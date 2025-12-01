Corrigendum to Mutant p53–associated myosin-X upregulation promotes breast cancer invasion and metastasis

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI201379
Find articles by Arjonen, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Kaukonen, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Mattila, E. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Rouhi, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Högnäs, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Sihto, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Miller, B. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Morton, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Bucher, E. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Taimen, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Virtakoivu, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Cao, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Sansom, O. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Joensuu, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Ivaska, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Published December 1, 2025 - More info
Mutations of the tumor suppressor
Antti Arjonen, Riina Kaukonen, Elina Mattila, Pegah Rouhi, Gunilla Högnäs, Harri Sihto, Bryan W. Miller, Jennifer P. Morton, Elmar Bucher, Pekka Taimen, Reetta Virtakoivu, Yihai Cao, Owen J. Sansom, Heikki Joensuu, Johanna Ivaska
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2014;124(3):1069–1082. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI67280
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(23):e201379. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201379
The authors recently became aware that in Figure 6A, the Myo10 blot was incorrect and was an inadvertent duplication of the p53 blot in Figure 6A. The correct figure panel, based on the original source data, is provided below.
The authors regret the error.
See the related article at Mutant p53–associated myosin-X upregulation promotes breast cancer invasion and metastasis.