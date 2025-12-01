Advertisement

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI201379

Corrigendum to Mutant p53–associated myosin-X upregulation promotes breast cancer invasion and metastasis

Antti Arjonen, Riina Kaukonen, Elina Mattila, Pegah Rouhi, Gunilla Högnäs, Harri Sihto, Bryan W. Miller, Jennifer P. Morton, Elmar Bucher, Pekka Taimen, Reetta Virtakoivu, Yihai Cao, Owen J. Sansom, Heikki Joensuu, and Johanna Ivaska

Published December 1, 2025

Published in Volume 135, Issue 23 on December 1, 2025
J Clin Invest. 2025;135(23):e201379. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201379.
© 2025 Arjonen et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published December 1, 2025 - Version history
Mutant p53–associated myosin-X upregulation promotes breast cancer invasion and metastasis
Abstract

Mutations of the tumor suppressor TP53 are present in many forms of human cancer and are associated with increased tumor cell invasion and metastasis. Several mechanisms have been identified for promoting dissemination of cancer cells with TP53 mutations, including increased targeting of integrins to the plasma membrane. Here, we demonstrate a role for the filopodia-inducing motor protein Myosin-X (Myo10) in mutant p53–driven cancer invasion. Analysis of gene expression profiles from 2 breast cancer data sets revealed that MYO10 was highly expressed in aggressive cancer subtypes. Myo10 was required for breast cancer cell invasion and dissemination in multiple cancer cell lines and murine models of cancer metastasis. Evaluation of a Myo10 mutant without the integrin-binding domain revealed that the ability of Myo10 to transport β1 integrins to the filopodia tip is required for invasion. Introduction of mutant p53 promoted Myo10 expression in cancer cells and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma in mice, whereas suppression of endogenous mutant p53 attenuated Myo10 levels and cell invasion. In clinical breast carcinomas, Myo10 was predominantly expressed at the invasive edges and correlated with the presence of TP53 mutations and poor prognosis. These data indicate that Myo10 upregulation in mutant p53–driven cancers is necessary for invasion and that plasma-membrane protrusions, such as filopodia, may serve as specialized metastatic engines.

Antti Arjonen, Riina Kaukonen, Elina Mattila, Pegah Rouhi, Gunilla Högnäs, Harri Sihto, Bryan W. Miller, Jennifer P. Morton, Elmar Bucher, Pekka Taimen, Reetta Virtakoivu, Yihai Cao, Owen J. Sansom, Heikki Joensuu, Johanna Ivaska

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2014;124(3):1069–1082. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI67280

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(23):e201379. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201379

The authors recently became aware that in Figure 6A, the Myo10 blot was incorrect and was an inadvertent duplication of the p53 blot in Figure 6A. The correct figure panel, based on the original source data, is provided below.

Figure 6A

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

See the related article at Mutant p53–associated myosin-X upregulation promotes breast cancer invasion and metastasis.

Version history
  • Version 1 (December 1, 2025): Electronic publication
