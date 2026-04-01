Deconstructing senescence phenotypes in cells of the bone and bone marrow

In a comprehensive study that appears in this issue of the JCI, Doolittle et al. (6) compared the mesenchymal and immune cell senotypes in the bone marrow of aged mice by employing a combination of both global and cell-specific genetic senolytic mouse models with single-cell techniques. Among immune cells within the bone marrow, myeloid-lineage cells, including monocytes and neutrophils, expressed the highest levels of p16+ and p21+ cells and SASP markers, yet their senescence expression profile was lower than that observed in mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs). However, since immune cells within the bone marrow by far outnumber MSCs, the senotype expression pattern by myeloid cells may be relevant for skeletal homeostasis in old age.

A major finding of the study was that myeloid cells demonstrated a marked ability to escape senolytic clearance. Senolytic clearance of p16+ myeloid cells was induced in a p16-LOX-ATTAC mouse model crossed with the myeloid specific LysM-Cre allele. In this model, ablation of senescent myeloid cells in aged male mice had minimal effects on bone loss that were confined to the metaphysis region of the bone, with intracortical effects; strikingly, ablation had no effect on bone in aged female mice. By contrast, clearance of p16+ MSCs mitigated bone loss in both aged male and aged female mice. Extensive studies to delineate the basis for this sexual dimorphism did not reveal a conclusive answer. From various studies it is known that age-related inflammation is higher in male mice and male humans and that estrogen has antiinflammatory effects in the context of aging, though it remains unclear how higher levels of inflammation affect senolytic efficacy.

The main reason for the differences in bone loss outcomes following myeloid versus MSC senolysis was a lack of sustainable clearance of senescent myeloid cells. Although senescent myeloid cells were rapidly cleared in the senolytic model 24 hours after induction, they reappeared shortly thereafter (Figure 1). This may be partially explained by myeloid cells’ shorter life span and higher regenerative potential relative to MSCs, as well as the observation that they displayed only a partial senescence phenotype. For example, the expression of p16+ cells in aged mice was 170% higher in mesenchymal cells compared with myeloid cells. It is conceivable that this incomplete senescent phenotype renders them largely refractory to senolytic approaches, whereas the complete senescent phenotype observed in MSCs (6) may be the prerequisite for effective long-lasting senolysis.

Figure 1 Differences in senotype and senolytic responsiveness between mesenchymal and myeloid cells. Doolittle et al. (6) showed that in bone from aged mice, p16+ senescent cells (shown in purple) are frequent in the MSC population and are markedly reduced by senolytic clearance with a long-lasting reductive effect, translating to reduced bone loss. In contrast, cellular senescence is less prominent in myeloid cells. After depletion, senescent myeloid cells display senolytic escape and rapidly replenish, with only mild effects on bone homeostasis.

Mechanistically, the senotypic difference between myeloid- and mesenchymal-lineage cells may be linked to YAP/TAZ signaling, which integrates mechanical cues to regulate the Hippo pathway, including information about contacts between cells and their extracellular matrix. YAP/TAZ signaling is highly active but declines with age in mesenchymal, but not myeloid, cells (7). When the Hippo pathway is activated, YAP/TAZ are phosphorylated, inhibited, and confined to the cytoplasm, thus making them unable to confer further downstream signals. With inactivation of the Hippo pathway, e.g., via mechanical stimuli, YAP/TAZ remain unphosphorylated and translocate to the nucleus, where they act as effector proteins to control transcriptional coactivators of genes that are involved in cell proliferation and differentiation, thus modulating organ regeneration. In line with this, Doolittle et al. observed that etoposide-induced DNA damage and senescence in MSCs led to a loss of YAP/TAZ activity with upregulation of cGAS/STING signaling, a driver of inflammation and the SASP in these cells (7). In contrast, etoposide did not induce senescence programs in macrophages, which essentially lacked YAP expression and activation. In this sense, YAP/TAZ may represent a key molecular switch that allows cells to initiate senescence programs, which are operative in MSCs but absent in immune cells.