P selectin promotes SARS-CoV-2 interactions with platelets and the endothelium

Further information can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, or human donor samples, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Whole-genome CRISPR activation sgRNA lentivirus library preparation. The human genome-wide CRISPRa-V2 library (Addgene 83978) was cotransfected with packaging plasmids pCAG-VSVG and psPAX2 (Addgene plasmids 35616 and 12260, respectively). Briefly, a T-175 flask of 80% confluent 293LTV cells (Cell Biolabs) was transfected in OptiMEM (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using 8 μg of the plasmid library, 4 μg pCAG-VSVG, 8 μg psPAX2, 2.5 μg pAdVantage (Promega), 30 μL of P3000 Reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 30 μL of Lipofectamine 3000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were incubated overnight, and then medium was changed to Dulbecco’s modified Eagle medium (DMEM; Sigma-Aldrich) with 10% FBS and 1× GlutaMAX (Thermo Fisher Scientific). After 48 hours, viral supernatants were collected and centrifuged at 900 g for 10 minutes to get rid of cell debris. The supernatant was filtered through a 0.45 μm ultra-low-protein-binding filter (Merck Millipore). Aliquots were stored at –80°C.

Whole-genome CRISPR activation screen. HEK293-ACE2-SunTag cells were infected with the CRISPRa-V2 library (Addgene 83978) at a multiplicity of infection (MOI) of 0.3 (3 × 107 cells, i.e., ~300 cells per guide) in T175 formats. Cells were selected with puromycin 1.6 μg/mL for 3 days. CRISPR-targeted cells were then inoculated with authentic SARS-CoV-2 (A.2.2) at a dose leading to 90% cell death after 72 hours (final MOI 0.02). Surviving cells were kept for an additional 72 hours with daily changes of medium. Additional control flasks were maintained throughout the same period without virus treatment. Cells were harvested for genomic DNA extraction. Screen was performed with 2 biological replicates per condition. Screen sequencing data are available online in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GSE240991).

Next-generation sequencing. Genomic DNA corresponding to selected and diversity control samples were PCR-amplified with NEBNext High-Fidelity 2X PCR Master Mix (New England Biolabs) as described in ref. 27. The following primers were used in this reaction: NGSCRISPRiaF1 5′-CAGCACAAAAGGAAACTCACCCTAACTG-3′ and NGSCRISPRv2Rev1 5′-TGTGGGCGATGTGCGCTCTG-3′. A second PCR reaction with staggered primer mix P5 and P7 indexing primer unique to each sample was prepared as previously described (53). Reactions were isolated by gel electrophoresis and sent to the Ramaciotti Centre for Genomics (UNSW Sydney, New South Wales, Australia) for next-generation sequencing. Raw sequencing reads were mapped and counted using MAGeCK (v0.5.9.2) (54). Read counts were then analyzed using CRISPhieRmix (7) to identify enriched and depleted genes as compared with diversity controls. See Extended Supplemental Table 1 with gain-of-function and loss-of-function table for a full list of genes identified with CRISPhieRmix. The top 100 ranked genes, as determined by local FDR, were selected and uploaded to Ingenuity (v01-21-03) for core analysis (Ingenuity Pathway Analysis). KEGG pathway analysis was similarly performed on the top 100 ranked genes.

Cell line generation for target validation using authentic SARS-CoV-2 virus. SgRNA sequences for target genes were cloned into pLentiguide puro (Addgene 52963) and confirmed by Sanger sequencing. A full list of target sequences is found in Supplemental Table 3. Viruses were generated as described above. HEK-ACE2-SunTag clone used in the activation screen was infected with lentivirus sgRNAs and selected with puromycin for a period of 3 days before screening guides for target activation. RNA was extracted following the manufacturer’s protocol (Total RNA Kit, Favorgen). Supplemental Table 3 lists all sgRNA sequences used for CRISPRa. Cells were seeded as described in the Authentic SARS-CoV-2 virus in vitro assays section below.

SARS-CoV-2 virus propagation. Clade A.2.2 was isolated from GisAID hCoV-19/Australia/NSW2715/2020. Spike sequence was confirmed to be identical to the ancestral clade A first reported in Wuhan with only changes in the ORF making it unique, and classified as A.2.2. These studies used passage 3 virus, which is equivalent to less than 5 days in culture (initial swab was cultured for 3 days, and then a second passage was propagated for an additional 24 hours). This time in culture ensures the genome is the same as that reported in the original swab, as reported in ref. 55.

Authentic SARS-CoV-2 virus in vitro assays. SunTag CRISPRa cells were plated onto 384-well plates. Twenty-four hours later, cells were inoculated with serially diluted SARS-CoV-2 isolates in culture medium, where an equal volume was added to each well. For transient expression, tests were carried out in HEK-ACE2-TMPRSS2 cells generated as previously described (55). These cells were transfected as described in the cDNA/mRNA transfection section (Supplemental Methods) and seeded 24 hours after transfection. Cells were then inoculated as described above with isolates of SARS-CoV-2 variants (A.2.2 or Delta). Plates were incubated for 48 hours at 37°C before addition of NucBlue live nuclear dye (Invitrogen) at a final concentration of 2.5%. After a 4-hour incubation, plates were imaged using an IN Cell Analyzer HS2500 high-content microscopy system (Cytiva). Quantification of nuclei was performed with automated IN Carta Image Analysis Software and normalized to uninfected wells. Genes that did not reach statistical significance in the validation are reported in Supplemental Figure 1D.

Cell line generation for spike binding screening. SgRNA sequences for target genes were cloned into pXPR502 (Addgene 96923) and screened by Sanger sequencing. A full list of target sequences is found in Supplemental Table 1. Viruses were generated as described above, and transduced in a HEK cell clone expressing CRISPRa (synergistic activation mediator [SAM]) (Addgene 113341) previously described in ref. 27. Cells were incubated for a period of 3 days with 2 μg/mL of puromycin before testing of screening guides for SARS-CoV-2 spike binding capacity as described in Flow cytometry — spike binding protein assays (Supplemental Methods).

Plaque assays. VeroE6/TMPRSS2 cells were transfected with cDNA encoding GFP or SELP-GFP using Lipofectamine 3000. After 24 hours, cells were reseeded to reach 100% confluence on the next day. Inoculations were performed using stocks of SARS-CoV-2 A.2.2 passage 3 (Wuhan) that were serially diluted in DMEM (11995073, Gibco). This was done for a period of 60 minutes with gentle rocking every 15 minutes in the incubator. Plates were washed twice with PBS, and a solution containing 0.3% melted agarose in DMEM with 10% FBS was gently added to immobilize cell layers. Forty-eight hours after inoculation, cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA), and agarose shields were removed before cell layers were stained for 5 minutes using 1% crystal violet, washed twice with distilled water, and allowed to dry. Plaque-forming units (PFU) were counted at the 10–4 dilution, at which distinct >10 plaques were best detected.

SARS-CoV-2 spike labeling and conjugation. The expression construct used to generate SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was a gift from Jason McLellan (Addgene 154754). Spike protein was prepared as described in ref. 27. Spike protein was conjugated to Alexa Fluor 647 using a protein labeling kit (catalog A20186, Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, a solution of 50 μL of 1 M sodium and 500 μL of 2 mg/mL protein was prepared and incubated at room temperature for an hour. Conjugated protein was loaded onto a Bio-Rad BioGel P-30 Fine size exclusion purification resin column and eluted by centrifugation. Protein quantification was determined using NanoDrop (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Pseudotyped virus generation and DiD labeling. Pseudotyped lentiviruses were generated as previously described (27). Briefly, pseudoviruses were generated using a 5-component plasmid system. SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan) and Delta were made as previously described (27). Pseudotyped MERS and SARS-CoV-1 receptor protein sequences were cloned onto the same backbones as SARS-CoV-2 using NEBuilder HiFi DNA Assembly Master (New England Biolabs). DiD labeling was performed by adaptation of a previous protocol (56). Medium containing virus particles was first concentrated to 20× using 100,000-molecular-weight-cutoff protein concentrator columns (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Concentrated virus was then incubated using 1:2,000 DiD Cell-Labeling Solution (V22887, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 20 minutes at 37°C. Medium was then diluted by a factor of 10, and reconcentrated using polyethylene glycol 8000 (PEG) overnight at 4°C. The next day the medium was centrifuged at 3,200g for 30 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant was discarded, and the pellet containing labeled viral particles was resuspended in DMEM and aliquoted. Virus was titered using the QuickTiter Lentivirus Titer Kit (Cell Biolabs Inc.) following the manufacturer’s conditions.

DiD labeling of authentic SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan) isolates were expanded in VeroE6-TMPRSS2 cells as previously described (55). For labeling, medium containing virus isolates was incubated in DMEM (11995073, Gibco) with 1:10,000 Vybrant (V22887, Invitrogen) for 30 minutes at 37°C. This medium was resuspended with 1× PEG (ab102538, Abcam) and left overnight at 4°C. Medium was then centrifuged for 30 minutes at 3,200g at 4°C. The supernatant was removed, and the virus was resuspended, aliquoted, and stored at –80°C until use.

Platelet isolation and activation. Platelet isolation was performed as previously described (57, 58). Briefly, whole blood was centrifuged at 200g for 20 minutes. The supernatant (platelet-rich plasma) was collected and anti-coagulated further with citrate-dextrose. After incubating for 30 minutes at 37°C, the platelet-rich plasma was treated with 2 μM prostaglandin E 1 (Sigma-Aldrich) and centrifuged at 800g for 10 minutes. The supernatant was discarded, and the platelet pellet was resuspended in HEPES-Tyrode’s buffer. Platelets were tested within 2 hours of isolation. Platelets were activated using thrombin (0.1 U/mL) (Sigma-Aldrich) for 7 minutes at room temperature in addition to fucoidan (100 nM), or, when relevant, blocking anti–P selectin antibody (10 μg/mL) (16, 59) or isotype control. CD62P-PE non-blocking antibody (12-0626-82, Thermo Fisher Scientific), spike–Alexa Fluor 647 (10 μg/mL), or DiD-Wuhan (3 × 107 particles/mL) was then added for an additional 7 minutes. PPACK (60 nM) was then added to stop thrombin action. Platelets were then fixed in 4% PFA for 10 minutes before further analysis using flow cytometry. Additional antibody information is included on Supplemental Table 5. Platelet assays were performed from a minimum of 3 independent donors.

Platelet aggregation assay. Platelet aggregation was determined as previously reported (33). We incubated 2 × 106 platelets for 5 minutes at room temperature with wheat germ agglutinin conjugated to either Alexa Fluor 555 or Alexa Fluor 647 (1:100). Labeled platelets were then recombined and incubated for 15 minutes with SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus and corresponding doses of fucoidan (100 nM), anti–P selectin (20 μg/mL), or IgG control. Platelets were then fixed in 4% PFA for 10 minutes before analysis by flow cytometry. All assays were performed from a minimum of 3 independent donors.

HUVEC gene editing. HUVECs were obtained from umbilical cords by collagenase treatment. Cells were maintained in MesoEndo growth medium (Lonza) in a 5% CO 2 incubator. HUVECs were cultured to 90% confluence. SELP-KO populations were generated using CRISPR lentivirus. Specifically, the vector lentiCRISPR v25 was employed and packaged into viruses as described in Supplemental Methods. The sgRNA sequences 5′-GTCACAGATGAATTGACATG-3′ and 5′-ATAGTTCGGTGTGATAACTT-3′ were used to generate KO1 and KO2 populations, respectively. An intergenic control guide (5′- TGGCAACATATATAAGCAAG-3′) was used for control. Transduction was performed by an hour of centrifugation at 930g at 31°C in the presence of Polybrene (8 μg/mL). After spinfection, the medium was removed. Thirty-six hours after transduction, cells were treated with 0.5 μg/mL puromycin for 48 hours. Cells were then allowed to expand before subsequent assays. HUVEC characterizations were performed on a minimum of 3 independent donor cell lines. Figures displaying HUVEC KO and spike binding are normalized per donor sample, and statistical analyses were carried out using appropriate parametric tests as described in the legends.

Microfluidics assay. Microfluidic devices (57) were coated overnight at 4°C with fibronectin (100 μg/mL). The next day, 20,000 HEK cells transiently expressing GFP, ACE2-GFP, or SELP-GFP were loaded onto the inlet chamber in a volume of 10 μL and were allowed to settle for 3 hours. Perfusion with DiD-labeled pseudoviral particles was performed at a shear rate of 100 s–1 for a period of 1 hour per chip. All studies were completed within 4 hours after cells were settled. Chambers were washed with 100 μL of PBS, followed by 4% PFA fixation at room temperature for 20 minutes. Chambers were then washed with 100 μL of PBS and stained with Hoechst for 10 minutes, before a final wash with PBS. Slides were then imaged and quantified using Opera Phenix Plus (PerkinElmer). Microfluidic assays were repeated as 3 independent experiments.

Flow cytometry of labeled authentic SARS-CoV-2. Vero-E6-hACE2 and HeLa cells were lifted with TrypLE (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 5 minutes at 37°C and neutralized with culture medium by centrifugation. One hundred thousand cells were resuspended in 20 μL of cell medium containing DiD-SARS-CoV-2 at 0.5 and 1 MOI or control medium. Cells were incubated for 45 minutes at 37°C. Cells were then fixed with 4% PFA for 30 minutes at room temperature, and washed twice with FACS buffer consisting of PBS, 2% BSA, 0.5 mM EDTA. Cells were then analyzed by flow cytometry using BD Canto.

Mouse inoculations. Transgenic mice expressing human ACE2 (hACE2) were purchased from Taconic Biosciences [B6;C3-Tg(CAG-ACE2)70Ctkt] and then bred in-house. All mice were housed in a specific pathogen–free, double-barrier unit at the University of Calgary. Mice were fed autoclaved rodent feed and water ad libitum. Eight- to twelve-week-old hACE2 mice were given 2.5 × 104 PFU SARS-CoV-2 via the intranasal route. Briefly, mice were anesthetized under 3% isoflurane (with oxygen as carrier) for 2–3 minutes, and 25 μL of SARS-CoV-2 diluted in PBS was inoculated onto the nostril, until the mouse inhaled the drop. After 4 days, mice were anesthetized (10 mg/kg xylazine hydrochloride and 200 mg/kg ketamine hydrochloride), and the jugular was cannulated for the administration of labeled SARS-CoV-2 (4.8 × 106 PFU). Three mice were used per condition. For infection course studies, mice were given 2.5 × 102 PFU SARS-CoV-2 via the intranasal route and 50 or 100 μg/day i.p. of anti–P selectin blocking antibody (553741, BD Pharmingen) or control IgG (559157, BD Pharmingen).

Flow cytometry for mouse tissues. Cells were dissociated from lung or brain tissue as previously described (60, 61). Samples were captured using BD FACSCanto and analyzed using FlowJo software (BD Life Sciences). The following antibodies were used: rat anti–mouse CD45 (clone 30-F11, BioLegend), rat anti–mouse Ly6G (clone 1A8, BioLegend), anti–mouse CD11c (N418, eBioscience), rat anti–mouse Siglec-F (E50-2440, BD Biosciences), rat anti–mouse Ly6C (HK1.4, BioLegend), and rat anti–mouse CD11b (M1/70, eBioscience).

Spinning disk confocal intravital microscopy. Stabilized pulmonary intravital microscopy was performed as previously described (60). Briefly, anesthetized mice (ketamine and xylazine) received a right internal jugular intravenous catheter to administer fluorescent antibodies, DiD-SARS-CoV-2, and/or anti–P selectin treatment (100 μg; rat anti–mouse CD62P, BD Pharmingen). To visualize the endothelium and platelets, 5 μg of fluorescently conjugated anti-CD31 (clone 390, BioLegend; Alexa Fluor 594) and anti-CD49b antibodies (clone HMa2, BioLegend; Alexa Fluor 488), respectively, were administered intravenously 10 minutes before imaging. For traffic visualization of virus, DiD-SARS-CoV-2 (4.8 × 106 PFU) was administered. The trachea of the mouse was exposed for the insertion of a small catheter, which was then attached to a ventilator (Harvard Apparatus). The mouse was placed in the right lateral decubitus position, and a small surgical incision was made. The intercostal muscles between ribs 4 and 5 were gently teased apart for the insertion of a lung window. The lung was then stabilized with a suction of 20 mmHg. Images were acquired with an upright microscope (BX51, Olympus) using a ×20/0.75 NA XLUM Plan F1 objective (Olympus). The microscope was equipped with a confocal light path (WaveFx, Quorum) based on a modified Yokogawa CSU-10 head (Yokogawa Electric Corp.). A 512 × 512–pixel back-thinned electron-multiplying charge-coupled device (EMCCD) camera (C9100-13, Hamamatsu) was used for fluorescence detection. At least 3 fields of view with identified foci corresponding to DiD-labeled SARS-CoV-2 were captured per animal. Images were acquired every ~13 seconds, for 10–20 minutes. Images were processed and analyzed in ImageJ2 v2.9.0/1.53t.

Intravital quantification of DiD-SARS-CoV-2. Video images were processed and analyzed in ImageJ2 v2.9.0/1.53t (Fiji) (62). Quantification was performed for the channel of interest by identification of foci using elliptical tools. Respective regions containing viral particles were measured for grayscale intensity throughout the recorded period and exported as a table. Rate of change (rolling average) in intensity was measured by calculation of the difference in intensity across 3 frames. Statistical analyses were performed with GraphPad Prism 9. For individual foci tracking, videos were blinded and manually tracked using the Manual Tracking plug-in, and individual particles were then centered and plotted using RStudio. Individual foci were also blindly evaluated to determine the number of new viral particles that were anchored throughout recordings.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were conducted using Prism 9.0 (GraphPad Software Inc.) unless indicated. N indicates the number of independent experiments. For animal studies or primary human cells (platelet or HUVEC experiments), N indicates the sample size. Data are represented as the mean ± SEM where applicable. When relevant, all statistical analyses were corrected for multiple comparisons. Additional information about statistical tests is reported in Methods and the figure legends.

Study approval. All experiments involving animals (Taconic Biosciences) were approved by the University of Calgary Animal Care Committee (protocol MO8131) and conformed to the guidelines established by the Canadian Council for Animal Care. HUVECs were sourced from consenting donors under ethics approval by the Sydney Local Health District Human Ethics Committee (X16-0225). For human platelet isolation, blood was obtained from healthy human donors in accordance with the Human Research Ethics Committee of the University of Sydney (2014/244) and the Declaration of Helsinki.

Data availability. Values underlying graphed data throughout this article are included in the Supporting Data Values file. Raw sequencing data can be accessed in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus under record GSE240991. Additional information may be requested from corresponding author GGN.