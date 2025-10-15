IFN-γ signaling stimulates intestinal crypt hyperplasia in celiac disease

Through the use of microdissection of epithelial crypts from patients and development of a mouse model with IEC-specific loss of IFN-γ signaling, Stamnaes and colleagues (6) clearly demonstrated the importance of IFN-γ for crypt hyperplasia seen in celiac disease and other small intestine diseases.

One lingering question is the source of IFN-γ. In celiac disease, IFN-γ can be produced by both gliadin-specific CD4+ T cells and CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs), which typically reside in the intraepithelial compartment (9). The authors proposed that because of the predominance of CD4+ T cells in the lamina propria, near epithelial crypts, these are more likely to be the source of IFN-γ, rather than CTLs, which cluster near the villus tip in celiac disease (10). This is worth further investigation, as gliadin-specific CD4+ T cells producing IFN-γ are not currently thought to be a direct cause of tissue pathology in celiac disease (9).

Whether or not gliadin-specific T cells are directly responsible for pathology in celiac disease, presentation of gliadin peptides to these cells in the intestine seems to be necessary to drive tissue damage (5). Despite the upregulation of antigen presentation machinery in IECs by IFN-γ stimulation, the authors of this study did not find an increase in HLA-DQ expression. This is corroborated by prior work demonstrating that the MHC class II molecules HLA-DR and DP, but not HLA-DQ, are upregulated in celiac disease epithelium (11, 12), but it is distinguished from recent findings that epithelial cells in organoid cultures can present gliadin peptides (13). Rather, in examination of fresh tissue, the authors found that lamina propria CD11c+ cells (which could include DCs, plasma cells, or innate lymphoid cells) (14,15) expressed high levels of HLA-DQ, providing evidence that these are most likely to be the critical antigen-presenting cells (APCs) regulating gliadin peptide presentation in intestinal tissue in celiac disease. An important next step could be to identify whether any of these APCs express RORγt, given recent evidence highlighting the importance of this transcription factor in the presentation of food peptides in mice (16–19), although these cells are rare in humans (20). Another critical question is whether upregulation of the nongliadin peptide antigen presentation machinery by IECs has a role in celiac disease pathogenesis.

Finally, the role of fatty acid metabolism in the IFN-γ response in IECs deserves further investigation. Stamnaes et al. found that changes in fatty acid metabolic pathways were inversely correlated to the increase in antigen-presenting and IFN-γ response pathways. In prior work, genetic ablation in ISCs of one enzyme involved in fatty acid oxidation, HMGCS2, which was also decreased in IFN-γ–treated mice, led to ISC dysfunction (21). This suggests that IFN-γ response pathways and fatty acid metabolism are linked in celiac disease and may contribute to epithelial damage, but how these pathways are coregulated remains to be understood.

Overall, Stamnaes et al. (6) have shed light on the regulation of crypt hyperplasia in celiac disease. IFN-γ acts directly on crypt epithelial cells, including ISCs, to drive translational changes in antigen presentation and fatty acid metabolism and ultimately drive epithelial cell proliferation and upward migration (Figure 1). In addition to broadening our understanding of celiac disease pathology, these findings might also have implications for other diseases characterized by crypt hyperplasia.