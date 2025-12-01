Fatty acid transport protein 2 inhibition enhances glucose tolerance through α cell–mediated GLP-1 secretion

Diabetic mice with global FATP2 gene deletion (FATP2-KO) developed markedly reduced fasting plasma glucose (11). FATP2 is most abundantly expressed in the kidney and, within the kidney, exclusively in the apical proximal tubule membrane (20, 21). The proximal tubule contributes to gluconeogenesis, particularly in the pathogenesis of diabetes (22). However, deletion of proximal tubule FATP2 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI192011DS1) in an inducible model of diabetes did not alter fasting plasma glucose concentrations (Supplemental Figure 2). These data suggest that the glucose-lowering effect in global FATP2-KO mice was not due to proximal tubule FATP2 gene deletion but rather to an extra-renal mechanism.

Pancreatic islet FATP2 protein expression is upregulated in the setting of elevated glucose concentration (23), and global FATP2 gene deletion in diabetic mice is associated with increased islet area and sustained plasma insulin levels (11), suggesting that inhibition of FATP2 mediates the protection of pancreatic islet function. Compared with diabetic Leprdb/db (db/db) mice with intact FATP2, we observed that FATP2-KO db/db mice had islet hypertrophy (Figure 1, A and B, respectively) and increased β cell mass (Figure 1C). These data are consistent with FATP2 deletion causing the rescue of β cell failure in db/db mice (11, 24).

Figure 1 Islet hypertrophy and increased β cell mass in FATP2-KO db/db mice. Representative IHC images of pancreatic islets from db/db (A) and FATP2-KO db/db (B) mice. As described in Methods, α and β cells were labeled with glucagon and insulin antibodies, respectively. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) β Cell mass was calculated as described in Methods for db/db and FATP2-KO db/db mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.01, by Student’s t test.

Slc27a2 mRNA is expressed in the pancreas (11) and variably in α and β cells from single-cell RNA-Seq databases (25–30). Figure 2 demonstrates that FATP2 protein colocalized exclusively with α, but not β or δ, cells in mice. Figure 3A demonstrates similar colocalization of FATP2 with α cells in human pancreas, a finding that is consistent with a correlation between SLC27A2 and GCG (preproglucagon gene), which contains protein coding sequence for glucagon and GLP-1 (Figure 3B). SLC27A2 and Slc27a2 mRNA is expressed in human and mouse and human pancreatic tissue and α cells (Figure 4, A and B) but is undetectable in rat insulinoma INS-1 β cells (not shown). Mouse pancreas and αTC1-6 cells predominantly express the Fatp2a variant (Supplemental Figure 3), which contains acyl CoA synthetase activity within the cytosolic domain (31) and in a plasma membrane distribution (Supplemental Figure 4). Slc27a2 mRNA expression was increased in islets from db/db mice compared with WT mice, although the difference was not significant (Supplemental Figure 5). To determine whether α cell FATP2 is functional, we measured long-chain fatty acid transport in αTC1-6 cells. We found that fatty acid uptake was blocked by the FATP2 inhibitor lipofermata (Figure 4C). The IC 50 value (5.4 μM) is in agreement with that for other epithelial cells (32, 33). We conclude from these experiments that α cells express functional FATP2, which is sustained with diabetes.

Figure 2 FATP2 expression localizes to pancreatic α cells in mouse islets. WT mouse pancreatic islets were immunohistochemically labeled for FATP2 expression in α, β, and δ cells as described in Methods. Merged images, representing cell-specific FATP2 expression, are shown in yellow. Micrometer scale bars are shown at the bottom right of each merged image.

Figure 3 FATP2 expression localizes to pancreatic α cells in human islets. (A) Paraffin sections of human pancreas were immunohistochemically labeled for FATP2 expression in α and β cells as described in Methods. Merged images, representing cell-specific FATP2 expression, are shown in yellow. Micrometer scale bars are shown at the bottom of each image. (B) Gene expression correlation between GCG and FATP2 gene (SLC27A2) from 2 public normal human islet transcriptome datasets (GSE38642 and GSE50397) using online software (http://r2.amc.nl). Data were analyzed by linear regression and Pearson correlation.

Figure 4 FATP2 expression and function in α cells. (A and B) FATP2 and loading control GAPDH mRNA expression was determined in human and mouse pancreatic tissue and α cell lines by RT-PCR (as described in Methods). Data are representative of 3 experiments per condition. (C) Mouse αTC1-6 cells were preincubated with lipofermata (1 hour, 37°C, 0–50 μM) in triplicate. BODIPY-labeled fatty acid uptake velocity was then determined, as described in Methods. Results show the mean ± SEM of 4 experiments.

We next focused on the mechanism by which α cell FATP2 deletion regulates insulin secretion. GLP-1 and glucagon bind with high and low affinity, respectively, to the GLP-1 receptor on β cells, which facilitates GSIS (12). Random (nonfasting) plasma glucagon levels were increased in db/db mice with intact FATP2, decreased in FATP2-KO db/db mice, and not significantly different compared with WT glucagon levels (Figure 5A), suggesting that glucagon was not the stimulus for sustained insulin secretion in FATP2-KO db/db mice. To address the effects of FATP2 deletion on glucagon-induced hepatic gluconeogenesis, we conducted alanine tolerance tests in fasted db/db versus FATP2-KO db/db mice. Figure 5B demonstrates transient alanine-stimulated glucose increases in WT and FATP2-KO db/db mice, whereas db/db mice experienced sustained hyperglycemia (>600 mg/dL) from 30–120 minutes. The data suggest that the relatively modest effect on glucose in FATP2-KO db/db mice reflects reduced glucagon-stimulated gluconeogenesis.

Figure 5 Effects of FATP2 deletion on glucagon. (A) Random (nonfasting) plasma glucagon concentrations in 4- to 6-month-old WT and db/db mice with or without FATP2 gene deletion. Each symbol in the scatter bars represents the mean from 1 sample assayed in duplicate (n = glucagon concentrations from 9–17 mice per genotype). *P < 0.05 compared with WT by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. (B) Serial glucose measurements in 4- to 6-month-old WT and db/db mice with or without FATP2 gene deletion (n = 3 mice per group) following alanine administration (2 g/kg i.p.). Data represent the mean ± SEM.

We next focused on the effect of FATP2 gene deletion on GLP-1. The relative contribution of enteroendocrine L cell– versus α cell–derived GLP-1 on β cell insulin secretion has been debated (34). To investigate whether enteroendocrine cells are the GLP-1 source in FATP2-KO db/db mice, oral glucose tolerance tests (OGTTs) and intraperitoneal glucose tolerance tests (IPGTTs) were conducted in db/db mice with or without FATP2 gene deletion. The rationale is if the major GLP-1 source is enteroendocrine, oral glucose would stimulate a greater increase in plasma GLP-1 and superior glucose tolerance compared with i.p. glucose (35). Four-month-old db/db and FATP2-KO db/db mice were obese, although baseline weights (45 ± 9 g and 54 ± 10 g, respectively) were similar (P > 0.05). Figure 6A shows markedly lower fasting plasma glucose concentrations in FATP2-KO db/db compared with db/db mice, consistent with previous reports (11). Plasma glucose values were higher than 600 mg/dL in all db/db mice during the OGTT and IPGTT at 30–120 minutes. Figure 6, A and B, shows no difference between OGTTs and IPGTTs for FATP2-KO db/db mice. Glucose disposal was also similar following OGTTs versus IPGTTs in nondiabetic FATP2-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6). Importantly, plasma GLP-1 increases were similar in FATP2-KO db/db mice after oral and i.p. glucose loading (Figure 6C). The lack of enhanced glucose tolerance and GLP-1 concentration with oral glucose suggests that α cells, rather than enteroendocrine L cells, were the source of GLP-1 in mice with global FATP2 gene deletion.

Figure 6 Blood glucose and plasma GLP-1 concentrations following OGTTs and IPGTTs. (A) OGTTs and IPGTTs were conducted in db/db and FATP2-KO db/db mice, as described in Methods. Blood glucose levels were determined at the indicated times in 5 mice per group. (B) As an index of glucose disposal, the AUC corresponding to FATP2-KO db/db experiments in A was integrated using GraphPad Prism 7 software. (C) Plasma was obtained at baseline and at the 1-hour time point during the OGTTs or IPGTTs in FATP2-KO db/db mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

To further address the possible FATP2 effects on enteroendocrine GLP-1 secretion, we evaluated Slc27a2 and Gcg mRNA expression in intestine segments by quantitative PCR (qPCR). Both transcripts were detected throughout the mouse gastrointestinal (GI) tract, but with distinct patterns and minimal overlap (Figure 7, A and B). Protein expression in human distal ileum (Figure 7, C and D) and duodenum (Figure 7, E and F) demonstrated no colocalization of FATP2 and GLP-1. Taken together, the data suggest that FATP2 deletion did not directly influence GLP-1 synthesis or secretion by enteroendocrine cells.

Figure 7 FATP2 and GLP-1 localization in the intestines. Slc27a2 (A) and Gcg (B) mRNA expression levels were determined in mouse gut segments by qPCR, as described in Methods. Data were normalized to expression in stomach, which was defined as 1.0. Immunohistochemical labeling of FATP2 and GLP-1 in human distal ileum (C and D) (note that FATP2 is red and GLP-1 is green) and duodenum (E and F) (note that FATP2 is green and GLP-1 is red). Representative images from 5 mice are shown. Original magnification, ×200 (C and E) and ×600 (D and F). Data represent the mean ± SEM.

The next set of experiments tested the direct effects of FATP2 inhibition on α cell GLP-1 secretion. Both α cell mass and the percentage of GLP-1+ α cells were increased in FATP2-KO db/db islets (Supplemental Figure 7). Consequently, the product of the α cell mass and the percentage of GLP-1+ α cells (GLP-1+ α cell mass) was markedly greater in FATP2-KO db/db mice than in db/db mice (Figure 8A). FATP2 inhibition in human islets enhanced glucose-stimulated GLP-1 secretion, particularly under high-glucose conditions (Figure 8B). Prolonged high glucose plus palmitate has previously been shown to inhibit GLP-1 secretion due to glucolipotoxicity (36). To assess whether FATP2 inhibition preserves GLP-1 secretion, glucose-stimulated GLP-1 release was tested in αTC1-6 cells (37, 38) in response to palmitate with or without lipofermata preincubation (32, 33). Figure 8C demonstrates that under low- and high-glucose conditions, palmitate decreased αTC1-6 cell GLP-1 secretion, which was rescued by lipofermata preincubation. Taken together, the data indicate that FATP2 inhibition or deletion preserved α cell GLP-1 secretion.

Figure 8 FATP2-KO/inhibition effect on glucose-stimulated GLP-1 and insulin secretion. (A) Pancreatic GLP-1+ α cell mass was determined as described in Methods in db/db and FATP2-KO db/db mice. *P < 0.01 compared with the db/db group by t test. (B) Human islets were preincubated with or without lipofermata (LF) and then tested for glucose-stimulated GLP-1 secretion as described in Methods. *P < 0.01 compared with all other groups by ANOVA. (C) αTC1-6 cells were preincubated with or without lipofermata or palmitate (Palm) as indicated. Glucose-stimulated GLP-1 secretion was then measured as described in Methods. Each symbol in the scatter bars in B and C represents 1 sample that was assayed in duplicate (n = 3–6 samples per condition). *P < 0.05 compared lipofermata plus palmitate by ANOVA. (D) αTC1-6 cells coincubated in 5 mM or 25 mM glucose with or without 400 μM palmitate with or without 50 μM lipofermata for 16 hours were analyzed for Pcsk1 and Pcsk2 mRNA expression by qPCR. The results are expressed as the ratio relative to the 5 mM glucose-only condition. *P < 0.05 compared with other groups by ANOVA. (E) Glucose-stimulated insulin secretion was measured in human islets, which were preincubated with or without lipofermata and then exposed to exendin[9-39] (Ex) or palmitate, as described in Methods. Each symbol in the scatter bars represents 1 sample that was assayed in duplicate (n = 3 samples per condition). *P < 0.01 compared with 16.8 mM glucose plus the lipofermata group by ANOVA. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Regulation of GLP-1 and glucagon expression is primarily posttranscriptional, with differential cleavage of proglucagon by PC1/3 (encoded by proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 [PCSK1]) generating GLP-1, and by PC2 (encoded by PCSK2) to produce glucagon. Adult α cells express scant PC1/3 and secrete very little basal GLP-1, but in vivo stresses, such as diabetes and aging, cause α cell hyperplasia and a shift from PC2 to PC1/3 expression (39–42). Inhibition of FATP2 was associated with increased expression of Pcsk1 and an increased ratio of Pcsk1/Pcsk2 mRNA in mouse αTC1-6 cells (Figure 8D).

To investigate whether FATP2 inhibition regulates α cell GLP-1–dependent insulin secretion, GSIS was examined in human islets pretreated with palmitate, lipofermata, and/or the GLP-1 receptor inhibitor exendin[9-39]. Figure 8E demonstrates that lipofermata enhanced insulin secretion (particularly under high-glucose concentration conditions). Importantly, a large proportion of the increase was exendin[9-39] inhibitable, indicating that FATP2 inhibition enhanced α cell secretion of GLP-1, which acts in a paracrine manner to enhance GSIS.