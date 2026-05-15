CXCR2 blockade overcomes the NETosis-mediated resistance to MEK inhibition in pancreatic cancer models

Targeted inhibition of oncogenic KRAS effectors identifies MEK1/2 as potent mediator of resistance to single-agent anti-PD-1 antibodies. Since oncogenic KRAS employs a diverse set of downstream effectors and associated pathways to establish an immunosuppressive TME, before direct Kras inhibitors were available, we hypothesized that inhibition of various major Kras effectors in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody (aPD-1) would overcome the resistance to ICB treatment. To test this hypothesis, we first attempted to identify which effectors/pathways were responsible for resistance to aPD-1 blockade by systematic inhibition of Kras effectors and associated pathways. To minimize the effect of inhibitors of Kras effectors as single agents on tumor establishment, we chose to dose each inhibitor at or below a minimally effective dose, as determined through a literature review (9, 30, 31) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196622DS1). Furthermore, to maximize the translational efficiency of our study, we chose inhibitors that have already received full FDA approval or completed Phase III clinical trials in other tumor types whenever possible.

We have developed multiple tumor cell lines from the KrasG12D p53 PDX1-Cre (KPC) mouse model that spontaneously develops invasive PDAC (32–34). Using an orthotopic model of murine PDAC derived from KPC cells (32) (Figure 1A), we assessed different inhibitors of KRAS downstream effectors. In this model, KPC cells are grown subcutaneously and then surgically transplanted into the pancreatic body of recipient mice. After allowing tumors to grow for 3 days, we treated mice with combinations of inhibitors and aPD-1 till Day 11, according to the schema in Figure 1A. Tumor growth was monitored via ultrasound, and antitumor activity was determined by tumor growth inhibition and subsequent survival analysis. In this screening experiment, our results showed that aPD-1 combined with the MEK1/2 inhibitor GSK211212/Trametinib (aPD-1 + MEKi), with PI3K inhibitor, or with sonic hedgehog (SHH) inhibitor, but not RAL inhibitor, delayed tumor growth compared with aPD-1 alone (Figure 1B) while aPD-1 + MEKi abolished tumor growth completely. Furthermore, only mice in the aPD-1 + MEKi group, both not in other combination groups, survived significantly longer compared with the aPD-1–alone group (Figure 1C). Therefore, we chose to validate the finding with aPD-1 + MEKi in the following experiments.

Figure 1 Inhibition of MEK1/2 signaling overcomes the resistance to anti-PD-1 blockade and, in combination with anti-PD-1 blockade, increases overall survival in the orthotopic KPC mouse model of PDAC. (A) Treatment schema of the orthotopic KPC mouse model with aPD-1 and KRAS effector inhibitors. The KPC001 cell line was used. Tumors were measured via ultrasound on days 0, 7, and 14 in B and weekly until Week 9 in D. (B) Representative tumor growth curves of aPD-1 combined with inhibition of KRAS effectors and associated pathways. n = 5 per group. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of treatment groups in B. (D) Tumor growth curves of mice treated with aPD-1 ± MEKi in one representative experiment. n = 5 per group. Note that mice in the aPD-1 + DMSO group all met the survival endpoints, which were defined by morbidities instead of tumor size for the orthotopic model, and thus were euthanized by Day 32. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice in D. Results are shown as mean ± SEM. Mixed effects model was used to compare tumor growth curves with Tukey’s corrections. For survival curves, Log-rank tests were performed followed by pairwise comparisons with Benjamin-Hochberg corrections. Key treatment groups were repeated at least twice. DMSO, vehicle; MEKi, MEK inhibitor; PI3Ki, PI3K inhibitor; RALi, RAL inhibitor; SHHi, Sonic hedgehog inhibitor; aPD-1, anti-PD-1 antibody; IgG, isotype control IgG for aPD-1. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

In additional KRAS downstream inhibitor screens using an aPD-1 isotype control given with the MEKi (IgG + MEKi), we found that MEKi alone delayed tumor growth not as much as the aPD-1 + MEKi combination (Figure 1D). Moreover, mice treated with IgG + MEKi developed macroscopic peritoneal metastases and died before Day 50, further reinforcing that MEKi alone is not responsible for the robust antitumor properties of the combination treatment. Nevertheless, we noticed that one mouse in the aPD-1 + MEKi group had tumor regrowth after Day 60, making the growth curves not statistically different between the aPD-1 + MEKi and IgG + MEKi groups, but overall survival still significantly different between these 2 groups (Figure 1, D and E).

The combination of aPD-1 + MEKi displayed antitumor activities in the Kras-mutated KPC mouse tumor model but not the Kras WT Panc02 tumor. As nearly 80% of patients with PDAC present with stage IV disease at the time of diagnosis, it is crucial for preclinical studies to include a demonstration of efficacy in a metastatic model of PDAC. Here, we employed a hemispleen model of diffuse liver metastasis (35), which reliably results from the injection of tumor cells in the splenic vasculature. After injection of tumor cells, metastases were allowed to establish and grow for 7 days before mice were randomized into control or treatment groups and dosed until Day 11 according to the schema in Figure 2A. We also used this as an opportunity to broadly test the hypothesis that MEK inhibition and aPD-1 blockade is dependent upon the dysregulated RAS-MEK-ERK signaling cascade driven by mutant KRAS. Therefore, mice were either injected with KPC tumor cells or the KRAS WT alternative Panc02 tumor cells.

Figure 2 Combination treatment with anti-PD-1 antibody and MEK inhibitor prolongs survival in mice bearing KRASG12D PDCA liver metastases but not KRASWT PDAC liver metastases. (A) Treatment schema of the hemi-spleen liver metastasis model with aPD-1 and MEKi. For KPC tumors, 5 × 105 KPC001 cells were injected per mouse; and for Panc02 tumors, 1.0 × 106 cells were injected per mouse. Metastases were allowed to establish and grow for 7 days prior to treatment. Mice were followed for 100 days for survival endpoint. (B) Kaplan-Meier curves for KPC tumors. N = 10 mice/group. (C) Kaplan-Meier curves for Panc02 tumors. N = 10 mice/group. Log-rank tests were performed followed by pairwise comparisons with Benjamin-Hochberg corrections. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Our results show that aPD-1 + MEKi is indeed efficacious in eliminating metastatic KPC liver metastases, as evidenced by 100% survival at 100 days after surgery and significant survival improvement compared with other treatment groups (Figure 2, B and C). In addition, treatment with aPD-1 or MEKi alone resulted in a modest survival benefit, albeit in a statistically significant manner, compared with IgG + DMSO control treatment, suggesting marginal benefit from single-agent treatment in the hemi-spleen model. In contrast, there were no significant differences in survival between treatment groups in the Panc02 liver metastasis model, thus supporting our hypothesis that the response to aPD-1 + MEKi is mutant KRAS-dependent.

Identification of KPC cell lines in the orthotopic mouse models that are sensitive or resistant to the combination of anti-PD-1 antibody and MEK inhibitor. Nevertheless, the phase 1 trial of the MEK inhibitor selumetinib in combination with aPD-1 pembrolizumab for advanced or metastatic solid tumors was stopped early because of insufficient efficacy (36). Prior to beginning mechanistic studies, we screened our library of KPC cell lines (34) with different metastasis potentials to identify control cell lines with an intrinsic resistance to the aPD-1 + MEKi combination treatment. The orthotopic models with these cell lines recapitulate TMEs in autochthonous models (37, 38). Using the same treatment schema as depicted in Figure 1A, we assessed 4 additional KPC cell lines with our orthotopic tumor model. Each group of mice received either aPD-1 + MEKi or IgG + MEKi to elucidate KPC lines that showed resistance to aPD-1 blockade in the context of MEK1/2 inhibition. Due to the technical complexity, we focused the remaining studies on KPC001BH (designated hereafter KPC_S) and KPC3403F (designated hereafter KPC_R) because they are the most clear-cut sensitive and resistant KPC cell lines, respectively. Note that there are statistically insignificant differences between aPD-1 + MEKi and IgG + MEKi treatment groups in both the tumor growth curves and survival data in the KPC-R tumor model (Figure 3, A and B) and that primary KPC_R tumors grow slowly, but with early metastases (34).

Figure 3 Identification of KPC cell lines in the orthotopic mouse models that are sensitive or resistant to the combination of anti-PD-1 antibody and MEK inhibitor. (A) Tumor growth curves for individual KPC cell lines in the orthotopic mouse model treated with aPD-1 + MEKi or IgG + MEKi. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice in A. Experiments were done in duplicate. n = 5 mice/group. Growth curves were compared by the mixed effects model and survivals were compared by Log-rank tests. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

To assess if there was any difference in MEKi sensitivity between KPC_S (the original KPC cell line that is sensitive to aPD-1 + MEKi and KPC_R, we treated both of them with MEKi and compared pERK1/2 using an in-cell Western blot approach (Supplemental Figure 1). Interestingly, KPC_S showed a notable decrease in pERK1/2 signals even when treated with low concentrations of MEKi; whereas KPC_R showed a dose-dependent decrease in pERK1/2 signals. This result suggested that the pERK1/2 signaling in KPC_R is still altered by MEKi although with less sensitivity than KPC_S, and thus the resistance of KPC_R to the aPD-1 + MEKi combination was unlikely attributed to the effectiveness of targeted MEK inhibition alone.

The combination of anti-PD-1 antibody and MEK inhibitor induces recruitment of TANs via CXCR2 in both sensitive and resistant KPC tumors while increasing CD8+ memory subtypes and IFN-γ production, specifically, in sensitive tumors. To investigate the immune dynamics of microenvironment within tumors treated with aPD-1 + MEKi, we performed immunophenotyping of orthotopic tumors for both the myeloid and T cell compartments. We have previously demonstrated that the TME of the orthotopically implanted subcutaneous tumors is similar to that of the spontaneously formed KPC tumors (38). In addition, the pancreatic orthotopic model with a cubic of subcutaneously implanted tumor is resistant to aPD-1 therapy, whereas the subcutaneous implanted tumor model is moderately sensitive to aPD-1 therapy (39). We allowed the tumors to grow for 14 days prior to treatment to augment the size of tumor mass to enable tumor infiltrating immune cell analysis. MEKi treatment would be anticipated to decrease the myeloid cell infiltration shown to be induced by KrasG12D in the KPC tumors. To the contrary, compared with aPD-1 + DMSO control tumors, neutrophils in the myeloid cell compartment in aPD-1 + MEKi–treated tumors increased significantly, both as a percentage among the CD11b+ myeloid compartment and as a measure of cell density per tumor weight (Figure 4, A and B). Specifically, such an increase in the neutrophil composition was attributed to an increase in the proportion of the IL-8 receptor CXCR2+ neutrophils, suggesting that aPD-1 + MEKi treatment induces preferential recruitment of CXCR2+ neutrophils to the tumor (Figure 4C). The median fluorescent intensity of CXCR2 suggested no difference in the expression of CXCR2 on TAN following the various treatments (Figure 4D). Consistently, we observed an increasing level of CXCR2, likely reflecting an increasing number of CXCR2+ TAN, and that of multiple CXCR2 ligands/mouse IL-8 orthologs, including CXCL1,3,5 according to the RT-PCR analysis of gene expression in the KPC tumors treated with MEKi (Supplemental Figure 1). As others have shown, the initial reduction in CXCR2 ligand expression upon MEKi treatment can be rapidly overcome by compensatory pathways (40).

Figure 4 Immunophenotyping reveals the recruitment of TANs in both anti-PD-1 + MEKi–sensitive and –resistant tumors and an increase of memory T cells and IFN-γ production, specifically, in sensitive tumors. (A) Percentage compositions of CD11b+ myeloid cell subsets in each treatment group, as indicated. KPC_S: KPC001BH; KPC_R: KPC3403F, as indicated here and below. (B) Upper row: TANs and CXCR2+ TANs as percentages of myeloid cells. Bottom row: TANs and CXCR2+ TANs as density per tumor. (C) Percentage of CXCR2+ TANs among TANs. (D) Flow cytometry analysis of CXCR2 signal. n = 5 pooled tumors/group. (E) Mean percentage of CD8+ T cell subsets among CD8+ T cells. (F) Upper row, memory T cell subtypes as percentages of total CD8+ T cells. Lower row, memory T cell subtypes as cell density per tumor. (G) Percentages of PD-1+ and LAG3+ CD8+ cells among ex vivo stimulated CD8+ T cells in different treatment groups as indicated. (H) intracellular staining of IFN-γ in the same ex vivo stimulation experiment as G. Percentage of IFN-γ+ CD8+ T cells among CD8+ T cells were shown. Results are presented as mean ± SEM. n = 5 mice/group. Statistics were performed by Kruskal-Wallis test and multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Immunophenotyping of the T cell compartment focusing specifically on CD8+ T cells revealed that aPD-1 + MEKi treatment increased the proportion of CD44+CD62L+ central memory T cells and that of CD8+KLRG-CD127+ memory-precursor effector cells (MPECs), regardless of the sensitivity of KPC tumors to treatment (Figure 4, E and F). However, CD44+CD62L– effector memory T cells were slightly decreased in aPD-1 + MEKi–treated tumors when viewed as a percentage of CD3+CD8+ T cells. In addition, CD3+CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2) as a whole were increased in aPD-1 + MEKi–treated tumors, which explained the slight decrease in the percentage of effector memory cells among CD8+ T cells. Supported by such a notion, the decreasing trend of effector memory T cells in aPD-1 + MEKi–treated tumors was reversed when normalized to cell density per tumor weight (Figure 4F). Most importantly, aPD-1 + MEKi treatment led to significantly higher percentage or density of all memory subtypes of CD8+ T cells, including central memory, effector memory, and memory precursor subtypes in KPC_S tumors compared with KPC_R tumors. These results suggested that aPD-1 + MEKi treatment induces memory T cell infiltration into the KPC tumors, particularly in those sensitive to treatment as opposed to those resistant to treatment. The underlying mechanism warrants further investigation. Failure to induce memory T cell infiltration may be a more direct reason for the treatment resistance in KPC_R.

To assay CD8+ T cell functional status, we employed the above-described hemispleen model of liver metastases, which give a larger yield of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells than orthotopic tumors. After allowing tumors to grow for 10 days after injection, livers were harvested and processed individually for ex vivo stimulation with CD3/CD28 Dynabeads followed by intracellular staining for IFN-γ expression and small selection of inhibitory checkpoint markers. The effect of MEKi alone was similar in KPC_S and KPC_R tumors and resulted in reduced expression of both PD-1 and LAG-3. The combination aPD-1 + MEKi offered a further significant reduction of expression of both markers (Figure 4G). Interestingly, despite the reduction in PD-1 and LAG-3 expression in both KPC cohorts, the only CD8+ T cells to produce IFN-γ at a significant level were from aPD-1 + MEKi–sensitive tumors (Figure 4H), suggesting that a mechanism of inducing memory T cell infiltration, independent from the T cell exhaustion pathway, may underlie the antitumor immune response to aPD-1 + MEKi.

Anti-CXCR2–blocking antibody overcomes the resistance mechanism for aPD-1 + MEKi treatment associated with KPC_S tumors at large size. We next examined whether increased infiltration of TANs and/or CXCR2+ TANs accounts for the treatment resistance observed with aPD-1 + MEKi–treated KPC_R tumors. As our previously published PDAC specimen analyses (19) have established the role of targeting CXCR2+ TANs in PDAC; this study has, therefore, focused on examining the role of anti-CXCR2 antibody in overcoming the resistance to the combination of aPD-1 and MEKi. Specifically, we assessed the efficacy of adding an anti-mouse CXCR2 blocking antibody (aCXCR2) to aPD-1 + MEKi in treating orthotopically implanted KPC_R tumors (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 3). After the implanted tumors were allowed to grow for 7 days, the addition of aCXCR2 did lead to more in-depth tumor regression and significantly improved survival in KPC_S tumors, but it had no effect on KPC_R tumors (Figure 5A). We noted that the sizes of tumors implanted were approximately 2–3 mm in diameter, larger than those of 1–2 mm in diameter in Figure 3A; thus, some tumors at the initial ultrasound measurement were bigger than others. Interestingly, we found that KPC_S tumors that started with a larger baseline tumor volume (Supplemental Figure 3A) were the tumors that developed resistance to aPD-1 + MEKi, whereas only one tumor that started with a smaller baseline tumor volume developed resistance. In contrast, the addition of aCXCR2 improved both local tumor control and overall survival even in KPC_S tumors that started with a larger tumor volume (Supplemental Figure 3A and Figure 5B). These results together support that CXCR2+ TAN infiltration is a mechanism of resistance to aPD-1 + MEKi in large KPC_S tumors and in KPC_R tumors.

Figure 5 Anti-CXCR2 blocking antibody induces more durable antitumor response following anti-PD-1 + MEKi treatment associated with KPC_S tumors at large size. (A) Growth curves of mice treated with MEKi ± aPD-1 ± -aCXCR2, as indicated. KPC_S: KPC001BH; KPC_R: KPC3403F, as indicated here and below. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice in A. (C) Caliper-measured tumor volumes of subcutaneously re-challenged tumors. (D) Tumor-free survival time in mice following tumor rechallenge. Results are presented as mean ± SEM. Growth curves were compared by the mixed effects model and survival curve compared by the Log-rank test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

The increase in the MPEC and central memory CD8+ T cells within aPD-1 + MEKi–treated KPC_S tumors (Figure 4G) suggested that these memory T cells could contribute to a durable antitumor response. To test this hypothesis, the survivor mice from the experiment depicted in Figure 5, A and B were rechallenged with subcutaneously implanted tumors formed by KPC_S cells and given the same therapy they received previously following rechallenge (Figure 5C). New C57Bl/6J mice were used as controls. There were no surviving KPC_R mice available for this “rechallenge” experiment. Orthotopic KPC_S tumor–bearing mice that survived following aPD-1 + MEKi or aPD-1 + MEKi + aCXCR2 treatment remained tumor free significantly longer than new mice after subcutaneous injections with KPC_S tumor cells (Figure 5C). In addition, mice that were treated with aPD-1 + MEKi + aCXCR2 remained tumor free longer and survived longer (Figure 5D) than those treated with aPD-1 + MEKi following tumor rechallenge. The reduction in CXCR2+ TANs as a result of aCXCR2 treatment may have further augmented the T cell response and subsequent memory T cell formation.

The effect of aPD-1 + MEKi treatment on NETosis and CD8+ T cells in the NETosis areas. We observed that TANs and CXCR2+ TANs infiltrated both KPC-R and KPC_S tumors following aPD-1 + MEKi regardless tumor size. Thus, aPD-1 + MEKi–associated resistance noted in large KPC_S tumors cannot be attributed to either TANs or CXCR2+ TANs but to a specific aspect of TANs that are present in large tumors. As large PDAC tumors are known to be associated with hypoxia and necrosis, which were indeed present in the larger KPC_S tumors (Supplemental Figure 4A), we next examined the intracellular signaling associated with hypoxia and necrosis with a focus on the NETosis process. Our hypothesis that NETosis may be associated with aPD-1 + MEKi–treatment resistance in large KPC tumors is further supported by prior reports showing that increased hypoxia can induce NETosis through stabilization of HIF1a signaling within TANs (41).

To test this hypothesis, RNA extracted from bulk tumors of KPC_S and KPC_R orthotopic tumors treated with either aPD-1 + MEKi or aPD-1 + DMSO were pooled and subjected to the whole transcriptomic RNA sequencing (RNA-seq). The resulting Transcripts Per Million–converted (TPM-converted) read counts were run through Singscore for NETosis gene sets (Figure 6A). aPD-1 + MEKi treated tumors clustered together in the hypoxic gene sets, but with marked reduction in the normalized enrichment score (NES) in KPC_S tumors compared with KPC_R tumors. With the NETosis-specific gene sets, Singscore demonstrated a decrease in the NES score of NOX-independent NETosis gene signature in KPC_S tumors, but not KPC_R tumors, following aPD-1 + MEKi treatment. This result suggested that the aPD-1 + MEKi treatment resistance is associated with NETosis.

Figure 6 Characterization of NETosis in the PDACs treated by aPD-1 with or without MEKi. (A) Singscore for the NETosis gene sets through a pooled bulk-tumor RNA-seq analysis following different treatments, as indicated (n = 5 pooled tumors/group). KPC_S: KPC001BH; KPC_R: KPC3403F, as indicated here and below. MPAS, M APK P athway A ctivity S core; Neutrophil_mcp, Neutrophil M icroenvironment C ell P opulations counter; TAN versus NN, Fold changes of genes upregulated in TANs versus Tissue N aive (circulating) N eutrophil. Necroptosis score was calculated with a panel of genes previously described. (B) Multiplexed immunofluorescence staining of NETs and CD8+ T cells in the same orthotopic tumors as in A. Blue, DAPI; White, MPO; Green, CD8. Note that areas of necrosis are adjacent to the areas enriched with NETosis, but less infiltration of CD8+ T cells. Scale bars: 1 mm (note that the sizes of tumors vary due to different treatment effects and, therefore, tumor images were amplified at different scales to similar sizes, resulting in different sizes of 1-mm scale bars). (C) Densities of TANs, NETs and CD8+ T cells counted in random 20 × HPFs in tumors from different treatment groups, as indicated. Statistics were conducted by Kruskal-Wallis tests without multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05. (D) Correlation between CD8+ T cell density and NET density. Pearson correlation was conducted with R and P value indicated. B–D, n = 3 or 4 mice/group. Experiment was repeated twice.

To directly detect NETs within these tumors and to assess their impact on CD8+ T cell infiltration, tumors from mice not used for the immunophenotyping in Figure 4, were stained for markers of NETosis on FFPE tissue sections. NETs can be detected in tissue by colocalizing signals of MPO and DNA, which are separated in non-NET–forming neutrophils (42). Histone H2B could also be used to aid detection while citrullinated histone H3 could be used as a specific marker of NOX-independent NETosis (43). Given the importance of NOX-dependent NETosis to MEK inhibition, we chose not to utilize histone H3. We also found the utility of H2B to be superfluous to DNA and, thus, H2B was dropped from subsequent NET panels. Interestingly, we found that both KPC_S and KPC_R tumors treated with vehicle/isotype controls and KPC_R tumors treated with aPD-1 + MEKi were significantly enriched with NETs (Figure 6, B and C). Areas of necrosis were surrounded by areas enriched with NETs, but scarce of CD8+ T cells. Interestingly, excluding necrotic areas, TAN density became smaller following aPD-1 + MEKi treatment compared to aPD-1 + DMSO in KPC_S tumors. This result differs from TAN density per tumor weight (Figure 4B), which appeared to have increased following aPD-1 + DMSO treatment. It is likely because TAN density per tumor weight in the tumors treated with aPD-1 + DMSO were diluted by large necrotic areas (Figure 6B). Note that KPC_R tumors were smaller than large KPC_S tumor; thus, the NET(+) area in KPC_R with aPD-1 + DMSO was not larger than that in KPC_S tumors. In contrast, NET density was not decreased significantly following aPD-1 + MEKi treatment compared with aPD-1 + DMSO in KPC_S tumors (Figure 6C) suggesting that MEKi does not target NETosis and also suggesting an increased ratio of NET to TAN density. NET density in tumors from the aPD-1 + DMSO and aPD-1 + MEKi groups together correlated negatively with CD8+ T cell density in the same tumors. This correlation was only statistically significant in the KPC_S tumors, but not in the KPC_R tumors (Figure 6D). Taken together, these results support the hypothesis that NETosis influences the resistance mechanism observed with aPD-1 + MEKi treatment of large, necrotic tumors and that of KPC_R tumors.

CXCR2 blockade inhibits NETosis by suppressing TAN recruitment to the hypoxic tumor areas. To further assess the role of TANs, NETosis, and hypoxia in mediating the response and resistance to aPD-1 + MEKi treatment, orthotopic tumors at approximately 1–2 mm in diameter were implanted and allowed to grow for 21 days followed by 10 days of treatment. This 21-day growth period was chosen to ensure the tumors were sufficiently advanced and necrotic, which is often found in human metastatic cancers. Mice were injected with Hypoxyprobe 1-hour before tumor harvest to enable quantification and visualization of tumor hypoxia. Hypoxyprobe is a small molecule that forms adducts with protein thiol groups under hypoxic conditions and is used for labeling hypoxic areas with an adduct-specific primary antibody for immunofluorescence staining. We confirmed that KPC_S tumors with a mean pretreatment baseline volume of approximately 500 mm3 became sensitive to aPD-1 + MEKi in combination with aCXCR2, whereas KPC_R tumors at the same sizes were resistance to aPD-1 + MEKi in absence of aCXCR2. However, when KPC_R tumors were allowed to grow for 21 days, even though they did not grow up to 500 mm3, they still did not share a statistically significant benefit from aCXCR2. Nevertheless, a trend in growth suppression with the addition of aCXCR2 was observed (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 The effect of CXCR2 blockade on NETosis and TAN recruitment to the hypoxic tumor areas. (A) Orthotopic tumors were allowed to grow for 21 days after establishment before they were treated with aPD-1 + MEKi or aPD-1 + MEKi + aCXCR2, as indicated, for 10 days (n = 4–6 mice/treatment group). Tumor volumes (vol) were measured before treatment as Day 0 and on Day 10. Tumor volumes on Day 10 were compared by the mixed effects model. On Day 10, tumors were harvested for multiplex immunofluorescence analysis in B–D. (B) Representative multiplex immunofluorescence staining images of NETosis at the border of necrotic tumor regions. * indicates NET+ areas. Staining markers are color coded as indicated. Ly-6G+, TAN; Ly-6G+MPO+, NETosis; Hypoxyprobe, hypoxia. An enlarged picture was provided in Supplemental Figure 4. (C) Comparison of TAN density and total NET+ area per tumor area and TAN density per hypoxia area between treatment groups. (D) Comparison of the percentage of hypoxic area per tumor between treatment groups (left). Comparison of the percentage of total NET+ area within hypoxic regions in same region (right). Results are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistics were performed by Kruskal-Wallis test and multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

The tumors harvested from this experiment were processed for multiplex immunofluorescence staining of TAN, NETosis, and areas of hypoxia (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 4B). When the tumors were larger than 100 mm3, there were demonstrable necrotic and hypoxic areas in the tumor compared with their smaller counterparts. The addition of aCXCR2 significantly reduced TAN density in both KPC_S and KPC_R tumors by approximately 4-fold. However, with the addition of aCXCR2, NET density in KPC_S tumors was significantly reduced by approximately 3-fold, whereas NET density was not reduced in KPC_R tumors (Figure 7C). These results suggested that aCXCR2 overcomes resistance to aPD-1 + MEKi mediated by TANs or TAN-associated NETosis in large KPC_S tumors and that KPC_R tumors appear to have an additional resistance mechanism for aCXCR2.

Hypoxia area as percent of total tumor area was significantly different between KPC_S and KPC_R tumors but was not significantly changed following the addition of aCXCR2 treatment (Figure 7D). In contrast, the density of TANs within the hypoxic areas was significantly reduced following aCXCR2 treatment (Figure 7C). To assess if aCXCR2 blockade directly altered NETosis, we quantitated the NET(+) area within the hypoxic area. We did not notice any significant change in NET(+) area following the addition of aCXCR2 treatment, suggesting that NETosis was reduced by suppressing TAN recruitment via CXCR2 blockade (Figure 7D). In addition, these data suggest that NETosis is produced from TANs that are recruited to the necrotic/hypoxic tumor areas and CXCR2 blockade can suppress NETosis by blocking the recruitment of TANs to hypoxic areas.

A risk score driven by the interaction between NETosis and MAPK signaling is significantly associated with poorer survival in human PDACs. We next assessed the relevance of NETosis with human PDACs by analyzing the data in the TCGA (Supplemental Table 2) and CPTAC database (Supplemental Table 3). We chose both databases to validate the results by each other, although it should be noted that the data quality and distribution of cases among different stages of PDAC vary between the 2 databases (Figure 8A) and that both databases mainly include stage I–III PDACs. We chose to use both datasets as independent validators of each other. The TCGA dataset was limited to stage I and II after applying a quality control filter of survival data. Due to the MEK inhibitors targeting of the mutant KRAS pathway, the MAPK activation signaling gene signature (44) was included in the analysis in addition to the NETosis-inducing gene sets (45). Using the tumor purity–normalized TCGA and CPTAC human PDAC RNA sequencing data sets, we employed a single-sample gene set enrichment assay to analyze the hypoxia signature, which was derived from the MSigDB Hallmark Hypoxia pathway, the MAPK activity score (MPAS) (44), the NETosis-inducing gene set (NET inducer), and the Neutrophil Abundance, by using the Microenvironment Cell Populations counter (MCP-Counter) (46). After filtering PDAC cases for survival beyond 90 days to exclude those who may have died from perioperative complications, a Cox-proportional hazard model was run for each dataset, respectively.

Figure 8 Multivariate cox-hazard model for assessing the survival correlation of MAPK and NETosis gene signatures in TCGA and CPTAC PDAC datasets and single cell analysis for assessing the interaction between NETosis and MAPK pathways. (A) TCGA; (B) CPTAC. MPAS, MAPK Activity Score. NET inducer, NETosis-inducing gene set. MCP Counter, Microenvironment Cell Populations counter. Reference: hazard ratio and 95% confidential interval. (C) The interaction between PDAC cancer cells and neutrophils. The clusters of PDAC cells and neutrophils were identified by single cell analysis. The top 50 strong interactions mediated by the genes involved in MAPK pathways (in red) in PDAC cells and those in the NET/NETosis pathways (in green) in neutrophils, respectively, as indicated, were delineated by arrows. Blue arrows delineate the interactions involving the genes in the NET/NETosis pathways; red arrows delineate the interactions involving the genes in the MAPK pathways; and purple arrows delineate the interactions involving genes in both MAPK and NET/NETosis pathways.

We did not find any of the above factors of hypoxia, MPAS, NET inducer, or neutrophil abundance to be prognostic in the univariant analysis (Supplemental Tables 4 and 5). Higher tumor stage, older age, and increased hypoxia shared trends associated with inferior survival. Interestingly, MPAS is associated with a strong trend toward improved survival in the multivariant analysis, suggesting that it may interact with other factors. We also noted that MPAS and NETosis-inducing gene sets were not 2 independent prognostic factors (Supplemental Figure 5) but instead, the prognostic value of MPAS was influenced by the expression of the NETosis gene sets, particularly in the TCGA dataset. A combined interaction plot and risk probability showed that PDACs with low MPAS and high NET-inducer score were at the lowest risk (best prognosis), while high MPAS and high NET-inducer scores were associated with the highest risk (worst prognosis). This is consistent with our above results (Figure 4B) showing that aPD-1 + MEKi treatment of smaller-size, MEKi-sensitive murine tumors, was associated with increased TAN infiltration, which would be anticipated to be associated with higher expression of NET-inducing genes. Together, these results suggested that MAPK signaling or NETosis-inducing gene by itself is not a poor prognostic factor. Therefore, we developed a risk score that is driven by the interaction between the NETosis-inducing gene sets and MPAS (designated MPAS*NET-inducers). After correcting for age and clinical stage, the risk score driven by the interaction between MPAS and NET inducer scores was strongly correlated with worse prognosis (HR: 1.99, 1.22–3.55; P = 0.006) for both TCGA and (HR: 1.67, 1.15-2.42, P = 0.007) CPTAC cohorts respectively (Figure 8, A and B). Spearman’s correlation showed that hypoxia scores correlate positively with NET inducer scores and also with the CXCL8 (IL8) expression (Supplemental Figure 6). The single cell suspension from a total of 15 resected PDAC tumors were clustered into multiple cell types. Ductal epithelial cells, which were anticipated to be primarily PDAC cells, as well as the cell types in the TME, were identified according to the markers previously established (47). The myeloid cell population was further clustered into myeloid subtypes, including macrophages, dendritic cells, and neutrophils. The cell-to-cell interaction between PDAC cells and neutrophils was analyzed (Supplemental Figure 6). Genes that mediate this cell-to-cell interaction are enriched with those in both the MAPK and NET/NETosis pathways according to the GSEA analysis. GO were used to further identify the genes whose products are functionally involved in the MAPK pathways in PDAC cells and in the NET/NETosis pathways in neutrophils, respectively (Supplemental Data Set 1). The results showed that the top 50 strong interactions were mediated mostly by the genes involved in MAPK pathways in PDAC cells and those in the NET/NETosis pathways in neutrophils (Figure 8C). Together with the literature showing that hypoxia induces MAPK signaling, these results suggested that hypoxia also upregulates NETosis-inducing genes, including CXCL8, which subsequently skews the neutrophil response towards NETosis.