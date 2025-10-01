A die is cast: autologous neutralizing antibody resistance shapes the HIV reservoir during uninterrupted ART

In this issue of the JCI, McMyn et al. profiled neutralizing activity of contemporaneous aNAbs against inducible, replication-competent reservoir virus isolates obtained from quantitative viral outgrowth assays that were performed with CD4+ T cells obtained from 31 PWH who initiated ART during chronic infection (12). Five of these participants had previously experienced treatment interruption, either as part of a bNAb study (n = 3, ATI) or because of nonadherence to ART (n = 2). However, all were stably suppressed at the time of sample analysis. Env sequences for virus isolates were cloned into expression vectors to generate pseudovirus vectors used in neutralization assays. An inhibitory concentration (IC 50 ) of more than 100 μg/mL was established as the cut off to classify isolates as resistant to neutralization. Among participants, there was substantial variation ranging from 0%–100% in the fraction of resistant isolates, but overall, a median of 92% resistant virus per participant was observed when analyzing both clonal and distinct viral isolates. In greater than 40% of PWH in the cohort, 100% of isolates were resistant. Interestingly, this analysis revealed a clear separation of aNAb resistance: in 20 participants, anywhere from 67%–100% of an individual’s viral isolates demonstrated aNAb resistance, and in 8 participants, between 0%–26% of an individual’s viral isolates exhibited aNAb resistance, meaning most of the viral isolates in this latter group were aNAb sensitive.

In trying to understand factors that may contribute to high or low percentages of aNAb-resistant isolates, McMyn et al. observed that average time on uninterrupted ART was significantly higher in the aNAb-resistant group compared with the aNAb-sensitive group. Correlation analysis of aNAb IC 50 values or percentage resistance per person and time on ART (or time on uninterrupted ART) further demonstrated that longer duration on ART was associated with increased aNAb resistance, suggesting that perhaps, over time, aNAb-sensitive reservoirs are gradually eliminated. Detection of aNAb resistance in the latent reservoir was detected whether inducible, replication competent virus or proviral DNA were examined. McMyn et al. cleverly employed pharmacodynamics methods that are used to determine inhibition produced by antiviral agents and extrapolated the dose-response curves to in vivo aNAb concentrations. Interestingly, their results indicated that most of the viral isolates in the aNAb-resistant group were only weakly inhibited, and most isolates in the aNAb-sensitive group were inhibited at concentrations akin to the use of a single antiretroviral drug, highlighting the vulnerability of the aNAb response to evolution of escape variants. Only four isolates were inhibited by aNAbs at concentrations that were comparable to effective combination antiviral therapy. This suggests that aNAbs can inhibit replication in vivo, but they are no better than single-drug therapy and readily allow for the development of escape variants. Remarkably, however, most of the viral isolates from the aNAb-resistant group were effectively neutralized by at least one of the clinically relevant nonautologous bNAbs tested: VRC01, 10-1074, and PGDM1400.

An important finding of this study is that aNAbs persisted in most PWH even after 20 years of ART, and this was independent of reservoir size. By analyzing longitudinal plasma samples spanning many decades from three participants, McMyn and colleagues determined that aNAb activities varied depending on the participant or viral isolates tested, either remaining the same, improving, or waning. The number of participants analyzed longitudinally is small, which is a limitation. However, these preliminary results suggest a scenario in which as aNAb-sensitive viruses are eliminated, perhaps partially by NK cells through Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC, as observed in vitro in this study), aNAb-resistant viruses persist in the reservoir and contribute to viral rebound in the absence of therapy.