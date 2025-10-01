Advertisement

Expression of concern Free access | 10.1172/JCI200302

Expression of Concern for JAK2-binding long noncoding RNA promotes breast cancer brain metastasis

Shouyu Wang, Ke Liang, Qingsong Hu, Ping Li, Jian Song, Yuedong Yang, Jun Yao, Lingegowda Selanere Mangala, Chunlai Li, Wenhao Yang, Peter K. Park, David H. Hawke, Jianwei Zhou, Yan Zhou, Weiya Xia, Mien-Chie Hung, Jeffrey R. Marks, Gary E. Gallick, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein, Elsa R. Flores, Anil K. Sood, Suyun Huang, Dihua Yu, Liuqing Yang, and Chunru Lin

Find articles by Wang, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Liang, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Hu, Q. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Li, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Song, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Yang, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Yao, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Mangala, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Li, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Yang, W. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Park, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Hawke, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Zhou, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Zhou, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Xia, W. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Hung, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Marks, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Gallick, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Lopez-Berestein, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Flores, E. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Sood, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Huang, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Yu, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Yang, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Lin, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Published October 1, 2025 - More info

Published in Volume 135, Issue 19 on October 1, 2025
J Clin Invest. 2025;135(19):e200302. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200302.
© 2025 The American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published October 1, 2025 - Version history
View PDF

Related article:

JAK2-binding long noncoding RNA promotes breast cancer brain metastasis
Shouyu Wang, … , Liuqing Yang, Chunru Lin
Shouyu Wang, … , Liuqing Yang, Chunru Lin
Research Article Cell biology Oncology

JAK2-binding long noncoding RNA promotes breast cancer brain metastasis

Abstract

Conventional therapies for breast cancer brain metastases (BCBMs) have been largely ineffective because of chemoresistance and impermeability of the blood-brain barrier. A comprehensive understanding of the underlying mechanism that allows breast cancer cells to infiltrate the brain is necessary to circumvent treatment resistance of BCBMs. Here, we determined that expression of a long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) that we have named lncRNA associated with BCBM (Lnc-BM) is prognostic of the progression of brain metastasis in breast cancer patients. In preclinical murine models, elevated Lnc-BM expression drove BCBM, while depletion of Lnc-BM with nanoparticle-encapsulated siRNAs effectively treated BCBM. Lnc-BM increased JAK2 kinase activity to mediate oncostatin M– and IL-6–triggered STAT3 phosphorylation. In breast cancer cells, Lnc-BM promoted STAT3-dependent expression of ICAM1 and CCL2, which mediated vascular co-option and recruitment of macrophages in the brain, respectively. Recruited macrophages in turn produced oncostatin M and IL-6, thereby further activating the Lnc-BM/JAK2/STAT3 pathway and enhancing BCBM. Collectively, our results show that Lnc-BM and JAK2 promote BCBMs by mediating communication between breast cancer cells and the brain microenvironment. Moreover, these results suggest targeting Lnc-BM as a potential strategy for fighting this difficult disease.

Authors

Shouyu Wang, Ke Liang, Qingsong Hu, Ping Li, Jian Song, Yuedong Yang, Jun Yao, Lingegowda Selanere Mangala, Chunlai Li, Wenhao Yang, Peter K. Park, David H. Hawke, Jianwei Zhou, Yan Zhou, Weiya Xia, Mien-Chie Hung, Jeffrey R. Marks, Gary E. Gallick, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein, Elsa R. Flores, Anil K. Sood, Suyun Huang, Dihua Yu, Liuqing Yang, Chunru Lin

×

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(12):4498-4515. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91553

Citation for this expression of concern: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(19):e200302. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200302

The Editors are aware of potential image anomalies in Figures 4A, 6D, 11E, and Supplemental Figure 11J. The Editors have requested an institutional investigation into this matter, and we will inform our readers of the outcome when the investigation is complete.

Footnotes

See the related article at JAK2-binding long noncoding RNA promotes breast cancer brain metastasis.

Version history
  • Version 1 (October 1, 2025): Electronic publication
Advertisement
Advertisement