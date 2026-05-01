Impaired glycosylation promotes rapid transition to hepatocellular carcinoma in model of diet-induced steatotic liver disease

Sex as a biological variable. Experiments were conducted exclusively in male mice. Male mice were used because they are more susceptible to HFD-induced obesity and show more consistent weight gain, enabling a robust and reproducible model. Female mice are relatively resistant to diet‑induced weight gain, which can influence metabolic outcomes. Notably, we observed a similar phenotype, including HCC development in N-LKO mice, in female mice under diet‑induced obese conditions. Although our findings are based on male mice, the underlying mechanisms are expected to be relevant across sexes; nonetheless, future studies including females are needed to confirm sex‑specific effects and generalizability.

Animal studies. Mice bearing a loxP-flanked NgBR allele (NgBRloxP/loxP mice) or Dhdds allele (DhddsloxP/loxP mice) were generated as described previously (8, 48). Liver-specific NgBR- or Dhdds-knockout mice (N-LKO or D-LKO) were generated by breeding albumin-Cre NgBRloxP/+ or albumin-Cre DhddsloxP/+ mice with NgBRloxP/+ or DhddsloxP/+ mice, respectively. All mouse strains were in the C57BL6 genetic background. N-LKO or Dhdds mice were confirmed for NgBR or Dhdds KO in the liver by PCR using Cre primers and primers flanking the 5′ homology arm of the NgBR gene or Dhdds gene and LoxP sites from the tail-extracted DNA. Heterozygous NgBR R294H mutant mice were created on the C57BL6 background by the knockin technology at Yale University. PCR primers were designed that covered the targeted region (forward primer, 5′-TCTAGGCTCTGTCACCCGCA-3′, and reverse primer, 5′-TCTAGGCTCTGTCACCCGCA-3′), amplifying a 269 bp fragment of DNA in both WT and NgBR R294H mice. The knockin sequence was confirmed by restriction enzyme digestion with BStN1, which cleaves the knockin allele.

All experimental mice were housed in a barrier animal facility with a constant temperature and humidity in a 12-hour dark/12-hour light cycle while water and food were provided ad libitum. All mice (n = 3–5 per cage) were fed with a standard CD for 8 weeks, after which they were switched to an HFD (60% calories from fat; D12492, Research Diets) or a high-fat, high-cholesterol WD containing 1.25% cholesterol (D12108, Research Diets) for 4 months to induce HCC. Mice used in all experiments were sex- and age-matched and kept in ventilated cages in a pathogen-free facility.

Lipoprotein profile and lipid measurements. To analyze the plasma samples, blood was collected from overnight-fasted mice via the tail vein, and plasma was separated by centrifugation at 9,600g at 40°C for 10 minutes. Plasma TAGs were enzymatically analyzed with commercially available kits (Wako Pure Chemicals). The distribution of lipoproteins in the plasma lipid fractions was analyzed by FPLC gel filtration using 2 Superose 6 HR 10/30 columns (Pharmacia Biotech).

Hepatic VLDL-TAG secretion. To measure the liver VLDL-TAG secretion rate, mice were fasted overnight and administered an intraperitoneal injection of 1 g/kg of body weight Poloxamer 407 (Sigma-Aldrich) dissolved in PBS. Blood samples were collected from the tail immediately before the injection and at 1, 2, 3, and 4 hours after injection, following previously described methods (49). The circulating TAG levels were analyzed using commercially available kits.

Fat tolerance test. A fat tolerance test was conducted following a previously established protocol (49). In summary, mice underwent a 4-hour fasting period, after which they received an oral gavage of 10 μL of olive oil per gram of body weight. Blood samples were then collected from the tail vein at 0, 1, 2, and 4 hours after the administration of olive oil. Plasma TAG levels were measured at the specified time intervals, as previously described (49).

Tissue lipid uptake. To assess lipid uptake in the tissues, we employed a previously described method using 3H-labeled triolein (49). In brief, mice underwent a 4-hour fasting period and were orally administered a 100 μL emulsion containing 2 μCi of [3H]-triolein. After a 2-hour interval, we harvested the organs and extracted lipids from each tissue using a mixture of isopropyl alcohol and hexane (in a 2:3 ratio). Subsequently, we separated the lipid layer and quantified the radioactivity of [3H]-triolein (measured in cpm) using liquid scintillation counting in a beta counter.

Assessment of HCC tumor nodule burden and volume. Following euthanasia, livers from N-LKO mice fed an HFD or WD were harvested. Liver images were captured from both anterior and posterior views with a ruler included for scale. Visible HCC nodules were identified, and tumor volume was calculated using the following formula: volume = 0.52 × (width)² × (length).

Liver histology and lipid measurement. The liver samples were analyzed by preparing them for histological examination and lipid content determination. For histological analysis, the liver tissues were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, sectioned, processed into paraffin blocks, and stained with H&E. To visualize neutral lipids, frozen liver samples were embedded in OCT, sectioned, and stained with Oil Red O using the Oil Red O staining method. The total TAG levels were extracted using a chloroform/methanol solvent (2:1) based on a previously described method (49), and the liver TAG content was measured using a commercially available assay kit (Sekisui Diagnostics) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

ALT, AST, and AFP measurements. ALT and AST activity and plasma AFP levels were determined in plasma with commercially available assay kits (MAK052 and MAK055, Sigma-Aldrich) following manufacturer’s recommendations.

Circulating leukocyte analysis. Blood was collected via the tail vein in heparinized microhematocrit capillary tubes, and the total numbers of circulating blood leukocytes were analyzed using the HEMAVET system (Drew Scientific). For further characterization of leukocytes, FACS analysis was performed as follows. Erythrocytes were lysed using ACK lysis buffer (155 mM ammonium chloride, 10 mM potassium bicarbonate, and 0.01 mM EDTA, pH 7.4), and leukocytes were blocked with 2 μg/mL of FcgRII/III. The leukocytes were then stained with a mixture of antibodies, and monocytes were identified as CD115hi and subsets as Ly6-Chi and Ly6-Clo. Neutrophils were identified as CD11bhiLy6Ghi, B cells were identified as CD19hiB220hi, and T cells were identified as CD4hi or CD8hi. The following antibodies were used for all leukocyte analyses (all from BioLegend): FITC-Ly6-C (HK1.4), PE-CD115 (AFS98), APC-Ly6-G (1A8), PB-CD11b (M1/70), APC-CD19 (6D5), PE/Cy7-B220 (RA3-6B2), APC/Cy7-CD4 (RM4-5), and BV421-CD8a (53-6.7). All antibodies were used at 1:300 dilutions.

Isolation of primary hepatocytes and NPCs and hepatic immune cell flow cytometry analysis. Hepatic cells were isolated from the liver of both WT and N-LKO mice obtained from the Yale Liver Center, as previously described (multistep mechanism of polarized Ca2+ wave patterns in hepatocytes) (50). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane and attached to a Styrofoam tray. The abdomen was wet with 70% ethanol and opened along the midline, and a ligature was placed around the mid-portal vein and inferior vena cava. The portal vein was cannulated with a 22 G catheter and perfused with Hanks’ A followed by Hanks’ B with collagenase. After the liver was removed, hepatocytes were released by shaking, and the cell suspension was filtered through a 40 μm mesh. The cells were then pelleted by centrifugation, and the supernatant was aspirated. The cell pellet was resuspended in L-15 media for further use. The suspension was subjected to centrifugation at 60g for 2 minutes to separate pellets containing hepatocytes and NPCs. NPCs, which include immune cells, were isolated by centrifuging the suspension at 300g for 5 minutes and resuspension in 200 μL of ACK solution (155 mM ammonium chloride, 10 mM potassium bicarbonate, and 0.01 mM EDTA, pH 7.4). The NPCs were then stained with a mixture of antibodies to identify specific cell types. B cells were identified using APC-Cy7 B220 (BioLegend), while T cells were identified using CD4hi or CD8hi with the following antibodies: PE/Cy7 CD45.2 (100830, BioLegend), APC/Cy7 CD4 (100525, BioLegend), and BV605 CD8a (100744, BioLegend). Macrophages were identified using Pacific blue (123124, BioLegend), and neutrophils were identified using Apc/Cy7 CD11b (1012245, BioLegend) and APC Ly6G (127614, BioLegend). All antibodies were used at a 1:300 dilution.

Cis-PTase assay. To assay cis-PTase activity in mammalian cells, a reaction mixture was prepared consisting of 250 μg microsomal protein, 25 μM FPP, 50 μM [1-14C]-isopentenyl pyrophosphate (IPP) (55 mCi/mmol), 25 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.4), 1 mM MgCl 2 , 1.25 mM DTT, 2.5 mM sodium orthovanadate, 10 μM zaragozic acid A, and 0.35% Triton X-100 in a total volume of 0.1 mL. The reaction was performed at 37°C for 2 hours and terminated by the addition of 10 μL of concentrated hydrochloric acid. The polyprenol diphosphates were chemically dephosphorylated by incubating the lipids at 90°C for 1 hour. The products were extracted with 4 mL of chloroform/methanol (3:2) and washed 3 times with one-fifth volume of 10 mM EDTA in 0.9% NaCl. The chloroform was evaporated under a stream of nitrogen, and the dephosphorylated lipids were loaded onto HPTLC RP-18 precoated plates and run in acetone containing 50 mM H 3 P0 4 . The plates were then exposed to film to visualize the products of IPP incorporation. To measure the incorporation of radioactive IPP into the polyprenol fraction, the gel from the zone containing radiolabeled polyprenols was scraped and subjected to liquid scintillation counting. All reagents used were of analytical grade and purchased from Sigma-Aldrich and Thermo Fisher Scientific; [1-14C] IPP (50 mCi/mmol) was purchased from American Radiolabeled Chemicals. The reverse-phase TLC (HPTLC RP-18) plates used were from MilliporeSigma (catalog 1.16225.0001).

Western blot analysis. To prepare the liver homogenates, we utilized the Bullet Blender Homogenizer method as previously described (49). Tissues were lysed in an ice-cold buffer containing 50 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.5), 0.1% SDS, 0.1 mM EDTA, 0.1% deoxycholic acid, 0.1 mM EGTA, 1% NP-40, 5.3 mM NaF, 1.5 mM Na 4 P 2 O 7 , 1 mM orthovanadate, 1 mg/mL protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche), and 0.25 mg/mL AEBSF (Roche). The lysates were sonicated and rotated at 4°C for 1 hour, followed by centrifugation at 12,000g for 30 minutes.

After normalizing the protein concentration, equal amounts of proteins were resuspended in SDS sample buffer and separated by SDS-PAGE. The separated proteins were then transferred onto nitrocellulose membranes and probed with various antibodies, such as anti-ATF4 (Cell Signaling, 11815, 1:1,000), anti-NgBR (Abcam, Ab168351), anti–β-actin (Sigma-Aldrich, A1978), and anti-HSP90 (F-8) (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-13119). The protein bands were detected using the Odyssey Infrared Imaging System (LI-COR Biotechnology), and densitometry was performed using ImageJ (NIH) software.

For the immunoblot analysis of ApoB-100 and ApoB-48 in pooled VLDL lipoprotein fractions, separation was performed using a NuPAGE Novex 3%–15% Tris-Acetate Mini Gel with 1× NuPAGE Tris-Acetate SDS running buffer (Invitrogen). Following an overnight transfer of proteins onto nitrocellulose membranes, the membranes were blocked with nonfat milk dissolved in 5% (w/v) wash buffer. The membrane was then probed with an antibody against ApoB (Meridian, K23300R, 1:2,000) overnight at 4°C.

Comparative gene expression profiling in healthy human liver and liver with MASH. To investigate the expression of Nus1 in human liver with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (MASH) compared with healthy liver, we obtained RNA-seq gene expression data from a publicly available human liver cohort (GSE135251) through the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO). Processed data files were downloaded from GEO (data processing is outlined in ref. 51), then normalized and transformed using edgeR-limma-voom as described (52, 53). The results are presented as box-and-whisker plots, with the central lines representing medians, the edges of the box indicating upper and lower quartiles, and the whiskers indicating the minimum and maximum values.

Cell lines and culture conditions. We acquired the human liver cell line Huh7 (01042712 from Sigma-Aldrich). These cells were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 2 mM/L glutamine and 10% FBS, along with penicillin/streptomycin (Life Technologies). HEK293T (ATCC, CRL-3216) cells were also part of our study and were cultured in DMEM high glucose supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. We regularly screened these cells for mycoplasma contamination to maintain their integrity.

Dolichol-P supplementation in hepatocyte cultures. Primary hepatocytes isolated from chow-fed N-LKO mice were cultured for 24 hours under 3 conditions: serum-free medium with 0.2% BSA plus dolichol-P (50 μg/mL), serum-free medium with 0.2% BSA alone, or medium containing 10% FBS. Dolichyl monophosphate was a gift from Ewa Kula-Świezewska and Karolina Skorupińska-Tudek (Institute of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland).

Transfection with plasmids and siRNA. For stable NgBR knockdown in Huh7 cells, lentiviral-mediated transduction was employed (54). Specific shRNAs targeting NgBR were used, and cells were subsequently selected in puromycin following a previously established protocol. Additionally, a transient knockdown experiment was conducted by transfecting siRNAs against NgBR (Dharmacon) into Huh7 cells using RNAiMAX (Life Technologies) following the manufacturer’s instructions. The efficiency of knockdown was assessed by quantifying NgBR expression through RT-qPCR.

RNA isolation and RT-qPCR. The isolation of total RNA from tissue or cells was conducted using TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen) in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Subsequently, cDNA was synthesized using iScript RT Supermix (Bio-Rad) as per the manufacturer’s protocol for mRNA expression analysis. For RT-qPCR analysis, Sso Fast Eva Green Supermix (Bio-Rad) was utilized, and the measurements were performed on an iCycler Real-Time Detection System (Eppendorf). The mRNA levels were normalized to 18S.

Measurement of ROS generation. The cellular ROS species H 2 O 2 and O 2 – were analyzed in primary hepatocytes from WT and N-LKO mice using DCFDA or DHE dye, following the manufacturer’s instructions (Thermo Fisher Scientific). First, isolated hepatocytes were incubated with 5 μM DCFDA or DHE dye for 30 minutes at 37°C. Next, the cells were washed twice with PBS, and their fluorescence was acquired using flow cytometry (FACSAria, BD Biosciences).

Deep RNA-seq. Total RNA was isolated and purified from both the livers of control and N-LKO mice or tumors of N-LKO mice using an RNA isolation kit from Qiagen, followed by DNAse treatment to eliminate any genomic contamination using RNA Min Elute Cleanup from Qiagen. The purity of the total RNA samples was confirmed using the Agilent Bioanalyzer from Agilent Technologies. The RNA-seq was performed by the Yale Center for Genome Analysis after the removal of rRNA from RNA samples using the Ribo-Zero rRNA Removal Kit from Illumina. The RNA libraries were created using the TrueSeq Small RNA Library preparation kit (Illumina) and then sequenced for 45 cycles on the Illumina HiSeq 2000 platform (1 × 75 bp read length). To ensure high quality of the reads, scripts developed in-house were used to trim for quality, and the reads were aligned to the reference genome using TopHat2. Transcript abundances and differences were calculated using cuffdiff, and the results were analyzed using R and cummeRbund through scripts developed in-house.

scRNA-seq and data analysis. We performed scRNA-seq on livers using the 10x Genomics Chromium platform. Hepatic cells were isolated from both WT and N-LKO mice obtained from the Yale Liver Facility Center. We used a multistep mechanism for isolating hepatocytes from the liver, which has been described previously (50). Briefly, the mice were anesthetized with isoflurane and attached to a Styrofoam tray. The abdomen was wet with 70% ethanol, and a ligature was placed around the mid-portal vein and inferior vena cava. The portal vein was cannulated with a 22 G catheter and perfused with Hanks’ A followed by Hanks’ B with collagenase. The liver was then removed, and the hepatocytes were released by shaking. The cell suspension was filtered through a 40 μm mesh, and the cells were pelleted by centrifugation. The cell pellet was resuspended in L-15 media for further use.

We mixed hepatocytes and NPCs in a 1:1 ratio for WT mice and hepatocytes, NPCs, and tumor cells in a 1:1:0.25 ratio for N-LKO mice. We loaded single cells onto the 10x Genomics Chromium Single-Cell controller at the Yale Center for Genome Analysis, followed by lysis and barcoded reverse transcription of polyadenylated mRNA from each cell using the Single Cell 3′ Reagent Kit v3 (10x Genomics). The libraries were sequenced on an Illumina HiSeq 4000 as 2 × 150 paired-end reads.

We used Cell Ranger software for sample demultiplexing, read alignment, and unique molecular identifier processing. Low-quality cells, doublets, and potentially dead cells were filtered out based on the percentage of mitochondrial genes and number of genes and unique molecular identifiers expressed in each cell.

To cluster the cells, we used the Seurat R package with filtered genes by barcode expression matrices as inputs. We calculated highly variable genes using the Seurat function Find Variable Genes and used them for downstream clustering analysis. We visualized clustering of liver single-cell transcriptomes (7,000 cells from WT and 7,000 cells from N-LKO mice fed WD) using UMAP. UMAP was performed with the Run UMAP function (Seurat) using highly variable genes for dimensionality reduction. Clustering was done through the Find Clusters function using 30 significant principal components with a resolution of 0.3. We also identified significantly differentially expressed genes in a cluster using the Seurat function Find All Markers; these genes were expressed in more than 25% of cells with at least 0.25-fold difference, reaching statistical significance of an adjusted P < 0.05, as determined by Wilcoxon’s test.

Statistics. The mouse sample size for each study was based on literature documentation of similar well-characterized experiments. The number of mice used in each experiment is listed in the figure legends. No inclusion or exclusion criteria were used, and studies were not blinded to investigators or formally randomized. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical differences were measured using an unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test or 1- or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. Normality was tested using the Kolmogorov-Smirnov test. A nonparametric test (Mann-Whitney) was used when the data did not pass the normality test. A value of P ≤ 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Data analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism software.

Study approval. All animal procedures were conducted in accordance with protocols reviewed and approved by the Yale University School of Medicine Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.

Data availability. The RNA-seq and scRNA-seq data have been deposited in GEO (GSE230972). All other data generated in this study are provided in the main text and in the supplemental materials. Values for all data points in graphs are provided in the Supporting Data Values file.