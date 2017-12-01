JAK2-binding long noncoding RNA promotes breast cancer brain metastasis

Identification of Lnc-BM as a biomarker of BCBM. To identify BCBM-relevant lncRNAs, we assessed expression profiles of lncRNAs in parental MDA-MB-231 (231-Par) cells and isogenic brain metastatic cells (231-Br), by LncRNA array (Arraystar Inc.) (Figure 1, A and B; NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] ID: GSE79540). Nine lncRNAs were upregulated in 231-Br compared with 231-Par according to the following criteria: (a) ratio of 231-Br/231-Par ≥2.5; (b) raw signal intensity ≥2,000; and (c) lncRNA length ≥300 (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91553DS1). RP11-355I22.7 (AK055647) is referred to in this study as Lnc-BM. Compared with 231-Par cells, Lnc-BM expression was greatly upregulated in brain metastatic cells, but not in lung metastatic LM2 (15) or bone metastatic BoM-1833 (ref. 16 and Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). A splicing variant of SYT16 overlaps with Lnc-BM, which is undetectable in brain metastatic or nonbrain metastatic cells we tested (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). The Lnc-BM sequence exhibited low protein coding potential (coding potential score, –1.18283, Coding Potential Calculator; http://lilab.research.bcm.edu/cpat/) and is primarily localized to the cytoplasm (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 Lnc-BM correlates with breast cancer and BCBM. (A and B) LncRNA profiling in 231-Par and 231-Br cells. (C) RNAscope detection of Lnc-BM expression in human breast cancer and adjacent normal tissues. Left panel: Representative images. Right panel: Statistical analysis; 29 normal breast tissues (NBT), 118 breast cancer tissues, unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D–F) TissueScan Cancer Panels were analyzed by RT-qPCR for Lnc-BM expression in human breast cancer and adjacent normal tissues (1-way ANOVA). (G) Kaplan-Meier recurrence-free survival (RFS) analysis of Lnc-BM expression in breast cancer patients (n = 49 and 72 tissues, respectively, log rank test). (H) Determination of Lnc-BM expression in primary breast cancers with recurrence to local or distant sites by RT-qPCR. ΔCt: The Ct value of GAPDH was subtracted from the Ct value of Lnc-BM; ΔΔCt: the median of ΔCt of Lnc-BM from all samples was subtracted from the ΔCt value of each sample (1-way ANOVA). (I) RNAscope detection of Lnc-BM expression in BCBM tissues (n = 14 tissues). Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05.

Using RNAscope, we found that only 15% of adjacent normal breast tissues compared with 62% of breast cancer tissues were Lnc-BM positive (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1). Lnc-BM was significantly overexpressed in breast cancer tissues versus normal tissues; in stages III–IV versus I–II of breast cancer; and in metastatic (TnN > 0M ≥ 0) versus nonmetastatic breast cancer (TnN0M0) (Figure 1, D–F). Consistently, Lnc-BM expression was elevated in TNBC cell lines and HER2-positive cell lines (BT474 and MDA-MB-361), both with brain metastatic potential (17, 18) when compared with normal mammary epithelial cells or estrogen receptor–positive (ER-positive) cells (Supplemental Figure 1G).

High Lnc-BM expression was negatively correlated with recurrence-free survival in breast cancer patients (Figure 1G). Importantly, primary breast cancer tissues with high Lnc-BM expression exhibited higher rates of recurrence to the CNS than local or other distant organs (Figure 1H), suggesting that Lnc-BM expression in the primary tumor may indicate an increased risk for brain metastasis. Furthermore, 92.9% of breast cancer brain metastatic tissues showed positive Lnc-BM staining (Figure 1I). These data suggest the importance of Lnc-BM in BCBM.

Using 4 pairs of independent single-guide RNAs (sgRNAs), we genetically depleted Lnc-BM using CRISPR/Cas9–mediated gene editing (19). The depletion of the RNA and genomic sequences was confirmed (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I).

Lnc-BM promotes BCBM. Experimental brain metastatic xenograft models via intracardiac or intra-arterial injections are the most established animal models to study brain metastasis (9). Breast cancer cell extravasation was repressed upon Lnc-BM knockdown, but not its cell proliferation (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Four weeks after intracardiac injection, mice in the control group developed pervasive brain metastasis as detected by in vivo/ex vivo bioluminescence imaging and MRI (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2C). Lnc-BM knockdown decreased the number and size of brain metastatic lesions (Figure 2B) but did not affect metastatic lesions in other areas (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). Ex vivo GFP revealed that extravasated 231-Br cells bound to and spread along the surface of brain capillaries in the control group and that outgrowth occurred mainly on co-opted vessels, which were abolished by Lnc-BM depletion (Figure 2B, middle panel). Lnc-BM knockdown diminished micrometastases and macrometastases and increased cleaved caspase-3 in mouse brain tissues (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2, F–I).

Figure 2 Lnc-BM is required and sufficient to promote BCBM. (A) In vitro BBB transmigration activity of the 231-Br cells harboring control or Lnc-BM shRNAs. The number of transmigrated cells relative to the control cells is plotted (n = 3 independent experiments, unpaired Student’s t test). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Bioluminescence imaging (BLI) (n = 5 animals) of mouse, 4 weeks after intracardiac injection of 231-Br cells harboring indicated shRNAs (1-way ANOVA). Scale bars: 200 μm. White arrows: brain blood vessels. (C) Representative images and statistical analysis of H&E staining of mouse brain tumor burden at 35 days after intracardiac injection of 231-Br cells harboring indicated shRNAs (1-way ANOVA). Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 5 animals per group, 3 sections per brain. Micromet., micrometastatic lesions; Macromet., macrometastatic lesions. (D) Representative images of BLI (n = 8 animals), brain ex vivo bright field and ex vivo GFP, and statistical analysis of brain area photo flux (right panel) 5 weeks after intraarterial injection of HCC1954-Br cells stably expressing indicated shRNAs (1-way ANOVA). White arrow: brain metastatic lesions. Scale bars: 3 mm. (E) Kaplan-Meier plot of survival in the experiment of D (n = 8 animals per group, log rank test). Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

231-Par cells exhibited low brain metastasis potential after intracardiac injection; stable overexpression of Lnc-BM in these cells showed increased brain metastasis, but metastatic burden in other areas was not affected (Supplemental Figure 3, A–E). Ex vivo GFP indicated that the majority of 231-Par cells were congested in the vascular lumen but cells with overexpression of Lnc-BM penetrated through the BBB and formed metastatic lesions (Supplemental Figure 3C, middle panel). High Lnc-BM expression resulted in reduced cleaved caspase-3 staining and increased micrometastases/macrometastases in mouse brain tissues (Supplemental Figure 3, F–J).

To strengthen the linkage of Lnc-BM in brain metastasis, we used intra-arterial inoculation of 231-Br cells with or without Lnc-BM sgRNAs, finding that Lnc-BM depletion significantly impaired the development of brain metastasis lesions (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). The median survival time (MST) of brain metastasis–bearing mice was significantly extended upon depletion of Lnc-BM (Supplemental Figure 4C). Among two HER2-positive breast cancer cell lines, HCC1954 parental (HCC1954-Par) and brain-seeking (HCC1954-Br) cells, elevated expression of Lnc-BM was detected in HCC1954-Br cells, in which Lnc-BM was stably knocked down by 2 independent shRNAs (Supplemental Figure 4D). Cells with Lnc-BM knockdown showed decreased cell extravasation (Supplemental Figure 4E). Brain metastatic lesions after intra-arterial injection of HCC1954-Br cells were reduced upon Lnc-BM knockdown (Figure 2D). The MST of brain metastasis–bearing mice was extended from 48 to 67 and 70 days, when Lnc-BM was depleted by 2 shRNAs, respectively (Figure 2E). Taken together, our data suggest the importance of Lnc-BM in promoting BCBM.

Chitosan nanoparticle–coated Lnc-BM siRNA suppresses BCBM in vivo. The impermeability of the BBB complicates drug transport to the brain by limiting the delivery of many currently available therapeutic agents to the brain metastatic lesions (6). Previous research works have indicated that chitosan nanoparticles (NPs) can efficiently transport BBB-impermeable siRNAs to the brain (20), which may be valuable in targeting BCBM. We first confirmed the in vivo efficacy of siRNA delivery into the brain by NPs (Supplemental Figure 4G).

Then, NP-conjugated control siRNAs or siRNAs targeting Lnc-BM were delivered to brain metastasis–bearing mice (Figure 3A). NP-siRNA treatment (150 μg/kg) began on day 3 (early treatment) or day 9 (late treatment) (21) after tumor cell injection via the tail vein and continued 2 times per week until 9 doses had been given (Figure 3A). The knockdown efficiency of NP-siRNAs was confirmed by RNAscope staining of brain metastatic mouse tissues (Supplemental Figure 4, H and I). By week 4, NP-Lnc-BM siRNAs had significantly reduced brain metastatic burden compared with the control siRNA or PBS (Figure 3, B and C); however, metastatic lesions of other regions were not affected (Supplemental Figure 4, J–L). The MST of brain metastasis–bearing mice treated with PBS or the control siRNA was about 35 days. On the contrary, treatment with NP-siRNAs targeting Lnc-BM significantly prolonged the survival time of these mice [MST = 46, 72, and 56 days for si#1, si#2, and si#2 (late), respectively] (Figure 3D). Moreover, application of NP-siRNAs did not induce detectable toxicity to organs we examined (Supplemental Figure 4M). These results demonstrate that NP-delivered Lnc-BM siRNAs efficiently depleted Lnc-BM in vivo and suppressed BCBM in the preclinical model.

Figure 3 Inhibition of Lnc-BM represses BCBM. (A) Flowchart of the experiments. (B and C) Representative BLI images (B) and quantification of BLI in the head region (C) of mice 4 weeks after intracardiac injection of 231-Br cells followed by i.v. administration of indicated nanoparticle-siRNAs (NP-siRNAs) (n = 10 animals, 1-way ANOVA). (D) Kaplan-Meier plot of survival in the experiment of B (n = 10 animals, log rank test). Data are mean ± SEM, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Lnc-BM–dependent brain metastatic cancer cell vascular co-option impedes Fas ligand–induced apoptosis. We examined the attachment of cancer cells to endothelial cells of blood vessels using a cancer cell adhesion assay. The primary cultured endothelial cells (HUVECs) formed tube structures when cultured on Matrigel, which mimics blood vessel features. Lnc-BM depletion significantly reduced this attachment (Figure 4A). In brain metastatic mouse tissues, GFP-labeled 231-Br cells spread on the abluminal surface of brain capillaries and formed a sheath around the vessels, whereas Lnc-BM–knockdown cells were round and failed to co-opt with vessels (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Lnc-BM is required for brain metastatic cancer cell vascular co-option. (A) 231-Br cells harboring indicated shRNAs were subjected to cancer cell adhesion assay. The number of cancer cells attached and spread along HUVECs relative to total cancer cells was plotted (n = 3 independent experiments, unpaired Student’s t test). Scale bars: 200 μm. (B) Immunofluorescence (IF) with indicated antibodies in brain metastasis–bearing mice 35 days after intracardiac injection of 231-Br cells harboring indicated shRNAs (n = 3 independent experiments, paired Student’s t test). Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Representative confocal images of cancer cell vascular co-option and quantification of infiltrated depth (right panel) of brain slices cocultured with 231-Br cells harboring indicated shRNAs (n = 3 independent experiments, unpaired Student’s t test) . Scale bars: 50 μm. White arrows: infiltrated cells. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To examine the role of Lnc-BM in promoting cancer cell vascular co-option in the brain parenchyma, mouse brain slices were cocultured with 231-Br cells. 231-Br cells harboring control shRNAs adhered to the capillaries and stretched over their surfaces (Figure 4C, left panel), followed by infiltration into mouse brain tissues (Figure 4C, middle and right panels). In contrast, Lnc-BM–deficient cells could not adhere to vessels or invade into brain tissues.

We hypothesized that brain-seeking cancer cells may be recruited to brain endothelium, mediated by Lnc-BM. To address this hypothesis, we cocultured 231-Br cells with human brain (cerebral) endothelial cells (HBECs), human (dermal) microvascular endothelial cells (HMECs), and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) (Figure 5, A–D). 231-Br cells showed the strongest recruitment to HBECs (Figure 5, A–D). Upon application of Lnc-BM sgRNAs, the association between cancer cells and endothelial cell tubes was significantly reduced when cancer cells were cocultured with HBECs and HUVECs (Figure 5D). Our data suggest that 231-Br cells exhibit the highest binding affinity for brain endothelium compared with endothelial cells from other organs, in an Lnc-BM–dependent manner.

Figure 5 Lnc-BM promotes cancer cell adhesion to brain endothelium. Representative images (A–C) and statistical analysis (D) of cancer cell adhesion assay of 231-Br cells harboring indicated sgRNAs cocultured with HBECs (A), HUVECs (B), or HMECs (C). Scr, scramble. Scale bars: 200 μm. Data are mean ± SEM, n = 3 independent experiments. NS, P > 0.05; **P < 0.01; 1-way ANOVA.

Activated astrocytes secrete soluble Fas ligand (sFasL), leading to apoptosis of brain metastatic cancer cells via Fas-mediated apoptosis; the process is attenuated by cancer cell vascular co-option (9). Lnc-BM knockdown cells underwent increased apoptosis compared with control cells (Figure 6, A and B). Lnc-BM knockdown facilitated FasL-induced apoptosis (Figure 6C). Using a brain slice culture, we found that overexpression of ICAM1 (described later) or of constitutively active STAT3 (STAT3-CA) (22), or the use of neutralizing FasL antibody, partially rescued cell apoptosis upon Lnc-BM depletion (Figure 6, D and E). FLICE inhibitor protein (FLIP, also known as CASP8 and FADD-like apoptosis regulator [CFLAR]) and B cell lymphoma 2 (Bcl2) are induced by STAT3 (23). We then determined the expression of FLIP and Bcl2 in Lnc-BM–knockdown cells and found that Lnc-BM depletion downregulates the expression of both FLIP and Bcl2 with or without FasL (Supplemental Figure 5). These data suggest that Lnc-BM is important for promoting vascular co-option and antagonizing FasL-dependent and independent apoptosis pathways in brain metastatic cells.

Figure 6 Lnc-BM impedes cancer cells from FasL-induced apoptosis. (A and B) IF staining of cleaved caspase-3 in brain slices cocultured with 231-Br cells harboring indicated shRNAs (A) or in brain metastatic lesions (B, related to Figure 2C). Left panels: Representative images. Right panel: Statistical analysis (n = 3 independent experiments, unpaired Student’s t test). Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) FACS analyses of 231-Br cells transfected with indicated shRNAs followed by sFasL (200 ng/ml) treatment for 24 hours (n = 3 independent experiments, unpaired Student’s t test). (D and E) IF staining of cleaved caspase-3 in brain slices cocultured with 231-Br cells harboring scramble or Lnc-BM sgRNAs, followed by transfection of indicated expression constructs. (D) Representative images. (E) Statistical analysis (n = 3 independent experiments, unpaired Student’s t test). White arrows: apoptotic cells. Scale bars: 200 μm. Data are mean ± SEM; NS, P > 0.05; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Lnc-BM mediates JAK2/STAT3 signaling that is triggered by OSM. Using mass spectrometry, sense and antisense transcripts of the top 3 lncRNA candidates, XLOC_001546, Lnc-BM, and RP3-512B11.3, were subjected to lncRNA pull-down (ref. 12 and Figure 7A). Of these, only the sense Lnc-BM transcript associates with IL-6 receptor subunit β (IL6ST, IL6R-β, also known as gp130), JAK2, and suppressor of cytokine signaling 3 (SOCS3) (Figure 7A; Table 1; Supplemental Figure 6, A and B; and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 7 Lnc-BM–mediated signaling pathway triggered by OSM is required for BCBM. (A) Summary of protein identification score revealed by lncRNA pull-down followed by mass spectrometry analysis using sense (Sen.) or antisense (As.) transcripts of indicated lncRNAs. (B and C) IB detection using indicated antibodies in 231-Br cells treated with the indicated cytokines for 30 minutes (B) or in 231-Br and 231-Par cells treated with OSM (50 ng/ml) for the indicated times. *Unspecific band. (D) IHC staining of OSMR in human breast cancer (n = 112 tissues) and adjacent normal tissues (NBT; n = 26 tissues). Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Kaplan-Meier RFS analysis of OSMR expression in breast cancer patients detected by IHC (n = 35 and 57 tissues, respectively, log rank test). (F) IB detection using indicated antibodies in 231-Br cells harboring indicated shRNAs treated with OSM for the indicated times. *Unspecific band.

Table 1 Mass spectrometry identification of lncRNA-binding proteins

Homodimerization or heterodimerization between IL6ST and other cytokine receptors triggers phosphorylation of JAK2 and of STATs upon ligand binding (24). We screened 8 known IL6ST-associated cytokines (25) and found that OSM was the most potent ligand that triggered phosphorylation of JAK2 and of STATs in 231-Br cells (Figure 7B). Knockdown of either IL6ST or OSMR abolished OSM-induced JAK2 phosphorylation and the activation of JAK2 downstream targets (Supplemental Figure 6C). 231-Br cells exhibited higher OSMR protein levels and stronger phosphorylation of JAK2/STATs upon OSM treatment than parental cells (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Furthermore, elevated OSMR expression was observed in breast cancer tissues compared with adjacent normal tissues; and those with unfavorable outcomes (Figure 7, D and E).

Lnc-BM knockdown substantially reduced OSM-induced phosphorylation of JAK2 and STATs (Figure 7F). Overexpression of Lnc-BM in 231-Par cells enhanced OSM-induced JAK2/STAT activation (Supplemental Figure 6F). These data were validated in Lnc-BM–low MCF7 and Lnc-BM–high BT474 cells (Supplemental Figure 6, G–J). In brain metastatic tissues from the in vivo model, phospho-JAK2 (p-JAK2) and p-STAT3 staining were decreased in the Lnc-BM–knockdown group but increased in the Lnc-BM overexpression group in comparison with the respective control groups (Supplemental Figure 2, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 3, G–I). Further, Lnc-BM knockdown did not affect interaction between JAK2 and OSMR or IL6ST (Supplemental Figure 6K), suggesting that Lnc-BM regulates JAK2/STAT signaling through modulation of JAK2 kinase activity.

JAK2 is required for Lnc-BM–mediated BCBM. We used CRISPR/Cas9–mediated gene editing to knock out JAK2 in 231-Br cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). JAK2-KO cells failed to associate with blood capillaries and exhibited reduced mobility (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). JAK2 depletion inhibited development of metastatic lesions in mouse brains (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 7E), but bone metastatic burden was not affected (Supplemental Figure 7F). Moreover, MSTs of brain metastasis–bearing mice with JAK2-KO cells were approximately double those of mice with JAK2 WT cells (Figure 8B), suggesting that JAK2 is required for BCBM.

Figure 8 JAK2 is required for BCBM. (A) BLI image (n = 7 and 8 animals) of mice 4 weeks after intracardiac injection of indicated cells. Left panel: Representative images. Right panel: Statistical analysis (1-way ANOVA). Scale bars: 200 μm. White arrows: mouse brain blood vessel. (B) Kaplan-Meier plot of brain-metastasis-free survival in the experiment of (A) (n = 7 and 8 animals, respectively, log rank test). (C) IHC staining of p-JAK2 in human breast cancer (n = 110 tissues) and adjacent normal tissues (NBT) (n = 28 tissues). Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Kaplan-Meier RFS analysis of p-JAK2 in breast cancer patients detected by IHC (n = 42 and 43 tissues, respectively, log rank test). Data are mean ± SEM, ***P < 0.001.

Next, we evaluated p-JAK2 levels in human breast cancer, finding elevated levels in breast cancer tissues (Figure 8C), which were significantly correlated with shorter recurrence times for breast cancer patients (Figure 8D). Breast cancer patients with high Lnc-BM expression exhibited increased JAK2 phosphorylation status and vice versa (Supplemental Figure 7G), further confirming that Lnc-BM promotes BCBM by activating JAK2.

Lnc-BM modulates the kinase activity of JAK2. Lnc-BM directly interacted with JAK2, but not with IL6ST or SOCS3 (Supplemental Figure 8A). In 231-Br cells, JAK2 specifically interacted with Lnc-BM upon OSM stimulation, but not with BCAR4 (12), LINK-A (26), or other lncRNAs upregulated in brain metastatic cells (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 8B). Domain mapping studies indicated that the JH2 domain (aa 545–809) mediated Lnc-BM–JAK2 interaction (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). We also identified the sequence of Lnc-BM (nt 961–1,020) that was responsible for JAK2 binding (Figure 9B). Deletion of this binding motif (referred to as Lnc-BM ΔJAK2) failed to associate with JAK2 (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F).

Figure 9 Lnc-BM associates with JAK2 in vitro and in vivo. (A) RIP-qPCR detection of the indicated RNAs retrieved using indicated antibodies in 231-Br cells with OSM treatment for the indicated times (n = 3 independent experiments, paired Student’s t test). (B) In vitro RNA pull-down coupled with dot-blot assay using indicated RNA transcripts and recombinant proteins. Right panel: Annotation for each dot. (C and D) Graphic illustration of MS2-TRAP assay (C, top panel). IB (C, bottom panel) and RT-qPCR detection of MS2-Lnc-BM (D) of anti-GST immunoprecipitates in cells transfected with indicated expression constructs, followed by OSM stimulation (n = 3 independent experiments, paired Student’s t test). (E) Saturation curve K D determination of interaction between indicated lncRNAs and recombinant GST-tagged JAK2 (n = 3 independent experiments). (F) Top panel: Graphic illustration of Lnc-BM–JAK2 interaction. Bottom panel: IB detection of streptavidin pull-down using His-tagged JH2 WT/mutants and biotinylated Lnc-BM. (G) Competition binding assay K D determination of interaction between Lnc-BM FL/mutants and recombinant JH2 WT/mutants, with unlabeled Lnc-BM titrated from 10 μM to 0.1 nM (n = 3 independent experiments). Data are mean ± SEM; NS, P > 0.05; *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

MS2-tagged RNA affinity purification (MS2-TRAP) (27, 28) expresses MS2 RNA hairpin (bacteriophage RNA hairpin)–tagged, full-length (FL) Lnc-BM or ΔJAK2 deletion mutant in Lnc-BM depletion cells in the presence of OSM (Figure 9C). In the presence of the MS2 binding protein (GST-MS2), the MS2-tagged Lnc-BM (WT or mutant) was bound by GST-MS2, and the RNA-protein complex was pulled down by glutathione agarose (Figure 9C). Our data indicate that similar amounts of MS2-Lnc-BM (FL or ΔJAK2 mutant) were retrieved by GST pull-down (Figure 9D). Lnc-BM-FL, but not the ΔJAK2 deletion mutant, associated with endogenous JAK2 (Figure 9C). Alpha assays were used to quantitatively assess the interaction between Lnc-BM and JAK2, using biotinylated Lnc-BM and GST-tagged JAK2 (JH2/JH1 domains) as the donor and acceptor pair. 269.7 nM of Lnc-BM reaches 50% maximal binding with JAK2, but not other lncRNAs that are highly expressed in breast cancer, including H19 (29) and LINK-A (ref. 26 and Figure 9E). Prediction of the secondary structure of Lnc-BM suggests that the 60-mer RNA fragment (nt 961–1,020) of Lnc-BM forms 3 stem-loop structures (Supplemental Figure 8G). The 3 stem loops were deleted individually, and we found that all 3 fragments contribute to the Lnc-BM–JH2 interaction (Supplemental Figure 8H).

Computational calculations using Bindup (30) indicate that the JH2 domain harbors a large patch of positive regions that may be involved in protein-RNA binding (Supplemental Figure 8I). The predicted binding site was confirmed by RBRpred (31). We individually mutated 11 positively charged amino acids to alanine and found that R715 and K752 were important for mediating Lnc-BM–JH2 interaction (Figure 9F and Supplemental Figure 8J). The RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) assay (32) indicated that expression of FLAG-tagged JAK2 WT, but not R715A/K752A double mutant in JAK2-KO cells, associated with Lnc-BM upon OSM stimulation (Supplemental Figure 8K).

Using an alpha assay, we measured the binding affinity of Lnc-BM and the JH2 domain with mutants. Lnc-BM shows a K D value of 298.4 nM in interacting with His-tagged JH2 domain, which was significantly impaired by Lnc-BM ΔJAK2 or JH2 R715A/K752A mutant (Figure 9G). The RNA oligonucleotide representing Lnc-BM nt 961–1,020 exhibited insignificant association with the JH2 domain (Figure 9G), suggesting the importance of the 3D structure of RNA in RNA-protein binding.

The kinase domain of JAK2 (JH1 domain) is self-inhibited by interaction between JH2 and JH1 domains (33). Lnc-BM knockdown abolished the kinase activity of immunoprecipitated JAK2 both with and without OSM stimulation (Figure 10A). Kinase assays using recombinant JH1/JH2 domains or JH1 domain indicated that the JH1 domain exhibited potent kinase activity, which was not affected by Lnc-BM; however, the kinase activity of the JH1/JH2 domains were enhanced in the presence of Lnc-BM-FL but not the ΔJAK2 mutant transcript (Figure 10, B and C). We reasoned that Lnc-BM binding with the JH2 domain may interfere with the JH2-JH1 domain interaction, leading to activation of JH1 tyrosine kinase activity (Figure 10D). To confirm this hypothesis, we coexpressed Myc-tagged JH1, SFB/FLAG-tagged JH2, and Lnc-BM in 293T cells and found that the interaction between exogenous Myc-JH1 and FLAG-JH2 was impaired in the presence of Lnc-BM-FL (Figure 10E, lane 8).

Figure 10 Lnc-BM modulates kinase activity of JAK2. (A) Kinase assay using anti-JAK2 immunoprecipitates retrieved from 231-Br cells transfected with indicated siRNAs followed by OSM treatment. (B and C) In vitro kinase assay using recombinant JAK2 JH1/JH2 domain (B) or JAK2 JH1 domain (C), GST-STAT3, and indicated RNA transcripts in the presence and absence of ATP. (D) Graphic illustration of Lnc-BM–mediated JAK2 JH1/JH2 domain conformational alteration from autoinhibition to activation. (E) FLAG-tag pull-down followed by IB detection using antibodies in HEK-293T cells transfected with indicated vectors. (F) Anti-JAK2 immunoprecipitates were detected using indicated antibodies in 231-Br cells transfected with indicated siRNA. (G) Kinase assay using anti-FLAG immunoprecipitates in γ-2A cells transfected with SFB-JAK2 (aa 482–809), in the presence of indicated RNA transcripts and ATP.

JH2-dependent phosphorylation at Tyr570 mediates JH2-JH1 interaction and subsequent inhibition of JAK2 kinase activity (ref. 34 and Figure 10D). Lnc-BM overexpression significantly reduced Tyr570 phosphorylation (Figure 10E). Lnc-BM knockdown resulted in increased Tyr570 phosphorylation but suppressed JAK2 Tyr1007/1008 phosphorylation in 231-Br cells (Figure 10F). Moreover, Lnc-BM-FL sense transcript, but neither the antisense transcript nor Lnc-BM ΔJAK2, abolished phosphorylation of Tyr570 (Figure 10G). These data suggest that Lnc-BM may facilitate a potential conformational change in JAK2 from a “closed” (autoinhibited) to an “open” (activated) configuration. Lnc-BM binding to the JH2 domain inhibits JH2 kinase activity (indicated in blue), which leads to hypophosphorylation of Tyr570. These events result in a more accessible structure and enzymatic activation of the JH1 domain (indicated in red) (Figure 10D), which is essential for activation of downstream signaling cascades.

Mutations of JAK2 negative regulatory sites (Ser523 and Tyr570), JH2 domain kinase-inactivating mutant (K581A), and a natural mutant (V617F) led to constitutive activation of the JAK2 kinase by disrupting the interaction between the JAK2 JH1 and JH2 domains (34). Expression of these JAK2 mutants in JAK2-null γ-2A cells led to enhanced binding between Lnc-BM and the JH2 domain (Supplemental Figure 9A), suggesting that the potential “open” conformation of JAK2 is more accessible to Lnc-BM binding.

Next, we examined whether the Lnc-BM–JAK2 interaction and activation of STATs affected Lnc-BM expression. The half-life of Lnc-BM was significantly reduced upon treatment with a JAK2 inhibitor (TG101348) as well as in JAK2-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). siRNAs against STAT1, STAT3, or STAT5 did not affect Lnc-BM expression (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E), which suggests that the high levels of Lnc-BM expression found in brain metastatic cells are due to stabilization as opposed to transcriptional regulation.

Functional rescue experiments indicated that Lnc-BM knockdown impaired OSM-triggered, JAK2-dependent STAT3 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 9F). Lnc-BM-FL rescued OSM-induced phosphorylation of JAK2 and STAT3 and cell migration through the BBB, but not the Lnc-BM ΔJAK2 mutant (Supplemental Figure 9, G–J). In JAK2-depleted cells, expression of exogenous WT JAK2, but not the R715A/K752A mutant, restored OSM-induced STAT3 phosphorylation and cell mobility (Supplemental Figure 9, K and L). These data suggest that Lnc-BM–JAK2 interaction is critical for sustained STAT3 signaling activation and is important in brain metastasis.

ICAM1 supports vascular co-option and invasion of breast cancer cells. JAK2 triggers activation of 3 downstream signaling pathways, AKT, MAPK, and STAT1/3/5 (35). We profiled gene expression in cells with Lnc-BM depletion or JAK2 KO following OSM stimulation. Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) and Gene Ontology analysis and quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) indicated that 231-Br cells showed enrichment of STAT3 signature genes (36) upon OSM treatment, which was abolished in cells deficient in Lnc-BM or JAK2 (Figure 11, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B; GEO GSE79534). In human brain metastatic breast cancer tissues, Lnc-BM expression was correlated with p-STAT3 status (Figure 11C). Using brain slice cultures, Lnc-BM–deficient 231-Br cells infected with STAT3-CA achieved restoration of the cancer cell vascular co-option and enhanced invasion of cancer cells into brain tissues (Supplemental Figure 10C).

Figure 11 ICAM1 facilitates breast cancer cell vascular co-option and invasion. (A) Heatmap representation of the expression of STAT3 target genes in indicated cells treated with 50 ng/ml OSM or vehicle for 4 hours. The colors represent the fold changes of gene expression induced by OSM over vehicle. (B) GSEA of STAT3 target gene signature in A. NES, normalized enrichment score. (C) Top panel: Representative images of p-STAT3 and Lnc-BM staining in brain metastatic tissues of breast cancers. Bottom panel: Pearson’s correlation analysis (n = 14 tissues). Scale bars: 100 μm. (D and E) Trans-BBB assay (D) or cancer cell adhesion assay (E) was performed in Lnc-BM–deficient 231-Br cells stably overexpressing ICAM1 and MMP9 (n = 3 independent experiments, paired Student’s t test). B. vec., blank vector. Scale bars: 100 μm (D), 200 μm (E). Data are mean ± SEM; NS, P > 0.05; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

We screened the expression of 84 molecules related to human extracellular matrix and adhesion, of which 5 were downregulated (>4-fold) in cells upon Lnc-BM knockdown (Supplemental Figure 10D). ICAM1 is coregulated by Lnc-BM and STAT3 (Supplemental Figure 10E). Stable expression of exogenous ICAM1, but not MMP9, rescued cancer cell adhesion to blood vessels, although both exogenous ICAM1 and MMP9 partially rescued Lnc-BM–dependent cell invasion (Figure 11, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 10, F and G). Consistently, restoration of ICAM1 expression in Lnc-BM–depleted cells allowed cancer cells to recover their ability to stretch over blood vessels and penetrate into the brain slices (Supplemental Figure 10H). These data suggest that the STAT3 target gene ICAM1 plays a key role in mediating Lnc-BM–dependent breast cancer vascular co-option and invasion.

Macrophage-secreted OSM and IL-6 induce JAK2/STAT3 signaling in brain metastatic cancer cells. To determine the source of OSM, we measured the expression of IL6ST-associated cytokines in 231-Par, 231-Br, and BBB-constructing cells (8), finding that none of these cells produced undetectable OSM (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). Recent evidence has demonstrated that brain-resident macrophages promote the outgrowth of metastatic cells (10). Therefore, we examined mouse brain-resident macrophages (BV2 cells), finding higher OSM expression in these cells than in other mouse cell lines (Supplemental Figure 11, D and E). Interestingly, conditioned media from 231-Br cells induced expression of IL-6 and OSM in BV2 cells and human macrophages differentiated from PMA-primed human monocytes (U937 cells) (Figure 12A and Supplemental Figure 11F).

Figure 12 Lnc-BM promotes recruitment of macrophages into the metastatic niche to form positive-feedback loop. (A) RT-qPCR analysis of IL6ST-associated cytokine expression in BV2 cells incubated with conditioned media from indicated cells (n = 3 independent experiments, paired Student’s t test). (B and C) IHC detection of CD11b and Ly6G (B) or IF staining of IBA1 (C) in brain metastatic lesions of 231-Br cells harboring indicated shRNAs (related to Figure 2C; n = 5 animals per group, 3 sections per brain). B, brain tissue; Met, metastatic cancer cells. Scale bars: 200 μm (B), 100 μM (C). (D) ELISA detection of CCL2 concentration in conditioned media of 231-Br cells harboring indicated shRNAs treated with OSM (50 ng/ml) or IL-6 (50 ng/ml) for 12 hours (n = 3 independent experiments, paired Student’s t test). (E and F) RIP quantitative real-time PCR detection of Lnc-BM retrieved by indicated antibodies (E) or IB detection using indicated antibodies (F) in 231-Br cells treated with conditioned media from primed U937 cells in addition to indicated human antibodies (n = 3 independent experiments, paired Student’s t test; E). (G) Model of the action of Lnc-BM in mediating BCBM. Data are mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

IHC staining of CD11b, a myeloid cell marker, and IBA1, a microglial and macrophage marker, showed recruitment of macrophages to brain metastatic lesions, which was markedly reduced upon Lnc-BM depletion (Figure 12, B and C).

We examined the expression of 84 human cytokines and chemokines and found that 7 of them were downregulated (>4-fold) in Lnc-BM–depleted cells, of which CCL2 was coregulated by Lnc-BM and STAT3 (Supplemental Figure 11, G and H). Lnc-BM or JAK2 deficiency significantly reduced macrophage recruitment in comparison with control cells (Supplemental Figure 11, I and J). CCL2 expression could be induced by OSM or IL-6, which was abolished by stable knockdown of Lnc-BM (Figure 11D). The rescue experiment indicated that introduction of 400 pg/ml of recombinant CCL2 to conditioned media restored macrophage recruitment (Supplemental Figure 11, K and L). Collectively, these data demonstrate that CCL2, which is produced by 231-Br cells, facilitates Lnc-BM–dependent macrophage recruitment in BCBM lesions.

Next, 231-Br cells were treated with conditioned media from PMA-primed macrophage-like U937 cells, which were preblocked by human OSM and/or IL-6 antibodies. Conditioned media from either primed U937 cells or BV2 cells potently induced phosphorylation of JAK2 and STAT3, as well as Lnc-BM–JAK2 interaction in 231-Br cells or mouse breast cancer 4T1 cells, which were abolished by combined treatment with OSM and IL-6 antibodies (Figure 12, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 11M). Collectively, our data suggest that brain metastatic cancer cells produced CCL2 to recruit macrophages, which in turn secreted OSM and IL-6 synergistically to activate Lnc-BM/JAK2/STAT3 signaling in cancer cells to promote BCBM.