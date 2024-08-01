Kisspeptin signaling in astrocytes modulates the reproductive axis

Proteomic identification of novel kisspeptin targets in the hypothalamus. We used Kiss1-null mice to identify hypothalamic targets modulated by kisspeptins, by applying quantitative proteomics following a bolus of kisspeptin-10 (Kp-10). Since Kiss1-KO mice are devoid of endogenous levels of kisspeptin (21), we hypothesized this would increase the capacity to detect changes in expression of kisspeptin-responsive proteins after stimulation with an effective but submaximal dose of Kp-10 (50 pmol), selected to avoid supraphysiological stimulation. To exclude detection of rapid posttranslational changes (e.g., in intracellular signaling cascades), hypothalamic tissue was obtained 60 min after i.c.v. injection of Kp-10, a time-point when a significant elevation of serum LH levels was detected (4.41 ± 0.25 ng/mL versus 1.0 ± 0.30 ng/mL in vehicle-treated animals; P=0.0012), confirming the efficacy of the dose and time selected to activate the gonadotropic axis (22).

Nano–high-performance liquid chromatography (nano-HPLC), equipped with sequential window acquisition of all theoretical mass spectra (SWATH) acquisition for label-free quantitative proteomics, identified a set of differentially expressed proteins in the hypothalamic preoptic area (POA), following i.c.v. injection of Kp-10 (Figure 1A). These proteins were categorized/displayed in protein-protein interaction (PPI) networks, biological processes defined by gene ontology (GO), and enrichment analyses based on cellular component GO terms (TOP10). The STRING database identified PPI networks of 77 differentially expressed proteins, with 3 main clusters being found. CLUSTER-1 included components of the mitochondrial respiratory chain. The most robust association, CLUSTER-2, was centered around ribosomal proteins (RPs), while an independent network, CLUSTER-3, was organized around glial fibrillary acidic protein, GFAP, a major component of cytoskeleton and putative marker of astrocytes (23) (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Identification of kisspeptin targets in POA by proteomic analysis. (A) Scheme of experimental design to identify new targets of kisspeptin actions in adult Kiss1-KO male mice (n = 6 per group), using SWATH-MS method. (B) High throughput data (77 differentially expressed proteins found) were analyzed via STRING to build functional protein association networks (the 3 main clusters circled correspond to GO terms). Analyses were also implemented by (C) enrichment analyses in GO categories such as biological process visualized by Cytoscape platform and (D) cellular components using ggplot2 R package (cut-off r > 0.800). (E) box-plots represent the intensity of GFAP, APP and MT3 proteins from SWATH-MS raw data. Data are the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test: *P < 0.05 versus corresponding values in adult Kiss1-KO mice treated with vehicle (Veh). (F) 2D-DIGE map (left panel) and pie chart (right panel) presenting the GO of enriched proteins from an independent validation of Kp-10 effects on Kiss1 KO mice. Red circles highlight differential protein expression in POA from Kiss1-KO mice after Kp-10 injection (n = 3) versus vehicle-treated mice (n = 3). Spots were identified by MALDI-MS/MS.

GO-enrichment analyses identified different biological pathways putatively modulated by kisspeptin in the hypothalamic POA, including, among others, cytoplasmic translation, structural constituents of the cytoskeleton, oxidative phosphorylation, regulation of oxidative stress-induced neuron death and, notably, astrocyte development (Figure 1C). Of the top 10 variables identified by an enrichment analysis using GO terms, astrocyte end-foot and astrocyte projections, identified in CLUSTER-3, were classified as 2 of the most significant categories based on their adjusted P values and gene ratios, suggesting a potential modulation of astrocyte-molecular processes by kisspeptin (Figure 1D).

We further analyzed the raw SWATH-MS data in order to provide individual validation of the changes in GFAP, Amyloid Precursor Protein (APP) and Metallothionein 3 (MT3) levels in the POA after kisspeptin stimulation; APP and MT3 were also visualized in CLUSTER-3 of the PPI network. Our analyses documented that kisspeptin upregulated GFAP levels in the POA, whereas the expression levels of APP and MT3 were significantly decreased following Kp-10 injection to Kiss1-KO mice (Figure 1E).

In a parallel confirmatory approach, 2-dimensional difference gel electrophoresis (2D-DIGE) was applied to an independent set of POA samples from Kiss1-KO mice i.c.v. injected with Kp-10. DIGE analyses detected 30 differentially expressed proteins, identified by MS. Ontology analysis revealed factors involved in cellular metabolism and energy balance, cell signaling, protein folding, and synaptic plasticity. Of note, approximately 34% of these differentially expressed proteins were allocated to the category of synaptic plasticity and included GFAP as an altered protein in response to kisspeptin (Figure 1F). These DIGE results confirmed our data from SWATH-based quantitative proteomics, suggesting kisspeptin regulation of key astrocyte markers.

Characterization of a kisspeptin pathway in astrocytes. To confirm the putative regulatory actions of kisspeptin in astrocytes, the expression of GFAP and vimentin, which is also produced in developing and activated astrocytes, was independently evaluated at the mRNA and protein levels in the POA of Kiss1-KO mice following i.c.v. injection of Kp-10. These analyses confirmed the proteomic data since expression of both putative astrocyte markers was increased in POA after central kisspeptin stimulation (Figure 2A). Kiss1r mRNA expression was assessed also in primary astrocyte cultures from WT neonatal rats and mice as well as humans. Expression of Kiss1r was demonstrated in astrocytes of both rodent species and humans, with comparable cycle threshold (Ct) values in real-time PCR analyses between humans and mice. In contrast, Kiss1 expression was not detected in astrocyte cultures from rats or mice (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Evidence for kisspeptin signaling in astrocytes. (A) Expression analysis of glial markers Gfap/GFAP and Vimentin/Vimentin at mRNA and protein levels in POA of adult Kiss1-KO male mice after i.c.v. Kp-10 stimulation (n = 3–4) versus vehicle (n = 3). Data are the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test: *P < 0.05 versus KO mice treated with vehicle. (B) Representative gels illustrating the expression of Kiss1r, but not Kiss1 mRNA in 2 pools of primary astrocyte cultures from neonatal rat (upper gel) and mouse (lower gel) hypothalamus are presented. Hypothalamic (HTLA) tissue was used as positive control. MM, molecular markers. Real-time PCR of Kiss1r mRNA in primary mouse and human astrocyte cultures (n = 4 for mouse; n = 6 cortical and 5 hypothalamic human cultures) is also shown; values correspond to Ct data. The blue line represents the mean Ct value of the housekeeping gene. In (C), Western blots of phosphorylated ERK (pERK) and AKT (pAKT) in primary rat hypothalamic astrocytes are shown. Bar graphs show the effect of Kp-10 treatment (10–8 M; n = 3) at 1, 10, and 30 minutes (upper panel); representative blots are shown in the lower panel. Astrocyte cultures treated with vehicle (n = 3) were used as a negative control. Data are the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test: **P < 0.01 versus astrocytes treated with vehicle. (D) Western blots of pERK, total ERK (totERK), pAKT, total AKT (totAKT), and actin, in primary mouse cerebrocortical and hypothalamic astrocytes treated with Kp-10 (n = 3) or Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF, 50 ng/mL; n = 3), used as a positive control. Vehicle-treated astrocytes (n = 3) were used as a negative controls. Data are the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test: ****P < 0.0001, astrocytes treated with Kp-10 versus vehicle; or cortical versus hypothalamic astrocytes.

Using primary cultures from neonatal rodents, we interrogated whether key elements of the canonical intracellular signaling pathways are activated by kisspeptin in astrocytes. Kp-10 treatment induced the phosphorylation of ERK/MAP kinase, a pivotal component of the kisspeptin signaling pathway in target cells (24) in rat hypothalamic astrocytes, with peak levels at 10 minutes after stimulation (Figure 2C). In addition, an increase in the level of phosphorylation of AKT was observed at 10 minutes after kisspeptin stimulation. Kp-10 treatment also stimulated the phosphorylation of ERK/MAP kinase in primary cultures of mouse hypothalamic astrocytes but not in cortical astrocytes. In mice, however, Kp-10 did not stimulate the phosphorylation of AKT in either hypothalamic or cortical astrocytes (Figure 2D).

We also assessed whether astrocyte markers GFAP and S100-β are coexpressed with Kiss1r in vivo in various brain areas of control female mice at diestrus. Double labelling analyses, using RNAscope in situ hybridization (ISH) to detect Kiss1r and GnRH mRNA and IHC to detect GFAP- and S100β-positive cells, conclusively showed not only that GnRH neurons coexpress Kiss1r, in line with previous reports (25), but also that Kiss1r expression is detectable in GFAP/S100-β–expressing cells in different hypothalamic areas involved in the control of the reproductive axis, as the organum vasculosum lamina terminalis (OVLT), AVPV and ARC, as well as the cortex, used as nonneuroendocrine reference control. For representative examples of individual labeling, and Kiss1r/GFAP/S100β or Kiss1r/GnRH–positive cells in the OVLT, see Figure 3, A–H. Quantitative analyses documented an enrichment in the percentage of colocalization of Kiss1r and GFAP/S100-β in OVLT (73%) and AVPV (67%), areas in which GnRH and Kiss1 neuronal populations are found, as well as in the ARC (72%), where terminals of GnRH neurons project into the median eminence and the other prominent Kiss1 neuronal population is found. In the cortex, although there was detectable colocalization between Kiss1r and GFAP/S100-β, the percentage of double-positive cells was lower than in the former brain areas (Figure 3I).

Figure 3 Coexpression of Kiss1r in astrocytes and evidence for direct astrocyte-Kiss1 neuron interplay. (A–H) Dual RNAscope ISH combined with IHC in brain sections from diestrous female mice (n = 4). (A) Representative image showing Kiss1r (green) mRNA and GFAP (cyan) and S100-β (magenta) in the preoptic region. The magnified area (from dotted square in A) shows individual signals (B–D), while merge image documents coexpression of Kiss1r in GFAP/S100-β–positive cells (arrowheads; E). (F) Representative image of Kiss1r (green) and GnRH (white) mRNA expression and combined detection of astrocyte markers GFAP and S100-β proteins (magenta) in POA, including OVLT and AVPV. The magnified area (from dotted square in F) shows Kiss1r expression and neuronal nuclear labelling with DAPI (blue; G), while coexpression (arrowheads) of Kiss1r with GnRH and Kiss1r with astrocyte markers is shown in H. (I) Percentage of GFAP/S100-β–positive cells coexpressing Kiss1r mRNA in key hypothalamic areas, including ARC and AVPV, OVLT, and cortex (CTX). Scale bars (A–F): 100 μm. Data are the mean ± SEM. (J and K) Anatomical relationships between Kp-immunoreactive neurons and GFAP-positive astrocytes from diestrous female mice. Individual and merged images of Kp (magenta) and GFAP (green) are presented from AVPV (J) and ARC (K); 3D reconstructions of GFAP-immunoreactive astrocytes enwrapping cell bodies of Kp cells in AVPV are also shown (J); close appositions between GFAP-immunoreactive astrocytes and Kp fibers are detected in ARC at high magnification (K). Scale bars: 50 μm (J); 100 μm (K). (L) Representative images of GnRH neurons in close apposition with Kp fibers are shown at the stages of the ovarian cycle (10:00 a.m.); an additional image at proestrus afternoon is shown. Merge images of GnRH neurons (green) and Kp fibers (red) in the medial septal nucleus are presented. Images were taken with total 80× magnification. (M) Higher magnification (×2) of a representative image, with triple labeling of GnRH-neurons (green), Kp-fibers (blue) and GFAP-positive cells (red), in the hypothalamic medial septal nucleus.

In addition, we explored the existence of intimate appositions between astrocytes and Kiss1 neurons as anatomical substrate for kisspeptin actions on Kiss1r-expressing astrocytes in vivo. We applied IHC detection of GFAP and kisspeptin in control female mice with particular focus on the AVPV and ARC. Confocal images and 3D reconstructions documented clear close appositions between astrocyte processes (denoted by GFAP-immunoreactivity) and Kiss1 neurons at the level of cell bodies and fibers in the AVPV and ARC, respectively (Figure 3, J and K). These contacts were consistently observed across the different AVPV and ARC sections and individuals studied. We also evaluated changes in the number of contacts between kisspeptin fibers and GnRH neurons across the ovarian cycle and the potential interaction with astrocyte processes. While in metestrus and diestrus, approximately 40% of GnRH neurons were contacted by kisspeptin fibers; the number of appositions drop dramatically to less-than 10% in the morning (10:00 am) of proestrus, i.e., before the initiation of the preovulatory surge, but raised thereafter through the early afternoon of proestrus (55%) until the morning of estrus, when they reached values of over 70% of GnRH neurons receiving kisspeptin contacts (Figure 3L). Notably, kisspeptin fibers, when in contact with GnRH neurons, were in close proximity to GFAP-labeled processes (Figure 3M).

Astrocytic expression of Kiss1r in vivo was documented also by qPCR analyses of astrocytes isolated from control male and female mice using fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS). Sorting procedures were optimized and validated by expression analyses in the mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH) of female mice, which documented substantial enrichment of astrocyte-abundantly expressed genes, such as Gfap, Glast, and Cx43, in the astrocyte-positive fraction, whereas neuronal-expressed (Elavl3/Huc, RBFox3/NeuN), microglial-expressed (Aif1/Iba1), and endothelial-expressed (CD31) genes were enriched in the negative fraction (Figure 4, A and B). Expression analyses of Kiss1r in astrocytes obtained from the POA, MBH, and cortex of male and female mice revealed unambiguous expression in the astrocyte-positive fraction in all areas analyzed, with grossly similar profiles in both sexes (Figure 4C). In fact, of the 36 positive fractions (3 regions × 2 sexes × 6 animals per group) tested, Kiss1r expression was detectable in 33, with a mean Ct value of 21.9. Aggregated expression analysis per region documented higher levels in the FACS-negative versus positive fraction only in the POA, in line with the abundant expression of Kiss1r in GnRH neurons (3), with Kiss1r expression being detectable in the 3 areas analyzed (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Kiss1r expression in astrocytes from adult mice isolated by FACS. (A) Gating strategy for astrocyte isolation by FACS. The 2 plots in the left represent cells incubated with the control isotype; the 2 plots in the right represent cells incubated with the anti-ACSA-2-PE antibody. (B) Real-time PCR of astroglial [Gfap, Glast, Connexin-43 (Cx43)], neuronal (Elavl3, RBFox3), microglial (Aif1), and endothelial (CD31) genes in FACS-sorted positive and negative fractions of the MBH of female mice, used for validation purposes. (C) Real-time PCR analysis of Kiss1r in FACS-sorted positive and negative fractions obtained from 3 brain areas (POA, MBH, and cortex [CTX]) of adult male and female (diestrus) mice. Expression data segregated by sex (females, left panel; males, right panel) are presented. Sex-aggregated data, divided per brain region, are displayed in D. n = 6 animals per sex. Values in the positive fraction are expressed relative to negative fraction values, set at 1. Data are the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test in B: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, versus corresponding negative fraction; and by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test for regional and sex analyses in C and D: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 versus negative fraction. Note that of the 36 positive fractions (3 regions × 2 sexes × 6 animals per group) tested, Kiss1r expression was readily detectable in 33, with a mean Ct value of 21.9.

Analysis of kisspeptin signaling in astrocytes in vivo: Studies in the G-KiR-KO mouse. To interrogate the physiological relevance of direct kisspeptin actions in astrocytes, we generated a mouse line with conditional ablation of Kiss1r in GFAP-expressing cells by crossing a well-validated Gfap-Cre mouse line (26) with a Kiss1r lox/lox mouse line, previously used in our group for kisspeptin receptor ablation in vivo (27, 28). This mouse line was named G-KiR-KO, for G FAP-specific Ki ss1 R eceptor KO (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172908DS1). To validate this line, PCR was used to detect the recombination event at the loxP sites of Kiss1r gene, denoting effective Cre activity and gene inactivation. Effective recombination took place in the brain of G-KiR-KO mice, abundantly in the POA and, to a lesser extent, in the MBH (Supplemental Figure 1B). Very low-to-negligible recombination was detected in the lung or white and brown adipose tissues, as reference peripheral tissue controls, while recombination was also found in the testis, where Gfap expression has been documented in Leydig cells (29).

In line with effective hypothalamic recombination, Kiss1r mRNA levels in astrocyte cultures from G-KiR-KO mice were low to negligible, in contrast to control astrocytes and hypothalamic tissue from control mice (Supplemental Figure 1B). Functional studies in primary cultures of astrocytes from the hypothalamus of control and G-KiR-KO mice evidenced a significant increase (over 35%) in phospho-ERK levels 10 minutes after Kp-10 treatment in astrocytes of control mice, while no significant changes in ERK phosphorylation were observed in astrocytes from G-KiR-KO mice after kisspeptin challenge. Detectable expression of GFAP, but not the neuronal marker, NeuN, was found in our astrocyte primary cultures, denoting glial lineage and absence of neuronal contamination. No significant change in GFAP protein content was found in cultures from control or G-KiR-KO mice after short-term (10 minute) challenge with Kp-10 (Supplemental Figure 1C), seemingly due to the small window of stimulation.

Further evidence for targeted Cre activity in astrocytes in vivo was obtained using a reporter mouse line, which was generated by crossing the Gfap-Cre mouse with a reporter line in which YFP (yellow fluorescent protein) is expressed upon Cre-mediated recombination. Using GFAP and S100-β as astrocyte makers to detect not only processes but also the cytosolic shape of astrocytes, we found that about 92%, 89%, and 95% of GFAP/S100-β–positive cells coexpressed YFP (denoted by GFP-immunostaining) in the ARC, AVPV, and OVLT areas, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). This strong astrocyte-predominant effective recombination was also supported by the fact only 25%–30% of nonastrocytic, NeuN-positive cells in the above areas displayed GFP immunoreactivity (Supplemental Figure 2, B and D).

G-KiR-KO mice were assessed for somatic and pubertal maturation, both under normal (chow) diet and after metabolic challenge with 58% high-fat diet (HFD) from weaning. No differences in body weight (BW) gain were detected between genotypes, irrespective of the feeding regimen, either in females (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) or males (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). G-KiR-KO female mice under chow diet displayed conserved ages of puberty onset, denoted by vaginal opening (VO; Figure 5A), and first estrus (FE; Supplemental Figure 3C). In contrast, while control females fed a HFD showed a marked advancement of the mean age of VO, this effect was blunted in G-KiR-KO female mice under HFD, whose mean age of VO was similar to that of control mice fed chow diet (Figure 5B). Yet, no clear differences were detected in the age of FE between control and G-KiR-KO mice fed a HFD (Supplemental Figure 3D). In adulthood, i.c.v. stimulation with a submaximal dose of Kp-10 (50 pmol) evoked significant LH secretory responses in female control and G-KiR-KO mice on a chow diet, in line with previous studies (22). Yet, the magnitude of Kp-induced LH secretion was significantly higher at peak levels, 15 minutes after Kp-10 injection, in G-KiR-KO females (Figure 5C). Female G-KiR-KO mice on a HFD also displayed higher LH secretory responses to Kp-10 simulation (Figure 5D). In addition, HFD exposure induced estrous cycle irregularities in female G-KiR-KO mice, with longer cycle length and a higher number of days in diestrus and reduced number of days in estrus. These alterations were not detectable in lean female G-KiR-KO mice, as they did not present overt perturbations in individual phases of ovarian cyclicity (Figure 5, E and F), except for a moderate shortening in the total length of the cycle. Despite the lack of major cycle irregularities, LH secretory patterns in female G-KiR-KO mice displayed notable alterations, with a significant lowering of basal LH levels and a trend toward a higher number of LH secretory pulses (peaks) in G-KiR-KO animals fed a chow diet. Due to variability within the control group, total LH secretion and LH secretory mass per pulse were not significantly decreased, despite a strong trend for decline in total LH secretion (Figure 5G). No change in the magnitude of estrogen-primed LH surges, nor overt alterations in fecundity indices, were detected between control and G-KiR-KO female mice (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). HFD feeding to female G-KiR-KO mice worsened LH secretory profiles, as denoted by significantly lower basal LH levels and LH secretory mass per pulse, as well as a strong trend to decline in total LH secretion (Figure 5H). For representative individual LH secretory profiles of female G-KiR-KO mice, fed chow or HFD, see Supplemental Figure 5, A and B.

Figure 5 Characterization of reproductive phenotype of G-KiR-KO female mice. In upper panels, accumulated percentage of female mice displaying vaginal opening (VO; as pubertal marker) postweaning, under normal diet (A) or HFD (B); mean ages of VO are presented as histograms. Group sizes: control (n = 16); G-KiR-KO (n = 16); control-HFD (n = 18); and G-KiR-KO-HFD (n = 9). Statistical significance for mean VO was assessed by Student’s t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s test (B) ***P < 0.001 versus control mice. LH secretory responses, as 60 minute profile after Kp-10 injection (50 pmol), are shown for adult control and G-KiR-KO female mice fed normal diet (C) or HFD (D); net increment of integral (AUC) LH secretion over 60 minute period after Kp-10 is also presented. Group sizes: control (n = 10); G-KiR-KO (n = 5); control-HFD (n = 13); and GKiR-KO-HFD (n = 10). Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test: *P < 0.05 versus control mice (AUC); and 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s test for time-course analyses: **/##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001 and ****/####P < 0.0001 versus corresponding basal (time-0) values; and a P < 0.05 G-KiR-KO versus control mice. (E and F) Graphs showing the percentage distribution of estrous cycle phases in control and G-KiR-KO mice for normal diet (E) and HFD (F); control (n = 7); G-KiR-KO (n = 12); control-HFD (n = 7) and G-KiR-KO-HFD (n = 7). Mean duration of estrous cycle is displayed also. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test (E) **P < 0.01 versus control mice with normal diet; and by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s test (F) **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 versus control mice fed with HFD. (G) LH pulsatility parameters in G-KiR-KO mice fed control diet are shown; control (n = 9), G-KiR-KO (n = 6). Bar graphs showing basal LH, numbers of LH pulses (peaks), net increment (AUC) LH secretion, and peak LH secretion over 3 hour sampling are presented. (H) Similar parameters are shown for G-KiR-KO mice under a HFD; control (n = 6), G-KiR-KO (n = 8). Student’s t test: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 versus. control mice.

Reproductive phenotypic markers were less affected in GKiR-KO males, which did not show changes in the age of puberty onset, denoted by balano-preputial separation (BPS), either under chow diet or HFD (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). In adulthood, adult male control and G-KiR-KO mice showed robust LH responses to 50 pmol i.c.v. Kp-10 stimulation, which were significantly higher at 15 minutes in G-KiR-KO versus controls. Yet, in contrast to females, G-KiR-KO males on HFD had LH responses to Kp-10 similar to those of control mice under a HFD (Supplemental Figure 4E).

The potential impact of congenital deletion of Kiss1r in astrocytes on key metabolic parameters was also monitored in adult animals of both sexes. No differences in terms of either BW or body fat and lean mass were detected between genotypes, in either sex or feeding regime (chow versus HFD; Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Regarding glucose homeostasis, basal glucose levels were similar in control and G-KiR-KO mice of both sexes. However, glucose-tolerance tests (GTT) revealed a subtle improvement of the response to a glucose bolus in G-KiR-KO mice, as denoted by time-course profiles and integral AUC glucose values, over the 120 minute period, which were significantly lower in G-KiR-KO male mice on a chow diet. A similar trend was observed in females, but the reduction in AUC for glucose during the GTT was slightly below the level of statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). In addition, a moderate improvement of glucose tolerance was also noted in G-KiR-KO males fed a HFD, which was not detected in null HFD females. G-KiR-KO mice of both sexes did not display consistent alterations in insulin sensitivity, measured by insulin-tolerance tests (ITT), under normal or HFD conditions (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D).

The consequences of specific ablation of Kiss1r in astrocytes in terms of their interplay with GnRH neurons were also evaluated. Peripheral administration of an effective dose of Kp-54 was applied, as previously reported (30), and both cFos activation in GnRH neurons and changes in appositions between GFAP-positive and GnRH cells were analyzed. Potent LH responses were found in control and G-KiR-KO female mice at 60 minutes after Kp-54 injection (Supplemental Figure 8). No significant differences were detected in the percentage of GnRH neurons expressing cFos between genotypes, albeit considerable variability was observed (Supplemental Figure 8, A and D). However, the number of close appositions between GFAP-positive cells and GnRH neurons was increased in G-KiR-KO mice, with this difference reaching statistical significance for interactions at the level of the soma (Supplemental Figure 8, B, E, and F), denoting that elimination of kisspeptin signaling in astrocytes may perturb their physical interplay with GnRH neurons.

Finally, qPCR analyses were applied to primary cultures of astrocytes from control and G-KiR-KO mice to assess the expression levels of a set of genes involved in key aspects of astrocyte physiology. These included molecular factors involved in astrocyte differentiation and proliferation (31–34), elements of the steroidogenic pathway (35), adhesion molecules involved in glia-to-GnRH neuron interactions (36), and factors involved in prostaglandin (PG) synthesis (37). No gene expression changes were detected for differentiation, proliferation, steroidogenic, or adhesion factors. In contrast, mRNA levels of some components of the PG synthesis pathway were altered in astrocytes from G-KiR-KO mice. Thus, the expression levels of cyclooxygenase genes, Cox-1 and Cox-2, were oppositely changed, with decreased Cox-1 expression and increased Cox-2 mRNA levels in G-K-KO astrocytes. In addition, expression of the gene encoding the inducible microsomal PG E synthase-1 (mPges) was significantly increased in astrocytes lacking Kiss1r. Gene expression of other constitutive factors of the PG synthetic pathway, as Pges2 and cPges, was not altered in astrocyte cultures from G-KiR-KO mice (Figure 6).