Corrigendum to Autophagy differentially regulates tissue tolerance of distinct target organs in graft-versus-host disease models

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI198274
Find articles by Oravecz-Wilson, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Lauder, E. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Taylor, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Maneix, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Van Nostrand, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Sun, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Li, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhao, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Liu, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Reddy, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Published September 2, 2025 - More info
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(5):e167369. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167369
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(17):e198274. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI198274
The authors recently became aware of missing funding information in the original publication. An updated Acknowledgments section is provided below:
This work was supported by NIH grants (R01HL152605, P01HL149633, and R01CA217156 to PR; 1R35-GM146762-01 to JLVN) and by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (RR220033 to PR and RR210013 to JLVN). JLVN is a CPRIT Scholar in Cancer Research.
The HTML and PDF versions of the paper have been updated.
The authors regret the error.