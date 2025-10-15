SAA1/FPR2 signaling between keratinocytes and neutrophils sustains chronic inflammation in Sweet syndrome

Sex as a biological variable

We attempted to recruit equal numbers of male and female patients, and these numbers are indicated in the main text when appropriate.

Experimental model and participant details

Study participants (human). Sweet syndrome diagnosis was confirmed by a team of dermatopathologists and clinicians based on histological assessment, patient history, and clinical phenotype. The patient data and associated demographics are provided in Supplemental Table 1. Demographic information was provided by the participants, and written informed consent was obtained by the investigators. Punch biopsies (4–6 mm) were taken from affected skin and unaffected skin. All biopsies were placed on saline-soaked gauze prior to processing. Whole-blood samples were collected in collection tubes with EDTA (BD). Healthy volunteer neutrophils and T cells were obtained from the Human Immunology Core (HIC) at the University of Pennsylvania.

Human tissue processing, single-cell RNA-Seq library preparation and sequencing. scRNA-Seq was performed as described previously (22, 23). Briefly, the skin-punch biopsies were washed in ice-cold PBS and minced into pieces smaller than 1 mm3 using a scalpel in 500 µL serum-free RPMI 1640 media supplemented with DNase I (0.2 mg/mL, 12633012, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 20 mM HEPES, and 0.25 mg/mL Liberase (5401119001, Roche). The suspension was incubated for 60 minutes at 37°C with gentle agitation every 10 minutes. Digestion was terminated by adding 100 μL FBS and 3 μL of 0.5 M EDTA. The cell suspension was filtered through a prewetted 70 μm cell strainer (22-363-548, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and cells were pelleted at 300g for 5 minutes at 4°C. Cells were washed twice with ice-cold PBS containing 1% BSA, resuspended in PBS containing 0.04% BSA, and kept on ice until processing.

To minimize neutrophil damage during tissue processing, we systematically tested multiple enzymatic conditions and incubation durations for tissue dissociation to identify optimal parameters that balanced efficiency with cell viability, particularly for neutrophils. We performed control experiments in which purified blood neutrophils from healthy donors were subjected to identical enzymatic treatment conditions. Cell viability was assessed using trypan blue exclusion and flow cytometry with LIVE/DEAD staining. These experiments confirmed that approximately 40% of neutrophils remained viable after enzymatic treatment (Supplemental Figure 1B), demonstrating that a substantial neutrophil population survived our processing protocol intact.

scRNA-Seq was performed using the 10X Chromium 3, version 3.1 kit (1000268, 10X Genomics). The sequencing libraries were prepared per the manufacturer’s protocol and sequenced 2 × 100 bp paired-end run on the Illumina HiSeq 2000/HiSeq 2500 platforms at the BGI America. The raw and processed sequencing data details are given in Supplemental Table 2.

Neutrophil isolation. Neutrophils for all in vitro experiments were isolated from healthy adult volunteers (ages 21–65 years) recruited through the Human Immunology Core at the University of Pennsylvania. Whole blood (20–40 mL) was collected in EDTA tubes and processed immediately after collection to maintain neutrophil viability. Neutrophil isolation was performed using the MACSxpress Whole Blood Neutrophil Isolation Kit protocol (130-104-434, Miltenyi Biotec) following the manufacturer’s protocol. For each 8 mL whole blood, an isolation mix was prepared by combining 2 mL reconstituted antibody cocktail with 2 mL Buffer B. The isolation mix was added to anticoagulated whole blood in a 15 mL tube at a ratio of 1:2, gently inverted 3 times, and incubated for 15 minutes at room temperature on a tube rotator. The tube was then placed in a magnetic separator for 15 minutes. The supernatant containing untouched neutrophils was carefully collected. To assess neutrophil purity, cytospin preparations were made using 2 × 105 cells centrifuged at 400 g for 5 minutes onto glass slides. Slides were fixed in 4% formaldehyde for 10 minutes and immunostained with anti-NE antibody (AB68672, Abcam, 1:200) followed by the appropriate secondary antibody and DAPI counterstaining. Neutrophil purity was consistently greater than 95% as determined by counting NE+ cells. Isolated neutrophils were used immediately for experiments.

Neutrophil coculture. All coculture experiments utilized neutrophils from healthy donors. For coculture experiments, freshly isolated healthy donor neutrophils were cultured either alone or with primary human keratinocytes or fibroblasts at a 1:2 ratio in keratinocyte culture medium in 24-well plates. Primary human keratinocytes were obtained from neonatal foreskins (IRB exempt from the SBDRC Core A) and used between passages 2–5. Cell viability was assessed at 24, 48, 72, 96, 120, 144, and 168 hours using trypan blue and a LIVE/DEAD staining kit (L3224, Thermo Fisher Scientific). For neutrophil and T cell coculture experiments, healthy donor neutrophils were cultured with autologous purified T cells at a 1:1 ratio in complete RPMI medium supplemented with 10% FBS for the assay-dependent time period. Cocultures were maintained for 24–72 hours depending on the specific assay. All experiments were performed in triplicate using neutrophils from at least 3 independent healthy donors.

RNA isolation and quantitative real-time PCR. Total RNA was isolated using TRIzol reagent (15596026, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and the RNeasy Mini Kit (74106, Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s protocols. RNA concentration and purity were measured using the NanoDrop 1000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). cDNA synthesis was performed using the QuantiTect Reverse Transcription Kit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) was performed on an ABI ViiA7 Real-Time PCR detection system (Applied Biosystems) using TaqMan Gene Expression Master Mix or SYBR Green Master Mix.

Drug and antibody treatment. Neutrophil-keratinocyte cocultures were established for 48 hours before adding the following drugs at varying concentrations: prednisone (10 μM, 100 μM, 500 μM, 5 mM), dapsone (0.32, 3.26, 32.6, 326 μg/mL), anakinra (0.1, 1, 10, 100 ng/mL), and adalimumab (0.1, 1, 10, 100 μg/mL). After 48 hours of drug exposure (total 96-hour coculture), cell viability was assessed. Drug concentrations were chosen to reflect the therapeutic levels observed in clinical settings for Sweet syndrome treatment. Neutrophil survival was compared with vehicle-treated controls, with all conditions performed in triplicate.

For antibody neutralization targeting the SAA1/FPR2 axis, neutrophil-keratinocyte cocultures were treated from 0 hours with (a) no antibody (control), (b) isotype IgG (4 μg/mL), (c) anti-FPR2 (4 μg/mL, NLS 1878, Novus), (d) anti-SAA1 (4 μg/mL, 16721-1-AP, Proteintech), or (e) both antibodies (4 μg/mL each). To maintain neutralizing activity throughout the experiment, antibodies were replenished at 24 and 48 hours. At 72 hours, cells were harvested, and neutrophil viability was assessed.

Recombinant SAA1 treatment experiments. Freshly isolated neutrophils from healthy donors were treated with recombinant human SAA1 (SAA1-257H, Creative Biomart). Neutrophils (5 × 105 cells/well) were seeded in 24-well plates in keratinocyte medium supplemented with recombinant human SAA1 at concentrations of 5 μg/mL, twice a day. Cells were incubated at 37°C in 5% CO 2 for up to 72 hours for survival assays or 24 hours for gene expression analysis. For survival assays, cell viability was assessed at 72 hours using trypan blue.

ELISA. Neutrophil and keratinocyte coculture supernatants were collected and stored at –80°C. CXCL10, CXCL11, and SAA1 levels were assessed using the Human I-TAC/CXCL10 (RAB0119-1KT, MilliporeSigma), Human I-TAC/CXCL11 (RAB0121-1KT, MilliporeSigma), or the Human Serum Amyloid A1 DuoSet ELISA (DY3019-05, Biotechne) kits, respectively, following the manufacturers’ instructions. The ELISA was read at 450 nm. Between each step, the plate was washed at least 5 times with 1× PBS containing 0.05% Tween-20.

Histology and immunofluorescence staining. Standard histology and immunostaining protocols were performed, and investigators were blinded to tissue origin during histologic staining (24). The Skin Biology and Disease Resource-Based Core (SBDRC) at the Department of Dermatology, University of Pennsylvania processed the slides and performed the H&E staining. H&E-stained sections were examined by a board-certified dermatopathologist under bright-field microscopy. For immunofluorescence microscopy, the following antibodies were used: CD3 (MCA1477, Bio-Rad), CD8 (170306S, Cell Signaling Technology), CD20 (14-0202-82, Thermo Fisher Scientific), CD68 (14-0688-82, Thermo Fisher Scientific), FCN1 (PA5-51552, Thermo Fisher Scientific), S100A8 (33254S, Cell Signaling Technology), S100A9 (34425S, Cell Signaling Technology), MHC-II (68258S, Cell Signaling Technology), IgG (66362S, Cell Signaling Technology), NE (AB68672, Abcam), ELANE (LS-B4244, LS-Bio), FPR2 (NLS1878, Novus), SAA1 (16721-1-AP, Proteintech), and MPO (sc-52707, Santa Cruz Biotechnology). The histology slides were imaged using tiled imaging at ×10 magnification on a Leica DM6B/DMC2900 imaging system (Leica Microsystems).

Cell migration assay. T cell migration was assessed using a Transwell migration system. Purified CD3+ T cells were isolated from healthy donors and resuspended at 1 × 106 cells/mL in keratinocyte medium. CM were collected from 72-hour cultures of keratinocytes alone or neutrophil-keratinocyte cocultures (1:2 ratio). Migration assays were performed in 24-well plates with 6.5 mm Transwell inserts (5.0 μm pore size, Corning). CM (600 μL) were added to the lower chamber, and 1 × 105 T cells in 100 μL serum-free medium were added to the upper chamber. Plates were incubated for 2 hours at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . Migrated cells in the lower chamber were collected and counted using trypan blue staining. The percentage of migrated cells was calculated as follows: (number of cells in lower chamber/total input cells) × 100.

NETosis detection. NET formation was assessed using immunofluorescence microscopy. Neutrophils, either freshly isolated or cocultured with keratocytes for 48 hours, were seeded at a density of 1 × 105 cells on poly-L-Lysine-coated glass coverslips in 24-well plates and stimulated with 75 µg/mL lipopolysaccharide (LPS) (Cell Signaling Technology, 14011S) and cultured overnight at 37°C. Cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 15 minutes, permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 for 10 minutes, and blocked with 5% BSA for 1 hour at room temperature. Cells were incubated with anti–HLA-DR antibody (68258S, Cell Signaling Technology, 1:200) overnight at 4°C, followed by the appropriate fluorescent secondary antibody for 1 hour at room temperature. Cells were then stained with both DAPI (1:10,000) and SYTOX Green (1:5,000, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 15 minutes. NETs were identified by extracellular DNA structures positive for both DAPI and SYTOX Green, appearing as diffuse, web-like structures extending beyond the original cell boundary. APC-like neutrophils were identified as cells with intact nuclei (DAPI+ SYTOX Green–) that expressed HLA-DR. Cells were categorized as: (a) normal neutrophils (intact nuclei, HLA-DR–); (b) APC-like neutrophils (intact nuclei, HLA-DR+); or (c) NET-forming neutrophils (extracellular DNA spread, DAPI+ and SYTOX Green+). Images were acquired using a Leica DM6B fluorescence microscope at ×20 magnification, capturing at least 10 random fields per condition. The percentages of NET-forming cells and HLA-DR+ cells were quantified separately.

Computational and statistical analysis

scRNA-Seq data analysis. The scRNA-Seq data were mapped to the GRCh38 reference genome to generate gene count and cell barcode matrices using the “cellranger count” function from the cellranger pipeline (version 5.0.1, 10X Genomics). All downstream analysis steps were performed using the R package in Seurat (25) (version 4.3.0, https://github.com/satijalab/Seurat) unless otherwise noted. In brief, the Seurat functions “Read10X” and “CreateSeuratObject” were used to import and create a merged Seurat object from all filtered feature barcode matrices generated by the cellranger pipeline. Cells with fewer than 250 genes, less than 500 unique molecular identifiers (UMI), less than 0.80 log 10 genes per UMI, and more than 20% mitochondrial reads were excluded from the merged Seurat object for further analysis. Genes that were detected in fewer than 10 cells were also discarded. DoubletFinder was used to identify potential cell doublets as a final quality control (26). To determine the effect of the cell cycle, each cell was given a cell-cycle phase score using the Seurat function “CellCycleScoring” (27). The individual datasets were then log normalized and scaled by linear regression against the number of reads. The FindVariableFeatures function followed by the “SelectIntegrationFeatures” function (“nfeatures” = 3,000) were used to identify variable genes from each individual Seurat object. For cross-tissue data integration and batch correction, “FindIntegrationAnchors” and “IntegrateData” were applied to the individual sample Seurat object. Following sample integration, dimensionality reduction was performed using the RunPCA and RunUMAP function generated uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plots. Next, Louvain clustering was performed with the “FindClusters” function using the first 40 PCs and at a resolution of 1.4. The ElbowPlot function in Seurat, visual inspection of DimHeatmap plots at different dimensions, and R package clustree were used to choose an optimum number of dimensions and resolution.

Cell type annotation. We used 3 complementary approaches to annotate the identities of different cell clusters. First, we checked the expression of lineage-specific marker genes identified from previously published scRNA-Seq studies in our query cluster marker genes list and in differentially expressed genes of the query cluster. Second, we applied an unbiased cell type recognition method named deCS (R package) (28), which leverages mapping of the top 100 genes from the query cluster to the reference transcriptomic datasets of known cell types such as BlueprintEncode (29), MonoccoImmune reference (30), and Database of Immune Cell Expression (DICE) data (31). We first applied deCS to determine if the predicted annotations were consistent with our findings and then assigned the identity to the cluster. And third, we described our methods to confirm skin and blood neutrophil identities in the primary text. The sample statistics and marker gene dot plots were made using dittoSeq, version 1.4.1. The t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) was applied to visualize the single-cell transcriptional profile in 2D space based on the SNN graph described above (32). Other bar plots, box plots, violin plots, and heatmaps were generated by customized R code through ggplot2, version 3.2.1 (R package) (33).

Ligand-receptor interaction analysis. We used R package CellChat (1.5.0) to study the ligand-receptor interaction networks between different immune cell subclusters. We performed the ligand-receptor interaction analysis on the immune subcluster from the scRNA-Seq dataset. The analysis was performed on the paracrine signaling network. For our analysis, we considered ligand-receptor interactions that were expressed in at least 10 cells. The CellChat algorithm calculates an aggregated ligand-receptor interaction score on the basis of a method called “trimean.” The CellChat algorithm has the added advantage of comparing 2 or more single-cell datasets and gives a comparative score for the given cell types. These scores represent the probability of interaction among the ligand-receptor pairs. The probability was then visualized using functions such as netAnalysis_signalingRole_scatter, which visualizes the major sender and receiver across all cell types, and netAnalysis_signalingChanges_scatter, which identifies the major signaling networks acting within a given cell type.

Functional enrichment analysis. For gene ontology (GO) analysis comparing skin versus blood neutrophils (Figure 2E), differential gene expression was performed using the Seurat package (version 4.3.0) FindMarkers function with the following parameters: thresh.use = 0.25, min.pct = 0.1, and logfc.threshold = 0.25. Genes were considered differentially expressed with an adjusted P value of less than 0.05 and |log 2 fold change| >0.25. The top significantly upregulated genes in skin neutrophils were selected on the basis of an adjusted P value and submitted to Enrichr web tool (https://maayanlab.cloud/Enrichr/) for functional enrichment analysis. GO molecular function and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analyses were performed through Enrichr. Enrichment results were downloaded and ranked by combined score, which integrates the P value and z score to assess both significance and effect size. The top pathways from each category were selected on the basis of the combined score. Results were visualized using GraphPad Prism 9.0 (GraphPad Software). Complete differential expression results are provided in Supplemental Table 4, with detailed pathway and GO enrichment data presented in Supplemental Table 5. All data in the plots are defined as mean ± SEM.

Statistics

The data presented in this work combined all experiments and, unless otherwise noted, all experiments were repeated 2–3 times independently. Experiments were not randomized, and investigators were not blinded to allocation during the experiments and outcome assessment, unless otherwise noted in the text. Comparisons between 2 groups were carried out using 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test and between multiple groups were carried out using 1-way ANOVA. In all tests, a P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. When appropriate, specific P values are provided in Figure legends.

Study approval

Human patients diagnosed with Sweet syndrome were recruited for this study at the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. Written informed consent was obtained before participation in the study under a protocol approved by the IRB of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine (IRB no. 832147).

Data availability

Underlying data are provided in the Supporting Data Values file. All sequencing data have been deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database and are publicly available (GEO GSE291004; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE291004). This article does not report the original code. Any additional information required to reanalyze the data reported herein is available from the corresponding author upon request.