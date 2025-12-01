FATP2 at the crossroads of fatty acid transport, lipotoxicity, and complex disease

Full-length FATP2 contains conserved adenylate-forming and FATP/VLACS motifs that are cytoplasmically oriented to couple uptake to downstream metabolism (6). In hepatocytes, most FATP2 resides outside peroxisomes and facilitates LCFA import, but the smaller peroxisomal pool accounts for peroxisomal VLCS activity (5). FATP2 also interacts with ceramide synthase 2 (CerS2), linking fatty acid uptake and activation to sphingolipid and ether lipid synthesis pathways (10).

Importantly, work in FATP2-KO mice has revealed that deletion of FATP2 in the liver activates a compensatory program mediated by PPARα, remodeling the hepatic transcriptome toward enhanced fatty acid oxidation and catabolism (11). These changes included increased expression of genes involved in β-oxidation, peroxisomal metabolism, and detoxification pathways, while decreasing lipid storage and stress-related transcripts. This study highlights the dual role of FATP2 in determining whether fatty acids are directed toward catabolic versus lipotoxic pathways. By serving as a molecular switch between uptake, activation, and downstream routing, FATP2 directly links fatty acid entry to broader transcriptional and metabolic networks that govern cellular lipid homeostasis (11).