TLR4 maintains Treg-mediated protection against adverse outcomes in a model of hepatic surgical stress

Hepatic Tregs protect against liver I/R injury. Liver I/R injury triggers dramatic alterations in the hepatic immune cell landscape. We established a murine model of liver I/R and evaluated 10 hepatic immune cell subsets by flow cytometry. Compared with sham-operated controls, hepatic Tregs decreased significantly at 6 hours after I/R (Figure 1A), as did dendritic cells (DCs), B cells, and resident KCs. In contrast, neutrophils and monocytes increased markedly. No significant changes were observed in total CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, NK cells, or NKT cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI194607DS1).

Figure 1 Hepatic Tregs protect against liver I/R injury. (A) The counts of hepatic CD4+FOXP3+ Tregs in WT mice before and after liver I/R (n = 6 per group). (B) IHC staining of FOXP3 in liver tissues of patients with hepatic hemangiomas who underwent partial hepatectomy, with or without hepatic pedicle blockage (n = 5–6 per group). Scale bars: 50 μm (left); 20 μm (right). (C) Western blot analysis of FOXP3 expression in the liver in these patients (n = 3 per group). (D) Correlation between these patients’ serum ALT and intrahepatic Tregs (n = 16, Spearman’s coefficient r = -0.983, P = 0.0089). (E) Experimental design for DT-induced Treg depletion in Foxp3 DTR mice and its controls, followed by establishing the liver I/R model. (F) Serum ALT and AST levels in Foxp3 DTR mice with or without Treg depletion before and after liver I/R (n = 6 per group). (G) Representative H&E staining images of ischemia liver from Foxp3 DTR mice with or without Treg depletion before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group); Scale bars: 200 μm. (H) Quantitative PCR analysis of IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-10 mRNA expression in liver from sham and I/R Foxp3 DTR mice (n = 5 per group). (I) Serum IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-10 levels from sham and I/R Foxp3 DTR mice with or without Treg depletion (n = 5 per group). (J) Experimental design for anti-CD25 Ab-induced Treg depletion in WT mice and its controls, followed by establishing the liver I/R model. (K) Serum ALT and AST levels in WT mice with or without Treg depletion before and after liver I/R (n = 6 per group). (L) Representative H&E staining images of ischemia liver from WT mice with or without Treg depletion before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group); Scale bars: 200 μm. (M) Quantitative PCR analysis of Il1b, Tnf, and Il10 mRNA expression in liver from sham and I/R WT mice with or without Treg depletion (n = 5 per group). (N) Serum IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-10 levels from sham and I/R WT mice with or without Treg depletion (n = 5 per group). Statistical analyses were performed using 1-way ANOVA (A and B), Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient (C), unpaired, 2-tailed t tests (D), and 2-way ANOVA with -Šidák’s post test (F–I and K–N). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. ALT, Alanine aminotransferase; AST, Aspartate aminotransferase; DT, diphtheria toxin; Ab, Antibody.

To further assess the role of Tregs in liver I/R injury, we quantified hepatic Tregs in 16 hepatic hemangioma patients undergoing partial hepatectomy. Of these, 6 patients underwent surgery without intraoperative hepatic pedicle occlusion, while the remaining 10 underwent temporary pedicle clamping with a median occlusion time of 8.4 minutes. Pre- and postoperative characteristics are summarized in Supplemental Table 1. IHC and Western blot analyses revealed a greater reduction in Treg numbers, as evidenced by lower FOXP3 expression in liver tissue from patients with intraoperative occlusion compared with the nonischemic patients (Figure 1, B and C). Notably, patients with longer occlusion times (> 8.4 min) exhibited a more pronounced decrease in Treg numbers, as indicated by reduced FOXP3 levels compared with those with shorter occlusion times (< 8.4 min) (Figure 1, B and C). Furthermore, hepatic Treg numbers were inversely correlated with postoperative ALT levels (Figure 1D). These results suggest that hepatic Tregs are reduced following I/R and may play a protective role in limiting liver I/R injury.

To directly test the functional role of Tregs in liver I/R injury, we employed 2 Treg depletion strategies: DT administration in Foxp3 DTR mice (26) and anti-CD25 antibody in WT mice (27) (Figure 1, E and J). In Foxp3 DTR mice, DT-mediated Treg ablation significantly exacerbated liver injury 6 hours after reperfusion, as indicated by elevated serum ALT and AST levels compared with PBS-treated controls (Figure 1F). Histological analysis showed markedly larger necrotic areas in ischemia liver sections from DT-treated Foxp3 DTR mice (Figure 1G). Moreover, Treg-depleted mice exhibited enhanced hepatic inflammation, characterized by increased expression of proinflammatory genes (Il1b and Tnf) and reduced levels of the antiinflammatory gene Il10 in ischemic liver tissue (Figure 1H). The local inflammation was accompanied by an aggravated systemic inflammatory response, as indicated by increased serum levels of IL-1β, TNF-α, and decreased IL-10 (Figure 1I). Similarly, anti-CD25 antibody treatment in WT mice led to worsened hepatic injury following liver I/R, evidenced by elevated ALT and AST levels, extensive necrosis, and increased hepatic and systemic inflammatory responses (Figure 1, K–N). Together, these results demonstrate that hepatic Tregs mitigate liver I/R injury by limiting inflammatory responses and tissue damage.

TLR4 is crucial for hepatic Treg function following liver I/R. To investigate the mechanisms by which hepatic Tregs protect against liver I/R injury, we performed bulk RNA-seq on hepatic Tregs isolated from WT mice before and after I/R. DEG analysis revealed 141 upregulated and 628 downregulated genes following I/R. Notably, Foxp3 (28) and Ikzf2 (29), both critical regulators of Treg immunosuppressive function, were among the genes with the most marked changes (Figure 2A). Additionally, key genes involved in Treg differentiation and function, including Ctla4 (30) and Il2ra (31), were markedly upregulated in response liver I/R (Figure 2B). These transcriptional changes were validated by qPCR, which confirmed increased expression of these genes in hepatic Tregs from I/R mice compared with sham controls (Figure 2C). To further understand the regulatory pathways activated in hepatic Tregs after I/R, we conducted functional enrichment analyses. GO molecular function analysis showed marked enrichment in pattern recognition receptor (PRR) activity (Figure 2D), suggesting that liver I/R activated PRR-related signaling pathways in Tregs. KEGG pathway analysis further indicated robust enrichment of Toll-like receptor signaling pathways (Figure 2E), implicating a potential role for TLRs in modulating Treg function during I/R injury.

Figure 2 Tlr4 is crucial for hepatic Tregs function following liver I/R. (A) Heatmap of DEGs (P adj < 0.05) in hepatic Tregs from WT mice before and after liver I/R (n = 3 per group). (B) Volcano plot of DEGs in hepatic Tregs from WT mice before and after liver I/R. (C) Quantitative PCR analysis of Foxp3, Ikzf2, Il2ra, and Ctla4 mRNA expression in Tregs from WT mice before and after liver I/R (n = 6 per group). (D) GO molecular function analysis of DEGs in hepatic Tregs. (E) KEGG pathway enrichment analysis of DEGs in hepatic Tregs. (F) IPA of DEGs in hepatic Tregs. (G) Representative FACS plots of TLR4 expression in hepatic Tregs before and after liver I/R. (H) Flow cytometric quantification of TLRs expression in hepatic Tregs from WT mice before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). Statistical analyses were performed using unpaired, 2-tailed t tests (C and H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. DEGs, differentially expressed genes; GO, Gene Ontology; KEGG, Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes; IPA, Ingenuity Pathways Analysis; TLR, Toll-like receptor.

To identify specific TLRs involved, we performed the Ingenuity Pathways Analysis (IPA) of DEGs. Among the TLR family members, TLR4 emerged as the receptor most frequently associated with the top 20 signaling pathways (Figure 2F). Flow cytometry confirmed TLR4 as the most significantly upregulated TLR on Tregs following liver I/R (Figure 2, G and H). Together, these findings suggest that TLR4 plays a critical role in mediating Treg immunoregulatory function in the setting of liver I/R injury.

Specific deletion of TLR4 in Tregs exacerbates liver I/R injury. To investigate the role of TLR4 signaling specifically in Tregs during liver I/R injury, we generated Treg-specific TLR4 knock out (Treg-Tlr4–/–) mice by crossing Tlr4fl/fl mice with Foxp3-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). Genotyping by PCR confirmed successful recombination, as indicated by the presence of loxp-flanked TLR4 alleles and Cre recombinase expression (Supplemental Figure 2B). To validate TLR4 deletion in Tregs, CD4+FOXP3– Tregs and CD4+FOXP3– effector T cells (Teffs) were isolated via magnetic bead sorting from Tlr4fl/fl, Tlr4–/–, and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice. PCR analysis showed the absence of Tlr4 DNA in Tregs but not in Teffs from Treg-Tlr4–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2C). Immunofluorescence staining further confirmed TLR4 expression in both Teffs and Tregs in Tlr4fl/fl mice, whereas TLR4 colocalized only with Teffs but not Tregs in Treg-Tlr4–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2D). These results validated the successful generation of the Treg-specific Tlr4-deficient mouse.

To determine the functional consequence of TLR4 deletion in Tregs, Treg- Tlr4/– mice and Tlr4fl/fl control mice were subjected to liver I/R model. The frequency of CD4+FOXP3+ Tregs was comparable between Tlr4fl/fl and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice in both sham and I/R conditions (Figure 3A). However, following I/R, Treg-Tlr4–/– mice exhibited significantly elevated serum levels of ALT and AST levels and greater hepatic necrosis compared with Tlr4fl/fl controls (Figure 3, B and C). These mice also displayed increased infiltration of hepatic neutrophils and monocytes (Figure 3D). TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-10 levels were minimal in both genotypes under sham conditions. In contrast, after I/R, Treg-Tlr4–/– mice exhibited significantly higher levels of TNF-α and IL-1β and lower levels of IL-10 compared with Tlr4fl/fl mice in both the ischemic liver and serum (Figure 3, E and F). Collectively, these results identified that TLR4 expression in Tregs is essential for limiting liver inflammation and injury during I/R, supporting a key role for TLR4 in mediating Treg-dependent immunoprotection.

Figure 3 Specific deletion of Tlr4 in Tregs exacerbates liver I/R injury. (A) Flow cytometry quantification of hepatic CD4+FOXP3+ Tregs in Tlr4fl/fl and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). (B) Serum ALT and AST levels in Tlr4fl/fl and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). (C) Representative H&E staining images of ischemia liver lobe from Tlr4fl/fl and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (D) Quantification of hepatic infiltrating CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils and CD11b+ Ly6C+ monocytes by flow cytometry in Tlr4fl/fl and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). (E) Quantitative PCR analysis of Il1b, Tnf, and Il10 mRNA expression in liver from sham and I/R Tlr4fl/fl and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice (n = 5 per group). (F) Serum IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-10 levels from Tlr4fl/fl and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). Statistical analyses were performed using unpaired, 2-tailed t tests (A) and 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post test (B–F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. ALT, Alanine aminotransferase; AST, Aspartate aminotransferase; I/R, ischemia/reperfusion.

TLR4 expression in Tregs alleviates liver I/R injury in Treg-depleted mice. To further investigate the protective role of TLR4 in mediating anti-inflammatory effects of Treg, we performed adoptive transfer experiments using Treg-depleted Foxp3 DTR mice. Tregs were isolated from donor mice using magnetic beads-based sorting (Supplemental Figure 3A). Recipient mice then received an intravenous injection of PBS, Tlr4–/– Tregs, or WT Tregs 12 hours prior to liver I/R (Figure 4A). Adoptive transfer of WT Tregs significantly attenuated liver I/R injury, as indicated by lower serum ALT and AST levels compared with PBS- and Tlr4–/– Treg-treated mice (Figure 4B). Histological analysis revealed smaller necrotic areas in livers of mice that received WT Tregs (Figure 4C). Furthermore, these mice exhibited diminished infiltration of neutrophils and monocytes, lower levels of pro-inflammatory mediators (TNF-α and IL-1β), elevated IL-10 expression in liver tissues and serum (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). We observed similar outcome in Treg-depleted WT mice treated with anti-CD25 antibody. Adoptive transfer of WT Tregs markedly mitigated liver I/R compared to adoptive transfer of Tlr4–/– Tregs or the PBS control group, as evidenced by lower liver enzyme levels, reduced hepatic necrosis, and dampened inflammatory responses (Figure 4, F–J, and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). These results reinforce the critical role of TLR4 in Treg-mediated protection against liver I/R injury and suggest that TLR4 signaling in Tregs is required for their anti-inflammatory function in vivo.

Figure 4 Tlr4 expression in Tregs alleviates liver I/R injury in Treg-depleted mice. (A) Schematic diagram of the adoptive transfer experiment. DT-induced Treg depletion Foxp3 DTR mice were administered PBS, Tlr4–/– Tregs, or WT Tregs via tail vein injection 12 hours before liver I/R. (B) Serum ALT and AST levels in Treg-depleted Foxp3 DTR mice administered PBS, Tlr4–/– Tregs, or WT Tregs before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). (C) Representative H&E staining images of the ischemic liver in Treg-depleted Foxp3 DTR mice administered PBS, Tlr4–/– Tregs, or WT Tregs before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (D) Quantification of hepatic infiltrating CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils and CD11b+Ly6C+ monocytes in Treg-depleted Foxp3 DTR mice administered PBS, Tlr4–/– Tregs, or WT Tregs before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). (E) Serum IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-10 levels from Treg-depleted Foxp3 DTR mice administered PBS, Tlr4–/– Tregs, or WT Tregs before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). (F) Experimental design of adoptive transfer in anti-CD25 Ab-induced Treg-depleted WT mice administered PBS, Tlr4–/– Tregs, or WT Tregs before and after liver I/R. (G) Serum ALT and AST levels in Treg-depleted WT mice were adoptively transferred with PBS, Tlr4–/– Tregs, or WT Tregs before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). (H) Representative H&E staining images of the ischemic liver in Treg-depleted WT mice administered PBS, Tlr4–/– Tregs, or WT Tregs before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (I) Quantification of hepatic infiltrating CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils and CD11b+Ly6C+ monocytes in Treg-depleted WT mice administered PBS, Tlr4–/– Tregs, or WT Tregs before and after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). (J) Serum IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-10 levels from Treg-depleted WT mice adoptively transferred with PBS, Tlr4–/– Tregs, or WT Tregs after I/R (n = 5 per group). Statistical analyses were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test (B–E and G–J). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. ALT, Alanine aminotransferase; AST, Aspartate aminotransferase; I/R, ischemia/reperfusion.

TLR4 expression in Tregs mitigates liver I/R injury in Treg-Tlr4–/– mice. To determine whether adoptive transfer of exogenous Tregs could rescue the exacerbated I/R injury resulting from TLR4 deficiency in Tregs, Treg-Tlr4–/– mice were administered PBS, Tlr4–/– Tregs or WT Tregs 12 hours prior to liver I/R (Figure 5A). Mice receiving WT Tregs exhibited significantly lower serum ALT and AST levels compared to those treated with Tlr4–/– Tregs or PBS following I/R (Figure 5B). Histological and flow cytometry analysis revealed reduced hepatic necrosis and decreased infiltration of neutrophils and monocytes in WT Treg-treated mice (Figure 5, C and D). Moreover, the hepatic proinflammatory mediators TNF-α and IL-1β were markedly decreased, while anti-inflammatory IL-10 levels were elevated in the WT Treg-treated group compared with other treatment groups in liver and serum (Figure 5, E and F). These results indicate that WT Tregs can compensate for the loss of TLR4 signaling in Tregs, restoring their antiinflammatory function and attenuating liver I/R injury. This finding supports the therapeutic potential of adoptive WT Treg transfer as a strategy to mitigate liver I/R injury, particularly in settings of impaired Treg function.

Figure 5 Tlr4 expression in Tregs mitigates liver I/R injury in Treg-Tlr4–/– mice. (A) Schematic diagram of the adoptive transfer experiment. Treg-Tlr4–/– mice were administrated with PBS, Tlr4–/– Tregs, or WT Tregs via tail vein injection 12 hours before I/R. (B) Serum ALT and AST levels in the 3 groups of mice before and after I/R (n = 5 per group). (C) Representative H&E staining images of ischemia liver lobes in the 3 groups of mice before and after I/R (n = 5 per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (D) Quantification of hepatic infiltrating CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils and CD11b+Ly6C+ monocytes by flow cytometry in the 3 groups before and after I/R (n = 5 per group). (E) Quantitative PCR analysis of Il1b, Tnf, and Il10 mRNA expression in ischemia liver lobes in the 3 groups of mice before and after I/R (n = 5 per group). (F) Serum IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-10 levels in the 3 groups of mice before and after I/R (n = 5 per group). Statistical analyses were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test (B–F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. ALT, Alanine aminotransferase; AST, Aspartate aminotransferase; I/R, ischemia/reperfusion; Tregs, regulatory T cells.

Tlr4 deficiency in Tregs impairs Il10 production by disrupting the Myd88/cAMP signaling pathway following liver I/R. To investigate the mechanisms by which TLR4 regulates the immunosuppressive function of Tregs, we performed GO analysis of biological processes in WT Tregs before and after liver I/R. Among the top enriched GO terms was the MyD88-dependent Toll-like receptor signaling pathway (Figure 6A), suggesting a role for MyD88 signaling in Treg-mediated protection. This was further supported by qPCR, which showed increased expression of genes associated with this pathway, including Myd88 and Mapk1 in WT Tregs following I/R (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Tlr4 deficiency in Tregs impairs Il10 production by disrupting the Myd88/cAMP signaling pathway following liver I/R. (A) GO analysis of biological processes in WT Tregs before and after liver I/R. (B) Quantitative PCR analysis of Myd88 and Mapk1 mRNA expression in Tregs from sham and I/R WT mice (n = 5 per group). (C) GO analysis of molecular functions of DEGs in hepatic Tregs isolated from Tlr4fl/fl mice and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice following liver I/R. (D) GO analysis of biological processes of DEGs in hepatic Tregs isolated from Tlr4fl/fl mice and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice following liver I/R. (E) Quantitative PCR analysis of Il10 and Tgfb1 mRNA expression in Tregs from Tlr4fl/fl mice and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice (n = 5 per group). (F) KEGG pathway enrichment analysis of DEGs in hepatic Tregs isolated from Tlr4fl/fl mice and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice following liver I/R. Statistical analyses were performed using unpaired, 2-tailed t tests (B) and 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post test (E). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. DEGs, differentially expressed genes; GO, Gene Ontology; KEGG, Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes.

We next conducted bulk RNA-seq on hepatic Tregs isolated from Tlr4fl/fl and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice following I/R. GO molecular function analysis revealed an enrichment in signaling receptor binding and immune receptor activity, pointing to altered responsiveness of Tregs to immune signals due to Tlr4 deficiency (Figure 6C). Additionally, GO analysis of biological process analysis identified marked enrichment for terms related to IL-10 production (Figure 6D), suggesting that Tlr4 deficiency may impair Treg function via downregulation of IL-10. Given Tregs’ role in secreting IL-10 and TGF-β to suppress inflammation, we quantified their expression in hepatic Tregs from Tlr4fl/fl and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice. Compared with Tlr4fl/fl controls, Treg-Tlr4–/– mice exhibited significantly lower Il10 mRNA levels following I/R, whereas Tgfb1 expression remained unchanged (Figure 6E). KEGG pathway analysis further revealed substantial enrichment in cyclic AMP (cAMP) signaling pathway, which is known to promote antiinflammatory responses (32) and enhance MyD88-dependent IL-10 production (33) (Figure 6F). Together, these findings suggested that Tlr4 deficiency compromises the immunosuppressive capacity of Tregs during liver I/R injury by impairing Myd88 and cAMP signaling pathways, leading to reduced Il10 production.

TLR4/MyD88/ERK/CREB-mediated IL-10 production in Tregs attenuates liver I/R injury. A previous study has shown that cAMP regulates IL-10 production in normal human T lymphocytes and macrophages (34). The cAMP-response element-binding protein (CREB), a key transcription factor downstream of cAMP signaling, can bind to the Il10 promoter and enhance IL-10 production in macrophages (35). Moreover, TLR4 activation can induce ERK and p38 MAPK phosphorylation, which, in turn, promotes CREB activation (36). Based on these findings, we hypothesized that TLR4 signaling in Tregs might trigger these MAPK pathways (ERK or p38), affecting CREB phosphorylation and enhancing IL-10 production.

To test this, we measured IL-10 levels in hepatic Tregs from Tlr4fl/fl and Treg-Tlr4/– mice before and after liver I/R. In Tlr4fl/fl mice, IL-10 expression was significantly increased in Tregs following liver I/R, whereas no such increase was observed in Treg-Tlr4–/– mice (Figure 7A). Furthermore, MyD88, phosphorylated ERK (p-ERK), and phosphorylated CREB (p-CREB) mRNA and protein levels were markedly lower in Tregs from Treg-Tlr4–/– mice compared with Tlr4fl/fl controls after liver I/R. In contrast, phosphorylated p38 levels showed no significant differences between these mice (Figure 7, B and C). Adoptive transfer of WT Tregs, but not Tlr4–/– Tregs, restored MyD88, p-ERK, and p-CREB protein expression in Treg-Tlr4–/– mice after liver I/R (Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 7 TLR4/MyD88/ERK/CREB-mediated IL-10 production in Tregs alleviates liver I/R injury. (A) Quantification of IL-10 expression in Tregs by flow cytometry from Tlr4fl/fl mice and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice before and after I/R (n = 6 per group). (B) Quantitative PCR analysis of Myd88, Mapk1, Mapk14, and Creb mRNA expression in Tregs from Tlr4fl/fl mice and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice before and after I/R (n = 5 per group). (C) Western blot analysis of MyD88, p-ERK, p-p38, and p-CREB protein expression levels in Tregs from Tlr4fl/fl mice and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice before and after I/R (n = 3 per group). (D) Experimental design for adoptive transfer of PBS, WT Tregs, or Myd88–/– Tregs into Treg-Tlr4–/– mice via tail vein injection 12 hours before I/R. (E) Serum ALT and AST levels in Treg-Tlr4–/– mice receiving PBS, WT Tregs, or Myd88–/– Tregs after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). (F) Serum IL-10 levels from Treg-Tlr4–/– mice adoptively transferred with PBS, Myd88–/– Tregs or WT Tregs after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). (G) Experimental design for adoptive transfer of PBS, WT Tregs, or IL-10–/– Tregs into Treg-Tlr4–/– mice via tail vein injection 12 hours before I/R. (H) Serum ALT and AST levels in Treg-Tlr4–/– mice receiving PBS, WT Tregs, or IL-10–/– Tregs after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). (I) Serum IL-10 levels from Treg-Tlr4–/– mice adoptively transferred with PBS, IL-10–/– Tregs or WT Tregs after liver I/R (n = 5 per group). (J) Experimental design for administration of recombinant IL-10 and its control into Treg-Tlr4–/– mice. (K) Serum ALT and AST levels in Tlr4fl/fl mice and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice receiving recombinant IL-10 or its control after I/R (n = 5 per group). (L) Serum IL-10 levels from Treg-Tlr4–/– mice receiving recombinant IL-10 or its control after I/R (n = 5 per group). Statistical analyses were performed using unpaired, 2-tailed t tests (A), 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post test (B, C, K, and L) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test (E, F, and H–I). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. ALT, Alanine aminotransferase; AST, Aspartate aminotransferase; I/R, ischemia/reperfusion; rIL-10, recombinant IL-10.

To further confirm involvement of the MyD88/ERK/CREB signaling pathway in IL-10 production in hepatic Tregs and liver protection, we adoptively transferred Myd88–/–or IL-10–/– Tregs into Treg-Tlr4–/– mice (Figure 7, D and G). Neither Myd88–/– nor IL-10–/– Tregs transfer reduced ALT and AST levels, limited hepatic necrosis, increased IL-10 expression, and attenuated inflammatory in Treg-Tlr4–/– mice (Figure 7, E, F, H, and I, and Supplemental Figure 4, B–E), indicating that both MyD88 and IL-10 are essential for Treg-mediated protection.

Finally, to determine whether exogenous IL-10 could compensate for Treg-derived IL-10 deficiency and Treg-mediated protection, recombinant IL-10 was administered via tail vein injection to Tlr4fl/fl and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice 24 hours prior to liver I/R (Figure 7J). Exogenous IL-10 significantly reduced ALT and AST levels, diminished hepatic necrosis, and attenuated inflammation in both Tlr4fl/fl and Treg-Tlr4–/– mice (Figure 7, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). To further assess whether the protective effect of exogenous IL-10 depends on the presence of Tregs, we administered recombinant IL-10 to both Treg-sufficient and Treg-depleted mice (using Foxp3 DTR mice with or without DT pretreatment) subjected to hepatic I/R. Exogenous IL-10 partially ameliorated liver injury even in the absence of Tregs, though the degree of protection was less pronounced than that observed in Treg-sufficient mice receiving recombinant IL-10 treatment (Supplemental Figure 4, H and I). Together, these results demonstrate that TLR4 signaling in Tregs enhances IL-10 secretion through the MyD88/ERK/CREB signaling pathway, thereby attenuating liver I/R injury.