IFN-γ is a direct driver of crypt hyperplasia in celiac disease

Sex as a biological variant

Duodenal biopsies from both female and male adult patients were used for spatial proteomics analysis and flow cytometry analysis. Experiments on mice with repeat injection of IFN-γ were done using female C57BL/6 mice. Experiments on mice with targeted deletion of Ifngr1 were performed on both female and male littermates. The findings are expected to be relevant to both males and females, although no experiments were performed to test for sex-related differences.

Human participants

For spatial proteomics analysis, we used archival FFPE duodenal biopsy material from adults who underwent gastroduodenoscopy at Oslo University Hospital-Rikshospitalet between 2012 and 2023. The patient cohort has previously been described (31), in addition to 4 individuals who were not included in the previous study (2 CeD patients and 2 controls). In total, we analyzed FFPE tissue sections from 20 adults with biopsy-proven CeD, comparing biopsies collected at the time of diagnosis (UCeD, Marsh 3) with biopsies collected at follow-up after treatment with a gluten-free diet (TCeD, Marsh 0). As disease controls, we analyzed biopsies from 20 non-CeD adults with normal duodenal histology (Marsh 0) (Supplemental Table 1). For flow cytometric analysis of gut epithelial cell MHC II expression, we analyzed biopsies from 9 patients with UCeD and 5 patients with TCeD who visited the endoscopy unit at Oslo University Hospital–Rikshospitalet for diagnostic examination and clinical follow-up of CeD (Supplemental Table 5). The diagnosis of CeD was made according to established guidelines (21).

Mouse experiments

C57BL/6J mice (9- to 11-week-old females; Janvier Lab) were injected intraperitoneally with recombinant IFN-γ (GenScript, Z02916-1) dissolved in sterile Dulbecco’s PBS. Single doses of 16.7 μg IFN-γ in 200 μL sterile PBS were injected at 8-hour intervals followed by euthanasia 8 hours after the last injection. Four independent experiments were performed on 28 mice that were either treated with PBS (n = 6) or IFN-γ in 1 dose (n = 4), 2 doses (n = 4), 4 doses (n = 4), 6 doses (n = 4), or 9 doses (n = 6). In 2 of the experiments, mice were also injected w intraperitoneally with 100 μL of 0.1 mg EdU in 10% DMSO/PBS) 22 hours prior to euthanasia.

To generate mice with targeted deletion of Ifngr1 in the epithelial cell compartment, Ifngr1fl/fl mice (stock no. 025394, The Jackson Laboratory) (65) were crossed with heterozygous Villin-Cre (Vil1-Cre) transgenic mice (stock no. 021504, The Jackson Laboratory) (66), both on a C57BL/6 background. From the filial 1 (F1) progeny, Ifngr1fl/WT Vil1-Cre–transgenic mice were bred with Ifngr1fl/fl mice to generate Ifngr1fl/fl Vil1-Cre–transgenic Ifngr1IEC–/– mice. Vil1-Cre– littermates with WT expression of Ifngr1 in epithelial cells were used as control (WT) mice for the IFN-γ injection experiments. Mice (9–11 weeks of age) with targeted deletion of Ifngr1 (n = 9) or Vil1-Cre– littermate controls (n = 6) were untreated (n = 4) or treated with 2 doses (n = 6) or 6 doses (n = 5) of IFN-γ as well as with EdU injection 22 hours prior to euthanasia.

Mice were euthanized by cervical dislocation 8 hours after the last injection with IFN-γ. The small intestine was quickly harvested and flushed with ice-cold PBS. From all mice, the proximal one-third of the small intestine was collected and fixed in neutral buffered formalin in the dark overnight at room temperature. From 4 mice (PBS n = 2; IFN9 n = 2), the middle two-thirds and distal third of the small intestine were also collected. After fixation, 4–7 pieces of approximately 4–5 mm in size were cut tangentially and oriented in Tissue-Tek 2-lane paraform gels (Sakura) for paraffin embedment.

Tissue sectioning and LCM

Human samples. For human duodenal biopsies, 8 μm FFPE tissue sections were adhered to UV-treated, PEN-covered slides (Zeiss). Sections were dewaxed in xylene (twice) hydrated in 100% ethanol, 95% ethanol, and 70% ethanol (1 minute each), followed by twice for 1 minute in water. Sections were stained with Mayer’s hematoxylin solution for approximately 30 seconds, rinsed in tap water, and incubated in hexamine (1 minute), followed by 1 minute in water, 30 seconds in Azophloxine solution, and then rinsing in water and airdrying. For mouse intestinal sections, 5 μm FFPE tissue sections were adhered to UV-treated, PEN-covered slides (Zeiss) followed by staining with hematoxylin as previously described (50). Sections were stored in dehydrator boxes and dried at 37°C prior to LCM. Crypt regions were isolated using a PALM MicroBeam LCM system (Carl Zeiss MicroImaging), with tissue captured into 0.5 mL opaque adhesive-cap tubes (Zeiss). Crypt regions that encompassed ISCs, Paneth cells, as well as 4–5 daughter cells were isolated. In sections from human biopsies, well-oriented crypts were identified on the basis of a visual presence of Azophloxine-stained Paneth cells. Two replicate samples were collected for most biopsies (~150 000 μm2 per sample; n = 109).

Mouse samples. Tissue sections (5 μm) from FFPE mouse intestine were adhered to UV-treated, PEN-covered slides (Zeiss), dewaxed as described above, and stained with Mayer’s hematoxylin solution. Crypt regions were isolated using a PALM MicroBeam LCM system (Carl Zeiss MicroImaging), capturing tissue into 0.5 mL opaque adhesive-cap tubes (Zeiss). Crypt regions that encompassed ISCs, Paneth cells, as well as 4–5 daughter cells were isolated according to visual assessment of tissue orientation in intestinal cross-sections. Crypt regions were isolated from the proximal part of the small intestine unless otherwise specified. For each sample, crypts were isolated and pooled from all embedded tissue pieces, with 1–3 replicate samples collected per tissue block (n = 63 samples from 28 mice). From 4 mice, crypts from the middle and distal intestine were also collected and processed for MS analysis.

Sample processing, LC-MS/MS, and raw data analysis

LCM-isolated samples were processed as previously described (50). Dissected tissue was retrieved from adhesive caps using ammonium bicarbonate (10 μL, 50 mM) with ProteaseMax Surfactant (0.2%) (Promega) followed by ammonium bicarbonate (10 μL, 50 mM) and then transferred into 0.5 mL LoBind tubes (Eppendorf). Samples were heated to 98°C for 90 minutes followed by sonication in a water bath for 60 minutes. Disulfide bridges were reduced by addition of dithiotreitol (2 μL, 0.1 M) followed by incubation for 20 minutes at 56°C and then alkylated by addition of iodoacetamide (2 μL, 55 mM) followed by incubation for 15 minutes in the dark at room temperature. Samples were digested by addition of trypsin (1.5 μL, 10 μg/g) and incubated overnight at 37°C. Peptides were purified by solid-phase extraction either by using stage tips with 3 layers of C18 Empore Extraction Disks of C18 micro columns, or loaded onto EvoTips according to the manufacturer’s instruction.

Crypt samples (n = 109) from human biopsies were analyzed using an EVOSEP liquid chromatography system connected to a quadrupole – Orbitrap (QExactive HF) mass spectrometer (ThermoElectron) equipped with a nanoelectrospray ion source (EasySpray, Thermo Fisher Scientific). For liquid chromatography (LC) separation, a 15 cm C18 column (column details: 15 μm beads, 150 μm inner diameter, 15 cm long, EV-1074) was used. The standard Evosep (Evosep Biosystems) method of 30 samples/day was used. The mass spectrometer was operated in the data-dependent mode to automatically switch between MS and tandem MS (MS/MS) acquisition. Survey full-scan MS spectra (from m/z 375 to 1,500) were acquired in the Orbitrap with a resolution of R = 60,000 at m/z 200 (after accumulation to a target of 3,000,000 ions in the quadruple). The method used allowed sequential isolation of the most intense multiple-charged ions, up to 7, depending on signal intensity, for fragmentation on the HCD cell using high-energy collision dissociation at a target value of 100,000 charges or a maximum acquisition time of 110 ms. MS/MS scans were collected at 60,000 resolution in the Orbitrap cell. Target ions already selected for MS/MS were dynamically excluded for 30 seconds. General MS conditions were as follows: electrospray voltage, 2.0 kV; no sheath and auxiliary gas flow; a heated capillary temperature of 250°C; and a normalized HCD collision energy of 28%.

Crypt samples from mice injected with IFN-γ and control mice (n = 63) were processed and analyzed by ultra-high-performance LC (UHPLC) and trapped ion mobility spectrometry time-of-flight (TIMS-TOF) MS. Digested peptides were cleaned by solid-phase extraction using stage tips with 3 layers of C18 Empore Extraction Disks, vacuum dried, and redissolved in 0.1% formic acid (FA) before injection into a nanoElute UHPLC coupled to a timsTOF fleX or a timsTOF Pro2 mass spectrometer via a CaptiveSpray ion source (all from Bruker Daltonics). For LC separation, a 25cm C18 column (Column details: 1.6 μm beads, 120 Å pore size, 75 μm inner diameter, 25 cm long, Aurora UHPLC column, IonOptics) was used with a flow rate of 0.3 μL/min. Solvent A (0.1% FA) and solvent B (acetonitrile in 0.1% FA) were used for a gradient of 0% to 35% solvent B in 60 minutes. Crypt samples from C57Bl/6J mice injected with IFN-γ were run as 4 independent experiments on a timsTOF fleX operated in data-dependent acquisition (DDA) parallel accumulation serial fragmentation (PASEF) mode, recording mass spectra for MS and tandem MS (MS/MS) scans between 100 and 1,700 m/z. The ion mobility resolution was 0.60 to 1.60 V × s/cm2 over a 100 ms ramp time over a 100 ms ramp time. Ten PASEF MS/MS scans per cycle with a nearly 100% duty cycle were used for data-dependent acquisition. We applied a polygon filter in the m/z and ion mobility space to exclude low m/z singly charged ions from the PASEF precursor selection and applied an active exclusion time of 0.4 minutes to precursors that reached 20,000 intensity units. Collisional energy was ramped stepwise as a function of ion mobility.

Crypt samples from Ifngr1IEC–/– mice and littermate controls (n = 15) were analyzed on a timsTOF Pro2 instrument operating in data-independent acquisition (DIA) PASEF mode. Mass spectra for MS were recorded between m/z 100 and 1,700. Ion mobility resolution was set to 0.85–1.30 V × s/cm2 over a ramp time of 100 ms. The MS/MS mass range was limited to m/z 475–1,000 and the ion mobility resolution to 0.85–1.30 V × s/cm2 to exclude singly charged ions. The estimated cycle time was 0.95 seconds with 8 cycles using DIA windows of 25 Da. Collisional energy was ramped from 20 eV at V × s/cm2 to 59eV at 1.60 V × s/cm2.

Protein identification and data processing

Data from human samples. MS raw files from human crypt samples (.raw files; n = 109) were processed in the MaxQuant environment (version 1.6.1.0, Max-Planck-Institute of Biochemistry) (67) with the integrated Andromeda search engine for peptide and protein identification and an FDR threshold of 0.01 for peptide and protein identification. The human UniProtKB FASTA database (September 2018; 20,394 entries) was used as a forward database for protein identification. Match between runs was enabled, and label-free protein quantification (LFQ) was performed using the MaxQuant’s Label Free Quantification algorithm with a minimum ratio count of one. Methionine oxidation and N-terminal acetylation were used as variable modifications and carbamidomethyl cysteine as fixed modification. Processing of MS raw files from LCM-isolated villous epithelium (n = 16 samples isolated from n = 3 UCeD, n = 2 TCeD, and n = 2 control biopsies) has previously been described (68).

The ProteinGroups.txt output was processed in Perseus (version 1.6.15.0) (69). For all datasets, proteins matched to the reverse decoy database, identified by site or as potential contaminants, were removed. LFQ expression data were log 2 transformed. Data were filtered to keep only proteins with valid LFQ values in at least 70% of the samples in at least 1 of the 3 sample groups (UCeD, TCeD, or control), resulting in 1,333 protein groups, of which 1,329 were annotated to a gene name. Missing values were imputed for each sample on the basis of normal distribution to simulate low-abundance LFQ values, and replicate samples from the same biopsy tissue block were averaged prior to statistical analysis. Data were z-scored for each row using the median value. Biological pathways were annotated to proteins in Perseus, selecting GO biological processes, GO molecular function, GO cellular component, and KEGG.

Data from mouse samples. MS raw files (.d) files from mouse crypt samples (n = 63) analyzed by DDA-PASEF MS were processed with MSFragger (version 4.1) (70, 71) via FragPipe (version 22.0) using the mouse UniProtKB FASTA database (January 2019; 17,006 entries) as a forward database. Methionine oxidation and N-terminal acetylation were used as variable modifications and carbamidomethyl cysteine as fixed modification. Proteins were quantified by MaxLFQ using IonQuant. MS raw files (.d) files from mouse crypt samples analyzed by DIA-PASEF MS (n = 15) were processed with MSFragger (version 4.1) calling DiaNN via FragPipe (version 22.0) using the default parameters of the DIA SpecLib_Quant_diaPASEF workflow with MaxLFQ quantification of proteins.

The report.pg.matrix.tsv outputs were processed in Perseus (version 1.6.15.0) (69), and proteins identified as potential contaminants were removed. LFQ expression data were log 2 transformed. Data were filtered to keep only those proteins with valid LFQ values in at least 70% of the samples in at least 1 of the sample groups, resulting in 3,371 protein groups annotated to 3,356 genes. Missing values were imputed for each sample on the basis of normal distribution to simulate low-abundance LFQ values. For the DDA dataset (n = 63), batch-effect correction was performed in Perseus via the R plugin using the limma package (72). Only samples from the proximal small intestine (n = 52) were included for downstream data analysis.

For the DIA dataset (n = 15), samples with valid LFQ values below the median minus 2 times the SD across all runs were excluded from downstream analysis (n = 3). Data were filtered to keep only proteins with valid LFQ values in at least 70% of the samples, resulting in 6,653 protein groups annotated to 6,594 genes across 12 samples. Biological pathways were annotated to proteins in Perseus, selecting GO biological processes, GO molecular function, GO cellular component, and KEGG.

Proteomics data analysis and visualization

Global protein expression was compared between sample groups using an unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test with permutation-based FDR control (FDR < 0.05; n = 250 randomizations). A P value of less than 0.01 was considered significant. Biological pathway annotation of proteins was exported from Perseus, and expression of proteins mapped to biological pathways were compared between groups by Mann-Whitney U test using Benjamini-Hochberg correction for multiple testing. All box plots show the median (center line) with the IQR (25%–75%), and whiskers show the furthest point within 1.5 times the interquartile length. Pathway enrichment analysis was performed by enabling categorical enrichment during PCA in Perseus (Benjamin-Hochberg–controlled FDR < 0.05). The resulting categories (enriched pathways), difference, and adjusted P values were exported, and proteins from the crypt datasets were mapped to the pathways. To compare mouse and human data, human gene names were converted to mouse gene orthologs using the “homologene” package in R followed by manual annotation of missing genes. To estimate the time- and IFN-γ dose–dependent change in protein expression, locally weighted regression (LOESS) smoothing was applied using the loess() function in R within the ggplot2 package. Default parameters were used, including a smoothing span of 0.75 and a polynomial degree of 2. CIs were estimated using standard errors derived from LOESS smoothing. The model was applied independently to each protein analyzed. As a measure of kinetics, we calculated the point of the curve at 50% change in expression comparing 0 and 9 IFN-γ injections. For human crypt proteome data, the median z-scored expression of proteins mapped to the GO biological pathway “response to interferon gamma” was calculated for each biopsy and correlated to published Vh/Cd ratio and biopsy proteome scores (Pearson’s correlation). Proteins from up- or downregulated biological processes in human crypts were subjected to protein-protein interaction network analysis using StringDB (73). Each node represents a protein, and each edge represents a physical or functional interaction between proteins. Networks were exported to Cytoscape 3.10.1 (74) and overlayed with a Student’s t test log 2 difference from human crypts (UCeD vs. control) and mouse crypts (IFNx9 versus PBS) to annotate node size and node fill, respectively. Mouse orthologs for HLA molecules were manually assigned. Nodes were manually assigned to functional groups shown as gray regions. Data were plotted in R (version 4.2.3) using R Studio (build 421) and the ggplot2 package, and the final figures were assembled from PDF files in Adobe Illustrator.

Immunofluorescence staining and detection of EdU in mouse small intestine

FFPE sections (3 μm) were deparaffinized and subjected to heat-induced antigen retrieval using high-pH antigen retrieval by incubation in preheated buffer in a water bath at 98°C for 20 minutes, followed by cooling for 20 minutes at room temperature. Sections were stained with monoclonal rabbit anti-Ki67 (clone SP6 from Dako or Abcam) or rabbit anti-lysozyme (Dako, EC 3.2.1.17) antibodies, followed by detection with goat anti–rabbit A488 (Molecular Probes, A-11034) or donkey anti–rabbit Cy3 (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 711-165-152) antibodies. Incorporated EdU was detected using the Click-iT EdU Cell Proliferation Kit for Imaging (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Slides were counterstained with DAPI and mounted with ProLong Diamond Antifade Mountant (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Slides were imaged at room temperature on an inverted Nikon Eclipse Ti-S fluorescence microscope using a Nikon 9 10/0.3 or 9 20/0.45 Plan Fluor lens and Nikon NIS ELEMENTS BR 5.30.04 software. Images were processed in Fiji/ImageJ (2.9.0/1.53t) (75).

Measurement of Vh/Cd ratios and EdU migration front

Measurement of Vh/Cd ratios was performed on immunofluorescence images stained for DAPI and Ki67. Crypt depth was measured from the crypt bottom to the end of the Ki67 signal. Villous height was measured from the end of the Ki67 signal to the tip of the villous as defined by DAPI signal. From each mouse, 3–5 segments from the proximal part of the intestine were analyzed (n = 3–6 villous-crypt pairs per segment). Average values for each mouse are reported. The EdU migration front was measured on immunofluorescence images stained for DAPI and EdU, measuring from the crypt bottom to the end of the EdU signal and reported in micrometers. Migration speed was calculated by dividing the distance from the migration front to the crypt bottom (in μm) by the time since EdU injection (22 hours). Values represent mean values for 5–7 segments (n = 3–5 crypts per segment) for each mouse. For C57Bl/6J mice injected with 9 doses IFN-γ and for Ifngr1IEC–/– littermate control mice injected with 6 doses IFN-γ, the EdU migration front had reached the end of the villi, and the calculated migration speed therefore represent the minimum migration velocity.

Flow cytometric analysis of MHC II expression on gut epithelial cells

Biopsy specimens from the duodenum were collected from adult participants. Each participant donated 4–12 duodenal biopsy samples. The biopsy specimens were placed in ice-cold RPMI-1640 immediately after collection. The biopsies were treated twice with 2 mM EDTA in 2% FCS in PBS for 10 minutes at 37°C to release the IEC layer. Subsequently, the biopsies were finely chopped with surgical scissors and subjected to 2 rounds of digestion with 1 mg/mL collagenase type 4 (Worthington Biochemical) in 2% FCS in HBSS at 37°C for 45 minutes. During both the EDTA treatment and the pooled collagenase digestions, the samples were placed on rotation to ensure consistent exposure of the tissue to the reagents. After the first round of collagenase digestion, the samples were further homogenized using a 1 mL pipette and filtered through a 40 μm cell strainer to obtain a suspension of lamina propria cells. Remaining undigested pieces were treated with buffer containing fresh collagenase for a second round of digestion. Single-cell suspensions of the 2 EDTA fractions and the pooled fractions from collagenase treatment were subsequently used for flow cytometric analysis. We used a 24-color antibody panel (Supplemental Table 9) to stain the tissue samples for 30 minutes on ice with a mix of antibodies including a LIVE/DEAD marker. This panel included the monoclonal antibodies SPV-L3 (anti–HLA-DQ pan) and 2.12.E11 (anti–HLA-DQ2), which on HLA-DQ2 molecules recognize nonoverlapping epitopes (76). The samples of the 3 single-cell suspension fractions were analyzed on a Sony ID7000 spectral flow cytometer at the Flow Cytometry Core Facility at Oslo University Hospital. Autofluorescence correction is a unique feature in spectral flow cytometry and was applied to all acquired samples. Fluorescence minus one (FMO) controls for the HLA-DQ–reactive antibodies were undertaken for all 3 cell fractions. The flow cytometric data were analyzed with FlowJo software (version 10.10.0).

Statistics

Statistical analysis was performed in Persues or in R (version 4.2.3) using R Studio (build 421). Protein expression was compared between 2 groups using an unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test with permutation-based FDR control (FDR < 0.05; n = 250 randomizations). A P value of less than 0.01 was considered significant. Pathway enrichment analysis was performed by enabling categorical enrichment during PCA in Perseus (Benjamin-Hochberg–controlled FDR < 0.05). Expression of proteins mapped to biological pathways were compared between groups by Mann-Whitney U test using Benjamini-Hochberg correction for multiple testing. P values are reported in each figure legend, where a P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Figures display box plots that show the median (center line) with the IQR (25%–75%), and whiskers show the furthest point within 1.5 times the interquartile length. Pearson’s correlation coefficient (R) and associated P values were computed for scatter plots that also show the fitted linear regression lines and 95% CIs.

Study approval

All participants provided written informed consent to donate material to research prior to participation in this study. The gut biopsies were part of the Institutional Research Biobank (no. 20521), and use of the material was approved by the Norwegian Regional Committee for Medical and Health Research Ethics South-East (REK Sør-Øst; approval no. 6544). All mouse experiments were approved by the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet) (FOTS 22198, 30621).

Data availability

Mass spectrometry proteomics data have been deposited to the ProteomeXchange Consortium via the PRIDE (77) partner repository with the dataset identifiers PXD062610 and PXD062684. Data from the study can be found in the Supplemental Figures and Supplemental Tables, and values for data points in Figure graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. Any additional information required to reanalyze the data reported in this work is available from the corresponding authors upon request.