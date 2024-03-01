Autophagy differentially regulates tissue tolerance of distinct target organs in graft-versus-host disease models

Autophagy is induced in host IECs after allo-HSCT and regulates GVHD severity. GVHD in the gut is a primary driver of morbidity and mortality after allogeneic bone marrow transplantation (allo-BMT) in both mice and humans (21–24). We therefore sought to determine whether autophagy is up- or downregulated in the host GI tract after allo-HSCT. To this end, we used B6 CAG-RFP-EGFP-LC3 reporter mice as recipients in a BALB/c (H2d) into B6 (H2b) GVHD model (25) and observed autophagic flux by confocal microscopy as described in Methods. We used these recipients because autophagosomes in these mice are tagged with a dual enhanced green fluorescent protein (EGFP)–red fluorescent protein (RFP) tag. As these autophagosomes fuse with lysosomes and pH drops, the EGFP signal is quenched, and autolysosomes can be identified by an RFP-only signal (Figure 1A). Using confocal imaging, we observed sustained autophagy in the intestinal epithelium early after HSCT, at day 3 after allo-BMT (Figure 1B). These data suggest a potential role for autophagy within GVHD target organs after allo-BMT.

Figure 1 Villin-Cre+ Atg5–/– mice display increased mortality and a greater severity of GVHD after allo-BMT in the absence of autophagy in the gut. (A) Schematic of CAG-RFP-EGFP-LC3 mice with dual fluorescent expression capabilities, which distinguishes autophagosomes from autolysosomes. (B) Induction of autophagy on day 3 after BMT in small intestine from CAG-RFP-EGFP-LC3 recipients (original magnification, ×20). (C–F) B6 Villin-Cre+ Atg5–/– mice (B6 Villin-KO) and Villin-Cre– Atg5fl/fl wild-type (B6 WT) littermate controls on a C57BL/6 background were used as recipients for syngeneic (syn) and MHC-mismatched allo-BMT. Mice were monitored weekly for survival (C), weight change (D), and GVHD score (E). (F) GVHD score in the small intestine on day 7 after BMT with representative micrographs (original magnification, ×20) of H&E-stained sections. (G) Phenotype of intestinal donor (H2Kd+) CD3+ T cells at day 4 after BMT. (H) Concentration of serum cytokines on day 7 after BMT in B6 Villin-KO and B6 WT mice, measured by ELISA. (I) B6 WT and B6 Villin-KO mice received either syn- or allo-BMT; these 2 groups were split in two and treated with either sirolimus (rapa) or control (con). Survival curves after BMT. (J) B6 WT mice received either syn- or allo-BMT; these 2 groups were split in two and treated with either sirolimus (rapa) or control (con). Survival curves after BMT. C–E represent 2 independent experiments (Syn, n = 7; Allo B6 WT, n = 14; Allo KO, n = 14). F and H represent analysis on day 7 after BMT (F: B6 WT, n = 7; B6 Villin-KO, n = 4; H: B6 WT, n = 5; B6 Villin-KO, n = 7). G represents analysis on day 4 after BMT (B6 WT, n = 4; B6 Villin-KO, n = 4). I represents 2 independent experiments (syn, n = 4; Allo B6 WT con, n = 5; rapa, n = 10; B6 Villin KO con, n = 10; rapa, n = 7) for 50 days. J represents 2 independent experiments (syn B6 con, n = 3; syn B6 rapa, n = 3; allo B6 con, n = 10; allo B6 rapa, n = 10) for 50 days. Significance was determined using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test for survival curves and unpaired t test for weight and GVHD score. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

We next determined whether deficiency of autophagy in the GI tract has a deleterious effect on outcomes of GVHD. To disrupt autophagy in the GI epithelium, we used C57BL/6 (B6) mice that express Cre recombinase in the intestinal epithelium under control of IEC-specific villin-1 promoter (Villin-Cre). These animals were crossed with B6 mice, in which exon 3 of the gene encoding the critical autophagy protein ATG5 is flanked by loxP sites (25). The resulting Villin-Cre+ Atg5–/– (B6 Villin-KO) mice lack autophagy specifically in the GI epithelium (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167369DS1). To rule out potential impact of strain and microbiome, we used B6 Villin-Cre– Atg5fl/fl littermate animals as B6 WT control recipients and assessed the effect of autophagy deficiency in IECs on GVHD severity following an MHC-mismatched BALB/c into B6 model of allo-HSCT. In brief, B6 Villin-KO and B6 WT mice were lethally irradiated (1,000 cGy total-body irradiation [TBI], split dose) and transplanted with 3 × 106 T cells and 5 × 106 T cell–depleted bone marrow cells from allogeneic BALB/c or syngeneic B6 donor mice and were followed for GVHD mortality and clinical severity, as in Methods. We observed a dramatic reduction in the survival of allogeneic B6 Villin-KO mice when compared with allogeneic B6 WT mice (Figure 1C). In contrast, both the syngeneic B6 Villin-KO and the B6 WT mice survived the entire observational period without signs of GVHD, demonstrating that deficiency of autophagy in host IECs did not impact survival from conditioning-related inflammation in the absence of alloreactivity. Notably, even though only a small number of allogeneic B6 Villin-KO mice survived for 7 days, we observed a severe drop in body weight and an increase in GVHD severity in these mice after transplant (Figure 1, D and E).

Next, to increase generalizability and reduce potential strain-related artifacts, we also tested the impact of autophagy deficiency in the host IECs in a second clinically relevant, C3H.sw into B6 model of allo-HSCT, MHC-matched but mismatched for multiple minor antigens, as described in Methods. Once again, B6 Villin-KO recipients demonstrated significantly greater mortality and GVHD severity when compared with B6 WT animals (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D).

To further confirm that the increase in mortality was a direct consequence of greater injury only to the intestinal tract in the absence of ATG5-dependent autophagy in the IECs, and not due to greater injury to other target organs from a potential increase in systemic inflammation, we performed a detailed histological assessment of GVHD target organs in a blinded manner as in Methods. We observed significantly more pronounced injury only in the small intestine of allogeneic B6 Villin-KO mice compared with B6 WT mice on day 7, as indicated by significantly higher GVHD pathology scores (Figure 1F). By contrast, we saw no significant histopathological differences in the large intestine, liver, or skin of the B6 Villin-KO and B6 WT mice after allo-HSCT (Supplemental Figure 1E). Collectively these data demonstrate that intestinal autophagy plays an important role in protecting allo-HSCT recipients from GVHD, independent of the stress induced by the conditioning regimen, or strain or degree of histocompatibility.

Increase in GVHD severity from ATG5 deficiency in host IECs is not associated with increase in systemic inflammation. GVHD is primarily driven by donor lymphocytes, and systemic inflammation. Therefore, it is formally possible that the IEC-protective effects of autophagy in the context of allo-HSCT might be an indirect effect due to an increase in systemic inflammation. To test this possibility, we assessed the numbers, phenotypic marker expression, and cytokine production of donor lymphocytes after allo-HSCT, temporally, just before an increase in tissue GVHD and mortality was observed, on day +3 after HSCT. No significant differences were observed in splenic donor CD4+ T cell numbers or CD8+ T cell numbers between B6 Villin-KO and B6 WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1F). Similarly, no differences in the degree of immune activation, as measured by expression of markers such as CD62L and CD69, were observed in intestinal resident donor CD4+ and CD8+ subsets, nor were any differences noted in the expansion of donor FoxP3+ regulatory T cells between the 2 allogeneic groups (Figure 1G). Both the B6 Villin-KO and the B6 WT allo-recipients also demonstrated similar numbers of IFN-γ–producing CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1G) and serum cytokine levels of proinflammatory systemic cytokines that have been implicated in GVHD severity, such as IFN-γ, TNF-α, or IL-6 (Figure 1H). It is possible that when even greater numbers of animals can be used, small differences may be observed, but these data when taken collectively suggest that deficiency of autophagy in host IECs amplifies GVHD-mediated intestinal injury and mortality without a significant change in donor T cell activation, function, and systemic inflammation.

Allogeneic Villin-KO animals are partially rescued by treatment with sirolimus. Autophagy in donor T cells and host antigen-presenting cells (APCs) has been shown to differentially affect GVHD (12, 17), while systemic administration of the immunosuppressive and autophagy-inducing sirolimus (rapamycin) has been shown to mitigate GVHD (26, 27). However, whether autophagy induction by sirolimus, independent of its effects on immune cells, contributes toward its regulation of GVHD is not known. Because systemic treatment with sirolimus could potentially induce autophagy in both the host and transplanted donor cells, we next evaluated whether sirolimus would protect from GVHD despite absence of autophagy induction only in the intestinal target tissues. We performed BMT using B6 WT and B6 Villin-KO animals as allo-HSCT recipients as above and in Methods, with the allogeneic hosts divided into 2 groups: one group received the mTOR inhibitor sirolimus (rapamycin), and the other received diluent control (Supplemental Figure 1H). Both allogeneic B6 Villin-KO and B6 WT animals that were treated with sirolimus displayed significantly delayed mortality when compared with respective control-treated B6 Villin-KO or B6 WT mice (Figure 1, I and J). However, sirolimus-treated allogeneic B6 WT animals showed a more pronounced rescue phenotype when compared with sirolimus-treated B6 Villin-KO animals. These data indicate that immunosuppression with sirolimus only partially rescues B6 Villin-KO mice from GVHD mortality, thus underscoring that despite the immunoregulatory effects of sirolimus on T cells (and other immune cells), its impact on induction of autophagy on host target tissues such as the GI tract is also critical for optimal benefit from sirolimus.

Deficiency of autophagy in liver aggravates GVHD mortality. We next explored whether autophagy is a critical tissue-protective response only in the GI tract or whether it is an important response that regulates injury in another GVHD target organ, the liver, which can also drive mortality. To this end, we generated a host that exclusively had autophagy deficiency only in the hepatic cells, by crossing B6 mice with Cre recombinase expressed under control of the Alb1 promoter to B6 Atg5fl/fl mice. The resulting mice were deficient in autophagy only within the hepatocytes of the liver (B6 Albumin-KO) and were used as recipients along with the littermate Atg5fl/fl (B6 WT) controls in the BALB/c into B6 MHC-mismatched model of GVHD as described above and in Methods.

Allogeneic B6 Albumin-KO animals exhibited significantly worse survival after BMT when compared with allogeneic B6 WT mice (Figure 2A). However, we observed no statistical differences in weight (Figure 2B) or GVHD scores (Figure 2C) in allogeneic B6 Albumin-KO mice compared with B6 WT controls, suggesting that the GI injury was not significantly different between the groups. By contrast, after HSCT, the livers from the B6 Albumin-KO recipient animals were significantly larger (Figure 2D). Significant histopathological differences were found in the B6 Albumin-KO compared with the B6 WT controls. The allogeneic and syngeneic B6 Albumin-KO recipients demonstrated significant liver ductular reaction, which is characterized by the proliferation of reactive bile ducts, compared with allogeneic and syngeneic B6 WT recipients, respectively (Figure 2E). Furthermore, when compared with allogeneic B6 WT recipients, the allogeneic B6 Albumin-KO recipients demonstrated significantly greater severity of clinical hepatic damage with increased levels of liver function tests such as bilirubin, alkaline phosphatase, and alanine aminotransferase (Figure 2F). By contrast, both WT and B6 Albumin-KO animals demonstrated similar liver function tests in the naive and syngeneic groups (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). By contrast, the other GVHD target organs, such as the GI tract or skin, did not demonstrate significant histopathological differences in B6 Albumin-KO animals compared with B6 WT animals after allo-HSCT (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Albumin-Cre+ Atg5–/– mice display greater mortality after allo-BMT in the absence of autophagy in the liver. Alb-Cre+ Atg5–/– mice (B6 Albumin-KO) and Alb-Cre– Atg5fl/fl littermate controls (B6 WT) on a C57BL/6 background were used as recipients in syn- and MHC-mismatched allo-BMT. Mice were monitored weekly for survival (A), weight change (B), and GVHD score (C). (D) Liver weights. (E) Liver scored for GVHD pathology at day 7 after BMT with representative micrographs (original magnification, ×20) with H&E-stained tissue sections. (F) Liver function test levels at day 7 after BMT of bilirubin, alkaline phosphatase, and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) in B6 Albumin-KO versus B6 WT mice. (G) Phenotype of donor (H2Kd+) CD3+ T cells at day 4 after BMT, from liver, by flow cytometry. (H) Percentage of IFN-γ– and TNF-α–producing donor (H2Kd+) CD4+ T cells in livers from B6 Albumin-KO and B6 WT mice at day 4 after BMT, measured by flow cytometry. In A–C, BMT data represent a combination of 2 independent experiments (Syn WT, n = 4; Syn Albumin-KO, n = 4; Allo B6 WT, n = 10; Allo B6 Albumin-KO, n = 10). D represents data comparing 2 groups (Allo B6 WT, n = 9; Allo Albumin-KO, n = 9). E represents combined data from 2 independent experiments analyzed at day 7 after BMT (Allo B6 WT, n = 6; Allo Albumin-KO, n = 8). F represents liver panel analysis on day 7 after allo-BMT (Allo B6 WT, n = 3; Allo B6 Albumin-KO, n = 3). G and H represent analysis on day 4 after allo-BMT (B6 WT, n = 3; B6 Albumin-KO, n = 4). Significance was determined using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test for survival data. Significance was determined using unpaired t test for weight and GVHD score. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Deficiency of hepatic autophagy does not alter donor lymphocyte engraftment or function. To rule out any potential impact on immune activation within the target tissues, we next analyzed liver-resident lymphocytes at day 4 after BMT and detected no differences in either the numbers of donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells or the levels of CD69+ subsets of donor CD4+ or CD8+ T cells in B6 WT and B6 Albumin-KO mice (Figure 2G). In addition, we observed similar numbers of CD4+IFN-γ+ and CD4+TNF-α+ hepatic-resident lymphocytes in both groups (Figure 2H). We next sought to assess a potential indirect role or an impact of loss of host hepatic autophagy on the donor T cells that might contribute to GVHD mortality. We performed flow cytometric analysis of day 3 splenic donor lymphocytes to explore impact on systemic donor T cell responses. The total numbers of donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, as well as the levels of donor and CD69+ CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets, were not significantly different in allogeneic B6 Albumin-KO and B6 WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2D). Consistent with these findings, we also detected no differences in the levels of serum cytokines IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-6 in allogeneic B6 Albumin-KO and B6 WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2E). These data demonstrate that deficiency of autophagy in the host liver only is a critical GVHD protective mechanism in hepatocytes after allo-HSCT.

Cutaneous autophagy deficiency does not alter survival after allo-BMT. Cutaneous GVHD is common but is seldom the primary driver of mortality in the clinic or in most MHC-mismatched models of murine GVHD (28, 29). Therefore, we next explored whether autophagy in the skin regulated GVHD severity and mortality as observed in 2 other acute GVHD target organs, the gut and liver. We generated B6 animals with skin-specific ATG5 deficiency by using animals with a cutaneous-organ-specific, keratin 14–specific (Krt14) Cre promoter and crossing them with Atg5fl/fl mice. The resulting mice were thus deficient in autophagy within the keratinocytes of the skin (B6 Keratin-KO). These animals and the Atg5fl/fl control mice (B6 WT) then were tested in the same, BALB/c into B6 MHC-mismatched model of GVHD. To increase GVHD severity and maximize the involvement of cutaneous GVHD, we used a single 1,000 cGy dose of TBI to condition recipient mice, rather than the split doses used in prior experiments. In contrast to the results in other GVHD target tissues, intestines and liver, we observed similar survival rate, weight change, and GVHD score in the B6 Keratin-KO and B6 WT mice (Figure 3, A–C). Furthermore, we observed no differences in histological GVHD severity in the skin at a much later time point (day +75) after transplant (Figure 3D). To rule out site and sampling artifact, skin samples were harvested from additional (alternate) sites such as the dorsal region of the recipient animals. The skin from these additional sites also did not demonstrate significant difference in GVHD pathology (Supplemental Figure 3A). Furthermore, no significant differences in GVHD histopathology were observed in the other target organs, namely the GI tract or the liver, between the B6 Keratin-KO and the B6 WT allogeneic animals (Supplemental Figure 3B). These data suggest that in contrast to cytoprotective effects in GI and liver from GVHD, autophagy does not play a major protective role against skin GVHD.

Figure 3 Keratin-Cre+ Atg5–/– mice display no phenotype after allo-BMT in the absence of autophagy in skin. Ker-Cre+ Atg5–/– mice (B6 Keratin-KO) and Ker-Cre– Atg5fl/fl littermate controls (B6 WT) on a C57BL/6 background were used as recipients for MHC-mismatched allo-BMT. Mice were monitored weekly for survival (A), change in weight (B), and progression of GVHD (C) in B6 Keratin-KO and B6 WT mice after BMT. (D) GVHD pathology scores and representative micrographs (original magnification, ×20) with H&E-stained sections of skin, taken from the ear, at day +75 after BMT. In A–C, BMT data represent a combination of 2 independent experiments (Syn B6 WT, n = 4; Syn B6 Keratin-KO, n = 4; Allo B6 WT, n = 12; Allo B6 Keratin-KO, n = 12). D represents a combination of 2 independent experiments (Allo B6 WT, n = 10; Allo B6 Keratin-KO, n = 6). Significance was determined using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test for survival data. Significance was determined using unpaired t test for weight and GVHD score.

Deficiency of ATG5 in the kidney and heart does not alter outcomes after allo-BMT. Acute GVHD typically affects GI, liver, and skin tissues even though the MHC-disparate antigens are expressed systemically in all the host tissues. Specifically, heart and kidneys are not immune-privileged sites, are known targets of autoimmunity and are rejected, but have not been implicated in acute GVHD. Based on our initial finding that autophagy is induced in GVHD target organs, we next examined the effects of autophagy loss in nontraditional GVHD target organs, including the kidney and heart, and determined whether deficiency of autophagy might induce graft-versus-host damage to these tissues. We again crossed mice with kidney and heart organ-specific (Nphs and Myh6) Cre recombinase drivers to Atg5fl/fl mice and used these animals as recipients in allogeneic BMT following a single dose of 1,000 cGy TBI to condition recipients as in Methods.

To assess the role of autophagy within the kidneys in our GVHD model, we used Nphs2-Cre mice, in which Cre expression is driven by a podocyte-specific promoter (30). When these animals are crossed with Atg5fl/fl mice, the offspring lack autophagy specifically within podocytes of the kidney glomeruli (B6 Podocin-KO). After BMT, we detected no significant differences in survival, weight change, or GVHD scores between allogeneic B6 Podocin-KO and B6 WT mice (Figure 4, A–C). In addition, histological GVHD severity in the kidney and in other organs on day 7 after BMT was similar in both allogeneic groups (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4A). Even when animals were observed at a later time point post-BMT, no differences in GVHD severity were observed between the B6 Podocin-KO and B6 WT animals (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Nphs2-Cre+ Atg5–/– mice are similar to WT after allo-BMT in the absence of autophagy in kidneys. Nphs2-Cre+ Atg5–/– mice (B6 Podocin-KO) and Nphs2-Cre– Atg5fl/fl littermate controls (B6 WT) on a C57BL/6 background were used as recipients for MHC-mismatched allo-BMT. Mice were monitored weekly for survival (A), change in weight (B), and progression of GVHD (C) in B6 Podocin-KO and B6 WT mice after BMT. (D) GVHD pathology scores and representative micrographs (original magnification, ×60) with H&E-stained sections of kidneys from B6 Podocin-KO and B6 WT mice at 4–8 weeks after BMT. In A–C, BMT data represent a combination of 2 independent experiments (Syn B6 WT, n = 3; Syn B6 Podocin-KO, n = 4; Allo B6 WT, n = 10; Allo Podocin-KO, n = 10). D represents remaining mice after 4- to 8-week survival studies comparing 2 groups (Allo B6 WT, n = 4; Allo Podocin-KO, n = 3). Significance was determined using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test for survival data. Significance was determined using unpaired t test for weight and GVHD score.

To assess the role of autophagy in the heart in our GVHD model, we used Myh6-Cre mice, in which Cre expression is driven by a promoter specific to cardiac myocytes (31). When Myh6-Cre mice are crossed with Atg5fl/fl mice, the offspring are deficient in autophagy throughout the heart (Myosin-KO). After BMT, we observed that autophagy was increased in myocytes when we used B6 CAG-RFP-EGFP-LC3 reporter mice as recipients as seen in Figure 1A (Supplemental Figure 4C). Post-BMT allogeneic B6 Myosin-KO and B6 WT mice displayed similar mortality rates, weight change, and GVHD scores (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). These results suggest that autophagy loss is not sufficient to induce GVHD in classical nontarget organs after allogeneic BMT and show that tissue-intrinsic protective mechanisms against alloreactivity, such as autophagy, are tissue specific and distinct in different tissues.

Mechanism of autophagy-induced protective responses to GVHD in target organs. We next analyzed the putative mechanisms underlying the protective role of autophagy against GVHD in the intestine after allogeneic HSCT. Because autophagy has been shown to regulate expression of MHC in professional APCs (32), we hypothesized that it may also regulate the expression of MHC-I even at baseline homeostasis, only in certain epithelial cells such as the IECs, where it had a protective effect against tissue injury. To test the hypothesis, we isolated small-intestinal CD326+ IECs in the naive state from B6 Villin-KO and B6 WT animals and assessed for MHC-I with flow cytometry and immunohistochemical staining. We found that naive B6 Villin-KO IECs showed significantly increased expression of MHC-I in small intestine (Figure 5, A and B). To confirm that these data were consistent in other GVHD target tissues, we isolated primary hepatocytes from naive mice via collagenase perfusion and Percoll gradient separation as previously described, with minor modifications (33). The B6 Albumin-KO hepatocytes showed significantly increased expression of MHC-I by flow cytometry (Figure 5C) and by Western blot (Supplemental Figure 5B), demonstrating similar effects in both IECs and hepatocytes.

Figure 5 IECs from Villin-Cre+ Atg5–/– mice show increased levels of MHC-I compared with WT cells. (A) Total number of MHC-I+ IECs isolated from the small intestine of naive B6 Villin-KO mice and B6 WT littermates. Cells were stained with H2Kb antibodies and analyzed by flow cytometry. (B) Representative micrographs (original magnification, ×20) with immunohistochemical staining for MHC-I (β2M) on small intestine tissue from naive B6 Villin-KO and B6 WT mice. (C) Primary mouse hepatocytes were stained with H2Kb antibody and analyzed by flow cytometry. (D) Complete immunofluorescence panel of single-color and merged images from PCEC lines treated with LPS or hydroxychloroquine (CQ). Representative micrographs (original magnification, ×20) were stained with antibodies for MHC-I (β2M) and LC3 (LC3A/B) and analyzed via confocal microscopy. Perinuclear yellow colocalization (white arrows) can be observed, as well as accumulation of green cytoplasmic autophagosomes (magenta arrows) in CQ-treated cells. (E) Lysates from PCEC lines treated with LPS or CQ and control-treated cells were subjected to immunoprecipitation (IP) with MHC-I (β2M) antibody and analyzed by Western blot with LC3A/B antibody. (F) Lysates from untreated primary mouse hepatocytes were subjected to IP with MHC-I (β2M) antibody and analyzed by Western blot with LC3B antibody. (G) Primary mouse hepatocytes from B6 WT or B6 Albumin-KO mice were cocultured with activated BALB/c T cells, and cell death was measured after 4 hours. A represents data from naive mice (B6 WT, n = 6; B6 Villin-KO, n = 6). C represents data from naive mice (B6 WT, n = 5; B6 Albumin-KO, n = 3). E and F represent analysis from 1 experimental run. G represents analysis from 1 experimental run. Significance was determined using unpaired t test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

Next, to demonstrate that autophagy was directly responsible for regulation of MHC-I expression on the IEC surface, we analyzed whether autophagosomes directly catalyzed the cell surface MHC-I. We treated intestinal epithelial cell lines, primary colonic epithelial cells (PCECs), either with control diluent or LPS or with hydroxychloroquine (CQ) to inhibit autophagy and analyzed them by confocal microscopy for colocalization of autophagosomes and MHC-I. We observed a clear treatment-dependent increase in levels of colocalization between MHC-I (β 2 -microglobulin [β2M], red) and the autophagosomal membrane protein LC3A/B (green). Perinuclear yellow colocalization (white arrows) can be observed, as well as accumulation of green cytoplasmic autophagosomes (magenta arrows) in CQ-treated cells (Figure 5D).

Next, analysis of whole-cell lysate samples by Western blot further demonstrated that CQ-treated PCECs produced higher levels of LC3 than untreated or LPS-treated cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). Immunoprecipitation experiments were performed with lysates from PCECs treated as above with β2M (class I) antibody, followed by Western blot with LC3A/B antibody. A significantly greater amount of LC3 protein was pulled down by β2M in CQ-treated cells, confirming a direct interaction between MHC-I and autophagosomes (Figure 5E) in the intestinal cells. We next explored whether this mechanism also contributed to the differences in hepatic GVHD. To this end, we analyzed primary mouse hepatocytes that were harvested from naive animals. Similarly to the PCECs, hepatocyte cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with β2M (class I) antibody, followed by Western blot with LC3B antibody, and showed a strong interaction between β2M and LC3B (Figure 5F). This suggests that autophagy protects GVHD target tissues, at least in part, via downregulation of MHC-I. As elevated levels of MHC-I would yield increased surface targets for allogeneic T cells, these findings provide a putative mechanism for the detrimental outcomes observed in allogeneic B6 Villin-KO and B6 Albumin-KO mice after BMT. To determine whether increased MHC-I expression on the surface of B6 Albumin-KO hepatocytes contributes to increased cell death, we performed a cytotoxic T lymphocyte killing assay. Briefly, we cocultured activated effector allogeneic BALB/c T cells with target primary mouse hepatocytes from either B6 WT or B6 Albumin-KO animals and measured cell death by chromium-51 release. B6 Albumin-KO hepatocytes showed significantly greater cell death when compared with B6 WT controls (Figure 5G). Next, to further demonstrate that this mechanism is unique only to these two GVHD target organs and is likely the reason for not observing an increase in nontarget organ toxicity, we also examined primary mouse cardiac and kidney cells for interaction between MHC-I (β2M) and LC3. In contrast to intestinal and hepatic cells, both cardiac and kidney cells did not demonstrate a direct interaction, suggesting that autophagy regulates MHC-I in a tissue-specific manner (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D).

Collectively, results from this study suggest that autophagy is a tissue-intrinsic protective response to alloimmune damage after allo-HSCT in critical GVHD target organs like GI tract and liver, but it does not play a similar role in skin or the nontarget organs. Furthermore, this protective effect is mediated, at least in part, by downregulation of MHC-I on the surface of cells within GVHD target tissues.