Limiting ER-associated degradation capacity triggers acute and chronic effects on insulin biosynthesis

β Cell proinsulin content is diminished in β-Hrd1-KO islets. We generated mice with β cell–specific deletion of Hrd1 (official gene name: Synv1) using a RIP-Cre transgene (21). To exclude off-target effects (22), we used RIP-Cre–positive Hrd1 heterozygotes as controls. As islets are not purely β cells, the result of immunoblotting β-Hrd1–KO islets is compatible with complete loss of β cell HRD1 expression accompanied by a notable decrease of islet insulin (a representative blot is shown in Supplemental Figure 1A; quantitation of insulin content is shown by ELISA in Supplemental Figure 1B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI187341DS1) as well as an increase of IRE1α and SEL1L (Supplemental Figure 1C), as reported in other HRD1-deficient cell types (23). β-Hrd1–KO mice did not show a decrease of islet size relative to controls (Supplemental Figure 2) but developed glucose intolerance in males (Figure 1A), females (Figure 1B), and both combined (Figure 1C). Impaired glucose tolerance was coupled with inadequate insulin secretion in vivo (Figure 1D), and when considered as a fraction of (the low) islet insulin content (Supplemental Figure 1B), glucose-augmented insulin secretion (Supplemental Figure 1D) was not decreased from isolated islets of β-Hrd1–KO mice. Nevertheless, within the first 6 postnatal weeks, the body weight of β-Hrd1–KO mice began to grow at a diminished rate compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 3A) and the animals developed random hyperglycemia (Figure 1E). Nevertheless, serum insulin did not rise in response to the increased blood glucose (in fact, it declined), such that the serum insulin/glucose ratio dropped without ever going through a transient hyperinsulinemic period (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 1 Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test in 6- to 8-week-old β-Hrd1–KO or control mice on normal chow. (A) Males (mean ± SD). (B) Females (mean ± SD). (C) Combined males + females from A and B. (D) GSIS (control group, 4 males; β-Hrd1–KO, 3 males + 1 female; mean ± SD). (E) Random blood glucose measurements as a function of age in randomly selected males plus females (up to 10 per group). Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Although proinsulin is an ERAD substrate, we did not observe the increase in islet proinsulin content previously reported by one group using RIP-Cre to generate ERAD deficiency in β-Sel1L–KO mice (6). Using heterozygous littermate controls, side-by-side comparisons demonstrated proinsulin (and insulin) deficiency (Figure 2A, lane 3, quantitation in Figure 2, C and D), which worsened upon development of diabetes in β-Hrd1–KO mice (Figure 2E), although rarely (using a preweaning β-Hrd1–KO animal) islet proinsulin (and insulin) levels appeared similar to those of control animals (e.g., Figure 2B, lanes 5 and 8). In the islets of β-Hrd1–KO mice with full-blown diabetes, both islet proinsulin and insulin were always low (Figure 2B, lanes 6 and 9). Additionally, islets of β-Hrd1–KO mice stored less IAPP, as detected by quantitative Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 3C), indicating that the phenotype attributable to a deficiency of β cell ERAD capacity is not selective for insulin alone.

Figure 2 Proinsulin and insulin deficiency develops in β-Hrd1–KO mice. (A) Immunoblotting after SDS-PAGE of islet lysates from control or β-Hrd1–KO male mice (lanes 1–3, random blood glucose values are indicated at top). Reducing gel (above) highlights total proinsulin level (CypB is a loading control); nonreducing gel (below) highlights total mature (2-chain) insulin. (B) Immunoblotting after SDS-PAGE of islet lysates from control or β-Hrd1–KO female mice (lanes 4–6 or 7–9; random blood glucose values indicated at top). Reducing gel (above) highlights total proinsulin level (CypB is a loading control); LC3b is shown below in lanes 7–9. Nonreducing gel highlights nonnative proinsulin molecules in disulfide-linked complexes (above in lanes 4–6); nonreducing gel (below) highlights total mature insulin. (C) Quantitation of immunoblots indicating relative proinsulin content (normalized to HSP90) in islets of β-Hrd1–KO mice (each point represents a different animal; squares = males, circles = females; n is indicated). (D) Quantitation of immunoblots indicating relative content of mature insulin (normalized to HSP90) in islets of β-Hrd1–KO mice (each point represents a different animal; squares = males, circles = females; total n is indicated). Data in C and D were analyzed by unpaired 2-tailed t test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (E) The data in D and E were replotted relative to the random blood glucose of each animal at the time of euthanasia (proinsulin = closed squares; insulin = open squares).

Impact of β-Hrd1–KO on islet morphology. In control islets, proinsulin is concentrated in a juxtanuclear pattern (Figure 3A) thought to represent the Golgi region where immature secretory granules are formed (24, 25). However, in β-Hrd1–KO islets, proinsulin tended to have a more diffuse cytoplasmic distribution (Figure 3D), similar to that of the ER (Supplemental Figure 4A). Moreover, ALDH1A3 immunofluorescence (Figure 3B) increased in the islets of β-Hrd1–KO mice (Figure 3E) — an indicator of pancreatic islet dedifferentiation (17, 26, 27) — although some of these cells still retained expression of proinsulin and insulin protein (Supplemental Figure 4B). Additionally in β-Hrd1–KO islets, there was a notable increase in the fraction of glucagon-positive cells (Figure 3, F vs. C). This increase was accompanied by a fractional decrease of insulin-positive cells (Figure 3E, quantified in Figure 3G) and a higher fraction of β cells that exhibited weaker insulin immunostaining, consistent with a decrease of islet insulin (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 1B) and an increase in islet cell heterogeneity suggested to be linked to diabetes in humans and several rodent models (18, 28–33).

Figure 3 Proinsulin, insulin, ALDH1A3, and glucagon in pancreatic tissue sections from β-Hrd1–KO mice. (A and D) Proinsulin immunofluorescence from control and β-Hrd1–KO, respectively (control group, n = 9; β-Hrd1–KO, n = 7). (B and E) ALDH1A3 and insulin from control and β-Hrd1–KO, respectively (control group, n = 4; β-Hrd1–KO, n = 7). (C and F) Glucagon and insulin immunofluorescence from control and β-Hrd1–KO, respectively. Random blood glucose (BG) values are indicated at the bottom of each image. Scale bars: 20 μm. (G) The fraction of glucagon-positive cells versus cells positive for either proinsulin or insulin (sum of both, with each β cell counted only once) from control (random blood glucose mean = 97 mg/dL) and β-Hrd1–KO (random blood glucose mean = 257 mg/dL). For quantitation, the 2 types of islet cells together are referred to as 100% (n = 4 animals per group, each point represents islets in 1 section; unpaired 2-tailed t test, **P < 0.01).

The basis for diminished insulin immunostaining was made clearer upon examination by transmission electron microscopy. At low magnification, insulin granules in the β cells of β-Hrd1–KO islets were hard to discern (Figure 4A). At a higher magnification, it was clear that in both females (Figure 4B) and males (Figure 4C), the diameters of individual insulin secretory granules in β cells from β-Hrd1–KO mice are approximately 55% smaller in size than their control counterparts (Supplemental Figure 5; corresponding to a reduction of cross-sectional area of individual granules of ~80% and a reduction of spherical volume of ~90%). Such microgranules have been reported in other diabetes models, where they are associated with diminished β cell insulin content (34, 35). Moreover, autophagosomes were detected in the cytoplasm (ATG, Figure 4B) and the ER was distended (as highlighted in Figure 4B), suggesting ER stress.

Figure 4 Electron microscopy of β-Hrd1–KO islet sections. (A) Low-power transmission electron microscopy images of islet tissue sections from control and β-Hrd1–KO females (random blood glucose indicated above). The α and β cells are marked accordingly. (B) Higher magnification of islet sections from mice in A. (C) Higher magnification of islet sections from control and β-Hrd1–KO males (random blood glucose indicated above). Images highlight differences in secretory granule size between control and β-Hrd1–KO animals; ER and autophagosome (ATG) are indicated in B (n = 3 animals per group; quantitation of secretory granule size is shown in Supplemental Figure 5). Scale bars: 1 μm (A), 200 nm (B and C).

ER response in β-Hrd1–KO islets. Even before the development of diabetes, islets of β-Hrd1–KO mice exhibited significant elevation of the ER luminal chaperone, BiP, and cochaperone, p58ipk (Figure 5A, quantified in Figure 5B). Moreover, β-Hrd1–KO islets exhibited an increase of phospho-eIF2α (Figure 5A, quantified in Figure 5B), which is known to limit proinsulin synthesis (36–39). To check this, we performed metabolic pulse-chase studies with 35S–amino acids and observed a decrease in proinsulin biosynthesis (as well as subsequent generation of mature insulin) in β-Hrd1–KO islets (Supplemental Figure 6A). However, when normalized to TCA-precipitable cpm, the magnitude of the decrease in proinsulin biosynthesis amounted to only 15%, whereas the steady-state proinsulin level decreased to a much greater degree (Supplemental Figure 6B), suggesting that either pulse-labeled proinsulin normalized to TCA-precipitable cpm underestimates the full magnitude of the proinsulin synthesis defect or that decreased synthesis is only part of the explanation for the decline of proinsulin levels (both points are investigated further below). Indeed, we noted that activation (lipidation) of LC3b to form LC3b-II, suggesting activation of autophagic turnover, was also detectable in young nondiabetic β-Hrd1–KO islets (Figure 2B, lanes 8 and 9).

Figure 5 Steady-state levels of BiP, p58ipk (ERdj6), and phospho-eIF2α in islets of β-Hrd1–KO mice. (A) Immunoblotting of BiP, p58ipk (ERdj6), and phospho-eIF2α antigens compared with CypB as a loading control. (B) Quantitation of BiP and p58ipk (ERdj6) normalized to CypB (n = 3 per group; mean ± SD; unpaired 2-tailed t test; *P < 0.05); mean random blood glucose for control cohort = 174 mg/dL and for β-Hrd1–KO cohort = 263 mg/dL. Quantitation of phospho-eIF2α normalized to CypB (n = 3 per group; mean ± SD; unpaired 2-tailed t test; *P < 0.05); mean random blood glucose for control cohort = 147 mg/dL and for β-Hrd1–KO cohort = 119 mg/dL.

Acute HRD1 inhibition in pancreatic β cells. The fact that a rare preweaning β-Hrd1–KO mouse can exhibit nearly normal proinsulin and insulin levels (Figure 2B, lanes 5 and 8) suggested that diminished proinsulin observed in these chronically ERAD-deficient mice represents an adaptation that develops postnatally. To examine acute effects of HRD1 inhibition, we treated INS1E β cells with LS102 for 2 h. LS102 inhibits Hrd1 autoubiquitination (40) and at 10–30 μM also inhibits the ubiquitination of ERAD substrates (41). LS102 was shown in cultured (human alveolar epithelial) cells to trigger significant inhibition of protein (collagen) secretion (42). Acute ERAD inhibition does not significantly change the content of proinsulin in either β cells or their culture medium (Figure 6, A and B). However, based on a recently improved immunoblotting methodology for detection of native and nonnative proinsulin monomers as well as disulfide-linked dimers (43), it was apparent that upon acute HRD1 inhibition, the population of intracellular proinsulin molecules shifts away from native monomers (Figure 6B, lane 2, quantified in Figure 6D), and an increase in phospho-eIF2α (Figure 6B, lane 4, quantified in Figure 6C) accompanies the increase of misfolded proinsulin (Figure 6E). Unlike previous immunoblotting methodology of nonreduced proinsulin that is supersensitive to intermolecular disulfide-linked complexes (Supplemental Figure 7A), the current methodology (43) more accurately detects monomeric proinsulin species (Supplemental Figure 7B). However, regardless of the immunoblotting method, acute HRD1 inhibition results in accumulation of misfolded proinsulin, and similar behavior (diminished native proinsulin) was observed upon LS102 treatment of (nondiabetic) human islets, accompanied by increased phospho-eIF2α and LC3-II (Supplemental Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 8). Moreover, after an initial 2 h of protein synthesis inhibition in INS1E cells, a cycloheximide washout protocol detected new proinsulin synthesis as an increase of proinsulin abundance (Supplemental Figure 9, lane 7 vs. 6). However, when accompanied by acute HRD1 inhibition, there was little increase in total proinsulin abundance (Supplemental Figure 9, lane 8 vs. 6), but there was increased proinsulin misfolding (Supplemental Figure 9, lane 4 vs. 2; misfolded proinsulin species highlighted with red arrows) and increased phospho-eIF2α (Supplemental Figure 9, lane 8).

Figure 6 Acute treatment of INS1E (β cell line) with LS102. (A) Intracellular (cells, left) and extracellular (media, right) proinsulin from INS1E cells treated with LS102 (20 μM) for 2 h. (B) Nonreducing SDS-PAGE and immunoblotting of proinsulin from lysates of LS102-treated INS1E cells (lanes 1 and 2, above) or phospho-eIF2α (middle) and LC3b (bottom). (C) Quantitation of phospho-eIF2α (n = 12). (D) Quantitation of native proinsulin as a fraction of total proinsulin (n = 6). (E) Quantitation of nonnative proinsulin dimer (as in B) relative to approximately 6 kDa proinsulin monomer (n = 6). (F) Quantitation of (pre)proinsulin synthesis, as measured in Supplemental Figure 8 (n = 6). (G) Quantitation of LC3-II/LC3-I (n = 12 independent experiments). All quantitation shown is mean ± SD; unpaired 2-tailed t test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To test directly whether the increased phospho-eIF2α triggered by acute inhibition of HRD1 activity is linked to a decrease of new proinsulin synthesis, we used 2 independent methods. First, we exploited the recently reported simple method in which a brief combined inhibition of the SEC61 translocon (blocking ER translocation) with simultaneous proteasome inhibition allows detection of new synthesis in the form of (pre)proinsulin (38, 44). Using this method, new (pre)proinsulin synthesis was readily apparent in control INS1E cells (Supplemental Figure 10A, lanes 3 and 5), but upon HRD1 inhibition with LS102 (which triggers an increase of phospho-eIF2α; Figure 6C), (pre)proinsulin synthesis was decreased by approximately 60% (Supplemental Figure 10A, lanes 4 and 6, quantified in Figure 6F). Second, using a conventional 15 min pulse-labeling with 35S–amino acids, upon acute HRD1 inhibition, proinsulin synthesis (normalized to TCA-precipitable cpm) was decreased by approximately 40% (Supplemental Figure 10B). Because the rise in phospho-eIF2α also affects global protein translation (45), proinsulin synthesis normalized against global protein translation (measured by TCA-precipitable cpm) detected a lower fractional inhibition (Supplemental Figure 10B) than observed by normalizing against a stable loading control protein like HSP90 (Figure 6F); nevertheless, both independent methods indicate diminished proinsulin synthesis following acute HRD1 inhibition.

Additionally, among the acute responses to diminished HRD1 activity is LC3b activation (lipidation) to LC3b-II (Figure 6G). Recent findings indicate that the ΣR1 gene product promotes translation of LC3b-I at the ER, and this is the substrate for the generation of lipidated LC3b-II (20). Consistent with these observations, upon siRNA-mediated ΣR1 KD in INS1E β cells (Figure 7A), we observed diminished LC3b-I (Figure 7A, lane 2 vs. 1), and upon acute HRD1 inhibition, we observed diminished LC3b-II (Figure 7A, lane 4 vs. 3, quantified in Figure 7B). INS-832/13 β cells, which grow as relatively flat cells that are favorable for immunofluorescence (46), revealed a primary localization of rodent proinsulin in a juxtanuclear pattern, typical of the normal proinsulin distribution in the Golgi region (25), that was not affected by ΣR1 KD (Figure 7C), strongly suggesting that anterograde trafficking of proinsulin to the Golgi complex continues in ΣR1-deficient β cells. Acute HRD1 inhibition with LS102 caused β cells to lose their strong juxtanuclear proinsulin distribution within 90 min (Figure 7C), implying impaired proinsulin anterograde trafficking with diminished concentration in the Golgi complex. By 2 h of LS1012 treatment, a number of small bright puncta newly appeared that were positive both for proinsulin and FIP200 (Figure 7C), a marker of autophagosome formation (47).

Figure 7 Effects of ΣR1 and LS102 on LC3, and proinsulin distribution in INS1 cells. (A) Immunoblotting for ΣR1 or LC3 after LS102 treatment of control INS1E cells (scramble oligo) or ΣR1 KD; Hsp90 was a loading control. (B) Quantitation of LC3b-II (normalized to HSP90) in LS102-treated cells after ΣR1 KD (n = 5; unpaired 2-tailed t test; **P < 0.01). (C) INS832-13 cells were transfected with control oligo or ΣR1-KD and after 48 h were treated ± LS102 (20 μM) for up to 2 h (n = 4 per group) before fixation, permeabilization, and immunofluorescence for proinsulin (green) and FIP200, a marker of autophagosome formation (red). Scale bars: 25 μm.

The proinsulin-positive puncta that form upon a 2 h treatment with LS102 were found to be calnexin positive, indicating that they derive from the ER compartment (Supplemental Figure 11, lower left panel), and the formation of such ER-derived proinsulin-positive puncta was blocked in ΣR1-deficient cells (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 11, lower right panel), with an intracellular distribution of proinsulin that suggests both failure of proinsulin anterograde trafficking and entry into autophagosomes. Together, the data in Figures 7 and Supplemental Figure 11 support that in β cells, LC3b-I levels (and LC3b-II levels after acute HRD1 inhibition) are dependent upon ΣR1 expression, such that when both ERAD and ER-phagy clearance pathways are acutely inhibited (ERAD by LS102 and autophagy by ΣR1-siRNA), proinsulin becomes entrapped in the ER. Thus, acute HRD1 inhibition in β cells is accompanied by an increase of misfolded proinsulin complexes (Figure 6, B and E, and Supplemental Figures 7 and 8) with decreased native proinsulin (Figure 6D), as well as increased phospho-eIF2α (Figure 6C) that is linked to decreased proinsulin biosynthesis (Supplemental Figure 10), accompanied by autophagy activation (Figure 6G). Autophagy captures some proinsulin (Figure 7C) originating in the ER (Supplemental Figure 11), and the extent of capture is dependent upon expression of ΣR1 (Figure 7, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 11). Indeed, in human islets, aberrant disulfide-linked proinsulin complexes appear destined for a lysosomal fate, as these complexes accumulate upon treatment with lysosomal inhibitors (e.g., chloroquine in Supplemental Figure 12A, quantified in Supplemental Figure 12B and associated with increased LC3-II in Supplemental Figure 12C), events that also occur in β-Hrd1–KO and even WT murine islets (Supplemental Figure 12, D and E). Thus, when β cell HRD1-mediated ERAD is deficient, in addition to islet cell heterogeneity (Figure 3) and ER stress response with increased phospho-eIF2α (Figure 5) accompanied by decreased proinsulin biosynthesis (Supplemental Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 10), our data suggest that autophagy is also involved in conveying misfolded proinsulin complexes to their ultimate turnover in lysosomes (Supplemental Figure 12).