Rho/ROCK signaling and α-catenin mediate β-catenin–driven hyperplasia in the adrenal cortex via adherens junctions

Aberrant aldosterone production underlies PA, a condition affecting millions worldwide with substantial cardiovascular consequences. While the clinical importance of PA is well established, the molecular mechanisms governing zG expansion and hormone dysregulation remain incompletely understood. Our study addresses this knowledge gap by elucidating a signaling axis in the adrenal cortex that connects cell adhesion, tissue architecture, and hormone production. Specifically, we demonstrate that stabilization of βCat (βCat-GOF), beyond its recognized role as a transcription factor, drives AJ formation and subsequent zG morphogenesis. Our findings reveal that zG architecture, particularly the specialized rosette structures unique to the zG, depends on AJ integrity for both morphological maintenance and coordinated hormone secretion. Under normal conditions, we have uncovered that physiological aldosterone secretagogues (K+ and AngII) activate the Rho/ROCK/NMII signaling pathway leading to enhanced AJ stability. In addition, employing models of βCat-GOF, we discovered how this pathway is hijacked under pathophysiological conditions to drive zG hyperplasia and excess hormone production. Moreover, using zG-specific mouse models and pharmacological inhibitors of ROCK signaling, we showed how this pathway can be targeted to mitigate zG hyperplasia and excessive aldosterone production. In contrast to other adrenal states that demonstrate sexual dimorphism (26, 45–47), no meaningful differences were noted between male and female mice in this study regarding their morphological response to fasudil, αCat-LOF, βCat-GOF, or the combination of βCat-GOF and αCat-LOF. Together, these results underscore what appear to be fundamental regulatory mechanisms underlying adrenal homeostasis and the response to βCat-driven zG hyperplasia. Finally, the translational relevance of this work is underscored by our demonstration that βCat levels positively correlate with AJ formation in human APAs, further highlighting AJs as a potential therapeutic target for PA.

Rho/ROCK signaling drives AJ formation in the adrenals. AJs are highly dynamic structures whose formation and stability are precisely regulated by Rho signaling and actomyosin contractility (18, 48). We have previously shown that AJs in the zG mediate intercellular communication via rosette structures to coordinate dynamic aldosterone release in response to physiological stimulation (49). Yet, how such signals are transmitted from the extracellular space to the AJs remains poorly understood. Here, we extend our prior proteomic analysis of adrenal cells stimulated with K+, which identified increased levels of phosphoproteins regulated by Rho-GTPase activity (26). We demonstrate that stimulation of adrenal cells with K+ or AngII leads to robust activation of the Rho/ROCK/NMII pathway and formation of ZAs via Ca2+ signaling at cell–cell contact points. Underscoring the role of this pathway, inhibition of Rho/ROCK (using Y27632 or fasudil) or NMII (using blebbistatin) effectively prevents actomyosin contraction and disrupts ZA formation following stimulation. These findings provide compelling evidence that physiological stimuli enhance AJ stability through activation of Rho signaling, with additional kinases like myosin light chain kinase potentially contributing to this process. Consistent with this, human APAs have been identified with both increased abundance of RhoC (50) as well as missense mutations in Rho regulatory proteins (51, 52), supporting a model of autonomous pathological activation of this pathway. Collectively, our results establish a critical signaling axis through which aldosterone secretagogues trigger Rho activation in a physiological context, leading to enhanced AJ stability, cellular hyperplasia, and regulation of aldosterone secretion — a mechanism that may be hijacked in APAs and in adrenal hyperplasia.

Disruption of AJs impairs zG rosettes and aldosterone production. During mammalian development, rosettes are essential for the morphogenesis of a range of tissues, including the neural tube, kidney tubule, and pancreas, among others (8, 53). Rosettes primarily represent temporary developmental structures, which either resolve or open to form a lumen during mammalian development. Despite this, zG rosettes form during the first 6 weeks after birth in mice, are present throughout life, and notably do not form a lumen (10). In addition, we have previously shown that zG rosettes function as the fundamental unit of the zG and coordinate calcium-mediated electrical activity evoked by the aldosterone secretagogue AngII (49). Moreover, rosettes have also been described in the zG of adult humans, and larger rosettes have recently been associated with APMs (10, 11). To better understand the role of AJs in zG rosettes, we previously generated zG-specific βCat-LOF and βCat-GOF mice, which demonstrate marked disruption of rosettes in βCat-LOF adrenals and expansion of rosettes in βCat-GOF adrenals (10). However, βCat’s dual roles as a transcription factor and a structural component of the AJ (20) has limited our ability to fully delineate its impact on zG pathophysiology, particularly at the AJ. This duality also complicates efforts to isolate the specific contribution of AJs in this context. To address this challenge, we targeted αCat, a crucial AJ adaptor protein, by generating zG-specific αCat-LOF mice. Consistent with the requirement for AJs in rosette formation, αCat-LOF mice demonstrate a decrease in zG rosette numbers without impacting the overall size of the zG. Similarly, inhibition of Rho/ROCK signaling (with fasudil), in vivo, also decreased the size of zG glomerular structures. Taken together, these findings indicate that AJs, Rho signaling, and αCat are essential for normal formation of zG rosette structures in adult mammals. In addition, these results underscore the role of zG morphology, specifically the role of rosettes (rather than zG size per se), as being key to the level of aldosterone produced.

βCat stabilization drives AJ formation. Stabilization of βCat is reported in the majority of APAs (24), and mutations leading to βCat-GOF in mice drive zG hyperplasia (25, 54). βCat is localized in the nucleus, cytoplasm, and plasma membrane in zG cells (24) and is an essential component of the AJ. To better understand βCat’s role in AJ formation, we treated the adrenocortical cell line NCI-H295R with CHIR to induce βCat stabilization, which led to an increase in membrane localization of AJ proteins, including KCad, αCat, and F-actin, resulting in the formation of ZAs. Crucially, CHIR-mediated enrichment of KCad at the plasma membrane was not blocked by the βCat transcriptional inhibitor iCRT14, supporting a transcription-independent mechanism. Consistent with our work, Wnt-1–mediated stabilization of βCat has been shown to enhance cadherin-based adhesion by strengthening βCat binding to cadherins (55, 56). In addition, more recently, βCat condensation has been proposed to facilitate clustering of cadherin-βCat complexes and to promote nascent junction formation, further underscoring a direct role for βCat in regulating AJ formation (32).

Consistent with these observations, adrenals from βCat-GOF mice showed enhanced membrane labeling for KCad, despite no difference in Cdh6 expression. Moreover, PLA revealed direct interactions between p120 and KCad, a proxy for AJ stability, in zG cells from βCat-GOF adrenals. Finally, we showed that in human APAs, βCat levels positively correlate with KCad levels and increased formation of AJs. Although these data from APAs are inherently correlative, they are reinforced by the causal evidence from our cell-based and mouse genetic models showing that βCat stabilization enhances AJ formation and multicellular organization. This integrative approach supports the conclusion that βCat plays a functional role in shaping tumor architecture in APA via modulation of cell–cell adhesion. Together, these data indicate that βCat stabilization drives enhanced AJ formation in mice and humans.

βCat drives adrenal hyperplasia via enhanced AJ formation. Constitutive activation of βCat-dependent Wnt signaling promotes tumorigenesis in multiple tissues, including the colon and the adrenal (25, 57). In addition, it is well known that nuclear βCat associates with TCF/LEF transcription factors to promote proliferation (57, 58). In contrast, we have previously shown that zG-specific βCat-GOF leads to zG hyperplasia without an increase in zG cell proliferation (22). To further explore this paradox, we assessed the role of AJs in zG-specific βCat-GOF mice using bigenic βCat-GOF:αCat-LOF mice. Consistent with our previous findings (22), βCat-GOF led to a progressive increase in zG hyperplasia. In contrast, morphological analysis of bigenic adrenals indicates that αCat, and by extension AJs, are required for βCat-driven zG hyperplasia. Interestingly, this requirement for αCat in βCat-driven hyperplasia mirrors findings from the ApcMin mouse model of intestinal cancer, where the simultaneous loss of αCat and Apc during tumor initiation led to suppression of adenoma formation (59), suggesting a conserved role for αCat in supporting early stages of βCat-mediated tissue expansion across different organ systems.

AJ disruption sensitizes hyperplastic zG cells to apoptosis. The increased cleaved caspase-3 immunostaining observed in both βCat-GOF:αCat-LOF adrenals and fasudil-treated βCat-GOF mice aligns with established mechanisms whereby AJ disruption influences cell survival (42–44). Previous studies have demonstrated that disruption of cadherin-catenin complexes can sensitize epithelial cells to undergo apoptosis through multiple pathways, including exposing death receptors such as Fas to their ligands when AJ integrity is compromised (42), and through loss of the normal cellular microenvironment that supports cell survival (44). In the adrenals, zG cells are organized into specialized multicellular rosettes formed through AJ-mediated constriction. Disruption of this highly organized AJ-dependent architecture may be particularly effective at promoting apoptotic elimination of hyperplastic cells by destabilizing the structural integrity that normally supports cell survival, effectively counterbalancing the hyperplastic drive imposed by constitutive βCat activation. Beyond promoting apoptosis, ROCK inhibition may also impair cell cycle progression by downregulating the βCat target gene Ccnd2. Notably, while fasudil treatment did not significantly alter expression of canonical βCat target genes such as LEF1 and AXIN2, CCND2 (a well-established βCat transcriptional target) (40) was downregulated by ROCK inhibition both in vivo and in vitro. This selective effect on CCND2 may reflect AJ-dependent modulation of βCat transcriptional activity or ROCK-dependent regulation of cell cycle progression independent of AJ destabilization, although the precise mechanism warrants further investigation. In addition, ROCK inhibition induces replication stress–associated chromosome segregation abnormalities. Consequently, ROCK inhibition restrains βCat-driven zG hyperplasia through multiple complementary mechanisms — impaired proliferation, replication stress, and enhanced apoptotic cell death — that together create multiple bottlenecks opposing zG expansion. While the complete molecular mechanisms linking AJ destabilization to activation of cleaved caspase-3 and suppression of Ccnd2 in this rosette-based tissue warrant further investigation, our study highlights a critical role for AJs in the pathogenesis of βCat-driven zG hyperplasia in mice. Additional studies using mouse models of APAs are needed to define the functional significance of AJs in adenoma formation.

Molecular heterogeneity and AJ regulation in human APAs. The βCat-GOF mouse model provides a valuable platform for investigating how zG hyperplasia contributes to PA. In humans, however, PA typically originates from somatic mutation–driven focal hyperplasia rather than from global βCat activation or diffuse hyperplasia (60). Notably, aberrant βCat stabilization occurs in roughly 70% of APAs, even though direct CTNNB1 mutations account for only 3%–5% of cases. By contrast, somatic alterations in ion channels and pumps — particularly KCNJ5, CACNA1D, and ATP1A1 — are far more prevalent, with KCNJ5 mutations alone comprising 38%–70% of APAs across different populations (61). Interestingly, APAs harboring KCNJ5 mutations exhibit lower rates of βCat stabilization compared with other genotypes, highlighting distinct molecular pathways and suggesting potential subclassification within APAs. Moreover, some APAs, regardless of βCat status, harbor missense mutations in Rho-GTPase–activating proteins (51, 52), which inactivate Rho signaling, or display upregulated RhoC expression, particularly in KCNJ5-mutant tumors (50). Collectively, these findings underscore the complex interplay of signaling networks in APA pathogenesis.

Correlation analyses revealed distinct relationships between these molecular markers in our cohort of 16 human APAs. While βCat expression levels showed no significant correlation with CYP11B2 expression, KCad peak intensity demonstrated a weak but detectable correlation with CYP11B2. Importantly, βCat expression levels strongly correlated with intercellular KCad levels. Although the sample size is limited in this analysis, this differential correlation pattern supports the interpretation that βCat’s primary role in APAs is independent of the mechanisms directly regulating aldosterone production. Instead, βCat likely contributes to adenoma development through its role in stabilizing AJs and promoting epithelial cohesion, consistent with the 2-hit model of APA pathogenesis (2, 23, 62). The weak correlation between KCad and CYP11B2 may reflect their coordinated involvement in Ca2+-dependent signaling processes. We have previously shown that optimum aldosterone synthesis requires coordinated calcium bursts in response to secretagogues like AngII, which is mediated by AJs (49). Functionally, APAs with higher βCat expression levels showed significantly elevated KCad levels at cell–cell contacts compared with those with lower βCat levels. Furthermore, p120-catenin binding to KCad was enhanced in APAs with high βCat levels, indicating robust AJ stability in these tumors. p120-catenin plays a critical role in stabilizing cadherin-catenin complexes at the cell surface by preventing cadherin endocytosis and proteasomal degradation (34), thus providing a mechanistic basis for the observed correlation between βCat and AJ integrity. Collectively, this evidence highlights the critical involvement of AJ-associated pathways in human APA pathogenesis. The precise somatic mutation status of these tumor samples remains to be determined. Future studies leveraging expanded human APA cohorts with systematic mutational analyses are warranted.

ROCK inhibition blocks zG hyperplasia and represents a potential therapeutic approach for PA. ROCK inhibitors have demonstrated therapeutic potential across a wide range of conditions, including cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, ophthalmological, renal, metabolic, respiratory, and oncological disorders, among others (63–68). In addition, fasudil is well tolerated by humans, and oral administration is currently being studied in a phase I clinical trial (69). Despite this extensive effort, ROCK inhibitors have not been studied in the context of adrenal disorders, including PA, of which the vast majority of cases are caused by APMs or APAs. Current nonsurgical therapeutic strategies for PA are focused on blocking excess aldosterone signaling or reducing aldosterone production (70). Our study demonstrates that Rho/ROCK inhibition (using fasudil) effectively attenuates zG hyperplasia and reduces aldosterone production by approximately 50%, a therapeutically relevant magnitude that could have meaningful effects on blood pressure and cardiovascular risk in PA. These findings indicate the zG is a direct target for ROCK inhibitors and suggest that ROCK inhibition may offer a promising new therapeutic strategy for treating PA. Finally, the known vasodilatory effects of these drugs may provide additional benefits to hypertensive patients with PA (71).