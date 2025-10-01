Urine proteins reveal distinct coagulation and complement cascades underlying acute versus chronic lupus nephritis

Proteins and pathways implicated in urine samples of patients with LN with high AI. Of the 1,317 proteins assayed, 64 proteins were significantly upregulated (fold change [FC] > 2; P < 0.05) and 22 were significantly downregulated (FC < 0.05; P < 0.05) in patients with LN with high AI (AI ≥ 7) when compared with patients with non–high AI (AI ≤ 6), irrespective of CI scores, as shown in the volcano plot in Figure 1A. Among these 64 upregulated proteins, 57 proteins (referred to as high-AI proteins) exhibited the strongest Spearman correlation with renal pathology AI (r > 0.6); all these proteins also exhibited receiver operating characteristic (ROC) AUC values >0.775 when comparing patients with LN with and without high AI. Principal component analysis (PCA) using the high-AI proteins effectively distinguished patients with high AI from those with inactive disease (Figure 1B). Next, these 57 high-AI proteins were subjected to functional pathway enrichment analysis, including Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis and Gene Ontology (GO) analysis. Among the top 10 most-enriched KEGG pathways (Figure 1C), PI3K-AKT signaling, oocyte meiosis, and MAPK signaling were the most prominent, encompassing the largest number of proteins under these annotation terms. The top GO biological processes and molecular functions enriched among the high-AI proteins included signal transduction and regulation, notably MAPK signaling (Figure 1D), protein binding, receptor binding, enzyme binding, and protein domain–specific binding (Figure 1E). Among these proteins, highly interconnected nodes within protein-protein interaction networks were identified using Molecular Complex Detection (MCODE) clustering (Figure 1F), encompassing several important biological pathways.

Figure 1 Proteins elevated in urine samples of patients with LN with high renal pathology AI. (A) A volcano plot representation of all 1,317 proteins assayed in the aptamer-based screen. Log-transformed data were used for the analysis. In total, 64 proteins were identified as being significantly upregulated with an FC of greater than 2 and a P value of less than 0.05 (red dots). An additional 22 proteins were identified as being significantly downregulated, with a FC of less than 0.5 and a P value of less than 0.05 (blue dots). Among the 64 upregulated proteins, 57 proteins (high-AI proteins, or Hi.AI in the figure) had the strongest Spearman correlation with renal pathology AI (r > 0.6); all these proteins also had ROC AUC values of greater than 0.775 when comparing patients with LN with Hi.AI with patients with LN with non-Hi.AI. (B) A PCA plot of the 57 significantly elevated proteins in participants with Hi.AI (FC > 2; P < 0.05; Spearman’s r > 0.6 with AI). The principal components (PCs) are displayed on each axis of the plot. Concentration ellipses encompass each subject group, color coded as indicated. (C–E) The 57 proteins from the aptamer-based screen whose levels were elevated in participants with Hi.AI with a FC of greater than 2, a P value of less than 0.05, and a Spearman’s r of greater than 0.6 with AI were used for GO and KEGG pathway enrichment analyses. The implicated top 10 KEGG pathways (C), biological processes (D), and molecular functions (E) identified using the Database for Annotation, Visualization and Integrated Discovery (DAVID) are displayed. Each annotation was identified by P value significance and are ordered by the protein ratio percentage within that annotation term. The color of each annotation dot is representative of the –log 10 FDR value, and the size corresponds to the number of proteins belonging to the annotation term. (F) The Cytoscape stringAPP was used to create protein-protein interaction networks for the significantly elevated proteins in participants with Hi.AI (FC > 2, P < 0.05, and Spearman’s r > 0.6 with AI). MCODE clustering identified the highly interconnected nodes in the networks. The colors are continuously mapped and increasing FC corresponds to a deeper red color.

Correlation of high-AI proteins with LN pathology and clinical parameters. The heatmap in Figure 2A depicts the relative expression profiles of the 57 high-AI proteins in patients with LN (Figure 2A), compared with patients with LN but without high-AI and patients with clinically inactive disease (who exhibited the lowest levels of these 57 proteins).

Figure 2 Correlation of high-AI urine proteins with renal pathology and clinical parameters. (A) A heatmap representation of the 57 significantly upregulated proteins from the aptamer-based screen elevated in individuals with Hi.AI (P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test; FC > 2; Spearman’s r > 0.6 with AI). Proteins are clustered hierarchically. Each row represents a study participant. Each column represents a Cr-normalized protein-level expression. Proteins expressed above the mean are shaded red, those comparable to the mean are shaded yellow, and those below the mean are shaded blue. Subject groupings are color coded as indicated. Note: Two patients had high AI and CI (both were classified under “Hi.AI” in this plot). (B) Spearman’s correlation heatmap displaying correlations among the top 57 proteins elevated in participants with Hi.AI and the participants’ clinical metrics as well as their concurrent renal pathology features including CI and its 4 component attributes (glomerulosclerosis, fibrous crescents, tubular atrophy, interstitial fibrosis) and AI and its 6 component attributes (endocapillary hypercellularity, neutrophils/karyorrhexis, hyaline deposits, interstitial inflammation, fibrinoid necrosis, and cellular crescents). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

The correlation of these high-AI proteins with renal histological and clinical parameters was further explored. Although all proteins were significantly correlated with the global AI score, the AI attributes endocapillary hypercellularity, fibrinoid necrosis, and cellular crescents demonstrated the strongest correlation with urine levels of high-AI proteins. However, these proteins did not correlate with renal pathology chronicity attributes such as glomerulosclerosis, fibrous crescents, interstitial fibrosis, or tubular atrophy, as displayed by the heatmap in Figure 2B. Twelve proteins (namely, 41701 [in the 14-3-3 protein family], AIF1, calcineurin, CHL1, GPDA, hnRNP A2/B1, IMDH1, MEK1, myeloperoxidase [MPO], OMD, sE-selectin, and TCCR [aka, IL27RA]) were exclusively correlated with AI but not with CI. Among the clinical parameters, all high-AI proteins correlated positively and significantly with the SLE disease AI (SLEDAI) and the renal SLE disease AI (rSLEDAI), urine RBC count >50 per high-power field was positively correlated with most of the high-AI proteins, whereas circulating levels of C3, C4, and serum creatinine (Cr) had negative correlations, as one might expect. However, the urine protein/Cr ratio was not associated with the majority of these high-AI proteins (Figure 2B).

Top discriminatory proteins identifying patients with LN with high AI. The 57 upregulated proteins in patients with LN with high AI were hierarchically organized into several clusters based on expression profiles, using a protein-protein correlation matrix, as shown in Figure 3A. The largest correlation cluster (labeled “1” in Figure 3A) encompassed multiple signaling proteins critical for the activation of immune cells (including calcineurin, cyclophilin A, multiple 14-3-3 family proteins, 41701, MEK1, among others). Also prominent was a neutrophil activation signature cluster (notably, MPO, proteinase 3, moesin, EIF4H, among others; labelled “2” in Figure 3A). Another cluster encompassed anti-inflammatory proteins, including ApoE isoforms, adiponectin, and HGFA (labeled “3” in Figure 3A), whereas the anti-inflammatory macrophage marker CD163 clustered by itself. Multiple endothelial cell activation molecules were also associated with high AI, although they did not cluster together (namely, Tie1, E-selectin, VEGF-R2, VEGF-R3).

Figure 3 Top discriminatory urine proteins identifying patients with LN with high renal pathology AI. (A) The 57 significantly elevated proteins in participants with Hi.AI (FC > 2, P < 0.05; Spearman’s t > 0.6 with AI) were subjected to protein-protein correlation analysis. Hierarchical clustering was performed. Dark blue corresponds to a positive correlation between protein pairs. The correlation cluster labeled “1” encompasses multiple signaling proteins critical for the activation of immune cells. Cluster 2 represents a neutrophil signature cluster and the cluster labeled “3” encompasses several anti-inflammatory proteins. (B) An ROC AUC plot of the top 10 proteins from the aptamer-based screen based solely on ROC AUC values discriminating participants with Hi.AI from all other patients with LN. TPR, true positive rate; FPR, false positive rate. (C) RFA shown are the 10 most discriminatory proteins for the identification of participants with Hi.AI. The proteins are ordered by their importance in discrimination, displayed as the Gini coefficient. (D) STEM analysis was executed for the top 57 proteins (FC > 2; P < 0.05; Spearman’s t > 0.6 with AI). Protein expression through increasing AI are plotted. Statistically significant profiles that are similar form a cluster of profiles and are shaded the same color. A total of 10 profiles (each representing a different temporal pattern) were generated by STEM analysis, of which only the statistically significant profiles are displayed. The number in the upper left-hand corner of each box is the number of proteins in each profile. The number in the lower left-hand corner is the P value significance of the number of proteins assigned to each profile relative to the expected number, based upon random permutation testing.

We used ROC analysis to identify the top 10 proteins differentiating the patients with LN with high AI from those with low AI. These were ERBB1 (aka, epidermal growth factor receptor [EGFR]), TCCR, GP1BA, α1-antitrypsin, IDUA, ALCAM, laminin, adiponectin, TrkC, and ILT-2, in order of descending AUC values; all had AUC values exceeding 0.89 (Figure 3B). (Three of these proteins, ALCAM, TrkC, and ILT-2, are not included in the top 57 proteins described in Figure 2 and Figure 3A, because their FC values did not exceed 2). The 10 proteins that were most discriminatory for high AI in LN were also identified using an independent machine-learning algorithm, random forest analysis (RFA). This alternative approach identified TCCR, laminin, calcineurin, 41701 (14-3-3 protein family), ASAHL, MPO, proteinase 3, ERBB1, GP1BA, and TPI isomerase as the most discriminatory proteins (Figure 3C). Four proteins — ERBB1, TCCR, GP1BA, and laminin — were identified in common, by both ROC and RFA analysis, as being discriminatory of high renal pathology AI.

To identify urine proteins and functional pathways that progressively increase with increasing AI, short time-series expression miner (STEM) analysis was performed, revealing 2 distinct protein clusters (Figure 3D and Supplemental Data File 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI186143DS1). Reactome and KEGG functional pathways enriched among the proteins clustered in the first STEM cluster were related to cell signaling, cell cycle control, and protein translocation. The Reactome pathways implicated by the second STEM cluster focused on communication between different cellular compartments and the proper functioning of various cellular systems. Interestingly, all the cell activation proteins in correlation cluster 1 in Figure 3A and neutrophil activation proteins in correlation cluster 2 in Figure 3A belonged to STEM cluster 1 and progressively increased in expression with worsening renal pathology AI.

Proteins and pathways enhanced in urine samples of patients with LN with high CI. Of the 1,317 proteins assayed, 112 proteins were significantly upregulated (FC > 2; P < 0.05) and 6 were significantly downregulated (FC < 0.05; P < 0.05) in patients with LN with a high CI (chronicity ≥ 4) compared with patients without a high CI (chronicity ≤ 3), irrespective of their AI scores, as shown in the volcano plot in Figure 4A. The top 50 high-CI proteins were defined as proteins with ROC AUC values exceeding 0.8, with a Spearman’s r > 0.6 with the CI score. These proteins effectively distinguished the patients with high CI from others, as revealed by PCA analysis (Figure 4B). Then, these top 50 high-CI proteins were subjected to functional pathway enrichment analysis. Of the KEGG pathways enriched (Figure 4C), complement and coagulation cascades were the most prominent, encompassing the largest number of proteins under these annotation terms. The most enriched GO biological processes included positive regulation of proteolysis, blood coagulation, fibrinolysis, and complement activation (Figure 4D). The top 3 enriched GO molecular functions included receptor binding, serine-type endopeptidase activity, and endopeptidase inhibitor activity (Figure 4E). MCODE clustering identified the highly interconnected nodes in the protein-protein interaction network of the high-CI proteins (Figure 4F) to be centered on hemostasis, fibrin clot formation, and complement cascade activation.

Figure 4 Proteins elevated in urine samples of patients with LN with high renal pathology CI. (A) A volcano plot representation of all 1,317 proteins assayed in the aptamer-based screen; log-transformed data were used for analysis. In total, 112 proteins were significantly upregulated with an FC < 0.5 and P < 0.05. Of the 112 elevated proteins, 50 had a Spearman’s r > 0.6 with concurrent renal pathology CI (here, abbreviated CI). All these proteins had ROC AUC values of greater than 0.8, comparing patients with high CI with other patients with lupus. (B) A PCA plot of the 50 significantly elevated proteins in participants with high CI (FC > 2; P < 0.05; Spearman’s r > 0.6 with CI), with principal components (PCs) displayed on each axis. Concentration ellipses encompass each subject group, color coded as indicated. (C–E) The 50 proteins from the aptamer-based screen whose levels were elevated in individuals with high CI (FC > 2; P < 0.05; Spearman’s r > 0.6 with CI) were used for GO and KEGG pathway enrichment analysis. The implicated top 10 KEGG pathways (C), biological processes (D), and molecular functions (E) identified using the Database for Annotation, Visualization and Integrated Discovery are displayed. Annotation details are as listed in Figure 1. (F) The Cytoscape stringAPP was used to create protein-protein interaction networks for the significantly elevated proteins in individuals with high CI (FC > 2; P < 0.05; Spearman’s r > 0.6 with CI). Annotation details are as listed in Figure 1. Reactome pathways implicated include 2 dominant clusters: cluster 1, including formation of fibrin clot (clotting cascade) and hemostasis; and cluster 2, including complement cascade initial triggering of complement, and activation of C3 and C5.

Correlation of high-CI proteins with LN pathology and clinical parameters. As depicted in the heatmap in Figure 5A, the top 50 upregulated high-CI proteins correlated significantly with the CI scores, most notably with tubular atrophy and interstitial fibrosis. Though several of the high-CI proteins also correlated with global AI, they did not correlate with endocapillary hypercellularity, fibrinoid necrosis, or other key component features of AI. Urine proteins that were correlated exclusively with CI but not with AI included complement proteins (C3, C6, factor D), ECM turnover proteins (MMP-2, TIMP-3, ECM1, TSP4, MIA) and others, such as IGFBP-4 and AIM/CD5L (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Correlation of high CI urine proteins with LN pathology and clinical parameters. (A) A heatmap representation of the 50 significantly upregulated proteins from the aptamer-based screen elevated in individuals with Hi.CI (P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test; FC > 2; Spearman’s r > 0.6 with CI). Annotation details are listed in Figure 2. Note: Two patients had Hi.AI and high CI (Hi.CI); both were classified under “Hi.CI” in this plot. (B) A Spearman correlation heatmap displaying correlations among the top 50 proteins elevated in individuals with Hi.CI and the participants’ clinical metrics, as well as their concurrent renal pathology features, as detailed in Figure 2. GFR, glomerular filtration rate. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Top 10 discriminatory proteins identifying patients with LN with high CI. When clustered based on expression, the 50 upregulated high-CI proteins were hierarchically organized into several inter-related clusters, most intermixed with complement and coagulation proteins (Figure 6A). By ROC analysis the top 10 proteins differentiating patients with LN with high CI from those without were BGH3, ROBO2, MSP, C3adesArg, prekallikrein, C5, C5b6 complex, ECM1, HRG, and iC3b, in order of descending AUC values with the minimal AUC value being 0.90 (Figure 6B). The most discriminatory proteins for high CI in LN were also identified using an independent machine-learning algorithm, RFA. This alternative approach identified ROBO2, plasmin, iC3b, HRG, SAP, plasminogen, CD5L, CDON, ficolin 3, and ATPO, ordered by their importance in discrimination represented by the Gini coefficient (Figure 6C). To identify urine proteins and functional pathways that progressively increased with CI, STEM analysis was performed, revealing 8 clusters, each representing a different pattern, the largest 2 of which are displayed (Figure 6D). Functional pathways represented by the proteins in the top 2 clusters were composed almost exclusively of complement and coagulation cascade proteins. Thus, increasing levels of urine complement and coagulation proteins reflect progressively worsening renal pathology CI scores in LN.

Figure 6 Top discriminatory proteins identifying patients with LN with high renal pathology CI. (A) The 50 significantly elevated proteins in participants with a high CI (FC > 2; P < 0.05; and Spearman’s r > 0.6 with CI) were subjected to protein-protein correlation analysis. Shown is a correlation plot displaying all significant Pearson’s correlations (P < 0.05) among these proteins. Hierarchical clustering was performed. Dark blue corresponds to a positive correlation between protein pairs. (B) An ROC AUC plot of the top 10 proteins from the aptamer-based screen based on ROC AUC values discriminating participants with a high CI from all other patients with LN. AUC values were calculated using the Delong method with a 95% confidence level. The proteins and their AUC value are differentiated by color. (C) The 50 proteins with significantly elevated levels in participants with a high CI (FC > 2; P < 0.05; Spearman’s r > 0.6 with CI) were subjected to RFA, and the 10 proteins’ most discriminatory of high CI are indicated, ordered by their Gini coefficients. (D) STEM analysis was executed for the 50 proteins implicated (FC > 2; P < 0.05; Spearman r > 0.6 with CI) to identify urine proteins that increase progressively with worsening CI scores. Annotation details are as listed in Figure 3. A total of 8 profiles or clusters (each representing a different temporal pattern) were generated by STEM analysis, of which only the statistically significant clusters are displayed.

Complement and coagulation proteins associated with LN pathology. As the above analysis pointed to the coagulation cascade and the complement cascade, proteins in these 2 pathways were further interrogated systematically. Twenty-seven coagulation cascade proteins interrogated by the aptamer-based screen were subjected to correlation analysis with the renal pathology AI score, CI score, and their component attributes captured from the same patients, as displayed in Figure 7A. Kallikrein 13, thrombin, and factor V were significantly and exclusively correlated with AI, whereas kallikrein 8 and tissue factor (TF) were significantly and exclusively correlated with CI. The remaining 14 proteins, including AT, fibrinogen, factor IX, PC, prekallikrein, plasmin, plasminogen, prothrombin, PS, factor VII, vWF, factor X, factor XI, and α2-AP, were significantly correlated with both AI and CI. Most of the proteins correlated with CI were also significantly correlated with 2 specific CI attributes: tubular atrophy and interstitial fibrosis. Similarly, 32 complement proteins interrogated by the aptamer-based screen were also evaluated for their correlation with renal histological AI and CI scores (Figure 7B). Although most complement proteins were significantly positively correlated with CI and specific CI attributes, correlation with AI attributes was modest or negative.

Figure 7 Coagulation and complement proteins associated with LN pathology. (A) The blood coagulation cascade, highlighting molecules whose levels in urine are significantly correlated with renal pathology AI (blue font), CI (CI) (red font), or both (purple font) in LN. Other proteins are listed in black font (interrogated but not significantly changed) or grey font (not interrogated by the proteomic screen). Uninterrupted arrows indicate activation, and interrupted arrows signify inhibition or cleavage of downstream protein or substrate. The yellow bubbles highlight only proteins significantly elevated in LN with high-CI versus low-CI (FC ≥ 2; P < 0.05) or higher in CI than in AI by at least 10%. The pink bubbles highlight proteins whose levels were significantly elevated only in patients with LN with high-AI versus low-AI (FC ≥ 2; P < 0.05) or higher in AI than in CI by at least 10% (in terms of correlation coefficient or FC). Also shown is a Spearman correlation heatmap displaying correlations among the 27 coagulation-related proteins and renal pathology metrics. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. (B) The complement activation pathway highlighting molecules whose levels in urine are significantly elevated with AI, CI, or both. See A for other annotation details. Also shown is a Spearman correlation heatmap displaying correlations among the 32 complement related proteins and their paired renal pathology metrics, as detailed in A. α2-AP, MG, α2-antiplasmin, α2-macroglobulin; APC, activated protein C; AT, antithrombin; B, factor B; BK, bradykinin; C1 INH, C1 esterase inhibitor; C4BP, C4 binding protein; CL-K1, collectin kidney 1; D, factor D; DAF, decay-accelerating factor; FDP, fibrin degradation products; H, factor H; I, factor I; MAP-1, MBL/ficolin-associated protein 1; MASP, mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease; MBL, mannose-binding lectin; MCP, membrane cofactor protein; P, properdin; PK, prekallikrein; sMAP, small MBL-associated protein; TM, thrombomodulin; tPA, tissue plasminogen activator; uPA, urokinase.

Complements activate profibrotic pathways in macrophages and tubular cells. Given the prominent association or correlation of high CI with complement proteins and ECM turnover, we next explored if these were mechanistically linked. When added in vitro, complement proteins C3a and C5a increased the expression of several ECM proteins in THP-1 macrophages, bone-marrow-derived macrophages (BMDMs), and HK2 proximal tubule cells (Figure 8A), as quantified in Figure 8, B–D, respectively. These findings were validated at the RNA level by RT-qPCR in BMDMs (Figure 8E) and in HK2 proximal tubule cells (Figure 8F), with C3a being more potent.