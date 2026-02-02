Breaking down to rebuild: lymphatic ablation enhances osteoclast-driven regeneration

Regeneration of complex body parts composed of highly diverse cell types and tissue structures is rare in mammals. However, the fingertip — formed of skin, nail, bone, connective tissues, nerves, and vasculature — is a unique case. Both humans and mice can naturally regenerate digit tips, and mouse digit tip regeneration is a long-standing model used to study complex mammalian tissue regeneration (1) with the goal of translating findings to therapeutic interventions in humans.

The digit tip consists of the distal phalangeal bone (P3), flanked by connective tissue and a ventral fat pad, with blood vessels and nerves running along the lateral sides. Epithelium encases the digit and the nail extends along the top (Figure 1A). P3 amputation, used in most regeneration studies, removes the nail and distal bone tip while sparing the bone marrow and fat pad. Amputated P3 digit tips are fully regenerated in under a month in adult mice, restoring structure and function. In contrast, a P2-level amputation, which removes more bone and disrupts the bone marrow cavity, results in scarring and failed regeneration (1), indicating important limits to the regenerative process and serving as a useful comparison for testing interventions.

Figure 1 Lymphatic ablation promotes regeneration in a P3 digit amputation model. (A) Overview of tissue structure within the digit tip. Amputation along the P2 axis leads to scarring and fibrosis without regeneration, whereas amputation along the more distal P3 axis leads to full regeneration. (B) Following P3 digit tip amputation, the damage site undergoes an osteoclast-driven bone resorption phase (7 days post-amputation [DPA]), followed by the formation of the regenerative blastema (10 DPA). At 28 DPA, the digit tip is fully regenerated. (C) Vishlaghi et al. (9) showed that inhibition of lymphatics during P3 digit amputation led to accumulation of both F4/80+ myeloid cells and RANKL-producing T cells at the damage site. RANKL promoted myeloid-to-osteoclast differentiation, thereby contributing to increased osteolytic activity. More efficient clearance of the amputated bone stump allowed for faster and improved bone regeneration.

After amputation, regeneration begins with an initial inflammatory and wound closure phase, which is followed by osteolysis, consisting of the removal of the distal bone stump by osteoclasts (2) (Figure 1B). Osteolysis is crucial for successful regeneration, as increased osteoclast activity correlates with improved outcomes (2–4). The next critical step is the formation of a blastema, a mass of proliferating progenitor cells derived mainly from tissue-resident stem cells rather than infiltrating immune or dedifferentiated mature cells (1). These progenitor cells differentiate into osteogenic and connective tissue lineages, reconstructing bone and surrounding tissues indistinguishable from the original structure.

While the role of blood vessels in digit tip regeneration has been documented (5, 6), the localization and function of lymphatic vessels in digit regeneration remain elusive. Beyond their traditional roles in fluid drainage, lipid absorption, and immune surveillance, lymphatic vessels are increasingly recognized for additional organ-specific functions (7, 8). For instance, lymphatic endothelial cells (LECs) can provide potent paracrine factors and facilitate immune responses across tissues.

In the current issue of the JCI, Vishlaghi et al. have demonstrated that lymphatic vessels surrounding the outer surface of the digit bone actively influence regeneration (9). They showed that lymphatics modulated local immune cell dynamics and that their ablation increased myeloid-to-osteoclast differentiation. The resulting rise in osteoclast number and activity enhanced osteolysis at the injury site, enabling quicker, more robust digit tip regeneration. These findings reveal that lymphatic vessels are not merely passive conduits but active regulators of bone remodeling and repair during digit tip regeneration.