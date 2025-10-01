Emerging roles for complement in lung transplantation

There is an increasing understanding that activation of the complement system plays key roles in the pathophysiology of organ transplant injury (Figure 2). Indeed, even before transplantation occurs, several components of the complement system have been implicated in end-stage lung diseases that require lung transplantation, such as cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and interstitial lung disease, as detailed elsewhere (13, 44–49). However, how the cell-type-specific expression of complement components modulates cellular responses to lung injury and repair is only beginning to be understood (21, 26, 27, 49).

The study of complement activation in organ transplantation was for many years focused on canonical effects, which include CP activation by donor-specific antibodies (DSAs) (50, 51), LP and AP activation by injury-exposed cryptic neoepitopes and necrotic debris exposed/released during ischemia/reperfusion injury (IRI) (52, 53), and LP activation by opportunistic infections (54). However, recent studies have also highlighted the importance of complement activation on shaping adaptive immune responses (55–57), which are attributed to both canonical and noncanonical effects. Canonical effects on the adaptive immune response involve activation fragments such as C3a and C5a binding to their cognate G protein–coupled receptors, C3aR and C5aR1, respectively, and promoting allograft rejection (57–60). Additionally, regulators such as CD46 and CD55 are downregulated in CLAD and are associated with increased intrapulmonary C3a levels (36). Noncanonically, complement components can influence alloimmune responses by promoting effector T cell survival and function and macrophage cytokine production and efferocytosis (20, 25, 40). In addition, local complement production in tissues affects survival and metabolism in nonimmune cells such as epithelial cells and fibroblasts (21, 30).

These studies, together with the emergence of FDA-approved complement therapeutics, which function at different points of the complement cascade (Figure 3), has led to increased interest in the role of the complement system in organ transplantation (61). FDA-approved therapeutics inhibiting C3, factor B, or C5 are likely to halt the amplification of the cascade and formation of the MAC. However, further interrogation is needed in the context of lung transplantation to determine whether inhibiting these key proteins affects graft function. It will also be critical to determine the relative importance of antibody- versus nonantibody-mediated injury in lung allograft rejection. Here, our goal is to provide an overview of the when, what, and how of complement in lung transplantation, i.e., when does complement activation occur, what components of the complement pathway are activated, and how can this activation be controlled?

Donor organ injury. Donor lungs are procured either from brain-dead (BD) or donation-after-cardiac-death (DCD) donors, each sustaining inflammatory injury before retrieval. Whether complement is locally activated within human donor lungs remains unknown; however, two murine studies show that brain death triggers robust activation of the classical and lectin complement pathways, with C3/C4 fragment deposition in pulmonary tissue and heightened injury (62, 63). Mice lacking key complement components were protected from this injury, directly implicating complement as a proximate driver of BD-induced lung damage (62). A subsequent preclinical study confirmed these findings in an independent BD model (63). Collectively, these data establish complement activation as a pivotal mediator of BD-related donor-lung injury and highlight the need to determine its role in DCD lungs, where local complement activity has yet to be examined.

Primary graft dysfunction. Primary graft dysfunction (PGD) occurs within the first 72 hours after transplantation. The pathophysiology of PGD is complex; however, the acute lung injury that ensues after transplant is predominantly due to IRI. Complement activation plays a key role in the propagation of ischemic injury. Binding of natural antibodies to cryptic neoepitopes that have been exposed as a consequence of ischemic insult initiates the pathogenic sequelae leading to full-blown complement activation (53, 64, 65). A study utilizing plasma samples from the NIH-funded Lung Transplant Outcomes Group demonstrated the presence of C3a, C4a, and C5a at various time points after transplantation (66). The median change in plasma C5a levels between 6 and 24 hours was significantly greater in patients who developed PGD. Furthermore, increased levels of C3a and C5a were associated with increased mortality, independent of PGD risk (66). A separate multicenter study revealed that levels of soluble C4d and C5b-9 (sC4d and sC5b-9) were significantly elevated within the first 24 hours after transplantation in the bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid of patients who developed PGD (67). Subanalysis showed that individuals with PGD also had higher C1q, C2, C4, C4b, Ba, and mannose-binding lectin (MBL), suggesting CP, LP and AP involvement. Increased levels of complement components were more evident in BAL as compared with plasma, suggesting that local lung complement activation was important in the development of PGD (67). A subsequent study demonstrated a temporal correlation between intragraft complement deposition and severe PGD. Using biopsies procured before transplant and 30 minutes after transplant, the authors demonstrated that the presence of C4d, assessed by immunostaining, was strongly associated with PGD development. Furthermore, multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that positive C4d staining was highly predictive of severe (grade 3) PGD (68). These studies demonstrate that early, persistent complement activation correlates to PGD severity.

Acute cellular rejection. The role of complement activation in acute cellular rejection in the lung has not been rigorously investigated. Several studies in experimental solid organ transplantation have shown that complement activation fragments can prime and promote alloimmunity (these are reviewed below). However, no studies to date have correlated complement activation with acute cellular rejection episodes clinically.

AMR. Drawing from experiences in other solid organ transplants, such as heart and kidney grafts, lung AMR was first diagnostically clarified in the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplant Standardization of Nomenclature in the Diagnosis of Lung Rejection, which proposed that small vessel intimitis, together with C4d and CD68 immunostaining, are potential indicators of lung AMR (69). Immunohistochemistry for C4d has been used extensively utilized as a diagnostic hallmark of AMR, with studies showing that C4d deposition correlates with septal capillary damage and necrosis (70, 71). In addition, studies have shown increased tissue deposition of C1q, C3, and C5b-9 associated with septal capillary damage (72) and circulating anti-HLA and non-HLA antibodies (73, 74). However, C4d staining has demonstrated variable, focal, and nonspecific patterns across different diagnostic groups, including acute and chronic rejection (75). While subendothelial C4d deposition may indicate HLA antibody involvement in lung allograft rejection, its patchy distribution and low sensitivity are still diagnostic concerns (76–78). As such, additional histopathological and immunohistochemical features have been investigated that correlate with probable or possible AMR, including alveolar septal widening and phosphorylated S6 ribosomal immunoreactivity (79, 80).

In addition to histopathological studies, the presence of complement activation has been assessed in BAL. Independent studies have demonstrated that sC4d levels in BAL correlate with increased circulating DSAs and biopsy-confirmed endothelial C4d deposition (81–83). A BAL approach likely offers a broader sampling field than transbronchial biopsies, which are inherently limited by their small and focal tissue yield. While increased levels of sC4d in BAL have been associated with AMR, sC4d also correlates with pulmonary infections, raising concerns that its presence may reflect generalized immune activation rather than rejection-specific pathology (81). Similarly, pilot studies have demonstrated elevations in C3(H 2 O) levels in BAL fluid prior to clinical onset of AMR (15). C3(H 2 O), a hydrolyzed form of C3 generated during complement activation, is known to rise in response to inflammation but lacks mechanistic specificity. These findings underscore the potential of complement activation products as early biomarkers of injury, but also highlight the limitations of relying on soluble factors alone to differentiate rejection from other causes of allograft inflammation.

Traditionally, AMR is defined by the presence of DSAs, histologic injury, and C4d deposition. However, as outlined above, many AMR cases, particularly in the lung, are C4d negative, lacking detectable complement activation despite clear clinical, serologic, and histologic signs of rejection (84–88). Based on these C4d-negative AMR cases and observations primarily from kidney transplantation literature, it has been proposed that there are complement-independent AMR endotypes, in which DSAs mediate injury through Fcγ receptor–dependent (FcγR-dependent) pathways, such as antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, phagocytosis, and endothelial activation (86, 88–90). Within this complement-independent subset, NK cells have emerged as central effectors of graft injury (88, 89). Therapeutically, this evolving understanding opens the door to endotype-directed strategies and may enable more precise and effective immunomodulation, improving outcomes in sensitized recipients and extending long-term graft survival (88–90).

Endotyping of AMR in lung transplantation will require precise delineation of the underlying immune effector pathways active within the graft, which cannot be reliably captured by histopathology or conventional C4d staining alone (89). Achieving this granularity will depend on a combination of molecular, cellular, and imaging-based diagnostics that can resolve complement-dominant versus FcγR/NK cell–mediated injury. Complement imaging reagents represent a particularly promising avenue for noninvasively detecting ongoing complement activation within lung tissue. While current strategies have focused on opsonin-targeted probes, such as those recognizing C3d, these markers can often reflect past or inactive complement deposition and may fail to capture dynamic or sublytic activation states (91–94). A more refined approach would involve engineering imaging reagents that bind to components associated with active convertase complexes (e.g., C3/C5 convertases or their stabilizing cofactors such as properdin or factor B cleavage products). Such reagents would allow real-time visualization of functional complement activation, offering a more specific readout of active tissue injury. This could not only distinguish between complement-positive and complement-negative AMR endotypes, but also enable longitudinal monitoring of therapeutic responses to complement inhibitors, ultimately facilitating personalized, mechanism-targeted therapy.

CLAD. Complement activation has been increasingly associated with CLAD and its primary pathological manifestation, obliterative bronchiolitis (OB). Activation of the complement cascade contributes to persistent inflammation and immune dysregulation, which are key factors in the development of CLAD. Histopathological studies assessing C4d and C3d deposition have shown that increased levels are associated with the early onset of chronic graft dysfunction or persistent graft failure (95, 96). C1q and C4d deposition in the bronchial wall have been noted in patients with OB and have been shown to be predictive of OB (72, 96, 97). Furthermore, deposition of complement was significantly more common in patients with higher titers of anti-HLA antibodies (96). Proteomic assessment of BAL samples investigating different phenotypes of CLAD demonstrated that increased levels of C1q and C4d were associated with restrictive allograft syndrome and increased mortality (98). Assessment of LP components within plasma and BAL samples taken at 3, 6, and 12 months after transplantation revealed that elevated MBL levels were associated with poor outcomes (99). In parallel, protection against complement self-damage is regulated by membrane-bound complement regulatory proteins, which include CD46, CD55, and CD59. SNPs present within the promoter regions of these regulatory proteins can influence their transcription. In a study of 137 lung transplant donors, the presence of a CD59 SNP was associated with impaired long-term survival and a significantly higher incidence of chronic rejection (100). In keeping with the loss of complement activation control, a recent study demonstrated that a C3 polymorphism (C3R102G) that is known to result in increased complement activation through impaired C3 convertase inactivation is similarly associated with worse rates of CLAD-free survival (101). Taken together, these clinical studies point toward increased lung local complement deposition and activation as potential drivers of lung injury and CLAD development. The deliberation of when complement activation occurs during the lung transplant journey (donor brain death, postlung transplant PGD, AMR, and CLAD) is summarized in Table 1.