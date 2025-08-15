β Cell Gαs signaling is critical for physiological and pharmacological enhancement of insulin secretion

Other investigators have previously made mouse models in which Gnas was deleted in β cells using Cre recombinase expression driven by the promoters for Ins1, Pdx1, Ngn3, and Rip genes. However, Cre recombinase drivers have subsequently been demonstrated to have off-target activity in CNS regions that regulate metabolism or affect gene function during critical developmental windows (22–24). Cardinal features of each of these mouse lines were reduced body weight, decreased β cell mass, and glucose intolerance, which prevented the roles of Gαs in β cell development and β cell function to be distinguished. Moreover, the effects of deleting Gαs signaling on GPCR activity were not directly tested. To address these issues, a β cell–specific, conditional model was made by crossing mice with floxed Gnas alleles (Gnasfl/fl) (25) with a line expressing tamoxifen-inducible Cre recombinase under regulation of the mouse insulin promoter (MIP-CreERT) (26); this line was compared with WT littermate controls. Islets from MIP-CreERT mice had moderately increased insulin secretion compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI183741DS1). However, glucose tolerance during a mixed-meal tolerance test or in response to i.p. glucose and exogenous incretin agonists was similar between WT and MIP-CreERT mice (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D).

MIP-CreERT/Gnasfl/fl mice were given tamoxifen at 6–8 weeks of age to delete Gnas specifically in β cells of young adult animals (Gnasβcell–/– mice) (Figure 1A); control mice were treated with an identical tamoxifen protocol. The goal of treatment at 6–8 weeks was to avoid impairment of a critical stage of islet development in preweaned animals as has been previously reported with constitutively active Cre models (22–24). Induction of Gnas knockdown with tamoxifen induction of Cre expression led to an immediate rise in glycemia that differed significantly from controls (Gnasfl/fl) within 72 hours. Blood glucose rose steadily in the Gnasβcell–/– mice to stable levels of 15–30 mM (Figure 1B). In contrast to previous reports that deletion of Gnas during development decreases growth and limits β cell mass, no deficits in body weight, islet size, or overall β cell mass were noted after Gnas was deleted (Figure 1, C–E). We also induced gene knockout in mice starting at 20–24 weeks of age to further ensure the phenotype observed was not attributed to changes in development. In older mice, Gnasβcell–/– mice showed a similar rise in glycemia compared with controls, along with equivalent islet number and β cell area (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D) Food intake in the Gnasβcell–/– mice was higher than controls and correlated with the degree of hyperglycemia (Supplemental Figure 2E), likely reflective of energy lost through glucosuria (data not shown). The Gnasβcell–/– mice had an increase in the number of membrane-resident insulin granules per β cell, as well as larger insulin granules (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2F). This finding supports an increase in insulin biosynthesis, a decrease in insulin granule release, or both. However, there were no major differences in circulating proinsulin levels under fasting or meal-stimulated conditions (Figure 1G), suggesting that insulin processing was similar in control and knockout animals. Consistent with this observation, total insulin content was similar between control and Gnasβcell–/– islets (Supplemental Figure 2G). Together, these findings suggest that neither reductions in total β cell numbers nor defects in insulin synthesis or processing are major contributors to the diabetes that develops in Gnas knockouts.

Figure 1 Characterization of Gnasβcell–/– mouse islets. (A) Gnas and Gnaq expression in β cell– and α cell–enriched populations (n = 4–5). (B) Ambient fed glycemia over time in 6- to 8-week-old control (n = 29) and Gnasβcell–/– (n = 23) mice at start of tamoxifen delivery (day 0). (C) Body weight of control (n = 24) and Gnasβcell–/– (n = 15) mice and its correlation with fed glycemia. (D) Average islet size and its correlation with blood glucose at the time of sacrifice in control (n = 7) and Gnasβcell–/– (n = 9) mice and its correlation with fed glycemia. (E) Insulin-positive area per total pancreas area in control (n = 7) and Gnasβcell–/– (n = 9) mice. (F) Insulin granule number (localizations/μm2) from control and Gnasβcell–/– mice, with representative images of insulin granules (n = 41 cells from 3 mice per group). Dashed box represents the area selected for zoom, shown in right-hand panel. Scale bars: 18.9 μm (left panels), 1.98 μm (right panels). (G) Proinsulin levels at baseline (t = 0) and 10 minutes after meal challenge with Ensure (t = 10). Data are shown as mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 as indicated. Data were analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and C–G), 2-way ANOVA (B and G), or linear regression (C–E). dSTORM, direct stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy.

To assess in vivo glycemic regulation, mice were challenged with i.p. glucose (Figure 2A) or mixed-meal tolerance tests (Figure 2B), 2 physiological interventions that are highly dependent on incretin receptor activity in β cells (6–8, 10, 11, 14). In both settings, the Gnasβcell–/– mice displayed severe glucose intolerance and a failure to increase circulating insulin in response to experimental hyperglycemia. These findings were also evident in the fasted state as levels of insulin 5 hours after food was removed were comparable between control and knockout mice despite substantial differences in fasting glycemia (Figure 2, C and D), seen clearly in the insulin/glucose ratios (Figure 2E). To determine if metabolic stress induced by high-fat diet (HFD) would impact the phenotype of Gnasβcell–/– mice, we placed a group of mice on 45% kcal from fat diet concurrent with tamoxifen treatment. The Gnasβcell–/– mice displayed ambient hyperglycemia on HFD following tamoxifen treatment and elevated fed glycemia along with reduced plasma insulin levels (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Interestingly, the impaired β cell function did not impact weight gain on HFD (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 2 Gnasβcell–/– mice are hyperglycemic and do not secrete insulin in response to glucose or meal challenge. (A) Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test (IPGTT) (1.5 g/kg) in control (n = 24) and Gnasβcell–/– mice (n = 15) and insulin at baseline (t = 0) and 10 minutes after injection (t = 10) in control (n = 20) and Gnasβcell–/– mice (n = 13). (B) Mixed-meal tolerance test with Ensure (10 μL/g) in control (n = 23) and Gnasβcell–/– mice (n = 15) and insulin at baseline (t = 0) and 10 minutes after injection (t = 10) in control (n = 23) and Gnasβcell–/– mice (n = 15). (C) Insulin levels in 5-hour-fasted mice, (D) glycemia after 5-hour fast, and (E) the insulin/glucose ratio for 5-hour-fasted mice (n = 22, 15). Data are shown as mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 as indicated. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA of glycemia data (A and B) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–E).

To explore the role of Gαs in insulin secretion in greater depth, isolated islets from control and Gnasβcell–/– mice were studied during perifusion. Compared with controls, Gnasβcell–/– islets had profound deficits in the insulin response to glucose, acetylcholine, and KCl (Figure 3A); it is worth noting that the insulin responses to a muscarinic receptor agonist that couples primarily through Gαq (acetylcholine) was reduced by approximately 80%, and the response to ionic depolarization (KCl) was 55% lower in Gnasβcell–/– islets. To rectify these findings with the Gnasβcell–/– phenotype, we measured cAMP levels in response to either acetylcholine or KCl. Surprisingly, both stimuli increased cAMP levels robustly in control islets, but a muted cAMP response was measured in response to both acetylcholine and KCl in Gnasβcell–/– islets (Figure 3B). Islets were also treated with the phosphodiesterase inhibitor 3-isobutyl-1-methylxanthine (IBMX) to preserve intracellular cAMP levels. Control islets responded to IBMX with pronounced insulin and cAMP responses, which was greatly reduced in Gnasβcell–/– islets (Figure 3, A and B). This suggests a deficit of cAMP generation in β cells that do not express Gαs, an inference supported by reduced PKA substrates detected in Gnasβcell–/– islet extracts after IBMX treatment (Figure 3C). These data were further corroborated by direct measures of cAMP levels in response to glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), which was impaired in the Gnasβcell–/– islets (Supplemental Figure 4A). We have previously shown that blocking α–to–β cell communication with Exendin (9-39) (Ex9) decreases IBMX-stimulated insulin secretion by reducing β cell cAMP levels (6). Here, we show that the effect of Ex9 to limit insulin secretion in response to IBMX is comparable to the defect in insulin secretion seen in Gnasβcell–/– islets (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4B). Moreover, Ex9 did not further reduce insulin secretion in response to IBMX in Gnasβcell–/– islets (Figure 3D). Finally, the insulin secretory response to forskolin (FSK), a potent stimulus for adenylyl cyclase production of cAMP, was also impaired by β cell Gnas deletion (Figure 3E), suggesting a requisite role for Gαs in adenylyl cyclase activity independent of GPCR activity. However, when adenylyl cyclase activation was bypassed by providing a cell-permeable cAMP analog (Sp-8-BnT-cAMP), the robust stimulation of insulin secretion observed in control islets was absent in Gnasβcell–/– islets (Figure 3F). Taken together, these results demonstrate the importance of Gαs/cAMP for the magnitude of insulin secretion in response to a variety of secretagogs and stimuli. This is further emphasized by the observation that insulin secretion rates during unstimulated conditions (2.7 mM glucose) were similar between groups and the insulin content of controls and Gnasβcell–/– islets was similar (Supplemental Figure 2F).

Figure 3 Gnasβcell–/– islets have an impaired insulin secretory response to both cAMP-dependent and -independent stimulation. (A) Insulin secretion from control or Gnasβcell–/– islets in response to increasing glucose doses, acetylcholine (Ach; 10 nM), IBMX (100 μM), and KCl (30 mM) and iAUC of each treatment (n = 3). (B) cAMP traces in control and Gnasβcell–/– islets (n = 55, 34). (C) Representative blot of pPKA substrates in control- or IBMX-treated islets from control or Gnasβcell–/– mice. (D) The independent and combined effects of Gnas deletion or treatment with Ex9 on insulin secretion in response to an IBMX ramp (n = 3). (E) Insulin secretion from an FSK ramp in control (n = 4) or Gnasβcell–/– (n = 7) islets and iAUC of each treatment (n = 3). (F) Insulin secretion in control and Gnasβcell–/– islets in response to ramping concentrations of Sp-8-BnT-cAMPS (n = 4, 5). Data are shown as mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 as indicated. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA of iAUC (A and D–F).

While there was little difference in the basal phosphorylation of specific PKA targets (i.e., individual bands) between control and Gnasβcell–/– islets, there was an appreciable difference in the magnitude of the phosphorylation in response to stimulation with IBMX (Figure 3C). To gain insight into the potential targets driving differences in insulin secretion, we assessed the proteomic and phosphorylation profiles of control and Gnasβcell–/– islets under basal (PBS) or stimulated (IBMX) conditions. Due to the acute nature of these treatment exposures, proteomics was assessed based on genotypes, with treatment types pooled. While several targets associated with islet metabolism and insulin secretion (Gpd2 and Igf1r), second messenger signaling (Prkar2b and Prkcb), and extracellular matrix formation (Col1a2 and Col1a1) were higher in control islets (Supplemental Figure 5A), these changes were not attributable to any pathway, as determined by pathway analysis. Conversely, proteins involved in islet expansion (Bmp1, Chgb, and Igfbp5) were among those higher in Gnasβcell–/– islets. Analysis of phosphorylation modifications by phosphoproteomics identified 4 groups of phosphosites associated with the response to IBMX compared with the vehicle-treated control condition between control and Gnasβcell–/– islets (Supplemental Figure 5B), including phosphosites that were (a) stimulated by IBMX to the same degree in both groups (red); (b) significantly stimulated by IBMX in both groups, but to a greater extent in control islets (black); (c) significantly stimulated by IBMX only in control islets; and (d) significantly stimulated by IBMX in Gnasβcell–/– islets. Pathway analysis using phosphorylated protein targets utilized Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment to identify potential pathways associated with differences between groups (Supplemental Figure 5C). There were 33 phosphosites similarly upregulated in both groups in response to IBMX (red dots) that did not reveal any meaningful pathways following GO enrichment (Supplemental Figure 5B); 159 phosphosites were upregulated to a greater extent in control samples after IBMX, which associated with pathways involved with intracellular signal transduction and protein transport; and 43 phosphosites were significantly upregulated in control but not Gnasβcell–/– islets, which were also associated with pathways involved in protein transport. Interestingly, 64 phosphosites were significantly upregulated in Gnasβcell–/– islets but not control islets, and these were associated with microtubule bundle formation. Motif analysis of the phosphosites increased by IBMX in the Gnasβcell–/– islets did not show a PKA binding motif (Supplemental Figure 5D). By comparison, a similar analysis of the phosphosites significantly upregulated in control islets following IBMX treatment produced a clear RRXS binding motif, indicative of PKA binding (Supplemental Figure 5D). Finally, to infer the effects of IBMX treatment on kinase activity, we performed kinase-substrate enrichment analysis using phosphosite abundance data for WT and Gnasβcell–/– islets (Supplemental Figure 5E). Kinases with a positive z score are predicted to be activated by the treatment, and vice versa for negative z scores. Akt1 and Prkaca (the catalytic subunit of PKA) were the only 2 kinases whose activities were predicted to be significantly affected by IBMX treatment in WT islets (using an FDR cutoff of 0.05). No kinases were significantly affected by IBMX treatment in Gnasβcell–/– islets at this threshold. These findings show a lack of effective compensatory changes in Gnasβcell–/– islets, further supporting the fundamental role of Gs-coupled signaling to β cell function.

The results of our proteomics and phosphoproteomics data are compatible with the defects in Gnasβcell–/– islets to insulin secretagogs having both cAMP-dependent and -independent components and suggest broad downregulation of the machinery needed for insulin secretion. We hypothesized that restoration of cAMP signaling could rescue the response to cAMP-independent secretagogs. To test this, control and Gnasβcell–/– islets were incubated in Sp-8-BnT-cAMPS for 4 days in culture, followed by a washout period of 24 hours and a perifusion experiment. Gnasβcell–/– islets exposed to control conditions continued to show diminished rates of insulin secretion in response to high glucose, acetylcholine, KCl, and forskolin (Supplemental Figure 6). Treatment of control islets with Sp-8-BnT-cAMPS for 4 days dampened the insulin secretion response, but this exposure had no effect on Gnasβcell–/– islets (Supplemental Figure 6). Thus, under these conditions — ex vivo treatment for a relatively short period of time — provision of exogenous cAMP did not restore the defective insulin secretion response in Gnasβcell–/– islets.

To determine the importance of the Gαs/cAMP pathway for incretin receptor signaling in β-cells, control and Gnasβcell–/– islets were perifused with GIP, with and without a GIPR antagonist (27) to establish a baseline. In control islets, GIP stimulated insulin secretion, and this was prevented by pretreatment with the GIPR antagonist (Figure 4A). In Gnasβcell–/– islets, GIP-stimulated insulin secretion was reduced to approximately 50% of the control response and was nearly abolished by the GIPR antagonist (Figure 4A). A similar protocol was repeated with GLP-1, also using the GLP-1R antagonist Ex9. Relative to control islets, Gnasβcell–/– islets had an approximately 70% reduction in GLP-1–stimulated insulin secretion (Figure 4B), and Ex9 completely blocked GLP-1–stimulated insulin secretion in both control and Gnasβcell–/– islets (Figure 4B). Similar to GLP-1, the insulin response to glucagon was reduced by approximately 50% in Gnasβcell–/– islets relative to control, and the combination of Ex9 and a glucagon receptor antagonist completely blocked insulin secretion from both control and Gnasβcell–/– islets (Supplemental Figure 7A). Interestingly, the dual incretin receptor agonist tirzepatide had the greatest reduction (~80%) in insulin secretion in the Gnasβcell–/– islets relative to control, an effect that was only modestly affected by Ex9 (Supplemental Figure 7B). Thus, the effects of both GIPR and GLP-1R agonists to stimulate insulin secretion were significantly reduced, but not absent, in the Gnasβcell–/– islets, suggesting some involvement of Gαs/cAMP-independent pathways.

Figure 4 Loss of Gnas in β cells partially impairs incretin-stimulated insulin secretion. (A) Insulin secretion in response to GIP (3 nM) stimulation in control or Gnasβcell–/– islets in the presence or absence of GIPR antibody (300 nM) and iAUC of GIP-stimulated insulin secretion (n = 1–6). (B) Insulin secretion in response to GLP-1 (10 pM) stimulation in control or Gnasβcell–/– islets in the presence or absence of Ex9 (1 μM) and iAUC of GLP-1–stimulated insulin secretion (n = 5–7). (C) Insulin secretion in response to GIP (3 nM) stimulation in control or Gnasβcell–/– islets in the presence or absence of the Gq inhibitor YM254890 (100 nM) and iAUC of GIP-stimulated insulin secretion (n = 5–6). (D) Insulin secretion in response to GLP-1 (10 and 300 pM) stimulation in control or Gnasβcell–/– islets in the presence or absence of the Gq inhibitor YM254890 (100 nM) or Ex9 (1 μM) and iAUC of GLP-1–stimulated insulin secretion (n = 5–6). Data are shown as mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 as indicated. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA of iAUC.

To determine whether residual insulin secretion in the Gnasβcell–/– islets was due to Gαq signaling, as proposed previously by other investigators (20, 21), a selective inhibitor of Gαq-mediated signaling (YM254890) (28) was used to block incretin stimulation. In an initial experiment, YM2354890 did not directly impair the ability of incretin receptor agonists to stimulate cAMP in control islets (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). However, treatment with YM254890 almost abolished GIP-stimulated insulin secretion in both control and Gnasβcell–/– islets (Figure 4C). This suggests that Gαq is a key component of GIPR signaling in β cells and likely contributes to the residual activity of GIP in Gnasβcell–/– islets. An important caveat of this interpretation is that Gαq inhibition with YM254890 is not β cell specific and likely impacts GIPR signaling in other islet cells that can regulate insulin secretion (8, 29–31). A similar approach was used to determine the contribution of Gαq to GLP-1R–stimulated insulin secretion. In these experiments, 2 different concentrations of GLP-1, 10 and 300 pM, were used since it has been reported previously that 10 pM GLP-1 stimulates insulin secretion through a Gαq/PLC/Ca2+ pathway, while 300 pM GLP-1 engages Gαs/cAMP/PKA (20). In control islets, blocking Gαq signaling reduced insulin secretion at both concentrations of GLP-1, but not to the degree seen with Ex9 treatment (Figure 4D). Interestingly, 10 pM GLP-1 failed to significantly stimulate insulin secretion in the presence of YM254890, while there remained noticeable increases in the response to 300 pM GLP-1. In Gnasβcell–/– islets, inhibition of Gαq further reduced insulin secretion at both 10 and 300 pM concentrations (Figure 4D). Moreover, in the absence of β cell Gαs, Ex9 did not reduce insulin secretion further. Thus, similar to GIPR agonism, residual insulin secretion in response to GLP-1R agonism in Gnasβcell–/– islets can be attributed to Gαq signaling.

To contextualize the implications of these islet experiments in vivo, we determined the effects of GIP and GLP-1 on glucose tolerance in Gnasβcell–/– and control mice. Exogenous GIP given prior to an intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test robustly stimulated insulin secretion and decreased glycemia in control mice but did not affect either parameter in Gnasβcell–/– mice (Figure 5, A and B). In contrast, the GLP-1R agonist Exendin-4 (Ex4) stimulated insulin secretion and lowered glycemia in control mice (Figure 5C), while in Gnasβcell–/– mice, the effect of Ex4 on glycemia was muted but significant (Figure 5C). Interestingly, the effect of Ex4 on glucose in Gnasβcell–/– mice occurred in the absence of a significant rise in insulin secretion (Figure 5D). This result mirrors those seen in mice with β cell deletion of the Glp1r, where GLP-1R agonists lower glycemia through β cell–independent mechanisms and without an increase in insulin secretion (14). From these in vivo results, it appears that the residual incretin-stimulated insulin secretion mediated by Gαq in isolated Gnasβcell–/– islets is insufficient to have a significant impact on glycemia.

Figure 5 β Cell Gnas expression is necessary for incretin-stimulated insulin secretion in vivo. (A–D) Control (n = 34) or Gnasβcell–/– (n = 23) mice were treated with PBS, D-Ala2-GIP (A and B), or Ex4 (C and D) at t = –10 minutes. Mice were then challenged with i.p. glucose (1.5 g/kg) and iAUC presented from t = 0. Insulin secretion in D-Ala2-GIP–challenged (B, n = 23,14) and Ex4-challenged (D, n = 21,13) mice are shown at baseline (t = 0) and 10 minutes after glucose challenge (t = 10). Data are shown as mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 as indicated. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA of glycemic curves and insulin levels or 2-tailed Student’s t test of the iAUCs.

Finally, we wanted to determine whether the hyperglycemia present in Gnasβcell–/– mice was responsive to treatments that (a) target β cells through non-Gαs pathways or (b) are independent of β cells. In response to bethanechol, a muscarinic receptor agonist that signals through Gαq, there was robust stimulation of insulin secretion with consequent reductions in blood glucose in control mice, but no effect in Gnasβcell–/– mice (Figure 6, A and B). Similar results were noted with tolbutamide, a sulfonylurea that closes K ATP channels to initiate β cell depolarization and insulin secretion (Figure 6C). Finally, islet-independent mechanisms were tested, including exogenous insulin (Figure 6D) and the SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin (Figure 6E). Both interventions robustly lowered glycemia in control and Gnasβcell–/– mice. These results emphasize that β cell function in Gnasβcell–/– mice is severely impaired, and all interventions that require β cell activity fail to lower glycemia.