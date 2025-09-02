Advertisement

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI198274

Corrigendum to Autophagy differentially regulates tissue tolerance of distinct target organs in graft-versus-host disease models

Katherine Oravecz-Wilson, Emma Lauder, Austin Taylor, Laure Maneix, Jeanine L. Van Nostrand, Yaping Sun, Lu Li, Dongchang Zhao, Chen Liu, and Pavan Reddy

Find articles by Oravecz-Wilson, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Lauder, E. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Taylor, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Maneix, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Van Nostrand, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Find articles by Sun, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Li, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Zhao, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Liu, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Reddy, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published September 2, 2025 - More info

Published in Volume 135, Issue 17 on September 2, 2025
J Clin Invest. 2025;135(17):e198274. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI198274.
© 2025 Oravecz-Wilson et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published September 2, 2025 - Version history
View PDF

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(5):e167369. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167369

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(17):e198274. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI198274

The authors recently became aware of missing funding information in the original publication. An updated Acknowledgments section is provided below:

This work was supported by NIH grants (R01HL152605, P01HL149633, and R01CA217156 to PR; 1R35-GM146762-01 to JLVN) and by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (RR220033 to PR and RR210013 to JLVN). JLVN is a CPRIT Scholar in Cancer Research.

The HTML and PDF versions of the paper have been updated.

The authors regret the error.

Version history
  • Version 1 (September 2, 2025): Electronic publication
Advertisement
Advertisement