Recessive TMEM167A variants cause neonatal diabetes, microcephaly, and epilepsy syndrome

Identification of TMEM167A variants in 6 individuals with MEDS. We performed genome sequencing to identify the genetic cause of disease in 2 individuals with neonatal diabetes (diagnosed before the age of 6 months), microcephaly, and epilepsy. All known genetic causes of neonatal diabetes, including recessive variants in the 2 MEDS genes IER3IP1 and YIPF5, had been previously excluded. Homozygosity analysis from genome data revealed a homozygosity of 1.23% and 8.04% in individual 1 (I-1) and I-2, respectively. Analysis of autosomal recessive, rare, shared coding variants between the 2 individuals identified missense variants in the TMEM167A gene in both probands: p.Val59Glu in I-1 and p.Arg52Trp in I-2 (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195756DS1). The p.Val59Glu was absent in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD) v4 (17), while the p.Arg52Trp was found to be rare (10 heterozygotes, no homozygotes, minor allele frequency = 0.000006205). No other rare, coding, homozygous variants affecting the same gene in both individuals were identified (Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 1 Identification of recessive TMEM167A variants in individuals with MEDS. (A) Partial pedigrees and summary of clinical features of the 6 patients with recessive TMEM167A variants. Head circumference standard deviation (SD) below the mean is given in parentheses. DD, developmental delay. (B) Schematic representation of the TMEM167A transmembrane protein with variant positions indicated by black arrows. Domains are represented as predicted in UniProtKB (https://www.uniprot.org/).

Replication studies in 284 additional individuals diagnosed with diabetes before 6 months of age, 7 of whom had microcephaly, identified biallelic variants in 4 additional individuals (Figure 1, A and B). I-3 was homozygous for the same p.Arg52Trp variant identified in I-2. I-4 was compound heterozygous for 2 missense variants, p.Ile18Lys and p.Cys46Arg. I-5 was homozygous for a c.113G>A variant affecting the last nucleotide of exon 2. An exon trapping assay confirmed that this variant resulted in skipping of exon 2 and is predicted to result in a frameshift, p.Ser2Ilefs*13 (Supplemental Figure 1). This frameshift is not predicted to undergo nonsense-mediated decay, but it completely disrupts the amino acid sequence from residue 2, consistent with a complete loss of TMEM167A protein function. I-6 was homozygous for a frameshift variant in the last exon (p.Ser67Glnfs*15), which affected 5 residues within the TMEM167A transmembrane domain and resulted in translation of an elongated protein. While this variant is also predicted to escape nonsense-mediated decay, its effect on transmembrane residues is consistent with the resulting protein not localizing to the transmembrane (Supplemental Figure 2), again consistent with complete loss of function.

All variants were rare or absent in gnomAD v4. Using the available evidence, all identified variants were classified as likely pathogenic according to the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) variant interpretation guidelines (18–20) (Supplemental Table 2).

Clinical features of individuals with recessive TMEM167A variants. The clinical features of the 6 individuals with biallelic TMEM167A variants are summarized in Table 1. All 6 individuals were diagnosed with diabetes in the neonatal period (median age at diagnosis 34 days, range 1 day to 22 weeks) and were treated with insulin from diagnosis (median insulin dose 1.13 U/kg/d, range 0.6–1.7 U/kg/d). Plasma C-peptide measurement was not available for any of the affected individuals. Birth weight was variable with 3 of 6 individuals having intrauterine growth retardation (median z score –1.45, range –2.87 to 1.99).

Table 1 Clinical features of the 6 individuals with TMEM167A biallelic variants

All individuals had severe microcephaly (median head circumference –8.9 SD, range –4.17 to –10.3), and 5 of 6 had been diagnosed with epilepsy in the neonatal period. I-6 was the only individual not confirmed to have epilepsy before she died aged 59 days. In I-4 and I-5, brain imaging was consistent with a diagnosis of lissencephaly. Five patients were deceased (age of death range 2 months to 14 years). I-2 had a sister who was similarly affected and died in the neonatal period. Her DNA was not available for testing.

A family history of diabetes was reported for I-2, with both parents diagnosed with diabetes (mother at 48 years and father at 40).

TMEM167A expression in the developing mouse and human brain. To gain insights into the mechanism linking loss-of-function variants in TMEM167A to MEDS, we analyzed Tmem167/TMEM167A mRNA levels in mouse and human brain (Supplemental Figure 3A). In mouse, Tmem167 was stably expressed in the pallium from embryonic day (E) 12.5 to adulthood, while its expression in the subpallium increased in adult brain (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). At E12.5, E14.5, and E16.5 Tmem167 mRNA was present in Sox2-positive progenitors, Tbr2-positive intermediate progenitors, and Tbr1-positive neurons (Supplemental Figure 3D).

In the developing human brain, TMEM167A is highly expressed in the pallial dorsofrontal cortex, subpallial ganglionic eminences, and striatal area at every stage, with the highest expression noted during critical phases of embryonic brain development (Figure 2A), according to the BrainSpan database (https://www.brainspan.org/). YIPF5 and IER3IP1 were also detected in all aforementioned regions, albeit with lower expression. To validate this, we assessed TMEM167A mRNA expression by quantitative PCR (qPCR) in human embryonic brain at gestational week (GW) 11 to GW13, showing that TMEM167A was consistently expressed in pallium and subpallium regions (Figure 2B). To probe TMEM167A expression in different brain cell types, we labeled its mRNA with RNAscope on GW11 brain slices, since no TMEM167A antibody is available. The expression profiles of the positive and negative control probes in mouse and human fetal brain tissues are provided (Supplemental Figure 4). TMEM167A mRNA dots were more abundant in SOX2-positive progenitors than in CTIP2-positive neurons at this stage (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 2 Expression of TMEM167A in human brain and pancreas. (A) TMEM167A, IER3IP1, and YIPF5 expression from the BrainSpan Atlas (https://www.brainspan.org/) across development in dorsofrontal cortex (DFC); lateral (LGE), medial (MGE), and caudal (CGE) ganglionic eminences; and striatum (STR). (B) TMEM167A mRNA expression in human pallium and subpallium at gestational weeks (GW) 11–13. Expression at GW11 was set to 1.0; other stages are relative. Violin plots show median ± quartiles of 4 pallium and 3 subpallium samples. (C) RNAscope and immunolabeling of GW11 cortex showing TMEM167A mRNA (green), CTIP2 (gray), and SOX2 (red). The left panel shows merged staining (left) and TMEM167A alone (right). Magnified views of CTIP2-positive (top) and SOX2-positive (bottom) regions are shown in the right panels, with adjacent images displaying TMEM167A only. Scale bars: 50 μm, 10 μm (close-up). (D) Quantification of TMEM167A mRNA dots per cell in SOX2- and CTIP2-positive cells within a square with 100 μmlong sides. Violin plots show median ± quartiles from two GW11 samples. (E) Immunolabeling of rosettes in cerebral organoids showing TMEM167A mRNA (green), TBR1 (gray), and SOX2 (red). Scale bars: 50 μm, 20 μm (close-up). (F) Quantification of TMEM167A mRNA dots per cell in SOX2- and TBR1-positive rosette cells from 3 organoids. Violin plots show median ± quartiles from 3 biological replicates, with each rosette per organoid represented by a uniquely colored dot. **P < 0.01. (G) Heatmap of TMEM167A, YIPF5, and IER3IP1 expression in human embryonic pancreas (GW7–12) based on microarray data from FACS-sorted epithelial and mesenchymal populations. GP2+ indicates pancreatic progenitors; Mes, mesenchymal cells; GP2−, ductal/endocrine progenitors; Elo, endocrine cells; and Ghi, acinar cells. INS, NEUROG3, CEL, and POSTN serve as markers of β, pancreatic progenitor, acinar, and mesenchymal cells, respectively. (H) RNAscope and immunolabeling of GW9 and GW13 + 5 days human pancreas showing expression of TMEM167A mRNA (green), insulin (gray), and SOX9 (red) and nuclear counterstaining (DAPI, blue). Scale bars: 50 μm, 10 μm (close-up).

As an alternative model to study early brain development, we established the differentiation of human embryonic stem cells into cerebral organoids. In the rosette of the cerebral organoid at day 42 of culture, TMEM167A mRNA dots appeared more abundant in SOX2-positive progenitors than in TBR1-positive neurons (Figure 2, E and F), suggesting that TMEM167A is more expressed in neural progenitors than in neurons, consistent with the findings in human brain sections (Figure 2, C and D).

TMEM167A expression in the developing mouse and human pancreas. In mouse pancreas sections at stages E14.5, E16.5, and adulthood, Tmem167 mRNA staining was present in both insulin-positive β cells and Sox9-positive ductal cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). Mouse pancreas Tmem167 mRNA levels, assessed by qPCR, were stable from E12.5 to adulthood (Supplemental Figure 6B). Tmem167 mRNA is ubiquitously and uniformly expressed in neonatal, adult, and old mouse α, β, and δ cells (21) (Supplemental Figure 6C).

In adult human tissues, TMEM167A is ubiquitously expressed, with particularly high expression in islets (TIGER data portal, ref. 22). To gain insights into TMEM167A expression in the developing human pancreas, we examined TMEM167A mRNA expression in distinct cell populations of human embryonic pancreas from microarray data of FACS-sorted epithelial and mesenchymal populations from GW7 to GW12 (23). TMEM167A was ubiquitously expressed in mesenchymal, acinar (glycoprotein 2–high), ductal/endocrine progenitor (glycoprotein 2–negative E-cadherin–positive), and endocrine (glycoprotein 2–negative E-cadherin–low) cells (Figure 2G). YIPF5 and IER3IP1 were also present in all pancreatic cell populations, with somewhat higher expression in mesenchymal and acinar cells. To validate the microarray data, we assessed TMEM167A mRNA expression by in situ hybridization of human pancreas sections at GW9 and GW13 + 5 days. TMEM167A was detected in both insulin-positive and SOX9-positive cells (Figure 2H), consistent with the mouse and human microarray data and pointing to ubiquitous TMEM167A expression during pancreatic development.

TMEM167A silencing sensitizes clonal human β cells to ER stress. To evaluate the impact of TMEM167A deficiency in human pancreatic β cells, we silenced TMEM167A by RNA interference in the human β cell line EndoC-βH1. TMEM167A mRNA expression was knocked down by 60%–70% using 2 different siRNAs (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B).

Treatment with the chemical ER stressor brefeldin A, which induces ER stress by blocking ER to Golgi transport (Supplemental Figure 7A), or thapsigargin, which induces ER stress by depleting ER Ca2+ (Supplemental Figure 7B), induced TMEM167A expression, albeit to a lower extent with thapsigargin than with brefeldin A. A mild increase in apoptosis was detected in TMEM167A-depleted cells upon treatment with these ER stressors, but not under basal conditions (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). mRNA expression of the ER stress marker CHOP was increased upon exposure of TMEM167A-depleted β cells to brefeldin A; there was no change in expression of the ER chaperone BiP (Supplemental Figure 7, E–H).

TMEM167A silencing did not affect EndoC-βH1 cell function, as insulin content and insulin secretion induced by high glucose or high glucose plus forskolin were comparable in TMEM167A-depleted and TMEM167A-competent cells (Supplemental Figure 7, I–K).

The TMEM167A variant p.Val59Glu does not prevent β cell development. We sought to generate a more patient- and variant-relevant β cell model to assess the impact of the TMEM167A variants. Since it was not possible to obtain cells from any of the individuals with TMEM167A recessive variants, we used CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing to insert the homozygous c.176T>A, p.Val59Glu variant (present in I-1) in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line 1.023, generating two iPSC clones, called V59E.37 and V59E.48 (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). These iPSCs had a normal karyotype (Supplemental Figure 8C), no evidence of CRISPR/Cas9–induced off-target indels, and normal morphology. They expressed pluripotency markers and differentiated into the 3 germ layers in an embryoid body assay (Supplemental Figure 9), showing they fully retained their stemness.

We differentiated the wild-type and 2 mutant TMEM167A iPSC lines into β-like cells, a powerful model to study β cell development, function, and survival. We used a previously described 7-stage protocol (24–26) and a long-term protocol, extended by a 4-week culture of iPSC-derived β cell aggregates to enhance their functional maturation (27) (Supplemental Figure 10). TMEM167A mRNA was expressed at all stages of differentiation in wild-type and mutant cells, and key differentiation markers were similar, except for reduced SOX9 expression in pancreatic progenitor cells (stage 4 [S4]) carrying the variant (Supplemental Figure 11). We also examined TMEM167A mRNA expression by bulk RNA sequencing along the differentiation from pancreatic progenitor S4 to 4-week extended culture (see below). TMEM167A was expressed at all stages of differentiation, without difference between wild-type and mutant cells (Supplemental Figure 12A). TMEM167A expression in iPSC-derived aggregates was similar to that of adult organ donor human islets from ref. 28 and FACS-sorted β and α cells from the Human Pancreas Analysis Program (29, 30) (Supplemental Figure 12B). TMEM167A was more abundant in β cells than whole islets (Supplemental Figure 12B).

The yield of α, β, and δ cells, assessed by immunofluorescence staining of dispersed cells at the end of the differentiation (S7 and extended culture), was comparable between the wild-type and mutant cell lines (Figure 3, A and F, and Supplemental Figure 13). By 3D light sheet fluorescence microscopy, insulin-positive volume was reduced and TMEM167A-mutant aggregates had decreased sphericity, pointing to potential misorganization (Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 The TMEM167A V59E variant does not impact β cell differentiation but lowers insulin content. (A) Quantification of dispersed S7 iPSC-β cell aggregates stained for insulin (green), glucagon (red), and somatostatin (pink); nuclei were stained with DAPI (n = 7–11). Polyhormonal cells are shown in yellow. (B and C) Quantification of hormonal volume (B) and sphericity (C) by light sheet microscopy of S7 iPSC-β cell aggregates stained for insulin, glucagon, and somatostatin (n = 4). (D and E) Proinsulin (D) and insulin (E) content normalized to total protein content of S7 iPSC-β cell aggregates differentiated from control and mutant iPSCs (n = 6–8). (F) Quantification of dispersed long-term differentiated iPSC-β cell aggregates stained for insulin (green), glucagon (red), and somatostatin (pink); nuclei were stained with DAPI (n = 6–7). (G and H) Proinsulin (G) and insulin (H) content normalized to total protein content of long-term culture iPSC-β cell aggregates differentiated from control and mutant iPSCs (n = 8). (I) Colocalization at each time point of the RUSH assay by i1 intersection coefficient, i.e., percentage of intersecting volume/GM130 volume (n = 3–4) in dispersed S7 iPSC-β cells. Triangles represent mother cell line 1.023, squares cell line 1.023 mutTMEM167A V59E.37, and circles cell line 1.023 mutTMEM167A V59E.48. The median is shown by horizontal lines in the box plots; 25th and 75th percentiles are at the bottom and top of the boxes; whiskers represent minimum and maximum values. Error bars represent SEM. Statistical significance was assessed in C–E, G, and H by 2-tailed unpaired t test, and in B and I by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni post hoc tests for pairwise comparison. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Transcriptome signatures of cells carrying the TMEM167A variant p.Val59Glu during β cell development. To chart putative developmental alterations, we performed bulk RNA sequencing along the differentiation from S4 to 4-week extended culture. At S7 and extended culture, the iPSC-β cell fraction was enriched by magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS; Miltenyi Biotec) for CD49a (31).

The highest number of differentially expressed genes was found at S5 (n = 251) (Supplemental Figure 14A and Supplemental Table 4). Gene set enrichment analysis identified multiple deregulated pathways (false discovery rate < 0.05) in cells carrying the p.Val59Glu variant: β cell development, insulin processing, and insulin secretion genes were upregulated at S5, with insulin secretion genes still upregulated at S6 (Supplemental Figure 15, B–D, and Supplemental Tables 9 and 10). Unfolded protein response genes were downregulated in mutant cells at S4 (Supplemental Figure 14E and Supplemental Table 8), while the ER to Golgi trafficking pathway, in which TMEM167A is putatively involved, was upregulated at S5 and S6 (Supplemental Figure 15A and Supplemental Tables 9 and 10). Finally, cell cycle genes were downregulated in cells carrying the variant at S4, S5, and S6 (Supplemental Figure 15B and Supplemental Tables 8–10). The replication marker Ki67, assessed by immunofluorescence staining, was not different, however, in control and mutant β cells at S5 and S6 (Supplemental Figure 16).

The TMEM167A p.Val59Glu variant slows ER to Golgi proinsulin trafficking in β cells. The proinsulin and insulin content of TMEM167A-mutant iPSC-derived β cells was reduced to approximately half of that of wild-type aggregates at S7 (Figure 3, D and E). Differentiation into more mature long-term cultured β cells reduced the proinsulin content in the wild-type aggregates to levels similar to those in TMEM167A-mutant cells (Figure 3G), which remained unchanged. Insulin content of mutant aggregates remained halved compared with that of wild-type aggregates (Figure 3H). The proinsulin/insulin ratio was comparable between wild-type and mutant aggregates (Supplemental Figure 17).

To evaluate whether a putative impairment in ER to Golgi trafficking caused by the p.Val59Glu variant alters proinsulin folding, the presence of misfolded proinsulin monomers was assessed by Western blot in reducing and nonreducing conditions (which break and preserve disulfide bonds, respectively) (32). No difference in the folding status of proinsulin was detected in control and TMEM167A-mutant iPSC-derived β cells (Supplemental Figure 18).

Next, we evaluated the role of TMEM167A in the ER to Golgi trafficking of proinsulin employing the Retention Using Selective Hooks (RUSH) assay (16) in S7 cells. In the RUSH assay, proinsulin is tagged with streptavidin-binding protein and green fluorescent protein (GFP) and retained in the ER by a streptavidin-fused hook. Upon addition of biotin, proinsulin is released, and its trafficking from the ER through the secretory pathway can be tracked by fluorescence microscopy. In a biotin chase experiment, cells fixed at different time points were analyzed for colocalization between GFP-proinsulin and cis-Golgi marker GM130 (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 19). Proinsulin and GM130 colocalization increased in wild-type β cells to more than 60% 10 and 15 minutes after biotin addition and subsequently decreased. In mutant β cells, the trafficking dynamics were altered, with decreased (40%) colocalization at 10 minutes, showing that the TMEM167A p.Val59Glu variant slows ER to Golgi proinsulin trafficking in β cells.

The TMEM167A p.Val59Glu variant impairs β cell function in vitro and in vivo. We next evaluated iPSC-β cell function at S7 and following long-term differentiation. In a static assay, insulin secretion stimulated by high glucose or by high glucose plus forskolin was not different between TMEM167A-mutant and control iPSC-derived β cells at S7 (Supplemental Figure 20). However, following long-term differentiation to generate more mature β cell aggregates, TMEM167A-mutant β cells showed impaired insulin secretion induced by high glucose and high glucose plus the GLP-1 receptor agonist exendin-4 in a dynamic perifusion setup. Maximal insulin secretion induced upon membrane depolarization by KCl was also significantly reduced (Figure 4, A–E).

Figure 4 TMEM167A V59E β cells are dysfunctional. (A) Dynamic insulin secretion upon perifusion with 2.8 mM glucose (G2.8), followed by 16.7 mM glucose (G16.7) alone or with 12 nM exendin-4 and G2.8 plus 30 mM KCl (sampling every 4 minutes). Data are normalized to protein content (n = 8). (B–E) Quantification of AUC from A for each phase. (F and G) Kinetics of mean (± SEM) frequencies (F) and amplitudes (G) of β cell slow potentials (SPs) recorded with multi-electrode arrays, upon 2.8 mM glucose, 16.7 mM glucose, amino acid mix (AA), and forskolin (Fk; 1 μM). (H and J) Blood glucose (H) and plasma human C-peptide (J) levels during an intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test in mice 4 months after transplantation with S7 MACS-purified iPSC-β cell aggregates (n = 8–9). (I and K) AUC of H and J. Triangles represent mother cell line 1.023, squares 1.023 mutTMEM167A V59E.37, and circles 1.023 mutTMEM167A V59E.48. Each data point represents an independent experiment. Error bars represent SEM. Statistical significance was assessed in C–E, I, and K by Mann-Whitney test, and in H and J by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

Since mitochondria play a key role in glucose sensing, we evaluated mitochondrial function using Seahorse XFp Extracellular Flux Analyzer (Agilent). Oxygen consumption rate did not increase upon high-glucose stimulation, in keeping with earlier work showing that long-term-culture iPSC-β cells retain immature metabolic characteristics and respond better to amino acids and pyruvate than glucose (27). Control and TMEM167A-mutant β cells had similar basal respiration and ATP production, but cells with the variant had lower maximal respiration capacity (Supplemental Figure 21), pointing to mitochondrial dysfunction.

Downstream of metabolism, insulin secretion requires the generation of electrical signals by ion channels. We used noninvasive multi-electrode arrays to monitor at high temporal resolution the electrophysiological activity of iPSC-β cell aggregates. As a β cell–specific electrophysiological readout, we analyzed the kinetics of β cell slow potentials that reflect the synchronous activity of coupled β cells (33). Slow potentials of TMEM167A-mutant and control β cells had comparable frequency and amplitude at 2.8 and 16.7 mM glucose (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 22, A, B, E, and F). Upon stimulation with high glucose and a physiological amino acid mixture, electrical activity increased in control but not in TMEM167A-mutant iPSC-β cells (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 22C). Slow potential amplitude was lower in TMEM167A-mutant iPSC-β cells upon stimulation with forskolin (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 22H) that activates incretin-dependent pathways in β cells, in keeping with the dynamic perifusion data (Figure 4, A and D).

To achieve further functional maturation of iPSC-β cells in a permissive in vivo environment (24), we generated humanized mice by transplanting S7 iPSC-β cell aggregates under the kidney capsule of immunodeficient Rag2–/– mice (34). To improve β cell function (31) and deplete non-endocrine cells with tumorigenic potential (35), we enriched β cells using CD49a MACS to 65% pure iPSC-β cell aggregates (31) before transplantation (Supplemental Figure 23). An intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test 4 months after transplantation showed a stark difference in human C-peptide secretion, which reflects insulin secretion by the human graft. While the humanized mice carrying wild-type iPSC-β cells showed glucose-stimulated human C-peptide secretion, it was barely detectable in mice with transplanted TMEM167A-mutant β cells (Figure 4, H–K).

Single-cell transcriptome analysis reveals inhibited ER to Golgi trafficking and insulin secretion signatures in β cells carrying TMEM167A p.Val59Glu. To investigate how the TMEM167A p.Val59Glu variant affects maturing β cells, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing in iPSC-derived aggregates after extended culture. We identified 9 cell clusters (Figure 5A; Supplemental Figure 24 shows the genes used to annotate clusters). All pancreatic endocrine cell types were present in wild-type and mutant aggregates, suggesting that the p.Val59Glu variant does not impede islet cell fate decisions, in keeping with the α, β, and δ cell yield by immunostaining (Figure 3F). We interrogated TMEM167A expression in these single-cell data and in organ donor single-islet-cell data from the Human Pancreas Analysis Program (https://hpap.pmacs.upenn.edu/). TMEM167A expression was similar in iPSC-derived and primary β, α, and δ cells (Supplemental Figure 25). In the wild-type and mutant aggregates, however, 2 different β cell populations were detected, one mainly composed of wild-type iPSC-β cells and the other of mutant β cells (cluster 3 and cluster 2, respectively; Figure 5B). We performed an exploratory differential gene expression analysis of these 2 β cell populations (Supplemental Table 13) and examined the pathways modified in the bulk transcriptome study (Supplemental Tables 14–17). Mutant iPSC-β cells had downregulated CREB3L2, an ER stress transducer and regulator of protein trafficking (36), and an inhibited ER to Golgi trafficking signature, which might impair β cell function and insulin secretion. The transcription factors RFX6 and PAX6, essential for β cell development and function (37–39), were also downregulated, as were the insulin processing genes PCSK1, PCSK2, and CPE, and genes involved in insulin secretion and exocytosis. Altogether, this transcriptomic signature points to a dysfunctional makeup of β cells carrying the TMEM167A p.Val59Glu variant.

Figure 5 TMEM167A V59E β cells have inhibited ER to Golgi trafficking and insulin secretion gene signatures. (A) Clusters identified from single-cell data. 9,721 long-term culture iPSC-aggregate cells were sequenced for cell line 1.023, 9,291 cells for 1.023 mutTMEM167A V59E.37, and 4,910 cells for 1.023 mutTMEM167A V59E.48. (B) Fractions of wild-type and mutant cells populating different clusters.

TMEM167A p.Val59Glu iPSC-β cells exhibit increased sensitivity to ER stress. The TMEM167A p.Val59Glu variant did not affect basal cell viability nor increase ER stress signaling at the mRNA or protein level in S7 iPSC-β cells (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 26). Upon exposure to the ER stressors brefeldin A and thapsigargin, however, the viability of TMEM167A-mutant iPSC-β cells was significantly reduced (Figure 6, A and F). Signaling in the ER stress response was enhanced in stressed mutant cells, with increased mRNA expression of the ER stress markers BiP, ATF4, and CHOP and the proapoptotic BCL2 family member DP5 (Figure 6, B–J); changes in ER stress markers were not investigated at the protein level.

Figure 6 TMEM167A V59E variant–carrying β cells are sensitive to ER stress–induced apoptosis. S7 iPSC-β cell aggregates were exposed or not for 24 hours to brefeldin A (0.025 mg/dL; A–E) or for 48 hours to thapsigargin (1 μM; F–J). Viability was assessed by Hoechst 33342/propidium iodide staining (n = 6–7). Gene expression was assessed by qPCR, normalized to reference genes ACTB and VAPA (n = 6–8). Triangles represent mother cell line 1.023, squares 1.023 mutTMEM167A V59E.37, and circles 1.023 mutTMEM167A V59E.48. Error bars represent SEM. Extremities of box-and-whisker plots are maximal and minimal values; horizontal line shows median. Each data point represents an independent experiment. Statistical significance was assessed in A, B, D, F, H, and J by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Since the ER stress response is emerging as a potential therapeutic target in diabetes (40), we assessed the putative cytoprotective effects of integrated stress response inhibitor (ISRIB), imeglimin, and exendin-4. In both control and TMEM167A-mutant iPSC-β cells, ISRIB, imeglimin, and exendin-4 conferred protection from brefeldin A or thapsigargin (Supplemental Figure 27). ISRIB halved CHOP expression in brefeldin A– or thapsigargin-exposed mutant β cells (Supplemental Figure 28), in keeping with its inhibitory effect on this branch of the ER stress response.