Endoglucanase 2 (Eng2), a shared immunodominant antigen in dimorphic fungi that elicits immunity during infection

Eng2 homologs are shared and associated with the cell wall of dimorphic fungi. Subcutaneous vaccination with Bl-Eng2 protects mice against experimental infection with B. dermatitidis (3). We found that the aa sequences for the respective Eng2 homologs of the 3 dimorphic fungi B. dermatitidis (Bl-Eng2), Coccidioides posadasii (Cp-Eng2), and Histoplasma capsulatum (Hc-Eng2) was shared (Figure 1A). The sequence similarity for the 3 homologs ranged from 50%–68%, and the identity ranged from 38%–60% (Figure 1B). Given these results, we sought to test whether vaccination with Bl-Eng2 also protects mice against infection with C. possadasii and H. capsulatum. We found that lung CFU of Bl-Eng2–vaccinated mice were similar to those of unvaccinated mice after infection with C. possadasii or H. capsulatum (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI191103DS1). Thus, despite the sequence similarity and identity of Eng2 across these dimorphic fungi, vaccination with Bl-Eng2 did not cross-protect against experimental infection with C. posadasii or H. capsulatum. We thus cloned the homologs of the respective dimorphic fungi, expressed them in Pichia pastoris (Figure 1C), and raised antibodies against each protein homolog. Staining of yeast with these antibodies and analysis by fluorescence microscopy and FACS localized Eng2 homologs to the cell wall (Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 Alignment of Eng2 aa sequences of dimorphic fungi. (A) Amino acid sequences of the Eng2 homologs. Sequences were aligned using the T-Coffee algorithm. The GH16 endoglucanase domains and associated predicted active sites and catalytic residues were annotated by the NCBI Conserved Domain Database. The serine/threonine-rich domains were calculated as in González et al. (36) (with parameter density = 40%, limit = 8, window = 20, separator = 5). The outlined regions are as follows: orange, native signal peptide; blue, region homologous to GH16 subfamily 1; maroon, predicted active site residues; red, predicted catalytic residues; pink, serine/threonine-rich domain. (B) The percentage of identical and similar aa between Eng2 homologs was determined by T-Coffee multiple sequence alignment. (C) Domains of recombinant Eng2 proteins: yellow, α-factor secretory signal; SP, signal peptide (orange), native Eng2 signal peptide; blue, GH16 domain; pink, serine/threonine-rich domain; gray, c-Myc tag; and black, histidine tag. (D) Immunofluorescence microscopy images showing cell wall localization of Eng2 in B. dermatitidis yeast, C. posadasii spherules, and Hc yeast. CFW, Calcofluor White staining of fungal chitin; AF-555, Alexa Fluor 555 rabbit polyclonal anti-Eng2 antibody raised against each homolog. Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) Flow cytometric analysis of B. dermatitidis and H. capsulatum yeast and C. posadasii spherules stained with rabbit preimmune control serum and anti-Eng2 rabbit immune serum. “Normalized to mode” refers to a y-axis scaling option for histograms that normalizes each peak to its highest point, making all peaks appear at the same height, even if the populations have different numbers of events. This is helpful for visualizing and comparing populations with varying event counts.

Protective efficacy of Eng2 homologs against endemic dimorphic fungi. To investigate whether vaccination with Cp-Eng2 or Hc-Eng2 protects mice against respective infection with C. posadasii and H. capsulatum, we purified recombinant proteins and generally loaded them into glucan-chitin particles (GCPs) as described before (5). Vaccination with Cp-Eng2 followed by infection with C. posadasii reduced CFU in the lung and spleen by 3–4 logs compared with unvaccinated controls (Figure 2 A). As a consequence of increased resistance, vaccinated mice did not lose weight, unlike the unvaccinated mice (Figure 2B), and showed an increased survival rate following lethal pulmonary infection compared with unvaccinated control mice (Figure 2C). Similarly, vaccination with Hc-Eng2 protected C57BL6 mice against H. capsulatum following lethal pulmonary infection (Figure 2, D–F).

Figure 2 Protective efficacy of Eng2 against endemic dimorphic fungi. The homologous Eng2 proteins Cp-Eng2 and Hc-Eng2 were respectively used to vaccinate C57BL/6 mice against C. posadasii (A–C) and H. capsulatum (D–F), as described in Methods. Burden of infection (measured in CFU), weight loss, and survival (from top to bottom). Percentage of body weight change is depicted for mice monitored daily. Data shown are from a representative experiment of 2–3 experiments (n = 10 mice/group). CFU are expressed as log 10 and plotted using box-and-whisker plots showing the median as well as the minimum and maximum values of all the data as noted in Methods. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney t test. Other data are mean ± SD.

Identification of immunogenic CD4+ T cell epitopes of Cp-Eng2 and Hc-Eng2 in C57BL6 mice. Since vaccine protection required immunization with homologous Eng2 proteins, we hypothesized that the immunogenic T cell epitopes are different for each homolog. To test this idea, we mapped the Eng2 peptide epitopes recognized by CD4+ T cells and generated class II MHC–peptide tetramers as described previously (5, 6). We analyzed the Cp-Eng2 and Hc-Eng2 homologs for MHC class II peptide–binding sequences. Of 7 predicted peptide epitopes from these homolog, three 13 mers from each one triggered IFN-γ production by CD4+ T cells isolated from the spleens of mice vaccinated with the corresponding Eng2 protein (Figure 3, A and D). Peptide 3 from Cp-Eng2 (TVWFFPRGNIPDD) and peptides 1 and 5 from Hc-Eng2 (NFFNGPDPSNGYV and SSWARPIAHFTGC) induced the strongest IFN-γ response (Figure 3, A, D, and G). Thus, mapping the position of the immunogenic Cp-Eng2 and Hc-Eng2 peptides indicated different locations of the immunodominant CD4+ T cell epitopes in each homolog (Figure 3G). These regions also differed from that in Bl-Eng2 (data not shown) (3).

Figure 3 Mapping of Eng2 immunodominant epitopes in C. posadasii and H. capsulatum in C57BL/6 mice. (A and D) Identification of immunodominant epitopes of Cp-Eng2 and Hc-Eng2. Mice (n = 5/group) were vaccinated with Cp-Eng2 or Hc-Eng2 as described in Methods. Two weeks after the boost, splenocytes were restimulated ex vivo with peptide P3 from Cp-Eng2 (C and D) or P1 and P5 from Hc-Eng2. (B, C, E, and F) Splenocytes from vaccinated mice were stained with tetramers containing peptide P3 (Cp-Eng2), P1 (Hc-Eng2), or P5 (Hc-Eng2) and analyzed by flow cytometry. The frequency and number of tetramer+ cells are illustrated in B, C, E, and F. The data shown are representative of 2 independent experiments and are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (G) Cp-Eng2 and Hc-Eng2 sequences were aligned with the T-Coffee algorithm using MacVector 18.5.1. Experimentally determined immunodominant epitopes are highlighted in purple and green gradient-shaded boxes for Cp-Eng2 and Hc-Eng2, respectively. Peptides that elicited the most IFN-γ (Cp-P3 and Hc-P1) are shaded dark purple or green.

We used the immunodominant peptides to create MHC class II tetramers and to demonstrate expansion of primed Eng2 antigen–specific memory CD4+ T cells in the spleens of vaccinated mice (Figure 3, B, C, E, and F). Approximately 12% of CD4+ T cells stained with the tetramer and the CD44 activation marker after vaccination with Cp-Eng2 and approximately 3% of CD4+ T cells did so following vaccination with Hc-Eng2. We validated that tetramer binding was specific, since few CD8+ T cells bound to the respective tetramers (Supplemental Figure 2A). The precursor frequency of naive (CD44lo) Eng2-specific CD4+ T cells in unvaccinated mice was 32 for Hc-Eng2, 97 for Bl-Eng2, and 130 for Cp-Eng2) (Supplemental Figure 2C). Vaccination with the corresponding Eng2-homologs activated and expanded tetramer+ CD4+ T cells by 7- to 29-fold compared with the numbers present in naive mice (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). In sum, mapping the position of the immunogenic Cp-Eng2 and Hc-Eng2 peptides indicated different locations of the T cell epitopes (Figure 3G). Thus, we have generated tetramers against all 3 homologs of Eng2 proteins, which allowed tracking and enumeration of Eng2-specific CD4+ T cells during the evolution of immunity against these endemic systemic mycoses.

Functional analysis of Eng2-specific CD4+ T cells in vaccinated C57BL/6 mice following infection with C. posadasii and H. capsulatum. We previously reported that Bl-Eng2–specific CD4+ T cells are recalled to the lungs in substantial numbers upon infection in vaccinated C57BL/6 mice (3). Here, we investigated whether Cp- and Hc-Eng2–specific CD4+ T cells also accumulate in the lungs in substantial numbers in vaccinated mice infected with either fungus. The frequencies and numbers of activated (CD44+) tetramer+ T cells were at least 10 times higher in vaccinated mice compared with unvaccinated mice at post-infection day 5 or 6 after infection with H. capsulatum or C. posadasii, respectively (Figure 4, A, B, E, and F). Since vaccine immunity to dimorphic fungi is primarily mediated by Th1 and Th17 cells that respectively produce IFN-γ and IL-17 (5, 7–11), we stimulated primed T cells with the peptides that were used to generate the tetramers and measured cytokine production by intracellular staining. The frequencies and numbers of IFN-γ– and IL-17-producing T cells from vaccinated mice were significantly increased compared with unvaccinated controls and indicated a mixed Th1/Th17 phenotype (Figure 4, C, D, G, and H). Thus, the tetramer+ cells were functional with respect to cytokine production.

Figure 4 Functional analysis of Eng2-specific CD4+ T cells following experimental pulmonary infection with C. posadasii and H. capsulatum. Tetramer+ cells were determined after C57BL/6 mice were vaccinated as described in Methods with Cp-Eng2 (A–D) or Hc-Eng2 (E–H) (n = 5/group). Mice were experimentally infected as in methods and sacrificed 4 or 5 days after challenge followed by enumeration of CD4+ tetramer+ T cells in the lungs. A and E show contour flow plots with the percentages of tetramer+ CD4+ T cells; B and F show histogram bar graphs with the total number of tetramer+ cells. After intracellular staining of IFN-γ and IL-17, the frequencies (C and E) and numbers (D and H) of cytokine-producing cells were analyzed. Data are represented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 versus the control group; data were analyzed with the 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

Vaccine protection is conferred by immunodominant peptides versus full-length Eng2 proteins in C57BL/6 mice. Vaccination with full-length recombinant proteins offers the advantage that multiple epitopes likely induce a polyclonal and multi-epitope–driven T cell response that could result in optimal protection. Alternatively, some epitopes could activate Tregs that dampen a vaccine benefit (12). Thus, identifying protective T cell epitopes and combining them in multi-epitope vaccines could augment vaccine efficacy (13, 14). Here, we investigated CD4+ T cell responses and protective efficacy elicited by immunodominant peptides versus full-length recombinant Eng2 homologs. Vaccination with peptide 3 from Cp-Eng2 generally induced the expansion of tetramer+ CD4+ T cells and the development of Th1 and Th17 cells (Figure 5A). Similarly, peptides P1 and P5 from Hc-Eng2 and P1 from Bl-Eng2 each induced tetramer+ Th1 and Th17 cells that were comparable with the CD4+ T cell responses in mice vaccinated with the respective full-length protein (Figure 5, B and C). Although the tetramer response to vaccination with peptide 1 in Cp-Eng2 was lower than that for the full-length protein (Figure 5A), peptide 1 reduced lung CFU of C. posadasii by several logs, similar to that with the full-length protein (Figure 5D). Likewise, vaccination with peptide 3 from Bl-Eng2 reduced lung CFU similar to what was observed with the full-length protein. Conversely, vaccination with P1 and P5 from Hc-Eng2 combined did not reduce lung CFU (Figure 5D). This was likely due to the overall modest protection achieved by the Hc-Eng2 protein. Nevertheless, the peptide vaccine was as effective as the full-length protein vaccine in protecting against C. posadasii and B. dermatitidis.

Figure 5 Vaccine protection conferred by immunodominant peptide versus the full-length protein homolog in WT C57BL/6 mice. Mice were vaccinated with Cp-Eng2, Hc-Eng2, and Bl-Eng2 or an equimolar amount of immunodominant peptides from each homolog as described in Methods. Three weeks after the last boost, mice were challenged with a lethal dose of each organism. (A–C) Lung CD4+ T cells were analyzed for the frequency and number of tetramer+ cytokine-producing T cells at day 6 (C. posadasii), day 5 (H. capsulatum), and day 4 (B. dermatitidis) after infection (n = 5 mice/group). Data are represented as the mean ± SD and were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Dunnett’s test. (D) Lung CFU were analyzed 2 weeks after infection when mice in the control group was moribund (n = 10 mice/group). CFU are expressed as log 10 and plotted using box-and-whisker plots with error bars showing minimum and maximum values. *P < 0.05 versus all other groups; &P < 0.05 versus protein-vaccinated mice. Data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with post hoc analysis by Dunnett’s test.

Protective efficacy of Eng2 homologs and mapping of T cell epitopes in humanized DR4 mice. To translate our findings from C57BL/6 mice to humans, we vaccinated humanized HLA-DR4 (DRB1*0401) transgenic mice that express human MHC II and lack murine endogenous MHC class II molecules (15). Vaccination with Cp-Eng2, Hc-Eng2, or Bl-Eng2 protected HLA-DR4 mice against infection with the corresponding fungus (Figure 6A). HLA-DR4 mice vaccinated with Cp-Eng2 also lost less weight and survived longer than did control mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 6 Protective efficacy of Eng2 homologs and mapping of Eng2 epitopes in humanized HLA-DR4 mice. (A) Mice were vaccinated with the respective Eng2 homologs and challenged and sacrificed as described in Methods. CFU are expressed as log 10 and plotted using box-and-whisker plots, with error bars showing minimum and maximum values. (B) To assay peptide recognition, splenocytes from mice vaccinated with Eng2 homologs were stimulated ex vivo with the predicted peptides that ranged from 25–30 aa. Cell culture supernatants were assayed for IFN-γ after 5 days of stimulation, and results are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 versus the corresponding MSA control groups. (C) The sequences of the Eng2 homologs were aligned with the T-coffee algorithm using MacVector 18.5.1. Experimentally determined immunodominant HLA-DR4 epitopes are highlighted in colors. Peptides that elicited the strongest IFN-γ response (Cp-P1, Hc-P3, and Bd-P1) are shaded in darker colors. The 13 mers of the immunodominant epitopes indicated in black boxes are shared between C57BL6 and HLA-DR4 mice.

To test whether a natural infection induces immunity to Eng2, HLA-DR4 mice were sublethally infected with H. capsulatum, and their splenocytes were analyzed for cytokine responses to restimulation with Hc-Eng2 protein and peptides. CD4+ T cells primed during infection produced IFN-γ when restimulated ex vivo with Hc-Eng2 protein but not with peptides (Supplemental Figure 3F). Thus, Hc-Eng2 was expressed on H. capsulatum yeast during pulmonary infection, and Hc-Eng2–specific CD4+ T cells were induced during infection. Below, we demonstrate that PBMCs from individuals that had recovered from H. capsulatum infection also reacted to Hc-Eng2 protein and peptides and therefore harbored antigen-specific memory CD4+ T cells.

We next determined the immunogenic peptides of Eng2 proteins that are recognized by human HLA-DR4. Using Immunoinformatics analytics software from Eigenbio, we predicted peptides for each Eng2 homolog. We initially synthesized long peptides (LPs) ranging from 2–30 aa to accommodate recognition of multiple HLAs (in addition to DR4) in testing immunogenicity with the human blood samples. To identify immunogenic peptides, we recalled Eng2 homolog–primed T cells ex vivo with these peptides. Peptides LP1 from Cp-Eng2, LP3 from Hc-Eng2, and LP1 and LP3 from Bl-Eng2 triggered IFN-γ production (Figure 6B). To map the 9 core aa (plus 3 flanking aa on either side) that bind to HLA-DR4 and are recognized by the cognate T cell receptor (TCR), we synthesized 15 mers that overlapped by 14 aa (referred to as peptide walking). GVYAMEWTSDEITVW (peptide 1) from Cp-LP1; NFNFFNGPDPSNGYV (peptide 1) from Hc-LP3; and PRYQIPSNINDENPD (peptide 15) from Bd-LP1; and VKNNPWAFSEAFWSI (peptide 16) from Bd-LP3 were identified as the immunogenic 15 mers (Supplemental Figure 3, C, E, and G). The sequence and location of the most immunogenic peptides in each of these Eng2 proteins restricted by HLA class II are depicted in Figure 6C.

To validate our peptide mapping, we created a tetramer to track Cp-Eng2–specific CD4+ T cells in HLA-DR4 mice. After vaccinating mice with Cp-Eng2 and infecting them with C. posadasii, we detected 4% tetramer+ CD4+ T cells in the lungs (Supplemental Figure 3D). We assessed vaccine immunity and protection by immunodominant peptides in HLA-DR4 mice. Vaccination induced the generation of IFN-γ–producing CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A, C, and E). However, only vaccination with immunogenic peptides from Cp-Eng2 was able to reduce lung CFU in HLA-DR4 mice (Supplemental Figure 4, B, D, and F). We used the long immunogenic peptides identified in HLA-DR4 mice to test and confirm reactivity by naive precursor CD4+ T cells in humans as outlined below.

Identification of immunogenic peptides recognized by naive CD4+ T cells from humans. To identify naive human precursor CD4+ T cells that recognize Eng2 homologs and their immunogenic peptides, we exploited the Sanofi System as outlined in Methods (Figure 7A). Briefly, antigens were loaded onto CD14+ monocytes and naive human CD4+ T cells primed for 14 days. Primed T cells were restimulated with “fresh” DCs and stimulated with antigens for 5–7 hours while blocking intracellular protein transport to accumulate cytokines. CD4+ T cells from naive donors produced increased intracellular IFN-γ, IL-2, TNF-α, IL-4, and IL-17 after Eng2 antigen priming and restimulation with the antigen compared with medium alone (Figure 7B). The majority of primed CD4+ T cells were polyfunctional and produced multiple cytokines, as indicated by Boolean analysis (Figure 7C). The limited responses to Hc-Eng2 and peptides likely stemmed from the low precursor cell frequency (Supplemental Figure 2C). Interestingly, peptide-primed CD4+ T cells showed higher stimulation indices for activated (CD154+) and IFN-γ–producing cells than did the full-length protein–primed cells when restimulated with peptides (Figure 7D). We assessed whether different immunodominant peptides from an individual Eng2 protein influenced the Th phenotypes in an HLA haplotype–specific manner. Peptides 2 and 3 from Cp-Eng2 and peptide 1 from Bl-Eng2 favored the development of Th1 cells when presented by most HLA-DR haplotypes (Figure 7E), although the sample size was insufficient to achieve statistical significance.

Figure 7 Response of CD4+ T cell–naive participants to predicted epitopes. (A) Schematic of antigen-priming strategy using Sanofi’s MIMIC System as described in Methods. (B) Naive CD4+ T cells from 16 healthy donors were primed and restimulated with full length Eng2 protein homologs from C. posadasii, B. dermatitidis, and H. capsulatum using the MIMIC System. Data are expressed as the SI, which is the ratio of cytokines produced by cells that were primed and restimulated versus cultured in medium alone. Ag, antigen. (C) Boolean analysis of the multifunctional cytokine response depicted in B, illustrating the fraction of activated donor CD4+ T cells that produced more than 1 cytokine following Eng2 stimulation (color). “Function” denotes the number of cytokine products. (D) Response of donor-derived naive CD4+ T cells to priming with protein (top row) or peptide pool (bottom row) and restimulation with individual peptides or protein in the MIMIC System. Data variation is displayed as box-and-whisker plots with variation as noted in Methods. (E) Heatmap of responses to peptides P1–P4 with different Th profiles according to individual HLA haplotype among the naive study cohort. Peptide sequences are provided in Supplemental Table 1.

Memory T cell responses from patients recovered from infection with dimorphic fungi. We studied a total of 35 individuals who recovered from infection with C. posadasii, H. capsulatum, or B. dermatitidis infection and 25 healthy control individuals. We assessed whether patients harbored a pool of memory CD4+ T cells specific for the corresponding Eng2 protein homolog and respective immunogenic peptides identified above. PBMCs from 20 patients recovered from confirmed C. posadasii infection all responded to positive control antigens (attenuated C. posadasii strain DCps1 [refs. 16–19] and C. albicans) and 16 (80%) produced IFN-γ or IL-17 in response to stimulation with Cp-Eng2 protein (Figure 8A). Twelve control individuals did not respond to Cp-Eng2, and all but 1 responded to a positive control. Five of the patients manifested disseminated disease at the time of diagnosis (4 with meningitis). Each was receiving antifungal treatment at the time of testing — several for a number of years. Individuals with prior disseminated C. posadasii infection produced IFN-γ or IL-17 in response to Cp-Eng2 when tested. Seven patients who had recovered from C. posadasii were also assessed for responses to Cp-Eng2 peptides 1–3 (Figure 8B), and peptide 3 was found to elicit the strongest response (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 Eng2-specific memory T cells in fungi-exposed patients. Recall response of CD4+ T cells from patients with coccidioidomycosis and healthy control individuals after stimulation with (A) Cp-Eng2 protein or (B) peptides. CD4+ T cells were expanded by coculturing them with CD14+ monocytes in the presence of various stimuli for 7 days. IFN-γ and IL-17 were measured in the culture supernatant by ELISA. Heat-killed Dcps1 spores were used to confirm the patient had immunity to C. posadasii, and Candida yeast served as a control to exclude anergy. Stimulation media alone served as a negative control. (C) Ex vivo response of PBMCs from healthy blood donors previously exposed to H. capsulatum following 5 days of stimulation with Hc-Eng2 or H. capsulatum CW/M antigen as an indicator of prior infection. Patients with blastomycosis and healthy control individuals were stimulated with Bl-Eng2 protein or positive control antigens (D), or Bl-Eng2 peptides (E). Each symbol represents a patient or control. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05, by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test or 1-way ANOVA with post hoc analysis by Dunnett’s test. Peptide sequences are provided in Supplemental Table 1.

Approximately 80% of people who live in the H. capsulatum–endemic region of Ohio have evidence of prior infection with the fungus. We identified individuals previously infected with H. capsulatum by testing their PBMCs for production of IFN-γ in response to cell wall membrane (CW/M) extract from H. capsulatum as described previously (20). Eight of the 10 individuals tested had evidence of CW/M reactivity, indicating prior infection; all 8 also responded strongly to Hc-Eng2 (Figure 8C), often more so than to CW/M. Seven healthy controls participants from outside the endemic area failed to respond to Hc-Eng2 (and CW/M), confirming the specificity of the response to Hc-Eng2.

Six of the 7 patients who had recovered from confirmed infection with B. dermatitidis and responded to the positive control stimulus of CW/M extract from B. dermatitidis also responded to Bl-Eng2 by producing IFN-γ or IL-17 (Figure 8D). Two other individuals with a confirmed case of acute infection in whom treatment had just been initiated failed to respond to a positive control stimulus and were not evaluable. Six healthy control participants did not respond to Bl-Eng2. Cells from 6 patients were also tested for responses to Bl-Eng2 peptides (Figure 8E). Peptide 2 elicited the strongest IFN-γ and IL-17 response.

These data suggest that most individuals who had recovered from infections with these endemic mycoses responded to the corresponding Eng2 homolog. A number of these individuals also responded to immunogenic peptides identified in our studies of humanized mice and infection-naive individuals.

We tested 15 patients who had recovered from infection for cross-reactivity to the 3 Eng2 proteins: 7 patients with C. posadasii and 4 patients each with H. capsulatum or B. dermatitidis. Each person had responded to the Eng2 protein corresponding to their infection. Of the 7 patients with C. posadasii infection, 4 had cross-reactions to Hc-Eng2 but not to Bl-Eng2. Of the 4 individuals with H. capsulatum infection, none had a cross-reaction to the other Eng2 proteins. Of the 4 patients tested for B. dermatitidis, each cross-reacted to both Hc- and Cp-Eng2. Thus, among 15 individuals tested for cross-reactivity, 8 cross-reacted to 1 of the heterologous Eng2 proteins. This finding suggests that there are shared CD4+ T cell epitopes within the Eng2 proteins that elicit responses to heterologous Eng2 among patients with an endemic mycosis, although these epitopes are distinct from those eliciting protection in animal models.