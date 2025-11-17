ZEB1 promotes chemoimmunotherapy resistance in pancreatic cancer models by downregulating chromatin acetylation of CXCL16

ZEB1 promotes chemoimmunotherapy resistance in PC. Given that patients with PC are resistant to chemoimmunotherapy, we established 2 human PC stable cell lines (AsPC-1-R and MIA PaCa-2-R) that are resistant to gemcitabine and inactivate CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A–F; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195970DS1). To investigate the underlying mechanism, we performed RNA sequencing in WT and chemoimmunotherapy-resistant PC cell lines. The upregulated transcription factors (TFs) in chemoimmunotherapy-resistant PC cells were merged with TFs that were upregulated in PC tissue and HDAC-interacting TFs (Supplemental Figure 1G). We identified 6 genes and finally focused on ZEB1, which has been reported to promote tumor progression and migration. We found that ZEB1 was upregulated upon gemcitabine treatment as well as in gemcitabine-resistant stable cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I). Knockdown (KD) of ZEB1 increased the sensitivity of PC to gemcitabine and activated CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, J–M).

Targeting ZEB1 activates TIME and sensitizes PC to chemoimmunotherapy. Next, we assessed the impact of ZEB1 KD on chemoimmunotherapy sensitivity in vivo using an allograft PC mouse model (Supplemental Figure 1N). To investigate whether knocking down ZEB1 synergizes with chemoimmunotherapy through TIME, we orthotopically inoculated control (KPC-shV) and ZEB1-KD KPC (KPC-shZEB1) cells into immunocompetent and immunodeficient mice under treatment with gemcitabine. The results showed that ZEB1 inhibition induced more dramatic tumor regression in immunocompetent mice (Figure 1, A and B). Inhibition of ZEB1 notably enhanced the tumor-suppressive effect of gemcitabine and prolonged overall survival (OS) in immunocompetent mice (Figure 1, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 1, O and P). Further experiments confirmed that ZEB1 KD in combination with gemcitabine and anti–PD-1 therapy resulted in superior tumor suppression (Figure 1, F and G). To further investigate the function of ZEB1 on TIME, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) using the tumor tissue collected from mice allografted with KPC-shV or KPC-shZEB1 cells treated with gemcitabine shown in Figure 1, C, H, and I. Compared with control, ZEB1 KD substantially increased the proportion of total T cells and CD8+ T cells (Figure 1J, Supplemental Figure 1Q, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). These findings were validated by IHC staining and flow cytometry analysis (Supplemental Figure 1, R and S). Ligand-receptor pair communication analysis revealed enhanced interaction between PC cells and T cells following ZEB1 KD (Figure 1K). These findings indicated that blocking ZEB1 enhanced chemoimmunotherapy through activation of CD8+ T cells in vivo.

Figure 1 Blocking of Zeb1 enhances gemcitabine efficacy through activation of the PC immune microenvironment. (A and B) Tumor images and weight of orthotopic allograft mouse model (immunocompetent and immunodeficient) established from KPC-shV and KPC-shZeb1 cells and treated with gemcitabine (GEM; 50 mg/kg) 3 times a week (n = 3). (C and D) Tumor images and weight of orthotopic allograft mouse model established from KPC-shV and KPC-shZeb1 cells in each treatment condition (n = 5). (E) Survival of orthotopic allograft mouse model established from KPC-shV and KPC-shZeb1 cells in each treatment condition (n = 6–10). (F and G) Tumor images and weight of orthotopic allograft mouse model established from KPC-shV and KPC-shZeb1 cells and treated with gemcitabine (50 mg/kg) and anti–PD-1 (10 mg/kg) 3 times a week (n = 6). (H) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plot of scRNA-Seq data derived from orthotopic allograft mouse model reveals the presence of 10 distinct cell types. Cell types are distinguished by color. (I) UMAP plot displays the distribution and subclustering of T and NK cell subsets. TSNE, t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding. (J) Stacked histogram shows the proportion of each T/NK cluster in KPC-shV and KPC-shZeb1 mouse tumor tissues. (K) Circle plots depict the strength of cell-cell interactions between subclusters of T/NK cells and tumor cells, as identified through CellChat analysis. The edge weights and numerical values indicate the strength score of these interactions, while the direction of the arrows denotes the cell clusters responsible for signaling release and reception. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (D and G), and log-rank test (E). Data are presented as mean ± SD in B, D, and G.

GZMA+CD8+ T cells are enriched in ZEB1-KD tumors with gemcitabine treatment. To identify the specific functional subtype of CD8+ T cells that was associated with ZEB1, we further clustered CD8+ T cells into LEF1–naive, LY6C2–naive, GZMA–effector, and DSCAM–effector T cells based on gene signatures (Figure 2A). Of these 4 subsets of CD8+ T cells, GZMA–effector T cells (GZMA+CD8+ T cells), which constituted the largest group of cytotoxic effector T cells (cytotoxic T lymphocytes [CTLs]), were increased by 3.8-fold after ZEB1 KD (Figure 2, B–D). This subset was the only one that prominently expressed Gzma (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2, C–E), whose role as a cytotoxic mediator in killing tumor cells has been widely reported (17, 37, 38). To further evaluate the role of GZMA+CD8+ T cells in PC, we performed spatial transcriptomics and multiplex IHC (mIHC) on the same tumor tissues as used for scRNA-Seq. We determined that the percentage of GZMA+CD8+ T cells was remarkably increased, especially in the core region of tumor tissues, with ZEB1 KD (Figure 2, E and F). Subsequent intercellular communication analysis revealed that compared with the other 3 subtypes of CD8+ T cells, GZMA+CD8+ T cells had the strongest interaction with tumor cells upon ZEB1 inhibition (Figure 2, G–I). These findings demonstrated that GZMA+CD8+ T cells were the main mediators of the immune response triggered by ZEB1 inhibition in PC.

Figure 2 Increased infiltration of Gzma+ CD8+ T cells in tumor tissue with Zeb1 KD. (A) UMAP reveals that CD8+ T cells can be classified into 4 distinct major subtypes. Tef, T effector. (B) Density plot shows the expression of the Gzma gene, with brighter colors indicating higher expression. Gzma is mainly expressed in the Gzma+ effector CD8+ T cell subset. (C) Percentage of Gzma+ effector CD8+ T cells within the total Cd45+ population in the KPC-shV and KPC-shZeb1 groups. (D) Number of inferred significant ligand-receptor (LR) pairs between any 2 cell types based on single-cell analysis data. (E) Top panels: MIF of mouse tumor tissues. Scale bars: 2 mm (left) and 200 μm (right). Bottom panels: Marker gene set scores for CD8+ T cells based on spatial transcriptomics data. Brighter colors indicate higher scores, suggesting a greater abundance of CD8+ T cells in those regions. (F) Spatial transcriptome sequencing displays the distribution of 4 major annotated cell types in the control and experimental groups. (G and H) Circle plots show the number and the strength score of LR among 4 cell types across 2 groups, based on spatial transcriptome data. (I) Specifically, the interaction strength of GZMA-related LR pairs is dramatically increased in the KPC-shZeb1 group.

ZEB1 inhibition enhances the anticancer response of CD8+ T cells and CAR T cell therapy. PC is characterized by a suppressive immune microenvironment that severely limits the CTL response (39–41). In concordance with the scRNA-Seq analysis, the results of in vitro experiments illustrated that ZEB1 inhibition enhanced recruitment and activation of CD8+ T cells while reducing their apoptosis (Figure 3, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 3A). We evaluated whether the activated CD8+ T cells decreased cell viability and potentiated the gemcitabine sensitivity of PC cells, and found that CD8+ T cell treatment augmented gemcitabine sensitivity, which was enhanced by ZEB1 inhibition (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). Moreover, expression of MHC-I was upregulated in ZEB1-KD PC cells (Supplemental Figure 3E). MHC-I signaling analyzed by scRNA-Seq data confirmed the strengthened interaction between CD8+ T cells and ZEB1-KD PC cells (Supplemental Figure 3F). Besides, the CAR T cell model was established to evaluate tumor lysis activity both in vitro and in vivo. Under different effector-to-target (E/T) ratios, we found that CAR T cells encountering ZEB1-KD AsPC-R cells had elevated lysis ability, which was also validated in the KPC-OVA/OT1-CD8+ T cell model (Figure 3, E and F). Furthermore, OT1-CD8+ T cells showed a dramatic antitumor effect in vivo when ZEB1 was knocked down in tumor tissue, highlighting the key function of ZEB1 in regulating the sensitivity of PC to CAR T cell therapy (Figure 3, G and H). Additionally, we wondered whether the recruited CD8+ T cells increased gemcitabine sensitivity by regulating expression of genes that are associated with gemcitabine sensitivity. Equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) is a therapeutic response marker for gemcitabine. Our prior study revealed that ZEB1 induces PC gemcitabine resistance by inhibiting ENT1 transcription (42), and thus we wondered whether CD8+ T cells could also modulate ENT1 expression. Treatment with conditioned medium (CM) of CD8+ T cells upregulated ENT1 expression and enhanced Cy5-gemcitabine accumulation in PC cells (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 3, G–I). Thus, in addition to their conventional cytotoxic effects, cytotoxic lymphocytes also upregulated ENT1 expression in PC cells, increasing their sensitivity to gemcitabine. Besides, a recent study showed that gemcitabine could foster pyroptosis by activating the caspase-1/GSDMD pathway in PC, and pyroptosis activation by VbP, an enzymatic activator of caspase-1, confers PC gemcitabine sensitivity (43). Meanwhile, cytotoxic lymphocytes can trigger pyroptosis in target cells (17). Accordingly, we wondered whether the recruitment of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells induced by ZEB1 KD could boost gemcitabine-related pyroptosis. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of differentially expressed genes in PC cells after ZEB1 KD revealed pyroptosis as a statistically significant pathway (Supplemental Figure 3J). We then performed a classical calcium release assay to evaluate tumor pyroptosis and found that the combination of gemcitabine and CM from CD8+ T cells increased calcium influx, enhancing the lethal lysis of PC cells (Figure 3J). Furthermore, KD of ZEB1 acted synergistically with gemcitabine and CD8+ T cells to promote pyroptosis in PC cells (Figure 3, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 3, K and L). Collectively, these results indicate that targeting ZEB1 in PC cells synergized with gemcitabine by activating CD8+ T cells, thereby enhancing anticancer response and cytotoxicity.

Figure 3 Blocking of ZEB1 enhances the antitumor activity of CD8+ T cells. (A) CD8+ T cell migration assay. (B) Detection of the level of activation markers of mouse CD8+ T cells by qPCR after coculturing with KPC-shV and -shZeb1 cells for 48 hours. (C) Flow cytometry analysis of the apoptotic rate of human CD8+ T cells after coculturing with AsPC-R-shV and -shZEB1 cells. (D) Western blot detection of apoptotic markers in human CD8+ T cells after coculturing with AsPC-R-shV, shZEB1 cells. (E) Specific lysis of AsPC-R-shV–luciferase and AsPC-R-shZEB1–luciferase cells after coculturing with CAR T cells for 48 hours. (F) Detection of specific lysis of KPC-shV-Ova–luciferase and KPC-shZeb1-Ova–luciferase after coculturing with mouse Ot1-CD8+ T cells for 24 hours. (G and H) Tumor images and weight of orthotopic allograft mouse model established from KPC-shV-Ova and KPC-shZeb1-Ova cells and treated with mouse Ot1-CD8+ T cells (n = 3–5). (I) Detection of ENT1 expression in AsPC-R-shV and -shZEB1 cells after treatment with CD8+ T cell CM for 48 hours. (J) Representative images of AsPC-R-shV and -shZEB1 cell after treatment with gemcitabine (1,000 nM) and conditioned medium of CD8+ T for 48 hours (n = 3). Cells were labeled using the calcium ion probe Calbryte 590 (AAT Bioquest, 20700), and the red fluorescence signal represents pyroptotic cells. Scale bars: 50 μm. (K) Detection of pyroptotic proteins in AsPC-R-shV and -shZEB1 cells after treatment with gemcitabine (1,000 nM) and coculture with CD8+ T cells. Data are representative of at least 3 (A–F, I, and K) independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–C), 2-way ANOVA (E and F), and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (H). Data are presented as mean ± SD in A–C and H and mean ± SEM in E and F.

Blocking of ZEB1 activates CD8+ T cells partially by inhibiting the function of neutrophils. Our scRNA-Seq atlas analysis of TIME in vivo revealed that inhibition of ZEB1 not only increased the CD8+ T cell population but also decreased the proportion of granulocytes (neutrophils) and their interaction with tumor cells (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 1). The spatial transcriptomics and mIHC analyses indicated that there were fewer neutrophils infiltrated within the tumor’s core region when ZEB1 was knocked down, aligning with our scRNA-Seq findings (Figure 2F). Additionally, scRNA-Seq analysis and in vitro experiments demonstrated that ZEB1 KD inhibited neutrophil activities, including migration and polarization, thereby promoting N1-polarized neutrophil differentiation (Figure 4, B–D). Considering that neutrophils constitute a prominent immunosuppressive cell population within the tumor microenvironment (TME), leading to T cell exclusion and unresponsiveness to antigen-specific stimulation (44), we investigated whether ZEB1 KD affects T cell response via neutrophils. Initially, we verified the suppressive effects of neutrophils on CD8+ T cell migration in vitro (Figure 4E). To elucidate how ZEB1 KD in tumor cells could impair the function of CD8+ T cells through neutrophils, we established a coculture system with these 3 cell types and then collected them for analysis (Figure 4F). Assessment of CD8+ T cell and neutrophil markers revealed pronounced activation of CD8+ T cells and inhibition of neutrophils following ZEB1 KD (Figure 4, G and H). Moreover, ZEB1 KD notably augmented the therapeutic efficacy of gemcitabine and anti-Ly6G combination therapies by decreasing infiltration of neutrophils, while increasing infiltration of CD8+ T cells (Figure 4, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). To pinpoint the crucial factors mediating the interaction between PC cells and neutrophils, we analyzed intercellular communications involving ligand-receptor pairs and found that the SPP1 (tumor)–CD44 (neutrophil) signal was dramatically inhibited in the ZEB1 KD group (Supplemental Figure 4, E–G). SPP1-CD44 is critical in neutrophil recruitment and the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). We further confirmed that KD of ZEB1 decreased SPP1 expression both in vitro and in vivo (Supplemental Figure 4, H and I). Furthermore, SPP1 recombinant protein treatment induced a dose-dependent inhibition of neutrophil cytotoxicity (Supplemental Figure 4J). And neutrophils inhibited CD8+ T cell function by downregulating PD-L1 (Supplemental Figure 4, K and L). Taken together, the results indicate that targeting ZEB1 in tumor cells effectively inhibited recruitment and polarization of neutrophils, leading to activation of CD8+ T cells and a synergistic antitumor effect with chemoimmunotherapy in PC.

Figure 4 Zeb1 promotes recruitment of neutrophil and drives their polarization toward an immunosuppressive phenotype. (A) Circle plots compare the strengths of cell-cell interactions between granulocytes and other cell types. (B) Neutrophil migration assay. Relative migration of mouse neutrophils after coculture with KPC-shV and -shZeb1 cells for 12 hours. (C) Violin plot showing AUCell scores of the N1 and N2 gene sets in neutrophils derived from the shV and shZeb1 models. (D) Neutrophil activation. Detection of N1 polarization markers (Icam, Cxcl10, Tnfa) and the N2 polarization marker Cxcr2 in neutrophils by qPCR after coculturing with KPC-shV or -shZeb1 cells for 12 hours. (E) Relative migration of mouse CD8+ T cells after coculturing with neutrophils. (F) Schematic of a 3-cell coculture system. (G) CD8+ T cells were isolated from the 3-cell coculture systems, and levels of activation markers were detected by qPCR. (H) Neutrophils were isolated from the 3-cell cocultured system, and levels of N1 and N2 polarization markers were detected by qPCR. (I and J) Tumor images and weight of orthotopic allograft mouse model established from KPC-shV and -shZeb1 cells and treated with gemcitabine (50 mg/kg) and anti-Ly6g (25 μg) 3 times a week (n = 5). Data are representative of at least 3 (B, D, E, G, and H) independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, D, E, G, and H), Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test (C), and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (J). Data are presented as mean ± SD in B, D, E, G, H, and J.

Inhibition of ZEB1 synergizes with chemoimmunotherapy through activation of CXCL16. To further elucidate the mechanism of ZEB1-regulated chemoimmunotherapy, we performed intercellular communication analysis using our scRNA-Seq data. We identified 64 signaling pathways that were notably upregulated in ZEB1-KD tumors. Among various cytokines and chemokines in KPC cells, CXCL16 was the most markedly upregulated upon ZEB1 KD (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5A). Given that CXCR6, the specific receptor for CXCL16, is reported to be highly expressed in intratumoral CD8+ T cells, and that CXCR6+CD8+ T cells are critical for checkpoint blockade therapy (45–47), we hypothesized that the increased sensitivity to chemoimmunotherapy following ZEB1 KD is attributable to the enhanced chemotaxis and activity of CD8+ T cells driven by elevated CXCL16. We confirmed the reversed correlation between ZEB1 and CXCL16 (Supplemental Figure 5, B–E). Exogenous recombinant CXCL16 increased migration and activation of CD8+ T cells, leading to the enhanced antitumor effect (Supplemental Figure 5, F–K). The enhancement of tumor cell recognition and CD8+ T cell activation in OT-1 T cells suggested a direct response to CXCL16 stimulation. To further delineate the role of the ZEB1/CXCL16 axis in CD8+ T cell activity and the sensitivity of PC tumors to chemoimmunotherapy or T cell therapy, we investigated CD8+ T cell functions. We found that CXCL16 KD notably attenuated the migration, activation, and cytotoxicity of CD8+ T cells enhanced by ZEB1 KD (Figure 5, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 5, L–N). Notably, the therapeutic benefit of chemoimmunotherapy or T cell therapy induced by ZEB1 inhibition was notably reversed by CXCL16 KD (Figure 5, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 5, O–Q). Collectively, these results indicate that CXCL16/CXCR6 signaling, which is activated when ZEB1 is knocked down, mediated recruitment and activation of CD8+ T cells, rendering PC tumors highly vulnerable to chemoimmunotherapy and T cell therapy.

Figure 5 ZEB1/HDAC1 inhibits the recruitment and function of CD8+ T cells by epigenetically regulating CXCL16. (A) Circle plot showing the inferred Cxcl16-Cxcr6 signaling network between each CD8+ T cell subcluster and tumor cells. Edge weights represent the strength of the interactions. (B) Relative migration of mouse CD8+ T cells, which were cocultured with KPC-shV-shV, shZeb1-shV, and KPC-shZeb1-shCxcl16 cells for 48 hours. (C) Detection of activation markers in mouse CD8+ T cells, which were cocultured with tumor cells for 48 hours. (D) Detection of specific lysis of tumor cells after coculturing with mouse Ot1-CD8+ T cells for 24 hours. (E and F) Tumor images and weight of orthotopic allograft mouse model established from the indicated cell lines and treated with gemcitabine (50 mg/kg) 3 times a week (n = 5). (G and H) Tumor images and weight of orthotopic allograft mouse model established from the indicated cell lines and treated with mouse Ot1-CD8+ T cells (n = 3). (I) Relative mRNA level of ZEB1 and CXCL16 in AsPC-R-shV and -shZEB1 cells. (J) ATAC-Seq, CUT&Tag-Seq of H3K27ac, CUT&Tag-Seq of H3K4me, and RNA-Seq showed changes in chromatin openness, transcriptional activity, and apparent modification levels in the CXCL16 promoter region and gene body region. (K and L) CUT&Tag-qPCR assay of the CXCL16 promoter region in AsPC-WT-siNC, AsPC-R-siNC, and AsPC-R-siZEB1 cells with antibodies against H3K27ac and HDAC1 (n = 3). Data are representative of at least 3 (B–D, I, K, and L) independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B, C, F, H, I, K, and L) and 2-way ANOVA (D). Data are presented as mean ± SD in B, C, F, H, I, K, and L, and mean ± SEM in D.

ZEB1/HDAC1 complex suppressed CD8+ T cells activity through epigenetic inhibition of CXCL16. To elucidate the specific mechanism through which ZEB1 negatively regulated CXCL16 expression to decrease response to chemoimmunotherapy, we conducted a luciferase reporter assay to assess the role of ZEB1 in CXCL16 transcriptional regulation. The results showed that ZEB1 KD increased CXCL16 mRNA level but did not affect CXCL16 promoter activity (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 5, R and S), suggesting that ZEB1 may regulate CXCL16 in an epigenetically dependent manner. We further investigated the modification of the CXCL16 promoter using CUT&Tag sequencing (CUT&Tag-Seq). AsPC-1-R cells showed a clearly reduced level of H3K27ac in the CXCL16 promoter region, while the H3K4me level only showed a slight reduction (Figure 5J). These findings imply that histone acetylation predominantly regulated CXCL16 expression in PC. CUT&Tag qPCR further confirmed a lower enrichment of H3K27ac signal in AsPC-1-R cells compared with the parental cells, while ZEB1 KD partially restored the H3K27ac enrichment (Figure 5K). Next, we sought to elucidate the mechanism by which ZEB1 modulates H3K27 acetylation at the CXCL16 promoter. Given that HDAC1 is a well-characterized corepressor of ZEB1 and facilitates ZEB1-mediated deacetylation of downstream targets, we performed HDAC1 CUT&Tag-qPCR in parental AsPC-1 cells and gemcitabine-resistant AsPC-1-R cells, with or without ZEB1 KD. Strikingly, HDAC1 enrichment at the CXCL16 promoter region was markedly elevated in gemcitabine-resistant cells, and this effect was almost completely abrogated upon ZEB1 depletion (Figure 5L). Collectively, these findings revealed that the epigenetic modification of the CXCL16 promoter by the HDAC1/ZEB1 complex contributed to CXCL16 silencing in PC.

HDAC inhibitor synergizes with chemoimmunotherapy and CAR T cell therapy in PC. To evaluate the translational potential of ZEB1 in PC chemoimmunotherapy, we selected mocetinostat, an epigenetic inhibitor of ZEB1, to assess its synergistic effect with chemoimmunotherapy in PC. We established an orthotopic allograft mouse model and treated the mice with gemcitabine, gemcitabine+anti–PD-1 (G+P), gemcitabine + mocetinostat (G+M), and gemcitabine + anti–PD-1 + mocetinostat (G+P+M), respectively. We found G+P plus 60 mg/kg mocetinostat treatment (G+P+M) significantly inhibited the tumor growth; however, this regimen didn’t significantly prolong the OS compared with G+M treatment (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Since previous clinical trials evaluating the efficacy of gemcitabine in combination with mocetinostat in PC patients did not meet the primary end point due to severe side effects, we decided to explore whether a lower dosage of mocetinostat (30 mg/kg) might improve efficacy. As expected, this treatment strategy significantly reduced tumor volume and improved OS (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6D), while having markedly less severe side effects, as evidenced by tissue morphology and blood parameters associated with liver and kidney function (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). To investigate the mechanism by which mocetinostat enhances PC chemoimmunotherapy efficacy, we conducted flow cytometry and IHC to evaluate tumor-infiltrated immune cell profiling. The results showed that the triple-drug treatment led to a dramatic increase in CD8+ T cell infiltration (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6G). Meanwhile, levels of neutrophils, often implicated in suppressing anticancer T cell activity across various cancer types, were significantly reduced following G+P+M treatment (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6G). These results indicated that mocetinostat increased chemoimmunotherapy response by remodeling TIME. CAR T cell therapy has shown promising outcomes in hematological malignancies (48). However, the efficacy of CAR T therapy in solid tumors remains limited, particularly in highly desmoplastic PC. To elucidate the impact of mocetinostat on CAR T cell therapy, we constructed patient-derived PC organoids (PDOs) and established CAR T–infiltrated and real-time killing models. High-content confocal laser scanning microscopic images and videos showed that mocetinostat facilitated directional migration and augmented infiltration of CAR T cells into the PDOs within the coculture environment (Figure 6D). Notably, the synergistic effect of mocetinostat and CAR T cells induced dramatic PDO deformation, extensive cell lysis, and cell apoptosis, but the effect was not observed with CAR T cells alone (Supplemental Figure 6, H–L). Given the substantial efficacy of G+P+M in TIME activation, a patient-derived organoid xenograft mouse model (PDOX) was established to investigate whether mocetinostat enhances CAR T cell therapy response in vivo. As shown in Figure 6, E–I, treatment with mocetinostat dramatically improved the antitumor efficacy of CAR T therapy. Thus, mocetinostat reinforced the antitumor immunity and enhanced the efficacy of chemoimmunotherapy and CAR T cell therapy in PC.

Figure 6 Mocetinostat enhances chemoimmunotherapy and CAR T efficacy in PC. (A) Tumor images of orthotopic allograft mouse model established from KPC cells in each treatment condition: gemcitabine (50 mg/kg); gemcitabine+Moce (30 mg/kg); gemcitabine+Moce (30 mg/kg) + anti–PD-1 (10 mg/kg), 3 times a week (n = 6). (B) Survival of orthotopic allograft mouse model established from KPC cells in each treatment condition (n = 10). (C) Flow cytometry analysis of the proportion of all T cells (Cd45+, Cd3+), CD8+ T cells (Cd3+, Cd8+), and neutrophils (Cd11b+, Ly6g+) to total Cd45+ cells in tumor tissue (n = 3). (D) CAR T–infiltrated PDO model: CAR T was used to infect PDOs for 24 hours after the 24 hours of Moce (500 nM) treatment of PDOs (n = 3). Left: 3D model synthesized by the algorithm. Green represents the PDOs, and red represents CAR T cells. On the right is the 2D image of CAR T–infiltrating PDOs; CAR T is shown in red with living cell dye. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) Tumor images of the PDOX mouse model treated with CAR T and Moce. (F and G) Tumor weight and volume of the PDOX mouse model (n = 3–5). (H) Representative H&E and Ki-67 IHC staining in tumor tissues of the PDOX mouse model established from PC patients’ organoids and treated with CAR T and Moce (n = 3). Scale bars: 50 μm. (I) Flow cytometry analysis of the proportion of CAR T cells (human CD3+CD8+) divided into total cells in mouse tumor tissues of PDOX mice after treatment with CAR T and Moce (n = 3–5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by log-rank test (B), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C, F, and I) and 2-way ANOVA (G). Data are presented as mean ± SD in C, F, and I; mean ± SEM in G.

Mocetinostat enhances chemoimmunotherapy sensitivity by targeting HDAC1/2-ZEB1 complex. Next, we treated resistant cells with mocetinostat and found that it increased the sensitivity of AsPC-R cells to gemcitabine and activated CD8+ T cells in vitro (Supplemental Figure 7, A–F). To determine whether the efficacy of mocetinostat in the PC response to chemoimmunotherapy depended on inhibiting the HDAC1/2-ZEB1 functional complex, we performed a co-IP assay. We found that ZEB1 could interact with HDAC1 and HDAC2 (Supplemental Figure 7G). Intriguingly, mocetinostat reduced the stability of ZEB1 and HDAC1 but not HDAC2 (Supplemental Figure 7H). These results indicated that mocetinostat promoted the response to chemoimmunotherapy by disrupting the HDAC1-ZEB1 complex in PC.

ZEB1 and CXCL16 expression are positively correlated with gemcitabine resistance and associated with poor clinical outcomes. We explored the correlation between ZEB1 and CXCL16 expression, as well as CD8+ T cell infiltration, and the sensitivity of gemcitabine in patients with PC. ZEB1 expression was positively correlated with gemcitabine resistance, whereas CXCL16 or CD8 expression was negatively correlated (Figure 7A). We further validated these findings using scRNA-Seq of tumor tissues from patients with PC, demonstrating that those with higher CXCL16 expression were more sensitive to gemcitabine treatment (Figure 7, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 7, I and J). Collectively, our data highlight ZEB1 as a central regulator modulating the efficacy of immunotherapy and gemcitabine in PC through its epigenetic regulation of CXCL16 expression and the intratumoral balance of CD8+ T cells and neutrophils (Figure 7F).