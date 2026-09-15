Immune dysregulation and stem-like CD8+ T cell enrichment in type 1 diabetes pancreatic lymph nodes

Naive CD8+CXCR3+ T cells are enriched in T1D pLNs. High-parameter technologies, such as cytometry time of flight (CyTOF) (12, 17, 18), are necessary to deep-phenotype immune subsets. We applied CyTOF to pLNs from 10 organ donors with T1D and 12 organ donors without diabetes (ND donors) acquired through the Network for Pancreatic Organ donors with Diabetes (nPOD) program (Supplemental Table 1 and Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196445DS1). Clustering CD45+ immune cells revealed 11 unique cell populations spanning B cells, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, myeloid cells, and NK cells (Supplemental Figure 1A). We observed no significant differences in cluster abundance globally by clinical status (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Differential abundance of CXCR3lo naive CD8+ T cells in T1D pLNs. (A) Experimental workflow involving processing of pLN, staining for lineage, phenotypic, and QC markers, and data collection on a mass cytometer. After data acquisition, normalization of channels to internal bead controls used the premessa (99) package, and any confounding effects of batch or donor age on cluster composition were accounted for through incorporation as covariates in a linear model. (B) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) of subclustered CD8+ T cells. (C) Z-scored dot plot of marker expression for each CD8+ T cell subcluster. (D) Significantly increased proportion of subcluster 0 (CXCR3lo naive-like) in T1D pLN as determined by linear modeling (n = 22). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (E) Significantly increased percentage of naive CD8+ T cells expressing CXCR3 in an independent cohort of pLN donors by flow cytometry (n = 23). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. The P value for E is the result of ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple test correction.

Subclustering provided finer resolution of immune cell subsets. As 1 batch demonstrated slight, nonsignificant differences in age (Supplemental Figure 2), we compared cluster proportions using a linear model with age and batch incorporated as covariates. Subsetting and reclustering of B cells and CD4+ T cells yielded no significant changes in cluster abundance or marker expression by clinical status (Supplemental Figure 3). However, CD8+ T cell subclustering yielded 8 proteomic clusters (Figure 1B) with a T1D-associated increase in the proportion of CD8+ T cell cluster 0, expressing the naive T cell markers CD45RA and CCR7, the costimulatory molecules CD27 and CD28, as well as low levels of the chemokine receptor CXCR3, which confers migratory capacity toward CXCL10 (19) (Figure 1, C and D). Although we observed more variability due to the small number of donors, this finding was confirmed in an independent flow cytometry cohort consisting of 23 nPOD pLN cell isolates from ND donors, autoantibody-positive (AAb+) donors, and T1D donors (Supplemental Table 2) (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 4): T1D donors had significantly increased proportions of CXCR3+ cells within the naive (CD45RA+CCR7+) CD8+ T cell compartment compared with ND donors (P = 0.0114, fold change [FC] = 2.50) and AAb+ donors (P = 0.0090, FC = 4.91). Importantly, neither the frequency of this cluster nor the related flow cytometric phenotype was associated with age or disease duration (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). These phenotypic signatures are clinically relevant in peripheral blood studies: we recently reported a T1D-associated increase in CXCR3lo naive CD8+ T cells (20), and circulating CD8+ T cells with a more terminally differentiated/exhausted profile have been previously correlated with preservation of C-peptide and the response to teplizumab (12, 13).

IL-15 drives memory maintenance and averts the exhaustion program in T1D CD8+ T cells. To explore the transcriptomic profile of the cell populations identified by both CyTOF and fluorochrome-based flow cytometry, we performed single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) with TCR-seq on donor pLNs (Figure 2A). After quality control (QC), we obtained 122,300 cells from 16 individuals (n = 9 T1D; n = 7 ND) (Supplemental Table 3) that comprised 39 clusters spanning CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, B cells, NK cells, innate lymphoid cells (ILCs), monocyte/macrophages, and DCs (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). No significant differences in global cluster abundance across clinical status were detected (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). T cell subclustering yielded 19 subclusters spanning naive, memory, and exhausted T cells, as well as Tregs (Figure 2C). Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (FDR-corrected P < 0.05 and log 2 FC ≥0.26) were identified across multiple CD4+ T cell clusters, including T1D-associated downregulation of genes responsible for negative regulation of cytokine signaling (e.g., TNFAIP3 [ref. 21] within naive CD4, T follicular helper [Tfh], Th1/Th17, thymic Treg [tTreg] clusters) and activation/proliferation (e.g., JUND [ref.22] within Tfh, tTreg, Th1/Th17, and Th17 clusters), as well as a broad increase in IFN signaling genes (e.g., IFITM3 [ref. 23] within Th17, naive CD4, exhausted CD4, activated naive CD4, Tfh, and Th1/Th17 cells) (Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 2 IL-15 is predicted to drive signatures of memory maintenance and effector function in T1D. (A) Experimental workflow for scRNA-seq of pLNs (n = 16). (B) UMAP projection of total pLN cells, which were subsetted to T cells, reintegrated with reciprocal PCA (RPCA), and reclustered, resulting in 19 T cell clusters (C). (D) Heatmap of Z-scored gene expression data showing a selection of DEGs between T1D and ND donors across naive, Tcm, Teff, and Texh CD8+ T cells. Network plots using DEGs in (E) CD8+ Tcm cells (F) CD8+ Teff cells, and (G) CD8+ Texh cells showing enrichment of reactome pathways in T1D. (H) Compass plots of IREA results using the top genes upregulated in T1D (P < 0.05, log 2 FC >0.26) as input for (H) CD8+ Tcm cells, (I) CD8+ Teff cells, and (J) CD8+ Texh cells. Bar height is indicative of the enrichment score; color corresponds to the FDR-adjusted P value (2-sided Wilcoxon rank-sum test); red or blue arcs indicate significant positive or negative enrichment, respectively. Genes highlighted on the heatmap (D) met log 2 FC cutoffs of 0.26 and an adjusted P value (MAST) cutoff of 0.05. Pathway analysis was performed with the ReactomePA package and visualized if the adjusted (hypergeometric test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction) P values were less than 0.05 with the Clusterprofiler package.

Focusing further on pLN CD8+ T cell subsets, which were significantly altered in our CyTOF and flow cytometric data (Figure 1), we observed upregulation of genes involved in autophagy (MAP1LC3B [ref. 24], SQSTM1 [ref. 25]), migration (VIM), proliferation (IMPDH2 [ref. 26]), and cytokine production (TAGLN2 [ref. 27]) within the naive CD8+ T cell cluster in T1D versus ND donors (Figure 2D). T1D CD8+ T central memory (Tcm) cells showed upregulation of inflammatory cytokine signaling (IFNAR2 [ref. 28], IFITM3, LTB [ref. 29], SOCS3 [ref. 30], IL32 [ref. 31], IL27RA [ref. 32]) and regulators of terminal differentiation (BCL3 [ref. 33], BCL6 [ref. 34], BATF [ref. 35]). Both naive and Tcm CD8+ T cells from T1D donors displayed downregulated genes involved in the negative regulation of cytokine signaling (TNFAIP3 [ref. 21], SOCS1 [ref. 36]) and T cell exhaustion (DUSP2 [ref. 37], NR4A2 [ref. 38], TSC22D3 [ref. 39]). In the CD8+ effector T (Teff) cell cluster (Figure 2D), we observed an upregulation of genes involved in effector function (SLC3A2 [ref. 40], NKG7 [ref. 41]), as well as migratory genes (VIM [ref. 42], ITGA1 [ref. 43]) in T1D relative to ND donors. Within CD8+ Teff cells from T1D donors, we also noted upregulation of the antiapoptotic factor BCL2, which is important for the maintenance of long-lived memory cell subsets (44, 45) and downregulation of genes associated with terminal differentiation and exhaustion (CXCR4 [ref. 46], DUSP2 [ref. 37]). Similarly, in the exhausted CD8+ T cell (CD8+ Texh) cluster (Figure 2D), we observed upregulation of genes involved in migration (VIM [ref. 42]), calcium signaling/alarmins (S100A6, S100A11 [ref. 47]), inflammatory cytokine response (SOCS3, IFITM1, IFITM3, IFITM2 [refs. 23, 48]), and cytotoxicity (HMGN2 [ref. 49], GZMM), whereas genes associated with terminal differentiation and exhaustion (TSC22D3, DUSP2, HLA-DQB1 [ref. 50]) were downregulated in T1D donor cells. We did not detect differential expression of other canonical markers of stemness or exhaustion (i.e., TCF7, LEF1, CD122, CXCR3, PD1), potentially due to data sparsity or differential regulation of protein and RNA expression.

Pathway analysis using the Reactome database revealed that naive CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7A) in T1D samples were enriched for autophagy and mitophagy. Additionally, T1D CD8+ Tcm cells were enriched for IL signaling and IFN signaling (Figure 2E), while CD8+ Teff cells (Figure 2F) were enriched for IL signaling and smooth muscle contraction, the latter likely reflecting increased calcium signaling (ANXA1, ANXA2) (51). Last, CD8+ Texh cells (Figure 2G) were enriched for IFN signaling, IL signaling, and signal transduction through growth factor receptors (TGFB1, FLT3LG [ref. 52]) and second messengers (PIM1 [ref. 53]). We then performed immune response enrichment analysis (IREA), which uses an extensive database of gene sets induced by cytokine treatment (54), to infer the cytokine milieu driving these CD8+ T cell phenotypes. Across the trajectory of CD8+ T cell differentiation, IL-15 signaling was notably enriched in T1D versus ND (Supplemental Figure 7B; Figure 2, H–J). The IL-15 pathway is known to promote stemness and restrain exhaustion-like phenotypes (55) and can synergize with other inflammatory cytokines to promote effector function (56). Collectively, these data and our prior peripheral blood findings (20) suggest Tc1 skewing as an immunological feature of T1D shared across tissues.

CD8+ T cell clones possessing naive-like and TCF7+TOX+ phenotypes are more prevalent in T1D pLNs. Recent methods have been developed to enable joint analysis of repertoire characteristics and phenotype, namely Clonotype Neighbor Graph Analysis (CoNGA) (57), which can reveal transcripts associated with specific TCR genes and features. We applied CoNGA to our pLN dataset, which identified 35 groups with significant (CoNGA score <1) overlap in TCR and gene expression neighborhoods and a minimum of 4 cells per group (Supplemental Figure 8). In accordance with the original CoNGA publication (57), we found a stronger relationship between receptor and phenotypes in CD8+ T cells and invariant T cells: the majority of our CoNGA hit clusters were composed of CD8+ T cells, including naive, effector, and mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT) cell clusters (Supplemental Figure 8). Among these clusters, we found 10 that were overrepresented in T1D donors (Figure 3A, left-most orange bar).

Figure 3 Integrative receptor and gene expression analysis highlights an enriched naive CD8+ T cell TCR cluster in T1D pLNs. (A) Gene expression and TCR graph versus graph results for CoNGA clusters with a score below 1. The left half of the semicircle indicates gene expression cluster; the right half of the semicircle indicates TCR cluster assignment. Bar plots indicate the relative proportion of T1D (orange) and ND (blue) cells for the given cluster (left) and for the entire dataset (right), followed by the same for the nPOD ID, where colors represent different donors. The top-9 DEGs are shown per cluster, as well as TCR genes and TCR sequence features (57) (TCR-seq features panel: red indicates higher and blue indicates lower scores relative to the rest of the dataset). Manually curated marker genes are shown on the far right, with red dots colored by mean expression and sized by the percentage of cells expressing the gene. DEGs were determined by Wilcoxon sum-rank test and scaled by an adjusted P value, where full height required a P value of less than 10–6. Fold changes of less than 2 are shown in gray. Differences in T1D-associated GEX cluster 8/TCR cluster 4 (B) and GEX cluster 11/TCR cluster 13 (C) were assessed with a 2-way Fisher’s exact test. VA, TCR-variable alpha chain; VB, TCR-variable beta chain.

We observed that CoNGA clone hits belonging to CoNGA gene expression (GEX) cluster 8 and TCR cluster 4 were found in several T1D donors (highest frequency in new-onset donor 6550), whereas 37 of 38 clones detected in ND donors (97%) were found in a single ND donor possessing high-risk HLA alleles (HLA A*0201, HLA DRB1*0401) (Supplemental Table 5). Thus, clones belonging to these clusters were more often found in T1D donors (P = 0.0012, OR = 1.988) (Figure 3B). The enriched GEX cluster 8/TCR cluster 4 was composed of CD8+ T cells with high TCR diversity (113 unique clonotypes and 113 total cells, indicative of no clonal expansion) and high expression of CCR7, SELL, LEF1, TCF7, and IL7R. This naive-like cluster possessed some features suggesting prior activation, namely KLRK1 (58), costimulatory molecule HCST (59) encoding DAP10, and low CXCR3 expression. This cluster displayed a diverse TCR β chain (TRB) repertoire, while α chain (TRA) gene usage was restricted to TRAV14/DV4, TRAV38-2/DV8, and TRAV38-1 (Figure 3A). Additionally, this cluster had a low Atchley factor 4 score (blue af4 logo, TCR-seq features panel, Figure 3A), which has previously been associated with larger, more hydrophobic residues (57). GEX cluster 11/TCR cluster 13 possessed a more terminally differentiated profile, expressing cytotoxicity marker genes (GZMA, GZMK, NKG7), the costimulatory molecule gene HCST, as well as CXCR3, TCF7 and TOX (Figure 3A). Although infrequent, this cluster was also present in multiple T1D donors, with only 2 of 18 clones being found in ND donors (Figure 3C).

We searched for T1D clones (60) in these T1D-associated CoNGA clusters based on a similarity to the known α chain complementary determining region 3 (CDR3) sequence, given recent data on potential α chain biases in autoreactive clones in T1D (61). Within the naive-like cluster, several clones shared CDR3a (allowing 1 amino acid mismatch) with known T1D clones in T1D donors, namely four GAD65-reactive clones, 2 preproinsulin-reactive (PPI-reactive) clones, and a clone that possessed a CDR3a chain shared across multiple specificities in a new-onset donor. We also found 3 clones with CDR3a matching known GAD65, ZNT8 186–194 , and PPI 16–25 clones in a control donor with high-risk HLA alleles (Supplemental Table 5). In the more terminally differentiated cluster, we found an expanded clone (clone size of 6) matching a PPI-reactive clone, as well as sharing the α chain motif “AGGYQKVTF” present in the previously published 22.A10 (62) PPI 1-11 clone (Supplemental Table 5). Thus, these enriched clusters may contain autoreactive specificities. Interestingly, we also noted an increase (P = 0.0007, OR = 2.153) in a group of expanded TCRs (GEX cluster 16, TCR cluster 13) composed of MAIT and semi-invariant T cells (TRAV1-2 gene usage and a more diverse set of TRB chains) in T1D pLNs (Supplemental Figure 9).

Shared memory T cell populations have an enhanced effector phenotype in pancreatic tissue slices. To investigate receptor and phenotype sharing across tissues, we performed scRNA-seq on isolated immune cells from fresh pancreatic tissue slices (63, 64) and paired pLNs (Figure 4A) from 2 donors with recent-onset T1D (nPOD 6551, duration 0.58 years; nPOD 6536, duration 4 years) with independently confirmed insulitis (65). Data integration yielded 17 clusters, including naive, memory, and effector CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations, Tregs, B cells, and resident macrophage populations (Figure 4B). We first interrogated the TCR repertoire, and while both donors possessed insulitis, donor 6551 with newer-onset T1D possessed more extensive insulitis than did donor 6536 (Figure 4C). We found that expanded clones localized mostly to clusters 0 (CD8+ Teff) and 2 (CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes [CTLs]), respectively corresponding to CD8+ T cell populations with lower and higher expression of cytotoxicity-related molecules (GZMK, CST7, LTB) (Figure 4, D and E). Clone sharing across pancreas and pLN was minimal, with Morisita-Horn (MH) values of 0.007 and 0.002 for cross-tissue overlap for donors 6536 and 6551, respectively (Figure 4F). However, even with our limited sample size, we were able to detect 6 unique clonotypes shared across tissues and clusters, with 2 clones shared across tissues (Figure 4G and Table 1). We detected an expanded CD4+ T cell clone in donor 6536 (cluster 9, ICOShi Tcm), as well as an expanded CD8+ T cell clone in donor 6551 (clusters 0 and 2 CD8+ Teff and CTL), which were shared between tissues. Most sharing was detected between the effector CD8 clusters 0 and 2, especially in donor 6551, as compared with donor 6536, perhaps due to reduced infiltration and increased disease duration.

Figure 4 Cross-tissue clone and phenotype sharing in pLNs and pancreas. (A) Processing workflow of human pancreatic slices: pancreas was embedded in agarose and sliced using a vibratome to yield 150 μm slices (63, 64) and then processed to a single-cell suspension, selected for CD45+ cells, and run on the 10X Chromium controller. (B) UMAP of integrated gene expression data (n = 2 donors, pLN and pancreatic slices). (C) Histological staining (obtained from nPOD Aperio eSlide manager) for insulin (pink), glucagon (blue), and CD3 (brown) across the pancreas tail of the 2 donors with paired pancreatic slice and pLN data shows increased insulitis in donor 6551 with new-onset T1D. Scale bars: 101 mm for donor 6551 (original magnification, ×10) and 50 mm for donor 6536 (original magnification, ×20). (D) Dot plot showing z-scored gene expression per cluster in B, with dot size corresponding to the percentage of cells in the cluster expressing the marker. Marker genes were determined by the Wilcoxon rank-sum test. (E) Bar plot illustrating the distribution of expanded clones across clusters, with the majority of expanded clones localizing to memory CD8+ T cell cluster 0 (CD8+ Teff) and cluster 2 (CD8+ CTL). (F) MH metric shows limited repertoire overlap across tissues. (G) Alluvial plot subsetted to only shared clones showing clonal sharing between clusters 5 (eTreg) and 9 (ICOShi Tcm), and 0 (CD8+ Teff) and 2 (CD8+ CTL) across both clusters and tissues.

Table 1 Sequences of shared clones across pLN and pancreatic tissue slices

We next investigated tissue-specific phenotypic differences in these clusters. We noted that CD8+ Teff cell clusters 0 and 2, defined by expression of NK cell receptors (KLRK1 [ref. 66], KLRB1 [ref. 67]), Th1-related chemokine receptors and ligands (CXCR3, CXCR6, CCL5 [ref. 68]), and terminal memory markers (LAG3, KLRD1, EOMES [ref. 69]), were the most commonly shared clusters across tissues, whereas less-differentiated subsets, such as naive T cells, were expectedly more prevalent in pLNs. Additionally, inflammatory macrophages expressing IL1B were more prevalent in pancreatic tissues (Figure 5A). Examination of DEGs in total CD8+ T cells between tissues revealed increased expression of genes that promote naive/stem-like phenotypes, LEF1 (log 2 FC = 4.8, P adj = 1.6 × 10–7) and SELL (log 2 FC = 4.0, P adj = 1.4 × 10–7), in pLNs relative to pancreas (Figure 5B). As this could partially be explained by the increased proportion of naive cells in pLNs, we compared gene expression of shared cell populations across tissues. Cells from cluster 0 (CD8+ Teff) derived from pancreatic tissue slices had upregulated markers of cytotoxicity, such as GZMB (log 2 FC = 5.46, P adj = 1.4 × 10–46), and exhaustion, such as DUSP4 (70) (log 2 FC = 6.6, P adj = 1.3 × 10–57), alongside downregulation of the common γ chain cytokine receptor genes IL7R (log 2 FC = –1.9, P adj = 2.5 × 10–10) and IL2RG (log 2 FC = –2.0, P adj = 4.1 × 10–5) (Figure 5C). Cluster 2, with a transcriptomic profile similar to that of cluster 0 but with upregulated cytotoxicity and memory markers (CD8+ CTLs), demonstrated expression differences similar to those seen in cluster 0 across tissues (Figure 5D). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of cluster 0 revealed upregulation of inflammatory signaling pathways, namely IL-6/JAK/STAT3 (log 2 FC = 2.3, P adj = 1.5 × 10–19) and TNF-α signaling (log 2 FC = 0.34, P adj = 1.7 × 10–7), as well as downregulation of Wnt/β-catenin signaling (log 2 FC = –0.6, P adj = 2.3 × 10–3) (Figure 5E) in pancreatic tissue slices versus pLNs, altogether suggesting that this cluster acquired a more differentiated transcriptomic program in pancreas relative to pLNs. We observed similar upregulation of inflammatory pathways in cluster 2, representing an activated effector phenotype (Figure 5F). Notably, while Wnt/β-catenin signaling was not significantly enhanced in pLNs for this cluster, we did observe upregulation of GIMAP5 (71) (log 2 FC = –3.3, P adj =1.5 × 10–8) in pLNs, a gene that is an important negative regulator of GSK3β and thus potentially enhances Wnt signaling. Consistent with prior observations of IL-15 signaling in the pancreas (72), IREA of DEGs from CD8+ T cell clusters 0 and 2 between the pLNs and pancreas revealed enriched IL-15 signaling as a driver of differential tissue phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 5 Tissue-dependent gene expression programs of memory CD8+ T cell populations. (A) Bar plot illustrating the percentage of each cluster per tissue. (B) Violin plots illustrating differential expression of LEF1 and SELL in CD8+ T cells between tissues. (C) Volcano plot of DEGs in cluster 0 (CD8+ Teff) and (D) cluster 2 (CD8+ CTL) between pancreatic slices and pLNs. DEGs were defined as a log 2 FC of greater than 0.26 and a corrected P value of less than 0.05 (Wilcoxon). (E) GSEA of cluster 0 and (F) cluster 2 using Hallmark gene sets. ssGSEA was performed using Escape, and DE gene sets were identified by Wilcoxon test. The top-20 gene sets with an adjusted P value of less than 0.05 were plotted, with a positive FC indicating upregulation in pancreatic tissue slice (orange) and negative FC indicating upregulation in pLNs (blue). Up, upregulated.

CXCR3+ naive T cells show features of stemness and polyfunctionality in pLNs. To better understand the phenotype and function of the naive CXCR3+ cells (cluster 0) enriched in T1D pLN, we examined the expression of canonical exhaustion and TSCM markers on pLN CD8+ T cells from 5 T1D donors and 5 ND donors by flow cytometry. We confirmed that across all donors, CXCR3+ naive CD8+ T cells, along with the remainder of the naive cells (CXCR3– naive), expressed significantly more T cell factor 1 (TCF1) (P = 0.0006, FC = 2.01) and contained a significantly greater fraction of TCF1+ cells than did memory cells (P = 0.0012, FC = 1.97) (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 11). We also observed that TSCMs (CD45RA+CD45RO–CXCR3–CD95+CD27+) and CXCR3+ naive CD8+ T cells expressed similar levels of TOX, with both populations displaying increased TOX expression relative to CXCR3– naive cells (TSCMs: P = 0.0130, FC = 1.21; naive CXCR3+: P = 0.0013, FC = 1.19) (Figure 6C). Interestingly, we also noted increased TCF1 expression on naive CXCR3+ cells from T1D versus ND pLNs (Figure 6D) (P = 0.0159, FC=2.08). Supporting the notion that these cells possess a transitional phenotype, TCF1+ cells displayed significantly increased CD127 expression (P = 0.0107, FC = 1.32), reduced PD-1 expression (P = 0.0003, FC = 0.80), and enhanced CD5 expression (P < 0.0001, FC = 1.85) as compared with TCF1– cells (Figure 6, E–G). Moreover, after 4 hours of stimulation with PMA and ionomycin, we found that naive CXCR3+ cells upregulated expression of IL-2 (P = 0.0002, FC = 3.11) and TNF-α (P = 0.0006, FC = 3.12) compared with the remainder of the naive (CXCR3–) cells (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 12), but had reduced IFN-γ expression compared with TSCMs and memory cells, and expression levels of IL-2 and TNF-α similar to those of TSCMs. Importantly, these data support the idea that this subset has features of stemness, polyfunctionality, and a potentially transitional phenotype.

Figure 6 Naive CXCR3+CD8+ T cells possess features of stemness and polyfunctionality. Flow cytometry–mediated assessment of pLN cells for canonical TSCM markers and cytokine expression. (A) Naive CXCR3+ (nCXCR3+) cells resembled TSCM and naive cells in their expression of TCF1 (n = 10; repeated-measures, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test). (B) Enrichment of TCF1+ cells in naive CXCR3+ cells versus memory cells (n = 10; repeated-measures Friedman test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test). (C) TSCM and nCXCR3+ cells express more TOX than naive cells (n = 10, repeated-measures, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test). (D) T1D pLN nCXCR3+ cells express enhanced TCF1, as quantified by the stain index [(median TCF1 expression in nCXCR3+ cells – median TCF1 expression in memory CD8+ T cells)/(SD of TCF1 in memory CD8+ T cells × 2)] (n = 5 per group; 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test). (E) Upregulation of CD127, (F) downregulation of PD-1, and (G) upregulation of CD5 in TCF1+ versus TCF1– cells (n = 10; 2-tailed t test). (H) After 4 hours, PMA/ionomycin stimulation with GolgiStop, nCXCR3+ cells possess more IL-2– and TNF-α–expressing cells than naive cells, more closely resembling TSCMs for expression of these molecules (n = 10; repeated-measures, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test). Data are presented as the median and quartiles.

TCF1+TOX+ T cells demonstrate tissue-specific phenotypes and localize to islets in human T1D. We performed PhenoCycler analysis of pancreas and pLNs from donor 6551 to examine the tissue localization of naive-like and terminal effector phenotypes in insulitis (Figure 7A). CD3+ T cells were classified as TCF1+TOX– (TCF1+, naive), TCF1–TOX+ (TOX+, memory and exhausted), and TCF1+TOX+ (activated transitional and effector) cell populations (Figure 7B). TCF1+TOX+ cells in the pancreas were found more often near or within the islet boundary than TCF1+ or TOX+ cells, with TOX+ cells being more proximally located than TCF1+ cells (Figure 7C). In accordance with our single-cell analysis of CD8+ T cells across tissues, we observed enhanced inhibitory receptor expression (namely, TOX, CD57, PD-1) in TCF1+TOX+ and TOX+ cell subsets in the pancreas relative to pLNs (Figure 7, D and E). Thus, these data indicate a spectrum of memory CD8+ T cell phenotypes in the pancreas, which included an activated TCF1+TOX+ cell population near the islets. Akin to recent reports in NOD mice that precursor diabetogenic T cells are primed and maintained as a self-renewing pool in the pLNs and seed terminally differentiated cells that expand in the islets (5), our data indicate that distinct tissue programs allow for the maintenance of CD8+ T cell populations and the prevention of exhaustion in pLNs, as well as acquisition of further effector function in the pancreas during human T1D.