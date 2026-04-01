Aged murine bone marrow myeloid and mesenchymal cells develop unique senescence phenotypes

Myeloid cells express the highest levels of senescence markers in aged murine bone marrow. To determine the bone marrow immune cell types exhibiting senescence markers with aging, we first explored single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) datasets of bone marrow from aged mice (24–30 months old) generated by the Tabula Muris Consortium (36) (Figure 1A). Gene enrichment analysis of the SenMayo gene set (30) identified several clusters highly expressing senescence markers (Figure 1B), with the strongest signal within myeloid-lineage cells (Itgam [CD11b]+) (Figure 1C), consistent with previous findings in human bone marrow (30). Notably, we found strong overlap between expression of Cdkn2a (encoding p16) and the SenMayo gene set within Cd14+ monocytes/macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195772DS1). Expression of other senescence-related genes Cdkn1a (p21) and Trp53 (p53) did not appear to overlap with SenMayo enrichment or Cdkn2a expression (Supplemental Figure 1C). Cdkn2a was expressed predominantly in myeloid-lineage cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C), and Cdkn2a+ cells increased in proportion with age (Supplemental Figure 1D). In addition, using the weighted single-cell transcriptomic senescence scoring system Senepy (37), we also found strong enrichment in SenePy genes in myeloid-lineage cells, particularly within macrophage, pro-monocyte, and monocyte clusters (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 Myeloid-lineage cells express senescence markers in aged murine bone marrow. (A) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) visualization of clustered bone marrow cell scRNA-seq data from the Tabula Muris Senis database, displaying only samples from 24-month (24m) and 30-month (30m) mouse cohorts. N = 4 male mice per age group. (B) SenMayo gene enrichment score and (C) individual myeloid gene expression plots overlaid on UMAP plots. (D) Schematic for senescence phenotyping of freshly isolated aged murine bone marrow cells by CyTOF. N = 10 female 24-month-old mice. (E) t-Distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) visualization of clustered bone marrow cells analyzed by CyTOF. (F and G) Heatmaps displaying median expression of (F) identity markers and (G) senescence markers across immune clusters. (H) p16 median expression across immune clusters. (I) Volcano plot of SASP marker expression differences between p16+ and p21+ immune cells. Significance was determined by multiple t tests with Holm-Šídák correction. (J) pATM median expression between p16+ and p21+ immune cells. Significance was determined by unpaired t test.

To investigate this further, we next performed senescence phenotyping using mass cytometry (CyTOF) on bone marrow isolated from old (24-month-old) wild-type (WT) mice (Figure 1D; see Supplemental Figure 2A for the CyTOF gating strategy). We previously validated a panel of antibodies for CyTOF (17), including the mouse p16 antibody. Specifically, we demonstrated that this antibody gave an excellent signal-to-noise ratio by CyTOF when mouse p16 was expressed in human U2Os cells (17). In addition, our gating strategy used cells from p16-knockout mice (38) as a negative control. Finally, this particular p16 antibody has now been extensively used by multiple other established laboratories in the senescence field (11, 39, 40). Thus, alongside our previously validated senescence antibodies (17), we applied an immune panel that identified key immune populations in the bone marrow (Figure 1, E and F). Among these populations, the majority of senescence-associated proteins were strongly expressed by myeloid-lineage cells, specifically monocytes (CD11b+, Ly6C+, CD14+), macrophages (CD11b+, F4/80+), and myeloid progenitors (CD117+, CD115+) (Figure 1G). Interestingly, these cells also demonstrated high levels of p16 (Figure 1, G and H), a senescence-associated protein expressed by cells that functionally contribute to age-related bone loss (41, 42). Although certain immune cells also expressed p21 (Supplemental Figure 2B), we found that p16+ immune cells demonstrated higher levels of SASP proteins (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 2C) and the DNA damage marker pATM (Figure 1J) than p21+ cells. Additionally, we recently found that global clearance of p21+ cells fails to prevent age-related bone loss (16), suggesting that the role of p21 in age-related skeletal senescence may be minor. Other senescence markers demonstrated strong coexpression within p16+ myeloid-lineage clusters (Supplemental Figure 2D). Thus, among possible immune cell types within the bone microenvironment, we hypothesized that p16+ myeloid-lineage cells had the highest likelihood of being the candidate senescent population influencing skeletal aging.

Clearance of p16+ myeloid-lineage cells has limited effects on skeletal aging. To test the functional contribution of p16+ myeloid-lineage cells toward age-related bone loss, we crossed our recently established p16-LOX-ATTAC mouse model (42) to mice carrying the LysM-Cre allele, which recombines specifically within myeloid cells (43). This model permits specific, inducible clearance of p16+ myeloid cells through administration of the AP20187 (AP) dimerizer, which activates the FKBP-Casp8 “suicide” transgene driven by the p16 promoter (similar to the previously developed INK-ATTAC model; refs. 6, 7) but only within cells expressing the Cre recombinase. To validate the efficacy and specificity of this model, we first treated 24-month-old LysM-Cre p16-LOX-ATTAC (LysM-LOX-ATTAC) mice with AP for 24 hours, after which bone marrow immune cells were phenotyped for senescence characteristics by CyTOF (Figure 2A). We found that monocytes/macrophages (CD14+ cells) were substantially reduced in both p16 expression and %p16+ cells compared with vehicle-treated mice, whereas B cells (CD19+) and T cells (CD3e+) were unaffected (Figure 2, B and C). Within CD14+ cells, we also observed a reduction in a number of senescence-associated proteins after targeted clearance of p16+ myeloid cells (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Clearance of p16+ myeloid cells has limited effects on age-related bone loss in male mice with no effects in females. (A) Schematic of the un-recombined p16-LOX-ATTAC transgene crossed with the Lyz2 (LysM)-Cre. These LysM-LOX-ATTAC mice were then aged to 24 months, and bone marrow was harvested for CyTOF analysis at 24 hours after treatment with either vehicle or AP. n = 12 mice per treatment (6 male, 6 female). (B) p16 median expression and (C) %p16+ cells quantified in myeloid cells (CD14+), B cells (CD19+), and T cells (CD3+). (D) Volcano plot of differences in senescence-associated factor expression in CD14+ cells in AP- versus vehicle-treated mice. (E) Schematic of LysM-LOX-ATTAC bone phenotyping cohort, which were treated with vehicle or AP twice weekly from 20 to 24 months old. N = 44 females (N = 22 vehicle, N = 22 AP). N = 26 males (N = 11 vehicle, N = 15 AP). (F–M) μCT analyses in female (F–I) and male (J–M) mice. Cortical thickness (Ct.Th) at the diaphysis (F and J) and metaphysis (G and K) of the femur, as well as trabecular bone volume over total volume (BV/TV) at the femur metaphysis (H and L) and lumbar spine (I and M). (N) Number of osteoclasts per bone perimeter (N.Oc/B.Pm) or (O) osteoblasts per bone perimeter (N.Ob/B.Pm) measured by histomorphometry in male mice. N = 7–10 males per treatment. Significance was determined by multiple t tests with Holm-Šídák correction (B–D) and unpaired t test or Mann-Whitney test, as appropriate (F–O).

We then tested the influence of p16+ myeloid cells toward age-related bone loss through long-term (4-month) treatment of old LysM-LOX-ATTAC mice with either vehicle or AP, followed by skeletal phenotyping by micro-computed tomography (μCT) (Figure 2E). In previous studies, we have demonstrated that this treatment regimen delays age-related bone loss in both global and osteocyte-specific p16+ cell clearance mouse models (41, 42). In female mice, we found no significant alterations in cortical thickness (Ct.Th) at either the femur diaphysis or metaphysis with clearance of p16+ myeloid cells (Figure 2, F and G). Additionally, we observed no changes in trabecular bone volume per total volume (BV/TV) at either the distal femur metaphysis or the lumbar spine (Figure 2, H and I). In male mice, although no changes were seen at the diaphysis or lumbar spine, metaphyseal Ct.Th and BV/TV were improved with AP treatment (Figure 2, J–M). However, we did not find any changes in osteoblast or osteoclast numbers on the endosteal bone perimeter (Figure 2, N and O). We also did not observe any improvements in mineral apposition or bone formation rates or any static parameters at either the periosteal or endosteal surfaces (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). This was puzzling as there was still an effect of AP on cortical area at the metaphysis (Supplemental Figure 3E). However, we did find that AP-treated mice exhibited reduced metaphyseal cortical porosity (Supplemental Figure 3F), suggesting an intracortical effect that is independent of changes in periosteal or endosteal surfaces. It is also possible that changes in periosteal bone formation occurred early during the 4-month course of treatment but were not evident at the 4-month time point when our measurements were made. We did similar analyses at the trabecular compartment in the femur metaphysis (Supplemental Figure 3G) yet found no differences.

Males also demonstrated additional phenotypes related to body composition, with AP-treated mice exhibiting a preservation of total weight and lean mass over the course of treatment (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). However, this did not appear to be due to a reduction in systemic inflammation, as serum levels of age-associated senescence- and inflammation-related factors were unchanged with AP treatment (Supplemental Figure 4E). To investigate tissue-specific effects in males, we performed bulk RNA-seq on skeletal muscle (quadriceps), spleen, and visceral fat (perigonadal) from male LysM-LOX-ATTAC mice to assess the extraskeletal effects on senescence burden. However, we did not observe any significant changes in SenMayo gene set enrichment or alterations in Cdkn2a expression with AP treatment in these nonskeletal tissues (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). We also did not observe any significant differences in genes related to inflammation or tissue-specific physiology in either fat or muscle tissue (Supplemental Figure 4H).

These mixed skeletal effects led us to investigate any possible sex-specific cellular phenotypes within bone marrow myeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). In our 24-hour-treated LysM-LOX-ATTAC mice, we observed that male mice demonstrated better clearance efficiency with AP treatment, suggested by a stronger magnitude of reduction in p16 expression and %p16+ cells than female mice (Supplemental Figure 5, I and J). However, no formal statistical interaction between mouse sex and treatment was observed through assessment by 2-way ANOVA (Supplemental Figure 5, I and J). When examining SASP profiles, it appeared that CD14+ cells from male mice exhibited a reduction in more factors than in female mice after p16+ cell clearance (Supplemental Figure 5, K and L), which likely resulted from the fact that CD14+ cells from male mice expressed higher levels of SASP proteins than females at baseline (Supplemental Figure 5, M and N). These results are perhaps not surprising, as age-related immune inflammation — specifically within myeloid cells — has been observed to be higher in males than females in both mice (44–46) and humans (47, 48). We continued these analyses in the Tabula Muris scRNA-seq dataset and analyzed bone marrow cells from 18-month-old mice (the oldest age containing males and females). We found that SenMayo expression was indeed higher in male Cd14+ cells (Supplemental Figure 6A), consistent with our CyTOF data. As a recent study found that estrogen signaling had antiinflammatory effects on macrophages in vitro, while androgens had no effect (49), we next investigated estrogen signaling pathways. In both total cells and Cd14+ cells, we found only minor expression of Esr1 (encoding estrogen receptor α [ERα]) that was not higher in females and no detectable expression of Esr2 (ERβ) or Ar (androgen receptor) (Supplemental Figure 6B). We also did not find an upregulation in any of 3 independent gene sets for estrogen signaling in Cd14+ cells (Supplemental Figure 6C), Cd14+SenMayo+ cells (Supplemental Figure 6D), or any myeloid cell clusters (Supplemental Figure 6E). This is consistent with our previous work (50), which showed 1) no effect of sex steroid deficiency (e.g., ovariectomy [OVX]/orchidectomy) on senescence markers in mouse bone, 2) no effect of estrogen treatment on senescence markers in elderly women, and 3) no effect of p16+ cell clearance on bone loss caused by OVX in mice. Thus, although our observation of increased SASP expression in aged myeloid cells from male mice aligns with recent observations by others in mice (44–46) and humans (47, 48), the influence of sex hormones on myeloid aging and senescence should be investigated in more detailed future mechanistic studies.

p16+ myeloid cells are not stably suppressed after clearance in contrast with p16+ mesenchymal cells. Given these limited effects of p16+ myeloid cell clearance on age-related bone loss, we next sought to understand the potential underlying mechanisms for why these effects were so different from either global (41) or mesenchymal (osteocyte-specific, ref. 42) senescent cell clearance. In models of global senescent cell clearance, we have previously demonstrated that a 2-week treatment of INK-ATTAC mice where the mice are harvested 96 hours following the last dose of vehicle or AP led to observable reductions in both senescent cell numbers and p16/SASP expression in mesenchymal populations by CyTOF (17). Thus, we used a similar experimental design and treated 24-month-old LysM-LOX-ATTAC mice with vehicle/AP for 2 weeks and analyzed bone marrow immune populations by CyTOF 96 hours following the last dose of vehicle/AP to assess effects on senescent cell burden (Figure 3A). Surprisingly, in LysM-LOX-ATTAC mice, we found no differences in immune cell population abundances (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B) or reductions in p16 median expression (Figure 3C) from mice treated with AP for 2 weeks and harvested 96 hours after the last AP dose. When segregated by sex, there were still no significant changes in p16 expression in immune cell populations (Supplemental Figure 7C). Additionally, we observed no reduction in p16 expression in CD14+ cells in all mice (Figure 3D) or in a sex-specific manner (Supplemental Figure 7D) and observed no changes in any other manually gated myeloid population (Supplemental Figure 7E). To ensure that the LysM-LOX-ATTAC model was not producing aberrant results and to further test our findings in myeloid cells, we performed the same treatment and CyTOF analysis on 24-month-old INK-ATTAC mice (global senescent cell clearance model) treated with vehicle/AP for 2 weeks and harvested 96 hours following the last vehicle/AP dose (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). We found that, in contrast with our previously observed changes in mesenchymal cells (17), we still did not observe any alterations in cell abundance or p16 expression in immune cell populations after 2 weeks of AP treatment, even when segregating by sex (Supplemental Figure 8, D–G).

Figure 3 Targeted clearance of p16+ myeloid cells does not result in their long-term reduction as seen when targeting p16+ mesenchymal cells. (A) Schematic of 2-week treatment in 24-month-old LysM-LOX-ATTAC mice, which were treated twice weekly before bone marrow was isolated and analyzed by CyTOF. N = 9 vehicle (4 males, 5 females). N = 11 AP (5 males, 6 females). (B) t-SNE visualization of clustered bone marrow cells from treated LysM-LOX-ATTAC mice. (C) p16 median expression across all bone marrow cell clusters and (D) CD14+ myeloid cells. Significance was determined by unpaired t test. (E) Schematic of 2-week treatment in 24-month-old DMP1-LOX-ATTAC mice, which were treated twice weekly before mesenchymal cells were isolated and enriched from bone and marrow and analyzed by CyTOF. N = 13 vehicle (8 males, 5 females). N = 13 AP (7 males, 6 females). (F) t-SNE visualization of clustered mesenchymal cells from treated DMP1-LOX-ATTAC mice. Arrows point to DMP1+ OLC clusters, indicating clearance. (G) p16 median expression across all bone marrow cell clusters and (H) DMP1+ osteocytes. Significance was determined by unpaired t test.

To compare these findings with mesenchymal cells, we crossed our p16-LOX-ATTAC mice with mice containing the Dmp1-Cre allele, which permits specific targeting of p16+ osteocytes (42, 51). These mice were aged to 24 months, then treated with either vehicle or AP for 2 weeks and harvested 96 hours following the final vehicle or AP dose — identical to our regimen in LysM-LOX-ATTAC mice — and analyzed by CyTOF (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). In contrast with myeloid cells, we found significant reductions in p16 expression within both clustered DMP1+ osteolineage cells and total DMP1+ cells after 2 weeks of AP treatment (Figure 3, F–H). We observed substantial reductions in %p16+ cells within DMP1+ osteolineage clusters as follows (mean ± SD): DMP1+ OCL-1: Veh = 5.06% ± 6.26%, AP = 0.645% ± 0.838% (~87% reduction). DMP1+ OCL-2: Veh = 0.518% ± 0.510%, AP = 0.141% ± 0.243% (~73% reduction) (Supplemental Figure 9C).

Collectively, our analysis of the skeletal consequences of mesenchymal versus myeloid p16+ senescent cell clearance demonstrated that the skeletal effects of senescent myeloid cell clearance are modest as compared with our previous findings following either global (41) or mesenchymal (osteocytic; ref. 42) senescent cell clearance. In direct comparisons, it appears that mesenchymal senescent cells remain reduced for up to 96 hours (and perhaps longer) following their clearance, whereas myeloid p16+ cells are reduced by 24 hours after clearance but appear to rapidly repopulate by 96 hours. This is perhaps derived from the presumptive lifespan and generation rate of each cell type, as myeloid-lineage cell half-lives are estimated to be as low as 2–3 days (33, 52), while osteocytes and other terminally differentiated mesenchymal cells have half-lives of months to years (53). Thus, it may be that mesenchymal senescence is evident as an accumulation of long-lived cells, where their clearance leads to stably reduced senescence burden, while immune senescence is short-lived, with these cells repopulating at a much faster rate than mesenchymal cells.

Myeloid cells display lower absolute levels of senescence markers than mesenchymal cells. To further contrast immune and mesenchymal cells expressing senescence features, we performed a paired-analysis study to assess senescence burden directly between these 2 compartments within the same mouse (Figure 4A). Briefly, we isolated hind limbs from 24-month-old WT (C57BL/6N) mice and performed CyTOF analysis on both bone marrow immune cells and CD45–Lin– mesenchymal cells from digested bone and marrow. When examining total cells in each population, we found that the absolute level of p16 expression was 170.2% higher (±16.9 SD, P < 0.0001) in mesenchymal cells than immune cells (Figure 4B), and paired analyses demonstrated that this trend was true in every single mouse (Figure 4C). Furthermore, mesenchymal cells exhibited higher levels of SASP proteins than immune cells (Figure 4D). When assessing percentages of p16+ cells, we did not observe any differences in overall values (Figure 4E); however, we found with paired analyses that on a per-mouse basis, there was a higher percentage of p16+ cells in mesenchymal versus immune compartments (Figure 4F). Moreover, aged mesenchymal p16+ cells demonstrated higher levels of SASP proteins than aged immune p16+ cells (Figure 4G). We also observed differential expression of the DNA damage marker pATM, which was higher in both total and p16+ mesenchymal cells (Figure 4H).

Figure 4 Mesenchymal cells exhibit higher absolute levels of senescence signatures than immune cells. (A) Schematic outlining workflow of paired CyTOF analysis of both immune and mesenchymal cells from the same bone sample in 24-month-old C57BL/6N wild-type (WT) mice. N = 18 mice total (9 males, 9 females). (B) p16 median expression of all immune (Imm) or mesenchymal (Mes) cells, shown as paired samples (C). (D) Volcano plot of SASP marker differences between immune and mesenchymal cells. (E) %p16+ cells in immune or mesenchymal cells, shown as paired samples in F. (G) Volcano plot of SASP marker differences between p16+ cells in either immune or mesenchymal compartments. (H) pATM expression in all cells and p16+ cells between immune or mesenchymal compartments. (I–K) p16 median expression, %p16+ cells, and %p16+Ki67-BCL2+ (p16KB) cells in various lymphoid, myeloid, and mesenchymal cell populations. Mesench., mesenchymal. (L–N) One-way ANOVA results with Bonferroni’s correction on corresponding data from I–K showing differences in group means of DMP1+ cells versus various immune cell types, with error bars as 95% confidence intervals. Significance was determined by unpaired t test or Mann-Whitney test, as appropriate (B and E); Wilcoxon’s matched pairs signed-rank test (C and F); or multiple t tests with Holm-Šídák correction (D and G).

We next sought to directly compare different immune and mesenchymal compartments through cell type analyses. Using manual gating, we specified common cell types within immune (B cells [CD19+], T cells [CD3e+], cytotoxic T cells [CD3e+CD8+], myeloid-lineage [CD11b+], monocytes/macrophages [CD14+], macrophages [F4/80+], neutrophils [Ly6G+]) and mesenchymal (mature osteoblasts/osteocytes [DMP1+], osteocytes [Sclerostin+], osteoblasts [SP7/Osterix+]) compartments (Figure 4, I–K). When contrasting cell types from all 3 compartments (i.e., lymphoid, myeloid, and mesenchymal), it was clear that mesenchymal cells exhibited the highest level of p16 expression, percentage of p16+ cells, and percentage of p16+Ki67–BCL2+ cells (Figure 4, I–K), which we previously found to be more specific for age-related senescence within bone mesenchymal cells (17). This was particularly true for DMP1+ cells (Figure 4, L–N), which notably displayed substantially higher levels of p16 expression than CD14+ cells (27.99 ± 5.37 vs. 14.26 ± 5.31) and CD11b+ cells (6.315 ± 2.22) and over a full order of magnitude higher than CD3e+CD8+ cytotoxic T cells (2.502 ± 1.114) (Figure 4I). Similarly, other osteolineage cells were also significantly higher in these parameters compared with nearly all lymphoid and myeloid populations (Supplemental Figure 9, D–F).

Myeloid cells exhibit aging-independent DNA damage and altered response to senescence induction. We next sought to characterize myeloid and mesenchymal cells within the context of senescence development through histological and ex vivo approaches. As senescence is known to be induced by DNA damage (54), we assessed myeloid-lineage (CD11b+) cells isolated from young and old murine bone marrow for DNA damage using the assay for telomere-associated foci (TAF) (55). We found that while CD11b+ cells do indeed display TAF (Figure 5A), neither the frequency of TAF+ cells, nor the number of TAF per cell, is changed with age (Figure 5B). This is in direct contrast with osteocytes, which were previously shown to display substantially increased TAF with age, specifically ≥3 TAF per cell (42) (Figure 5C). When comparing the 2 populations in old mice, there was a nonsignificant (P = 0.0614) trend toward a higher frequency of cells with ≥3 TAF in osteocytes than in CD11b+ cells (Figure 5D). To investigate this discrepancy in DNA damage accrual, we performed bulk RNA-seq on bone marrow monocytes (isolated by magnetic activated cell sorting [MACS] with the mouse Monocyte Isolation Kit [Miltenyi Biotec]) from young and old mice and analyzed these cells alongside previously collected samples of similarly aged mesenchymal enriched bone samples (30) (National Center for Biotechnology Information [NCBI] Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE199493) (Supplemental Figure 10A). With age, monocytes were significantly enriched in genes associated with DNA repair, while mesenchymal cells were not (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C).

Figure 5 Myeloid cells exhibit divergent senescence characteristics and altered response to senescence induction compared with mesenchymal cells. (A) Representative images of telomere-associated foci (TAF; white arrows) on CD11b+ bone marrow cells from young (6-month-old) and old (24-month-old) wild-type (WT) C57BL/6N mice. N = 10 per age. (B) Quantification of %TAF+ CD11b+ cells subset by the number of TAF observed per cell. (C) Quantification of %TAF+ osteocytes from a previous study from our laboratory (Farr et al., ref. 42; N = 8 per age). (D) Comparisons between %TAF+ subsets between CD11b+ cells and osteocytes. Significance was determined by unpaired t test or Mann-Whitney test, as appropriate. (E) Schematic of in vitro study comparing molecular responses to senescence induction by etoposide between bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs; macrophages) and bone marrow stromal cells (BMSCs). (F and G) qPCR results from senescence induction experiments, demonstrating relative mRNA levels of senescence-associated genes (see Supplemental Figure 10 for individual gene plots and statistics). N = 4–9 per cell type. (H) Cytokine analysis of conditioned media from control and D14 etoposide-treated BMSCs and macrophages. Significance was determined by multiple unpaired t tests with Holm-Šídák correction of etoposide treated versus control for each cell type. (I) SA-β-gal staining of BMSC and macrophage cultures and quantification. N = 4 per cell type. Significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (J) Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) plots from RNA-seq data of control and D14 etoposide-treated BMSC and macrophage samples for the following gene sets: SenMayo, antiapoptosis (see Supplemental Table 3), and YAP/TAZ activity (CORDENONSI_YAP_CONSERVED_SIGNATURE). N = 3–4 per treatment, per cell type. (K) Raw mRNA counts of YAP/TAZ-TEAD related genes. (L and M) Predicted upstream activators in BMSCs (cGAS/STING and senescence-related) and macrophages (all) (complete data in Supplemental Table 4). SA-β-gal, senescence-associated β-galactosidase; cGAS/STING, cyclic GMP–AMP synthase (cGAS)–stimulator of interferon genes (STING).

To further understand how DNA damage influences senescence in myeloid cells versus mesenchymal cells, we performed senescence induction using etoposide treatment on primary mouse bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) and mesenchymal bone marrow stromal cells (BMSCs) in side-by-side in vitro experiments (Figure 5E). Of note, we were unable to induce replicative senescence in BMDMs, as these cells typically died after approximately 2 weeks in culture, and while BMSCs survived H 2 O 2 treatment and went on to develop a senescent phenotype, BMDMs did not survive the H 2 O 2 treatment. Thus, our experiments focused on using etoposide to induce DNA damage in these cells. In contrast with BMSCs, macrophages did not develop a transcriptional profile of senescence development following etoposide treatment (Figure 5, F and G, provide composite summaries; Supplemental Figure 10, D–N, provide individual gene plots and statistics). Specifically, although macrophages did upregulate p16Ink4a and p21Cip1 expression by day 14 after etoposide exposure (albeit to a much lesser extent than BMSCs), they did not significantly upregulate mRNAs encoding genes regulating apoptosis resistance (Bcl2, Bcl2l1 [BCL-XL], and Bcl2l2 [BCL-W]) or SASP (Il1a, Il1b, Il6). Etoposide-treated macrophages also did not display reductions in Laminb1 or Mki67, which are additional hallmarks of senescence (56). We next performed cytokine analysis on conditioned media from control and etoposide-treated BMSCs and macrophages to identify secreted regulators of bone remodeling (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 9, O–T). BMSCs had a large number of proteins upregulated, including senescence markers GDF-15, CXCL9, and MCP-1, while the only differentially expressed proteins in macrophages were downregulated after etoposide treatment, suggesting that macrophages become less secretory following DNA damage. Also, several factors known to promote bone resorption (IL-1α, TNF-α, and macrophage inflammatory protein 3β) are expressed in untreated macrophages at comparable or higher levels than senescent BMSCs, suggesting that any factors released by myeloid cells that affect bone remodeling are probably released independent of senescence. Furthermore, macrophages stained nonspecifically for senescence-associated β-galactosidase (SA-β-gal), as observed by others (25, 31), while BMSCs exhibited an expected increase in percentage of SA-β-gal+ cells after etoposide treatment (Figure 5I). Using bulk RNA-seq and gene set enrichment analyses, we found that etoposide-treated BMSCs exhibited a robust enrichment in the SenMayo senescence gene set, while macrophages did not (Figure 5J). Additionally, enrichment of antiapoptotic genes — another hallmark of senescence — was found only in BMSCs treated with etoposide, not in macrophages (Figure 5J). Similar patterns were observed in vivo, as freshly isolated bone marrow monocytes demonstrated limited upregulation of Cdkn2a mRNA counts with age, in contrast with the robust upregulation in mesenchymal enriched samples, while neither cell type increased in Cdkn1a expression with age, consistent with our previous work in mesenchymal cells by CyTOF (17) (Supplemental Figure 8, O and P).

Etoposide-treated BMSCs also showed a loss of YAP/TAZ activity, a mechanosignaling pathway known to prevent aging and senescence in mesenchymal cells (Figure 5J) (26). Loss of YAP/TAZ upregulates cyclic GMP–AMP synthase (cGAS)–stimulator of interferon genes (STING) signaling, a cytosolic DNA sensing pathway that triggers an inflammatory response, which drives inflammation and the SASP (26). Interestingly, YAP/TAZ signaling was not significantly altered in macrophages (Figure 5J). Upon further investigation, this appears to be due to a near absence of baseline expression of mRNA transcripts encoding the YAP/TAZ-TEAD complex in macrophages (Figure 5K), other than TAZ, which has been shown to be largely redundant without YAP expression (57). Accordingly, recent studies have linked macrophage inflammation to activation/upregulation of YAP/TAZ (58, 59), highlighting the pleiotropic roles of senescence-related proteins in immune versus mesenchymal cell physiology. To identify driving forces behind this cell-dependent response, we used the Upstream Regulator Analysis tool within the Ingenuity Pathway Analysis program (Figure 5, K–M, and Supplemental Table 4). This revealed a substantial number of predicted upstream regulators in BMSCs treated with etoposide, predominantly consisting of activating factors belonging to the cGAS/STING signaling pathway (Figure 5L) (e.g., cGAS, STING1, IFNG/B, IRF3). This was not true in macrophages, which displayed a smaller number of unrelated gene programs with lower activation scores (Figure 5M and Supplemental Table 4). This suggests that the inability of macrophages (and other immune cells, based on the complementary findings of Sladitschek-Martens et al., ref. 26) to orchestrate the senescence program like mesenchymal cells may be due to an absence of mesenchymal cell–specific signaling patterns that drive senescence, such as YAP/TAZ. Collectively, these results demonstrate a discordance in the expression of senescence markers and functional senescence in myeloid-lineage cells, providing evidence that myeloid-lineage cells do not respond to senescence induction similar to mesenchymal cells.