIC-53, and CLN8 into newly formed vesicles, demonstrating that the process is specifically dependent on COPII.

In agreement with the observed exclusion of CLN6 from COPII vesicles, mutation of a putative ER retention/retrieval signal (5RRR mutated to AAA) (31) present in the cytosol-facing N-terminus of CLN6 did not change the subcellular localization of CLN6 (Figure 2, E and F), consistent with previous observations (22). Because other unknown protein signals could mediate retrieval of CLN6 from the Golgi to the ER, we also inhibited Golgi-to-ER retrograde trafficking using 1,3-cyclohexanebis(methylamine) (CBM), a chemical inhibitor of COPI-mediated vesicular transport (32). CBM treatment resulted in a change of CLN8 localization to the Golgi (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G) as previously observed (4), whereas it did not result in any discernible overlap of CLN6 with the Golgi marker, confirming exclusive localization of CLN6 in the ER (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). These results are in agreement with prior work indicating that CLN6 does not localize to the Golgi (22).

CLN8 trafficking to the Golgi is uncoupled from CLN6-CLN8 interaction. We next investigated whether there is mutual dependence between the subcellular localization of CLN6 and CLN8. We first tested whether abolishing Golgi-to-ER retrieval of CLN8 affects the subcellular localization of CLN6. To this end, we cotransfected myc-tagged CLN6 with either full-length Y2-CLN8 or the retrieval-deficient CLN8 mutant Y2-CLN8dK (4). Confocal microscopy showed that, in either case, CLN6 localized at the ER in HEK293T cells (Figure 3, A and B). To avoid interaction between CLN6 and endogenous CLN8, we repeated the test in a cell line in which CLN8 was knocked out (CLN8–/–) (4) and obtained a similar result (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We then tested whether CLN8 can traffic to the Golgi independently of CLN6. To this aim, we generated CLN6–/– cells by CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C); as a control, we confirmed depletion of lysosomal enzymes in these cells, which could be rescued by CLN6 reintroduction (Supplemental Figure 4D). Confocal microscopy showed that retrieval-deficient Y2-CLN8dK localizes to the Golgi in CLN6–/– cells (Figure 3, C and D), indicating that CLN8 trafficking is uncoupled from the interaction of CLN8 with CLN6.

Figure 3 The subcellular localizations of CLN6 and CLN8 are uncoupled from CLN6-CLN8 interaction. (A) Confocal microscopy analysis showing ER localization of CLN6 and Golgi localization of CLN8 upon cotransfection of full-length CLN6 and retrieval-deficient CLN8. Trace outline is used for RFI line-scan analysis of CLN8, CLN6, Golgi-cherry and ER-cherry signals. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Pearson correlation analysis of the colocalization extent of CLN6 and CLN8 constructs with KDEL and GM130. Data are mean ± SEM; n = 11 (ER/CLN8), n = 10 (ER/CLN8dK), n = 10 (ER/CLN6 with CLN8 or CLN8dK), n = 10 (CLN6/CLN8), n = 10 (CLN6/CLN8dK), n = 12 (Golgi/CLN8), n = 15 (Golgi/CLN8dK), n = 11 (Golgi/CLN6 with CLN8), n = 18 (Golgi/CLN6 with CLN8dK), n = 10 (CLN6/CLN8), n = 14 (CLN6/CLN8dK). (C) Confocal microscopy showing that retrieval-deficient CLN8 (CLN8-RRXX, green signal) has partial colocalization with the Golgi marker GM130 (red) both in WT and CLN6–/– cells. Scale bar: 20 μm. Inset magnifications (×5) are reported. (D) Pearson correlation analysis showing partial colocalization of retrieval deficient CLN8dK (green signal) with the Golgi marker GM130 in WT and CLN6–/– cells. Data are mean ± SEM; n = 12 (WT), n = 11 (CLN6–/–). Statistical differences between groups were calculated using Student’s t test (B and D). NS, not statistically significant; ***P < 0.001.

CLN6 interacts with lysosomal enzymes and this interaction requires CLN6’s second luminal loop. Next, we examined whether CLN6 interacts with lysosomal enzymes. Co-IP assays using myc-tagged CLN6 and a set of YFP-tagged enzymes showed that CLN6 interacts with the precursor forms of enzymes that we previously characterized as CLN8 interactors (CTSD, PPT1, TPP1, and GALNS) but does not interact with HEXB, which also did not interact with CLN8 (ref. 4 and Figure 4A). Co-IP of CLN6 with the nonlysosomal secretory proteins AGN and TGF-1β resulted in the absence of any detectable interaction, thus supporting the notion that CLN6 interactions are specific. To gain insight into the domains of CLN6 involved in the interaction with the enzymes, we analyzed the structure and conservation of the CLN6 protein. CLN6 has a cytosolic N-terminus, 7 transmembrane domains, and a C-terminus in the ER lumen (16, 22, 33). The cytosolic and luminal loops connecting the transmembrane domains are all small (<15 amino acids), with the exception of the second luminal loop, which is 48 amino acids long (Figure 4B). Evolutionary constrained region analysis (34) using 26 vertebrate species showed that CLN6’s second luminal loop (comprised between transmembrane domains 3 and 4) is the most constrained region of the protein (Supplemental Figure 5). Consistently, an analysis of the distribution of disease-causing single-amino acid mutations (missense mutations and deletions; https://www.ucl.ac.uk/ncl-disease) (10) showed that CLN6’s second luminal loop has a higher mutation rate (9 out of 48 positions, 19%) than does the rest of the protein (28 out of 235 positions, 12%). We therefore hypothesized that this loop is involved in the interaction between CLN6 and the lysosomal enzymes. To test this hypothesis, we generated a CLN6 construct lacking the second luminal loop (CLN6ΔL2) by deleting the amino acids from position 135 to position 175 (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We first verified that the CLN6ΔL2 protein, like full-length CLN6, localizes at the ER (Supplemental Figure 6C). Given that CLN6 forms homodimers (Figure 4C and ref. 22), we also tested whether CLN6ΔL2 is able to dimerize with full-length and ΔL2 CLN6 proteins. BiFC assays showed that full-length, YFP-tagged CLN6 forms a dimer (CLN6-Y1/CLN6-Y2) that is detectable by BiFC coupled with either confocal microscopy (Figure 4D) or flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). The CLN6-Y1/CLN6-Y2 dimer correctly localized at the ER as detected by confocal microscopy (Figure 4E). BiFC analysis showed that CLN6ΔL2 retains the ability to form dimers with full-length CLN6 (CLN6ΔL2-Y1/CLN6-Y2 and CLN6ΔL2-Y2/CLN6-Y1) as well as with itself (CLN6ΔL2-Y1/CLN6ΔL2-Y2) (Figure 5A). Thus, the second luminal loop of CLN6 is dispensable for protein stability and self-interaction. We then tested whether CLN6ΔL2 is able to interact with the lysosomal enzymes by performing co-IP assay. Pull-down of myc-tagged CLN6ΔL2 followed by immunoblotting for Y1-tagged lysosomal enzymes (detectable with an anti-GFP antibody) showed that deletion of the second loop of CLN6 disrupted the interaction of CLN6 with the tested enzymes (Figure 5B). Thus, the second loop of CLN6 is required for the interaction of CLN6 with lysosomal enzymes.

Figure 4 CLN6 interacts with lysosomal enzymes. (A) Co-IP analysis of CLN6 and lysosomal enzymes. Proteins were transiently expressed in HEK293T cells, and immunoprecipitates were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. Molecular marker analysis indicates that CLN6 interacts with the enzymes’ precursors. Input represents 10% of the total cell extract used for IP. (B) Schematic representation of CLN6 protein. (C) Co-IP analysis of Y2-tagged CLN6 and myc-tagged CLN6. The proteins were transiently expressed in HEK293T cells, and immunoprecipitates were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. Input represents 10% of the total cell extract used for IP. (D) Shown is a live BiFC assay of CLN6-Y1 with CLN6-Y2 in HeLa cells; expression of CLN6-Y1 is used as a negative control. Scale bar: 200 μm. (E) Confocal microscopy showing colocalization between reconstituted BiFC signal from CLN6-Y1/CLN6-Y2 dimerization (green) and the ER marker KDEL (red). Scale bar: 20 μm.

Figure 5 The second luminal loop of CLN6 is necessary for the interaction of CLN6 with the lysosomal enzymes. (A) Shown are live BiFC assays of CLN6ΔL2-Y1 with CLN6-Y2, CLN6-Y1 with CLN6ΔL2-Y2, and CLN6ΔL2-Y1 with CLN6ΔL2-Y2 in HeLa cells. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) Co-IP analysis of CLN6ΔL2 and lysosomal enzymes. Proteins were transiently expressed in HEK293T cells, and immunoprecipitates were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. Input represents 10% of the total cell extract used for IP.

CLN6 and CLN8 are mutually necessary for their interaction with lysosomal enzymes. Next, we used CLN6–/– and CLN8–/– cells to investigate whether CLN6 and CLN8 are mutually necessary for their interaction with lysosomal enzymes. Co-IP assays showed that CLN6 is unable to interact with the lysosomal enzymes in CLN8–/– cells (Figure 6A); similarly, the interaction of CLN8 with the lysosomal enzymes is abolished in CLN6–/– cells (Figure 6B). In the absence of CLN6, however, the ability of CLN8 to form homodimers was not abolished as seen by BiFC analysis followed by flow cytometry (Figure 6C). Similarly, CLN6 was able to form homodimers in CLN8–/– cells (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 CLN6 and CLN8 are mutually necessary for their interaction with lysosomal enzymes. (A) Co-IP analysis of myc-tagged CLN8 and Y2-tagged lysosomal enzymes (TPP1, CTSD, PPT1, and GALNS). Vectors were transiently transfected in WT and CLN6–/– HEK293T cells, and immunoprecipitates were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. Input represents 10% of the total cell extract used for IP. (B) Co-IP analysis of myc-tagged CLN6 and Y2 tagged lysosomal enzymes (TPP1, CTSD, PPT1, and GALNS). Vectors were transiently transfected in WT and CLN8–/– HEK293T cells, and immunoprecipitates were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. Input represents 10% of the total cell extract used for IP. (C) Flow cytometry quantification of Y1-CLN8/Y2-CLN8 BiFC signal in WT and CLN6–/– cells. Data are mean ± SEM (n = 3). (D) Flow cytometry quantification of CLN6-Y1/CLN6-Y2 BiFC signal in WT and CLN8–/– cells. Data are mean ± SEM (n = 3). Statistical differences between groups were calculated using Student’s t test (C and D).

Based on these results, we conclude that CLN6 and CLN8 are obligate partners in the recruitment of newly synthesized lysosomal enzymes in the ER, and that the subsequent transfer of enzymes to the Golgi is mediated by CLN8 only. Although CLN6 is not loaded in COPII vesicles along with CLN8 and lysosomal enzymes, the observed decreased levels of enzymes in the lysosomal compartment upon CLN6 deficiency and the fact that CLN6 is essential for their recruitment in complex with CLN8 predict that, in the absence of CLN6, ER-to-Golgi transfer of the enzymes may be inefficient. To test this hypothesis, we set out to monitor ER-to-Golgi trafficking of CTSD, PPT1, and GALNS by using the RUSH (retention using selective hooks) system (35) based on a recent report that showed that ER-to-Golgi transfer of CTSD occurs in a short time (<30 minutes) and therefore requires a highly synchronized system for careful evaluation (36). In the RUSH system, the test protein is fused with a KDEL-tagged streptavidin binding protein (SBP), which enables retention of the test protein in the subcellular compartment of choice by simultaneous expression of an organelle-targeted hook protein that contains a streptavidin domain. The interaction between the test protein and the hook protein is stable and can be reversed by the addition of biotin to outcompete SBP binding. Biotin supplementation thus results in a synchronous release of the test protein, which can be monitored for relocation by time-course confocal microscopy. For our experiments, we coexpressed an ER-targeted hook protein (35) with SBP- and GFP-fused CTSD, PPT1, and GALNS. We used SBP-, GFP-fused lysozyme C (LyzC/LYZ), a nonlysosomal soluble protein that traffics through the ER and Golgi (36), as a control protein. We monitored the subcellular localization of CTSD, PPT1, GALNS, and LyzC at 0, 5, 10, and 20 minutes from their biotin-induced synchronous release in WT and CLN6–/– cells. As a quantitative measure, we assessed the overlap of the enzyme signal with that of the Golgi marker GM130 at each time point. The results showed that the absence of CLN6 caused a significant delay in ER-to-Golgi trafficking of the tested lysosomal enzymes, but not of LyzC (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figures 7 and 8), thus confirming that the lack of a functional CLN6-CLN8 complex for the recruitment of lysosomal enzymes results in their inefficient exit from the ER.

Figure 7 CLN6 deficiency impairs trafficking of lysosomal enzymes. Confocal microscopy analysis of WT and CLN6–/– HEK293T cells transfected with plasmids expressing enzymes fused with SBP-EGFP (SBP-EGFP-CTSD, SBP-EGFP-GALNS, and SBP-EGFP-PPT1) and streptavidin-KDEL ‘‘anchor’’ that retains SBP-containing proteins in the ER. Shown are representative images of cells without addition of biotin (0 minutes) and at 5, 10, and 20 minutes from the addition of biotin. Manders’ overlap coefficients (MOC) measuring the degree of colocalization between the test protein (green signal) and the Golgi marker GM130 (red signal) are reported. Data are mean ± SEM; WT cells, n = 21 (CTSD, 0 minutes), n = 27 (CTSD, 5 minutes), n = 30 (CTSD, 10 minutes), n = 20 (CTSD, 20 minutes), n = 20 (GALNS, 0 minutes), n = 30 (GALNS, 5 minutes), n = 22 (GALNS, 10 minutes), n = 20 (GALNS, 20 minutes), n = 21 (PPT1, 0 minutes), n = 21 (PPT1, 5 minutes), n = 20 (PPT1, 10 minutes), n = 21 (PPT1, 20 minutes); CLN6–/– cells, n = 20 (CTSD, 0 minutes), n = 23 (CTSD, 5 minutes), n = 23 (CTSD, 10 minutes), n = 21 (CTSD, 20 minutes), n = 22 (GALNS, 0 minutes), n = 21 (GALNS, 5 minutes), n = 22 (GALNS, 10 minutes), n = 22 (GALNS, 20 minutes), n = 20 (PPT1, 0 minutes), n = 23 (PPT1, 5 minutes), n = 25 (PPT1, 10 minutes), n = 24 (PPT1, 20 minutes). Statistical differences between groups were calculated using Student’s t test. NS, not statistically significant; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Loss of CLN6 does not aggravate pathology of CLN8-deficient mice. If CLN6 and CLN8 work as a functional unit in vivo, it is expected that simultaneous deletion of both would lead to consequences similar to either single deletion. Life span analyses showed that Cln6–/– and Cln8–/– mice had a slightly different survival rate. The median survival of Cln6–/– mice was 450 days, whereas the median survival of Cln8–/– mice was 302 days (log-rank test; z = 7.07, P < 0.001), in line with previous reports (18, 19, 21). Double KO mice had a median survival of 290 days, which was indistinguishable from that of Cln8–/– mice (log-rank test; z = 2.24, P = 0.025) (Figure 8A). Thus, simultaneous deficiency of CLN6 and CLN8 does not accelerate disease progression compared with CLN8 single deficiency.

Figure 8 Combined deficiency of CLN6 and CLN8 in mice does not accelerate disease progression compared with single deficiencies. (A) Life span analysis of Cln6–/– (n = 29), Cln8–/– (n = 12), and Cln6–/– Cln8–/– (n = 13) mice. (B) Graph of a-wave amplitudes of scotopic ERG waveforms from WT (n = 3), Cln6–/– (n = 8), Cln8–/– (n = 3), and Cln6–/– Cln8–/– (n = 5) mice in response to a series of light stimuli. (C) Graph of b-wave amplitudes of scotopic ERG waveforms from WT (n = 3), Cln6–/– (n = 8), Cln8–/– (n = 3), and Cln6–/– Cln8–/– (n = 5) mice. (D) Graph of b-wave amplitudes of photopic ERG waveforms from WT (n = 3), Cln6–/– (n = 6), Cln8–/– (n = 3), and Cln6–/– Cln8–/– (n = 4) mice.

Activation of ER stress pathways was previously observed in the brain of Cln8–/– mice (37). We performed a comparative analysis of ER stress pathways in Cln6–/–, Cln8–/–, and double-KO mice by analyzing the expression of several protein markers of ER stress pathways — BiP/HSPA5, CHOP/DDIT3, eIF2α/EIF2S1 (phosphorylated and total protein), JNK1 (phosphorylated and total protein), IRE1/ERN1, and ATF6 — in extracts from whole brain and liver tissue homogenates and from 3 subregions of the brain (cortex, hippocampus, and cerebellum). Overall, the results showed dynamic responses to gene deficiencies for most of the markers analyzed, with individual intragroup mouse variations generally greater than intergroup variations (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). Exceptions were BiP, which was upregulated in the hippocampus of single- and double-KO mice and in the liver of double-KO mice, and ATF6, which was upregulated in the brain of Cln8–/– mice. Interestingly, the double-KO mice did not generally recapitulate an additive effect of the variations observed in the single-KO mice, indicating the possible presence of adaptive responses that could differ across genotypes and at the level of individual mice.

A notable phenotype described in most mouse models of Batten disease is retinal degeneration, which eventually leads to complete blindness (38, 39). Both Cln6–/– and Cln8–/– mouse lines display early-onset loss of vision that can be quantified by electroretinogram (ERG) analysis (38, 40). To compare the visual function of single- and double-KO mouse lines, we performed scotopic and photopic ERGs to assess the function of rods and cones, respectively. Scotopic ERG was performed by measuring a-wave (photoreceptor) and b-wave (inner retina) amplitudes. The results from both scotopic (Figure 8, B and C) and photopic (Figure 8D) ERGs showed that, while all mutants displayed significant differences compared with age-matched WT mice, there was no worsening of visual function in the double-KO mice compared with Cln8–/– mice (which had a subtly worse phenotype than Cln6–/– mice; Supplemental Table 1). Together, these analyses support the notion that CLN6 and CLN8 work as a functional unit in vivo.