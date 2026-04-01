Variation in antiviral immunity and inflammation pathways precedes HIV-1 infection in a high-risk African cohort

Plasma exRNA highlights immunological pathways associated with HIV-1 acquisition risk.

The primary objective of this study was to identify preinfection transcriptional correlates of HIV-1 acquisition in high-risk adults. To achieve this, we took advantage of a long-term longitudinal cohort of high-risk individuals on the Kenyan coast, for whom the dates of HIV infection have previously been estimated (4, 27–29), as summarized in Figure 1 and described in detail in the Methods. We compared plasma-derived exRNA from individuals who later acquired HIV-1 (cases; n = 32), collected approximately 3 ± 2 months prior to the estimated date of infection (EDI), to that from matched negative individuals acting as controls (n = 64) (Figure 1). This analysis identified 767 genes with increased abundance and 774 genes with decreased abundance in HIV-1 cases, at a FDR of less than 5% (Figure 2A). Next, we performed principal component analysis and supervised heatmap clustering on the differentially enriched genes and found that the transcriptional profiles of EVs distinguished individuals acting as controls from the HIV-1 cases (Figure 2, B and C). The differentially increased genes included the endothelial nitric oxide synthase (NOS3), angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), IL-17 and IL-21 receptors (IL17RA, IL17RD, IL21R), the viral-sensing Toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7), and the inhibitor of IRF3- and NF-κB–dependent antiviral response gene (ILRUN) (30) (Figure 2C). In contrast, the differentially decreased genes featured the proangiogenic factor VEGFA, the IFN regulatory factors (IRF1, IRF3, IRF4, and IRF5), and the p53 negative regulator MDM2 (Figure 2C).

Figure 1 Schematic representation of our study design. Three and 6 months prior to HIV infection, samples were selected from a historic high-risk cohort study conducted on the Kenyan coast between 2006 and 2011. Cases were defined as those who tested positive for HIV during follow-up using RT-PCR, p24 antigen, and HIV-1–specific antibody assays. Controls were defined as individuals who remained HIV negative during follow-up; they were matched to the cases based on sex, age, risk group, follow-up duration, and availability of samples.

Figure 2 Cases exhibited a deregulated immunological profile 3 months prior to HIV-1 infection. (A) Volcano plot showing differentially altered genes between 32 cases and 64 controls, 3 months prior to cases being HIV positive. Red dots represent genes upregulated in cases, blue dots represent downregulated genes, and grey dots represent unaltered genes. (B) The differentially altered genes can distinguish HIV-1 cases from those who remained negative. (C) Supervised heatmap clustering showing differences in gene expression between cases and controls. (D) Gene enrichment analysis showing transcriptional alteration at the cellular level. Genes belonging to neutrophils and NK cells were downregulated, while those belonging to eosinophils and Th2 cells were upregulated. (E) Pathway gene enrichment analysis shows that immunosuppressive biological processes, such as IL10 signaling and Tregs, were upregulated in the cases, while inflammatory and reparative processes were downregulated.

Cell enrichment analysis demonstrated that the genes upregulated in HIV-1 cases 3 ± 2 months prior to infection belonged to cells such as eosinophils, plasma B cells, central memory CD8-T cells, plasmacytoid dendritic cells, and Th2 cells (Figure 2D). In contrast, the downregulated genes were enriched for signatures associated with several cell types, including NK cells, B memory cells, and neutrophils (Figure 2D). Next, we performed pathway enrichment analysis of the 767 genes increased in HIV-1 cases, revealing an overrepresentation of genes linked to NOS3, IL-17, and IL-10 signaling, suppressive T cell response, and apoptosis (Figure 2E). Conversely, the 774 genes that decreased in HIV-1 cases belonged to a wide range of biological pathways, including reparative processes (wound healing and p53 signaling) and pathways related to type I IFN, including NF-κB activation by protein kinase R (PKR) and IFN-β signaling (Figure 2E). These findings suggest that reduced type I IFN and proreparative immune responses, alongside elevated eNOS, suppressive T cell response, IL17 and IL10 signaling, are strongly linked to HIV-1 acquisition in high-risk adults.

Plasma exRNA clustering uncovers distinct immunological endotypes in HIV-1 cases and individuals acting as controls.

There may be heterogeneity in the biological mechanisms underlying protection or susceptibility to HIV-1 infection, which is obscured when comparing average biological signals between cases and controls. To reveal intragroup heterogeneity and biological signal, we constructed a participant similarity network using the exRNA dataset generated from the samples collected 3 ± 2 months prior to HIV-1 infection. Spectral clustering of the similarity network identified 5 endotypes of study participants — named A, B, C, D, and E — of which endotypes A, B, and C were enriched for individuals acting as controls, while D and E were enriched for HIV-1 cases (Figure 3, A–C). We subsequently performed differential feature analysis and identified over 4,000 genes whose exRNA profiles differed significantly between the endotypes, surpassing the differential signal observed in the case-control analysis (Figure 3D and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195172DS1). Pathway enrichment analysis revealed that the control endotypes were enriched for features associated with proreparative processes (wound healing, TGF-β/SMAD signaling, VEGF overexpression, and histamine metabolism), T cell function (T cell CD3, T cytotoxic cell surface, costimulatory T cell activation, granzyme B pathway, and CTLA4 signaling), mitochondrial function (protection against ROS, Keap1-Nrf2, respiratory electron transport, and citric acid cycle), and type I IFN signaling (IFN β signaling pathway, cGAS-STING-TBK1 pathway, TLR-TRIF pathway, and NF-κB activation by PKR) (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Cases and controls cluster into distinct immunological endotypes 3 months prior to HIV-1 infection. (A) Patient similarity matrix showing that EV RNA-seq data, 3 months prior to HIV-1 infection, splits controls and cases into 3 and 2 endotypes, respectively. (B and C) Patient similarity network colored by (B) endotype and (C) sample type. Each node represents a study participant, and each edge links 2 similar samples. (D) Heatmap clustering shows that the identified endotypes have distinct transcriptional profiles. (E) Heatmap showing the top pathways enriched in each endotype.

The 2 endotypes, composed mainly of HIV-1 cases (Figure 3, A–C), were also enriched for distinct pathways, with genes augmented in endotype D linked to eNOS signaling, Tregs, CXCR4 signaling, and FAS-mediated apoptosis (Figure 3E). Finally, endotype E showed evidence of increased apoptosis, including HIV-1–mediated T cell apoptosis and TRAIL and DR3 death receptor signaling. Signatures of B cell differentiation, IL-7 signaling, and suppressor of cytokine signaling (SOCS) were also enriched in endotype E (Figure 3E). Our endotyping analysis revealed more differentially expressed genes than the case-control analysis, suggesting that distinct biological mechanisms may promote or impede HIV-1 infection.

The immunological processes observed at 3 ± 2 months were conserved at 6 ± 2 months prior to HIV-1 infection.

To investigate whether the immune profile observed 1–5 months prior to HIV-1 infection was also evident at earlier time points, we analyzed the transcriptional profiles from 9 individuals who later acquired HIV-1 and 29 matched individuals acting as controls who remained uninfected, using samples collected 4–8 months before the cases became HIV-1 positive. We found that 2,688 genes were significantly increased in HIV-1 cases, while 4,521 genes were significantly decreased (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 2). Cellular enrichment analysis of the altered genes showed significant downregulation of genes associated with NK cells (e.g., NCAM1, FCGR3A), plasma B cells (e.g., CD38), and plasmacytoid dendritic cells (Figure 4, A and B). When we performed pathway overrepresentation analysis, we observed that genes upregulated 6 ± 2 months prior to HIV-1 infection were enriched for type II IFN signaling (e.g., CXCR3, IFNG, IL19, and CXCL9) (Figure 4C). On the other hand, genes downregulated 6 ± 2 months prior to HIV-1 infection were enriched for type I IFN signaling (e.g. IRF3, IRF9, JAK1, STAT2, STAT5A, IL1B, TLR2, TLR4) and VEGFA-VEGFR2 signaling, consistent with the 3 ± 2 months prior to infection time point (Figure 4C). These observations confirm that reduced type 1 IFN–driven innate immunity, together with an elevated type II IFN state, precedes HIV-1 infection.

Figure 4 The immunosuppressive transcriptional profile is also evident 6 months prior to HIV-1 infection. (A) Heatmap showing differential gene expression between 9 cases and 29 controls 6 months prior to HIV-1 infection. (B) Genes belonging to NK cells and plasma B cell subsets were severely downregulated in HIV-1 cases relative to controls 6 months prior to infection *P = 0.05, ***P = 0.001. (C) Type II IFN response was upregulated in HIV-1 cases 6 months prior to infection, while type I IFN response pathways were upregulated.

The presence of human pegivirus type-1 is associated with HIV-1 acquisition.

We next analyzed the exRNA-seq data using a metatranscriptomic approach to nominate potential pathogens associated with HIV-1 susceptibility. Human pegivirus type-1 (HPgV-1) RNA abundance was significantly higher in HIV-1 cases than in individuals acting as controls 3 months before HIV infection (log 2 fold change > 4, FDR < 0.05) but not at 6 months (Figure 5A). Applying more stringent criteria (>5 reads) to define HPgV-1 positivity, rather than considering any detectable HPgV-1 RNA level as positive, we identified 20 HPgV-1 positive samples. HPgV-1 positivity was nonsignificantly higher among HIV-1 cases than among individuals acting as controls at both 3 months (28% in cases versus 17% in controls; OR = 1.89; 95% CI, 0.69–5.16; P = 0.29) and at 6 months (22% in cases versus 14% in controls; OR = 1.79; 95% CI, 0.27–11.86, P = 0.61), indicating a modest enrichment of HPgV-1 among individuals who later acquired HIV-1 (Figure 5B). 14 participants were identified as HPgV-1 positive by conventional PCR, of which only 3 of them were not detected using next-generation sequencing (NGS) (Figure 5C). Poisson regression analyses showed that HPgV-1 infection detected by NGS and PCR at 3 ± 2 months prior to HIV-1 infection was significantly associated with HIV-1 acquisition (NGS: relative risk [RR] = 1.99; 95% CI, 1.11–3.55; PCR: RR = 2.32; 95% CI, 1.32–4.08) (Figure 5D). However, after adjustment for other STIs, the association was reduced (NGS: RR = 1.51; 95% CI, 0.88–2.61; PCR: RR = 1.66; 95% CI, 0.96–2.87), indicating that HPgV-1 was not an independent predictor of HIV-1 acquisition. We next compared endotypes by HPgV-1 status, revealing that individuals in endotype D were more likely to be HPgV-1 positive than those in endotypes A or B (Figure 5E). To assess the effect of HPgV-1 on transcriptional differences between HIV-1 cases and individuals acting as controls, we compared transcriptional differences before and after adjusting for HPgV-1 status. We found a high correlation (R = 0.97, P < 0.0001) of the log 2 fold changes before and after adjusting for HPgV-1 (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 3). Furthermore, 120 and 201 of the upregulated and downregulated genes between HIV-1 cases and individuals acting as controls, respectively, showed significant differential abundance between HPgV-1–positive and –negative individuals (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 4). We also compared transcriptional changes between HPgV-1–positive and –negative individuals within both the HIV case and the control groups and found overlaps of 37 (3.7%) and 38 (4.8%) upregulated and downregulated genes, respectively (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 5). Additionally, we reanalyzed previously published transcriptional data from PBMCs that were either exposed or unexposed to HPgV-1 in vitro (GSE131504) (31). The reanalysis revealed only 12 genes (6 upregulated and 6 downregulated) with concordant expression between exRNA and PBMCs (Supplemental Figure 4 and Supplemental Table 6).

Figure 5 HPgV-1 infection predicts HIV-1 acquisition. (A) HPgV-1 RNA is more abundant in cases compared with controls at 3 months, but not at 6 months prior to HIV-1 infection. (B) Bar plots showing the proportion of HPgV-1–positive cases and controls. (C) Venn diagram showing the overlap between HPgV-1 detection by next-generation sequencing (NGS) and conventional PCR. (D) The presence of HPgV-1 3 months prior to infection is a nonindependent predictor of HIV-1 infection. (E) Forest plots comparing HPgV-1 status between the endotypes described in Figure 2. (F) HPgV-1 genomes exhibit regional clustering.

Finally, we assessed the genetic relatedness of the HPgV-1 genome sequences from the samples at 3 ± 2 months prior to infection relative to samples from other parts of the world We generated 11 partial HPgV-1 genomes, of which 4 were from individuals acting as controls and 7 were from HIV-1 cases. We next performed phylogenetic analysis and found that the HPgV-1 genomes clustered by geographic origin, with our partial genomes coclustering with those from other African countries, consistent with the findings of previous studies (32) (Figure 5F).