Homozygous SGCB splice-site variant causes isolated dilated cardiomyopathy through sarcoglycan complex destabilization in East Asians

Sex as a biological variable. This study included both male and female patients. Sex was not a factor in participant selection, and the study was designed to be applicable to both sexes.

Study participants for transcriptomic outlier analysis. For the transcriptomic outlier analysis using RNA-seq data and the DROP workflow, 107 patients who underwent HTx or VAD implantation at Osaka University Hospital were included (female, n = 33; male, n = 74). Among them, 63 patients had been diagnosed with idiopathic DCM. To exclude transcriptomic changes commonly associated with end-stage heart failure and to enhance the statistical power of the analysis, 44 additional patients with nonidiopathic DCM were also included. These nonidiopathic DCM cases comprised dilated-phase hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (n = 10), ischemic cardiomyopathy (n = 10), drug-induced cardiomyopathy (n = 4), postmyocarditis DCM (n = 4), restrictive cardiomyopathy (n = 4), peripartum cardiomyopathy (n = 3), cardiac sarcoidosis (n = 2), Becker muscular dystrophy (n = 2), left ventricular noncompaction (n = 2), arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (n = 1), fulminant myocarditis (n = 1), and double outlet right ventricle (n = 1).

DROP identifies aberrant expression and splicing events by comparing each sample to the distribution of all other samples within the cohort; thus, the fold change threshold (≤0.5) reflects deviation from the cohort-wide distribution rather than comparison with a predefined control group. The complete DROP output for all 107 samples is provided in the Supporting Data Values file (tabs Fig.1A-1 and Fig.1B-1). Idiopathic DCM was defined as the presence of left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 50%) and left ventricular dilation, after thorough exclusion of secondary causes based on comprehensive clinical evaluation, as previously described (1, 31).

Prioritization of candidate genes in genetically undiagnosed DCM. Idiopathic DCM cases were first screened for pathogenic variants within a curated panel of 40 DCM-associated genes using WES. This panel included 36 genes from 2 recent landmark studies on DCM (4, 31), chosen as an evidence-based reference set for DCM, and was supplemented with 4 additional genes (BAG5, LMOD2, PPCS, and RRAGD) selected from the GenCC database based on a prespecified criterion of DCM gene–disease validity rated as “moderate” or higher by at least 2 independent submitter organizations (https://thegencc.org/). Cases harboring variants classified as P/LP according to the ACMG criteria were considered genetically diagnosed.

To identify candidate genes in the remaining genetically undiagnosed cases, transcriptomic outlier analysis was applied to RNA-seq data from the 107 patients described above using the DROP workflow, as described in RNA-seq and analysis. RNA-seq and WES were performed uniformly across the entire cohort (n = 107), while WGS was selectively applied to samples identified as outliers.

Among the aberrant splicing and expression outliers detected by the DROP workflow, candidate gene prioritization was performed separately for each outlier type. For splicing outliers, WGS data were analyzed to identify genes harboring rare variants (MAF < 0.01 for homozygous and < 0.001 for heterozygous variants) located within aberrantly spliced regions and their flanking ±100 bp. Among these, genes carrying variants with a high predicted splicing impact, as indicated by a SpliceAI score ≥ 0.5 (20), and sufficient cardiac expression (normalized AUC: NAUC > 1, an objective filter to exclude genes with negligible myocardial expression), a metric derived from ASCOT (32, 33), were prioritized as final candidates (Supplemental Figure 1). For expression outliers (fold change ≤ 0.5), WGS data were analyzed to identify genes harboring rare variants (MAF < 0.01 for homozygous and < 0.001 for heterozygous variants) predicted to affect gene expression, such as frameshift, splice site, nonsense mutations, or large deletions. Among these, genes with sufficient cardiac expression (NAUC > 1) were prioritized as final candidates (Supplemental Figure 1). MAF values were assessed using the highest reported allele frequencies from population databases, including gnomAD (34), HGVD (35), and ToMMo (36).

WES and WGS. Genomic DNA was extracted from peripheral blood leukocytes. For WES, DNA was enzymatically fragmented using the Twist EF 2.0 Fragmentation Kit (Twist Bioscience), and libraries were prepared using the Twist Human Core Exome 2.0 and Mitochondrial Panel. Paired-end sequencing (2 × 150 bp) was performed on a NovaSeq X system (Illumina). For WGS, DNA libraries were prepared using the TruSeq DNA PCR-Free Library Prep Kit (Illumina), and sequencing was performed on a NovaSeq 6000 system (Illumina). For both WES and WGS, adapter sequences and low-quality bases were trimmed using fastp (v0.23.4). The processed reads were aligned to the human reference genome (GRCh38) using Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (v0.7.17). Variant calling was performed according to the GATK Best Practices workflow (v4.2.0.0), including duplicate marking (MarkDuplicates), base quality score recalibration, and variant detection with HaplotypeCaller. Variants were annotated using ANNOVAR (version dated June 2020; http://annovar.openbioinformatics.org/). CNVs were evaluated in patients who underwent WGS. CNVs were detected using CNVpytor (v1.3.1), Manta (v1.6.0), Delly (v1.2.6), and the smoove pipeline (v0.2.8). CNV calls from individual tools were merged on a per-sample basis and annotated using AnnotSV (v3.5.3). Variant pathogenicity was assessed according to the ACMG/ClinGen guidelines (37). Deletions overlapping exons of genes associated with DCM and classified as pathogenicity class ≥ 3 were extracted as candidate disease-causing variants. Candidate CNVs were subsequently inspected using Integrative Genomics Viewer to exclude potential false positives and to confirm CNV boundaries.

RNA-seq and analysis. Total RNA was extracted from patient-derived cardiac tissue using the miRNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen, catalog 1038703). RNA libraries were prepared using the TruSeq stranded mRNA sample prep kit (Illumina) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Whole-transcriptome sequencing was performed on the HiSeq 3000 platform using the 100 bp paired-end mode. Sequence reads were aligned to GRCh38 reference with STAR v2.7.1. Read group tags were added, and BAM index files (BAI) were generated using Samtools (v1.10). Raw read counts were quantified using Stringtie (v2.1.1). Quality control was performed using RNA-SeQC (v5.0.1) and multiqc (v1.14), and only samples with transcript integrity number values > 60 were retained (38).

Analysis of RNA-seq data was performed using DROP v1.2.4 (10), which integrates OUTRIDER and FRASER for systematic detection of transcriptomic aberrations. Aberrant gene expression was detected using OUTRIDER (v1.16.1, padjCutoff = 0.05, zScoreCutoff = 2) across the 107 samples described above (39), and aberrant splicing was detected using FRASER (v1.8.1, padjCutoff = 0.1, zScoreCutoff = 2, deltaPsiCutoff = 0.3) with the same samples (40). Sample identity between RNA and DNA was confirmed using the sample matching functionality implemented in the DROP pipeline. Exon usage analysis was additionally performed using DEXSeq (v1.44.0), a tool for detecting differential exon usage from RNA-seq data (13).

PCA-based population structure analysis. To evaluate potential confounding by population stratification between the DCM cohort and the population-based reference cohort, we assessed genome-wide genetic ancestry using PCA. We compared the NCVC-GSN DCM cohort (n = 936) with the ToMMo-54KJPN reference population (n = 54,212). Related individuals up to the second degree were excluded prior to analysis. Given the available shared variant set, we performed a projection PCA framework. Briefly, PCA was performed in the ToMMo-54KJPN reference population using a predefined list of 21,925 shared SNPs, and the NCVC-GSN samples were then projected onto the same principal component axes using PLINK2. Principal components (PC1–PC10) derived from this framework were used as ancestry covariates in downstream association analyses.

RT-PCR, qPCR, and dPCR analysis. Total RNA was extracted from cardiac tissue using the miRNeasy Mini Kit and converted to cDNA using the PrimeScript RT Reagent Kit (TaKaRa, catalog RR037A) according to the manufacturer’s protocols. The target DNA segment was amplified by PCR using TaKaRa Ex premier DNA Polymerase (RR370S). Primer sequences are provided in Supplemental Table 6. PCR products were resolved on a 2% agarose gel (Invitrogen, catalog 16500500) in TBE buffer (0.09 M Tris, 0.09 M boric acid, and 0.002 M EDTA, pH 8.0), stained with GelRed nucleic acid stain (Biotium), and visualized under UV illumination. To verify the identity of each PCR product, the target bands were excised from the gel, DNA was purified, and Sanger sequencing was performed.

qPCR was performed using TaqMan probe specific for SGCB (exon 2-3 and exon 5-6), SGCA, SGCD, SGCG, and GAPDH. A 96 well plate (BIO-BIK) was used, and reactions were performed by using TaqMan Fast Advanced Master Mix for qPCR (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 4444557).

dPCR was performed using a TaqMan probe specific for SGCB (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hs01086035_m1). Reactions were conducted on the Absolute Q Universal DNA Digital PCR System (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with the Absolute Q Universal DNA Digital PCR Master Mix 5X (catalog A72710), using the following thermal cycling conditions: initial denaturation at 96°C for 10 min, followed by 40 cycles of 96°C for 5 s and 60°C for 20 s.

Genetic screening for SGCB c.243+6T>A variants in a Japanese DCM cohort. WES or WGS data from 921 patients with DCM who had undergone genetic testing at Osaka University Hospital (n = 412) or the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (n = 509) were analyzed to identify individuals harboring heterozygous or homozygous SGCB c.243+6T>A variants. All 12 patients identified as homozygous for the SGCB variant were confirmed by Sanger sequencing, and their clinical information is summarized in Supplemental Table 5.

Familial segregation analysis of SGCB variants. For familial analysis, DNA from the proband and family members was extracted from peripheral blood leukocytes or saliva samples. Saliva-derived DNA was extracted using the ORA-gene-DISCOVER kit (DNAgenotek, OGR-675), according to the manufacturer’s instruction. Target regions were amplified by PCR using the primers listed in Supplemental Table 6. Sanger sequencing was subsequently performed to assess segregation of the SGCB variants within the family.

Protein extraction and Western blotting. For Western blotting, frozen heart tissue samples were ground into a fine powder using a Multi-Beads Shocker (Yasui Kikai) and lysed in SDS-PAGE sample buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 6.8, 20% SDS, and 9 M glycerol). The lysates were centrifuged at 20,000g for 10 min and rotated at 4°C for 15 min. HEK293T cells were washed with PBS and lysed directly in SDS-PAGE sample buffer. After centrifugation under the same conditions, the supernatants from both heart tissue and HEK293T cells were collected as soluble protein fractions. The supernatants were supplemented with 6% 2-mercaptoethanol and 0.002% bromophenol blue, sonicated using a Bioruptor UCW-310-EX (Cosmo Bio), and boiled at 70°C for 10 min, prior to analysis.

The protein samples were subjected to 12% SDS-PAGE and transferred onto PVDF membranes. After blocking with 3% nonfat milk for 30 min at room temperature, the membrane was incubated with solution containing primary antibody at 4°C overnight. The membranes were then washed with Tris-buffered saline with Tween 20 (TBS-T), incubated with corresponding anti-rabbit or anti-mouse secondary antibody at room temperature for 40 min, and washed again with TBS-T. Immunoreactive signals were detected using ECL Western Blotting Detection Reagents (GE Healthcare). Signal bands were then quantified using ImageJ (NIH, v1.54g). Primary antibodies used are as follows: β-SG (1:2,000, Fine Test, FNab00878), α-SG (1:1,000, Abcam, ab189254), γ-SG (1:1,000, Leica, NCL-g-SARC), δ-SG (1:1,000, Abcam, ab137101), GAPDH (1:3,000, Abcam, ab9485), and α–actinin 2 (1:2,000, Sigma-Aldrich, EA-53). For Ponceau S staining, transferred PVDF membranes were incubated in Ponceau S staining solution (Sigma-Aldrich, P7170) for 5 min to visualize protein transfer. After capturing an image of the stained membranes, they were rinsed with distilled water and briefly immersed in 0.1 M NaOH solution for 10–30 s.

Cell culture and transfection. HEK293T cells were purchased from American Type Culture Collection (ATCC CRL-11268) and prepared and cultured in DMEM with high glucose (Sigma-Aldrich), supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin. Cells were transfected with Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen) and Opti-MEM (Gibco) according to the manufacturers’ protocols. Expression plasmids encoding untagged WT SGCA (NM_000023.4), SGCD (NM_000337.6), and SGCG (NM_000231.3) were constructed by VectorBuilder using a CMV promoter–driven expression vector.

Generation of hiPSCs and differentiation into skeletal myocytes. SGCB patient-derived hiPSCs were generated from PBMCs. Briefly, PBMCs were isolated from peripheral whole blood using Ficoll-Paque (GE Healthcare). Reprogramming was performed using Sendai virus vectors with OCT3/4, SOX2, KLF4, and c-MYC (CytoTune-iPS 2.0 Sendai Reprogramming Kit, Thermo Fisher Scientific). 24 h after transduction, PBMCs were seeded on a laminin-coated plate (iMatrix-511, Matrixome). hiPSCs were maintained on the laminin-coated plate with medium (StemFit AK02, Ajinomoto) (41). A control hiPSC line (253G1) was obtained from the RIKEN BioResource Research Center (Tsukuba, Japan).

Skeletal muscle cell differentiation of Tet-MyoD hiPSCs was performed according to the previously described protocol (42). Brieﬂy, 4 × 10–5 cells were seeded on Matrigel-coated (BD Biosciences, catalog 356231) 6 well plates (1:100) in StemFit medium (Takara Bio, StemFit AK02N) supplemented with 10 μM Y-27632. At 24 h after seeding, the medium was changed to primate embryonic stem cell medium (ReproCELL, RCHEMD001) without Y-27632. After 24 h, 0.3 μg/mL doxycycline (LKT Laboratories) was added to the culture medium. After an additional 24 h, the medium was changed into differentiation medium composed of α-MEM (with l-Gln, ribonucleosides, and deoxyribonucleosides, Nacalai Tesque, 21444-05) with 5% KSR (Invitrogen, 10828028), 0.5% Penicillin Streptomycin Mixed solution (Nacalai Tesque, 09367-34), 200 μM 2-mercaptoethanol, and 0.3 μg/mL doxycycline. Cells were cultured until day 7 with daily medium changes for Western blot and immunohistochemistry.

Construction of SGCB expression plasmid. The coding sequence of SGCB WT was amplified by PCR using cDNA from human heart tissue. The PCR product was inserted into the pCR II-Blunt-TOPO vector using the Zero Blunt TOPO PCR Cloning Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 45-0245), and FLAG and HA tags were subsequently inserted at the N- and C-termini, respectively, using the NEBuilder HiFi DNA Assembly Cloning Kit (New England Biolabs, E5520S). The exon 2–skipped isoform of SGCB was generated from the SGCB WT vector by inverse PCR. Expression plasmids encoding FLAG- and HA-tagged SGCB WT and exon 2–skipped isoforms were constructed using the pSDH-SMV-MCS-EF1-puro vector (System Biosciences) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Immunohistochemistry. Left ventricular tissues were collected from patients with DCM during VAD implantation or HTx performed at Osaka University Hospital. A piece of left ventricular tissue was dissected and snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen. Sections from the heart tissue were then fixed with acetone for 20 min at 4°C. Next, the tissues were permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS for 5 min and blocked with Blocking One Histo (Nacalai Tesque) for 10 min at room temperature. Then, the tissues were incubated overnight with primary antibodies at 4°C, followed by Alexa Fluor 488– or 594–labeled secondary antibodies (Invitrogen) for 45 min. Fluorescence images were recorded using a FluoView FV3000 confocal laser scanning microscope (Olympus). Primary antibodies used are as follows: β-SG (1:5,000, Fine Test, FNab00878), α-SG (1:200, Abcam, ab189254), γ-SG (1:50, Leica, NCL-g-SARC), and δ-SG (1:100, Abcam, ab137101).

For immunofluorescence staining of hiPSC-derived skeletal myocytes, cells were washed with PBS and permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS for 5 min and blocked with Blocking One Histo for 10 min at room temperature. Cells were incubated overnight with primary antibodies at 4°C, followed by Alexa Fluor 488– or 594–labeled secondary antibodies (Invitrogen) for 45 min. Fluorescence images were acquired using a BZ-X810 microscope (Keyence). The anti–myosin heavy chain (MF20) primary antibody (1:100, Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank) was used.

Prediction of protein structure. The transmembrane topology of the WT and exon 2–skipping SGCB proteins was predicted using TMHMM (v2.0). Three-dimensional structural models of the WT and exon 2–skipping SGCB proteins were generated using AlphaFold 3.

Muscle strength assessment. Muscle strength was evaluated in patients with the homozygous SGCB c.243+6T>A variant and compared with that of patients with a variant in the TNNT2 gene (c.407G>A, NM_001276345), which is theoretically not associated with muscle symptoms due to its cardiac-specific expression. Clinical parameters such as LVEF and serum CK levels shown in Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 2 were extracted from the time point closest to the muscle strength assessment. Skeletal muscle involvement was defined based on both CK measurement and documented muscle strength evaluation.

Grip strength (kg) was measured using a digital dynamometer (Takei Scientific Instruments, model T.K.K5401). Prior to measurement, the grip span was adjusted according to the patient’s hand size so that the second joint of the index finger formed a 90° angle with the handle. Patients were instructed to squeeze the handle with maximum effort using 1 hand. Measurements were performed twice for each hand alternately, and the final handgrip strength was defined as the average of the highest values recorded from the left and right hands, as previously described (43).

Knee extension strength (kfg) was measured using a handheld dynamometer (HHD; Anima Corp.). The patients were seated in a chair, keeping their trunks straight and vertical, with their hands resting on a bench beside their bodies. The HHD sensor was secured to the anterior side of the lower leg, between the level of the lateral ankle of the lower leg and the main post behind the chair. Isometric knee muscle extension force was measured for 5 s, at a 90-flexion angle. Measurements were repeated twice with an interval of at least 30 s, and the larger value was adopted. Each patient underwent testing 2–3 times, following a previously reported protocol (44). Grip strength and knee extension strength values were adjusted for individual differences using BMI.

MRI analysis of myocardial and skeletal muscle native T1. Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging was performed using a 1.5T Philips Ingenia scanner (Philips Healthcare) at Osaka University Hospital in 3 patients with DCM carrying an SGCB variant (SGCB group) and in 6 healthy subjects treated as controls. Control subjects were male and were selected to be as closely age-matched to the SGCB group as possible. Native T1 mapping was conducted according to standard institutional protocols. Within the SGCB group, 1 patient had previously undergone HTx; myocardial T1 was excluded, whereas skeletal muscle T1 was retained.

For myocardial T1, endocardial and epicardial contours of the left ventricle were traced, and the software automatically performed segmentation based on the right ventricular insertion points according to the American Heart Association 17-segment model to calculate the global mean T1 value. For skeletal muscle, regions of interest (ROIs) were placed on the serratus anterior (2–3 ROIs per subject; short-axis view) and the pectoralis major (1 ROI per subject; short-axis view). ROIs were manually drawn to exclude visible fat infiltration, fascial planes, and vascular structures.

Clinical data collection and survival analysis. Fifty individuals who lacked P/LP variants in any of the 40 known DCM-associated genes were randomly selected from the previously described DCM cohort. This was based on ACMG criteria, and they were designated the V– group. 105 DCM patients with variant of TTN were selected from the previously described DCM cohort. For all the 3 groups — SGCB, V–, and TTN — baseline clinical data including age, sex, family history of cardiomyopathy, New York Heart Association (NYHA) class, echocardiographic parameters, and medication use were collected from the time point closest to the age at diagnosis, as summarized in Table 1. The composite endpoint for Kaplan-Meier analysis was defined as cardiovascular death, HTx, or VAD implantation. Follow-up was censored at the earliest occurrence of a primary event or the last clinical contact.

Statistics. A summary of gene variants and clinical diagnoses for patients included in this study is provided in Supplemental Table 7.

Variables for baseline characteristics presented in Table 1 are expressed as median (interquartile range) or counts (%). Continuous variables were analyzed using the Mann-Whitney U test, and categorical variables were analyzed using Fisher’s exact test. Time-to-event outcomes were analyzed using univariable Cox proportional hazard models with age as the timescale, and Kaplan-Meier curves were generated for visualization.

For other quantitative analyses, data are presented as the mean ± SD. For 2-group comparisons, a 2-tailed Welch’s t test was used. Multiple group comparisons were performed using 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey-Kramer test for pairwise comparisons. Differences in carrier frequency between the ToMMo and DCM cohorts were evaluated using logistic regression adjusting for ancestry principal components (PC1–PC10). A P value < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. This study was performed in accordance with the ethical code approved by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare of Japan, and written informed consent was obtained from all participants or their guardians before inclusion in the study. The genome research protocol was approved by the Human Genome Research Bioethical Committee at The University of Osaka and the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center.

Data availability. All the data were derived from an in-house database of Osaka University Hospital and the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center. Values for all data points, excluding individual-level clinical data, are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. The WES, WGS, and RNA-seq datasets have not been deposited in a public database because of privacy and ethical limitations, and individual-level clinical data underlying the Kaplan-Meier analyses cannot be publicly shared because, even in deidentified form, they may carry a risk of reidentification and are restricted by institutional ethics approval and applicable privacy regulations. Access to these restricted datasets may be granted upon reasonable request to the corresponding author, subject to institutional review board approval.