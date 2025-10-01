SIRT2 puts the brakes on human β cell proliferation: therapeutic opportunities and next challenges

Like all newly proposed drug classes, these findings must pass the test of time through drug development, but if they do, the implications could be notable. The most impactful outcome may be that the β cell–regenerative drug field gains a new member that could be targeted exclusively to β cells. Notably, drug-induced hypoglycemia commonly occurs with insulin and is a theoretical risk associated with other classes of β cell–regenerative drugs. SIRT2-targeted approaches could be active in β cells only when blood glucose is elevated, but not when glucose levels are normal or low. Wortham et al. argue that this feature might be helpful in preventing hypoglycemia. SIRT2-based therapies could be envisioned as an orally delivered small molecule based on existing SIRT2 selective inhibitors AGK2 and AK-1, Sir-Real structures, or as an injectable, exendin-linked ASO.

This provocative line of work is in its early phases, and like all good studies, the findings of Wortham et al. raise new questions. First, SIRT2 inhibitors seem to allow reacetylation of mitochondrial OxPhos proteins, and this is apparently beneficial for β cell function and enhanced insulin secretion. But how do SIRT2 inhibitors drive β cell proliferation? Although proliferation is typically associated with changes in cell-cycle activators (cyclins, cyclin-dependent kinases, etc.), analogous changes were not observed in this study, so we have no insight into the pathway through which SIRT2 inhibitors lead to cell-cycle activation in β cells. Second, if SIRT2 is a key deacetylase that maintains β cell–cycle quiescence, what are the corresponding acetylases that reacetylate SIRT2 target proteins during proliferation? Third, why and how do human β cells, but not their mouse counterparts, proliferate at physiological glucose concentrations in response to SIRT2 inhibition, and how could the potential for inappropriate β cell mass expansion in SIRT2-treated humans be managed? A fourth question relates to the need for β cell drug targeting with exendin 4. As the authors note, GLP receptors are present in many tissues, including β cells, multiple brain regions, heart, and elsewhere. Will GLP1-targeted drugs have undesirable off-target effects? Our group’s studies of harmine have yielded no evidence of its off-target effects despite the wide distribution of its target kinase, DYRK1A, but this may or may not apply with GLP1-targeted ASOs or other drugs. Finally, the authors note that glucose makes β cells perform “work,” i.e., glucose forces β cells to increase insulin gene transcription, insulin synthesis, posttranslational processing, trafficking through the Golgi and ER, packaging in dense-core secretory granules, and, ultimately tightly regulated and energy-requiring secretion. This increased demand is referred to as “β cell work,” a series of energy-intensive processes of insulin production, including transcription, translation, and processing in the ER and Golgi. But the identity of the “β cell work sensor” remains unknown, as does SIRT2’s role in this system.

Some of these issues are nicely addressed in the limitations section of Wortham et al.’s Discussion. Other future questions that are likely on the authors’ minds are: (a) Might SIRT2 inhibitors synergize with other classes of potential β cell–regenerative drugs? (b) SIRT2 inhibition may be helpful for glucotoxicity or glucose-induced β cell work, but will it be helpful in the twin common menace in T2D: combined gluco-lipotoxic stress? We look forward to seeing how this unanticipated story unfolds in the next months and years.