Targeting lymphatic vessels enhances bone regeneration by augmenting osteoclast activity in mouse models of amputation

Lymphatic vessels maintain strict anatomical boundaries during quiescence and regeneration. To investigate lymphatic vessel dynamics during digit regeneration, we first examined lymphatic orientation in the P3 digit tip using Prox1-eGFP reporter mice. To validate lymphatic identity, we immunostained uninjured digits for LYVE1 (lymphatic vessel endothelial hyaluronan receptor 1) and PDPN (podoplanin), confirming triple-positive (GFP+LYVE1+PDPN+) lymphatic vessels (55–57). Lymphatic expansion was confined to the ventral side, extending along the P3 bone and wrapping around the tip (Figure 1, A and B). While closely associated with bone, no lymphatic vessels were detected within the P3 bone itself (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, B and J; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI191906DS1).

Figure 1 Lymphangiogenesis dynamics during digit tip regeneration. (A) Schematic of lymphatic vessels in an unamputated digit, showing the normal ventral lymphatic network. (B) Immunofluorescence staining for lymphatic markers LYVE1 (shown in yellow) and PDPN (shown in magenta) in Prox1-eGFP reporter mice demonstrates lymphatic vessels localized to the ventral side of the unamputated digit. Scale bar: 200 μm. (C) Schematic showing lymphatic remodeling during the blastema stage 10 DPA. (D) Immunofluorescence at 10 DPA reveals expansion of lymphatic vessels toward the forming blastema. (E) Schematic of the early regenerative stage (21 DPA). (F) Immunofluorescence at 21 DPA shows persistent ventral lymphatics closely associated with regenerating tissue. (G) Schematic of late regeneration (35 DPA). (H) Immunofluorescence at 35 DPA demonstrates reestablishment of a ventral lymphatic architecture resembling the unamputated state. BM, bone marrow; DPA, days postamputation.

Ventral restriction of lymphatic vessels persists throughout regeneration. Recent studies suggest that dorsal-ventral patterning is not consistently preserved during digit regeneration (58–61). To determine whether lymphatics retain ventral localization, we performed P3 amputations in Prox1-eGFP reporter mice and co-stained for LYVE1 and PDPN at key regenerative stages. Lymphatic vessels remained confined to the ventral side of the digit, extending to the bone tip during regeneration (Figure 1, C–H, and Supplemental Figure 1, C–I).

Temporal analysis revealed distinct lymphatic distribution patterns during regeneration. At the wound-healing stage (3–7 days postamputation [DPA]), lymphatics localized mainly to the ventral fat pad and the P3 and fat pad interface (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). This ventral pattern persisted through blastema formation (10–14 DPA) and early bone regeneration (21–28 DPA) (Figure 1, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 1, E–H). By late regeneration (35 DPA), lymphatics extended to the tip of the regenerated P3 bone, resembling uninjured digits (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 1I). Cross sections confirmed ventral localization and absence of lymphatics within cortical bone, consistent with prior reports (Supplemental Figure 1J) (41–45, 47, 48).

Enhanced osteoclast activity distinguishes regenerative P3 from non-regenerative P2 digits. We first performed gene expression analysis using a published scRNA-Seq dataset (GSE135985) to compare fibrotic P2 and regenerative P3 amputation at 10 and 14 DPA (Figure 2, A and B). Given that lymphatics regulate myeloid cell trafficking, we hypothesized that differences in myeloid cell fate contribute to divergent healing outcomes. We therefore analyzed the expression of genes associated with myeloid cell fate after fibrotic P2 and regenerative P3 amputations. Several studies have identified specific signaling molecules that influence myeloid cells, osteoclast activity, and tissue remodeling, indicating that osteoclasts are essential for bone resorption, a crucial step in remodeling and regeneration (12, 25, 29).

Figure 2 scRNA-Seq analysis reveals higher osteoclast gene expression in P3 compared with P2 amputated digits. (A) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) showing cell clusters within P3 and P2. (B) Dot plot representation illustrates the expression of key marker genes for each unique cluster. (C) Dot plot representation illustrates the expression levels of key osteoclast marker genes at various time points postamputation, comparing between P2 and P3 amputation, which shows higher gene expression within P3 vs. P2 (dotted red box). (D) Violin plot showing osteoclast score comparing P2 and P3. (E) UMAP visualization of cell trajectory in P2 amputated samples. (F) UMAP visualization of cell trajectory in P3 amputated samples.

Our comparative analysis revealed striking differences in osteoclast-related gene expression between P2 and P3 amputation. scRNA-Seq analysis of osteoclastogenesis markers in myeloid cells revealed that the P3 amputation had significantly higher expression levels of major osteoclast markers such as Ctsk, Mmp9, Acp5, and Atp6v0d2 compared with P2 amputation during regeneration (Figure 2C). We calculated the osteoclast score using the average expression levels of selected genes (Supplemental Table 1), which revealed a significantly higher osteoclast signature in P3 tissue compared with P2 (Figure 2D).

To examine osteoclast differentiation dynamics, we performed cell trajectory analysis, which organizes cells along a pseudo-temporal axis within monocyte, macrophage, and osteoclast cell clusters. Data revealed clear progression toward mature osteoclasts in P3 compared with P2. The trajectory highlights active cell state transitions in the regenerative microenvironment, from monocytes to osteoclasts in P3 amputation (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). To validate these transcriptional findings, we performed tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) staining around 8 DPA, which showed more TRAP+ cells in P3 than in P2 (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Collectively, these data demonstrate that higher osteoclast activity may be critical for digit regeneration.

Pharmacologic VEGFR3 inhibition reduces lymphatic vessel formation. Based on our observation that increased osteoclastogenesis correlates with enhanced regeneration, we next tested whether we could enhance P3 regeneration by further augmenting the osteolysis phase. Since VEGFR3 is one of the key receptors necessary for lymphangiogenesis, we first implemented pharmacologic VEGFR3 inhibition by dietary administering of SAR131675, 30 mg/kg, food (62–64). Immunofluorescence staining for the lymphatic markers PROX1 and LYVE1 was performed to identify double-positive lymphatic vessels (Figure 3A). The quantification revealed fewer lymphatic vessels in the SAR131675-treated group at both 5 DPA (P = 0.1657) and 8 DPA (P = 0.0031) (Figure 3B). CD31 staining showed no significant difference in blood vessel density between control and SAR131675-treated groups at 5 DPA (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 VEGFR3 inhibition enhances osteoclast-mediated bone resorption and accelerates bone remodeling during digit tip regeneration. (A) Immunofluorescence staining for lymphatic markers PROX1 (green) and LYVE1 (red) in control and SAR131675-treated digits at 5 and 8 DPA. Scale bars, 100 μm. (B) Quantification of lymphatic vessel area (PROX1+LYVE1+) shows significantly decreased lymphangiogenesis in SAR131675-treated digits at 8 DPA. Data are mean ± SD; Student’s t test; *P < 0.05. (C) Representative longitudinal micro-CT renderings of control (top) and SAR131675-treated (bottom) digits from 5 to 42 DPA show accelerated histolysis followed by enhanced bone regeneration in SAR131675-treated samples. (D) Quantification of bone volume over time demonstrates greater initial bone resorption and earlier regeneration in the SAR131675-treated group (n = 4–12 digits per group; mean ± SD; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01). (E–G) Violin plots comparing (E) Flt4 (VEGFR3) expression, (F) LEC score, and (G) osteoclast gene score between control and SAR131675-treated digits. VEGFR3 inhibition reduced lymphatic gene expression while increasing osteoclast-associated signatures. (H) TRAP-stained sections of distal P3 bone at 5 and 8 DPA show markedly elevated osteoclast activity (pink) in SAR131675-treated digits compared with controls. (I) Quantification of erosion perimeter/bone perimeter (μm) reveals significantly increased bone erosion in SAR131675-treated digits at 5 and 8 DPA. (J) Osteoclast number per bone perimeter (μm) is significantly higher in the SAR131675-treated group at 8 DPA. Data are mean ± SD; Student’s t test; *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

VEGFR3 inhibition accelerates osteolysis and enhances regeneration. Having confirmed that SAR131675 effectively reduced lymphatic vessels, we next assessed all phases of P3 digit regeneration by micro-CT (micro-computed tomography) (Figure 3C). At 5 DPA, there was no significant difference in bone volume between the groups (Figure 3, C and D; P = 0.0583). However, by 8 DPA, SAR131675-treated samples exhibited an enhanced osteolytic phase resulting in slightly reduced bone volume compared with vehicle controls (Figure 3, C and D; P = 0.1047). This trend of enhanced osteolysis persisted until 12 DPA, when we observed a significant decrease in bone volume (P = 0.0029) (Figure 3, C and D).

Importantly, this enhanced early osteolysis was followed by more robust regeneration. By 21 DPA (P = 0.0328), higher bone volume was observed in the treated group, suggesting a resolution of the enhanced osteolytic phase and the onset of enhanced bone formation (Figure 3, C and D). This enhanced regenerative response continued, with increased bone volume observed at 28 DPA (P = 0.0384) and 42 DPA (Figure 3, C and D; P = 0.0042). Using Masson’s trichrome staining, we confirmed our micro-CT finding that SAR131675 treatment increased osteoid formation (P = 0.0004) (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). These data suggest that blocking VEGFR3 expedites the osteolysis phase as well as the overall regenerative process.

To understand the cellular mechanisms underlying enhanced regeneration, we performed scRNA-Seq on digit tissues treated with SAR131675 compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). Our data verified a lower expression of the Flt4 gene within the SAR131675-treated group (Figure 3E), along with reduced expression of lymphatic-associated genes and a lower lymphatic score (65, 66) which confirms the presence of fewer LECs in the tissue following SAR131675 treatment (Figure 3F and Supplemental Table 1). Moreover, the expression levels of genes associated with osteoclastogenesis within myeloid cell clusters were elevated following VEGFR3 inhibition (67, 68) (Figure 3G and Supplemental Table 1). These findings suggest that VEGFR3 inhibition decreases lymphatic-related gene expression and shifts the microenvironment to favor osteoclastogenesis.

To validate that enhanced osteolysis resulted from increased osteoclast activity, we performed TRAP staining on P3 bone sections at critical osteolysis time points: 5 and 8 DPA (Figure 3H). Quantitative analysis confirmed significantly higher bone erosion at 5 DPA (P = 0.0005) and 8 DPA (P < 0.0001) (Figure 3I) and an increase in osteoclast numbers (P = 0.0291) (Figure 3J). These results indicate that therapeutic inhibition of VEGFR3 during P3 regeneration enhances early osteolysis and promotes bone regeneration.

VEGFR3 inhibition alters immune cell dynamics and promotes myeloid cell osteoclast differentiation. To elucidate how reduced lymphatic function enhances osteoclastogenesis, we next characterized the myeloid cell populations following digit amputation treated with SAR131675. We analyzed changes in cell numbers using scRNA-Seq data from SAR131675- treated and control samples at 8 DPA. Our analysis verified that there was a reduced number of LECs in the VEGFR3 inhibitor–treated group; however, there was an increased number of monocytes and macrophages following VEGFR3 inhibition (Figure 4A, black arrows).

Figure 4 VEGFR3 inhibition alters myeloid and T cell composition and activation during digit tip regeneration. (A) Proportional cell distribution derived from scRNA-Seq showing increased representation of macrophage and monocyte populations, while shows decrease in LEC population in SAR131675-treated samples at 5 DPA. (B) Immunofluorescent staining for CD45 (red) and LYVE1 (green) in control and SAR131675-treated digits at 5 DPA. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Quantification of CD45+ cells shows a significant increase in immune cell infiltration in VEGFR3-inhibited digits at 5 DPA (mean ± SD; ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test). (D) CyTOF analysis of immune cells from control and SAR131675-treated mice demonstrates expanded myeloid cell clusters (blue and orange arrows) under VEGFR3 inhibition. (E and F) Contour plots of F4/80+ cells show elevated frequencies of F4/80-high myeloid cells (E) and increased F4/80+ monocyte subsets (F) in SAR131675-treated mice compared with controls. (G) Contour plots of CD69+CD44+ T cells in SAR131675-treated mice compared with controls. (H) Immunofluorescence staining for CD3 (green) and LYVE1 (red) at 5 and 8 DPA confirms elevated T cell infiltration in SAR131675-treated digits. Scale bar: 50 μm. (I) Quantification of CD3+ cells at 5 and 8 DPA shows a significant increase in the VEGFR3-inhibited group (*P < 0.05; mean ± SD; Student’s t test).

To validate these transcriptional findings at the protein level, we stained P3 samples for the CD45 marker at 5 DPA and observed a significant increase in CD45+ cells in the SAR131675-treated group (P = 0.0005) (Figure 4, B and C).

To comprehensively characterize changes in immune cell populations, we employed CyTOF (cytometry by time-of-flight) at 5 DPA to phenotype myeloid cells. Gating for CD45+ cells verified an increased number of CD45+ cells in the diet-treated group (CD45+ cell numbers: control: 37,351; SAR131675: 40,779), consistent with our immunofluorescence data. We used several major markers to classify different cell populations, including monocytes, macrophages, neutrophils, dendritic cells, T cells, and B cells (Supplemental Figure 4A).

One striking difference between control and SAR131675-treated groups was an increase in F4/80+ macrophages in SAR131675-treated mice (Figure 4D, blue arrow). The proportion of high-expressing F4/80 cells was also increased in the SAR131675-treated group (Figure 4E). Furthermore, we separated Ly6C+CD11b+ monocytes into 2 groups based on F4/80 expression and observed an increase in F4/80+ monocytes along with a decrease in F4/80– monocytes in the SAR131675-treated group (Supplemental Figure 4B). Further analysis confirmed the proportion of high-expressing F4/80 monocytes also increased in the SAR131675-treated group (Figure 4F). Recent studies identified CD45+CD11b+F4/80+CD206+ M2-like macrophages in the synovium of collagen-induced arthritis mice, which can differentiate into osteoclasts upon RANKL and M-CSF stimulation, acquiring osteoclast markers and bone-resorptive function both in vitro and in vivo (69).

Given that RANKL is crucial for monocyte-to-osteoclast differentiation, we next examined which cells were the primary source of RANKL. Utilizing an scRNA-Seq dataset of the digit tip at 8 DPA during the osteolysis phase, we found that CD3+ T cells were the primary cells expressing RANKL (Tnfsf11) within the digit tissue (Supplemental Figure 4C). We further investigated the changes within T cell populations impacted by VEGFR3 inhibition using CyTOF. Our analysis showed that the number of CD3+ T cells increased within the SAR131675-treated group (CD3+ cells: control: 2,985; SAR131675: 3,721) (Figure 4D, orange arrow), and the proportion of activated T cells (those known to express Tnfsf11) (70–72) also increased after VEGFR3 inhibition (CD44+CD69+ high: control: 55.5%; SAR131675: 56.8%) (Figure 4G). CD3 staining at 5 and 8 DPA confirmed a significant increase in CD3+ T cells in the SAR131675-treated group compared with controls (P < 0.002) (Figure 4, H and I). Together, these findings suggest that VEGFR3 inhibition increases the number of F4/80+ macrophages and monocytes within the digit microenvironment, accompanied by a higher number of RANKL-expressing T cells, thereby promoting the early osteoclastogenesis phase necessary for eventual digit regeneration.

Genetic ablation of lymphatic vessels confirms their regulatory role in regeneration. To genetically validate our pharmacological findings, we used Flt4CreERT2 iDTR mouse line (61), to ablate Vegfr3-expressing cells during digit regeneration. Diphtheria toxin was administered into the footpads for 3 consecutive days, starting 1 day before amputation, effectively eliminating Flt4+ lymphatic vessels at the injury site. Immunostaining confirmed effective lymphatic ablation, with 5 DPA tissues showing markedly reduced PROX1+LYVE1+PDPN+ vessels (Figure 5, A and B; P < 0.0001). CD31 staining showed no significant change in blood vessel area at 5 DPA (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 5 Impact of LEC ablation on osteoclast activity and digit tip regeneration. (A) Immunofluorescent staining for lymphatic markers (PROX1, LYVE1, and PDPN) in control and Flt4CreERT2+ iDTR+ mice shows fewer lymphatic vessels formed during regeneration in Flt4CreERT2+ iDTR+. (B) Quantification of lymphatic area within the tissue shows significant differences between the control and Flt4CreERT2+ iDTR+ group at 5 DPA. (C) Representative micro-CT renderings of control digits (top) and a Flt4CreERT2+ iDTR+ (bottom) 5, 8, 12, 16, and 28 DPA. (D) Quantification of bone volume at 5, 8, 12, 16, and 28 DPA. (n = 4–12 digits/group.) (E) Histology images of amputated P3 bone stained with TRAP at 5 and 8 DPA comparing control and Flt4CreERT2+ iDTR+ group. (F) Comparison of osteoclast-mediated bone erosion at 2 major osteolysis time points (5 and 8 DPA). (G) Comparison of osteoclast numbers at major osteolysis time point (8 DPA). Significance was determined using Student’s t test, with data presented as mean ± SD (*P < 0.05; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001).

To evaluate the impact of genetic lymphatic ablation on regeneration, we conducted micro-CT analysis across key time points (Figure 5C). Quantification showed enhanced P3 bone regeneration in lymphatic-ablated (Flt4CreERT2+ iDTR+) mice compared with controls, mirroring pharmacologic results. Bone volume was similar at 5 DPA (P = 0.94) but reduced at 8 DPA due to increased osteolysis (P = 0.015) (Figure 5D). Enhanced osteolysis persisted through early regeneration, with Flt4CreERT2+ iDTR+ mice showing lower P3 volume at 12 DPA (P = 0.0335) (Figure 5D), suggesting accelerated bone resorption similar to VEGFR3 inhibition. By 16 DPA, bone volume increased significantly (P = 0.0081), and by 28 DPA, mutants showed greater regeneration (P = 0.0005), indicating faster histolysis followed by enhanced bone formation (Figure 5, C and D). Masson’s trichrome staining showed increased osteoid formation in Flt4CreERT2+ iDTR+ digits at 12 DPA (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). TRAP staining confirmed greater bone erosion (5 DPA, P = 0.024; 8 DPA, P = 0.009) and more osteoclast cells (8 DPA, P = 0.033) (Figure 5, E–G). These results parallel pharmacologic findings (Figure 3), showing that LEC ablation accelerates osteolysis and enhances P3 regeneration through reduced VEGFR3 signaling. Together, our data showed that reduced VEGFR3 signaling and lymphatic vessel number promote early osteolysis and improved P3 regeneration.

Constitutive Vegfr3 deficiency confirms lymphatic regulation of regeneration. To further validate our findings, we used Chy (Vegfr3wt/mut) mice, which exhibit reduced lymphatic development (73–75). Previously used by our group (74) and others (76–78), this model enables investigation of how lymphatic hypoplasia influences digit regeneration. These mice carry a point mutation in the kinase domain of VEGFR3 that impairs kinase activity and exerts a dominant-negative effect on VEGFR3 signaling (47, 75). At 7 DPA, Chy digits showed reduced LYVE1+PDPN+ lymphatic vessels (Supplemental Figure 6A), with quantification confirming a significant decrease (P < 0.0001) (Supplemental Figure 6B). Micro-CT analysis showed that Chy mice exhibited enhanced digit regeneration (Supplemental Figure 6C). Quantification revealed increased P3 bone regeneration in mutants, with no significant differences at 7 DPA (P = 0.5153) or 10 DPA (P = 0.0849). By 14 DPA, mutants showed early new bone formation but lower bone volume (P = 0.0202), indicating enhanced osteolysis from lymphatic deficiency (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Following the enhanced osteolytic phase, Chy mutants exhibited markedly improved regenerative outcomes, with significantly increased bone volume at 21 DPA (P = 0.0432) and 28 DPA (P = 0.0004) (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). This enhanced regeneration was further supported by trichrome staining, which revealed increased osteoid deposition at 14 DPA (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F).

To assess whether enhanced regeneration correlated with osteoclast activity, TRAP staining at 7 and 10 DPA revealed greater bone erosion and increased osteoclast numbers in Chy mice at 7 DPA (P = 0.0454), which normalized by 10 DPA (Supplemental Figure 6, G–I). As expected, Chy mice exhibited hind paw lymphedema due to impaired lymphatic drainage (Supplemental Figure 6J). These results reinforce that Vegfr3-mediated lymphatic function regulates early osteolysis and subsequent bone regeneration, consistent with our pharmacologic and ablation models.

Surgical manipulation of lymphatics confirms their regulatory role in regeneration. To validate our findings in a clinically relevant context, we performed surgical lymph node removal (LNR) on one limb, using the contralateral side as sham, to modulate lymphatic function (79).

LNR effectively reduced lymphatic vessels, confirmed by decreased LYVE1+PDPN+ area (P = 0.0023) and reduced LEC gene expression at 8 DPA (Supplemental Figure 7, G–I).

Micro-CT imaging revealed accelerated osteolysis in the LNR group, with significantly lower P3 bone volume at 12 DPA (P = 0.017), followed by enhanced regeneration and increased bone volume at 28 DPA (P = 0.0353) and 42 DPA (P = 0.0072) (Figure 6, D and E).

Figure 6 LNR enhances bone regeneration during digit tip repair. (A) Immunofluorescence staining for lymphatic markers (LYVE1 and PDPN) in sham and LNR digits at 8 DPA showing a marked reduction in lymphatic vessel density in LNR samples (yellow arrows). (B) Quantification of lymphatic area reveals a significant decrease in lymphatic coverage in LNR digits compared with sham controls (P < 0.01; mean ± SD, Student’s t test). (C) Violin plot showing reduced lymphatic endothelial cell (LEC) score in LNR samples relative to sham controls (P = 0.029). (D) Representative longitudinal micro-CT reconstructions of sham (top) and LNR (bottom) digits at 5, 8, 12, 16, 28, and 42 DPA. (E) Quantification of bone volume over time demonstrates accelerated bone regrowth in LNR digits (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; n = 4–12 digits/group). (F) Violin plot showing elevated osteoclast scores in LNR digits (P = 0.044). (G) Dot plot of osteoclast-related gene expression (Mmp9, Ctsk, Acp5, Atp6v0d2) showing higher expression in LNR versus control samples. (H) TRAP staining of P3 bones at 3, 5, and 8 DPA illustrating increased osteoclast activity in LNR digits. (I) Quantification of osteoclast-mediated bone erosion at 5 and 8 DPA (P < 0.05). (J) Quantification of osteoclast number at 8 DPA (**P < 0.001). Data are shown as mean ± SD, and significance was determined using Student’s t test.

Masson’s trichrome staining confirmed increased osteoid formation (P = 0.0004) (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E, black arrows). Consistent with genetic and pharmacologic models, LNR elevated osteoclastogenesis-related gene expression and scores (Figure 6, F and G) and increased osteoclast activity and bone erosion at 5 and 8 DPA (P = 0.0186; P = 0.0213) (Figure 6, H–J). Our scRNA-Seq analysis further confirmed upregulation of RANKL (Tnfsf11) expression within CD3+ T cells from LNR samples compared with the sham group, supporting our hypothesis that lymphatic modulation enhances osteoclastogenesis through immune cell regulation (Supplemental Figure 7F).

Together, these results demonstrate that LNR accelerates osteolysis and enhances digit bone regeneration, phenocopying VEGFR3 inhibition.

Osteoclast activity is required for enhanced regeneration. Having demonstrated enhanced regeneration through lymphatic reduction across 4 independent models (VEGFR3 inhibitor, Flt4CreERT2+ iDTR+, Chy, and surgical removal of lymph nodes), we examined the impact of inhibiting osteoclast activity. We treated mice with Zometa (zoledronic acid), a bisphosphonate that effectively disrupts both the formation and function of osteoclasts (80).

Using 3D renderings of micro-CT scans, we observed substantial and significant impairment in both the osteolysis phase (days 5–8) and overall digit regeneration (day 28) (Supplemental Figure 7, G–I). Quantitative analysis revealed reduced bone volume and length in Zometa-treated mice (Figure 6, K and L). These findings demonstrate the essential role of osteoclast-mediated bone degradation in normal bone regeneration. Zometa treatment disrupted the natural bone turnover process, leading to abnormal bone formation in the regenerating digit. Our results indicate that balanced bone resorption and formation are vital for successful tissue regeneration, suggesting that modulation of osteoclast activity could serve as a therapeutic target for optimizing regenerative outcomes.