Extracellular matrix reprogramming by the YAP/TAZ/TGF-β2 axis drives immune exclusion in cholangiocarcinoma models

Sex as a biological variable

Both male and female mice were included in these studies. Because no sex-dependent differences in response to the intervention were detected, data from both sexes were combined for analysis. The only exception was the experiments shown in Figure 6, C and D, which were conducted exclusively in male mice.

Additional details on methods are provided in the Supplemental Methods.

Study design

This study was designed to evaluate the safety, side effects, and efficacy of YAP/TAZ inhibition in preclinical mouse models. Mice undergoing long-term YAP/TAZ depletion were weighed and scored weekly, unless clinical scoring was applied. Animals with a clinical score of 1 or 2 were monitored daily; a score of 3 defined the humane endpoint.

The body weight–based clinical scoring system was defined as follows: score of 0: no weight loss; score 1: 0%–10% weight loss; score of 2: 10%–20% weight loss; score of 3: greater than 20% weight loss (humane endpoint).

For CCA tumor models, animals were scored weekly from days 0–25, and then every 2–3 days. Monitoring intensified upon reaching a score of 1 or higher. The tumor burden–based scoring system was as follows: score of 0: normal body condition; score of 1: mild abdominal swelling over liver region; score of 3: marked abdominal distension with palpable liver tumors (humane endpoint).

All animals were also monitored according to the animal welfare guidelines of the Leibniz Institute on Aging – FLI, assessing general condition, grooming, posture, pain indicators, behavior, eyes, body openings, fur, and skin.

In all experiments, mice were randomized into treatment and control groups. The study was designed to evaluate the potential of YAP/TAZ inhibition in a preclinical mouse models in terms of safety, side effects, and efficacy.

Mouse strains

The TRE-tGFP-shYAP1.351 (shY1), TRE-tGFP-shYAP1.322 (shY2), TRE-tGFP-shWwtr1.2056 (shT1), TRE-tGFP-shWwtr1.4587 (shT2), and TRE-tGFP-shRen mouse lines were generated and purchased from Mirimus. In these lines, tGFP served as a fluorescent marker, and a specific shRNA was expressed from a promoter containing a tetracycline response element (TRE). The knockin allele iss located downstream of the Col1a1 locus (17). The ubiquitous doxycycline-inducible expression of the shRNAs is facilitated by the reverse tetracycline-controlled transactivator 3 (rtTA3), which is driven by a CAG promoter. The animals used in the experiments carried knockin alleles that expressed shRNAs targeting Yap1 and Taz, while the control animals carried knockin alleles expressing an shRNA targeting Renilla luciferase. To ensure tissue-specific expression of the shRNAs, a Rosa26-lox-Stop-lox (LSL) cassette upstream of rtTA3 was used (23). LSL (RRID:IMSR_JAX:029633) and CAG-rtTA3 (RRID:IMSR_JAX:016532) mouse lines were purchased from Mirimus. CAF-specific expression was achieved by crossing the shRNA lines with Col1a2-Cre transgenic mice (42). Col1a2-Cre mice were obtained from Peter Angel (DKFZ, Heidelberg, Germany). For tumor cell–specific shRNA expression, Cre recombinase was delivered through HDTVI plasmid mix. iCas9 animals were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (JAX no. 029476). These animals harbor an inducible TRE-Cas9 allele that is downstream of the Col1a1 locus. When combined with the CAG-rtTA3 transgene, doxycycline administration enables ubiquitous expression of Cas9. Control animals were sex and age matched. Mice were housed, fed, and treated according to the guidelines of the Leibniz Institute on Aging – FLI.

Plasmids

The pCMV(CAT)T7-SB100 plasmid that expresses hyperactivate sleeping beauty transposase was purchased from Addgene (Addgene, 34879). Myristolated, HA-tagged AKT, Myc-tagged NICD were amplified by PCR from pT3-myr-AKT-HA (Addgene, 31789) and pT3-EF1aH NICD (Addgene, 86500) and subcloned into the SfiI restriction site of the pSBbi-Pur vector (Addgene, 60523). Puromycin resistance was removed from the sleeping beauty vectors by EcoRI/BsrGI restriction digest followed by blunting and ligation.

To generate a bispecific Sleeping Beauty vector that expresses Myc-tagged NICD under the control of the EF1α promoter and a U6-driven sgRNA cassette, the following fragments were subcloned by Gibson assembly into the SfiI/EcoRI restriction sites of the pSBbi-Pur vector (Addgene, 60523): the EF1α promoter was amplified by PCR from the pSBbi-Pur vector (Addgene, 60523), Myc-tagged NICD was amplified from pT3-EF1aH NICD (Addgene, 86500), and the U6-SapI-sgRNA cassette was amplified from PX552 (Addgene, 60958). To restore TGFB2 expression following depletion of YAP/TAZ in tumor cells, murine Tgfb2 was cloned from cDNA, together with an IRES element, into the pSBbi-myr-AKT-HA vector to generate tumors overexpressing TGFB2. To assess the enhancer activity of the putative Tgfb2 enhancer (gDNA: mm10: chr1:186,568,124–186,568,430), the fragment was amplified from genomic DNA and cloned upstream of the minimal promoter in the pGL4-23 vector (Promega, 9PIE841) using HindIII and XhoI restriction sites. Plasmids used within this study are listed in Supplemental Table 13.

sgRNA design

The ChopChop tool was used for sgRNA design (25). sgRNAs were subcloned into the pSBbi-Myc-NICD-sgRNA vector (cut with SapI) and Gibson assembly of a 70 mer oligonucleotide according to the following design: ATCTTGTGGAAAGGACGAAACACCG, 20 nt sgRNA, GTTTTAGAGCTAGAAATAGCAAGTT. Oligonucleotides used for sgRNA cloning are listed in Supplemental Table 8.

Hydrodynamic tail vein injection

For the delivery of Sleeping Beauty–based plasmids to the murine liver, hydrodynamic tail vein injection was performed. Mice were anesthetized using isoflurane. Specifically, 25 μg pSBbi-Myr-AKT-HA, 25 μg pSBbi-Myc-NICD, and 10 μg pCMV-SB100 plasmids were diluted in sterile Ringer’s lactate solution. The total volume was adjusted to 10% of the animal’s body weight and injected within 6–8 seconds. Mice were kept on a heating plate at 37°C until they recovered from anesthesia. Mice were monitored for 3 hours after HDTVI and then daily until they reached appropriate time points.

Doxycycline administration

To induce expression of shRNAs in shYT animals or Cas9 in iCas9 animals, mice were fed doxycycline-containing chow (625 mg/kg doxycycline hyclate; Sniff, 326652) for the indicated duration.

Anti-CD8 and anti–PD-1 administration

To deplete CD8+ T cells, animals were injected i.p. with 500 μg neutralizing monoclonal anti-CD8 antibody (clone YTS169) at the indicated time points. Successful CD8+ T cell depletion was confirmed by flow cytometric analysis of peripheral blood. An anti–mouse PD-1 antibody (clone RMP1-14, Bio X Cell, BE0146) was administered i.p. at a dose of 10 mg/kg body weight at the indicated time points.

VT104 administration

VT104 (Vivace Therapeutics) was freshly formulated daily as a suspension in a vehicle composed of 5% DMSO, 10% Solutol (MilliporeSigma), and 85% glucose (5%) in water (D5W). To prepare the formulation, 3.35 mg VT104 powder was weighed into a vial and mixed with 50 μL DMSO by vortexing for 5 minutes. Subsequently, 100 μL Solutol was added and vortexed for an additional 2 minutes. The suspension was sonicated for 10 minutes, followed by the addition of 850 μL D5W, and vortexed for 2 minutes. A final 10-minute sonication ensured a homogeneous suspension of approximately 1 mL (~3.3 mg/mL). To achieve the target concentration of 2 mg/mL, 667 μL vehicle was added, resulting in a total volume of approximately 1.67 mL, which was sufficient to dose 5 mice at 10 mg/kg with a dosing volume of 5 μL/g body weight. The formulation was prepared immediately prior to administration and used within 1–2 hours at room temperature. For lower dose administrations (1 mg/kg), the 10 mg/kg stock solution was diluted 1:10 with vehicle and administered accordingly. VT104 was administered by oral gavage within 2 hours of formulation.

Whole-body irradiation and EdU administration

To assess the effect of YAP/TAZ depletion on small intestine regeneration, animals were exposed to a sublethal dose of γ irradiation (10 Gy) using a GC40 irradiation chamber (cesium-137 source). After 4 days of regeneration, animals were sacrificed, and intestinal regeneration was evaluated. To quantify proliferating cells, animals were injected i.p. with EdU (10 mM stock solution; 100 μL per 10 g body weight) 2 hours prior to sacrifice.

Histology, IHC, and image analysis

Fixation, paraffin embedment, and H&E staining. Mouse livers were fixed in 10% formalin (3.7% formaldehyde in 1× PBS) for at least 48 hours at 4°C. Following fixation, livers were dehydrated and embedded in paraffin. Paraffin sections (4 μm thickness) were deparaffinized and processed for either H&E staining or IHC using specific primary antibodies.

IHC. For IHC, antigen retrieval was performed using either citrate buffer (pH 6) or Tris-EDTA (TE) buffer (pH 9), depending on the antibody. Sections were boiled in a Coplin jar using a microwave for 12 minutes, followed by a 30-minute incubation at room temperature. After cooling down, sections were blocked in 3% BSA in PBS with 0.1% Tween 20 (PBST) for 2 hours at room temperature. Primary antibodies were diluted in blocking buffer to the appropriate concentrations and incubated on the sections overnight at 4°C. The following primary antibodies were used: YAP1 (Cell Signaling Technology, 14074; citrate pH 6; 1:200), Sox9 (MilliporeSigma, 5535; citrate pH 6; 1:200); CK19 (DSHB TROMA-III; TE pH 9; 1:15); CD3 (Abcam, ab16669; citrate pH 6; 1:150); and CD8 (Cell Signaling Technology, 98941S; citrate pH 6; 1:200). The following day, sections were washed 3 times for 5 minutes each in PBST and incubated with a secondary antibody conjugated to HRP (1:1,000 in PBST) for 1 hour at room temperature. After washing, visualization was performed using DAB chromogen (Vector Laboratories) according to the manufacturer’s protocol, followed by counterstaining with hematoxylin. Sections were then dehydrated and mounted using a xylene-based mounting medium.

EdU staining. EdU staining was performed using the Click-iT EdU Cell Proliferation Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Slides were imaged using an automated Axio Scan.Z1 microscope (Zeiss).

Picrosirius red staining for collagen visualization. To visualize collagen fibers in CCA tumor sections, Picrosirius red staining was performed. Tissue sections were first deparaffinized as previously described. Nuclear counterstaining was carried out using Weigert’s hematoxylin for 8 minutes, followed by a 10-minute rinse under running tap water. Collagen fibers were stained with a saturated Picrosirius red solution (0.5 g Picrosirius red dissolved in 500 mL saturated aqueous picric acid) for 1 hour at room temperature. Sections were then rinsed twice with acidified water (prepared by adding 5 mL glacial acetic acid to 1 L tap water) to remove excess dye. Finally, sections were dehydrated through graded alcohols, cleared in xylene, and mounted with a xylene-based mounting medium.

Periodic acid–Schiff staining. The periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) reaction was used to detect polysaccharides (e.g., glycogen). Tissue sections were deparaffinized, rehydrated through a graded ethanol series, and incubated in 0.5% periodic acid solution for 5–10 minutes to oxidize glycols to aldehydes. Sections were then rinsed in distilled water and treated with Schiff’s reagent for 15–20 minutes, followed by thorough washing in running tap water to develop the magenta color. Nuclei were counterstained with hematoxylin. Then, sections were evaluated, scanned, and photographed using the Panoramic II scanner (3DHISTECH, The Digital Pathology Company).

Histological scoring of liver, kidney and heart. A morphological evaluation was performed using hematoxylin and eosin staining to identify tissue alterations across different organs. In the kidneys, the focus was on detecting signs of tubular cell degeneration. Liver sections were examined for the presence of inflammation, hepatocyte degeneration, and necrosis. In the heart, attention was given to identifying degenerative changes and necrosis in cardiomyocytes. The lesions (tubular cell degeneration, hepatic inflammation, hepatocyte degeneration, hepatic necrosis, degenerative changes, and necrosis in cardiomyocytes) were evaluated by examining at least 10 microscopic fields at ×20 magnification, using histological scoring systems. In particular, score 0 (absent lesions or no inflammatory foci); score 1 (mild lesions or <2 foci per ×20 field); score 2 (moderate lesions or 2–4 foci per ×20 field); and score 3 (severe lesions or >4 foci per ×20 field).

3C assays

Chromosome conformation capture (3C) assays were performed as previously described (43). In brief, 1 × 106 cells derived from CCA organoids were used to generate 3C libraries (43). Cells were fixed with 2% formaldehyde for 10 minutes at room temperature, and crosslinking was quenched by adding 1/8 volume of 1 M ice-cold glycine. Cells were washed once with ice-cold PBS and resuspended in 500 μL cold lysis buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.0, 10 mM NaCl, 0.2% NP-40, 1× protease inhibitor cocktail), followed by incubation on ice for 20 minutes. Lysed cells were pelleted at 15,000g for 10 minutes at 4 °C, and the supernatant was discarded. The pellet was resuspended in 175 μL digestion mix (152.5 μL ddH 2 O, 20 μL 10× DpnII buffer, 2.5 μL 20% SDS) and incubated at 37°C with shaking (1,400 rpm) for 1 hour. Triton X-100 was then added to a final concentration of 1.7%, followed by an additional 1-hour incubation under the same conditions. Chromatin digestion was performed by adding 3 μL DpnII enzyme (50,000 U/mL) and incubating for 2 hours at 37°C with shaking. An additional 3 μL fresh enzyme was added after 2 hours, and digestion was continued overnight. The following day, another 3 μL DpnII was added, and incubation continued for 3 hours. The enzyme was subsequently heat inactivated at 65°C for 20 minutes. For ligation, 161 μL ligation mix (125 μL ddH 2 O, 36 μL 10× ligation buffer) was added to each sample, followed by 4 μL T4 DNA ligase. Samples were incubated overnight at 16°C with gentle shaking (300 rpm). Crosslinks were reversed by adding 20 μL Proteinase K and incubating overnight at 65°C with shaking (1,400 rpm). The following day, 4 μL RNase A (10 mg/mL) was added, and samples were incubated for 30 minutes at 37°C. DNA was purified by phenol-chloroform extraction with ethanol precipitation. The resulting DNA pellet was resuspended in 100 μL 0.1× TE buffer. Digestion efficiency was assessed using 1 μL of the sample on a Fragment Analyzer (Agilent Technologies). 3C primers were validated using gBlocks as positive controls, and specific amplification products are shown in Figure 8F (right panel). For interaction analysis, 1 μL of the 3C library was used as input for PCR amplification using Phusion Hot Start II DNA Polymerase with HF buffer to detect enhancer-promoter interactions.

Bulk RNA-seq analysis

For bulk RNA-seq, TRIzol-purified total RNA was additionally purified using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen) including an on-column DNase I digestion for 15 minutes at room temperature to remove residual genomic DNA. RNA quality and concentration were assessed using the Fragment Analyzer (Agilent Technologies). For library preparation, 1 μg high-quality RNA was used as input for mRNA enrichment with the NEBNext Poly(A) mRNA Magnetic Isolation Module (New England Biolabs). mRNA was then processed using the NEBNext Ultra II RNA Library Prep Kit in combination with NEBNext Multiplex Oligos for Illumina (E6440, New England Biolabs) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Final libraries were quantified using the Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer (Agilent Technologies) and sequenced as 75 bp single-end reads on an Illumina NextSeq 500 platform. Sequencing reads were extracted in FASTQ format using bcl2fastq (version 1.8.4, Illumina). Adapter trimming, size selection (retaining reads >25 nucleotides), and quality filtering (Phred score >30) of FASTQ files were performed using Cutadapt. Reads were subsequently aligned to the mouse genome (mm10) with Bowtie2 (version 2.2.9) using default settings. Read counts were extracted in R using the countOverlaps function from the GenomicRanges package. Differential gene expression analysis was carried out with DESeq2 (version 3.26.8) using default parameters.

scRNA-seq analysis

Effect of acute YAP/TAZ-depletion on the TME (10x Genomics). For single-cell RNA-seq, tumor-bearing livers were digested and processed as described in the CCA isolation protocol. Following dead cell removal, viable cells were incubated with Fc receptor blocking reagent (Miltenyi Biotec) for 10 minutes on ice to prevent nonspecific antibody binding. Subsequently, cells were labeled with 1 μg anti–mouse hashtag antibodies (TotalSeq-B, BioLegend) for 30 minutes on ice. After labeling, cells were washed twice with PBS and resuspended in 1× PBS. The final cell concentration was adjusted to 1,000 cells/μL for downstream single-cell library preparation. Single-cell encapsulation and barcoding were performed using the 10x Genomics Chromium Controller in combination with the Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 3′ Reagent Kits version 3.1 (10x Genomics) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Libraries were sequenced on an Illumina platform with a targeted depth of approximately 50,000 reads per cell. Raw sequencing data were processed using Cell Ranger (version 6.1.2, 10x Genomics) with the mm10 mouse reference genome for demultiplexing, alignment, and generation of gene–cell count matrices. Downstream analysis was performed using the Seurat R package (version 4.3). Cells with fewer than 500 detected genes, more than 5,000 detected genes, or with greater than 10% mitochondrial gene expression were excluded from further analysis. Hashtag oligonucleotide–based (HTO-based) sample demultiplexing was performed using Seurat’s HTODemux function. After quality control, datasets were normalized using SCTransform, and samples were integrated using Seurat’s integration workflow based on canonical correlation analysis (CCA). Dimensionality reduction was performed using principal component analysis (PCA), followed by uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) for visualization. Clustering was conducted using a shared nearest neighbor (SNN) graph and the Louvain algorithm.

Effect of acute YAP/TAZ depletion and anti–PD-1 treatment on the TME (Singleron). Cell isolation and processing were performed as previously described in the 10x Genomics section, with the exception that hashtag antibody labeling was omitted. Following cell isolation, the final cell concentration was adjusted to 750 cells/μL for downstream single-cell library preparation. Single-cell encapsulation, barcoding, and cDNA synthesis were performed using the Singleron GEXSCOPE Single Cell RNA Library Kit V2, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Prepared libraries were sequenced on an Illumina platform, targeting a read depth of approximately 25,000 reads per cell. Raw sequencing data were processed using Cell Scope (Singleron) with the mm10 (mouse) reference genome, which included steps for sample demultiplexing, read alignment, and generation of gene cell count matrices. Downstream analysis (e.g., quality control, clustering, and differential expression analysis) was conducted as described in the 10x Genomics section above.

Using the shYT T cell signature to stratify TCGA CCA patients. The analysis was performed as described previously (44). Briefly, genes with differential expression between shYT and shRen T cells were identified using the FindMarkers function in Seurat. The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) RNA-seq data were centered to the median per gene. The distribution of all genes in the gene set was determined per patient to generate a ranked gene set. The positive or negative enrichment score (ES) of this gene set was subsequently determined using the Kolmogorov-Smirnov test for each patient. A permutation-based algorithm was then used to generate 105 random gene sets of equal size. This was used to determine an empirical P value: a P value of 10–5 was assigned if the ES of the tested gene set was greater than that of every permuted gene set. The association score per patient was then calculated using the following formula: –log 10 (P value) × the direction of association, where –1 indicates a negative and +1 indicates a positive association, respectively. On the basis of the association score, TCGA patients were stratified into high-expression or low-expression groups, and survival was calculated using the R “survival” package.

CUT&RUN

CCA cells were isolated as previously described (see Cholangiocarcinoma Cell Isolation, Supplemental Methods). Following EpCAM enrichment, tumor cells were counted and resuspended at a concentration of 2 × 106 cells in wash buffer (20 mM HEPES, pH 7.5; 150 mM NaCl; 0.5 mM spermidine; protease inhibitor cocktail). For each CUT&RUN reaction, 2 × 105 cells were used. Cells were incubated with 10 μL activated concanavalin A–coated magnetic beads (Polysciences) for 10 minutes at room temperature on a hula mixer with constant agitation. Following bead binding, samples were placed on a magnetic stand to remove the supernatant. Bead-bound cells were resuspended in 100 μL antibody buffer (20 mM HEPES, pH 7.5; 150 mM NaCl; 0.5 mM spermidine; 0.01% [w/v] digitonin; 2 mM EDTA; protease inhibitor), and primary antibodies were added as follows: anti-TEAD1 (Cell Signaling Technology, 12292); anti-YAP1 (Cell Signaling Technology, 14074); anti-H3K27Ac (Abcam, ab4729); and anti-H3K4me1 (Cell Signaling Technology, 5326). A species-matched IgG was used as a negative control. Samples were incubated overnight at 4°C on a HulaMixer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) set at a 50° tilt and 1 rpm. The next day, samples were washed twice with digitonin wash buffer (20 mM HEPES, pH 7.5; 150 mM NaCl; 0.5 mM spermidine; 0.01% digitonin; protease inhibitor). Protein A/G-MNase (pAG-MNase; 1 μg/mL) was added in digitonin wash buffer, and samples were incubated for 1 hour at 4°C with gentle agitation. After incubation, cells were washed 3 times with digitonin wash buffer and twice with low-salt buffer (20 mM HEPES, pH 7.5; 0.5 mM spermidine; 0.01% digitonin). Nuclease activation was performed by transferring the samples to calcium-containing buffer (3.5 mM HEPES, pH 7.5; 10 mM CaCl 2 ; 0.01% digitonin; protease inhibitor) and incubating on ice for 1 hour with continuous mixing. Cleaved DNA fragments were released by incubation at 37°C for 30 minutes in STOP buffer (170 mM NaCl; 20 mM EGTA; 0.01% digitonin; 50 μg/mL RNase A; 25 μg/mL Glycogen Blue). Supernatants were collected, and DNA was purified by phenol-chloroform extraction. Library preparation was performed using the NEBNext Ultra II DNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina (New England Biolabs, E7645) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Library quality was assessed using the Fragment Analyzer (Agilent Technologies), and equimolar pooling of libraries was performed. Pooled libraries were gel purified, quantified on an Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer, and sequenced as 75 bp paired-end reads on an Illumina NextSeq 500 platform.

CUT&RUN analysis was conducted as previously described (45). Briefly, adapter and quality trimming were performed using Cutadapt. Reads were aligned to the mm10 genome and a repeat-masked E. coli genome (used as spike-in) using Bowtie2. Reads with inserts of less than 120 bp mapped to mm10 were extracted (deepTools), and a scaling factor based on the E. coli spike-in was used to generate normalized bigWig files. Peak calling was performed using Genrich using the following parameters: q 1 × 10–4 – a 700. For CDF analysis, TEAD1 signals at categorized peaks (based on RNA-seq regulation, downregulation, upregulation, or no regulation) were associated with the nearest TSS using BEDtools and plotted with ggecdf (ggpubr).

OMNI ATAC-Seq

CCA cells were isolated as previously described (see Cholangiocarcinoma Cell Isolation, Supplemental Methods). A total of 5 × 104 cells were pelleted in a prewetted 1.5 mL low-binding tube by centrifugation at 500g for 5 minutes at 4°C using a fixed-angle rotor. Cells were resuspended in 50 μL ice-cold ATAC-Resuspension Buffer (RSB: 10 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4; 10 mM NaCl; 3 mM MgCl 2 ) supplemented with 0.1% (v/v) NP-40, 0.1% (v/v) Tween 20 and 0.01% (w/v) digitonin. The suspension was pipetted up and down 3 times and incubated on ice for 3 minutes to lyse the cells. To remove the lysis reagents, 1 mL ice-cold RSB containing 0.1% Tween 20 (without NP-40 or digitonin) was added, and the tube was gently inverted 3 times. Nuclei were pelleted by centrifugation at 500g for 10 minutes at 4°C, and the supernatant was carefully removed. Nuclei were resuspended in 50 μL transposition reaction mix containing 25 μL 2× TD buffer (Illumina), 2.5 μL Tn5 transposase (to reach 100 nM final concentration), 16.5 μL 1× PBS, 0.5 μL 1% digitonin, 0.5 μL 10% Tween 20, and 5 μL nuclease-free water. The mix was pipetted up and down 6 times to ensure homogeneous suspension. Samples were incubated at 37°C for 30 minutes at 1,000 rpm using a thermomixer. Following transposition, DNA was purified using the Zymo DNA Clean & Concentrator-5 Kit (Zymo Research) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Libraries were amplified using the NEBNext 2× Master Mix (New England Biolabs) and assessed for quality using the Fragment Analyzer (Agilent Technologies). Oligonucleotides used for amplification of ATAC-seq libraries are listed in Supplemental Table 9. Final libraries were pooled in equimolar ratios and sequenced as single-end reads on the Illumina NextSeq 500 platform. For the ATAC-Seq analysis the nextflow pipeline (https://nf-co.re/atacseq/2.1.2/) was used. The differential peak analysis was performed using DiffChIPL (https://github.com/yancychy/DiffChIPL), and TF motif accessibility was analyzed with TOBIAS (46).

Gene set enrichment analysis

Gene set enrichment was performed using the MSigDB GSEA tool (version 4.3.1) with a gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) Preranked analysis.

TCGA analysis

RNA-Seq data and the associated phenotype data were downloaded from https://xena.ucsc.edu/ For correlation of TGFB2 expression with YAP/TAZ activity, the YAP/TAZ target signature of 22 genes was used that was derived from a meta-analysis of 33 cancer types (24). As this signature contained TGFB2, this gene was removed from the gene set for further correlation analysis. To perform the correlation analysis, we computed YAP/TAZ activity scores per tumor type using the GSVA package (version 3.21) from Bioconductor in R. The resulting YAP/TAZ activity scores were then correlated (Pearson correlation) with TGFB2 mRNA expression per tumor type.

Quantifications and statistics

Statistical analyses were conducted using R (version 4.1.0). Unless otherwise specified, graphs depict the mean along with the SEM. The following statistical tests were used in this study: 2-tailed Welch’s t test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction, paired 2-tailed Welch’s t test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction, 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD post hoc test, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD post hoc test, Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s post hoc test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction, log-rank test, and Wilcoxon rank-sum test. The specific statistical test applied is indicated in the corresponding figure legend. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Each experiment was performed with a minimum of 3 independent biological replicates, unless stated otherwise in the figure legend.

Image quantifications were performed in a blinded manner. Tumor area, collagen content, and the desmoplastic index were assessed using H&E-stained sections (for tumor area and desmoplastic index) or Picrosirius red–stained sections (for collagen fibers). Images were analyzed using ImageJ (NIH) in combination with the Trainable Weka Segmentation plugin. The area of all tumor nodules and collagen fibers was measured in pixels and normalized to the total liver area. To calculate the desmoplastic index, the percentage of tumor stroma was measured in pixels and normalized by the total tumor area.

Study approval

All mouse studies were performed at the Leibniz Institute on Aging – FLI, approved by the Institutional Animal Welfare Committee and the federal state of Thuringia, and conducted in accordance with national regulations and institutional guidelines. Animal experiments presented in this manuscript were performed under the following approved licenses: FLI-17-017, FLI-21-015, FLI-22-012, FLI-23-017, and FLI-24-002.

Data and materials availability

All data underlying this manuscript are provided in the Supporting Data Values file. The Next-generation sequencing data generated in this study have been deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GSE301501). The histology images have been deposited in the BioImage Archive (accession code: S-BIAD2127).