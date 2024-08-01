Astrocytes: a star emerges in the control of reproductive hormones

The investigators originally applied label-free proteomics in the POA of the hypothalamus (where GnRH neurons are situated) to identify protein targets of kisspeptin signaling (10). Different protein clusters were identified following kisspeptin stimulation, but the investigators were intrigued by the increase in glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and vimentin, and the decrease in Amyloid Precursor Protein (APP) and Metallothionein 3 (MT3) levels (10). These markers are present in astrocytes, suggesting that kisspeptin stimulation could affect these nonneuronal brain cells.

Astrocytes are the most common subtype of glial cell and provide structural support to neurons to ensure that synapses are apposite and aligned. They play an important role in neuronal sustenance, hosting energy sources such as glycogen and acting as a conduit for the passage of nutrients from blood vessels. Additionally, astrocytes have an important role in maintaining the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and regulating regional blood flow. Notably, astrocytes can also influence neuronal signaling via the uptake and recycling of excess neurotransmitters from synapses back to neurons as well as by releasing gliotransmitters, which are substances released from astrocytes such as glutamate, adenosine, or adenosine triphosphate that modulate neuronal synaptic activity and plasticity. In particular, astrocytes envelop GnRH neurons and can modulate their activity; for example, astrocytes can release prostaglandin E 2 (PGE 2 ) to stimulate GnRH neuronal activity. Overall, astrocytes are important supportive neural cells but could also play a role in modulating neuronal signaling.

Torres et al. provided further evidence of a direct effect of kisspeptin on astrocytes by demonstrating the presence of the kisspeptin receptor (but not kisspeptin) in murine and human astrocytes (10). Typically, activation of the G-protein–coupled kisspeptin receptor on GnRH neurons triggers Gα q/11 and activation of Phospholipase C (PLC), leading to inositol triphosphate (IP3) and diacylglycerol (DAG), which activate Protein Kinase C (PKC), resulting in stimulation of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade and ERK1/2 (11, 12). Torres and colleagues demonstrated that kisspeptin, likewise, induced phosphorylation of ERK1/2 in rodent astrocyte culture, consistent with kisspeptin activating its canonical signaling pathway in these cells (10).

Interestingly, Torres and investigators noted regional variation in kisspeptin’s induction of signaling in astrocytes, with colocalization of astrocyte markers and the kisspeptin receptor being greater in GnRH- and kisspeptin-rich areas, but less in cortical areas from which astrocytes did not respond to kisspeptin stimulation (10). Indeed, close appositions between astrocytes and kisspeptin neurons were demonstrated, especially in key hypothalamic areas such as the ARC and anteroventral periventricular nucleus (AVPV), providing a likely source of kisspeptin to act on astrocyte kisspeptin receptors and consistent with a putative modulatory action of astrocytes on the response to kisspeptin in GnRH neurons. Appositions between kisspeptin and GnRH neurons were dynamic during the ovarian cycle, and notably more than one third of differentially expressed proteins in response to kisspeptin stimulation were markers of synaptic plasticity (10). Overall, these data suggest that astrocytes could play a role in modulating neuroplasticity in the interactions between kisspeptin and GnRH neurons.

The researchers further investigated the role of kisspeptin in astrocytes by creating a G-KiR-KO mouse model, whereby the kisspeptin receptor was ablated from GFAP-expressing cells (a marker present in astrocytes) (10). Although there was no impact on pubertal timing in male or female mice in G-KiR-KO mice, the LH response to kisspeptin was increased, particularly in female mice (10). This observation is consistent with kisspeptin-astrocyte signaling having a constraining effect on the response of GnRH neurons to kisspeptin. Congenital ablation of the kisspeptin receptor from astrocytes resulted in upregulated PGE 2 , which is a major stimulatory signal for GnRH neurons (10). Hence, kisspeptin’s action in astrocytes could plausibly restrain PGE 2 to curb GnRH neuronal stimulation (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Kisspeptin signaling in astrocytes. Kisspeptin stimulation of kisspeptin receptors on astrocytes decreases their production of prostaglandin E2 (PGE2). PGE2 is a stimulatory input onto GnRH neurons. Consequently, the kisspeptin-astrocyte signaling pathway constrains kisspeptin-induced stimulation of GnRH neurons. Kisspeptin neurons in the arcuate nucleus of the hypothalamus are responsible for pulsatile GnRH/LH secretion and respond to negative feedback from sex steroids. Kisspeptin neurons in the preoptic nucleus of the hypothalamus respond to positive feedback from higher levels of sex steroids to induce the midcycle ovulatory LH surge in females. FSH, Follicle Stimulating Hormone; LH, Luteinizing Hormone; GnRH, Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone; KNDy, Kisspeptin Neurokinin B, Dynorphin.

G-KiR-KO mice had more appositions between astrocytes and kisspeptin neurons but lower basal LH secretion, albeit with a trend towards more LH pulses. If kisspeptin’s action in astrocytes was suppressive, increased, rather than reduced, LH levels would be expected in G-KiR-KO mice (10). Hence, the investigators suggest that partial desensitization of kisspeptin receptors could explain this incongruity. Nevertheless, as no major reproductive phenotype was observed in G-KiR-KO mice, kisspeptin’s action in astrocytes is likely modulatory and involved in fine tuning rather than fundamental, as it is in GnRH neurons, as ablation of the kisspeptin receptor from GnRH neurons results in absent GnRH secretion. Although neuroprogesterone synthesis in astrocytes has been suggested to mediate estradiol-induced positive feedback, G-KiR-KO mice also did not have any abnormality of the ovulatory LH surge (10).

Obesity suppresses activity of ARC kisspeptin neurons leading to obesity-induced hypogonadism (13). In obese male mice, kisspeptin neurons have fewer glutamate and melanocortin 4 receptors (14). Although a high-fat diet (HFD) advanced initiation of puberty in female mice (albeit not in male mice), Torres and colleagues did not find this effect in G-KiR-KO mice (10). Notably, while G-KiR-KO mice had preserved reproductive function under normal feeding conditions, LH pulses were disturbed under a HFD with lengthening of estrus cycles (10). Thus, kisspeptin signaling in astrocytes might help protect against the deleterious effects of a HFD on the reproductive axis. Interestingly, G-KiR-KO mice had improved glucose homeostasis that was not mediated by changes in insulin sensitivity or any differences in bodyweight, but the mechanism for this finding has yet to be fully elucidated.