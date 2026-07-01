Genome-wide variation in cell-free DNA end-motif entropy predicts immunotherapy response in head and neck cancer

Generation of cfDNA WGS from longitudinal plasma samples in a multi-institutional phase II trial. Our cohort comprised 68 patients from the original cohort of 92 patients with locally advanced, surgically resectable HNSCC who had available plasma samples and were enrolled in a prospective, multi-institutional phase II clinical trial. For a subset of patients in the original cohort, only whole blood was collected, and these samples were excluded because genomic DNA contamination precludes accurate cfDNA fragmentation profiling. Thus, the current cohort spanned 6 academic institutes and included 40 clinical full or partial responders and 28 nonresponders, as determined by treatment effect (TE) (see Methods), with no significant differences in demographic or clinical variables between the response groups (Table 1, Figure 1, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196284DS1). All patients received a single 200 mg i.v. dose of neoadjuvant pembrolizumab, followed by surgical resection and adjuvant radiotherapy (60–66 Gy). High-risk patients received concurrent weekly cisplatin (40 mg/m2), and all patients were eligible to receive postoperative pembrolizumab for up to 7 total doses. Plasma (0.5 mL) was collected at 3 defined clinical time points: prior to neoadjuvant therapy (screen), the day of surgery (day 0), and 3–10 weeks after surgery (adjuvant week 1).

Figure 1 Experimental design and analytical workflow for the HNSCC cohort. Patients with head and HNSCC underwent surgical tumor resection and pembrolizumab immunotherapy, followed by adjuvant radiation therapy (60–66 Gy over 6 weeks) and cisplatin (40 mg/m2) for high-risk pathological features. A total of 185 blood samples were collected at defined intervals throughout the course of treatment and follow-up from 68 patients across 6 institutions (UC, U-M, OSU, MUSC, MDACC, and UofL). Plasma-derived circulating cfDNA was isolated from blood samples collected at 3 different time points (screen, day 0, and adjuvant week 1) and subjected to WGS. Fragmentation features were extracted using FinaleToolkit, including MDS, single genome-wide summary score), rMDS, end-motif frequencies, DELFI, genome-wide coverage, and fragment length distributions. CV, cross-validation.

Table 1 Demographic characteristics of the HNSCC study cohort by treatment response

Of the 185 cfDNA WGS libraries generated from plasma samples, 176 met predefined quality control criteria (details are provided in Methods), achieving a median sequencing coverage of approximately 1.9× per sample (Supplemental Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 2). From these, 10 patients (i.e., 25 samples) were randomly set aside as a prespecified holdout set for the later evaluation of the machine learning model, and the analysts remained blinded to these samples. The remaining 151 samples from 58 patients constituted the analysis dataset used for all subsequent analyses, including unsupervised rMDS clustering, differential rMDS analysis, and machine learning model training and cross-validation (Supplemental Figure 1B). The pre-holdout set of 25 samples from 10 patients was reserved exclusively for the evaluation of model generalizability and was not used in any upstream analyses. Forty-one patients provided samples across all 3 longitudinal time points, with sample distribution approximately balanced among visits (Supplemental Figure 2A). Samples from the University of Cincinnati (UC) constituted a greater proportion (48%) compared with other institutions (Supplemental Figure 2B). Responders and nonresponders were balanced in the analysis set. Technical metadata, including cfDNA isolation and library preparation dates, showed no systematic biases or imbalances between the analysis set and the pre-holdout set (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

Unsupervised analysis of rMDS distinguishes immunotherapy responders from nonresponders. We first examined whether differences in fragmentation patterns existed between responders and nonresponders. Given the low sequencing coverage, we partitioned the reference genome into nonoverlapping bins of 500 kb. Within each genomic bin, we utilized FinaleToolkit (21) to extract standard fragmentomic features, including fragment length, fragment coverage corrected for guanine + cytosine% (G+C%) content bias, and DELFI. Additionally, FinaleToolkit was used to compute genome-wide summary statistics for each sample, including frequencies of 5′ end motifs (n = 256) and MDS (n = 1) (18). Copy number variations (CNVs) for each genomic bin and tumor fractions for each sample were calculated using ichorCNA (22). To isolate the response-associated variance, we removed potential batch effects arising from plasma collection sites, cfDNA isolation procedures, and library preparation dates (details are provided in Methods; Supplemental Figure 3). Despite these analyses, none of these features demonstrated the separations between responders and nonresponders (silhouette scores 0.015–0.077; Supplemental Figure 4 and Supplemental Table 3).

A recent study has reported differences in genome-wide MDSs between patients with HNSCC and healthy individuals (18). However, the genome-wide MDS represents only a single aggregated metric of the variations in cfDNA 5′ end motifs. Given that the 5′ end of cfDNA fragments strongly correlates with cellular epigenetic profiles (18, 23), which vary substantially across genomic regions and reflect underlying gene-regulatory mechanisms (24, 25), evaluating end-motif diversity variations at a regional level across the genome could better capture this biological complexity. To address this, we developed a fragmentomic metric, termed the rMDS, which extends the genome-wide MDS by quantifying variations in the Shannon entropy of 5′ end 4 mer motifs across distinct genomic regions (Figure 2A). Remarkably, after correcting for batch effects, the z score transformed rMDS value effectively and unbiasedly discriminated immunotherapy responders from nonresponders in our cohort (Figure 2B). Interestingly, rMDS could differentiate between these 2 groups even at the pretreatment screening time point, suggesting that baseline differences in cellular epigenetic states may predict responsiveness to immunotherapy (Figure 2C). The greatest separation was observed at the most recent sample collection time point (adjuvant week 1, silhouette score = 0.327) compared with day 0 (silhouette score = 0.297) and screening (silhouette score = 0.261).

Figure 2 rMDS distinguishes immunotherapy responders from nonresponders. (A) Schematic representation of rMDS calculation: cfDNA 5′ end motifs are quantified within 500 kb genomic bins, and Shannon entropy is computed to yield rMDS, preserving regional information relative to genome-wide MDS. (B) UMAP visualization demonstrates clear separation of responders and nonresponders based on rMDS from 5′ end motifs that are related to cfDNA fragmentation, with minimal separation observed using 3′ end motifs as the control. (C) rMDS (5′ end motifs) profiles at screening, day 0, and adjuvant week 1 also independently separate responders from nonresponders. Silhouette scores quantify cluster separation. Ellipses represent approximately 2 SDs from group centroids.

It is possible that the observed separation between the 2 groups could be attributed to potential batch effects specifically related to nucleotide sequence context or confounding changes in the overall nucleotide composition of cfDNA fragments, rather than genuine fragmentation patterns at the 5′ end. To address these concerns, we calculated the rMDS control based on 3′ end 4 mer motifs, which are not reported to be related to cfDNA fragmentation by the standard WGS approach we used. As expected, we found no differences in the 3′ end rMDS control between responders and nonresponders (silhouette score = 0.07), suggesting that the observed group separation by the 5′ end rMDS was not confounded by sequence composition or other technical effects (Figure 2B).

To assess the effect of sequencing depth on rMDS estimation, we performed empirical downsampling using the deeply sequenced BH01 cfDNA dataset from Snyder et al. (13) (~56× effective coverage). Reads were downsampled to 50×, 25×, 10×, 5×, 2×, 1×, and 0.1× coverage, and 500 kb rMDS profiles were recalculated (Supplemental Figure 6). Correlation with the full-depth reference increased monotonically with coverage, reaching r = 0.93 at 5× and remaining high at approximately 2× (r = 0.82), comparable to our study (~1.9×). Substantial decreases in correlation with the full-depth reference occurred only at extreme downsampling (0.1×). Downsampling of patient samples similarly demonstrated preserved responder/nonresponder discrimination at moderate reductions in coverage (silhouette scores = 0.3–0.42), with deterioration only at very low depth (silhouette score = 0.151; Supplemental Figure 7). These results suggest that, while deeper sequencing improved precision, a biologically meaningful rMDS structure was retained at the coverage used in our study.

We further evaluated the optimal k mer choice (Supplemental Figure 8). The 4 mer model demonstrated the strongest group separation (silhouette score = 0.3). Shorter 3 mers probably lacked sufficient sequence complexity, whereas 5 and 6 mers greatly expanded the feature space (1,024–4,096 different end motifs), resulting in sparse counts per end-motif type in each genomic bin at our sequencing depth (~1–4 fragments per end-motif type in each bin) and, thus, unstable entropy estimation. Therefore, 4 mers provided an optimal balance between contextual information and statistical robustness under the current low-coverage conditions.

Longitudinal dynamics of differential rMDS patterns reveal telomere-associated fragmentation shifts. To identify genomic regions with differential rMDS patterns, we conducted a genome-wide comparative analysis of rMDS between immunotherapy responders and nonresponders. Besides the technical batch effect, other clinical variables, such as age and sex, could also affect the cfDNA fragmentation status. We further used a linear mixed-effects modeling approach to account for repeated measures across time points and different clinical covariates, including age, race, sex, ethnicity, diagnosis, smoking status, and alcohol use (details in Methods). After the correction for multiple hypothesis testing, we identified 1,080 significantly differential 500 kb bins (q < 0.1, Supplemental Table 4), including 545 genomic bins showing higher rMDSs in nonresponders and 535 bins showing lower rMDSs (Figure 3A). To explore the longitudinal dynamics of these differential rMDS regions, we applied joint hierarchical clustering to z score–transformed rMDS values measured across 3 longitudinal time points in the same patients (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Differential rMDS regions between immunotherapy responders and nonresponders. (A) Volcano plot of differential rMDS genomic bins between responders and nonresponders across all samples. Regions with significantly increased or decreased motif diversity in responders are highlighted (linear mixed-effects model with empirical Bayes moderation; FDR <0.1). (B) Heatmap of differentially enriched rMDS regions across 3 time points (screen, day 0, adjuvant [Adj] week 1) reveals distinct longitudinal dynamics between responders and nonresponders, stratified by cluster. Middle panel: Line plots show the mean z score trajectory over time for each cluster, separated by response status. Bottom panel: Normalized density of distances from each rMDS region to the nearest chromosome end for each cluster, compared with a null distribution. P values indicate 1-sided Mann-Whitney U tests assessing whether the actual distribution was significantly closer to chromosome ends than the null. (C) GO enrichment analysis of differential rMDS clusters. Enrichment was tested using g:Profiler (hypergeometric test with FDR correction). The top 10 terms by fold enrichment are shown.

This clustering approach yielded 3 distinct clusters, each characterized by unique dynamic patterns of the rMDS. Cluster 1 showed the most pronounced divergence in rMDSs between responders and nonresponders, with initially large differences at screening that narrowed at day 0 before separating again by adjuvant week 1. Cluster 2 consistently showed higher rMDSs in nonresponders across all time points, whereas cluster 3 demonstrated the opposite pattern (Figure 3B).

Because the differential regions were defined using a statistical model that jointly evaluated response-associated differences across all time points while adjusting for patient-level covariates, we further examined the trajectories using covariate-corrected rMDS values. Consistent with the model results, visualization of covariate-adjusted signals confirmed substantial differences between responders and nonresponders for all 3 clusters (Supplemental Figure 9), supporting the robustness of the identified differential regions. These analyses clarify that the regions identified by the mixed-effects model captured longitudinal response-associated effects that may not have been fully apparent when visualizing unadjusted, only technically corrected, rMDS values alone.

Intrigued by the genomic locations of these clusters, we performed enrichment analysis. Remarkably, cluster 1 regions were significantly enriched near telomeric regions (Mann-Whitney P = 5.8 × 10–15, permutation P < 1 × 10–5), a feature absent in clusters 2 and 3 (Figure 3B). These findings suggest that distinct fragmentation dynamics near telomeric chromatin may be associated with the immunotherapy response.

Gene ontology analysis links longitudinal dynamics of differential rMDS patterns to immune, lectin signaling, and keratinization programs. Next, we sought to characterize the genes enriched in differential rMDS regions exhibiting distinct longitudinal dynamics. Gene ontology (GO) analysis identified unique functional signatures across rMDS clusters related to both immune system components and HNSCC tumor biology (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 5). Specifically, cluster 1 was characterized by enrichment in keratinization, a defining histologic hallmark of squamous cell carcinomas, which constitute the predominant form of head and neck cancers. Particularly, the extent and type of keratinization were known to have prognostic value and were linked to differential survival outcomes (26–32). Cluster 2 was predominantly enriched for IL-1 and centromere protein A–related (CENPA-related) terms. Previous studies indicate that IL-1 signaling has been related to tumor growth and metastasis in HNSCC (33). Moreover, subnuclear patterns of CENPA have been shown to be correlated with immunotherapy responses in other cancer types (34) and chemotherapy disease curability in patients with HNSCC (35). Cluster 3 was characterized by enrichment in lectin signaling; previous studies have shown that genes within this group, such as KLRK1, are highly expressed in HNSCC and are linked to favorable prognosis and increased immune cell infiltration (36).

Representative rMDS z score trajectories at selected genomic loci further illustrated these patterns. A cluster 3 region located at chr12:52.0–52.5 Mb, encompassing keratin genes (e.g., KRT7, KRT86, and KRT85), showed an increase in rMDS in responders and a decrease in rMDS in nonresponders (Supplemental Figure 10). Another telomeric cluster 1 region at chr9:135.5–137.5 Mb demonstrated similar diverging trends (Supplemental Figure 10). Furthermore, loci enriched for CENPA-related and lectin signaling–related genes from clusters 2 and 3 displayed distinct group-specific fragmentation dynamics (Supplemental Figure 11).

rMDS-based predictive modeling robustly discriminates immunotherapy responders across multiple validation scenarios. We next explored the potential of rMDS as a composite biomarker for predicting immunotherapy responses in patients with HNSCC. To mitigate overfitting due to limited sample sizes, we applied singular value decomposition (SVD) to genome-wide rMDS values, reducing feature dimensionality. Additionally, we utilized the Tabular Prior-data Fitted Network (TabPFN) classifier, which is specifically designed for machine learning studies with small sample sizes (37). Patient-level predictions were obtained using the most recent available time point, since our unsupervised analysis suggested greater rMDS separation at more recent time points (Figure 2C and Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Predicting immunotherapy responses in HNSCC using rMDS. (A) Overview of the rMDS-based machine learning pipeline. Dimensionality reduction was first applied using truncated SVD. Dimensionality reduction was performed by truncated SVD, and reduced features were used to train TabPFN models. Patient-level probabilities were obtained by using the most recent available time point, then binarized as responder or nonresponder. (B) Cross-validation strategy. Models were trained using a 10-fold patient-level cross-validation repeated 100 times. (C) Institute holdout evaluation strategy. For each iteration, one institute was held out entirely for testing while the model was trained on the remaining institutions. The average ROC curve (mean ± SD) and confusion matrix (mean ± SD) are shown.

We implemented a comprehensive 3-tier validation strategy to rigorously evaluate model performance under different scenarios. First, we assessed model accuracy through 10-fold patient-level cross-validation repeated 100 times on the analysis set. This approach yielded exceptional performance with a mean AUC of 0.99 ± 0.05 (Figure 4B). At 95% specificity, the model achieved 97.6% ± 10.1% sensitivity. Classification accuracy was consistently high across response categories, correctly identifying nonresponders 96.4% ± 13.0% of the time and responders 93.0% ± 15.4% of the time (Figure 4B). Sample-level analysis confirmed robust performance across all collection time points, with the highest AUC observed at adjuvant week 1 (0.99 ± 0.04), followed by screen (0.97 ± 0.09) and day 0 (0.95 ± 0.12) (Supplemental Figure 12 and Supplemental Table 6).

To evaluate real-world applicability in which samples originate from previously unseen institutions, we performed single-institute holdout validation within the analysis set (leave one institute out [LOIO]). Each institution was sequentially held out while training on samples from all other sites. This more stringent evaluation yielded a mean AUC of 0.89 ± 0.12 (Figure 4C), with a sensitivity of 75.3% ± 30.9% at 95% specificity. Classification accuracy remained robust, with correct identification of nonresponders and responders 81.9% ± 25.6% and 89.9% ± 14.6% of the time, respectively (Figure 4C). Consistent with previous analyses, adjuvant week 1 samples showed the highest discriminatory power (AUC = 0.94 ± 0.14), followed by screen (0.83 ± 0.15) and day 0 (0.82 ± 0.21) (Supplemental Figure 13 and Supplemental Table 7).

We assessed model generalizability by simulating the scenario of applying our predictor to entirely independent patient cohorts when the batch effects were not fully corrected. This pre-holdout analysis was included specifically to illustrate the effect of uncorrected technical variation on the predictive model. We randomly selected 10 patients (and their associated longitudinal samples) as a “pre-holdout” set across 100 iterations. This most stringent evaluation scenario yielded a mean AUC of 0.69 ± 0.19 (Supplemental Figure 14), with a sensitivity of 37.9% ± 27.0% at 95% specificity. While classification accuracy was more modest under these conditions, correctly identifying nonresponders 57.2% ± 26.5% of the time and responders 68.5% ± 20.0% of the time, performance remained above chance levels across all time points (AUC range: 0.67–0.68) (Supplemental Figure 15 and Supplemental Table 6). Together, these results demonstrate that when technical batch effects are properly accounted for, rMDS-based prediction models maintain robust performance under multiple validation conditions.

To further quantify the effect of batch correction on predictive performance, we directly compared model accuracy before and after correction in both cross-validation and institute holdout settings (Supplemental Figure 16). In the absence of correction, performance was markedly reduced (cross-validation mean AUC: 0.51 ± 0.28; institute holdout mean AUC: 0.64 ± 0.20). After correction, performance improved substantially (10-fold cross-validation mean AUC: 0.99 ± 0.05; institute holdout mean AUC: 0.89 ± 0.12).

Given the enrichment of telomeric and keratinization-associated loci in differential rMDS clusters, we also evaluated whether restricting features to these focal regions retained predictive value (Supplemental Figure 17). Models trained using rMDS derived exclusively from keratinization loci showed moderate discrimination (mean AUC = 0.67 ± 0.21), whereas telomere-proximal regions demonstrated improved performance (mean AUC = 0.76 ± 0.28). Combining keratinization and telomeric loci maintained comparable performance (mean AUC = 0.73 ± 0.32). These results suggest that specific biologically enriched regions harbor concentrated fragmentation signals that may serve as feature subsets for future biomarker development with increased coverage.

rMDS-based response predictions correlate with survival outcomes and enhance risk stratification. We next evaluated whether rMDS-based response predictions could serve as prognostic biomarkers. Five-year DFS and overall survival (OS) were analyzed according to the predicted response status using the single-institute holdout evaluation. Survival analyses were based on the predicted response status from the single-institute holdout evaluation, restricted to patients with available adjuvant week 1 samples. Notably, despite the single-institute holdout achieving 74.2% accuracy, patients predicted as responders exhibited significantly improved DFS compared with predicted nonresponders (log-rank test, P = 0.035; Figure 5A). This prognostic capability was superior to established biomarkers, as no significant differences were observed when using the PD-L1 combined positive score (CPS) (P = 0.97) or tumor fraction (P = 0.50) from the same patients. The rMDS predictions demonstrated a prognostic value comparable to that of pathological risk stratification (P = 0.013; Supplemental Figure 18).

Figure 5 cfDNA rMDS-based model predicts clinical outcomes in patients with HNSCC treated with pembrolizumab. (A) DFS stratified by predicted treatment response (responder vs. nonresponder) using a cfDNA rMDS-based model with a single-institute holdout evaluation strategy. The global log-rank P value and risk table are shown. (B) HRs for DFS across clinical and demographic covariates, estimated by Cox proportional hazards regression (P values indicated).

For OS, although rMDS-predicted responders showed a trend toward improved outcomes (log-rank test, P = 0.197), this did not reach statistical significance. In comparison, neither the PD-L1 CPS (P = 0.52) nor the tumor fraction (P = 0.15) showed prognostic value for OS, whereas pathological risk remained significant (P = 0.002, Supplemental Figure 19, A–D). HR analysis revealed that rMDS-predicted nonresponders had significant HRs of 2.67 (95% CI: 1.03–6.92) for DFS, demonstrating the clinical utility of this biomarker approach. While no statistically significant HR was observed for OS with rMDS predictions (1.98, 95% CI: 0.69–5.74), pathological risk showed significant HRs for both DFS (3.31, 95% CI: 1.21–9.01) and OS (7.16, 95% CI: 1.62–31.6) (Figure 5B, Supplemental Figure 19E, and Supplemental Table 7). Since some patients may have experienced recurrence between neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatments, we further adjusted the survival time to reflect the months since neoadjuvant pembrolizumab initiation, and the results remained similar. (Supplemental Figures 20 and 21, and Supplemental Table 7).

These findings suggest that rMDS-based predictions may provide clinically meaningful risk stratification and short-term outcome prediction, outperforming conventional markers like PD-L1 CPS and tumor fraction and offering the potential to enhance future clinical risk stratification models.