The complement system in intestinal inflammation and cancer

Activation of the complement system and its ability to tag, clear, lyse, and stimulate antibody-mediated cytotoxicity against foreign or altered cells has traditionally been seen an important aspect of immunosurveillance (62). As such, activation of the complement system has been described in multiple cancer types in human and preclinical models (63–65) (Table 2). However, owing to its ability to promote inflammation, complement can also play an active role in the development and progression of multiple cancers (66). Cancer cells not only have the ability to express higher levels of complement regulatory factors to evade complement-mediated killing, but in many instances they can produce and activate complement themselves, which suggests that complement is a double-edged sword in cancer and its roles go well beyond traditional immunosurveillance (67–70).

Table 2 Role of complement in intestinal cancer

Complement system functions in colon cancer cells. In the context of colon cancer, there have been important insights from studies investigating the role of the complement system in the intestine using various colon carcinoma cell lines as surrogate of IECs. Andoh and collaborators reported that Caco-2 cells derived from human colon adenocarcinoma were able to generate functional C3, C4, and CfB and that the production of these complement factors could be further enhanced by stimulation with cytokines such as IL-1, TNF-α, IL-6, and IFN-γ (71). However, the functional role of complement production in cancer cells was not investigated. Other studies have shown that Caco-2, T84, and HT29 colon cancer cell lines can also respond to the complement split products C3a and C5a via expression of complement anaphylatoxin receptors on their apical membrane. Stimulation of these cell lines with C3a or C5a led to increased mRNA levels of CXCL2, CXCL8, CXCL11, CXCL10, and IL-8 following activation of the ERK pathway, which resulted in increased monolayer permeability (72, 73). However, the functional relevance of increased intestinal permeability is questionable in the context of colon cancer, where disruption of the epithelial barrier has already occurred. Moreover, other studies have shown that ERK activation is essential for the normal expression of key tight junction proteins and regulation of epithelial integrity (74, 75). Perhaps more functionally relevant in the context of cancer is the finding that C5a-induced IL-8 production enhanced the proliferation of colon cancer cell lines (73).

Additional findings support the role of complement in regulating cancer cell metabolism. C1Q binding protein (C1QBP) has been consistently found to be upregulated in multiple cancers (76–78). In patients with colon cancer, high C1QBP expression correlated with worse overall survival (OS) compared with patients with low C1QBP, and it was shown to interact with apolipoprotein A-I, potentially explaining the well-established antitumor effects of this high-density lipoprotein in human and preclinical models (79–81). Interestingly, Sünderhauf and collaborators found that C1QBP cleavage by caspase-1 prevented its import to the mitochondria, which resulted in reduced oxidative phosphorylation activity and enhanced glycolysis in HT29 colon cancer cell lines, ultimately increasing proliferation (Figure 3C). Although caspase-1 and C1QBP levels did not correlate with tumor stage, they were increased in human colon cancer tissues compared with the paired normal mucosa, demonstrating the potential relevance of inflammasome and complement interaction in patients with colon cancer (82).

Investigation of complement in human colon cancer. An analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas datasets revealed that complement mutations occurred at high frequencies in multiple cancers and were associated with a robust reduction of OS in patients with colon cancer. Furthermore, the authors demonstrated that hypoxia supports the upregulation of CD55 on colon cancer cell lines, which results in protection from complement-mediated cytotoxicity, thus unraveling a novel crosstalk between complement and hypoxia. Interestingly, cancer-associated mutations resulting in higher CD55 expression correlated with worse disease-free survival (83). Prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), which is well known to promote colon cancer, was also shown to induce CD55 expression in cancer cells and in spontaneous models of intestinal tumorigenesis. Inhibition of CD55 was effective at restraining colon cancer development and metastases, further supporting the tumor-promoting role of this complement regulator (84–86) (Figure 3C).

Multiple studies found that certain complement mutations are more prevalent in specific ethnicities. For instance, loss-of-function mutations in complement C2 have been described to be more prevalent in populations with European ancestry, while loss-of-function mutations in complement C9 are more prevalent among those with Japanese ancestry (87, 88). Mutations in complement C5 and C6 appear to be highly prevalent in populations with African ethnicity in sub-Saharan Africa and among African American populations of the Southeastern region of the US, respectively (89, 90). In the case of C5, the single nucleotide polymorphism c.754G>A:p.A252T, which is common in the Western Cape population, is found in 7% of the African population with meningococcal disease. Despite affecting a small part of the full-length C5, the hypothesis is that this mutation may lead to longer folding times, ultimately affecting the C5 intracellular stability or secretion (89, 91). While it is well known that C5 and C6 mutations predispose to 10,000-fold higher frequencies of Neisseria meningococcal infections in these populations, their effect on colon cancer development, progression, and response to treatment remains largely understudied (92–94). This is a potentially interesting area of investigation, especially considering that populations of African ancestry are often diagnosed with more aggressive forms of colon cancer, which overall result in worse outcomes compared with populations of European ancestry (95, 96).

Mutations causing deficiencies in the lectin pathway of complement activation were initially hypothesized to predispose to increased risk of developing postoperative infections in patients with colon cancer, ultimately resulting in higher recurrence rates and mortality. However, studies by Ytting and collaborators showed that while the frequency of mannose binding lectin (MBL) mutations between healthy individuals and patients with colon cancer did not differ, the serum levels of MBL, MASP2 and the activity of MBL/MASP were significantly increased in the blood of patients with colon cancer, and high MASP-2 levels in serum proved to be an independent prognostic marker to predict recurrence and poor survival (97, 98).

Recognition of alteration of the complement system in human colon cancer also emerged from the first molecular characterization of colon cancer subtypes (99). That study identified four main colon cancer molecular subtypes (CMS1–4), with CMS1 cancers characterized by a distinct immune signature typical of microsatellite instability high (MSI-H) cancers, CMS2 cancers with MYC and WNT activation, CMS3 cancers with metabolic deregulation, and CMS4 tumors with a mesenchymal phenotype characterized by upregulation of TGF-β, angiogenic factors, and stromal infiltration. Interestingly, CMS4 cancers showed a distinct upregulation of the complement pathway. Although the complement genes responsible for driving the upregulation of this pathway in the CMS4 cancers were not specifically investigated in this study, the findings that patients with these cancers had worse OS and relapse-free survival compared with patients with other molecular subtypes suggest a detrimental role of the complement system in colon cancer prognosis (99). On the other hand, there is evidence that C3 is significantly downregulated in paired cancer and healthy colon tissue from patients with cancer compared with colon tissue from patients without cancer (100). Although this latter study did not assess the correlation between C3 expression and survival, the results suggest that the loss of C3 may favor tumor development. An analysis of publicly available datasets indicated that C3 expression was higher at the gene and protein level in patients with colon versus rectal cancer. Intriguingly, C3 expression in patients with colon cancer was strongly associated with antigen processing and presentation, neutrophil effector functions, B cell maturation, and humoral immune response pathways (101). Furthermore, C3 expression was associated with increased immunoscore, which is a positive prognostic factor in colon cancer and confers susceptibility to immune checkpoint blockade immunotherapy (ICI) (102–104). While the relationship between C3 expression and response was not investigated, in the above-mentioned study, C3 expression correlated with worse OS. These finding may appear contradictory. However, they are reminiscent of a trend previously described in the MSI-H colon cancers, in which the immune infiltrate is a prognostic factor associated with significantly better survival than microsatellite stable (MSS) colon cancers in the early stages but with worse survival in the metastatic setting (103, 105).

Complement anaphylatoxins in preclinical models of colon cancer. Complement anaphylatoxins have been extensively investigated in preclinical models of colorectal cancer because of their known role in promoting inflammation and recruitment of immunosuppressive cells of myeloid origin in the context of other malignancies. In a model of inflammation-induced colon cancer, Ning and collaborators observed reduced tumor development in the colons of C3–/– mice, suggesting a protumorigenic role of the complement system. Mechanistically, they showed that C5a release during tumor development stimulated the production of IL-1 by neutrophils, which acted in an autocrine and paracrine manner on mucosal myeloid cells and induced production of IL-17A, ultimately activating the STAT3/NF-κB–dependent pathway responsible for the hyperproliferation of the cancer cells (106) (Figure 3C). Piao et al. further showed that the C5a/C5aR axis promotes metastases formation in an experimental model of colorectal liver metastases by stimulating in the macrophages the production of monocyte chemoattractant protein (MCP-1) via the AKT signaling pathway. This resulted in increased recruitment of macrophages, neutrophils, and dendritic cells to the metastatic niche and promoted production of arginase, IL-10 and TGF-β, contributing to the development of a protumorigenic microenvironment and supporting the growth of metastases. In line with the findings by Ning et al., Piao et al. showed that C5aR expressed by the immune cells was mainly responsible for the observed effects. Additionally, while C5aR ablation significantly reduced the metastatic burden, it did not completely abrogate metastases, indicating that other mechanisms in addition to the C5a/C5aR axis are required for the establishment of colorectal liver metastases (107). Interestingly, in both studies, bone marrow chimera experiments demonstrated that only the complement expression in immune cells conferred a protumorigenic phenotype and promoted the formation of metastases. However, other studies have shown that cancer cell–intrinsic C5a/C5aR signaling may also play a role in intestinal tumorigenesis. Specifically, intracellular C5a stimulation of C5aR1 causes β-catenin stabilization and promotion of colon cancer (108). Along the same line, a study by Olcina and collaborators demonstrated that the C5a/C5aR axis in colon cancer cells plays a key role in their response to treatment. Specifically, by transplanting tumoroids that closely resembled the patient tumor microenvironment (TME), the authors found that C5aR1 expression was induced in the cancer cell as part of the stress response to radiotherapy. Inhibition of C5aR1 resulted in increased NF-κB–dependent apoptosis specifically in tumors, but not in normal tissues, and significantly improved the response to radiotherapy even in tumors with immunosuppressive features (Figure 3C). Notably, these effects were likely independent of T cells, as the reduced tumor growth was observed also in athymic mice, suggesting that C5aR1 inhibition plus radiotherapy may be an efficient combination treatment, even in tumors with immunosuppressive features and low T cell infiltration, which constitute most colon cancer cases (109).

Another study identified the crosstalk between dietary fats and the complement system as an important promoter of intestinal neoplasia. In this study, the authors took advantage of the well-established model APCMin/+ mice, which spontaneously develop polyps along in the intestine, as well as multiple mouse models with enhanced susceptibility to high-fat diet (HFD) treatment. Mechanistically, they showed that specific dietary fats such as hydrogenated coconut and corn oil but not olive oil activated the complement system, leading to the generation of C5a and upregulation of the proinflammatory cytokines MCP-1, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-23, TNF-α, and VEGF in adipose tissue, intestine, and blood, which correlated with increased tumorigenesis. Importantly, lean mice fed HFD presented increased inflammation and tumorigenesis, indicating that obesity and metabolic status were not the drivers of C5a-induced tumorigenesis. Pharmacologic and genetic targeting of C5aR prevented diet-induced local and systemic inflammation and significantly reduced polyp burden (110). Since the specific source of complement was not investigated in this study, it is not clear whether immune or nonimmune cells contributed to its production in response to HFD.

Using APCMin/+ mice, our group found that during spontaneous intestinal tumorigenesis there was an increase in protumorigenic low-density neutrophils with the ability to spontaneously release neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). We showed that LPS, which was increased in the circulation of tumor-bearing mice as result of intestinal barrier dysfunction, induced activation of the complement cascade via the alternative pathway. These findings are in line with those of a previous study showing that the alternative pathway of complement activation was increased in patients with cancer, and this increase remained unaltered after surgery (111). Interestingly, LPS also induced upregulation of C3aR on neutrophils, which led to NETosis-dependent hypercoagulation and N2-phenotype (or tumor-promoting neutrophil) polarization, ultimately fueling tumorigenesis (Figure 3C). Ablation of C3aR in APCMin/+ mice (APCMin/+C3aR–/–) normalized the neutrophil counts, resolved the hypercoagulation, and significantly reduced tumor burden and NETs, demonstrating the relevance of this novel crosstalk between complement, neutrophils, and coagulation in intestinal tumorigenesis (112). Despite undergoing a significant reduction in small intestinal tumors, APCMin/+C3aR–/– mice showed a striking increase in number of colon tumors, which, although surprising, may be explained by the known differences between large and small intestine and by the potentially different functions of the C3a/C3aR axis in these specific compartments. These findings were not limited to the genetic model but could be recapitulated in an inflammation-driven model of colorectal cancer. Furthermore, we described increased permeability of the gut vascular barrier in APCMin/+C3aR–/– mice, which facilitated the translocation of bacteria to the liver to promote a premetastatic niche and favored the hematogenous dissemination of colon cancer cells with consequent development of metastases (113). By performing fecal microbiota transplantation, we proved that C3aR deficiency results in the development of a protumorigenic microbiota characterized by an increase in Bacteroidota (previously Bacteroidetes) and Gammaproteobacteria phyla. Furthermore, we showed high degree of immune infiltration in the colon tumors from C3aR–/– mice dominated by Th1, Th17, and cytotoxic T cell signatures. This immune signature conferred susceptibility to ICI and effectively reduced tumor growth in otherwise ICI-unresponsive APCMin/+ tumors.

By mining publicly available datasets, we found that C3aR downregulation occurs in subsets of human colon and rectal cancers independently of their MSI-H or MSS status and is driven by C3AR1 gene methylation. In line with our findings in the mouse models, in patients, reduced levels of C3aR expression correlated with increased accumulation of innate and adaptive immune responses in the TME, which supports antitumor immunity (114) (Figure 3C). It is interesting to note that, while during tumor development C3aR has a protective effect, in therapeutic settings the ablation of C3aR achieved comparable results to ablation of C5aR described in the context of ICI treatment in other cancers (115, 116).

Based on these findings, it is tempting to speculate that the C3a/C3aR axis regulates key physiologic functions of the large intestinal epithelium and, as such, loss or downregulation of C3aR could represent the Achilles’ heel of colon cancer. The complement system at mucosal surfaces such as the GI tract is essential to avoid overt inflammation by keeping immune responses to microbial flora in check. However, during tumor development and therapy, this regulatory mechanism may restrain the activation of immune responses and the C3a/C3aR axis can act as an immune checkpoint that prevents antitumor immunity in colon cancer.