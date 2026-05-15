Disrupting VE-cadherin Y685 phosphorylation inhibits development of experimental diabetic and prediabetic retinopathy

VE-cadherin expression decreases not only in diabetic but also in prediabetic retinas. Given the role of VE-cadherin in maintaining the integrity of the BRB, we first explored the impact of VE-cadherin on the progression of retinal vascular damage in 2 HBP-activated murine models: the Ins2 Akita mutation (Ins2Akita) mouse, a well-established model of DR, and the NDPKB–/– mouse, a recently identified model of prediabetic retinopathy (23, 25, 26). In 6-week-old diabetic Ins2Akita mice, a significant reduction in retinal VE-cadherin expression was detected in immunoblotting experiments (Figure 1A). NDPKB–/– mice exhibited VE-cadherin expression levels comparable to controls at 1 and 3 months of age, but a significant decline was observed from 4 months onward, with a further reduction at 5 months (Figure 1, B and C). Whole-mount immunofluorescence staining of 4-month-old NDPKB–/– and wild-type (WT) retinas confirmed the decrease in VE-cadherin expression, which was specifically localized to the deep capillary layer (Figure 1D), while retinal arteries and veins remained unaffected (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195048DS1). The NDPKB deficiency was confirmed via immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 VE-cadherin expression is reduced in the diabetic and prediabetic retinas. (A) VE-cadherin expression was detected in the retinas of 6-week-old Ins2Akita and control mice by immunoblotting. n = 3. (B) VE-cadherin expression in the retinas of NDPKB–/– and WT mice of different ages (1, 3, 4, and 5 months) was determined using immunoblotting analysis. (C) Quantification of Western blot data. n = 3. (D) Retinal deep capillary layers were visualized with lectin (red) and VE-cadherin (green). n = 3. (E) HUVECs were transfected with either NDPKB siRNA or scrambled siRNA and stimulated with either NG (5.5 mM) or HG (30 mM). Gβ serves as a housekeeping marker on the cell membrane. n = 3. Overall P = 0.0119. (F) HUVECs were stained with VE-cadherin (green) to show cellular VE-cadherin distribution. Arrows show the linear changes, and membrane VE-cadherin expression was quantified. n = 3. Overall P < 0.001. (G) NDPKB knockdown efficiency was detected. n = 3. Overall P < 0.001. (H) Staining and quantification of internalized VE-cadherin in NDPKB-depleted HUVECs stimulated with HG. n = 6, repeated 3 times. Overall P = 0.0432. WT, wild-type mice; NDPKB–/–, NDPKB homozygous mice; NG, normal glucose; HG, high glucose; sicon, control siRNA; siNDPKB, NDPKB siRNA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was determined using an unpaired 2-tailed t test (A, C, and D), or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons (E–H). Scale bar: 50 μm.

Since membrane VE-cadherin is crucial for maintaining intercellular adhesion, we further examined the expression profile of membranous VE-cadherin in HG-treated and NDPKB-depleted ECs. We silenced NDPKB using siRNA in human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) and exposed them to HG for 24 hours. Cellular fractionation followed by immunoblotting was conducted to detect VE-cadherin levels specifically in the membrane fraction. As shown in Figure 1E, with Gβ serving as a membrane marker, quantification revealed a significant downregulation of membranous VE-cadherin in both HG-treated and NDPKB-depleted ECs compared with control cells. However, the combination of these 2 conditions did not further alter the membranous VE-cadherin levels. To corroborate this finding, we performed immunofluorescence staining under the formerly mentioned conditions in ECs. In HG-treated and NDPKB-depleted ECs, VE-cadherin exhibited a disrupted, intermittent membrane pattern, in contrast with the continuous, zipper-like distribution seen in control cells (Figure 1F). A quantitative assessment of membrane immunofluorescence intensity by pixel density revealed an approximate 50% reduction in membranous VE-cadherin upon NDPKB depletion (Figure 1G) and a 40% reduction under HG treatment, with no further alteration observed in the combined condition, corroborating the immunoblotting results (Figure 1F). To exclude the effect of high osmotic stress on VE-cadherin expression levels, we treated ECs with l-glucose as an osmotic control. High osmotic stress induced by l-glucose did not affect VE-cadherin levels, whereas d-glucose markedly reduced them (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C).

Given the observed reduction in membranous VE-cadherin, we conducted immunofluorescence imaging to determine whether HG or NDPKB deficiency promotes VE-cadherin internalization. In non-acid-washed cells, VE-cadherin was localized at cell junctions. Following acid washing, which removes antibodies bound to membrane-located VE-cadherin, internalized VE-cadherin was detected in the cytosol, indicating its internalization (10). As shown in Figure 1H, enhanced VE-cadherin internalization was observed. ECs treated with VEGF served as a positive control, triggering rapid VE-cadherin internalization (data not shown). Both HG treatment and NDPKB deficiency significantly increased VE-cadherin internalization, comparable to the positive control. Notably, there was no further enhancement of VE-cadherin internalization in NDPKB-depleted ECs treated with HG (Figure 1H). The efficiency of NDPKB knockdown was verified by immunoblotting (data not shown).

These data suggest that VE-cadherin levels decline not only under diabetic but also in NDPKB deficiency–induced prediabetic retinopathy. HG exposure and NDPKB deficiency markedly reduce membranous VE-cadherin and promote its internalization, thereby compromising endothelial barrier function.

The reduction of VE-cadherin in NDPKB–/– mice precedes retinal vascular morphological changes. To delineate whether VE-cadherin decline in NDPKB–/– mice at 4 months occurs before or after morphological changes in the retinal vasculature, we conducted retina digestion on both 4- and 5-month-old NDPKB–/– and WT mice, allowing visualization of the entire vasculature. This enabled us to pinpoint the onset of retinal morphological changes by analyzing pericyte loss in NDPKB–/– retinas. Pericyte occupation in capillary areas, which mainly accrue from the deep retinal capillary layer, was estimated. At 4 months, despite a reduction in VE-cadherin levels, no significant difference in pericyte coverage was observed. However, by 5 months, NDPKB–/– mice exhibited significant pericyte loss compared with WT mice (Figure 2, A and B). These findings suggest that VE-cadherin reduction in the retinal deep capillary layer might be an early indicator of retinopathy, preceding pericyte loss. To investigate whether increased retinal vascular permeability exists in prediabetic NDPKB–/– mice, we evaluated the retinal endogenous albumin expression after saline perfusion in both NDPKB–/– and WT mice at 5 months. Immunoblotting data demonstrated that retinal endogenous albumin expression in NDPKB–/– retinas was substantially higher than in controls (Supplemental Figure 4). Since the albumin-based permeability assay has inherent limitations, we further performed an in vivo dextran-FITC leakage assay to validate our findings. Consistent with these findings, 5-month-old NDPKB-deficient mice exhibited a significantly elevated retinal leakage index compared with WT controls (Figure 2C). To visualize the leakage site, we analyzed 11-month-old NDPKB–/– mice and found that dextran extravasation localized predominantly to perivenular/capillary regions (Supplemental Figure 5). The hyperpermeability of retinal vessels in NDPKB–/– mice might be a result of the reduction in retinal VE-cadherin expression. The data suggest that the reduction of VE-cadherin is involved in vascular hyperpermeability and extravasation of albumin into the retinal tissue, reflecting a breakdown of the BRB.

Figure 2 Vascular hyperpermeability and pericyte loss were observed in 5-month-old NDPKB–/– retinas. (A) Representative images of retinal digestion and (B) quantification of retinal pericyte coverage using 4- and 5-month-old NDPKB–/– retinas. n = 6–8. (C) Leakage index in 5-month-old NDPKB–/– mice using intravenous injection of 70 kDa dextran-FITC. n = 4. WT, wild-type mice; NDPKB–/–, NDPKB homozygous mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed t test (B) and Mann-Whitney test (C). Scale bar: 50 μm.

Phosphorylation of VE-cadherin at Y685 is triggered by HG and NDPKB deficiency, likely preceding protein O-GlcNAcylation and Ang2 upregulation. Phosphorylation of VE-cadherin at key tyrosine residues, including Y731, Y658, and Y685, plays distinct roles in regulating endothelial function. To determine whether HG and NDPKB deficiency induce VE-cadherin phosphorylation, we performed immunoblotting analyses using an appropriate p-Y685 antibody (Supplemental Figure 6). While VEGF stimulation rapidly induced VE-cadherin phosphorylation at Y685 within 15 minutes (Supplemental Figure 7), both HG and NDPKB depletion markedly enhanced phosphorylation of VE-cadherin at Y685 after 30 minutes, and no additive effect was observed in combined conditions (Figure 3A). In contrast, no significant changes in phosphorylation were observed at the Y658 and Y731 sites under these conditions (Supplemental Figure 8). These results suggest that phosphorylation at Y685 may be a critical regulatory event for VE-cadherin function in response to HG and NDPKB deficiency.

Figure 3 VE-cadherin Y685 phosphorylation is triggered by HG and NDPKB deficiency, prior to elevation of protein O-GlcNAcylation and Ang2. (A) Representative immunoblots of HUVECs under both HG and NDPKB-deficient conditions and quantitation of Y685 expression in NDPKB-depleted HUVECs with or without HG treatment for 24 hours. n = 3. Overall P = 0.0149. (B) Representative immunoblots of protein expression in NDPKB-depleted HUVECs treated with or without HG. Quantitation of Y685 (30 minutes overall P = 0.0042; 12 hours overall P = 0.1136), O-GlcNAc (30 minutes overall P = 0.947; 12 hours overall P = 0.0011), and Ang2 (30 minutes overall P < 0.001; 12 hours overall P < 0.001) expression in NDPKB-depleted HUVECs with or without HG treatment after 30 minutes and 12 hours. n = 5. HG, high glucose; VEC, VE-cadherin; siNDPKB, NDPKB siRNA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons.

Our previous studies have shown that HG and NDPKB deficiency increase protein O-GlcNAcylation and Ang2 expression in ECs (27). To determine whether Y685 phosphorylation occurs prior to protein O-GlcNAcylation and Ang2 regulation, we performed temporal analysis of HG exposure and NDPKB depletion. Immunoblotting results demonstrated that Y685 phosphorylation was considerably induced after 30 minutes of HG stimulation or NDPKB depletion, with similar effects observed under combined conditions, consistent with previous findings in Figure 3A. At this point for 30 minutes, no significant changes in protein O-GlcNAcylation or Ang2 expression were detected under HG condition compared with the corresponding time-matched controls (Figure 3B). Basal Y685 phosphorylation was elevated in the sham condition, which is likely attributable to increased cell density. Y685 phosphorylation was not altered compared with their respective 12-hour controls. In contrast, both NDPKB depletion and HG treatment resulted in increased protein O-GlcNAcylation, with sustained effects under combined conditions. Although Ang2 expression was elevated in NDPKB-depleted ECs compared with control ECs at 12-hour time point, HG treatment did not alter Ang2 expression (Figure 3B). No detectable changes in VE-cadherin Y685 phosphorylation, Ang2 expression, or global O-GlcNAcylation were observed at the additional time points examined (2 and 6 hours) in ECs stimulated with HG, consistent with the findings at 30 minutes and 12 hours (Supplemental Figure 9). In summary, phosphorylation of VE-cadherin at Y685 likely precedes O-GlcNAcylation and contributes to the subsequent upregulation of Ang2 under HG and NDPKB-deficient conditions.

Y685F mutation of VE-cadherin impairs protein O-GlcNAcylation and Ang2 upregulation, VE-cadherin internalization, and pericyte loss in vitro. We hypothesized that the observed alteration in vascular cells under HG and NDPKB-deficient conditions may be mediated by the phosphorylation of VE-cadherin at Y685. To test this hypothesis, ECs exposed to HG or NDPKB-deficient conditions were infected with either Y685-Mut or Y685-WT adenovirus. The green fluorescent protein (GFP) expression served as a marker of adenovirus transfection efficiency, and cells exhibiting over 60% green fluorescence were selected for further experimentation. As expected, Y685-Mut infection led to lower Y685 phosphorylation compared with Y685-WT (Supplemental Figure 10).

We first investigated the effect of Y685 phosphorylation on VE-cadherin internalization. As shown in Figure 4A, internalized VE-cadherin increased in Y685-WT infected ECs under HG treatment compared with normal glucose conditions. In contrast, Y685-Mut infection mitigated the internalized VE-cadherin induced by HG (Figure 4A). Likewise, NDPKB depletion resulted in VE-cadherin internalization in Y685-WT infected ECs, while Y685-Mut infection inhibited VE-cadherin internalization into the cytoplasm (Figure 4B). These data indicate that Y685 phosphorylation contributes to VE-cadherin dysfunction at the cell membrane, promoting its internalization under both HG and NDPKB-deficient conditions.

Figure 4 VE-cadherin Y685 phosphorylation impairs protein O-GlcNAcylation, Ang2 upregulation, VE-cadherin internalization, and pericyte loss in vitro. (A) Immunofluorescence images and quantification of internalized VE-cadherin in HUVECs infected with adenovirus WT or Mut under HG conditions. n = 5, repeated 3 times. Overall P < 0.001. (B) Immunofluorescence images and quantification of internalized VE-cadherin in NDPKB-depleted HUVECs infected with adenovirus WT or Mut. n = 5, repeated 3 times. Overall P < 0.001. Analysis of the nonattached or detached pericytes labeled with Tracker in Transwell contacting coculture with HUVECs infected with adenovirus WT or Mut for 2 hours or 48 hours under HG conditions (2 hours overall P < 0.001; 48 hours overall P = 0.0015) (C) and NDPKB deficiency (2 hours overall P < 0.001; 48 hours overall P = 0.0034) (E). n = 3. Images and quantification of attached pericytes labeled with Tracker on the HUVEC monolayer with WT or Mut adenovirus infection after 48 hours’ Transwell contacting coculture under HG conditions (overall P < 0.001) (D) and NDPKB deficiency (overall P < 0.001) (F). n = 3. Representative immunoblotting analysis and quantification of O-GlcNAc (overall P = 0.0045) (G) and Ang2 (overall P < 0.001) (I) in HG-treated HUVECs infected with adenovirus WT or Mut. n = 5. Representative immunoblotting analysis and quantification of O-GlcNAc (overall P < 0.001) (H) and Ang2 (overall P = 0.0023) (J) in NDPKB-depleted HUVECs infected with WT or Mut adenovirus. n = 5. WT, VE-cadherin Y685; Mut, VE-cadherin Y685F mutation; NG, normal glucose; HG, high glucose; sicon, control siRNA; siNDPKB, NDPKB siRNA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. Scale bar: 50 μm.

To assess EC-pericyte functional interactions, we performed EC-pericyte coculture assays. First, in the direct-contact coculture, under either HG or NDPKB knockdown, Y685-WT ECs exhibited increased pericyte detachment at 2 hours, as reflected by higher pericyte numbers in the supernatant, whereas Y685-Mut ECs maintained early adhesion. The differences diminished from 4 to 10 hours, but by 24 hours, Y685-WT monolayers exhibited greater pericyte loss and Y685-Mut preserved pericyte adhesion to ECs. Quantification of adherent pericytes on the endothelial layer paralleled the supernatant counts (Supplemental Figure 11). To more closely approximate the physiological juxtaposition of ECs and pericytes on the vascular basement membrane, we conducted a Transwell HUVEC-pericyte contacting coculture system using inverted chamber inserts. Endothelial monolayers were grown on the abluminal surface of the porous membrane, while Tracker-labeled pericytes were seeded on the luminal side. At 2 hours, HG increased the number of nonadherent pericytes in cocultures with Y685-WT ECs, whereas Y685-Mut prevented this defect, maintaining levels comparable to controls (Figure 4C). No differences were detected at 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 12A). However, by 48 hours, HG elevated detached pericytes in the Y685-WT condition, while Y685-Mut continued to preserve pericyte attachment (Figure 4C). Imaging the labeled pericytes on the membranes at 48 hours confirmed the finding. HG reduced the number of attached pericytes on Y685-WT endothelial monolayers, whereas Y685-Mut maintained pericyte coverage (Figure 4D). Under NDPKB depletion, a similar pattern emerged, with Y685-Mut preserving pericyte attachment despite loss of NDPKB (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 12B). To sum up, these findings demonstrate that HG and NDPKB deficiency impair EC-pericyte interactions by reducing adhesion and promoting detachment, whereas the Y685 mutant consistently sustains pericyte attachment.

To assess whether HBP activation and Ang2 elevation are downstream effectors regulated by Y685, we measured protein O-GlcNAcylation and Ang2 levels. Y685-WT infection exacerbated HG-induced HBP activation and Ang2 production, whereas Y685-Mut infection mitigated these effects (Figure 4, G and I). To explore whether NDPKB deficiency similarly triggers these changes via Y685 phosphorylation, we performed immunoblotting, and the results demonstrated that NDPKB depletion markedly increased protein O-GlcNAcylation and Ang2 levels in Y685-WT ECs, while these effects were reduced under the Y685-Mut condition, as observed under HG treatment (Figure 4, H and J).

Together, these in vitro results provide compelling evidence that Y685 phosphorylation plays a crucial role in HG- and NDPKB deficiency–induced EC dysfunction by activating the HBP and increasing Ang2 expression. This process triggers VE-cadherin internalization and leads to impaired pericyte coverage. Further in vivo experiments with Y685 phosphorylation mutants are necessary to validate this hypothesis.

O-GlcNAcylation mediates VE-cadherin Y685-dependent Ang2 upregulation under HG and NDPKB-deficient conditions. Building on our observation that HG activates the HBP and raises Ang2 levels, we next investigated the contribution of O-GlcNAc to VE-cadherin Y685-dependent Ang2 upregulation. ECs expressing either Y685-WT or Y685-Mut were exposed to pharmacological modulators of O-GlcNAc cycling. Treatment with the OGA inhibitor, Thiamet G (TMG), increased O-GlcNAcylation in both genotypes and produced a modest compensatory shift in the cycling enzymes, with lower OGT and higher OGA protein levels (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). TMG augmented HG-induced Ang2 in Y685-WT cells but not in Y685-Mut cells (Figure 5, A and B). Knockdown of NDPKB increased global O-GlcNAcylation and Ang2 in Y685-WT cells, but not in Y685-Mut cells, and TMG further enhanced O-GlcNAcylation in both but selectively increased Ang2 in Y685-WT cells. Y685-Mut cells maintained Ang2 at low levels (Figure 5, C and D). At the same time, pharmacological inhibition of OGT using OGT inhibitor 4 (OSMI-4) reduced global O-GlcNAcylation, with compensative higher OGT and lower OGA protein levels (Supplemental Figure 13, C and D). OSMI-4 abolished the HG-induced increase in Ang2 in Y685-WT cells, returning Ang2 to baseline levels indistinguishable from those in Y685-Mut cells (Figure 5, E and F). Similarly, OSMI-4 suppressed the increase in Ang2 elicited by NDPKB knockdown in Y685-WT cells, reducing Ang2 to baseline levels (Figure 5, G and H).

Figure 5 O-GlcNAcylation mediates VE-cadherin Y685-dependent Ang2 upregulation under HG and NDPKB-deficient conditions. Representative immunoblotting of O-GlcNAc, OGT, OGA, and Ang2 in HG-treated HUVECs (A) and NDPKB-depleted HUVECs (C) infected with adenovirus WT or Mut, combined with TMG treatment. Quantification of O-GlcNAc and Ang2 expression in HG-treated HUVECs (B) and NDPKB-depleted HUVECs (D). Representative immunoblotting analysis of O-GlcNAc, OGT, OGA, and Ang2 in HG-treated HUVECs (E) and NDPKB-depleted HUVECs (G) infected with adenovirus WT or Mut, combined with OSMI-4 treatment. Quantification of O-GlcNAc and Ang2 expression in HG-treated HUVECs (F) and NDPKB-depleted HUVECs (H). n = 4. WT, VE-cadherin Y685; Mut, VE-cadherin Y685F mutation; HG, high glucose; siNDPKB, NDPKB siRNA; TMG, Thiamet G; OSMI-4, O-GlcNAc transferase inhibitor 4. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. All overall P < 0.001.

Enhancement of O-GlcNAcylation with TMG or its inhibition with OSMI-4, together with HG or NDPKB deficiency, showed that Ang2 upregulation requires both VE-cadherin Y685 phosphorylation and elevated O-GlcNAcylation. Thus, O-GlcNAcylation mediates VE-cadherin Y685-dependent Ang2 upregulation under HG and NDPKB-deficient conditions.

Suppression of VE-cadherin Y685 phosphorylation protects retinal pathology. Since Y685 phosphorylation has been identified as a critical factor driving EC dysfunction in hyperglycemia-induced retinopathy, as demonstrated in vitro, we further explored whether targeting this phosphorylation site could offer a potential interventional strategy for retinopathy associated with hyperglycemic conditions. To investigate this, we utilized a VE-cadherin Y685F-knockin (VEC Y685Fki/ki) mouse model and induced DR by administering streptozotocin (STZ) to both VEC Y685Fki/ki and WT mice. We evaluated pericyte coverage and AC numbers to assess the impact of Y685F mutation on retinal vasculature. As shown in Figure 6A, pericyte coverage was markedly reduced in diabetic (DC) WT mice compared with nondiabetic (NC) WT mice. No difference in pericyte coverage was observed between NC VEC Y685Fki/ki and WT retinas. Notably, DC VEC Y685Fki/ki retinas exhibited higher pericyte coverage compared with DC WT mice, suggesting that the Y685F mutation mitigates vascular damage induced by hyperglycemia. Additionally, no significant differences were observed between NC and DC VEC Y685Fki/ki mice. Similarly, AC numbers inversely followed changes in pericyte coverage, being elevated in DC WT mice relative to NC WT mice, indicating a greater loss of pericytes and ECs under hyperglycemia. As pericyte coverage, AC numbers were comparable between NC VEC Y685Fki/ki and WT mice. In contrast, DC VEC Y685Fki/ki mice exhibited fewer ACs than DC WT mice, further supporting the hypothesis that the Y685F mutation protects retinal vessels against vascular damage in hyperglycemic conditions (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Suppressing VE-cadherin Y685 phosphorylation reverses HBP activation and retinal damage in DR. (A) Assessment of retinal vascular damage by retinal digestion and the quantification of pericyte coverage (overall P < 0.001) and ACs (overall P < 0.001) in 6-month diabetic Y685Fki/ki mice. Arrow shows an AC. n = 6–9. (B) Leakage index using dextran-FITC in 3-month diabetic WT and diabetic VEC Y685Fki/ki retinas. n = 3–4. Overall P = 0.0039. Immunoblots and quantitation of retinal O-GlcNAc (overall P = 0.0055) (C) and Ang2 (overall P = 0.0088) (D) in diabetic VEC Y685Fki/ki retinas. n = 4. Representative immunoblots of O-GlcNAc (overall P = 0.0013) (E) and Ang2 (overall P < 0.001) (F) in HG-treated MBMECs isolated from VEC Y685Fki/ki mice. n = 5. (G) Tracing and quantification of P1 wave in multifocal electroretinography (ERG) of 3-month diabetic Y685Fki/ki retinas. n = 5. Overall P = 0.001. NC, nondiabetic; DC, diabetic; WT, wild-type; 685Fki/ki, VE-cadherin Y685F knockin; NG, normal glucose; HG, high glucose. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. Scale bar: 50 μm.

Considering that vascular permeability is compromised in DR (28) and the integrity of the BRB depends on the maintenance of cell-to-cell junctions in the retinal vascular endothelium, we evaluated retinal vascular permeability in DC VEC Y685Fki/ki mice. DC WT mice showed a 3-fold increase in albumin levels in the retina compared with NC WT mice. No significant difference was observed between NC VEC Y685Fki/ki and WT mice. Importantly, VEC Y685Fki/ki mice exhibited substantial protection from hyperpermeability, with no apparent difference in retinal albumin leakage between DC and NC VEC Y685Fki/ki mice. Similarly, DC VEC Y685Fki/ki mice showed reduced albumin leakage compared with DC WT mice (Supplemental Figure 14). Consistent with the albumin-based results, we observed comparable hyperpermeability changes. Quantification showed a marked increase in vascular leakage in DC WT retinas compared with NC WT. In contrast, DC VEC Y685Fki/ki retinas were indistinguishable from NC VEC Y685Fki/ki, exhibiting substantially lower dextran-FITC leakage than DC WT (Figure 6B). These data suggest that the vascular protection observed in the VEC Y685Fki/ki mice is likely due to the inhibition of vascular hyperpermeability.

To elucidate the underlying mechanisms responsible for the protective effect in VEC Y685Fki/ki mice, we assessed retinal protein O-GlcNAcylation and Ang2 expression. Protein O-GlcNAcylation was nearly doubled in DC WT retinas compared with NC controls, while no significant differences were observed between NC VEC Y685Fki/ki and WT retinas. Remarkably, protein O-GlcNAcylation levels were markedly reduced in DC VEC Y685Fki/ki mice compared with DC WT mice, effectively abolishing the hyperglycemia-induced increase. No difference was observed between DC and NC VEC Y685Fki/ki mice. These results highlight the critical role of Y685 phosphorylation in hyperglycemia-induced HBP activation (Figure 6C). We further examined Ang2 expression using an appropriate Ang2 antibody for semiquantitative analysis (Supplemental Figure 15). In line with our previous findings, the Ang2 levels were elevated in DC WT mice in comparison with NC WT mice. Ang2 expression exhibited a pattern that closely paralleled the changes observed in protein O-GlcNAcylation across the 4 experimental groups. Notably, the Y685F mutation suppressed Ang2 upregulation in DC VEC Y685Fki/ki mice (Figure 6D).

To further delineate the endothelium-specific contribution to the protective effects observed in VEC Y685Fki/ki mice, we isolated murine brain microvascular endothelial cells (MBMECs) from VEC Y685Fki/ki mice and exposed them to HG. Consistent with the retinal findings in VEC Y685Fki/ki mice, HG treatment substantially increased protein O-GlcNAcylation and Ang2 expression in WT MBMECs. No differences were observed between Y685Fki/ki and WT MBMECs under normal glucose conditions. HG-induced increase in protein O-GlcNAcylation and Ang2 expression were abolished in MBMECs isolated from VEC Y685Fki/ki mice, further reinforcing the central role of Y685 phosphorylation in mediating retinal vascular damage (Figure 6, E and F).

In addition to vascular damage, DR is characterized by the early onset of neuronal dysfunction (29). Therefore, we assessed neuronal function in VEC Y685Fki/ki retinas using electroretinography (ERG). As shown in Figure 6G, alterations in P1 wave amplitude were observed. Specifically, DC WT mice exhibited a nearly 50% reduction in P1 wave amplitude compared with NC WT mice, indicating impaired inner retinal function. NC VEC Y685Fki/ki mice exhibited similar wave patterns and amplitudes as NC WT mice. However, DC VEC Y685Fki/ki mice showed considerably higher P1 wave amplitudes than DC WT mice, suggesting that the Y685F mutation effectively prevents hyperglycemia-induced neuronal damage. No significant differences in P1 wave amplitudes were observed between NC and DC VEC Y685Fki/ki mice (Figure 6G). In addition, N1 wave amplitudes remained unchanged across all 4 groups, indicating unaffected photoreceptor function (Supplemental Figure 16). Additionally, the Müller cell activation marker, glial fibrillary acidic protein, was elevated in DC WT retinas compared with control retinas but normalized in DC VEC Y685ki/ki retinas (Supplemental Figure 17). These findings suggest that improved vascular function and glial activation resulting from suppression of Y685 phosphorylation protects retinal neuronal function in diabetic retinas.

Given that a similar pathology of DR presents in the prediabetic NDPKB–/– mice, we next evaluated the effects of the Y685F mutation under NDPKB-deficient conditions using VEC Y685Fki/ki NDPKB–/– mice. Retinal morphometry was assessed through retina digestion in WT, NDPKB–/–, VEC Y685Fki/ki, and Y685Fki/ki NDPKB–/– mice (Figure 7A). As expected, results consistent with those observed in diabetic mice were obtained: NDPKB–/– mice exhibited appreciably reduced pericyte coverage and increased AC formation compared with WT controls. No differences were observed between VEC Y685Fki/ki and WT mice. The Y685F mutation prevented the vascular damage observed in NDPKB–/– mice, restoring normal pericyte coverage and AC numbers in Y685Fki/ki NDPKB–/– mice compared with NDPKB–/– mice. NDPKB–/– mice exhibited a 65% increase in albumin levels in the retina compared with WT mice. VEC Y685F displayed robust protection against hyperpermeability, as evidenced by the reduced albumin leakage in Y685Fki/ki NDPKB–/– mice when compared with NDPKB–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 18). These findings suggest a vascular protective effect of VEC Y685F against hyperpermeability in prediabetic NDPKB–/– mice.

Figure 7 Suppressing VE-cadherin Y685 phosphorylation reverses HBP activation and retinal damage in prediabetic retinopathy. (A) Estimation and quantification of pericyte coverage and ACs in VEC Y685Fki/ki NDPKB–/– double-transgenic retinas. The arrow shows an AC. n = 6–9. Immunoblots of retinal O-GlcNAc (B) and Ang2 (C) in 8-month-old VEC Y685Fki/ki NDPKB–/– double-transgenic mice. n = 6. WT, wild-type; 685Fki/ki, VE-cadherin Y685F knockin; NDPKB–/–, NDPKB homozygous. 685Fki/ki NDPKB–/–, VEC Y685Fki/ki NDPKB–/– double transgenic mice. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. All overall P < 0.001. Scale bar: 50 μm.

Retinal protein expression analysis showed no significant difference in O-GlcNAcylation levels between VEC Y685Fki/ki and WT mice. However, a 40% increase in protein O-GlcNAcylation was observed in NDPKB–/– mice compared with WT controls. In contrast, protein O-GlcNAcylation levels were significantly reduced in VEC Y685Fki/ki NDPKB–/– mice compared with NDPKB–/– mice, similar to those in VEC Y685Fki/ki mice (Figure 7B). This pattern closely mirrored the results observed in DC VEC Y685Fki/ki mice. Additionally, Ang2 levels exhibited a comparable pattern to protein O-GlcNAcylation, with increased expression in NDPKB–/– mice relative to WT controls and an attenuation in VEC Y685Fki/ki NDPKB–/– mice (Figure 7C).

In summary, the overall protein changes observed align with our in vitro data, supporting the concept that hyperglycemia or NDPKB deficiency–induced VE-cadherin Y685 phosphorylation contributes to vascular damage in diabetic and prediabetic retinopathy. The VE-cadherin Y685F mutation mitigates vascular and neuronal damage in diabetic and prediabetic retinopathy.

VE-cadherin Y685F-mediated mitigation of retinal pathology engages neurovascular and mitochondrial protein O-GlcNAcylation. Principal component analysis (PCA) of the O-GlcNAc–enriched retinal proteome showed a clear diabetes-driven separation in WT samples. DC WT replicates diverged from NC WT along PC1, whereas NC and DC VEC Y685Fki/ki clustered with NC WT (Supplemental Figure 19A). Volcano plots revealed extensive diabetes-induced remodeling in WT retinas (185 increased, 231 decreased in DC WT vs. NC WT). In contrast, NC VEC Y685Fki/ki mice showed only modest baseline differences from NC WT (50 increased, 80 decreased). Under diabetic condition, however, the Y685F mutation differed strongly from WT, as DC VEC Y685Fki/ki retinas exhibited 232 increased and 252 decreased proteins compared with DC WT. Diabetes still altered the VEC Y685Fki/ki proteomes (109 increased, 142 decreased), though to a lesser extent than in WT. Overall, diabetes robustly remodeled O-GlcNAc landscape in WT retinas, while the Y685F mutation dampened these shifts within the Y685Fki/ki cohort but resulted in strong Y685-specific divergence under diabetes (Supplemental Figure 19B and Supplemental Table 2).

Gene ontology (GO) analysis revealed that proteins with increased O-GlcNAcylation in DC WT retinas but reduced in DC VEC Y685Fki/ki retinas were strongly enriched in neuronal and receptor-related pathways, as well as at cell junctions (Figure 8A). In contrast, proteins with reduced O-GlcNAcylation in DC WT retinas but increased O-GlcNAcylation in DC VEC Y685Fki/ki retinas were predominantly associated with mitochondrial matrix and inner membrane structures. Interestingly, pathways involved in protein synthesis and RNA metabolism were prominently altered as well (Figure 8B). Overall, these GO patterns suggest that diabetes elevates O-GlcNAcylation in neuronal and junction-associated pathways while suppressing mitochondrial processes in WT retinas, which are prevented by the Y685F mutation.

Figure 8 VE-cadherin Y685F-mediated reversal of retinal pathology engages neurovascular and mitochondrial protein O-GlcNAcylation. GO terms enriched among proteins that increased (A) or decreased (B) in 3-month DC WT vs. NC WT but showed opposite direction in DC VEC Y685Fki/ki vs. DC WT. Heatmap of group mean Z-scores for proteins with increased (C) or decreased (D) O-GlcNAcylation in 3-month DC WT vs. NC WT but opposite direction in DC VEC Y685Fki/ki vs. DC WT. Colors indicate relative O-GlcNAc abundance, blue (low) to red (high). NC, nondiabetic; DC, diabetic; WT, wild-type; 685Fki/ki, VE-cadherin Y685F knockin.

The Z-score heatmaps delineate 2 complementary, pathway-rich protein complexes. In DC WT retinas, O-GlcNAcylation increased coordinately in neurovascular and junction-associated proteins, including adhesion and membrane organizers (ICAM5, CD200, NECTIN1, LRP1/LRP1B, CSMD1, and SDK2), synaptic membrane proteins (CNTNAP2, NLGN2, NLGN3, TENM2, and TENM4), as well as VEGF receptors (KDR and FLT1) (Figure 8C and Supplemental Table 2). At the same time, O-GlcNAcylation decreased in mitochondrial programs, including proteostasis and biogenesis factors (LONP1, LRPPRC, and AFG3L2), import and assembly proteins (TIMM17B and OXA1L), metabolic and redox components (ACADM, SLC25A20 and G6PDX), respiratory chain components (UQCRC2 and UQCRFS1), transport and dynamics factors (ABCB10, SLC25A12, SLC25A25, and DNM1), and mitochondrial translation-related proteins (TUFM and EARS2) (Figure 8D and Supplemental Table 2). Notably, immune response-related proteins, including C1QB and STAT2, also showed pronounced alterations. These diabetes-associated changes in O-GlcNAcylation were largely reversed in DC VEC Y685Fki/ki retinas, indicating that VE-cadherin Y685F-mediated protection of retinal pathology engages neurovascular and mitochondrial protein O-GlcNAcylation.