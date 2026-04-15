Therapy-induced cholesterol biosynthesis drives lung cancer dormancy and drug resistance

Sex as a biological variable. All animal experiments in this study were performed using female mice because they are less aggressive than male mice and, therefore, easier to work with. It is unknown whether the findings are relevant for male mice.

Cell culture experiments. PC9, H358, and H3122 cells were purchased from ATCC and were free of mycoplasma contamination. PC9 and H3122 cells were grown in DMEM (Hyclone) with 8% FBS (Gibco). H358 cells were grown in RPMI medium (Hyclone) with 8% FBS (Gibco). For targeted therapy, PC9 cells were treated with 10 nM gefitinib, H358 cells were treated with 10 nM sotorasib, and H3122 cells were treated with 10 nM alectinib.

Animal studies. All mice were housed in a specific pathogen-free environment at the Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and treated in strict accordance with protocols approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences. For in vivo study (Supplemental Figure 1B, Figure 2, D–F, Supplemental Figure 2, G and H, Figure 5J, and Figure 6, H and I), 6-week-old nude mice were subcutaneously transplanted with 5 × 106 cells until palpable tumors formed. The mice were then randomly divided into different groups (n = 6–9 in each group) and were treated with targeted therapy (5 mg/kg osimertinib; 25 mg/kg gefitinib; 30 mg/kg sotorasib; or 30 mg/kg alectinib) or in combination with 10 mg/kg lovastatin or 10 mg/kg alisertib by daily oral gavage. The control mice were given vehicle (1% Tween80 in double-distilled H 2 O). Tumors were monitored every 3 days and calculated by using the equation V = (L × W × W)/2, where V stands for volume, L represents length, and W denotes width. Mice were sacrificed and the tumors were harvested for further molecular and pathological analysis.

Clinical specimen study. This study included 2 distinct patient cohorts. The use of all human samples was approved by the institutional review committee of Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital, Tongji University School of Medicine. Written informed consent was obtained from all patients. In cohort 1, the tissue samples for scRNA-Seq (Figure 1, F–J) were from a prospective study (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT04201756l LungMate004) (79) in which patients with stage III NSCLC harbored EGFR mutations (L858R and 19-del) received 2 to 4 cycles of neoadjuvant afatinib, as described previously (79). Primary tumor tissues were obtained via percutaneous pulmonary biopsy, bronchoscopy biopsy, or endobronchial ultrasound biopsy prior to drug administration. Fresh tumor tissues were collected immediately after surgical resection. The pretreatment samples were biopsy specimens from 5 patients with stage III NSCLC with the EGFR mutations L858R and 19-del. The posttreatment samples were surgically resected tumor specimens from the same patients after they received neoadjuvant afatinib therapy. All patients received 2 to 4 cycles of neoadjuvant afatinib therapy (each cycle lasting 4 weeks) and achieved either PR or stable disease. Radical surgery was performed within 3 weeks after discontinuing afatinib.

For cohort 2 (for immunostaining analysis; Figure 2, I and J), IHC analyses of HMGCR and SQLE were performed on a separate cohort of 41 patient samples. This cohort included 11 treatment-naive samples, 18 samples from patients with a best overall response of PR or stable disease, and 12 samples from patients with PD.

Cell proliferation assay. Cells were seeded in sextuplicate in 96-well plates, stained with MTT, and assessed with an Epoch multivolume spectrophotometer system (570 nm/630 nm) at indicated time points. The survival ratio of drug-treated cells was calculated by dividing the fluorescence obtained from the drug-treated cells by the fluorescence obtained from the control-treated cells (i.e., cells that received no drug treatment). Experiments were done in quadruplicate. Data are reported as mean ± SEM.

Real-time PCR analyses. Using Trizol reagent (Invitrogen, 15596018), total RNA was extracted from cells and reverse transcribed with a Transgene Reverse Transcription Kit (Transgene, AU341-02). cDNA was then used for real-time PCR on an LC96 System or LC480 System (Roche) with SYBR-Green Master PCR (Roche). Results were normalized to GAPDH. The sequences of primers are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Experiments were done in quadruplicate. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Immunoblot assays. Cells lysates were prepared and subjected to Western blot analysis, as described previously (80). The primary antibodies are listed in Supplemental Table 1. ImageJ was used to calculate the strength of bands. Quantification of Western blot data is shown in Supplemental Figure 7.

Plasmid construction and virus infection. For the p27 reporter, p27K– sequenced from pCDH-EF1-mVenus-p27K− (176651, Addgene) (81) was synthesized and placed into pCDH-CMV-Neo vector with mCherry sequence (82). For visualization of Akt and ERK activity, the Akt-KTR-mTurquoise2-P2A-ERK-KTR-mNeonGreen gene sequence was amplified from the vector H2A-mScarletI-P2A-Akt-KTR-mTurquoise2-P2A-ERK-KTR-mNeonGreen (129631, Addgene) (45) and was placed within pCDH-CMV-puro. Plasmids were packaged into lentiviral particles by cotransfection with packaging plasmids into HEK293T cells, and the filtered cell culture supernatant was then used to infect cells.

Filipin staining. For filipin staining, cells were washed 3 times with PBS and incubated with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 10 minutes at room temperature. Then cells were stained for 2 hours with 0.05 mg/mL filipin (HY-N6716, MCE) in PBS containing 10% FBS, and rinsed 3 times with PBS. The images were acquired using a Leica TCS SP8 WLL confocal microscope and were processed by LAS X (Leica).

IHC and IF staining. IHC staining was performed as previously described (83). In brief, tissues were fixed with 4% PFA overnight and dehydrated in ethanol, embedded in paraffin, and then sectioned (5 μm). For IHC staining, slides were deparaffinized in xylene and ethanol, and rehydrated in water. Slides were quenched in hydrogen peroxide (3%) to block endogenous peroxidase activity. Antigen retrieval was performed by heating slides in a microwave for 20 minutes in sodium citrate buffer (pH 6.0). The slides were incubated with primary antibodies at 4°C overnight and then analyzed using the SPlink Detection Kits (Biotin-Streptavidin HRP Detection Systems) following the manufacturer’s instructions. The IHC staining was blindly scored, and the IHC score was calculated as previously described (84, 85). We used the prospectively collected IHC data to generate IHC scores on a scale of 0 to 300. By integration of the data relating to the intensity and frequency of staining, the IHC score was calculated as the percentage of cells staining multiplied by positive staining strength.

For IF staining, tissues were fixed in 4% PFA overnight, then dehydrated in 30% sucrose solution overnight, embedded in OCT, sectioned (5 μm), then IF stained. Slides were incubated with primary antibodies in 1% BSA plus 0.25% Triton X-100 in PBS at 4°C overnight, incubated with secondary antibodies for 1 hour and DAPI for 10 minutes at room temperature, and then covered with coverslips for imaging. The images were acquired using a Leica TCS SP8 WLL confocal microscope and were processed by LAS X (Leica). Quantification of the KTR signal was carried out as follows: Images from 3 independent biological replicates were analyzed. For each cell, regions of interest corresponding to the nucleus (defined by DAPI staining) and the cytoplasm (manually outlined surrounding the nucleus) were delineated using ImageJ. The MFI of the AKT-KTR or ERK-KTR signals was measured within each region of interest. The cytoplasmic-to-nuclear ratio for each cell was then calculated using the following equation: ratio = mean cytoplasmic intensity/mean nuclear intensity.

Flow cytometry. For dormant and cycling tumor cells analysis and sorting, cells were collected after 48 hours of targeted therapy, and cell suspensions were filtered twice through 40 μm filters to obtain single cells. FACS was carried out with a BD FACSAria III sorter (BD Biosciences). Single cells were gated on the basis of their forward- and side-scatter profiles, and pulse width was used to exclude doublets. Dead cells (which appear bright on DAPI staining) were gated out. Different cell populations were isolated on the basis of expression of mCherry as dormant (mCherry+) and cycling (mCherry−) tumor cells. Postsorting analysis was performed using FlowJo (BD Biosciences).

Cell cycle analysis was performed as previously described (86). In brief, cell suspensions were collected at a concentration of 1 × 106 cell/mL, and Hoechst 33342 (HY-15559, MCE) was added to a final concentration of 10 μg/mL. The cell suspensions were incubated at 37°C for 45 minutes in the dark and were mixed every 15 minutes. Then pyronin Y (HY-D0971, MCE) was directly added to cells at a final concentration of 5 μg/mL, and the cell suspensions were incubated at 37°C for another 45 minutes in the dark and mixed every 15 minutes. After incubation, supernatant was removed by centrifuging at 800g for 3 minutes, and cells were resuspended in PBS. The analysis was carried out with CytoFLEX LX (Beckman).

Apoptosis was assessed using an annexin V and propidium iodide double-staining kit (40305ES, YEASEN), following the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, cells were harvested at the indicated time points and washed twice with cold PBS. The cell pellet was resuspended in 1× binding buffer at a concentration of 1 × 106 cells/mL. Annexin V-FITC (5 μL) and propidium iodide (5 μL) were added to 100 μL of the cell suspension, and the mixture was incubated for 15 minutes at room temperature in the dark. After incubation, 400 μL of 1× binding buffer was added to the samples to stop the reaction. Apoptotic cells were analyzed by flow cytometry within 1 hour of staining. Data were collected and analyzed using FlowJo (version 10.7.2).

Bulk RNA-Seq and bioinformatic analysis. Bulk RNA-Seq data were aligned to Hg38 genome reference by STAR (87). Gene expression was calculated according to the ENSEMBL database by using htseq-count. Read counts were used as input for the DESeq2 (version 1.36.0) package (88) for differential expression analysis. We defined differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between different conditions if the adjusted P value was <0.05 and fold change was >1.5. Analysis of Gene Ontology terms and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes pathways of DEGs were performed using DAVID web tools (https://davidbioinformatics.nih.gov). Heatmaps were drawn using R packages (version 4.2.1) ggplot2 (version 3.4.2) and pheatmap (version 1.0.12; https://cran.r-project.org/src/contrib/Archive/pheatmap/pheatmap_1.0.12.tar.gz), in which transcripts per million values instead of raw counts are reported.

DNB analysis. DNB analysis (15) was performed on expression data of the cells at different periods. It has been shown that when the biological system approaches the critical state or TP during a dynamical process, expression of DNB genes simultaneously satisfies 3 generic properties: (1) the average Pearson’s correlation coefficient (PCC in ) of DNB genes as a group drastically increases; (2) the average Pearson’s correlation coefficient (PCC out ) of DNB genes between this group and any others drastically decreases; and (3) the average SD (SD in ) of DNB genes in this group drastically increases (15). These 3 generic properties could be combined to construct a DNB composite index (CI), as follows: CI = SD in (PCC in /PCC out ), to estimate the critical state or TP during a dynamical process based on the cells of each period. When the CI at a period reaches the highest value, the state of the samples at this sliding window is considered as the critical state or TP. The corresponding DNB genes are considered the leading molecules of this critical transition.

scRNA-Seq data preprocessing. scRNA-Seq data (Singleron Biotechnologies) were generated using CeleScope (https://github.com/singleron-RD/CeleScope) with default parameters. Then the gene expression matrices were used for downstream analysis by the Seurat R package (version 4.4) (89). In the preprocessing stage, we applied a gene-count filter to eliminate low-quality libraries. Specifically, any cell with a total number of detected genes below 250 (nFeature_RNA < 250), having unique counts exceeding 60,000 or below 500, and expressing mitochondrial RNA exceeding 30% was filtered out. We used the fastMNN function to remove the batch effect based on the mutual nearest neighbors (MNN) (90). Then the NormalizeData and ScaleData functions were applied to normalize the expression matrices, and the FindVariable function was applied to select the top 2,000 variable genes and perform principal component analysis. The first 10 principal components and resolution 0.1 were used with FindClusters function to generate cell clusters.

Identification of malignant cells. To identify malignant cells from epithelial cells, we used inferCNVpy (91) to estimate the copy number variations (CNVs). The stromal cells were used as normal reference. Then we used default parameters to calculate the CNV score for each gene per cell. We centered the relative expression values to 1 and used a 1.5 SD of the residual normalized expression values as the ceiling and floor for visualization using R package pheatmap to determine the malignant cells (92). We further clustered malignant cells with the resolution parameter of 0.1 and first 10 principal components to generate cell subtype.

Calculate cholesterol pathway score. To evaluate the cholesterol pathway, we applied the HALLMARK datasets from the MSigDb (Molecular Signatures Database; https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/msigdb) to calculate cholesterol based on the AUCell method with default parameters (93).

Trajectory analysis. We applied Monocle 2 to determine the lineage differentiation of cell subtypes with a potential developmental relationship to malignant cells. The FindVariableFeatures function was used to select top 2,000 high-variable genes to order cells. We used the DDRTree method to learn tree-like trajectories (21).

Differential expression analysis. Differential expression analysis comparing cells from treatment and control groups was performed using the FindMarkers function with the parameter “min.pct=0.1, logfc.threshold=0.25.” Then, we used the R package clusterProfiler to do the Gene Ontology enrichment with HALLMARK pathway. We also applied gene set variation analysis (GSVA) using standard settings, as implemented in the GSVA R package to estimate the activity pathway in each cell cluster (94).

ATAC-Seq and bioinformatics analysis. Reads from ATAC-Seq datasets were mapped to the Hg38 reference genome by Bowtie2 (version 2.3.1) (95). Multiple mapped reads and PCR duplicates of ATAC-Seq were removed with the sambamba (version 0.6.6) (96) markdup command. Peaks were called by MACS2 (97) with a P value <0.01. MACS2 was then used for peak calling. The reads, after removing duplicates, were normalized by bamCoverage (version 1.5.11) (98) to calculate the reads per genome coverage. The WashU Epigenome Browser (http://epigenomegateway.wustl.edu/browser/) and R packages ggplot2 (version 3.4.2) and heatmaply (version 1.4.0) (99) were used to visualize the normalized data.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism 7 software. An unpaired 2-tailed t test was used for comparison of 2 groups, and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test was used for comparison of 3 or more groups. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was defined as P < 0.05. Levels of significance are indicated in the figure legends.

Study approval. This study was approved by the Ethics Committee of Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital. Written informed consent was obtained from all patients.

Data and materials availability. All plasmids generated in this study are available upon request, with a completed Materials Transfer Agreement, from the corresponding author.

The RNA-Seq data of EGFR-mutant NSCLC cell line PC9 reported here have been deposited in OMIX, China National Center for Bioinformation/Beijing Institute of Genomics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/omix; accession no. OMIX007899), as have the ATAC-Seq data of EGFR-mutant NSCLC cell line PC9 (https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/omix; accession no. OMIX007918). The scRNA-Seq data generated in this study have been deposited in the Genome Sequence Archive database of the National Genomics Data Center (https://bigd.big.ac.cn/) under BioProject accession PRJCA032501. All processed scRNA-Seq data contained in the manuscript and in its supplemental information are available upon request. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.