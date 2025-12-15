From synaptic guardian to neurodegenerative culprit: rewiring the amyloid-β feedback loop in Alzheimer’s disease

The “amyloid hypothesis” proposed in 1991 implicated various forms of Aβ peptides in AD pathogenesis (2). Although supported by both genetic and clinical lines of evidence, the amyloid hypothesis does not explain several aspects of AD, such as the extended period between toxic Aβ production and onset of symptoms in individuals with familial AD. Moreover, clinical trial outcomes have revealed disparate outcomes for antibodies that deplete free versus aggregated Aβ peptides. In the present work, Siddu and colleagues set out to untangle the complex functional roles of Aβ in AD pathogenesis (1).

The experimental approach employed by Siddu et al. involved chronic exposure of human neurons to chemically defined synthetic Aβ species, with precise control over their aggregation state. The report focuses on species modeled on three Aβ peptides identified in humans, which are named for their amino acid (a.a.) content: the 40 a.a. peptide Aβ40, selected for its slow aggregation kinetics; the 42 a.a. Aβ42 that forms aggregates more rapidly; and an Aβ42arctic variant carrying a pathogenic “arctic” mutation (E693G), which has been demonstrated to have “super aggregating” properties. Toxicity and synaptic outcomes were assessed using cell viability assays, quantitative synapse imaging, super-resolution microscopy, and calcium imaging. Sequence specificity was confirmed by showing that scrambled or inverted Aβ controls were inert, ruling out nonspecific effects. Quantitative imaging revealed that Aβ 40 increased synapse density up to twofold, while Aβ 42 displayed a biphasic profile: synaptogenic at low levels and synaptotoxic at higher levels. Super-resolution imaging showed a selective contraction of the presynaptic vesicle cloud at synaptotoxic Aβ 42 levels, indicating early presynaptic failure preceding synapse elimination. Calcium imaging further demonstrated that synaptogenic Aβ increased spike frequency, while aggregated Aβ sharply reduced network activity and synchrony.