FGFR3-driven gene regulatory network analysis reveals a protumoral role for p63 in luminal bladder tumors

Sex as a biological variable

Xenograft studies were performed in male nude mice using MGH-U3 cells and the F659 PDX, as both models were established from male patients with FGFR3-mutated BLCa. For the UPII-hFGFR3-S249C transgenic mouse model, tumors were obtained from both male and female mice. Cell lines used for in vitro experiments were derived from both male and female patients with BLCa. For human tumors, both male and female patients were included in the UROMOL and TCGA cohorts, and no sex-specific differences in FGFR3-ΔNp63 regulation were observed.

Inference of the GRN

As a first step, a BLCa-specific GRN was constructed from the CCLE human BLCa cell line transcriptome (n = 36 BLCa cells) (253, 5637, 639V, 647V, BC3C, BFTC905, CAL29, DSH1, HT1197, HT1376, J82, JMSU1, KBMC2, KU1919, RT112, RT11284, RT4, Scabber, SLR20, SW1710, SW780, T24, TCCsup, UM-UC-1, UM-UC-10, UM-UC-11, UM-UC-13, UM-UC-14, UM-UC-16, UM-UC-3, UM-UC-4, UM-UC-5, UM-UC-6, UM-UC-9, VM-CUB-1, UBLC1) using the Bioconductor CoRegNet package (14). The CoRegNet package implements the H-LICORN algorithm (13) to infer a series of GRNs from transcriptomic data and a list of previously defined regulators. The list of known regulators (TFs/coTFs; n = 2,375) is defined from previously published datasets (42, 43). In summary, H-LICORN infers the best GRN that describes the regulatory interactions between regulators and their target genes through 4 steps: (a) First, the transcriptomic matrix is discretized into –1, 0, and 1 values that fit its per-gene distribution of expression. In addition, genes present in the transcriptome matrix are classified into regulators and target genes, and only those presenting significant variation in expression levels across samples are retained. (b) Second, potential sets of coactivators and corepressors regulating the expression of a target gene are determined through frequent item search techniques. (c) Third, for each target gene, a list of candidate coactivators and coinhibitor sets (GRNs) is selected by employing an association rule metric (based on gene regulation). (d) Next, such sets of GRNs are scored following a regression model between the expression of the regulators forming part of the GRN set and the expression of their target genes. The top 10 GRN candidate sets presenting the best R2 scores for each target gene are retained. During this GRN reconstruction, we applied the Benjamini-Hochberg correction and retained only interactions that passed a stringent FDR threshold of 1% (FDR < 0.01).

CoRegNet refines the inferred GRN by incorporating extensive published interaction evidence from various bioinformatics tools and databases. This includes 1,107,092 TFBS interactions (ChEA2, ENCODE ChIP v3, Motif Db, HOCOMOCO, ITFP, TRRUST, PWMEnrich, and targets) and 1,149,582 PPIs (iRefR, BioGrid, HIPPIE, STRING, and HPRD). For this step, we assessed the enrichment of inferred regulatory interactions against 2 independent gold standard datasets — PPIs and TFBS — using Fisher’s exact tests. Because this validation involved only 2 global enrichment tests, the multiple-testing burden was minimal. Importantly, FDR-adjusted P values remained extremely significant (P < 1 × 10–100).

Each GRN is given a score that merges the previous R2 score and a score representing validated regulatory interactions. The GRN with the maximum final merged score is selected and then transformed into a coregulatory network based on the target genes shared between the inferred regulators.

Estimation of sample-specific TF/coTF activity

Using the CoRegNet package, we computed a network-based regulatory influence representing an estimated activity for each TF/coTF with enough gene targets for each transcriptome sample. Briefly, the measure of influence estimates the activity of a TF/coTF based on a Welch t test comparing the distribution of expression of the set of activated and repressed target genes for each TF/coTF in each sample. In addition, an advantage of the CoRegNet package is that it is possible to compute the TF/coTF influence for many datasets via the regulatory information of the same GRN. In this study, we constructed a BLCa-GRN and then calculated the influence of the inferred TF/coTFs via transcriptomic data from different sources.

Identification of FGFR3-driven GRNs

Using the inferred BLCa-specific GRN, we calculated the influence of the predicted TFs/coTFs using transcriptomic data from preclinical models in which the activity or gene expression of FGFR3 was altered. The first dataset used was the E-MTAB-4749 transcriptomic data from MGH-U3 (FGFR3-Y375C) and RT112 (FGFR3-TACC3) BLCa cell lines treated with the FGFR pan-inhibitor AZD4547 (100 nM, 2, 6, 24 hours) (22). The second dataset was the human ortholog transcriptomic data of FGFR3-induced murine bladder tumors (murine model of hFGFR3-S249C overexpression in the urothelium) (23). The most influential TFs/coTFs that presented opposite and coherent activity between the FGFR3-inhibited and FGFR3-overexpressing preclinical models were taken as FGFR3-driven regulators.

Visualization of the GRNs

Visualization of the constructed networks and overlay of the computed influence and regulatory interactions were performed using Cytoscape (44).

Cell culture

Human BLCa-derived cell lines were obtained from different repositories: RT112, UM-UC-14, UM-UC-7, UM-UC-9, SW-780, and VM-CUB-1 were obtained from DSMZ; UM-UC-5 cells were obtained from the European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures collection; and Francisco X. Real, CNIO, Madrid, Spain, supplied MGH-U3 and RT4 cells. MGH-U3 and UM-UC-14 harbor Y375C and S249C FGFR3 mutations, respectively. RT112, SW-780, and RT4 expressed the FGFR3-TACC3 fusion protein. UM-UC-5 and VM-CUB-1 express wild-type FGFR3. MGH-U3, UM-UC-14, SW-780, UM-UC-5, UM-UC-9, and UM-UC-7 cells were cultured in DMEM, whereas RT112 and RT4 cells were cultured in RPMI. All culture media were supplemented with 10% FBS. Cell culture was carried out at 37°C under a 5% CO 2 atmosphere.

FGFR3 inhibition

MGH-U3, RT112, RT4, SW-780, UM-UC-14, UM-UC-5, UM-UC-1, and VM-CUB-1 cells were seeded in 100 mm plates at the following total densities: 5.0 × 106, 4.0 × 106, 4.5 × 106, 1.8 × 106, 3.0 × 106, 5.0 × 106, 1.8 × 106, and 0.8 × 106 cells/100 mm dish, respectively. The cells were plated and allowed to adhere overnight. A panel of bladder cancer cells were treated for 40 hours with the pan-FGFR inhibitor PD173074 (100 nM) (Calbiochem, Merck Eurolab). RT112 cells were treated for 30 minutes, 6 hours, 24 hours, or 48 hours with PD173074 (500 nM). The control cells were treated with a DMSO vehicle and diluted the same way as the inhibitor. At the end of treatment, whole-cell lysates or nuclear and cytosolic cell fractions were recovered for immunoblotting. Cellular fractions were obtained using a Thermo Fisher Scientific NE-PER nuclear and cytoplasmic extraction kit (catalog 78833) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Protein lysates (20 μg) previously extracted from a PDX (F659) bearing the FGFR3-S249C mutation in mice treated with or without the pan-FGFR inhibitor BGJ398 (30 mg/kg/d; 4 days) were used for immunoblotting (9).

Gene knockdown and cell viability assays

MGH-U3, RT4, RT112, UM-UC-14, VM-CUB-1, UM-UC-5, UM-UC-9, and UM-UC-7 cells were transfected for 48, 72, or 96 hours with 5 nM siRNA and Lipofectamine RNAi Max reagent (Invitrogen) as indicated in the manufacturer’s protocol. For protein or RNA analysis, cells were plated in 6-well plates at a seeding density of 300,000 cells/well, and the cells were lysed at 48 hours after transfection with the appropriate lysis buffer. For the cell viability assays, the MGH-U3 cells were plated in 96-well plates at a seeding density of 10,000 cells/well, the other cells were plated at a density of 5,000 cells/well, and the cell viability was measured (CellTiter-Glo, Promega) at 72 and 96 hours.

Three TP63 siRNAs (TP63 siRNAs #11, #40, and #83; Ambion Silencer Select, Thermo Fisher Scientific) were used, and a siRNA targeting FGFR3 was used as a positive control for FGFR3-dependent cell lines (QIAGEN). As negative controls, we used a siRNA directed against luciferase (QIAGEN SI03650353) and the nontargeting negative control Silencer Select (Thermo Fisher Scientific 4390846). The sequences of the siRNAs used are provided in Supplemental Table 4.

Real-time reverse transcription quantitative PCR

RNA from BLCa cell lines was extracted with QIAGEN’s RNeasy Mini Kit according to the manufacturer’s protocol. RNA from our human bladder tumor cohort was extracted through cesium chloride density centrifugation, as described previously.

Reverse transcription was performed with 1 μg of total RNA using a high-capacity cDNA reverse transcription kit (Applied Biosystems). cDNAs were subsequently amplified via PCR in a Roche real-time thermal cycler with the Roche TaqMan Master mix and Master probe primers listed Supplemental Table 4.

Immunoblotting

Protein extraction from the MGH-U3, RT112, RT4, SW-780, UM-UC-14, UM-UC-5, UM-UC-1, and VM-CUB-1 cell lines was performed through cell lysis in Laemmli buffer (50 mM pH 6.8 Tris-HCl, 2.5 mM EDTA, 2.5 mM EGTA, 2 mM DTT, 5% glycerol, 2% SDS) supplemented with protease inhibitors and phosphatase inhibitors (Roche). Following clarification of the cell lysates by centrifugation at 10,000g, protein levels were quantified with a BCA protein assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Ten micrograms of whole-cell lysate and 5 μg of cell fractionation lysate were resolved by SDS-PAGE in 7.5% or 15% polyacrylamide gels, depending on the molecular weight of the proteins to be analyzed. The gels were electrotransferred onto nitrocellulose membranes (Bio-Rad), and protein transfer was verified by amido black staining before immunoblotting. Membranes were cut according to molecular weight before antibody incubation when appropriate. Proteins were detected with antibodies against p63 (Abcam ab5309, 1:4,000 dilution), MYC (Cell Signaling Technology 9402, diluted 1:1,000), and FGFR3 (Abcam ab133644, diluted 1:5,000). α-Tubulin and β-actin (Sigma-Aldrich references T6199 and A2228, respectively; both diluted at 1:20,000) were used as loading controls. The secondary antibodies used were HRP-linked anti-mouse IgG and anti-rabbit IgG (Cell Signaling Technology references 7076 and 7074, respectively, diluted 1:3,000).

shTP63i cells were plated in 60 mm plates and treated with or without Dox for 72 hours. Protein was then extracted using RIPA-EDTA and protease cocktail inhibitor. The protein concentration was measured via the Bradford method (Merck Millipore 1103060500). Proteins (50–80 μg) were resolved on polyacrylamide gels; transferred to PVDF membranes; incubated with antibodies against p63 (Abcam ab53039, diluted 1:1,000), β-actin (Sigma A5441, diluted 1:10,000), and MT1-MMP (Santa Cruz Biotechnology sc-30074, diluted 1:1,000); and visualized via a LI-COR C-DiGit Blot Scanner. Images were analyzed using Gel Pro Analyzer software (Media Cybernetics).

RNA-seq

For the whole-genome profiling experiment, MGH-U3 and VM-CUB-1 cells were transfected for 48 hours with TP63 siRNA #11 (as described above).

Triplicate RNA isolates from siTP63-transfected and control cells (Lipofectamine RNA iMax, Invitrogen) were prepared using the QIAGEN RNeasy Mini Kit supplemented with DNase treatment, and the RNA sample quality was controlled with the Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer system. RNA-seq was carried out on stranded mRNA (1 μg) with an Illumina NovaSeq S1 sequencing system at a sequencing depth of 30 million reads per sample for MGH-U3 and using Illumina NovaSeq 6000 S1 SR100 after QuantSeq 3’mRNA library prep kit FWD extraction for VM-CUB-1. Quality control and data filtering were done using FastQC (Babraham Bioinformatics Institute). Filtered reads were mapped to the hg19 human genome and annotated via the STAR aligner. Statistically significant differences in gene expression were determined by performing a differential analysis using DESeq2. The Benjamini-Hochberg (FDR) method adjusted the P values for multiple testing.

p63 ChIP-seq

MGH-U3, RT112, and VM-CUB-1 cells were cross-linked in 1% formaldehyde for 10 minutes at room temperature. The reaction was stopped with glycine (final concentration of 125 mM, 5 minutes’ incubation at room temperature). Fixed cells were washed twice with PBS and harvested with a cell scraper. Following centrifugation (10,000g for 5 minutes), the cell pellet was resuspended in extraction buffer (250 mM sucrose, 10 mL Tris-HCl pH 8, 10 mM MgCl 2 , 1% Triton X-100, and 5 mM β-mercaptoethanol) supplemented with protease inhibitors (Roche). The cells were centrifuged at 3,000g for 10 minutes, and the recovered samples were analyzed using the ChIP-IT High Sensitivity Kit (Active Motif, 53040). ChIP was carried out in duplicate using a p63 antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, D2K8X XP, 13109). Sequencing was carried out in collaboration with the GenomEast platform of the IGBMC Strasbourg, a member of the “France Génomique” consortium (ANR-10-INBS-0009). p63 ChIP and publicly available datasets were processed as follows. Sequencing adapters were first removed using TrimGalore (v0.6.6, --paired, --stringency 6), and then resulting reads were mapped to the hg19 genome using bowtie2 (v2.4.2) (45), reporting at most 1 hit for each read (the best one according to Mapping Quality score). Peaks were called using MACS2 (v2.2.7.1) to capture narrow (-q 0.05) or broad peaks (-q 0.05 --broad --broad-cutoff 0.1). A ChIP with IgGs was used as a control for each condition, and bedtools (v2.31.1) was used to keep overlapping peaks between replicates. Tracks showing average profile were generated after merging replicates (except for p53 ChIP in RT112, only 1 sample) from BAM files using samtools (v1.21) before applying RPKM normalization using deeptools (3.5.6). The peak regions were annotated to genes using annotatePeak function of ChIPseeker package (1.42.1) (46). To determine direct p63 targets, we intersected genes differentially regulated upon knockdown with genes annotated to a p63 peak in each cell line.

GO enrichment

To perform the enrichment analysis, the R package clusterProfiler was used to identify biological processes (GO-BPs) enriched in the set of p63 target genes. Significantly enriched GO-BP terms were those with an adjusted P value (Benjamini-Hochberg) ≤ 0.05.

Cell spheroid culture

3D cell cultures were generated by the hanging-drop seeding method; 3 × 103 cells were seeded in 20 μL of complete medium for 72 hours (MGH-U3) or 96 hours (UM-UC-14) and then plated on agar-coated, 96-well plates. The culture medium with or without Dox was completely replaced twice weekly, and images were taken weekly. The diameter was measured via ImageJ software (NIH), and the surface area was subsequently calculated. After 30 days, the spheroids were fixed in methacarn and embedded in paraffin, sliced, and immunostained via a standard immunofluorescence method. p63 was stained with the primary antibody CM163B (Biocare Medical) and the secondary antibody Alexa Fluor 488 (Abcam ab150113). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (Cas28718-90-3, Sigma-Aldrich).

Wound healing assay

Cells were seeded in 6-well plates and treated with or without Dox for 72 hours. Two wounds were performed in each well, and then a PBS wash was performed to eliminate the released cells. The culture medium was replaced with a 2% FBS medium. Pictures were taken immediately (t0) and 24 hours later (t1). The wound area was measured in both situations via ImageJ, and the migrated area was calculated using the formula (At1*100)/At0 and then normalized to the control.

Mouse UPII-hFGFR3-S249C transcriptome

We used Affymetrix Mouse Exon 1.0 ST array transcriptomic data of tumor samples from a previously established FGFR3-induced murine model of bladder tumors (23). Data were available for control urothelium, FGFR3-S249C–induced hyperplasia, and bladder tumors.

TP63 knockdown in vivo (cell line xenografts)

Human BLCa TP63-silenced cells were injected subcutaneously into the right flank of 20 male nude mice (2 × 106 cells in 100 μL of PBS). When the tumors were palpable (1 mm × 1 mm), 10 mice received 1 g/L of Dox in the drinking water (Dox group), and 10 mice received only water (Ctrl group). Tumors were measured using a caliper twice a week, and tumor volume was calculated via the following formula: 3/4π × (largest diameter) × (shorter diameter)2. At the end of the experiment, the mice were sacrificed, and the tumors were removed, fixed in methacarn, and subsequently paraffin-embedded for sectioning and immunostaining. p63 was labeled with the primary antibody CM163B (Biocare Medical, dilution 1:100) and the secondary antibody Alexa Fluor 546 (A110003, dilution 1:1,000). PCNA was detected with a primary antibody (2586, Cell Signaling Technology, dilution 1:100) and secondary Alexa Fluor 488 (ab150113, Abcam, dilution 1:1,000). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (Cas28718-90-3, Sigma-Aldrich).

PDX

PDXs from F659 models were obtained as previously described (11), with all procedures already approved at Urosphere. Fresh tumors were used for single-cell RNA-seq analysis.

Single-cell RNA-seq

MGH-U3 cells treated with DMSO or 100 nM erdafitinib for 38 hours and PDXs from the F659 model bearing FGFR3 mutations (11) were sequenced via single-cell RNA-seq. A total of 10,000 cells were loaded per sample using the single-cell 3’ Reagent Kit protocol (10x Genomics), and the cells were sequenced at a mean depth of 50,000 using a NovaSeq 6000. The sequencing output was processed using Cell Ranger from 10x Genomics (47). The data pretreatment was performed with the Seurat v5 R package (48) using the filtered matrix from the Cell Ranger output. For the F659 PDX, the cell cycle was corrected via SCTransform, and the cells were clustered to distinguish between humans and mice. Mice and low-quality human cells were removed, and cells with 5%–35% human mitochondrial genes, a minimum of 1,000 counts, and more than 10% ribosomal genes were removed. The p63 and FGFR3 signatures from Supplemental Table 1 and our previous study (23) were computed, as were the Ba/Sq signatures via the centroids from the MIBC classification consensus (3).

For the MGH-U3 DMSO and erdafitinib datasets, cells with more than 10% mitochondrial genes and fewer than 15,000 counts were removed. Pretreatment was performed, and the DMSO and erdafitinib datasets were integrated using Reciprocal PCA. The p63, FGFR3, and Ba/Sq signatures were also computed.

Statistics

All in vitro experiments were independently carried out 2 or 3 times, each performed in triplicate. In vivo experiments used 6 to 8 mice per group. The data are presented as the means ± SDs. Unpaired 2-tailed t test, 2-way ANOVA, and Wilcoxon’s test were used for comparison. Correlation analyses between gene expression signatures, including FGFR3 pathway activation and TP63-associated signatures across patient cohorts, were performed using Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient. For microarray data analysis, linear models for microarray data (LIMMA) (49) R package was used, and P values were adjusted via the Benjamini-Hochberg method. A corrected P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval

To establish cell line xenografts, nude male mice were obtained from CNEA (Comisión Nacional de Energía Atómica, Argentina). The CICUAL (Comité Institucional para el Uso y Cuidado de Animales de Laboratorio, Argentina) approved all the procedures (Instituto de Oncología A.H. Roffo; Protocol number 2017/03, Buenos Aires, Argentina). Tumors from PDX model F659 were obtained by Urosphere (Toulouse, France), and experimental protocols were reviewed by CEEA-122 Ethical Committee for Protection of Animals used for Scientific Purposes and approved by French Ministry for National Education, Higher Education and Research, Paris, France, under the number APAFIS#14811-2018042316405732 v4. Human sample datasets were obtained from the previously published UROMOL (4) and TCGA (6) cohorts, for which informed consent and ethical approval had been obtained.

Data availability

Public data collection. The human BLCa cell transcriptome (RNA-seq) and FGFR3 mutational status corresponding to 36 BLCa cell lines (5 cell lines in which FGFR3 was mutated and whose growth was dependent on FGFR3 signaling) were collected from the CCLE (DepMap 2019Q1, Broad Cancer Dependency Map Project) (50).

The bladder tumor transcriptome (RNA-seq) was collected from 2 large cohorts of patients with NMIBC and MIBC. The NMIBC transcriptome and FGFR3 mutational status data were collected from the published dataset by Hedegaard et al. (UROMOL cohort, ArrayExpress E-MTAB-432) (4) and corresponded to 476 tumors (272 of which had mutated FGFR3). RNA-seq data for the MIBC cohort were collected from TCGA dataset (cbioPortal) (6) of 408 tumors (52 tumors presented a mutated FGFR3).

Gene invalidation (CRISPR/Cas9; CERES dependency score) large screen data to identify essential genes in human cancer cell lines (27 BLCa cell lines) were obtained from the AVANA genetic dependency dataset (AVANA 2019Q3, Achilles Project, Broad Institute) (15).

Transcriptomic data (human Affymetrix DNA Array U133 Plus 2) of MGH-U3 and RT112 cells treated with AZD459 [100 nM] were recovered from the Array Express E-MTAB-4749 dataset (22).

Transcriptomic data (mouse Affymetrix DNA array exon 1st) of UII-FGFR-S249C transgenic mouse bladder tumors and normal urothelium from littermate mice were obtained from NCBI GEO GSE151888 (23).

Histone mark ChIP-seq data from bladder cancer cell lines and tumors were previously published (17) and deposited under the following accession numbers: GSE193889 (tumor ChIP-seq), GSE193886 (bladder cancer cell lines), and GSE195768.

New data. The transcriptomic data of MGH-U3, VM-CUB1, and RT112 cells after TP63 siRNA treatment; p63 ChIP-seq data for MGH-U3; and single-cell RNA-seq data from B659 PDXs and from MGH-U3 and RT112 cells treated with DMSO or erdafitinib were deposited, respectively, under accessions GSE314629, GSE314908, and GSE315628.

Supporting data. Supporting data values for all figures and supplemental figures are provided in a single Supporting Data Values Excel file, with separate tabs for each figure panel and clear labeling of all data points.