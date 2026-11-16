Mouse megakaryocytes exhibit significant immune heterogeneity. Our work, together with that of others, has demonstrated that megakaryocytes (MKs) are functionally heterogeneous, performing diverse roles in platelet production, microenvironmental support, and immune regulation through distinct subpopulations (27–31, 33). In both adult mouse and human bone marrow, we previously identified an immune-regulatory MK subpopulation (imm-MKs) (28). However, whether complex immune processes — such as phagocytosis, inflammatory modulation, and antigen presentation — are carried out by a single broadly immune-competent subset or by multiple functionally specialized MK subtypes remains unclear.

To address this, we conducted single-cell transcriptomic profiling (STRT-seq) of MKs isolated from bone marrow, spleen, and lung of adult mice (Figure 1A). After stringent quality filtering, we retained 867 high-quality MKs for downstream analysis (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Table 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201621DS1). Dimensionality reduction and clustering revealed 5 functionally distinct MK subpopulations — cyc-MKs, plt-MKs, mt-MKs, niche-MKs, and imm-MKs (Figure 1B, Supplemental Figure 1D, and Supplemental Table 2A) — in line with previous studies (28). The imm-MK cluster expressed numerous immune-related genes, including Cd68, Retnlg, and Cd74. Notably, the expression of these genes varied across cells within the group (Supplemental Figure 1E), suggesting that the imm-MK subpopulation may encompass additional layers of heterogeneity.

Figure 1 Mouse megakaryocytes exhibit significant immune heterogeneity. (A) Schematic of mouse multiorgan MK isolation for single-cell RNA-seq. (B) UMAP plot showing distribution of the MK subpopulations across multiple organs. (C) UMAP plots showing distribution of immune MK subtypes (left) and their organ origins (right). (D) Featureplots showing expression of MK (left) and immune (right) marker genes in immune MKs. (E) Heatmap of differentially expressed genes of immune MK subtypes. (F) GO enrichment results among immune MK subtypes. (G) Boxplots showing immune signature scores of different immune MK subtypes (Supplemental Table 3A). The median is indicated by a horizontal line, and boxes represent the first and third quartiles. (H) Dotplots showing expression of immune effector genes across immune MK subtypes. (I) Heatmap (left) showing transcriptional regulatory activity across immune MK subtypes; violin plot (right) showing expression of MK and immune-feature transcription factors. Statistical analyses were performed using using 2-sided Wilcoxon rank-sum tests and adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Benjamini-Hochberg method for E and G; P < 0.05 considered significant, ***P < 0.001.

To further resolve this heterogeneity, we performed secondary clustering of the immune MK population (imm-MKs) and identified 3 distinct immune subtypes based on their characteristic immune signatures: macrophage-like MKs (mac-MKs), neutrophil-like MKs (neu-MKs), and antigen-presenting MKs (APC-MKs) (Figure 1C). All 3 subtypes retained expression of canonical MK markers (Pf4, Itga2b, Ppbp) and shared general immune genes (Cd53, Nfkbia, Cd52) (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1F), yet each exhibited distinct transcriptional profiles consistent with different immune-related features. Mac-MKs exhibited macrophage-like features, including enrichment for phagocytosis and inflammation pathways and expression of markers like Cd68 and Lyz2, along with high levels of Mrc1 and Atp6v1b2 (Figure 1, E–H). Neu-MKs showed neutrophil-like profiles, enriched for neutrophil activation pathways, and expressed Retnlg, S100a9, Il1b, and Ngp, indicating a potential role in acute inflammation. In contrast, APC-MKs exhibited features of antigen-presenting cells, with upregulation of Cd74, Cd83, H2-Aa, and H2-Ab1, alongside enrichment of antigen presentation pathways (Figure 1, E–H, Supplemental Table 2B, and Supplemental Table 3A).

To further distinguish these immune-associated MK subtypes from canonical immune cells, we compared mac-MKs, neu-MKs and APC-MKs with monocyte/macrophage, neutrophil, and APC populations, respectively. In the integrated scRNA-seq embedding, mac-MKs, neu-MKs and APC-MKs clustered separately from canonical immune-cell populations while retaining MK-lineage and MK maturation-associated gene programs (Supplemental Figure 1G). Although these MK subtypes expressed subsets of immune-related genes, their overall transcriptomic identities remained clearly distinct from canonical monocyte/macrophage, neutrophil, and APC clusters. Consistently, representative MK-lineage genes, including Pf4, Itga2b, and Ppbp, were expressed at higher levels in mac-MKs, neu-MKs, and APC-MKs than in canonical immune cells (Supplemental Figure 1H). Conversely, canonical immune-cell lineage markers were expressed at lower or more restricted levels in the corresponding MK subtypes than in their matched immune-cell populations, including Cd68, Csf1r, and Tyrobp for monocyte/macrophages; Mmp8, S100a9, and Cd177 for neutrophils; and H2-Ab1, H2-Aa, and Cd74 for APCs (Supplemental Figure 1H). Together, these analyses further confirm that mac-MKs, neu-MKs, and APC-MKs retain MK-lineage identity while acquiring partial immune-related transcriptional features, supporting their designation as immune-associated MK subtypes rather than canonical immune-cell populations.

To explore transcriptional regulatory programs associated with these immune features, we applied pySCENIC analysis to infer transcriptional regulatory networks (Figure 1I). Mac-MKs were enriched for macrophage-related transcription factors Junb and Egr2 (56, 57), neu-MKs showed increased activity of neutrophil-related regulons Cebpe and Klf5 (58, 59), and APC-MKs expressed antigen presentation regulators Pax5 and Runx3 (60, 61) (Figure 1I). While all subtypes shared core MK regulators (Gata1, Meis1, Fli1) (62–64), their immune-related features were accompanied by distinct transcriptional regulatory programs.

In summary, our single-cell transcriptomic analysis of mouse MKs across bone marrow, spleen, and lung reveals pronounced immune heterogeneity within the imm-MK compartment. This subpopulation comprises 3 immune MK subtypes — mac-MKs, neu-MKs, and APC-MKs — each defined by distinct gene expression patterns and regulatory features. Together, these findings reveal previously unrecognized transcriptional heterogeneity within the immune MK compartment.

Identification of distinct immune megakaryocyte subtypes. To validate the presence of the immune MK subtypes identified by transcriptomic profiling, we systematically searched for subtype-enriched surface markers of mac-MKs, neu-MKs, and APC-MKs using single-cell transcriptomic data. Candidate genes were selected based on 2 criteria: (a) encoding membrane or cell-surface proteins, and (b) enriched expression in the corresponding transcriptomic subtype. Through this screening, we identified Adgre1 (F4/80) for mac-MKs, Ly6g (Ly6G) for neu-MKs, and H2-Aa (MHCII) for APC-MKs as promising markers (Figure 2A). Violin plots showed enriched expression of Adgre1, Ly6g, and H2-Aa in their corresponding subtypes (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Successful identification of mac-MKs, neu-MKs, and APC-MKs. (A) Heatmap displaying surface marker screening for different immune MK subtypes. (B) Violin plots showing expression of Adgre1, Ly6g, and H2-Aa across immune MK subtypes. (C) Immunofluorescence images showing CD41+ MKs with F4/80, Ly6G, or MHCII signals in adult bone marrow. Scale bar: 5 μm. (D) Immunofluorescence images showing CD41+ MKs with F4/80, Ly6G, or MHCII signals in adult spleen. Scale bar: 5 μm. (E) Immunofluorescence images showing CD41+ MKs with F4/80, Ly6G, or MHCII signals in adult lung. Scale bar: 5 μm. (F) Representative imaging flow cytometry images showing CD41, CD42c, and F4/80, Ly6G, or MHCII signals in CD41+ CD42c+ MK events from adult bone marrow. Scale bar: 7 μm. (G) Representative imaging flow cytometry images showing CD41, CD42c, and F4/80, Ly6G, or MHCII signals in CD41+ CD42c+ MK events from adult spleen. Scale bar: 7 μm. (H) Representative imaging flow cytometry images showing CD41, CD42c, and F4/80, Ly6G, or MHCII signals in CD41+ CD42c+ MK events from adult lung. Scale bar: 7 μm. (I) Flow cytometry showing proportions of immune MKs in adult bone marrow, spleen, and lung (flow-cytometry validation was performed using 8–12-week-old adult mice). Data are presented as mean ± SEM from 3 independent biological experiments for I. Representative immunofluorescence images of lung sections from 3 independent experiments, each yielding similar results.

We next validated these candidate markers using immunofluorescence staining, imaging flow cytometry, and conventional flow cytometry on MKs from bone marrow, spleen, and lung. Immunofluorescence staining showed that F4/80, Ly6G, and MHCII signals could be detected in CD41+ MKs across these tissues (Figure 2, C–E). To further visualize these marker-positive events at the single-cell level, we performed imaging flow cytometry. In bone marrow, spleen, and lung, representative CD41+ CD42c+ MKs events showed detectable F4/80, Ly6G, or MHCII signals (Figure 2, F–H). We then quantified these populations using conventional flow cytometry. Representative gating plots showed that F4/80, Ly6G, and MHCII expression was detected within the CD41+ CD42c+ MKs gate (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). In the bone marrow, F4/80+ mac-MKs, Ly6G+ neu-MKs, and MHCII+ APC-MKs accounted for 7.08% ± 0.49%, 7.11% ± 0.68%, and 6.21% ± 0.61% of total bone marrow MKs, respectively (Figure 2I). In the spleen, these 3 immune MK subtypes were also detected. Notably, compared with the bone marrow, the proportion of Ly6G+ neu-MKs in the spleen was markedly reduced, whereas that of MHCII+ APC-MKs was significantly elevated (Figure 2I). Similarly, these 3 immune MK subtypes were also present in the lung, accounting for 5.27% ± 0.37% F4/80+ mac-MKs, 0.38% ± 0.05% Ly6G+ neu-MKs, and 11.16% ± 0.77% MHCII+ APC-MKs of total lung MKs, respectively (Figure 2I). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that mac-MKs, neu-MKs, and APC-MKs are broadly distributed across MK-resident organs, with distinct organ-specific variations in their relative abundance.

To further explore whether the identified immune MK subtypes differed in their association with Flt3-lineage history across tissues, we used Flt3Cre; Rosa26tdTomato mice, a lineage-tracing model previously used to distinguish Flt3/Flk2-lineage–traced and –untraced MK populations (14, 65). In this model, tdTomato+ and tdTomato– MKs represent Flt3-lineage–traced and –untraced MKs, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2D). We found that, in adult bone marrow and spleen, total MKs and the 3 subtypes were predominantly enriched in the tdTomato+ fraction, whereas lung MKs showed a higher tdTomato– contribution, particularly within F4/80+ and MHCII+ MKs (Supplemental Figure 2E). These results suggest that immune MK subtypes can also be traced using a genetic approach and that their association with the Flt3 lineage differs across tissues.

In summary, F4/80, Ly6G and MHCII were identified as subtype-associated surface markers for mac-MKs, neu-MKs, and APC-MKs, respectively. By combining these identified surface makers with a lineage-tracing genetic approach, we were able to reliably identify and characterize 3 immune MK subtypes in bone marrow, spleen and lung.

Human megakaryocytes exhibit similar immune heterogeneity. Having established pronounced immune heterogeneity among mouse MKs, we next examined whether similar features are conserved in humans. To this end, we reanalyzed published single-cell transcriptomic datasets of human MKs derived from fetal liver and adult bone marrow (27, 28) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1B). Subclustering of the human imm-MK population revealed 3 distinct subtypes that closely resembled the mouse mac-MKs, neu-MKs, and APC-MKs profiles (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 2C).

Figure 3 Human megakaryocytes exhibit similar immune heterogeneity. (A) Schematic of integrated analysis of fetal liver and adult bone marrow MKs. (B) UMAP plots showing the subtypes (top) and organ distribution (bottom) of immune MKs. (C) Boxplots showing immune signature scores of different immune MK subtypes (Supplemental Table 3B). The median is indicated by a horizontal line, and boxes represent the first and third quartiles. (D) GSEA showing enrichment of functional gene sets in different immune MK subtypes. (E) Dotplots showing expression of immune effector genes across immune MK subtypes. (F) Donut charts showing distribution of immune MK subtypes across human organs. (G) Heatmap showing surface marker screening across immune MK subtypes. (H) Flow cytometric analysis of CD163+, CD177+, and HLA-DR+ populations within CD41a+ CD42b+ human bone marrow MKs. n = 4 per group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM from 4 independent biological experiments for H; Statistical analyses were performed using 2-sided Wilcoxon rank-sum tests and adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Benjamini-Hochberg method for C; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Specifically, the human mac-MKs subtype exhibited elevated macrophage signature scores, enrichment in phagocytosis-related pathways, and upregulation of mannose receptor C-type 1 (MRC1) and apolipoprotein E (APOE). The neu-MKs subtype displayed the highest neutrophil signature scores and was enriched for neutrophil activation genes, including CXCL1 and DEFA3. The APC-MKs subtype showed enhanced expression of antigen presentation markers such as HLA-DRB5 and HLA-DQB1, along with enrichment of T cell antigen processing pathways (Figure 3, C–E, and Supplemental Table 3B).

We further observed developmental stage–specific differences in subtype composition: fetal liver MKs were predominantly mac-MKs, whereas adult bone marrow contained all 3 subtypes (Figure 3F). Surface marker screening identified CD163 (mac-MKs), CD177 (neu-MKs), and HLA-DRA (APC-MKs) as subtype-enriched candidate markers (Figure 3G). Flow cytometry confirmed their presence in adult human bone marrow, identifying mac-MKs (0.68% ± 0.07%), neu-MKs (6.77% ± 0.50%), and APC-MKs (5.64% ± 0.72%) (Figure 3H). To explore whether those subtypes have any functional potential, we coincubated human bone marrow primary cells with GFP+ E. coli and then analyzed GFP-positive bacterial signals within the CD41a+ CD42b+ human MKs gate (Supplemental Figure 3A). Interestingly, we found CD163+ MKs showed a higher frequency of GFP+ events than CD163– MKs. These results indicate that human Mac-MKs also possess a phagocytic-like functional potential (Supplemental Figure 3B).

In summary, human MKs exhibit quite similar immune heterogeneity, comprising mac-MKs, neu-MKs, and APC-MKs that parallel with murine subtypes. These subtypes retain distinct immune-related transcriptional features — macrophage-associated, neutrophil-associated, and antigen-presentation–related programs — and display developmental differences between fetal liver and adult bone marrow.

Temporal remodeling of immune megakaryocyte subtypes during development. Building on our cross-species analyses, we next examined how MK immune specialization evolves during development. The differences between embryonic and adult tissues suggested that immune MK subtypes may arise or diversify as development proceeds. To test this, we generated single-cell transcriptomic atlases of MKs from neonatal (P7) and adult (8W) mice in the bone marrow and spleen, 2 key hematopoietic organs, after birth. Using STRT-seq, we profiled MKs from P7 bone marrow and spleen, and after rigorous quality control and integration with adult datasets, obtained 1,003 high-quality cells for downstream analysis (Figure 4A, Supplemental Figure 4A, and Supplemental Table 1A). Immune scoring revealed that neonatal MKs exhibited low immune-related signature activity, whereas adult MKs showed markedly elevated immune signatures, suggesting a developmental enhancement of immune-related transcriptional programs (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Table 2A). This developmental pattern is consistent with prior evidence of age-dependent differences in platelet function and platelet-mediated immune regulation (66, 67). Consistently, the immune MK subpopulation was substantially more abundant in adult bone marrow and spleen than in neonatal samples, indicating progressive enrichment of immune-specialized MKs during maturation (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 Temporal remodeling of immune megakaryocyte subtypes during development. (A) Schematic of integrated transcriptomic analysis of MKs in mouse bone marrow and spleen at different developmental stages (top). UMAP plot showing distribution of MK subpopulations across these 2 organs at different stages (bottom). (B) UMAP showing immune MK subtypes (top) and organ distribution (bottom). (C) Line charts (left) showing developmental trends (P7 neonatal mice and 8W adult mice) of immune MK subtypes in bone marrow. Bar chart (right) showing flow cytometry data across stages. (D) Line charts (left) showing developmental trends (P7 neonatal mice and 8W adult mice) of immune MK subtypes in spleen. Bar chart (right) showing flow cytometry data across stages. (E) Schematic of integrated transcriptomic analysis of MKs in mouse lung at different developmental stages (top). UMAP plots highlighting lung immune MK subpopulations (bottom). (F) Boxplot showing changes in immune signatures of lung MKs across development. (G) UMAP plots showing immune MK subtypes (top) and timepoint distribution (bottom). (H) Line charts showing proportions of each immune MK subtype during development. (I) Flow cytometry showing proportion changes of immune MK subtypes in lung over development. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. For C and D, n = 8 biological replicates from P7 mice, and 6 biological replicates from 8W mice. For I, n = 3 biological replicates from E15.5 mice, 3 biological replicates from P1 mice and 8 biological replicates from 8W mice. Statistical analyses were performed using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test for C and D, and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test for I. *P < 0.05, **P < 0. 01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

In bone marrow, mac-MKs, neu-MKs, and APC-MKs were more frequently represented in adult than neonatal samples based on subtype annotation and flow cytometry validation (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4D). In the spleen, mac-MKs and APC-MKs frequencies increased over time, while neu-MKs representation showed a slight decline (Figure 4D). To validate these transcriptomic trends, we used flow cytometry to quantify immune MK subtypes across developmental stages. Consistently, mac-MKs, neu-MKs, and APC-MKs were detectable in the bone marrow at P7, with an average proportion below 2%, and increased to nearly 10% by 8W (Figure 4C). In the spleen, mac-MKs and APC-MKs gradually increased from P7 to 8W, whereas neu-MKs remained very low throughout, decreasing from approximately 1% at P7 to 0.1% at 8W (Figure 4D). Collectively, these data indicate developmental remodeling of immune MK subtypes, with distinct tissue-specific dynamics across subtypes.

To further explore MK immune heterogeneity in a distinct hematopoietic context, we extended our analysis to the lung — a unique site of extramedullary hematopoiesis and immune specialization (10, 41, 56, 57). We generated a developmental single-cell atlas of lung MKs across embryonic (E13.5, E15.5, E17.5), neonatal (P1) and adult (8W) stages. After stringent quality control and integration, 971 high-quality lung MKs were retained for analysis (Figure 4E, Supplemental Figure 4E, and Supplemental Table 1A). Principal component analysis revealed clear segregation of embryonic, neonatal, and adult MKs, indicating substantial developmental transcriptional shifts (Supplemental Figure 4F). Immune scoring showed minimal immune activity in embryonic MKs, which progressively increased postnatally and peaked in adulthood, indicating a developmental trajectory toward enhanced immune specialization (Figure 4F).

Immune-associated transcriptional programs became more evident during postnatal lung MK development, whereas platelet-producing and niche-associated transcriptional programs declined after birth (Supplemental Figure 4G). These findings indicate postnatal enrichment of immune-associated transcriptional features in adult lung MKs. Subclustering of the imm-MK population identified mac-MK, neu-MK, and APC-MK subtypes, mirroring those in bone marrow and spleen (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4H). Each displayed distinct temporal dynamics: mac-MKs emerged during embryogenesis and expanded rapidly postnatally, whereas neu-MKs and APC-MKs appeared mainly in adulthood (Figure 4H). Flow cytometry analysis confirmed a progressive increase in mac-MKs during lung development, rising from 0.41% ± 0.05% at E15.5 to 3.45% ± 0.23% at P1, and further to 5.44% ± 0.23% at 8W (Figure 4I). In contrast, neu-MKs and APC-MKs remained low at both E15.5 and P1 (0.1%–0.2%) and only showed a marked increase at 8W (Figure 4I).

Together, our developmental atlases of MKs from bone marrow, spleen, and lung reveal progressive strengthening of immune function accompanied by distinct temporal and tissue-specific dynamics among immune MK subtypes. These findings illuminate the molecular and cellular programs associated with MK immune specialization during development.

Mac-MKs and neu-MKs contribute to early pulmonary inflammation during bacterial pneumonia. The discovery of temporal- and tissue-specific immune specialization among MK subtypes prompted us to investigate whether these molecularly distinct subtypes exert discrete immune functions. Although transcriptional profiling revealed developmental expansion and subtype heterogeneity of immune MKs, their in vivo roles during infection remained unclear. The lung, which exhibits pronounced enrichment of immune MKs in adulthood, provided an ideal context to examine their function under physiological challenge.

To delineate subtype-specific responses during infection, we used an Escherichia coli (E. coli) pneumonia model to examine the dynamic roles of MK subtypes in host immune responses (Supplemental Figure 5A). Pulmonary bacterial burden and inflammatory indices, including IL-6 and TNF-α in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF), as well as pulmonary neutrophil accumulation, peaked on day 1 after infection, followed by a marked decrease by day 4 and a further numerical decrease on days 7 and 10; however, the decreases observed on days 7 and 10 did not reach statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 5, B–E). Consistently, gross lung morphology and H&E staining revealed severe pulmonary inflammation on day 1, followed by partial histological improvement by day 4 (Supplemental Figure 5F). These kinetics defined day 1 as the peak acute inflammatory stage and day 4 as the after-peak acute-to-early-recovery transition, providing a framework for assessing stage-specific responses of MK subtypes.

In 8–12-week-old adult mice, flow cytometric analysis revealed marked expansion of mac-MKs and neu-MKs at day 1 postinfection, whereas APC-MKs were not significantly increased at this stage (Figure 5A). Interestingly, we found that the total number of lung MKs did not increase significantly within 24 hours after infection, despite the accumulation of F4/80+ and Ly6G+ MKs within the existing lung MK pool during this early period (Supplemental Figure 5, G–I). These findings suggest that the early expansion of immune MK subtypes may occur at the expense of other MK subtypes, reflecting a rapid shift in the composition of the resident lung MK subpopulation.

Figure 5 Mac-MKs and neu-MKs contribute to early pulmonary inflammation during bacterial pneumonia. (A) Flow cytometry showing early-stage changes in immune MK proportions and numbers in lungs during pneumonia (8–12-week-old age- and sex-matched adult mice). (B) Schematic diagram of the in vivo GFP+ E. coli signal-detection assay. (C) Flow cytometry analysis of GFP-positive bacterial signals in F4/80+ and F4/80– MKs after in vivo GFP+ E. coli infection. Flow cytometry in representative plots (left), statistical results (right). (D) Plating assay showing bactericidal capacity of neutrophil-marker–positive versus –negative MKs in coculture (1–4 indicate serial dilutions: undiluted, 10-fold, 100-fold, and 1,000-fold dilution, respectively). (E) Residual bacterial count (left) and relative bactericidal rate (right) for neutrophil-marker–positive versus –negative MKs. (F) Schematic illustration of the lung MK depletion strategy during the early stage of pneumonia. (G) Flow cytometric quantification of total lung MKs, mac-MKs, and neu-MKs in control and DT-treated mice. (H) Representative H&E-stained lung sections from control and DT-treated mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (I) Flow cytometric quantification of pulmonary neutrophils in control and DT-treated mice. Data are presented as mean ± SEM from 3 independent biological experiments for A, D, and E, 2 independent biological experiments for C and G–I. Statistical analyses were performed using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test for A, C, E, G, and I, and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test for E. *P < 0.05, **P < 0. 01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Representative H&E-stained lung sections from 3 mice per group. Similar results were observed across mice.

Given their selective induction during early infection, we next examined whether mac-MKs and neu-MKs exhibited functional properties relevant to the early pulmonary inflammatory response. Transcriptomic profiling showed that mac-MKs highly expressed phagocytosis-associated genes, including Mrc1 and Atp6v1b2, implicating them in phagocytosis-related programs (Figure 1H). Consistently, in a GFP-labeled E. coli infection model, flow cytometry detected GFP-positive bacterial signals within F4/80+ MKs, with a significantly higher GFP+ frequency in F4/80+ MKs than in F4/80– MKs (7.01% ± 1.05% versus 0.43% ± 0.15%, P = 0.0034), supporting that a subset of F4/80+ mac-MKs display phagocytic-like potential (Figure 5, B and C). In contrast, neu-MKs exhibited elevated expression of proinflammatory and antimicrobial genes such as Il1b and Ngp (Figure 1H). Consistent with these signatures, in vitro bacterial killing assays demonstrated that neu-MKs possessed significantly greater E. coli killing capacity than Ly6G– MKs, supporting enhanced bactericidal potential of neu-MKs in vitro (Figure 5, D and E).

To further measure the in vivo function of lung MKs during early infection, we used PF4Cre-iDTR mice combined with oropharyngeal DT administration to deplete lung MKs (Supplemental Figure 5J). We found that oropharyngeal DT treatment effectively reduced lung MK proportions in PF4Cre-iDTR mice, but did not significantly affect bone marrow or splenic MK proportions (Supplemental Figure 5, K and L). We also found that oropharyngeal DT administration itself did not significantly alter the major lung immune-cell populations examined, including Ly6G+ neutrophils, F4/80+ macrophages, CD3+ T cells, and CD19+ B cells, in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5, M–P). These observations indicate that our strategy provides a selective and effective approach for investigating the functions of lung MKs while exerting minimal effects on other immune-cell populations and MKs residing in other organs.

We then applied this strategy in the E. coli pneumonia model to examine the consequences of depleting lung MKs during the early inflammatory stage (Figure 5F). At day 1 after infection, DT treatment reduced total lung MKs as well as F4/80+ and Ly6G+ MK populations (Figure 5G). This reduction was accompanied by attenuated histological inflammation and decreased pulmonary neutrophil accumulation (Figure 5, H and I). These findings indicate that the early infection-induced lung MK compartment, particularly mac-MKs and neu-MKs, contributes to pulmonary inflammation during the acute phase of E. coli pneumonia.

APC-MKs promote resolution of pulmonary inflammation via Treg regulation. Having examined mac-MKs and neu-MKs responses during early infection, we next investigated MK subtype dynamics during the acute-to-early recovery stage. At day 4 after infection, the proportion of APC-MKs increased significantly, whereas mac-MKs and neu-MKs returned toward baseline levels (Figure 6A), suggesting that APC-MKs may be linked to late regulatory responses.

Figure 6 APC-MKs are linked to Treg-associated responses during the postpeak acute-to-early recovery stage of bacterial pneumonia. (A) Flow cytometry analysis showing late-stage changes in immune MK proportions and numbers in lungs during pneumonia. (B) Flow cytometry analysis of Treg ratios in control versus pneumonia mice. (C) Correlation analysis between the proportion of MHCII+ MKs and Tregs (R2 = 0.8681, P < 0.0001) in lungs of pneumonia mice. (D) Flow cytometry analysis of the ratios of CD25hi Tregs in Tregs (left) and CD4+ T cells (right) in control versus pneumonia mice. (E) Correlation analysis between the proportions of MHCII+ MKs and CD25hi Tregs in CD4+ T cells (R2 = 0.8718, P < 0.0001) in lungs of pneumonia mice. (F) Schematic of the in vitro coculture model of MHCII+ MKs and T cells. (G) Flow cytometry analysis of Treg ratios in T cells cocultured with MHCII– MKs versus MHCII+ MKs. Data are presented as mean ± SEM from 3 independent biological experiments for A and G, 2 independent biological experiments for B–E. Statistical analyses were performed using a 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test for A, B, D, and G, and linear regression analysis for C and E. *P < 0.05, **P < 0. 01, ****P < 0.0001.

Regulatory T (Treg) cells suppress excessive inflammation and support tissue repair during pneumonia recovery (68). Given previous evidence that lung MKs can modulate CD4+ T cell responses (43), we examined whether APC-MKs were linked to Treg responses during the postpeak acute-to-early recovery stage of infection. At day 4 after infection, both Treg abundance and the CD25hi fraction within CD4+ Foxp3+ Tregs were significantly increased, and both parameters showed strong positive correlations with lung MHCII+ MK abundance (Figure 6, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 6A). To determine whether this association reflected a broad T cell response or was preferentially related to Tregs, we further analyzed additional T cell subsets. IFN-γ+ T cells, representing a Th1-associated population, were reduced at day 4 after infection and tended to negatively correlate with MHCII+ MK abundance (Supplemental Figure 6B). IL-4+ T cells, representing a Th2-associated population, showed only modest changes and did not display a significant positive correlation with MHCII+ MKs (Supplemental Figure 6C). CD8+ T cells were increased during this time window and showed a positive correlation with MHCII+ MKs (Supplemental Figure 6D). Among these T cell readouts, Treg abundance showed a stronger positive correlation with MHCII+ MKs than CD8+ T cells, supporting our subsequent focus on the APC-MK–Treg axis.

To functionally examine the APC-MK–Treg axis, we isolated MHCII– and MHCII+ MKs from the lung on day 4 after infection and cocultured them with CD3+ T cells for 3 days (Figure 6F). Compared with MHCII– MKs, MHCII+ MKs significantly increased the frequency of CD4+ Foxp3+ Tregs, the CD25hi fraction within Tregs and CD25hi Tregs among CD4+ T cells (Figure 6G). In contrast, MHCII+ MKs did not significantly increase IFN-γ+ or IL-4+ CD4+ T cell fractions, nor CD8+ CD122+ T cells, which were analyzed as a CD8+ Treg-associated readout (69, 70), but increased CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, E–I). These in vitro findings show that MHCII+ MKs enhance Treg-related readouts and CD8+ T cells without significantly increasing Th1- or Th2-associated CD4+ T cell fractions, nor CD8+ CD122+ T cells. Given the established role of Tregs in limiting excessive inflammation and supporting tissue repair during pneumonia recovery, we next assessed the in vivo relevance of the APC-MK–Treg axis during the postpeak acute-to-early recovery stage.

To assess the in vivo relevance of this axis, we applied the oropharyngeal DT-based PF4Cre-iDTR strategy during the postpeak acute-to-early recovery stage of infection (Figure 7A). At day 4 after infection, DT treatment efficiently reduced total lung MKs and markedly decreased the APC-MK population (Figure 7B). Mac-MKs were also significantly reduced, whereas neu-MKs showed a downward trend but without statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Analysis of infected lungs revealed that MK-depleted mice exhibited a pronounced reduction in both the frequency and absolute number of Tregs on day 4 after infection (Figure 7C). The CD25hi fraction within CD4+ Foxp3+ Tregs and the number of CD4+ Foxp3+ CD25hi Tregs were also significantly decreased (Figure 7D). Consistently, the frequency of CD4+ Foxp3+ CD25hi Tregs among total CD4+ T cells was reduced (Figure 7E). Correlation analysis further demonstrated a strong positive association between MHCII+ MK abundance and both total Treg abundance and CD25hi Treg readouts (Figure 7F). Functionally, lung MK depletion, which markedly reduced APC-MKs, was associated with aggravated histological inflammation, increased pulmonary neutrophil accumulation, and higher bacterial burden at day 4 after infection (Figure 7, G and H). Together with the reduced Treg-related responses, these findings support the involvement of APC-MKs in pulmonary inflammatory control during the postpeak acute-to-early recovery stage.

Figure 7 An APC-MK–Treg axis supports pulmonary inflammatory control during postpeak bacterial pneumonia. (A) Schematic illustration of the lung MK depletion strategy during the late stage of pneumonia. (B) Flow cytometry analysis of MK ratios (left), MK numbers (middle), and MHCII+ MK numbers (right) of control versus DT treatment mice. (C) Flow cytometry analysis of ratios (left) and numbers (right) of Tregs in control versus DT treatment mice. (D) Flow cytometry analysis of ratios (left) and numbers (right) of CD25hi Treg in control versus DT treatment mice. (E) Flow cytometry analysis of CD25hi Treg ratios in CD4+ T cells in control versus DT treatment mice. (F) Correlation analysis of MHCII+ MK numbers with Treg numbers (left) and CD25hi Treg numbers (right) in the lungs of DT-treated mice (R2 = 0.8769 and 0.9306, respectively; P < 0.0001 for both). (G) Representative H&E-stained lung sections from control and DT-treated mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (H) Flow cytometric quantification of pulmonary neutrophils in control and DT-treated mice (left); analysis of lung bacterial burden in control and DT-treated mice (right). (I) Flow cytometric quantification of pulmonary Tregs in control mice, DT-treated mice, and DT-treated mice receiving adoptive Treg transfer. (J) Representative H&E-stained lung sections (left) and flow cytometric quantification of pulmonary neutrophils (right) in control, DT-treated, and DT-treated mice receiving adoptive Treg transfer. Scale bar: 100 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM from 4 independent biological experiments for B–E, 3 independent experiments for H, and 2 independent experiments for I and J. Statistical analyses were performed using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test for B–E and H, linear regression analysis for F, and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test for I and J. *P < 0.05, **P < 0. 01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Representative H&E-stained lung sections from at least 2 independent experiments, with similar results.

To determine whether impacted Treg responses contributed to the exaggerated inflammatory phenotype after MK depletion, we transplanted Tregs in DT-treated PF4Cre-iDTR mice during infection (Supplemental Figure 7C). Treg administration successfully increased Treg number in DT-treated mice (Figure 7I). Compared with DT treatment alone, Treg transfer markedly alleviated histological lung inflammation and reduced pulmonary neutrophil accumulation (Figure 7J). These findings support a functional role for Tregs in controlling inflammation following MK depletion and provide in vivo evidence that the APC-MK–Treg axis plays an important role in promoting inflammatory control during recovery from bacterial pneumonia.

In summary, these findings reveal a temporally coordinated immune program among lung MK subtypes during bacterial pneumonia. Early infection preferentially induces mac-MKs and neu-MKs, which display phagocytic-like and bactericidal potential and contribute to early pulmonary inflammation. Subsequently, the APC-MK–Treg axis promotes inflammatory control. Together, these results highlight the dynamic, stage-specific roles of distinct lung immune MK subtypes, although the underlying mechanisms require further investigation.