Aggregation shifts amyloid-β peptides from synaptogenic to synaptotoxic

Sex as a biological variable. Sex was not evaluated as a biological variable. Both male and female CD1 mice aged postnatal days 0 to 2 (P0–2) were used in this study.

Study design. The current study individually examines the 2 most abundant Aβ peptides (Aβ40 and Aβ42), one super-aggregating mutant Aβ peptide that is linked to familial AD (Aβ 42arctic) and other peptides containing scrambled or inverted sequences of Aβ42 and Aβ40 as chemically defined synthetic peptides to assess their effects on neurons. The study was designed to take into account the differential propensity for aggregation of Aβ peptides that occurs in aqueous solutions in a temperature- and time-dependent manner. For this purpose, the formulation and timing of Aβ administrations were precisely scripted. For all experiments, at least 3 biological replicates (independent experiments) were performed. Our data are represented both as true replicates using the number of experiments as the ‘n’ (shown in the main figures) and as pseudoreplicates using the number of neurons or ROIs as the ‘n’ for statistical analysis (Supplemental figures). All analyses were performed out in a ‘blinded’ fashion whereby the experimenter was unaware of the sample identity.

Mouse lines. WT female and male CD1 mice aged postnatal days 0 to 2 (P0–2) were used for primary glia cultures, with cells pooled from the 2 sexes. The mice were housed in the Stanford SIM1 animal facility under the supervision of the Stanford animal care unit; all animals were healthy and had not participated in previous experiments. All animal experiments were reviewed and approved by the Stanford IACUC.

HEK293T cell lines. HEK293T cells were purchased from ATCC and low-passage cells were expanded and stored. HEK293T cells below passage 20 were cultured in DMEM (Gibco) + 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS) (Sigma-Aldrich) and reached confluency every 3 days, at which point they were passaged (1:20 split ratio).

ES cell cultures. Male human embryonic stem cells (ESC), line H1, were obtained from WiCell (line WA01). The stem cells were maintained feeder-free in mTeSR1 medium (Stem Cell Technologies), from frozen cell stocks of passage 50. With each passage, cells were detached with Accutase at 37°C, centrifuged and resuspended in mTeSR1 with 2 μM thiazovivin (BioVision), and then replated on Matrigel-coated 6-well plates. The Stem Cell Research Oversight (SCRO) at Stanford University approved the protocols used in this work (SCRO 518).

Glial cell culture. Mouse glial cells were prepared from the cortices of newborn CD1 pups, which were dissected in Hanks′ Balanced Salts (HBSS) at postnatal days 0 to 2 (P0–2). The cortex was digested with 80 μL of papain in 5 mL of HBSS for 20 minutes at 37°C. After digestion, the tissues were washed 3 times with DMEM (Gibco) supplemented with 10% FBS (Sigma-Aldrich). The cells were then vigorously triturated and plated into T75 cell culture flasks containing 12 mL of DMEM with 10% FBS. Once the glial cultures reached approximately 90% confluence — about seven days after dissection — they were detached using 0.05% trypsin and replated into three new T75 flasks at a 1:3 split ratio in DMEM with 10% FBS. This replating step and the specific media used prevent the survival of mouse neurons, resulting in mixed glia cultures. No antibiotics were added to the cultures (41).

Virus generation. All lentiviruses used in this study were produced as previously described (41). Generally, lentiviral vectors were cotransfected into HEK293T cells (ATCC) using calcium phosphate and HBS (Takara), with 3 helper plasmids (pRSV-REV, pMDLg/pRRE, and vesicular stomatitis virus G protein expression vector (VSV)). In total, 12 μg of lentiviral packaging DNA were transfected per T75 flask of HEK293T cells: Rev (4 μg), RRE (8 μg), and VSV (6 μg). Forty-eight hours after transfection, cell media was harvested and centrifuged at 19,000g for 2 hours at 4°C. Pellets were resuspended overnight at 4°C in 100 μl of DMEM (Gibco), aliquoted, and frozen at –80°C.

Generation of human neurons. Ngn2-iN cells (human neurons) were generated as previously described (42). hES cells were treated with Accutase, plated as dissociated single cells on Matrigel-coated plates, and infected with Ngn2 and rtTA lentiviruses in mTeSR with thiazovivin. The next day (DIV1), the culture medium was replaced with DMEM/F12 (Gibco) with addition of N2 (STEMCELL Technologies), NEAA, BDNF (10 ng/ml, PeproTech), human NT3 (10 ng/ml, PeproTech), mouse Laminin-1 (0.2 μg/ml, PeproTech) and 2 μg/ml doxycycline to induce Ngn2 expression. On DIV 2 and DIV 3, puromycin (1 μg/ml) was used to select infected cells. On DIV 5, iN cells were dissociated using Accutase and plated on mouse glial cells growing on coverslips at 100,000–150,000 cells/well in 24-well plate in the Neurobasal A medium (Gibco) with B27 (Gemini21) (GeminiBio), doxycycline, BDNF (PeproTech), NT3 (PeproTech), Laminin-1 (PeproTech), 5% FBS (Sigma-Aldrich), and GlutaMAX (Thermo-Fisher). Cell medium was half changed every other day until DIV 10, then once a week until DIV 45. At this time point, cells were fixed for immunocytochemistry or used for live imaging analyses.

Primary neuron culture. At DIV0, Hippocampi were dissected from P0 mice, digested by papain (Worthington) for 20 minutes at 37°C, filtered through a 70 μm cell strainer (Falcon), and plated on 0.1 mg/mL poly-D-lysine (Gibco) coated coverslips in 24-well plates. Plating media contained 5% FBS (Sigma-Aldrich), B27 (Invitrogen), 0.4% glucose (Millipore-Sigma), and 2 mM glutamine (Gibco) in MEM (Gibco). After 1 hour, culture medium was changed to growth medium containing 5% FBS, B27 (Invitrogen), and GlutaMAX (Thermo-Fisher) in Neurobasal A (Gibco). On DIV4 and DIV8, half of the medium was changed by growth medium containing 4 μM Ara-C (Santa Cruz Biotechnology), and neurons were analyzed at DIV16 (26).

Preparation of synthetic Aβ peptides. Synthetic Aβ peptides (Aβ40, Aβ42, their scrambled and inverted sequences versions, and Aβ42arctic) were purchased in lyophilized form from Abcam Limited (Aβ40, Aβ42, and their inverted sequences versions) and Anaspec (Scrambled versions of Aβ40 and Aβ42, as well as Aβ42arctic). Peptides were initially dissolved in sterile-filtered dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) (Sigma-Aldrich) to create stock solutions at a concentration of 1 mg/mL. These stock solutions were then aliquoted and serially diluted with DMSO to achieve final concentrations of 0.2 μM, 0.15 μM, 0.1 μM, 0.05 μM, 0.025 μM, and 0.005 μM when added to the cell culture media. For scrambled and inverted sequences versions of Aβ40 and Aβ42, only 0.2 μM and 0.025 μM concentrations were prepared. To preserve the oligomerization state of the peptides, the diluted aliquots were snap frozen immediately after preparation by immersion in liquid nitrogen. For experimental blinding, an independent operator coded the aliquots so that the experimental operator was unaware of the peptide identity and concentration during assays. The aliquots were stored at –80 °C until use. Each aliquot was used only once, and 1 vial of peptide obtained from Abcam or Anaspec was used per experiment.

Administration of Aβ Peptides to human neurons. The prepared aliquots of Aβ peptides were added directly to the culture media during each routine half-media change. To support optimal neuronal development, maturation, and function, while preserving essential factors released by neurons and glia, fresh media supplemented with Aβ was provided every other day until DIV10, and then once weekly until DIV45. This half-media change protocol ensured the retention of endogenous neurotrophic factors important for neuronal health (42). During each media change, the Aβ peptides were introduced into the cultures to achieve final concentrations of 0.2 μM, 0.15 μM, 0.1 μM, 0.05 μM, 0.025 μM, and 0.005 μM. For scrambled and inverted sequence peptides, only the 0.2 μM and 0.025 μM concentrations were tested. At DIV6, we initiated a half-media replacement protocol in which 50% of the old culture medium was carefully removed and replaced with fresh medium containing Aβ peptides at twice the intended final concentration. Because the remaining 50% of the medium at DIV6 contained no peptide, this 1:1 mixing resulted in the target final concentration across the entire well. For example, to achieve a final concentration of 0.2 μM, the fresh medium added at DIV6 was prepared at 0.4 μM, yielding a uniform 0.2 μM concentration after mixing with the peptide-free half. Starting from DIV8 and onward, subsequent half-media changes replaced half of the existing medium with fresh medium containing Aβ at the same target concentration (e.g., 0.2 μM), since the remaining half already contained approximately that amount. This approach was designed to mimic a chronic treatment regimen, allowing us to investigate the long-term effects of the peptides on synapse formation and neuronal activity under sustained exposure conditions.

Administration of Aβ Peptides to primary neurons. Aβ peptides were added to the cell culture media during routine half-media changes as explained for human neurons. Specifically, at DIV2, DIV4, DIV8, and DIV14, 50% of the existing culture medium was carefully removed from each well. The freshly prepared medium containing Aβ40, or Aβ42, at final concentrations of 0.2 μM, 0.1 μM, or 0.025 μM was then added in an equal volume, ensuring consistent exposure to the peptides throughout the experimental period. Cells were maintained under these chronic treatment conditions until DIV16, at which point they were subjected to subsequent analyses.

TdTomato cytotoxicity assay. To assess neuronal cytotoxicity induced by Aβ peptides, we employed a novel Td-Tomato cytotoxicity assay that we developed. Human neurons were infected at DIV 6 with a lentiviral vector carrying a plasmid encoding nuclear localization signal (NLS)-TdTomato under the control of the human Synapsin-1 promoter. The use of the Synapsin promoter ensured neuron-specific expression of Td-Tomato. In our human neurons, Synapsin expression becomes significant after 18–20 days in culture; therefore, Td-Tomato labeling in neuronal nuclei was weak before this time point. When the neurons had reached full maturation, cells were examined for Td-Tomato localization. Neurons displaying cytoplasmic Td-Tomato were counted as indicators of cytotoxicity. The assay was benchmarked at DIV30 with 2 reference insults, 5% DMSO and 200 μM H 2 O 2 , each applied for 4 hours; both triggered a robust nuclear-to-cytoplasmic shift, confirming the reporter’s sensitivity. For Aβ experiments, imaging and scoring were performed at DIV45, immediately after the final peptide exposure. Data were quantified by calculating the density of neurons with cytoplasmic Td-Tomato, normalized to control cultures, and presented graphically. To assess cell viability, the number of Td-Tomato–positive nuclei, which represent surviving neurons, was counted, normalized to control values, and reported in graphs.

MTT cytotoxicity assay. The MTT assay is a colorimetric method that evaluates cell viability, proliferation, and cytotoxicity by utilizing the yellow tetrazolium dye 3-(4,5-dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide (MTT) (43–47). Metabolically active cells reduce MTT to purple formazan crystals through mitochondrial dehydrogenase activity, with the amount of formazan produced being proportional to the number of viable cells. We conducted the MTT assay on both treated and control human neurons at DIV45. MTT powder (Sigma-Aldrich) was reconstituted in 3 mL of balanced salt solution and stored at 4°C until use. As a positive control for cytotoxicity, cells were incubated with 10% DMSO for 24 hours prior to the assay. MTT solution was added to the culture media at an amount equal to 10% of the culture medium volume. The cultures were then returned to the incubator and maintained at 37°C for 4 hours to allow for formazan crystal formation. Following incubation, the culture media containing MTT was carefully removed, and the resulting formazan crystals were dissolved by adding an amount of MTT solubilization solution (Sigma-Aldrich) equal to the original culture medium volume. The absorbance of the solubilized formazan was measured at 570 nm using a spectrophotometer, with background absorbance at 690 nm subtracted from each reading to correct for nonspecific signals. Data were normalized to control values and presented graphically to illustrate the effects of Aβ peptide treatments on cell viability.

Cell death assay. To obtain a live cell read out of neuronal death, we monitored loss of plasma-membrane integrity with Incucyte Cytotox Green reagent (Sartorius), a cell-impermeant DNA dye that fluoresces upon binding to nuclear DNA once the membrane is breached (48). A 250× stock supplied by the manufacturer was thawed on ice and diluted into prewarmed culture medium to a final working concentration of 250 nM immediately before use. For each assay plate, half the medium was removed and replaced with dye-containing medium so that the final dye concentration and vehicle composition were identical across all conditions. For validation, DIV30 cocultures were challenged for 4 hours with 200 μM H 2 O 2 ; fluorescence images were acquired immediately thereafter. For Aβ experiments, cultures had received chronic peptide exposure from DIV6 onward and were analyzed at DIV45. Dye was present for 2 hours before imaging to allow equilibrium without inducing additional stress. Ten nonoverlapping fields per well were captured with the 20× objective using green fluorescence channels. Exposure settings were kept constant within an experiment. Images were processed with ImageJ. A top-hat background subtraction was applied to the green channel, and a fluorescence threshold was kept constant across batches. The number of green-positive nuclei was expressed either as absolute counts or normalized per control.

Immunofluorescence analysis. Mature human iN cells were washed 3 times with PBS (Gibco) and fixed with 4% PFA (Electron Microscopy Science) and 4% sucrose (Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS for 10 minutes at room temperature. Cells were then washed three times with PBS, followed by permeabilization and blocking with 0.25% Triton-X-100 (Sigma-Aldrich), 2.5% bovine serum albumin (BSA) (GeminiBio) and 2,5% NGS (Sigma-Aldrich) for one hour at room temperature. Incubation with primary antibodies was performed overnight at 4°C in the corresponding blocking buffer (41). For endosome analyses, fixing solution contained only 4% PFA and the permeabilization was performed separately before the blocking step, using 0.1% Triton-X-100. Primary Antibodies used include rabbit monoclonal anti-Synapsin-1 (Yenzym antibodies, clone YZ6078, 1:1000 dilution), mouse monoclonal anti-PSD95 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 7E3-1B8, 1:250 dilution), chicken polyclonal anti-MAP2 (EnCor, CPCA-MAP2, 1:1000 dilution), mouse monoclonal 6E10 (BioLegend, SIG-39320, 1:1000), rabbit monoclonal anti-Synaptophysin (homemade, P580 (26)), and rabbit monoclonal anti-EEA1(Cell Signaling, C45B10, 1:1000 dilution). Cells were washed 3 times with PBS and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with Alexa conjugated secondary antibodies: goat anti-chicken Alexa 647, goat anti-rabbit Alexa 546, goat anti-rabbit Alexa 488, and goat anti-mouse Alexa 488, all 1:500. Coverslips were washed once with PBS and once with water to remove salts before mounting, then were mounted using Fluoromount (with DAPI) (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 00-4959-52) on glass slides. All images were taken with the Nikon A1RSi confocal microscope (Nikon Instruments Inc.) for analysis of synaptic puncta using Nikon Analysis Software.

Quantification of 6E10-positive aggregates. To quantify the density and size of 6E10-immunopositive aggregates, we acquired high-resolution confocal images at 60x magnification using a Nikon Eclipse Ti microscope (Nikon, Japan). All fluorescence parameters, including laser power and detector settings, were held constant throughout image acquisition to ensure comparability across samples. We then processed and analyzed the resulting images with Nikon Analysis Software, employing standardized thresholds for object detection. For analyses conducted in human neurons, the density of 6E10-positive aggregates was determined by calculating the number of discrete objects per unit area of the imaged field. In contrast, for analyses in primary neurons, we recorded the total number of discrete objects within each field. In both cases, we measured particle size as the fraction of the total field occupied by 6E10-positive signals, using a binary region of interest encompassing the entire field of view. This approach allowed for consistent, unbiased quantification of both the distribution and relative size of immunofluorescent aggregates under different experimental conditions.

Aβ42 fractionation experiment. Aβ42 stock solutions were incubated at 37°C for 24 hours to generate a population of assemblies. Aggregation mixtures were centrifuged at 20,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant (enriched in monomer, small oligomers and residual larger species) was removed without disturbing the pellet. The pellet (large aggregates and high-molecular-weight oligomers) was resuspended in DMSO to the original volume. Supernatant and the resuspended pellet were administered to neurons, independently, at the concentration of 0.2 μM following the same protocol of administration used in this study (Figure 1A) and described above.

Cell morphology. Confocal imaging was conducted at 20× magnification. MAP2-positive dendritic arborization and soma size were quantified by semiautomated analysis with the SNT plugin from ImageJ (National Institutes of Health).

Somatic endosomes. All images were acquired at 60X magnification. Endosomes EEA-1–positive were analyzed by automatic particle counting from ImageJ (National Institutes of Health).

Quantification of synaptic puncta. The density, size, and staining intensity of synaptic puncta where pre- and postsynaptic marker signals (Synapsin-1 and PSD95) colocalized were quantified using Nikon Analysis Software. High-resolution fluorescence images at 60X were acquired using a Nikon (microscope model, e.g., Nikon Eclipse Ti). Consistent exposure settings were maintained across all samples to ensure comparability. For image analysis, regions of interest (ROIs) were selected within each image to encompass representative areas of the neuronal cultures, specifically focusing on secondary dendritic branches. Only colocalized puncta (where the signals from pre- and postsynaptic markers overlapped) were quantified. The close proximity of these markers was considered indicative of active synapses. The software’s automated detection tools were utilized to identify synaptic puncta based on fluorescence intensity thresholds. A uniform threshold level was applied to all images to distinguish specific staining from background noise effectively. Synaptic puncta density was calculated by counting the number of colocalized Synapsin-1 and PSD95-positive puncta within the ROI and normalizing it to the area of the ROI (puncta per μm²). The size of each synaptic punctum was determined by measuring its area (in μm²) as detected by the software. Intensity measurements were obtained by calculating the mean fluorescence intensity of the puncta, providing an indication of the expression levels of synaptic proteins (41). All image analyses were conducted in a blinded manner to eliminate observer bias. Data were collected from multiple independent experiments, and statistical analyses were performed to assess the effects of Aβ peptide treatments on synaptic parameters.

STED super-resolution microscopy. To investigate the alterations in presynaptic Synapsin-1 puncta size observed after Aβ42 treatment, we employed super-resolution microscopy using a Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) microscope (Abberior Instruments GmbH). Human neuron cultures were immunostained for Synapsin-1, Synaptophysin, and PSD95, as previously described at Immunofluorescence analyses. Regions of interest (ROIs) specifically containing synapses were selected for imaging. High-resolution images were acquired at 100× magnification using an oil-immersion objective lens with a high numerical aperture, optimized for super-resolution imaging. Image acquisition was performed using the STED mode to achieve a resolution beyond the diffraction limit, allowing detailed visualization of synaptic structures. Following image capture, deconvolution was applied using Huygens Professional (Scientific Volume Imaging) to enhance image quality and resolution. The presynaptic Synapsin-1, Synaptophysin, and PSD95 signals were isolated by filtering out nonspecific staining and background noise. Quantitative analysis of Synapsin-1, PSD-95, and Synaptophysin puncta was conducted using ImageJ software (National Institutes of Health). The area occupied by Synapsin-1 staining within each punctum was measured by setting a consistent threshold to define puncta boundaries across all images. Measurements focused on puncta within the selected ROIs to ensure consistency. The size (area in μm²) of individual Synapsin-1, Synaptophysin, and PSD-95–positive puncta were calculated, and average puncta sizes were determined for each treatment group. Data were collected from multiple independent experiments to ensure statistical robustness. Statistical analyses were performed to assess the significance of changes in Synapsin-1, Synaptophysin, and PSD-95–positive puncta size due to Aβ42 treatment at various concentrations. All imaging and analyses were conducted in a blinded manner to eliminate observer bias.

GCaMP6m live imaging recordings of Ca2+ signals. To evaluate the effects of Aβ peptide treatments on neuronal network activity, live calcium imaging was performed using human neurons expressing the genetically encoded calcium indicator GCaMP. At DIV6, human neurons were infected with a lentiviral vector, prepared as described previously at Virus generation, carrying a plasmid encoding GCaMP6m under the control of the human Synapsin-1 promoter, ensuring neuron-specific expression. GCaMP6m fluorescence signal was first observed around DIV18–20, consistent with the activation of the Synapsin-1 promoter during neuronal maturation. At DIV45, when the neurons had reached full maturation, synaptic activity was recorded. For potentiating synaptic transmission of human neurons, the cells were imaged with ambient 4 mM CaCl 2 and 8 mM KCl equilibrated in a HEPES-based buffer (140 mM NaCl, 10 mM HEPES, 20 mM glucose, 1 mM MgCl2). Live imaging was conducted using a Leica, model CTR6000, equipped with camera Ixon Ultra 897 and an incubation chamber to maintain optimal physiological conditions (37°C, 5% CO 2 ) during recordings. Neuronal activity was captured in 2-minute videos at a frame rate of 10 frames/second, allowing for the detection of spontaneous calcium transients indicative of neuronal firing. Following acquisition, the videos were analyzed using MATLAB software (MathWorks). Regions of interest (ROIs) corresponding to 10–20 neurons were selected, and fluorescence intensity changes over time were extracted for each ROI. Analyses focused on quantifying the frequency, amplitude, and synchronicity of calcium signal peaks across the neuronal network. Signal peaks were identified using a peak detection algorithm, and synchronicity was assessed through cross-correlation analyses between neuronal pairs or by calculating network synchrony measures (26).

Native SDS-PAGE. To assess the aggregation state of Aβ peptides in stock solutions, we performed native polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (PAGE) followed by immunoblotting. Stock solutions of Aβ peptides were incubated at 37°C for 1.5 and/or 1 hours to promote aggregate formation. After incubation, samples were diluted 1:2 with native PAGE sample buffer to maintain nondenaturing conditions. The samples were loaded onto 4%–15% gradient polyacrylamide Criterion gels (Bio-Rad), which allow for the separation of proteins across a wide range of molecular weights under native conditions. Electrophoresis was conducted using Tris-Glycine buffer at 4°C for 3 hours to preserve the native structure of the peptide aggregates during separation. A constant voltage appropriate for native PAGE was applied throughout the run (49). Following electrophoresis, proteins were transferred onto Nitrocellulose (0.45 μm) membranes using a semidry transfer apparatus optimized for proteins of mixed molecular weights. The transfer was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions, ensuring efficient transfer of both low and high molecular weight species. Membranes were blocked with 5% BSA (GeminiBio) in Tris-buffered saline with 0.1% Tween-20 (TBST) at room temperature for 1 hour to prevent nonspecific antibody binding. After blocking, membranes were incubated overnight at 4°C with gentle agitation in primary antibody solution containing monoclonal mouse anti-β-Amyloid antibody (4G8 clone, BioLegend, anti-Aβ oligomers, ab126892, Abcam) diluted 1:1000 in TBST with 5% BSA. Following primary antibody incubation, membranes were washed 5 times for 5 minutes each with TBST to remove unbound antibody. They were then incubated with an appropriate secondary antibody conjugated to horseradish peroxidase (HRP), diluted in TBST, for 1 hour at room temperature with gentle agitation. After secondary antibody incubation, membranes were washed again as before. Blots were imaged using the Odyssey Infrared Imager CLX and analyzed using Image Study 5.2.5. (LI-COR Biosciences).

Aβ42 fractionation validation. Fractionation of Aβ42 was confirmed by blotting both fractions on a native PAGE gel, following the same protocol described above.

Mass spectrometry. To prepare samples for mass spectrometry analysis, Aβ peptides were dissolved in 0.1 M Triethylammonium bicarbonate (TEAB, Sigma) to reach the concentration of 1 mg/mL. MonoSpin C18 Solid-Phase Extraction (SPE) columns (GL Sciences) were equilibrated and washed 2 times with 200 μL of the equilibration solution containing 50% Acetonitrile (VWR) in water and wash solution containing 0.1% formic acid (Pierce) in water. 100 μg of the peptides were acidified by adding 50% formic acid to reach pH less than 4 and applied to the spin column. The samples were washed twice by adding 200 μL of the wash solution and then eluted by adding 200 μL of the elution solution containing 60% acetonitrile and 40% of 0.1% formic acid in water. Finally, the samples were dried via SpeedVac (ThermoFisher Scientific) and exchanged into LC-MS reconstitution buffer containing 2% acetonitrile with 0.1% formic acid in water for instrumental analysis. Aβ peptides were separated using an in-house pulled and packed reversed phase analytical column (approximately 25 cm in length, 100 microns of inner diameter), with Dr. Maisch 1.8 micron C18 beads as the stationary phase. Separation was performed with an 80-minute reverse-phase gradient (2%–45% B, followed by a high-B wash) on an Acquity M-Class UPLC system (Waters Corporation) at a flow rate of 300 nL/min. Mobile Phase A was 0.2% formic acid in water, while Mobile Phase B was 0.2% formic acid in acetonitrile. Ions were formed by electrospray ionization and analyzed either by an Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer (Thermo Scientific), or an Orbitrap Eclipse Tribrid mass spectrometer (Thermo Scientific). The mass spectrometer was operated in a data-dependent mode using HCD (for Orbitrap Exploris 480) or CID (for Orbitrap Eclipse) fragmentation for MS/MS spectra generation. The raw data were analyzed using Byonic v5.1.1 (Protein Metrics) to identify peptides and infer proteins. A concatenated FASTA file containing Uniprot human proteins, bait sequences, and other likely contaminants and impurities was used to generate an in-silico peptide library. The precursor ion tolerance was set to 12 ppm. The fragment ion tolerance was set to 0.4 Da for data collected on Orbitrap Eclipse. Variable modifications included oxidation on methionine, histidine, and tryptophan, deamidation of glutamine and asparagine. Proteins were held to a false discovery rate of 1% using standard reverse-decoy technique (50).

Statistics. No statistical methods were used to predetermine sample size because effect sizes were unknown before experiments. Statistical significances for comparisons between treated groups and control were calculated using 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s post hoc in GraphPad Prism. All data in bar graphs and summary plots are shown as mean ± SEM. Numbers in bars represent the number of biological replicates or of pseudoreplicates, with statistical significance denoted by asterisks. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All experimental procedures were approved by Stanford University’s Administrative Panel on Laboratory Animal Care (APLAC).

Data availability. All raw data, including images and recordings, are made publicly available at the Stanford Digital Repository without restrictions (https://doi.org/10.25740/hy621ks2628). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.