SGLT2 inhibition protects kidney function by SAM-dependent epigenetic repression of inflammatory genes under metabolic stress

Kidneys of mice lacking SGLT2 function are protected from injury in HFD conditions. We used a mouse model known as Sweet Pee (SP) that carries a missense mutation in the Slc5a2 gene encoding the SGLT2 cotransporter. Homozygous mice carrying 2 mutant alleles did not make functional SGLT2 protein and exhibit glucosuria (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI188933DS1) (22). To induce metabolic syndrome, 10-week-old SP or WT mice were fed a HFD (60% calories from fat) for 8 or 18 weeks (Figure 1A). Mice of both genotypes showed similar weight gain at both time points, while compensatory hyperphagia was observed in SP mice (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1B). HFD led to elevation of postprandial blood glucose level, glucose intolerance, and insulin resistance (Figure 1, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 1C). Increases in postprandial blood glucose and glucose intolerance were present but blunted in SPHFD mice that displayed glucosuria (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 1C). As early as 8 weeks of HFD, TUNEL staining was increased, and periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining demonstrated more tubular vacuolization in kidneys from WTHFD versus SPHFD mice. By 18 weeks, Sirius Red and fibronectin staining showed a mild increase in tubulointerstitial fibrosis, and early changes in mesangial expansion in WTHFD mice were observed (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 1D) compared with SPHFD mice. Kidney function tests demonstrated more injury in WT mice fed HFD compared with SPHFD mice, as estimated by serum creatinine and urine albumin/creatinine ratio (uACR) (Figure 1, I and J). After 18 weeks of HFD, KIM-1, a marker of renal PTC injury, and markers of fibrosis (fibronectin, αSMA, and SM22 α) and apoptosis (cleaved caspase-3) were upregulated in WT mice and abrogated in SP mice (Figure 1, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 1E). Additional evidence of activation of fibrotic gene pathways was confirmed by increased expression of fibrotic genes (Tagln, Acta2, Fn1, Vim, Col1a1, and Col3a1) in the renal cortex of WTHFD compared with SPHFD (Supplemental Figure 1F). Interestingly, although HFD led to increased kidney weight in both WT and SP mice, it was greater in SP > WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1G), consistent with the observed decline in kidney function in WT mice. This size difference between genotypes was not observed in the heart (Supplemental Figure 1H). Taken together, genetic loss of function (LOF) of SGLT2 and reduction in glucose transport in renal PTCs ameliorated renal injury in a model of early diabetes secondary to HFD.

Figure 1 LOF of SGLT2 improved glucose intolerance and kidney injury. (A) Schematic of experimental protocol. (B) Chronological BW change. (C) Chronological changes in food intake. (D–F) HFD elevated glucose intolerance (D and E) and insulin resistance (F). Glucose intolerance was blunted in SP mice (D and E). GTT, glucose tolerance test; ITT, insulin tolerance test. (G) Representative images of TUNEL, PAS, and Sirius Red staining at 8 or 18 week feeding time points across groups. The arrows indicate TUNEL-positive cells. Right panel, quantification. (H) Representative images of fibronectin immunofluorescence in the kidney cortex at the 18 week feeding time point. Right panel, quantification. (I) uACR at 8 and 17 week feeding time points. (J) Serum creatinine level. (K) Protein level of KIM1 in renal cortex of mice at the 18 week feeding time point. Right panel, quantification. (L) RT-qPCR analysis of Havcr1. Scale bars: 100 μm. Sample numbers: WT-ND 8wks, n = 10; SP-ND 8wks, n = 9; WT-HFD 8wks, n = 14; SP-HFD 8wks, n = 13; WT-ND 18wks, n = 7; WT-HFD 18wks, n = 12; SP-ND 18wks, n = 4; SP-HFD 18wks, n = 8. Data were analyzed by 1-way (G–L) or 2-way (B–F) ANOVA; ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, and *P < 0.05 by Tukey’s test. Values are presented as mean ± SEM.

Emergence of a population of PTCs with injury phenotype in the setting of HFD. To determine early transcriptional changes in kidney cells triggered by HFD, single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) was performed as described (23). We analyzed 30,958 single cells isolated from whole kidneys of WT or SP mice with/without HFD feeding. Unbiased clustering identified 30 cell clusters, including renal epithelial, immune, endothelial, and interstitial cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). Based on canonical marker gene expression signatures, annotation was performed (Figure 2, A and B). A new subcluster of PTCs (hereafter referred to as PT-HFD) was detected in the kidney following HFD (Figure 2, A and B), and these cells were predominantly observed in kidneys from WTHFD mice compared with normal diet (ND) groups and SPHFD mice (Figure 2, C and D). We confirmed that the percentage of ambient RNA remains consistently low across all 4 samples by approximately 5% (Supplemental Figure 3A). Additionally, we assessed mitochondrial RNA levels, total RNA counts, and feature counts per cluster. The number of total RNA detected features and the proportion of mitochondrial RNA in PT-HFD were comparable with those observed in other cell clusters (Supplemental Figure 3B). PT-HFD cells expressed canonical PTC genes, including Lrp2, Slc5a2, Slc22a6, and Slc7a13, but they also expressed Slc12a1 and Umod, markers of the thick ascending limb (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2B). We confirmed that Slc12a1 and Umod are expressed in injured PTCs identified in another published human kidney RNA-Seq dataset (data not shown) (24). Of note, expression of Slc5a1, the gene encoding SGLT1, was unchanged among all groups, demonstrating no compensatory upregulation of this cotransporter in PTCs following loss of SGLT2 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 2 Population of injured PTCs is enriched in WTHFD mice. (A) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) demonstrating 22 distinct cell types in kidney. (B) Dot plot of canonical cell marker genes (size of the dot indicates the percent positive cells, and color indicates relative expression). (C) UMAP colored by experimental groups. Right panel shows PTC clusters by genotype. (D) Stacked bar plot displaying distribution of relative cell percentage of total cells. PT, proximal tubule; TAL, thick ascending limb of the loop of Henle; DCT, distal convoluted tubule; IMCD, inner medullary collecting duct; CD, collecting duct; IC, intercalated cells; GEC, glomerular endothelial cell; EC, endothelial cell; MC, mesangial cell; Pod, podocyte; DC, dendritic cell.

RNA-Seq analysis identified metabolic and inflammatory gene signatures in PT-HFD. Because of the known alteration of metabolic gene signatures in PTCs in the setting of diabetes, we explored changes in metabolism-related gene signatures in PT-HFD. Consistent with prior studies (12–14), we observed decreased gene expression related to fatty acid oxidation (e.g., Ppara and Acadm) (Supplemental Figure 5A) and gluconeogenesis-related genes (e.g., G6pc and Hnf4a), while genes encoding glycolytic enzymes (e.g., Hk1 and Pkm) were upregulated in PT-HFD (Supplemental Figure 5B). Pathway enrichment analysis of the top ranked differentially expressed genes for cells in the PT-HFD cluster was performed using the Hallmark gene set (Supplemental Table 1). The most upregulated pathway in the PT-HFD was related to genes in the TNF-α signaling via NF-κB pathway (Figure 3A). Moreover, several NF-κB target genes, including Il1β, were upregulated in total PTCs of WTHFD but were not increased in PTCs of SPHFD (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 3 Inflammatory gene pathways are enriched in the PT-HFD cluster. (A) Bubble plot showing pathway enrichment of upregulated pathways in PT-HFD (size of the dot indicates the percent positive cells, and color indicates relative expression). (B) Western blot analysis of phosphorylated/total p65 in tissue isolated from the renal cortex across groups at the 18 week feeding time point. (C) RT-qPCR analysis of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines in tissue isolated from the renal cortex across groups (n = 6–8 per group). (D) Representative images of immunohistochemistry of p65 in the kidney and quantification (right panel). Scale bar: 100 μm. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA; ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, and *P < 0.05 by Tukey’s test. Values are presented as mean ± SEM.

Validation of genes related to inflammation. Given the prominent role that inflammation is known to play in progression of kidney disease in the setting of diabetes as well as in other kidney diseases that respond favorably to SGLT2 inhibitors (18, 25, 26), we performed additional studies to validate transcriptomic changes related to the NF-κB pathway.

In keeping with increased NF-kB activity, Western blot analysis showed the expression of phospho-/total NF-kB p65 was increased in renal cortex harvested from WTHFD mice compared with SPHFD mice (Figure 3B). Similarly, reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) of renal cortex tissue showed increased expression of inflammatory cytokines (Tnf, Il1β, Ccl2, Il6, and Icam1) in WTHFD versus SPHFD mice (Figure 3C), consistent with the increased proportion of PT-HFD identified in RNA-Seq datasets from WTHFD mice (Figure 2D). Immunohistochemistry confirmed that nuclear translocation of NF-kB p65 was increased in PTCs in kidneys from WTHFD compared with SPHFD mice (Figure 3D). To determine whether the gene signature pathways identified in PT-HFD are relevant for humans and similar to those previously identified in other rodent models of diabetes (i.e., db/db), we interrogated and reanalyzed publicly available RNA-Seq datasets (26, 27). In particular, we were interested to see if a similar PT-HFD subcluster exists in human kidneys at early stages of diabetes. In humans with diabetes, we identified a subset of PTCs, termed PTC-D1, whose gene expression signature also resembled PT-HFD (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). We also examined DKD samples in the KPMP dataset and found 2 distinct types of abnormal PTCs: adaptive and degenerative. Both cell types showed enrichment of NF-kB signaling pathways, which is consistent with our findings in mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Similarly, in a db/db model of diabetes in mice, we identified a cluster of injured PTCs, whose gene expression resembled that of PT-HFD (Supplemental Figure 8, A–D).

The Activator Protein-1 (AP-1) family of transcription factors, including FOS, JUN, and JUNB, cooperate with the NF-κB complex to promote inflammatory signals (28–31). To investigate whether expression levels of AP-1 family members also change in PTCs from HFD-fed mice and patients with early diabetes, we reanalyzed the scRNA-Seq/single-nucleus RNA-Seq kidney datasets. The expression levels of Fos, Jun, and Junb were increased in injured PTCs of HFD-fed mice and diabetic patients, i.e., PT-HFD and PTC-D1, respectively (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). RNAscope analysis confirmed Fos upregulation in PTCs of WTHFD (Supplemental Figure 9C). Moreover, the upregulation of Fos and Jun in the renal cortex did not occur in SPHFD mice (Supplemental Figure 9D). Overall, genetic LOF of SGLT2 in mice was associated with suppression of NF-κB activation in PTCs compared with PTCs from WT mice under HFD/metabolic syndrome conditions.

Methionine metabolism is altered in kidneys of mice under HFD conditions. As our RNA-Seq analysis suggested changes in metabolic gene signatures when SGLT2 function is lost, metabolomic analysis was performed on tissue harvested from the renal cortex and serum of SGLT2 WT and SP mice under both diet conditions at 8 weeks. In the renal cortex, 57% of cellular diversity and 77% of protein mass are derived from PTCs (32), suggesting that the majority of metabolites in the renal cortex are derived from PTCs, the cell type that expresses the SGLT2 cotransporter. At the 8-week early time point before diabetes has been present for a prolonged period, as expected, most differences were driven by dietary differences rather than genotype differences. However, there were significant differences in the renal cortex and serum between genotypes (SP and WT) under HFD (Supplemental Figures 10 and 11 and Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). While pathway enrichment analysis identified several metabolic pathways that were upregulated in the renal cortex from SPHFD mice compared with WTHFD mice (Figure 4A), methionine metabolism (21, 33) is central to all of them (Figure 4B). Indeed, multiple metabolites within and/or impacted by the methionine pathway, including SAM, methylthioadenosine (MTA), cysteine, and hypotaurine, were increased in the renal cortex of SPHFD mice (Figure 4C). Furthermore, expression of Mat2a, which is a SAM synthetase and catalyzes the formation of SAM from methionine, was significantly downregulated in PT-HFD, injured PTCs, and PTC-D1, the population of injured PTCs. A similar downward trend was observed in adaptive and degenerative PTC clusters in the KPMP dataset (Figure 4D, Supplemental Figure 6D, Supplemental Figure 7C, and Supplemental Figure 8C). The downregulation of Mat2a in injured PTCs compared with other PTC subclusters supports a model whereby dysregulation of methionine metabolism and subsequent reduction in SAM production in PTCs in the setting of HFD/metabolic syndrome are associated with the emergence of injured cells. Together, comprehensive metabolomic analysis detected methionine metabolic modulation as a target of SGLT2 inhibition within PTCs.

Figure 4 Metabolic profiles in the kidney. (A) Metabolic enrichment pathway analysis in tissue isolated from the renal cortex. Color indicates adjusted P value. (B) Methionine metabolism and network pathways. (C) Relative expression of SAM, MTA, and metabolites related to cysteine and taurine metabolism in renal cortex (n = 6 per group). Boxes show the 25th to 75th percentiles, center lines indicate medians, whiskers extend to min and max, and all data points are shown. **P < 0.01 and *P < 0.05; Student’s t test. (D) Violin plot showing Mat2a expression in PTC versus PT-HFD of the WT-HFD. ***Adjusted P < 0.001. Values are presented as mean ± SEM.

Inhibition of the SAM synthetase MAT2A in SPHFD mice abrogated kidney protection. Since SAM and Mat2a were both increased in the renal cortex and PTCs, respectively, of SPHFD mice compared with WTHFD mice (Figure 4, C and D), we hypothesized that SGLT2 inhibition protects the kidney by revving up methionine metabolism and SAM levels within PTCs. To test this hypothesis and determine whether MAT2A is required to protect PTCs in the setting of HFD, WTHFD and SPHFD mice were treated with MAT2A inhibitor (MAT2Ai) to block production of SAM. As expected, SAM levels were lower (trend) in kidneys from SP mice treated with a MAT2Ai compared with vehicle (Supplemental Figure 12). Two dosages of MAT2Ai (10 [low dosage, LD] or 50 [high dosage, HD] mg/kg BW) were tested. After 8 weeks of preconditioning with HFD, WT or SP mice were assigned to i.p. injection of placebo, LD, or HD MAT2Ai 3 times a week for 8 weeks (Figure 5A). The HD led to severe weight loss in both genotypes consistent with general toxicity of the inhibitor (Figure 5B). Conversely, BW reduction, glucose tolerance changes, and insulin secretion capacity following LD MAT2Ai was mild and similar in both groups (Figure 5, C–E), so the lower dose was chosen to perform the experiments and obtain data. Administration of LD MAT2Ai abolished differences between WTHFD mice and SPHFD groups with respect to kidney function and histology (Figure 5, F and G), supporting a model whereby decreased levels of Mat2a in PTCs of WTHFD mice are important in progression of injury and play a causal role in tubular injury in metabolic syndrome, while preservation of Mat2a levels in PTCs of SPHFD mice is protective.

Figure 5 Inhibition of methionine enzyme, MAT2A, abrogates kidney protection in SPHFD mice. (A) Schematic protocol. (B) Chronological changes in percentage of BW change. (C–E) Low-dose MAT2Ai does not alter glucose tolerance and insulin secretion capacity, but high dose MAT2Ai does lower them. (F) Serum creatinine level. (G) Representative images of PAS staining. Right panel, quantification. HPF, High-power field (original magnification ×40). Sample numbers: WT-PL, n = 7; WT-MAT2Ai LD, n = 7; WT-MAT2Ai HD, n = 3; SP-PL, n = 8; SP-MAT2Ai LD, n = 8; SP-MAT2Ai HD, n = 5. Scale bar: 50 μm. Data were analyzed by 1-way (C–G) or 2-way (B) ANOVA; ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, and *P < 0.05 by Tukey’s test. Values are presented as mean ± SEM.

Methionine modulation controlled tubular phenotypic changes in DKD. To further understand the role of SAM and methionine metabolism in the phenotypes observed in SPHFD and WT mice fed HFD with or without MAT2Ai, we performed RNA-Seq analysis (Figure 6, A and B). MAT2Ai treatment led to a similar “injured” phenotype in SPHFD mice as that observed in WTHFD mice with increased NF-kB p65 nuclear translocation (Figure 6C) and increased expression of proinflammatory cytokines (Figure 6D). These results demonstrated that MAT2Ai treatment abolished the renoprotective effects of the LOF of SGLT2 and support a mechanism by which SGLT2 inhibition suppressed inflammatory response in a MAT2A-dependent manner.

Figure 6 Inhibition of MAT2A modulates the tubular inflammatory phenotype in SPHFD mice. (A) RNA-Seq heatmap for the top 50 differentially regulated genes. (B) Bubble plot of pathway enrichment; upregulated pathways in SPHFD-LD_MAT2Ai versus SPHFD placebo (size of the dot indicates the percent positive cells, and color indicates relative expression). (C) Representative images of p65 staining across groups. Lower panel, quantification analysis. HPF, High-power field (original magnification ×40). (D) RT-qPCR analysis of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines in tissue isolated from the renal cortex across groups. Sample numbers: WT-PL, n = 7; WT-MAT2Ai LD, n = 7; SP-PL, n = 8; SP-MAT2Ai LD, n = 8. Scale bar: 50 μm. One-way ANOVA; ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, and *P < 0.05 by Tukey’s test. Values are presented as mean ± SEM.

While inhibition of MAT2A is predicted to reduce SAM levels, we also wanted to test whether SAM supplementation is sufficient to rescue PTCs when exposed to high glucose (HG) and whether it can overcome the negative effect of the MAT2Ai. HG-treated, immortalized, renal PTCs (HK-2 cells) were treated with SAM for 48 h (Figure 7A). SAM supplementation prevented the upregulation of NF-κB–related genes and phosphorylation of NF-kB p65 induced by HG treatment (Figure 7, B and C). By contrast, MAT2Ai further exacerbated the injury phenotype in PTCs induced by HG treatment (Figure 7D). Strikingly, SAM treatment was able to prevent upregulation of inflammatory and injury markers in PTCs in vitro in the presence of both HG and MAT2Ai, supporting SAM as a key downstream product of MAT2A activity responsible for kidney protection (Figure 7D). To validate these findings in a more physiologically relevant context, we examined primary human renal proximal tubular epithelial cells (RPTECs) treated with HG and palmitic acid for 24 h to simulate HFD (Figure 7E). Similar to our observations in HK-2 cells, SAM treatment suppressed the induction of NF-κB downstream genes in RPTECs (Figure 7F). These data support a model whereby maintenance of the methionine pathway and, specifically, increased levels of the methionine metabolite SAM in PTCs play a role in renal protection seen with inhibition of SGLT2 function.

Figure 7 SAM supplementation inhibits HG-induced pathogenic phenotypes in human PTCs. (A) Schematic protocol of in vitro study using HK-2 cells. (B and C) SAM supplementation inhibited (B) transcript levels of proinflammatory cytokines (n = 18–24 cultures per group) and increased (C) phosphorylated p65 protein expression upon HG treatment. (D) MAT2Ai exacerbated proinflammatory cytokine expression, which are inhibited by SAM supplementation (n = 12–18 cultures per group). (E) Schematic protocol of in vitro study using RPTECs. (F) SAM supplementation inhibited transcript levels of proinflammatory cytokines in the presence of HG and palmitic acid (n = 6 cultures per group). One-way ANOVA; ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, and *P < 0.05 by Tukey’s test. Values are presented as mean ± SEM.

Mice treated with an SGLT2 inhibitor phenocopied SGLT2 genetic LOF. To determine whether the phenotype observed in SGLT2 LOF mice was similar to pharmacological inhibition of SGLT2, HFD-fed mice were treated with the SGLT2 inhibitor Canagliflozin (Cana). WT mice were prefed HFD for 4 weeks and subsequently administered placebo (0.5% hydroxypropyl methylcellulose [HPMC]) with or without Cana (20 mg/kg/day) via daily oral gavage for 8 weeks (Supplemental Figure 13A). Cana treatment successfully induced glucosuria (Supplemental Figure 13B). Although a transient reduction in BW was observed during the first 2 weeks of treatment, BW normalized over time due to compensatory hyperphagia (Supplemental Figure 13, C and D). Cana improved metabolic parameters by reducing postprandial hyperglycemia, glucose intolerance, and excessive insulin secretion induced by HFD (Supplemental Figure 13, E–G). Similar to the phenotype observed in SGLT2 LOF mice, Cana treatment increased kidney weight without affecting heart weight (Supplemental Figure 13, H and I). Moreover, Cana reduced TUNEL-positive cells, fibrosis, and proteinuria, although serum creatinine levels remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 13, J–L).

scRNA-Seq analysis revealed that Cana suppressed the emergence of the PT-HFD subpopulation (Supplemental Figure 14A). Notably, gene expression patterns in PTCs from Cana-treated HFD mice closely resembled those from SPHFD mice, with shared downregulation of NF-κB–related genes (Supplemental Figure 14, B and C). Consistent with this, reduced expression of Fos and Il1b was observed in PTCs from Cana-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 14D), along with diminished nuclear translocation of NF-κB p65 (Supplemental Figure 14E). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that pharmacological inhibition of SGLT2 recapitulates the anti-inflammatory effects of genetic SGLT2 loss through repression of the NF-κB pathway.

Enhanced repressive trimethylation of H3K27 in inflammatory pathway genes following HFD in mice with SGLT2 LOF. SAM regulates chromatin dynamics, serving as the cosubstrate for methyl donor transfers to histones (21). This led us to hypothesize that the elevated levels of SAM in kidneys from mice with LOF of the SGLT2 cotransporter result in histone methylation changes that underlie the molecular signatures associated with kidney protection in metabolic syndrome. To test this hypothesis, we performed cleavage under targets and release using a nuclease enzyme (CUT&RUN) (34) in renal cortex from WTHFD and SPHFD mice and profiled genome-wide trimethylation in H3K27 and H3K4, markers of inactive and active regions of the genome, respectively. Intriguingly, H3K27me3 was enriched at the transcription start sites (TSSs) in promoters of NF-κB cooperative factors (Fos, Jun, Junb, and Ecsit), NF-κB components (Nfkb1, Nfkb2, Rela, and Relb), and downstream targets such as Icam1 in SPHFD (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 15), providing a mechanism for repression of proinflammatory genes. If our model is correct, we also predicted that genes increased in SPHFD mice treated with MAT2Ai to reduce SAM production should represent the subset of genes that are regulated by changes in methionine metabolism and SAM within the kidney. We refer to this subset of genes as methionine pathway–regulated (M-regulated) genes (Figure 6A). To test this hypothesis, we next compared H3K27me3 levels at TSSs of genes in this dataset (M-regulated genes) in SPHFD mice.

Figure 8 SPHFD mice exhibit increased repressive histone modification at M-regulated gene promoters. (A) Tracks for Fos, Junb, and Jun of H3K27me3 CUT&RUN in the indicated mouse renal cortex. Data from 3 mice for each condition are shown. The y axis indicates reference-normalized reads per million (RRPM). (B) Heatmap showing CUT&RUN signal for H3K27me3 and H3K4me3 at M-regulated genes. Signal is centered on the TSS. The scale of signal is shown as RRPM × 103. n = 90. (C and D) Meta-profiles of CUT&RUN H3K27me3 signal at the M-regulated genes. The y axis indicates the mean H3K27me3 signal (RRPM). n = 90 (C) and 2,924 (D).

In support of the model, CUT&RUN data showed a deposition of the suppressive mark H3K27me3 at the TSSs of many of these M-regulated genes in renal cortex isolated from SPHFD mice but not in WTHFD mice (Figure 8, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 16A). Importantly, H3K27me3 was mostly unchanged at the regions with broad peaks, where this mark is also present in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 16, B and C). This result suggests that H3K27me3 in SPHFD was modulated in a gene-specific manner. However, the active histone mark H3K4me3 remained stable across all groups (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 16A), suggesting that the SP genotype did not impact changes at this activation mark. By contrast, deposition of H3K27me3 at TSSs of M-regulated genes in SPHFD mice was not found in SPHFD mice treated with MAT2Ai (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 16C). To elucidate the mechanisms underlying the given selectivity of H3K27me3 deposition, we examined the expression of components of Polycomb repressive complex2 (PRC2), a histone methyltransferase responsible for mono-, di-, and trimethylated H3K27 (35). Among them, we have identified increased levels of Aebp2, a cofactor of PRC2, at transcript and protein levels in the PTCs or renal cortex (SPHFD > WTHFD) (Supplemental Figure 17, A and B).

Altogether, these results support a model whereby reduced inflammation observed in SPHFD mice was regulated through epigenetic modulation of H3K27me3 that was associated with elevated levels of the SAM metabolite due to higher levels of Mat2a. Thus, we posit that the region-specific enhancement of repressive histone methylation observed in mice with SGLT2 LOF regulated pathogenic gene expression in the setting of metabolic stress (Figure 9).