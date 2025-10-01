The protein deacetylase SIRT2 exerts metabolic control over adaptive β cell proliferation

SIRT2 restrains the proliferation of mouse and human β cells ex vivo. β Cell proliferation in the postnatal period underlies developmental expansion of β cells in both rodents and humans. This process generates sufficient β cell mass for controlling glycemia in adulthood, at which point β cell proliferation declines precipitously (16, 17). Following developmental maturation, rodent but not human β cells maintain the capacity for adaptive proliferation in response to perceived insulin deficits. While this adaptive response is robust in young (1- to 2-month-old) animals, adaptive β cell proliferation is progressively attenuated with age (18–20). Given the age dependence of both basal and adaptive β cell proliferation, we reasoned that mechanisms controlling proliferation could be identified through assessment of age-regulated features of the β cell. To this end, we performed quantitative in vivo proteomics of islets from 1-month-old and 1-year-old mice (21), corresponding to ages with starkly different capacities for adaptive β cell proliferation (18, 20) and rates of basal β cell proliferation (22). Of differentially abundant proteins, we selected those with established roles in proliferation for follow-up studies, initially focusing on SIRT2 on the basis of its known role in suppressing the proliferation of immune cells and of various transformed cell types (23, 24). SIRT2 protein was elevated in islets from 1-year-old compared with 1-month-old mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI187020DS1), indicating an inverse association between SIRT2 abundance and capacity for β cell proliferation. Immunofluorescence staining identified SIRT2 in β cells in mouse pancreas and human islets (Figure 1A). The presence of SIRT2 in mouse and human β cells as well as its age-dependent increase in abundance led us to predict that SIRT2 is a conserved regulator of β cell proliferation.

Figure 1 SIRT2 inhibition stimulates β cell proliferation in a glucose-dependent manner in cultured mouse and human islets. (A) Immunofluorescence staining for the indicated proteins in mouse pancreata and human islet sections. Enlarged images for the indicated areas, including DNA overlay, are shown below each channel. Scale bars: 50 µm (top) and 10 µm (enlarged images at bottom). Sections were counterstained for DNA using DAPI. Images are representative of 4 mouse pancreata and 2 human islet donors. (B) Quantification of β cell proliferation as a percentage of insulin-expressing cells positive for EdU in isolated mouse (blue, n = 3–7 islet preparations/group) and human (red, n = 10–25 islet preparations/group) islets after DMSO or AGK2 treatment during culture with the indicated glucose concentrations. (C) Quantification of non–β islet cell proliferation as a percentage of insulin–EdU+ cells in isolated mouse (blue, n = 4 islet preparations/group) and human (red, n = 6 islet preparations/group) islets after DMSO or AGK2 treatment. (D) Quantification of β cell proliferation as a percentage of insulin-expressing cells positive for EdU in isolated mouse (blue, n = 3 islet preparations/group) and human (red, n = 9–10 islet preparations/group) islets after treatment with DMSO, AGK2, NMN (an NAD+ precursor), or combinations thereof at 16.8 mM glucose. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical differences were calculated using a multiple paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B) or a paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (C) to determine statistical differences between 2 groups. A 1-way ANOVA with Tukey post hoc analysis was performed to analyze statistical differences between 3 or more groups (D). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Glc, glucose; Ins, insulin.

To test whether SIRT2 regulates β cell proliferation, we used a pharmacological approach in isolated islets. As rodent β cell proliferation is coupled to glucose concentration (25), cultured mouse islets provide a means of assessing potential roles of SIRT2 in basal and adaptive β cell proliferation, with elevated glucose mimicking increased β cell workload. Mouse islets were incubated in the presence of increasing glucose concentrations together with the SIRT2-specific inhibitor AGK2 (26), and β cell proliferation was quantified (Figure 1B). AGK2 treatment increased β cell proliferation during culturing in 8 mM glucose, but not in 5 mM or 16.8 mM glucose (Figure 1B), indicating that SIRT2 inhibited β cell proliferation in a glucose concentration–dependent manner. To determine whether this function of SIRT2 is conserved, we measured β cell proliferation of AGK2-treated human islets, revealing a proproliferative effect of SIRT2 inhibition at both basal (5 mM) and intermediate (8 mM) glucose (Figure 1B) levels, despite the fact that glucose itself has little effect on human β cell proliferation, as expected (27–29). As SIRT2 protein is not uniquely expressed in β cells, we determined the cell type specificity of SIRT2’s effect on islet cell proliferation by quantifying the proliferation of insulin– islet cells and found little effect of SIRT2 inhibition on non–β cells (Figure 1C). Previous studies have suggested that artificially stimulating β cell proliferation could cause DNA damage or impair insulin secretion (30, 31). However, AGK2 did not alter glucose-stimulated insulin secretion or insulin content of mouse or human islets (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), nor did it activate the DNA damage response, as indicated by immunostaining for γH2AX (histone H2A.X phosphorylated at serine 139) (Supplemental Figure 1D). The inhibitory effect of SIRT2 on β cell proliferation in human islets was reproduced by 2 additional SIRT2-specific inhibitors, AK-1 (26) and SirReal2 (32) (Supplemental Figure 1E). Altogether, these results demonstrate that pharmacological SIRT2 inhibition increased mouse and human β cell proliferation without interfering with β cell function or affecting the proliferation of other islet cell types.

SIRT2 inactivation exerts a glucose-dependent effect on β cell proliferation, suggesting potential coupling between cellular metabolism and SIRT2 function. The requirement of SIRT2 for oxidized NAD+ as a cosubstrate together with the inhibitory effect of NADH (33) upon SIRT2’s enzymatic activity provide plausible mechanistic links between glucose metabolism and SIRT2-mediated dampening of proliferation. High-glucose exposure accelerates glycolysis in β cells, which generates NADH at the expense of NAD+. We therefore predicted that islet culture in 16.8 mM glucose sufficiently depletes NAD+ to inactivate SIRT2, rendering pharmacological SIRT2 inhibition of little effect. To test this, we performed rescue experiments to replenish NAD+ in high glucose using supplementation with the NAD+ precursor nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), and then determined the effect of SIRT2 inhibition on β cell proliferation. In mouse islets, NMN supplementation alone decreased β cell proliferation compared with DMSO- or AGK2-treated islets without NMN supplementation, suggesting that NAD+ depletion was necessary for maximum β cell proliferation in high glucose (Figure 1D). Importantly, SIRT2 inhibition via AGK2 in the context of NMN supplementation increased β cell proliferation over islets treated with NMN alone, suggesting that 16.8 mM glucose inactivated SIRT2 via NAD+ depletion (Figure 1D). Taken together, these results show that SIRT2 modulated β cell proliferation in a NAD+-dependent manner in both human and mouse islets, thereby coupling cellular metabolism to the control of proliferation by SIRT2.

Sirt2 deletion enhances β cell proliferation under hyperglycemic conditions in vivo. The role of SIRT2 in restraining β cell proliferation ex vivo, together with the age-dependent increase in SIRT2 abundance, led us to predict that SIRT2 could inhibit the proliferation of adult β cells. To test this, we conditionally inactivated Sirt2 in β cells of adult Sirt2fl/fl mice using the tamoxifen-inducible Pdx1CreER transgene (Sirt2Δβ mice hereafter) and then monitored glucose homeostasis (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). Periodic glucose tolerance tests and measurements of ad libitum blood glucose levels over the course of 1 year revealed no evidence of altered glycemia or glucose tolerance in Sirt2Δβ mice (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), consistent with ex vivo data indicating that SIRT2 inactivation was of little effect on mouse islets under normoglycemic conditions (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B). Moreover, markers of β cell identity, Pdx1 and Nkx6.1, were unchanged in β cells of Sirt2Δβ mice compared with those of control mice (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Quantification of β cell proliferation and β cell area showed no differences between Sirt2Δβ and control mice (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2D). Similar results were obtained following Sirt2 deletion using the MIP-CreER transgene (Supplemental Figure 2, G–K). Overall, these results indicate that SIRT2 does not regulate basal β cell proliferation or function under homeostatic conditions.

Figure 2 Sirt2 inactivation enhances β cell proliferation in hyperglycemic conditions in vivo. (A) β Cell–selective Sirt2-KO mice (hereafter referred to as Sirt2Δβ) were generated by tamoxifen injection of 12- to 15-week-old Sirt2fl/fl Pdx1CreER mice. Tamoxifen-treated Sirt2+/+ Pdx1CreER and Sirt2fl/+ Pdx1CreER mice were used as controls. (B) Blood glucose levels measured for 52 weeks after tamoxifen treatment (n = 5–9 mice/group). (C) Blood glucose levels at the indicated time points following an intraperitoneal glucose injection, 52 weeks after tamoxifen treatment (n = 5–9 mice/group). (D) Quantification of β cell proliferation as a percentage of insulin+ and BrdU+ cells relative to total insulin+ cells, 4–6 weeks following tamoxifen treatment (n = 11–12 mice/group). (E) Hyperglycemia was induced in control and Sirt2Δβ mice by intraperitoneal injection of STZ (200 mg/kg body weight). After 3 weeks, (F) blood glucose levels (n = 6 mice/group), (G) β cell proliferation (n = 5 mice/group, and (H) relative β cell area (n = 4–5 mice/group) were measured. (I) Hyperglycemia was induced in control and Sirt2Δβ mice by administering S961 via transplanted minipumps (20 nmol/week). After 1 week, (J) blood glucose levels (n = 10–13 mice/group), (K) β cell proliferation (n = 10–13 mice/group), and (L) β cell area (n = 4 mice/group) were measured. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical differences were calculated using a 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis (B and C) or an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (D, F–H, and J–L). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. q2d, every 2 days; Ctrl, control.

As we found that SIRT2 regulates β cell proliferation in a glucose-dependent manner ex vivo (Figure 1B), we hypothesized that the effect of Sirt2 deletion on β cell proliferation in vivo would be contingent on hyperglycemia. To test this, we injected mice with a single high dose of streptozotocin (STZ) (Figure 2, E and F) and quantified β cell proliferation and relative β cell area. We observed increased β cell proliferation (Figure 2G) and pancreatic insulin+ area (Figure 2H) in STZ-treated Sirt2Δβ mice compared with STZ-treated control mice. Similar findings were obtained following Sirt2 deletion using the MIP-CreER transgene (Supplemental Figure 2, L–N). While the proproliferative effect of Sirt2 inactivation is consistent with the expected increase of the relative β cell area, we cannot rule out the effects of SIRT2 on β cell survival in response to STZ. To complement the β cell ablation studies, we used a second hyperglycemic model and administered the insulin receptor antagonist S961 to Sirt2Δβ and control mice using micro-osmotic pumps to increase β cell workload without ablating β cells (Figure 2I) (34–36). After 1 week, the mice showed highly elevated basal blood glucose with no difference in blood glucose levels between Sirt2Δβ and control mice (Figure 2J). S961 treatment stimulated a very high rate of β cell proliferation that was enhanced by β cell Sirt2 deficiency (Figure 2K). Sirt2 deletion did not increase the relative β cell area compared with S961-treated control mice (Figure 2L), possibly due to the short duration of hyperglycemia. Altogether, these observations indicate that SIRT2 had context-dependent effects on β cell proliferation in vivo, restraining adaptive proliferation during increased β cell workload but having a minimal effect on β cell turnover in basal conditions.

SIRT2 deacetylates enzymes involved in oxidative metabolism of glucose and fatty acids. The above experiments demonstrate a key role for SIRT2 in dampening adaptive β cell proliferation. To identify potential mechanisms whereby SIRT2 regulates β cell proliferation, we sought to identify its deacetylation targets in β cells. While SIRT2’s targets have been assessed in some contexts (24, 37), it is unclear whether these substrates are cell-type or context dependent. We therefore cataloged proteins that are deacetylated by SIRT2 in human islets. To this end, we quantified SIRT2-dependent lysine acetylation proteome wide by treating human islets with the SIRT2 inhibitor AGK2, enriching islet lysates with an antibody recognizing acetylated lysine, and then performing mass spectrometry–based proteomics analysis of the enriched lysates (Figure 3A). Acetylated proteins exhibiting at least 1.5-fold greater abundance in the anti–acetyl-lysine fraction of AGK2-treated relative to DMSO-treated islet lysates (64 proteins) were considered deacetylation substrates of SIRT2 (Supplemental Table 1, A and B). SIRT2 targets did not include canonical cell-cycle regulators such as cyclins, cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors, or signal transduction components downstream of known β cell mitogens (38). We therefore asked whether SIRT2 coordinately regulates cellular processes that could indirectly affect proliferation. Gene ontology (GO) analysis of SIRT2 substrates revealed enrichment of proteins involved in central carbon metabolism (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Table 1C) including glycolytic enzymes (GAPDH and PKM), fatty acid β-oxidation enzymes (ACAA2 and HADH), and TCA enzymes (ACO2, FH, IDH2, MDH2, and SDHA). Several of these SIRT2 targets in islets agree with SIRT2 deacetylation targets in T lymphocytes (24), where it was shown that Sirt2 deletion enhances the enzymatic activities of GAPDH, ACO2, and SDH to augment cell proliferation. The enhanced acetylation and consequent hyperactivation of these enzymes were suggested to contribute to increased oxidative metabolism following SIRT2 inactivation in T cells, leading us to predict that Sirt2Δβ islets would be more oxidative than control islets. To test this possibility, we performed respirometry of Sirt2Δβ and control islets isolated from both unchallenged and S961-treated animals. While β cell SIRT2 inactivation did not affect oxygen consumption in islets from untreated mice (Figure 3D), islets isolated from S961-treated Sirt2Δβ animals consumed more oxygen than did islets from S961-treated control animals (Figure 3E). Together, these results indicate that SIRT2 deacetylates metabolic enzymes and regulates adaptive changes to islet metabolism.

Figure 3 SIRT2 deacetylates metabolic enzymes and restrains islet OxPhos during hyperglycemia. (A) Schematic of proteomics experiment to identify proteins deacetylated by SIRT2 in human islets. (B) GO enrichment analysis of proteins exhibiting 1.5-fold or higher acetylation following AGK2 treatment compared with vehicle control, as detected by differential abundance following lysate enrichment using an antibody recognizing acetyl-lys. (C) Schematic of metabolic enzymes deacetylated by SIRT2. Proteins with increased acetyl-lys following AGK2 treatment are indicated with red arrows. Cytosolic reactions downstream of pyruvate are shaded. (D and E) OCR of islets from untreated (D) or S961-treated (E; as in Figure 2I) control and Sirt2Δβ mice treated sequentially with the indicated glucose concentrations (in mM), oligomycin (Oligo.), FCCP, and antimycin/rotenone (A/R). n = 5–6 pools of islets/group. The OCR was assessed using size-matched islets following 48 hours of culture in standard islet medium containing 8 mM glucose (D) or in freshly isolated islets (E). Tamoxifen-treated Sirt2+/+ Pdx1CreER and Sirt2fl/+ Pdx1CreER mice were used as controls. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical differences were calculated using a 2-way ANOVA for each time block. **P < 0.01 for genotype.

S961-induced insulin resistance and hyperglycemia remodel the β cell transcriptional state. The glucose dependence of SIRT2’s effect on β cell proliferation suggests that Sirt2 deletion could affect how β cells interpret hyperglycemia. In addition to serving as a key signal for adaptive β cell proliferation, glucose can exert deleterious effects on β cells through maladaptive activation of stress response pathways. To study how β cells respond to hyperglycemic conditions in vivo, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) analysis of islets from mice treated with S961 for 1 week (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3A). β Cells were identified on the basis of their expression of Ins1 and Ins2 and were reclustered for further analysis, revealing 5 β cell subsets with variable abundance across conditions (Figure 4, B and C). We first asked how S961 affects the composition of β cell subsets in control mice. In untreated control mice, β cells comprised 93%–95% β-1 cells and a minority population (4%–6%) of β-2 cells (Figure 4, B and C), which agrees with the extent of transcriptional heterogeneity previously described in homeostatic conditions (39, 40). The β cell subset composition was dramatically affected by S961 treatment, which shifted β cells to transcriptional subsets that were not detected in control islets. Islets from S961-treated mice comprised 80%–88% β-5 cells and minority populations of β-3 (5%–15%) and β-4 (4%–5%) cells. The rapidity of these changes to β cell subset composition far exceeded estimates of β cell turnover during 1 week of S961 treatment (41). Therefore, S961 caused β cells to shift to a distinct set of transcriptional states that were exceedingly rare in unchallenged conditions.

Figure 4 Sirt2 inactivation affects the transcriptional response of β cells to hyperglycemia. (A) Schematic of the scRNA-Seq experiment. Tamoxifen-treated Sirt2+/+ Pdx1CreER and Sirt2fl/+ Pdx1CreER mice were used as controls. (B) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plot of clustered β cells colored by subset. (C) Abundance of each β cell subset as a proportion of total β cells for the indicated treatments and genotypes (n = 2 technical replicates of islets pooled from 2–3 mice per group). (D) Enriched gene ontologies and pathways for mRNAs more highly expressed in each subset relative to all other β cells (FDR < 0.05). val., value. (E) Network of GOs and pathways for mRNAs more highly expressed in β-5 cells compared with β-1 cells (FDR < 0.05). (F) GSEA of the indicated β cell stress response gene sets for genes ranked by FDR for pairwise comparisons between the indicated subsets of β cells. The FDR was determined by Wilcoxon rank-sum test for subset-specific genes (D) and pairwise comparisons of β cell subsets (E and F). NES, normalized enrichment score; norm, normal; trsln, translation.

We reasoned that the above-described effects of S961 on β cell states likely reflected engagement of different cellular processes as β cells responded to the systemic effects of hyperglycemia. To predict the activation of cellular responses in each β cell subset, we analyzed genes highly expressed in each subset relative to all other β cells for enrichment of gene ontologies (GOs) and pathways from KEGG and Reactome databases (Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 2, A–F). As expected, the β cell subset comprising the majority population in control mice (β-1) exhibited a gene expression signature of insulin secretion as well as enrichment of GO terms including metabolic pathways and ion channels characteristic of normal β cells (Figure 4D). The minority population of β cells in unchallenged mice (β-2) was also characterized by a signature of insulin secretion with additional enrichment of genes involved in protein folding (Figure 4D), which we speculate relates to the previously described signature of transiently elevated protein processing in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) (42). Considering the relative abundance of these subsets in unchallenged mice (Figure 4C), we designated β-1 and β-2 cells as normal–oxidative phosphorylation (normal-OxPhos) cells and normal-proteostasis cells, respectively. β-4 cells expressed genes involved in DNA replication and cell division, indicating that these β cells were proliferating, as has been well documented to occur in response to increased workload (14, 43). The remaining β cell subsets induced by S961 treatment (β-3 and β-5) overexpressed genes associated with both translation and protein glycosylation, with the majority-population β-5 cells further expressing a signature of protein processing in the ER and β-3 cells expressing a signature of OxPhos and ROS. β-3 and β-5 cells were therefore designated as OxPhos-ROS and translation-stress cells, respectively. Given the similarity of pathway enrichments for several β cell subsets, we directly compared transcriptomes between subsets to predict relative gene activities of pathways or cellular processes for each β cell state. To this end, we determined enrichment of GO terms and pathways among genes differentially expressed between states. To analyze the major state transition following S961 treatment, we first compared the β-1 normal-OxPhos state with the β-5 translation-stress state (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4A). Genes upregulated in the β-5 translation-stress state were involved in translation and ER-associated processes including ribosome assembly (Rplp0, Rpl6, Rpl8, and Rps27a), protein-folding (Calr and Hspa5), peptide hormone metabolism (Pcsk1), and the unfolded protein response (UPR) (Herpud1, Ppp1r15a, and Wfs1) (Figure 4E, Supplemental Figure 4C, and Supplemental Table 2G). Genes downregulated in the β-5 translation stress state were related to β cell function, including regulation of insulin secretion, regulation of exocytosis, ion channel transport, and OxPhos (Supplemental Figure 4A). Overall, these observations highlight the increased expression of translation machinery genes and engagement of ER-associated processes as β cells adapt to hyperglycemia caused by S961.

Sirt2 deletion alters hyperglycemia-induced shifts in the β cell transcriptional state. Having identified β cell states associated with hyperglycemia, we asked whether SIRT2 inactivation affects glucose-induced β cell state transitions by analyzing islets from Sirt2Δβ mice treated with S961. Indeed, the abundance of the β-3 OxPhos-ROS state was enriched at the expense of the β-5 translation-stress state in S961-treated Sirt2Δβ islets (Figure 4, B–D). As β-3 and β-5 cells exhibited several overlapping GO term and pathway enrichments (i.e., translation and asparagine N-linked glycosylation), we directly compared these states by analysis of differential expression between each β cell state followed by enrichment analysis, as above. Relative to β-5 cells, the β-3 OxPhos-ROS state showed lower expression of genes involved in translation and protein processing such as genes for cytoplasmic translation, protein processing in the ER, insulin processing, and translational elongation (Supplemental Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 2H). β-3 cells exhibited differential expression of OxPhos genes in both directions compared with β-5 cells, with upregulation of nucleus-encoded components and downregulation of mitochondria-encoded components of the electron transport chain (Supplemental Figure 4, B and D). Consistent with subset-specific enrichments, β-3 cells expressed higher levels of the ROS detoxification genes Txn1 and Prdx1 than did β-5 cells (Supplemental Figure 4E). To analyze genes involved in the cell-type–specific stress response of the β cell, we performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using recently published transcriptional signatures of the β cell stress response (44). Ribosomal protein genes and UPR genes comprise major components of the recently described “β cell exhaustive adaptive response” observed in Min6 insulinoma cells subjected to chronic treatment of the ER stress inducer cyclopiazonic acid (CPA), which inhibits Ca2+ transport into the ER (44). The β cell exhaustive adaptive response has been associated with transient growth arrest in Min6 cells (44), providing a plausible link to altered proliferation. We therefore asked whether this response is activated in the above-described β cell states and found that the S961-enriched β-5 translation-stress subset indeed displayed a signature of the β cell exhaustive adaptive response, including upregulation of UPR and ribosomal protein genes, compared with the β-1 normal-OxPhos subset (Figure 4F). Conversely, β-3 OxPhos-ROS cells exhibited a much-reduced β cell exhaustive adaptive response signature compared with β-5 translation-stressed cells (Figure 4F), including reductions in signatures of both the UPR (e.g., Herpud1, Hspa5, and Wfs1) and of ribosomal protein genes (e.g., Rplp0, Rpl6, Rpl8, and Rps27a) (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 4C). As Sirt2 deletion prevented most β cells from transitioning to the more stressed β-5 state in response to S961 treatment (Figure 4C), these observations suggest that hyperglycemia activated a stress response in β cells in a SIRT2-dependent manner. This SIRT2-dependent stress response is reminiscent of the β cell exhaustive adaptive response that includes signatures of the UPR and of ribosomal protein genes and has been described to coincide with ER stress–induced growth arrest in Min6 cells (44). Notably, we observed little effect of β cell Sirt2 deletion on transcriptomes of other islet cell types (Supplemental Figure 3B), indicating that the effect of Sirt2 on islet cell gene expression was largely cell autonomous. Altogether, our analysis of islet metabolism and transcriptionally defined β cell states builds the working model that SIRT2 deacetylates metabolic enzymes to restrain OxPhos during S961 treatment, and this direct effect of SIRT2 on metabolism is reflected by transcriptional changes indicating differences in the stress response of β cells to hyperglycemia.

Targeted delivery of antisense oligonucleotides against SIRT2 enhances β cell proliferation in preclinical models of increased β cell workload. Considering that SIRT2 inactivation promotes β cell proliferation without interfering with insulin secretion or bypassing homeostatic set points for β cell expansion, this enzyme is an attractive therapeutic target. However, SIRT2 is expressed in non–β cells and is an important tumor suppressor in some cell types (23), underscoring the need for a high degree of cell-type selectivity were SIRT2 to be therapeutically inactivated. As cell-type–specific drug delivery remains a considerable challenge, we turned to a recently developed approach to selectively target β cells with antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) (45). Here, an ASO targeting a gene of interest is conjugated to the peptide hormone GLP1. Following systemic administration, GLP1-conjugated ASOs are selectively internalized by GLP1R-expressing cells, enabling cell-type–specific knockdown of ASO-targeting mRNAs (45). First, we tested the effectiveness and tissue specificity of β cell–targeted Sirt2 knockdown by systemic administration of a GLP1-conjugated ASO targeting mouse Sirt2 mRNA (GLP1-Sirt2 ASO) for 3 weeks. We first determined knockdown efficiency in normoglycemic mice and observed effective 84% knockdown of Sirt2 mRNA in islets (Figure 5, A and B). We further tested knockdown in other GLP1 receptor–expressing (GLP1R-expressing) tissues (kidney, heart) as well as liver, where unconjugated ASOs have previously been shown to accumulate (46). Systemic GLP1-Sirt2 ASO treatment had no significant effect on Sirt2 expression in liver, kidney, or heart (Figure 5B), suggesting relative islet specificity of the GLP1-Sirt2 ASO. Furthermore, we observed only a nonsignificant upward trend of islet Glp1r mRNA expression in GLP1-Sirt2 ASO–treated mice, indicating minimal compensatory regulation of Glp1r expression following binding of the GLP1-conjugated ASO to GLP1R (Figure 5C). These results establish proof of principle for islet-selective Sirt2 knockdown using GLP1-conjugated ASO.

Figure 5 β Cell–targeted Sirt2 ASO enhances β cell proliferation under hyperglycemic conditions in vivo. (A) Schematic of systemic GLP1-Sirt2-ASO treatment. (B and C) Quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis of Sirt2 mRNA levels in the indicated tissues (B) and Glp1r mRNA levels in islets (C). (D) Schematic of GLP1-Sirt2 ASO treatment followed by implantation of S961 pumps. (E) qPCR analysis of Sirt2 mRNA level in islets from S961-treated mice. (F and G) Blood glucose levels (F) (n = 7–9 mice/group) and β cell proliferation (G) (n = 6–8 mice/group) for the indicated groups of S961-treated mice. (H) Schematic of GLP1-Sirt2-ASO treatment in STZ-treated mice. (I and J) Blood glucose levels (I) (n = 4–9 mice/group) and β cell proliferation (J) (n = 3–4 mice/group) for the indicated groups of STZ-treated mice. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical differences were calculated using a 2-way ANOVA followed by Fisher’s LSD test (B and E), unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (C), or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (F, G, I, and J). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. rel., relative.

Having validated islet-specific Sirt2 inactivation with the GLP1-Sirt2 ASO, we asked whether the ASO enhances β cell proliferation in preclinical models of diabetes. To confirm that metabolic stress associated with hyperglycemia does not interfere with the efficacy or selectivity of the GLP1-Sirt2 ASO, we analyzed tissue Sirt2 and Glp1r expression levels in mice that were treated with the GLP1-Sirt2 ASO for 3 weeks and subsequently rendered acutely hyperglycemic by S961 (Figure 5D). As in normoglycemic mice, Sirt2 knockdown was islet selective and islet Glp1r expression was not affected by the GLP1-Sirt2 ASO (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). We found no effect of the GLP1-Sirt2 ASO on blood glucose levels after S961 administration (Figure 5F) but observed a significant increase in β cell proliferation in GLP1-Sirt2 ASO–treated mice (Figure 5G). This effect was not due to GLP1R activation, as the GLP1R agonist liraglutide did not stimulate β cell proliferation after S961 treatment (Figure 5G). Similarly, we found that the GLP1-Sirt2 ASO increased β cell proliferation in mice rendered hyperglycemic by STZ (Figure 5, H–J). These experiments demonstrate the efficacy of β cell–targeted knockdown of Sirt2 via ASOs in stimulating β cell proliferation under hyperglycemic conditions. Altogether, our observations indicate that targeted SIRT2 inactivation achieves controlled, glucose-dependent β cell proliferation.