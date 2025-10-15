Keratinocyte-neutrophil interactions revealed as targetable drivers of sustained inflammation in Sweet syndrome

Sweet syndrome (SS), first described in 1964 as “acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis” (1), is a rare inflammatory skin disorder marked by the abrupt onset of fever, leukocytosis, and tender erythematous plaques or nodules with dense dermal neutrophilic infiltrates (Figure 1). Although SS can be triggered by diverse factors — including infections, autoimmune diseases, malignancies, and certain medications — evidence suggests that a shared pathogenic mechanism operates across subtypes (2). A central feature of SS is innate immune dysregulation. Patients often show elevated levels of granulocyte-CSF (G-CSF), IL-1β, and other proinflammatory cytokines in serum and lesional skin (3–8). These mediators drive neutrophil recruitment into the dermis, aided by upregulation of chemoattractants such as CXCL1, CXCL2, and IL-8, as well as adhesion molecules including l-selectin, FAS, and Siglec-5/9 (9). While these findings underscore the pivotal role of neutrophils, exactly how they initiate and sustain inflammation has been unclear.

Figure 1 SAA1/FPR2 signaling prolongs neutrophil survival and provides a therapeutic target in SS. (A) The keratinocyte-neutrophil interaction that occurs in SS skin, as reported by Huang, Sati, and colleagues (10). Keratinocytes, the predominant epidermal cell type, upregulate SAA1 in response to neutrophil interaction. Keratinocyte-derived SAA1 binds FPR2 on neutrophils, activating MAPK/ERK and PI3K/AKT signaling to inhibit apoptosis and extend neutrophil lifespan. This interaction maintains a pool of long-lived neutrophils, including a subset with APC-like features such as MHC II expression. Lesional neutrophils also produce CXCL10 and CXCL11, recruiting T cells that generate IL-17, linking neutrophil activity to Th17-type inflammation. (B) The effect of SAA1/FPR2 blockade. Blocking SAA1/FPR2 signaling with neutralizing antibodies promotes neutrophil apoptosis, thereby reducing the neutrophils’ survival. This axis represents a potential point of therapeutic intervention for SS.

A 2023 study from the Leung group described a chronic, treatment-refractory SS patient carrying a neutrophil-specific PIK3R1 mutation that enhanced IL-1β–driven migration and responded dramatically to IL-1 receptor blockade (7). This work provided direct evidence that neutrophils can act as upstream disease initiators rather than mere downstream effectors. However, that work relied on bulk transcriptomics and monoculture assays with neutrophil-like cell lines — approaches that do not recapitulate the cellular diversity or intercellular signaling within SS lesions. To address this gap, in the current JCI issue, Huang, Sati, and colleagues from the same research group combined single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) with in vitro coculture assays to dissect the SS lesional microenvironment (10). Their results support a model in which neutrophils sustain chronic inflammation through reciprocal interactions with keratinocytes, the predominant epidermal cell type. Central to this circuit is the serum amyloid A1/formyl peptide receptor 2 (SAA1/FPR2) signaling axis, which was identified as a potential therapeutic target (Figure 1).