Gut complement system: a new frontier in microbiota-host communication and intestinal homeostasis

The systemic complement system comprises over fifty soluble proteins, most of which are synthesized by hepatocytes in the liver (1, 2). However, extrahepatic expression and synthesis of complement system proteins have been demonstrated, particularly in in vitro cultures of cells derived from humans and guinea pigs (3–6). Initial evidence for local complement synthesis in the gut emerged from studies showing that small intestinal epithelial cells (IECs) from guinea pigs could synthesize hemolytically active C1 (7, 8). This finding was later verified in isolated segments of human colon and ileum, where locally produced C1 was detected through incorporation of radiolabeled amino acids (9). More recently, intestinal macrophages have been identified as the primary source of C1q in the gut (10).

Among complement components, C3 has received particular attention for its role in the intestine because of its central role in the complement system. C3 production has been detected as early as 11 weeks of gestation in human fetal colon cultures (11) as well as in biopsies from both the small intestine and colon of adult (12). Subsequent studies have established that IECs are capable of producing C3. Human colon carcinoma cell lines (Caco-2, T84, HT-29) were shown to synthesize C3 in vitro, in contrast to the embryonic intestinal cell line INT407, which lacked this capacity (13, 14). C3 expression has also been reported in murine IEC lines and primary epithelial cells isolated from ileal and colonic tissues, with expression levels upregulated by LPS stimulation (15). In mouse models of dextran sodium sulfate–induced (DSS-induced) colitis, C3 expression and protein production by IECs are markedly increased (15).

These observations have largely been limited to in vitro, ex vivo, or inflammatory models, and the cellular sources of C3 under homeostatic conditions in the gut remained poorly defined. Our recent work, utilizing flow cytometry and single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) in C3-tdTomato reporter mice, demonstrated that epithelial cells, myeloid populations, and stromal cells all express C3 in the colon during homeostasis (16). Using in situ RNAscope and immunofluorescence, we localized C3-expressing stromal cells within isolated lymphoid follicles. Moreover, in vitro stimulation of colonic stromal cells with microbe-derived products — including formalin-fixed or heat-killed bacteria, as well as defined microbe-associated molecular patterns (MAMPs) such as LPS, peptidoglycan, lipoteichoic acid, and the synthetic triacylated lipopeptide Pam3CysSerLys4 (Pam3CSK4) — was sufficient to induce C3 production.

In addition to C3, IEC lines have been shown to produce other early complement components such as C4 and factor B (13, 14). Strikingly, however, these cells do not produce the terminal complement components (C5–C9) required for membrane attack complex (MAC) formation (14). Consistently, epithelial, stromal, and CD45+ immune cells in the intestine did not express appreciable levels of C5–C9 transcripts, and C5 protein remains undetectable in the gut lumen, even during infection, while C3 is robustly upregulated and secreted. Human intestinal scRNA-Seq data mirror these findings, showing that C1q (composed of C1qa, C1qb, C1qc trimers) is predominantly expressed by macrophages, whereas C3 is prominently detected in stromal cells, and C5–C9 are not highly expressed (17). These findings are consistent with a study in a human cohort with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), where C3 deposition was observed without evidence of terminal complement complex (C5–C9) activation (18).

Complement proteins, particularly C3, have also been detected directly in the intestinal lumen. C3 was identified in luminal aspirates from patients with small intestinal infections (18) and in jejunal fluids from both patients with Crohn’s disease (CD) and individuals acting as healthy controls (19). Recent gnotobiotic mouse studies further demonstrated that luminal C3 is present in the feces of both healthy mice and humans, with its levels modulated by the gut microbiota (16). Germ-free and antibiotic-treated mice show reduced levels of fecal C3, whereas conventionally raised mice with certain microbiota communities show increased levels of fecal C3. However, the precise microbial signals governing this regulation remain unclear. While several MAMPs have been identified as inducers of C3 in cultured epithelial and stromal cells, the specific microbial molecules and host-sensing mechanisms, particularly in stromal cells, are yet to be elucidated.

Functionally, C3b deposition on mucosa-associated bacteria has been demonstrated during DSS-induced colitis (15), raising questions about the role of complement in host-commensal interactions. Notably, C3-deficient mice exhibit no major shifts in gut microbiota composition at baseline (16), suggesting that, while C3 can opsonize commensals, it does not drive their elimination under homeostatic conditions. This is likely due to the absence of MAC-mediated lysis and the limited presence of phagocytes within the lumen in steady state. In contrast, during infection, phagocytes such as neutrophils and macrophages are recruited to the gut mucosa to clear pathogens like Citrobacter rodentium and enterohemorrhagic E. coli (16).

Interestingly, complement-mediated defense in the gut can also be influenced by other sources. For example, Xu et al. demonstrated that complement proteins in maternal milk can suppress Gram-positive bacteria like Staphylococcus lentus in the neonatal gut in a C1-, C3-, and MAC-dependent manner (20). This indicates that a unique protective mechanism operates during early life. Conversely, in adult intestines, C1q — although abundant — appears dispensable for defense against luminal pathogens (10, 16). Instead, intestinal C1q, produced by muscularis macrophages, has been implicated in regulating gut motility through modulation of neuronal gene expression (10), echoing its established role in synaptic pruning in the brain (21, 22). This suggests that gut-resident C1q may serve neuromodulatory functions distinct from its canonical role in immunity at the adult stage. Table 1 summarizes known sources, locations, and functions of complement components identified in the intestine.

Table 1 Expression of complement components in the gut

Collectively, the intestinal complement system displays unique adaptations (Figure 1). It lacks terminal components required for MAC formation, suggesting that bacterial killing relies on phagocytosis rather than direct lysis. This adaptation likely reflects the need for immune tolerance in a microbiota-rich environment, contrasting with the sterile bloodstream where complement-mediated lysis is critical. The alternative pathway is the principal complement activation route in the gut, supporting amplification capacity without compromising microbial tolerance. Intriguingly, the complement profile in the gut resembles that of ancient cnidarians, which possess C3 and the activation proteases factor B and MASP (23). This evolutionary parallel suggests that the gut’s complement system represents an ancient, nonlytic defense mechanism tailored to the mucosal environment.

Figure 1 Unique adaptations of the intestinal complement system compared with the systemic complement system. (A) Gut-specific complement expression profile. Complement components involved in the three major activation pathways — classical, lectin, and alternative pathways — are depicted, each converging on C3 activation and leading to effector functions, including opsonization, inflammation, and membrane attack complex (MAC) formation, as in the systemic complement system. However, the intestinal complement system exhibits a locally adapted, restricted expression profile. Indicated expression levels reflect transcriptomic data from the intestine under homeostatic conditions (16): green (three dots) indicates high expression (>100 reads/million), orange (two dots) denotes moderate expression (10–100 reads/million), and red (one dot) represents low expression (<10 reads/million). Intestinal cell types responsible for producing these components are shown in pink rectangles (e.g., stromal cells, myeloid cells, and epithelial cells). (B) Systemic complement function. The liver is the primary source of circulating complement proteins. In the sterile environment of the bloodstream, these proteins support immune defense through opsonization, recruitment of immune cells, phagocytosis, and direct pathogen killing via MAC-mediated lysis. (C) Gut complement function during homeostasis and infection. Under homeostatic conditions (left), C3 is primarily expressed by stromal, myeloid, and epithelial cells in the intestine. Due to limited phagocyte presence and the absence of MAC, this locally produced C3 does not eliminate commensal microbiota. During enteric infection (right), pathogen exposure enhances complement activation, C3 deposition, and promotes neutrophil recruitment and phagocytosis, thereby supporting pathogen clearance.

These distinct features underscore the evolutionary balance the host has achieved between immune defense and tolerance. Continued investigation is essential to unravel the precise molecular pathways by which the gut complement system interfaces with the microbiota, maintains homeostasis, and contributes to disease pathogenesis.